Warriors minority owner who shoved Kyle Lowry will not return to games

Mark Stevens, the fan who shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after he fell into the stands while chasing a loose ball, is a minority owner in the Golden State Warriors and the team said he would not attend any of the remaining NBA Finals games.
The incident happened during Game 3 on Wednesday night when the Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 123-109 win.
“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the team said in a statement. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans — or anyone — and players at an NBA game.”
In the second half of Game 3, Lowry crashed into the front two rows of seats opposite the Warriors bench while chasing a loose ball. As he got up, Stevens, who was sitting a few seats down from the collision, reached over and pushed the Raptors guard.
“As for that fan, there's no place for that,” Lowry said postgame. “He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”
Lakers forward LeBron James posted a video of that play on Instagram on Thursday, with a lengthy comment condemning Stevens’ actions.
“There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines,” James posted. “But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions.”