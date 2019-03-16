NBA Fastbreak: As the playoffs approach, the Trail Blazers again find a path there

Here they are again, the Portland Trail Blazers, set to enter the NBA playoffs with one of the strongest senses of self in the NBA.
With their backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and with coach Terry Stotts, Portland is almost certainly headed back to the postseason. It’ll be the Trail Blazers’ sixth consecutive appearance in the playoffs, no minor feat considering the strength of the Western Conference.
They know how to win, and every season, they manage to do it. They’ll hunt 50 wins and a top-four seeding this season, an answer to preseason critics who thought the Trail Blazers were set to fall out of the playoffs after a bad performance last postseason combined with improvement by other teams in the conference.
So why does Clippers coach Doc Rivers see a potential issue? Because he lived it too.
“Last year, the playoffs didn’t go the way they wanted it to go, and, obviously, this year, there will be more pressure on them. That’s what happens,” Rivers said before his team lost to Portland this past week. “You feel that. We felt that here with our guys. Every time you don’t do something, the following year, everyone is talking about it before it starts. I’m sure the players felt it as well.”
Like Rivers’ Lob City Clippers, Portland has run into its share of postseason disappointment, with a lowlight coming last season when they were swept by New Orleans. But instead of making major changes, the Trail Blazers have tried to find ways to improve their team on the fringes.
They acquired Rodney Hood at the trade deadline to add another scoring threat on the perimeter. They signed center Enes Kanter after he was released last month by the New York Knicks to give them a scoring presence in the paint.
But for the most part, they’re the same as usual. And that, Stotts said, is OK.
“It starts with the quality of players as people. They're just good guys. We don't have a lot of drama,” Stotts said. “We go about our business. It's tough keeping things fresh but also respecting the routine of the NBA season and what you need to do. …
“Sometimes, the continuity can be a positive. And yeah, sometimes, you need to change things up. But we've been fortunate that this group has played well together for a few years now.”
Another playoff stumble, though, and that continuity might not mean much. It didn’t to the Clippers, who started to disassemble their roster after repeated playoff failings, including one against Portland.
There’s a value to always being good, to always being in the playoff hunt, to always being competitive. That might be good enough in Portland.
The Pacers keep, um, pace
When Indiana lost All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in late January, the presumption was that it meant the Pacers’ season was essentially over. They were already seen as overachievers, and subtracting their best player would surely be too much to overcome.
It hasn’t.
Since the injury, the Pacers are two games over .500 thanks to stellar play from Bojan Bogdanovic, who is averaging 21.8 points per game since Oladipo went down.
Coach Nate McMillan, who will be in town next week with the Pacers, deserves as much consideration for coach of the year as anyone by helping keep Inidana in prime position in the East.
Tip-ins
Chicago guard Zach LaVine has been one of the league’s top scorers in March, averaging 30 points per game. Whether or not he’s a “good numbers on a bad team” guy, which is how most scouts see him, he’s been very productive. … What a horrible week for Knicks owner James Dolan, who had his thin-skinned behavior captured on video when he banned a fan who told him to sell the team, and on radio when he doubled down on his wild treatment of the New York Daily News, whose reporters have been excluded from media events because of the tone of their coverage. If the Knicks are selling stability in free agency this summer, they might need to change course. … Julius Randle scored 45 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists Friday night — the best game of his career. He’s just the fourth player this season with at least 45-11-6, joining Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and Paul George.