NBA notes: Warriors extend contracts of GM Bob Myers, COO Rick Welts

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece at this year's basketball World Cup in China, saying Friday he can play any position. The Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA MVP said he hasn't “talked to the coach about which position I'll be playing the important thing is to play. Whether I play the 1 (point guard) or the 5 (center), I don't care,” Antetokounmpo said. “I'm a basketball player. I want to help the team any way I can.” The World Cup takes place from Aug. 31-Sept. 15 and Greece is one of 32 qualifiers.