NBA Fastbreak: Bucks' blueprint for success has worked better than the Lakers'

Speaking of Doncic, the Clippers did a pretty good job defending him in a win — at least until you saw the stat sheet. Doncic, who turned 20 three days after the game, had his fourth triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. … One interesting idea coming out of the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference is commissioner Adam Silver saying that reducing the season from 82 games to 70 could make sense if the league could figure out other ways to generate the revenue teams would forfeit from six fewer home games. No changes are imminent but Silver seems at least open to such ideas. … James Harden’s streak of consecutive 30-point games ended at 32, the longest streak for a guard in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 30 in 65 consecutive games.