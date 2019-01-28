NBA notes: Pacers' Victor Oladipo undergoes knee surgery

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has undergone surgery for a ruptured tendon in his right knee.
Team officials have ruled out Oladipo for the rest of this season but did not provide an updated timetable Monday for his return.
Oladipo was injured in Wednesday's victory over Toronto. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and an MRI exam confirmed the extent of the injury.
He was averaging a team high 19.2 points and was hoping to make the All-Star game for the second consecutive season.
Tyreke Evans replaced Oladipo in the starting lineup and scored nine points in Saturday's loss at Memphis.
Jones out six weeks
Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat is out for at least six weeks with a pair of bone bruises in his right knee.
The bruising is significant, but given the way he got hurt the injury could have been worse. Jones was injured Sunday in Miami's win over New York. He was driving toward the basket when his knee buckled. He left the court in obvious pain, and was unable to put any weight on the leg.
But tests performed in Miami on Monday showed no structural damage, only the bone bruising. He will be re-evaluated in mid-March and the Heat are hopeful he plays again this season.
Jones has appeared in 37 games for the Heat this season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds on 51 percent shooting.