Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: How they match up in the Western Conference finals

Key stats: Kevin Durant is the Warriors’ best player, but is he the one Golden State needs most on the court? Since he joined the team, the Warriors are 30-4 in games in which Durant is out but Stephen Curry plays. … The Warriors have had the most efficient offense by far through two rounds of the playoffs, scoring 117.4 points per 100 possessions. The gap between the Warriors and the No. 2 Bucks (113.4) is greater than the gap between the Bucks and the team with the No. 7 offense, the Houston Rockets (110.4). … Will fatigue be a factor? Portland (596) and Golden State (581) have played the second- and third-most minutes of any team in the postseason so far. … Of the 10 players who have scored 50 or more points in a playoff game since 2000, two are in this series (Damian Lillard and Durant). … Three of the 15 shooters with at least 200 career three-pointers attempted in the playoffs are in this series — Klay Thompson (40.9 %), Curry (40.4 %) and CJ McCollum (40%).