NBA: Luka Doncic scores 11 straight points late in fourth quarter to help Mavericks rally past Rockets

Luka Doncic shrugged off a rough shooting night with 11 straight points to erase an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks went on to their ninth consecutive home victory, 107-104 over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Doncic was 3 of 13 before hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to get Dallas within two. After Chris Paul missed two free throws, Doncic hit a floater in the lane for a tie, then followed an air-ball 3 from James Harden with another from long range for a 105-102 lead. It was 26th lead change.
The Slovenian rookie had 21 points along with Wesley Matthews, who missed two free throws with a chance to put the game away in the final seconds. Eric Gordon missed a potential tying 3-pointer for Houston at the buzzer. Harden overcame foul trouble to finish with 35 points, and Paul had 23.
at Pacers 107, Kings 97: Thaddeus Young had a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help Indiana beat Sacramento.
Playing their 10th straight game without injured All-Star Victor Oladipo, the Pacers relied on defense and scoring balance. Myles Turner contributed nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Domantas Sabonis and Darren Collison each scored 14 points.
Buddy Hield scored 20 points for the Kings.
at Cavaliers 116, Wizards 101: Rookie Collin Sexton matched a career high with 29 points, Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Cleveland dominated, going ahead for good late in the first quarter and building a 29-point lead in the second half.
Wizards guard John Wall was held to a career low one point in 26 minutes — a free throw early in the third quarter with Cleveland holding a 74-48 lead. Wall returned after missing Washington's victory Wednesday night over Atlanta because of personal reasons.