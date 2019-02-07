Advertisement

NBA trades: Who's moving and who is being sought as the deadline approaches

By Los Angeles Times staff and wire reports
Feb 06, 2019 | 6:45 PM
Forward Stanley Johnson (7), guarding recently acquired Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., is reportedly on the move to Milwaukee. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

The NBA trade deadline is noon PST Thursday. A look at the players who are reportedly being traded, or have been sought in trades:

On the move

Ryan Anderson, F, Phoenix traded to Miami for G Tyler Johnson and G Wayne Ellington.

Harrison Barnes, F, Dallas traded to Sacramento for F Justin Jackson and F Zach Randolph.

Stanley Johnson, F, Detroit traded to Milwaukee for C Thon Maker.

Otto Porter Jr., F, Washington traded to Chicago for F Jabari Parker and F Bobby Portis.

Iman Shumpert, G, Sacramento traded to Houston as part of a three-team trade that includes G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss going to Cleveland and G Alec Burks being sent to Sacramento.

On the block

Trevor Ariza, F, Washington

Avery Bradley, G, Clippers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G, Lakers

Mike Conley, G, Memphis

Dewayne Dedmon, C, Atlanta

Derrick Favors, F, Utah

Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia

Marc Gasol, C, Memphis

JaMychal Green, F, Memphis

Reggie Jackson, G, Detroit

Jeremy Lin, G, Atlanta

Robin Lopez, C, Chicago

Nikola Mirotic, F, New Orleans

Ricky Rubio, G, Utah

Associated Press and internet reports contributed to this article

