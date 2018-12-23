NBA: Bradley Beal gets first career triple-double, Wizards beat Suns 149-146 in triple-overtime

Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low nine points — his previous was 12 — on 3 for 12 shooting, though he did have 13 rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 18 points and Eric Bledsoe added 17 for the Bucks, who shot 37 percent — and 9 for 43 from 3-point range. It was the sixth-worst 3-point percentage in NBA history for a team taking at least 40 shots from beyond the arc.