Metta World Peace still grateful for his shining moment with the Lakers

World Peace is sitting at a restaurant near Staples Center reminiscing about his career in between bites of calamari and tuna tartare. He’s in a reflective mood on the eve of the premiere of his documentary, “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story,” which was produced by Bleacher Report and will appear on Showtime on Friday. The film chronicles his upbringing in the Queensbridge projects and getting a part-time job at Circuit City while he was a rookie with the Chicago Bulls (“I thought it would be a feel-good story, the Bulls didn’t so I quit after a day”) to his strained relationship with former teammates on the Indiana Pacers (“It still doesn’t feel right that I have a ring and they don’t”) and raising awareness about mental health.