NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Wizards, 131-115

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points, making all of his season-high 17 free throws in a perfect night at the line for Milwaukee, and had 10 rebounds to help the NBA-leading Bucks rout the Washington Wizards 131-115 on Saturday.
Two games ahead of Toronto for the Eastern Conference lead, the Bucks have won three straight, nine of 10 and 20 of 24.
Brook Lopez added 21 points, and Khris Middleton had 20. Starting point guard Eric Bledsoe sat out to rest a sore left Achilles.
The Bucks were 24 of 24 from the free-throw line. They had a 17-2 run late in the second quarter, led by 23 at halftime and 32 early in third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored seven of the last 10 points in big second-quarter run, including a thunderous slam over Jeff Green that led to a three-point play.
Bradley Beal scored 24 points for Washington.
Dallas 111, at Cleveland 98: Rookie Luka Doncic matched his season high with 35 points and did a little bit of everything for Dallas, and Harrison Barnes scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the undermanned Mavericks past Cleveland.
With a contingent of fans waving Slovenian flags to support Doncic, the 19-year-old showed why the Mavericks are so excited about their future. He added 11 rebounds, six assists and made a couple long 3-pointers that drew gasps from the Quicken Loans crowd.
Barnes finished with 17 points. The Mavericks played their second game since acquiring star Kristaps Porzingis from New York in a blockbuster trade. Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke also came in the deal, but are not eligible to play until their physicals are completed.
Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points for Cleveland.
at San Antonio 113, New Orleans 108: LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds and San Antonio withstood another bat intrusion — with a nifty play from the team's coyote mascot — and held off the depleted New Orleans.
The bat began hovering above the court three minutes into the game, causing officials to delay play. It was the second straight home game delayed by the winged intruders, with three bats buzzing the court Thursday night against Phoenix. Arena workers were able to shoo the bats into the rafters against the Suns, but the Spurs were better prepared against the Pelicans.
An arena official walked onto the court with a net, but missed the bat on his first attempt. Almost on cue, the mascot charged onto the court dressed in a Batman costume with a net. He missed his first swipe at the bat, then dove near the scorer's table and caught the bat in his net to huge cheers from Spurs players and fans. The worker placed the bat into a towel and took him from the court, with play resuming after a delay of only 1 1/2 minutes.
Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli added 17 points each for San Antonio.
Frank Jackson had a career-high 25 points to lead New Orleans.
Indiana 95, at Miami 88: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points, Darren Collison added 20 and Indiana had a big third quarter to beat stumbling Miami.
Indiana ended a season-long four-game losing streak, which started in the game immediately following the one where All-Star Victor Oladipo left with a season-ending knee injury.
Dwyane Wade scored 21 points for Miami.
at Charlotte 125, Chicago 118: Kemba Walker had 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets pulled away to beat Chicago for its fifth straight victory.
Walker had 10 assists and finished 5 of 6 from the field in the fourth quarter, sparking an 18-4 run to hand the Bulls their fifth loss in six games.
Bobby Portis led Chicago with 33 points, and Lauri Markkanen had 30.
at Orlando 102, Brooklyn 89: Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Fournier added 16 points and Orlando beat Brooklyn.
D'Angelo Russell had 23 points for Brooklyn, and Shabazz Napier added 15.