NBA roundup: Hawks topple Embiid-less 76ers when Jimmy Butler misses two free throws

John Collins made a fadeaway jumper with 25 seconds left and Atlanta hung on when Philadelphia flopped on its final plays to lead the Hawks to a 123-121 win over the 76ers on Friday night.
Jimmy Butler was fouled on a drive and had a chance to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left. Butler, an 86 percent free-throw shooter, clanged both shots to waste the chance at the tie. But Wilson Chandler slipped under the basket on the second miss and had a gimmie tip-in at the horn but failed to convert, leaving the Sixers stunned as they trudged off the court.
Collins scored 25 points and Kevin Huerter made five three-pointers and led the Hawks with 29 points. Butler led the 76ers, who were playing without All-Star center Joel Embiid, with 30 points and Ben Simmons had 23 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
JJ Redick, who missed the last two games with a sore back, led a comeback in the fourth with a pair of 3-pointers that tied the game each time. The game turned into a 3-point shootout late — the teams combined for 23. TJ McConnell put the 76ers ahead by one with 2:39 left. Huerter buried a 3 to tie it at 121.
Butler had his first major miscue when he lost the ball on a drive down the lane that was recovered by Atlanta. Collins hit the jumper and that was enough for the lowly Hawks (13-29) to send the Sixers to just their fourth home loss of the season.
The 76ers struggled with Embiid sitting because of sore ankle that he injured in a loss to Washington on Wednesday night. Embiid tested his ankle on the court as late as he could. He was one of the final players to leave the court during warmups and shot long jumpers wearing “Trust the Process” sneakers. His presence was missed — Embiid leads the 76ers with averages of 26.9 points and 13.4 rebounds in 40 games.
Mike Muscala started for Embiid and kept the 76ers in the game with 11 points in the first half.
at Houston 141, Cleveland 113: James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in three quarters to lead the Rockets in the rout.
After the Cavaliers got a 117-108 win in the first meeting with Houston this season, the Rockets were determined to take care of business this time around. They did that, racing out to a 28-point lead after scoring a season-high 77 points in the first half behind 24 points from Harden.
It's Harden's 15th consecutive game with at least 30 points, his franchise-record 13th game with 40 points this season and the seventh in the last nine games as he has carried the team with Chris Paul and Eric Gordon out with injuries.
Ante Zizic came off the bench to score 18 for the Cavaliers, whose season-long skid extended to 12 games.
at Toronto 122, Brooklyn 105: Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and the Raptors beat the Nets for their second seven-game home winning streak of the season.
Serge Ibaka added 14 points, OG Anunoby and Norman Powell each had 13, Delon Wright had 12 to help Toronto improve to 18-4 at home. They last lost at home Dec. 9 to Milwaukee.
Toronto has won 13 of the past 14 meetings with the Nets, including seven straight north of the border. Brooklyn hasn't won in Toronto since Feb. 4, 2015. Leonard reached 20 points for the 18th consecutive game, extending his career-best streak.
D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 24 points. Shabazz Napier added 15 points, and Jarrett Allen had 12 rebounds.
Indiana 121, at New York 106: Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 15 rebounds to cap his sizzling season at Madison Square Garden, and thePacers easily bounced back from their worst performance of the season.
Sabonis made 9j of 14 shots from the field to finish 21 of 26 this season in two games in New York. He made all 12 shots and tied his career high with 30 points when the Pacers won here on Halloween.
Victor Oladipo added 19 points for the Pacers, who finished 3-2 on their longest road trip of the season. They were beaten badly in Boston on Wednesday, yielding season highs of 135 points and 56.8 percent shooting in their 27-point loss.
Emmanuel Mudiay scored 21 points for the Knicks, back from a lengthy, six-game road trip and playing their first game at Madison Square Garden since Christmas. They lost their seventh straight at home.
at Washington 113, Milwaukee 106: Bradley Beal scored 32 points, Tomas Satoransky had his first career triple-double and the Wizards defeated the Bucks, who were playing without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, sidelined by hip and quad injuries,
Washington came out aggressively and never trailed after the opening two minutes. The Wizards finished with 18 three-pointers, matching the franchise record. Satoransky, starting at point guard in place of the injured John Wall, had 18 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists, the last coming on an alley-oop to Beal with 1:43 remaining that put the Wizards ahead 111-101.
Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks, who had won 11 of 13. Milwaukee tied it twice in the third quarter, during which the teams combined to make 13 of 25 three-pointers. Eric Bledsoe had 18 points and nine assists for Milwaukee.
Dallas 119, at Minnesota 115: Luka Doncic scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead three-pointer to lead the Mavericks past the Timberwolves, spoiling rookie coach Ryan Saunders' home debut. Doncic also had 12 assists and eight rebounds. He scored seven of Dallas' final nine points.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves in their first home game since Saunders was named interim coach. Saunders, the son of last coacg Flip Saunders, took over as coach after Tom Thibodeau was fired Sunday.