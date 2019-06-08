Oracle Arena might close with a whimper, but echoes of Warriors dynasty resonate

In one corner of the lower bowl at Oracle Arena, people in yellow shirts filed out while those in red shirts filed in. The Toronto Raptors were about to beat the Golden State Warriors to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, one win from the franchise’s first championship. Their fans, holding maple leaf flags and “We the North” signs, singing “O Canada” and chanting “one more win,” were here to dance on a dynasty’s grave.