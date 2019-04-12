NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference preview and predictions

Outlook: The Bucks have been a juggernaut all season, transforming their offense to a host of three-point threats around Antetokounmpo (27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists), who will likely end up winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award. With his size and ball-handling ability, there’s no one who can keep him from getting to the basket. Detroit’s best hope, Griffin (24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds), has been slowed by a knee injury down the stretch and won’t be 100% for the start of the series (if at all).