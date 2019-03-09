NBA: James Harden to play Sunday after X-rays are negative on his right wrist

James Harden will play on Sunday night when the Houston Rockets visit the Dallas Mavericks after X-rays on his injured right wrist were negative.
Harden first injured it last Sunday in a win over Boston and aggravated it on Friday night in a fall in the first half of a victory over Philadelphia. The win extended Houston's winning streak to a season-high seven games.
Harden leads the NBA in scoring with 36.6 points a game. He said when he fell on Friday night that he was worried the injury was worse than it was.
He says: “I was. But I'm happy it's not.”
As for what he can do to protect his wrist, Harden says: “Just try to not fall on it. That's the only thing I can do. Keep icing it, keep getting treatment on it. But when you keep falling on it, it keeps aggravating it and it keeps getting worse.”
Houston's recent surge has the team in third place in the Western Conference behind Golden State and Denver. After Sunday's trip to Dallas, the Rockets play four straight home games, highlighted by a visit from the Warriors on Wednesday night.
In games Saturday:
Sacramento 102, at New York 94: De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists, carrying the Kings down the stretch to a win in the opener of a four-game trip. Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Knicks had erased a 12-point lead to take a two-point lead. Buddy Hield added 19 points for the Kings, who need a strong performance during their trip to the East after entering play four games behind San Antonio for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks, who have lost five straight, a stretch that included a 0-3 trip to the West that featured a 115-108 loss in Sacramento on Monday.