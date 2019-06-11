NBA Finals: Warriors beat Raptors to keep their NBA title hopes alive

Kawhi Leonard's jumper with 3:28 left put the Raptors up 103-97. They were outscored 9-2 the rest of the way. They missed five of their last six shots — the only make was on a goaltending call — and went 0 for 3 from 3-point range in that crucial closing stretch. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored all nine of Golden State's points in that finishing kick.