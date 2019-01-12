NBA roundup: Hawks topple Embiid-less 76ers when Jimmy Butler misses two free throws

The 76ers struggled with Embiid sitting because of sore ankle that he injured in a loss to Washington on Wednesday night. Embiid tested his ankle on the court as late as he could. He was one of the final players to leave the court during warmups and shot long jumpers wearing “Trust the Process” sneakers. His presence was missed — Embiid leads the 76ers with averages of 26.9 points and 13.4 rebounds in 40 games.