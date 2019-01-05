NBA roundup: Short-handed Celtics rout the Mavericks

Josh Richardson added 18 points, James Johnson had 17 and Dwyane Wade scored 14 for Miami. The Heat had lost each of their last four games in which they could have gotten over .500, where they last were on Oct. 27 at 3-2. Justise Winslow had 13 points and 10 assists for Miami, which has won 12 of its last 17. Bam Adebayo scored 11 points.