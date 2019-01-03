NBA notes: Grizzlies GM apologizes for players' postgame altercation

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace apologized to fans for an apparent altercation following the team's latest loss.
Wallace said Thursday that the Grizzlies had an “emotionally charged” meeting Wednesday night after a 101-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was Memphis' 10th loss in 13 games.
“When losing happens, obviously emotions get frayed and we're very passionate and competitive people in this game,” Wallace said. “Unfortunately, we had an incident.”
The Athletic reported Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi were involved in an altercation. After practice Thursday, both Casspi and Temple spoke with Temple describing what happened as “brothers getting into it.”
“Some things were said and some things happened,” Temple said. “At the end of the day we're brothers. We've known each other since we were rookies. At the end of the day, we came out of that meeting on the same page and we're moving on from it.”
Memphis now is 10th in the West after a 12-5 start that had the Grizzlies atop the Western Conference in November.
“Obviously, whatever happens between our locker room should stay in the locker room,” Casspi said. “I think all of us as a group obviously frustrated with the situation.”
Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff took more than 30 minutes to meet with reporters after the latest loss over what he called a “conversation that needed to be had.” Veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley were the only players in the locker room when it opened.
Wallace said he was concerned at how quickly news of the incident spread and discipline will be handled internally.
Morris out at least six weeks
Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris will miss at least six weeks with a neck injury, the latest setback in a difficult season for one of the NBA's most disappointing teams.
The Wizards announced Thursday that Morris was examined by a doctor after dealing with neck and upper back stiffness since getting hit on the chin during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 16. Morris left that game at halftime with what the Wizards said then was a neck strain.
He now will be limited to non-contact basketball activities for the next 1{ months. The Wizards are scheduled to play 20 games in that span.
The 29-year-old Morris has never appeared in fewer than the 63 games he played in during his rookie season back in 2011-12.
The Wizards already were without All-Star point guard John Wall for the rest of this season because he needs an operation on his left heel and Achilles tendon, and they're also currently missing center Dwight Howard, who is expected to be out for at least another month or two after having spinal surgery for a herniated disk.
Only four teams in the Eastern Conference own a worse record than Washington's 15-23 mark.