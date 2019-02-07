NBA trades: Who's moving and who is being sought as the deadline approaches

The NBA trade deadline is noon PST Thursday. A look at the players who are reportedly being traded, or have been sought in trades:
On the move
Ryan Anderson, F, Phoenix traded to Miami for G Tyler Johnson and G Wayne Ellington.
Harrison Barnes, F, Dallas traded to Sacramento for F Justin Jackson and F Zach Randolph.
Stanley Johnson, F, Detroit traded to Milwaukee for C Thon Maker.
Otto Porter Jr., F, Washington traded to Chicago for F Jabari Parker and F Bobby Portis.
Iman Shumpert, G, Sacramento traded to Houston as part of a three-team trade that includes G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss going to Cleveland and G Alec Burks being sent to Sacramento.
On the block
Trevor Ariza, F, Washington
Avery Bradley, G, Clippers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G, Lakers
Mike Conley, G, Memphis
Dewayne Dedmon, C, Atlanta
Derrick Favors, F, Utah
Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia
Marc Gasol, C, Memphis
JaMychal Green, F, Memphis
Reggie Jackson, G, Detroit
Jeremy Lin, G, Atlanta
Robin Lopez, C, Chicago
Nikola Mirotic, F, New Orleans
Ricky Rubio, G, Utah
Associated Press and internet reports contributed to this article