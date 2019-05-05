NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard helps Raptors even series with 76ers

Butler banked in a three-pointer from the top of the circle as the shot clock expired after briefly losing the ball to give the 76ers an 84-81 lead in the fourth quarter. But Gasol answered with a three-pointer to tie it and the Raptors went up 89-85 on Leonard's jumper. Butler and Leonard traded a pair of free throws before Redick made a three-pointer to cut it to 91-90 with 2:07 left.