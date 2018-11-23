NBA notes: Warriors star Stephen Curry is not injured during car accident

The Golden State Warriors said star Stephen Curry wasn't injured after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland freeway.
Authorities say Curry was driving a black Porsche on Friday when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car.
California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said Curry stopped in the center median and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche.
Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.
The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that's set to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights. He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.
Diallo avoids serious injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo avoided a serious leg injury after a gruesome-looking fall during the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 123-95 win at Golden State on Wednesday night.
Although he was carted off on a stretcher, X-rays on Wednesday night ruled out any major injuries. Further examinations on Thursday revealed a sprained left ankle, according to The Athletic.
In a loss Monday at Sacramento, Diallo became the first Thunder rookie ever to go at least 7 for 7 from the floor. He made both his three-point tries on the way to 18 points.