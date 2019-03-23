Best Game Ever: For Devin Booker, the answer was obvious (70 points vs. Celtics)

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Devin Booker.
March 24, 2017: Boston 130, Phoenix 120
70 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
Phoenix guard Devin Booker was really trying. Shootaround had just ended in Phoenix and the young Suns star was trying to figure out if the obvious game was his best game ever. After about a minute, he quit trying and just laughed. How could it be anything else?
“I was trying to think of something more interesting, but it’s my 70-point game in Boston. It was on a back-to-back from New York. We got in late, and we were actually playing a card game on the plane. And it continued all the way to the room so we ended up staying up really late — maybe 6 a.m. I had a sore ankle that game and I wasn’t sure if I was even going to play or not. I was getting ready and warming up. Every time I’d play against Boston, especially that Boston team, I knew they had really good defenders — Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder. They were No. 1 in the East so I was locked in during warmups. … Before that game, I had never had a 40-point game. I had 39 six times.Once I past 40, I was aware of that. Once I got to 55, Tyson [Chandler] said something on the bench. ‘You’re at double-nickel, keep going.’ … From there on out, I was just going in, getting the most buckets I can. And when I was at 69 points, shooting my last free throw to get to 70, I knew what I had. … The jersey is in the Hall of Fame and I have the shoes at home in my office framed. It was a pretty memorable night.”