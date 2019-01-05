NBA roundup: Short-handed Celtics rout the Mavericks

Gordon Hayward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and the short-handed Boston Celtics beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 114-93 on Friday night.
Jayson Tatum added 18 points, and Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Celtics won easily despite playing their second straight game with star guard Kyrie Irving sidelined by scratched corneas.
Luka Doncic had 19 points and nine assists for Dallas. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Dirk Nowitzki, who received two standing ovations, was scoreless and had two rebounds for Dallas. Celtics fans chanted “Dirk! Dirk!” in the final minute, hoping he would make a shot in what might have been his final appearance in Boston.
Hayward, coming off a season-high 35 points Wednesday night in a victory over Minnesota, was flirting with his first triple-double with the Celtics before going to the bench midway through the fourth quarter with Boston up by 22.
The Mavericks trimmed an 18-point first-half deficit to a point early in the third quarter, but could get no closer.
Brooklyn 109, at Memphis 100: D'Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists while, DeMarre Carroll added 20 points, including a season-high five three-pointers, to lead the Nets to victory.
Joe Harris added 18 points for the Nets, who had six players in double figures. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 points and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 12 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass.
Mike Conley, held scoreless in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, led the Grizzlies with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 as Memphis lost its fourth in a row.
at Miami 115, Washington 109: Hassan Whiteside scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved over the .500 mark for the first time since late October.
Josh Richardson added 18 points, James Johnson had 17 and Dwyane Wade scored 14 for Miami. The Heat had lost each of their last four games in which they could have gotten over .500, where they last were on Oct. 27 at 3-2. Justise Winslow had 13 points and 10 assists for Miami, which has won 12 of its last 17. Bam Adebayo scored 11 points.
Bradley Beal led all scorers with 33 points for Washington, which had the NBA's longest current road losing streak extended to eight games. Beal also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Trevor Ariza scored 21, Otto Porter Jr. had 14 and Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant each added 10 for Washington.
Indiana 119, at Chicago 116 (OT): Victor Oladipo made a three-pointer from just above the top of the arc with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers their sixth straight victory, 119-116 over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
Oladipo had 36 points and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds in the first game of a five-game trip.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 31 points. He made two three-pointers in the closing moments of regulation to tie it at 105. Lauri Markkanen had 27 points while and Kris Dunn finished with 16 points and 17 assists for Chicago.
Indiana's Thaddeus Young had 16 points, including several key baskets down the stretch in the fourth quarter, to help the Pacers overcame an early 12-point deficit.
at Milwaukee 144, Atlanta 112: Mike Budenholzer's first game against the team he coached for five seasons was no contest. Budenholzer's Bucks rolled to a 33-point halftime lead and coasted to their fifth straight victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, and Khris Middleton scored 19 points while hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 19 and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and eight assists.
Milwaukee (27-10) improved its NBA-best record and won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Bucks tied a season high for points in a game, equaling their total points against Sacramento on Nov. 4.
DeAndre Bembry led Atlanta with 19 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 while hitting four of nine three-pointers.
at Minnesota 102, Orlando 103: Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and Jeff Teague added 23 points and 10 assists in his return to the Timberwolves' lineup after missing nine games because of left ankle inflammation.
Taj Gibson added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves recovered from a 19-point deficit midway through the second quarter with a 44-12 run through the 5:51 of the third quarter.
Nikola Vucevic had 22 points for Orlando, but just eight after the first quarter. The Magic, who had won three of four, hit 26 of their first 34 shots (76.4 percent) before fading.
Terrence Ross scored 13 points off the bench for Orlando, but he missed his final four three-pointers after starting three of five from beyond the arc during the Magic's hot start. Evan Fournier added 21 points.
Utah 117, at Cleveland 91: Donovan Mitchell scored 18 points and the Jazz dominated the second half, sending the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss.
Cleveland (8-31) has the worst record in the NBA, with four of the losses in the streak coming by 20 or more points. The Jazz trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the Cavaliers 69-42 in the second half and built a 34-point late in the game. Utah placed eight players in double figures.
Jae Crowder, acquired from Cleveland last season, scored 16 points. Ricky Rubio, who was listed at questionable with a sore left foot, added 15 while Rudy Gobert had 12 points and seven rebounds.