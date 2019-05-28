Kevin Durant travels to Toronto with Warriors; DeMarcus Cousins questionable for Game 1

All-Star forward Kevin Durant traveled with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto, leaving open the possibility he could return from a calf injury for Game 2 this weekend, while former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for Game 1 on Thursday.
Coach Steve Kerr said that Durant, who has not played since May 8, had not been cleared for on-court workouts. Durant injured his right calf during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. Game 2 is set for Sunday evening in Toronto.
“We'll see where it goes from here,” Kerr said. “This is where the fact that there's a lot of days in between games during the finals helps us, so we'll see.”
Cousins injured the quadriceps in his left leg on April 18 during a first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kerr said Cousins has scrimmaged twice with the team since the Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the conference finals.
Kerr said Cousins did not appear to be ready for the rigors of an NBA game during the scrimmages because of limited mobility.
“If this was the regular season, this would be simple — put him back in the starting lineup and give him his minutes and let him work his way back in and find his rhythm,” Kerr told ESPN. But we’re going into Game 1 of the NBA Finals.”