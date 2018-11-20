NBA notes: Cavaliers, JR Smith parting ways amid stormy season

Disgruntled Cavaliers forward JR Smith has gotten his wish: He is parting ways with Cleveland.
The Cavaliers announced Tuesday that Smith “will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.”
Smith requested a trade earlier this season. The 33-year-old has been dismayed with his role and the team's direction in the first season since LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent.
Smith's departure is the latest upheaval in a stormy season for Cleveland, which is a league-worst 2-13. Coach Tyronn Lue was fired last month and All-Star forward Kevin Love is sidelined indefinitely following foot surgery.
Smith came to the Cavaliers in a trade from the Knicks in 2015. While his play has been inconsistent, Smith was a major contributor on Cleveland's 2016 championship team.
The Cavs wished Smith and his family well and thanked him for his contributions.
USA Basketball has picked the 12 players who will compete in the next two-game round of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Most of the picks are coming from the G League — Joel Berry II, Reggie Hearn, Scotty Hopson, John Jenkins, DeAndre Liggins, Chasson Randle, Cameron Reynolds, Richard Solomon and Travis Trice. NBA free agents Eric Moreland, Jarnell Stokes and Tyler Zeller were also chosen for the roster. The U.S. is 7-1 so far in qualifying and has road games coming at Argentina (7-1) on Nov. 29 and Uruguay (5-3) on Dec. 2. …
Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat after missing nearly two weeks for the birth of his daughter. Wade went through Miami's game day shootaround and will play Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. He said his wife and their daughter are doing well, which allowed him to feel comfortable to resume his season.