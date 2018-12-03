NBA roundup: Butler, Simmons spark 76ers past Grizzlies 103-95

Jimmy Butler continued his run as Philadelphia's stretch-run shooter, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter against Memphis.
Ben Simmons, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds, ran up from behind on MarShon Brooks and poked the ball free for a steal. That led to a pair of free throws for Butler that made it 95-89. Butler buried a turnaround jumper for a 97-89 lead that sealed the win.
JJ Redick continued his late-career resurgence with 24 points for the Sixers, and Joel Embiid had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mike Conley scored 21 points for Memphis.
The Sixers are 13-1 at home and 8-2 since acquiring Butler from Minnesota.
New Orleans 119, at Charlotte 109: Anthony Davis had 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists to help New Orleans beat Charlotte.
Jrue Holiday added 19 points and eight assists. The Pelicans won for only the second time in seven games. Frank Kaminsky led the Hornets with a season-high 19 points, although he struggled with guarding Davis. Kemba Walker had 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.
at Miami 102, Utah 100: Dwyane Wade made a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left, and Miami rallied from down 19 early to beat Utah.
Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Miami, Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk had 16 points each, and Wade added 15. Ricky Rubio led Utah with 23 points.