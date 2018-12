NBA Fastbreak: The Trevor Ariza trade that turned into a debacle because of too many Brooks

Toronto had a big week, blowing out the Clippers and Golden State on back-to-back nights without Kawhi Leonard. But an injury to backup center Jonas Valanciunas isn’t a small deal, and coach Nick Nurse’s creativity is about to get tested. … Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III, drafted one pick ahead of Doncic at No. 2, will miss 10 to 14 days because of a bone bruise in his knee, the Kings announced. He’s averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 23.1 minutes. …The best story you’ll hear or read this week (yes, even better than the trade debacle) is about Charles Barkley’s unlikely friendship with Shirley Wang’s father. Make sure to have tissues.