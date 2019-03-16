NBA Fastbreak: As the playoffs approach, the Trail Blazers again find a path there

Chicago guard Zach LaVine has been one of the league’s top scorers in March, averaging 30 points per game. Whether or not he’s a “good numbers on a bad team” guy, which is how most scouts see him, he’s been very productive. … What a horrible week for Knicks owner James Dolan, who had his thin-skinned behavior captured on video when he banned a fan who told him to sell the team, and on radio when he doubled down on his wild treatment of the New York Daily News, whose reporters have been excluded from media events because of the tone of their coverage. If the Knicks are selling stability in free agency this summer, they might need to change course. … Julius Randle scored 45 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists Friday night — the best game of his career. He’s just the fourth player this season with at least 45-11-6, joining Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and Paul George.