Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving agree to join Nets as NBA free agency opens

The whispers about Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors weren’t even whispers. They were closer to shouts during last season.
“Kevin Durant is going to New York City. He has a handshake agreement in place. His time with the Warriors is over. He’s ready to move on.”
You’d hear it in every arena hallway, outside of every NBA locker room where executives would gather pregame and postgame. Scouts would say it as they watched players go through warmups before tipoff. And you might even have heard the occasional NBA player predict it.
Everyone was right. Kevin Durant is going to New York. He is leaving the Warriors.
But everyone was wrong about the team where he’ll play next
Durant announced Sunday that he’ll be joining the Brooklyn Nets, teaming with fellow top-line free agent Kyrie Irving. He made the announcement on the Instagram page for his ESPN internet show “The Boardroom.”
Durant is not expected to play next season after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He turned down more money, more years and the chance to continue teaming with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. Thompson, also a free agent, is expected to stay with the Warriors.
As the clock moved past 3 p.m. PDT to open the free-agency frenzy, reports of deals circulated, with agreements reached by stars — Kemba Walker to Boston for four years and Kristaps Porzingis re-upping with Dallas for five years — and role players — JJ Redick to New Orleans, Derrick Rose to Detroit and Trevor Ariza to Sacramento, all on two-year deals.
The agreements can become official starting at 3 p.m. PDT Saturday when the NBA’s moratorium on business is lifted and contracts can be signed.
Durant joined the Warriors three years ago in free agency, leaving Oklahoma City to join Golden State and form one of the NBA’s best five-man lineups in NBA history — the “Hamptons 5.” He helped lead the Warriors to capture back-to-back championships, earning two consecutive NBA Finals MVPs along the way.
In three years with the Warriors, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Durant, though, sustained two serious leg injuries in the playoffs this spring — a calf strain during the conference semifinals before tearing the Achilles tendon in the same leg less than 15 minutes into his return in the Finals.
In Brooklyn he’ll join Irving, who also was linked to the Knicks throughout the season, and, likely, center DeAndre Jordan, who is Durant’s longtime friend.
The Nets will pair the three with guards Spencer Dinwiddie, one of the NBA’s top reserves, Joe Harris, the reigning three-point contest champion and Caris LeVert, a candidate for the league’s most improved player before a serious ankle injury.
Brooklyn also acquired small forward Taurean Prince from Atlanta and has young rim-protecting center Jarrett Allen under contract.
NBA free agency
Players who've reached agreements with teams at start of free agency on Sunday.
|Player
|Position
|New team
|Former team
|PlayerTrevor Ariza
|PositionSmall forward
|New teamSacramento Kings
|Former teamWashington Wizards
|PlayerBojan Bogdanovic
|PositionSmall forward
|New teamUtah Jazz
|Former teamIndiana Pacers
|PlayerKevin Durant
|PositionForward
|New teamBrooklyn Nets
|Former teamGolden State Warriors
|PlayerKyrie Irving
|PositionPoint guard
|New teamBrooklyn Nets
|Former teamBoston Celtics
|PlayerJeremy Lamb
|PositionShooting guard
|New teamIndiana Pacers
|Former teamCharlotte Hornets
|PlayerKristaps Porzingis
|PositionPower forward
|New teamDallas Mavericks
|Former team--
|PlayerJJ Redick
|PositionGuard
|New teamNew Orleans Pelicans
|Former teamPhiladelphia 76ers
|PlayerDerrick Rose
|PositionPoint guard
|New teamDetroit Pistons
|Former teamMinnesota Timberwolves
|PlayerRicky Rubio
|PositionPoint guard
|New teamPhoenix Suns
|Former teamUtah Jazz
|PlayerKemba Walker
|PositionGuard
|New teamBoston Celtics
|Former teamCharlotte Hornets
|PlayerThaddeus Young
|PositionPower forward
|New teamChicago Bulls
|Former teamIndiana Pacers