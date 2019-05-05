NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard helps Raptors even series with 76ers

Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, including a clutch three-pointer with one minute left, to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Sunday and even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2.
Marc Gasol added 16 points, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage.
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.
Jimmy Butler led Philadelphia with 29 points while JJ Redick added 19. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.
Toronto, which earned the No. 2 seed after winning 58 games, has been bounced out in the semifinals two straight seasons by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.
Joel Embiid struggled after scoring 33 points in Philadelphia's 21-point victory in Game 3, The All-Star center only had 11 in Game 4.
Butler banked in a three-pointer from the top of the circle as the shot clock expired after briefly losing the ball to give the 76ers an 84-81 lead in the fourth quarter. But Gasol answered with a three-pointer to tie it and the Raptors went up 89-85 on Leonard's jumper. Butler and Leonard traded a pair of free throws before Redick made a three-pointer to cut it to 91-90 with 2:07 left.
Following a turnover, Embiid missed a layup. Leonard then nailed a step-back three-pointer to put Toronto ahead by four points, 94-90. Danny Green made four free throws in the final minute to ice it.
Playing before a raucous crowd, the Sixers failed to take control of the series and now must win at least one more game on the road to advance.
Serge Ibaka made the defensive play of the game in the second quarter, racing back down the floor to reject Tobias Harris during Philadelphia's 3-on-1 fast break. But the Raptors missed a shot on the opposite end and Embiid answered with an emphatic dunk.
Later in the quarter, Embiid blocked Ibaka and found Ben Simmons for a dunk. Embiid blocked Ibaka again 35 seconds later and Butler hit an 11-footer. Butler's 3-pointer with a second left in the second quarter got the Sixers within 47-45 at halftime.
Leonard scored six points during a 13-0 run in the first quarter to help the Raptors take a 22-11 lead. But the Sixers outscored Toronto 10-2 to cut the deficit to 24-21 after one.