Horse racing newsletter: A deeper dive into the CHRB report

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish one of the strangest weeks in sports history.
Tuesday’s release of the findings of the California Horse Racing Board’s investigations into the deaths came on the heels of the federal indictments against 27 trainers, veterinarians and drug suppliers.
The CHRB report was thorough and heavy on the necropsy aspect of things. It was in stark contrast to the “nothing-to-see-here” report from the L.A County District Attorney’s office. In the end, there was no smoking gun, and Santa Anita was mostly held blameless.
There were two things in the narrative that brought back memories of that time and they are related, or at least in the same week. One was previously known, one was not.
The first one was previously reported by the Los Angeles Times and others. This is what the report said:
“After six horses died during a seven-day period (February 17-23), CHRB Chairman Chuck Winner asked for a conference call with Santa Anita management. The call took place on Sunday, February 24, with [Santa Anita top exec Tim] Ritvo and [racing office boss P.J.] Campo representing Santa Anita. Chairman Winner urged them to immediately close the track for at least five days to allow for repair and renovation. After a lengthy discussion, Ritvo and Campo agreed to close the track on Monday and Tuesday only. A few hours later, Campo called back to say they would close the track the next day (Monday) but only after 9 a.m. to allow certain horses to train for upcoming races. Unfortunately, a horse suffered a catastrophic injury during training before the track was closed, which was the 19th loss of the meeting to that point.”
The decision by Santa Anita was, no doubt, in part based on jockeys coming in to ride Kentucky Derby trail horses in workouts. Ritvo has said he deeply regretted making that modification.
Campo left the company last spring and Ritvo left The Stronach Group about two weeks ago.
In case you wondered, the horse was Charmer John for trainer Mark Glatt.
The second one was not reported before the CHRB report came out. Here’s what it said.
“In response to the fatality crisis, Santa Anita contracted with Mick Petersen, the co-founder of the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory, to conduct specialized testing of the main track during the first week of March 2019. Dr. Petersen told investigators that the track was not consistent due to the complex maintenance decisions made by track management during the time period when Santa Anita had an unusually high amount of rain.”
This conclusion is in sharp contrast with what Peterson was quoted as saying at the time. Peterson, after examining the track, said it was “100% ready.” In a news release on Wednesday of that week it also said, “this surface is in fact 100% consistent and ready for training and racing.” Peterson subsequently told me he never made the “100% ready” comment. I asked Santa Anita and they said he did.
It’s also possible that Peterson was talking about the track before he got there, and it was solved before he did or didn’t issue his assessment of 100% ready. But that was never said at the time.
That was a difficult time for Santa Anita, one no one wants to relive.
There is little doubt that safety is the No. 1 priority at Santa Anita now and it will do whatever it can reasonably do to protect the horses and jockeys. There have been nine fatalities so far this meet, compared to 22 to this date last year. Still, nine is too many but a sign of significant progress. Those numbers are mitigated by fewer horses running fewer races and workouts.
So, for those of you wanting the granular details, here are the 16 findings by the board. If they seem a little dense, it’s verbatim from the report. (I’ve dispensed with the quotemarks, they are the words of the report.)
--No illegal medications or procedures were uncovered.
--21 horses had evidence of pre-existing pathology at the site of their fatal injury based on gross pathology.
--19 of the 22 catastrophic musculoskeletal injuries (CMI) had proximal sesamoid bone fractures. Proximal sesamoid bone fractures have been related to racing and training intensity.
--21 of the 22 CMI cases had evidence of pre-existing pathology that is presumed to be associated with high exercise intensity, which predisposed CMI horses to catastrophic injury.
--Eleven horses had received intra-articular (joint) corticosteroid injections. Five of those intra-articular corticosteroid injections were within 60 days of fatal injury, and two of those were within 14 days of injury.
--The overwhelming majority of the CMI (21 of 22 cases) in this cluster involved the fetlock joint (metacarpophalangeal/metatarsophalangeal).
--The majority of CMI cases (14 of 22) exhibited a high-intensity exercise profile followed by a decline in activity in the month prior to CMI.
--Nearly a third of the CMI cases (7 of 22) had a history of at least six months between race starts at some point in their respective careers.
--The data suggests that 39% of the fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather.
--Although several trainers expressed concern over the condition of the track due to the weather, none blamed the track itself for any fatality.
--Prior to the fatality review, the majority of horsemen had not previously reviewed the necropsy reports on their horses; furthermore, many did not display good working knowledge of anatomy or grasp the significance of major pre-existing lesions (e.g., Palmar/Plantar Osteochondral Disease (POD) lesions).
--Record-keeping by the horsemen involved in the investigation overall was poor save in a couple of instances. Large gaps in historical information were noted in case histories for the affected horses.
--Organizationally the Track Veterinarian and Examining Veterinarians being supervised by the racing association’s Racing Office poses an inherent conflict.
--In several cases it is suspected that program training was taking place. Program training entails someone controlling (overseeing) the horse other than the listed CHRB-licensed trainer.
--16 horses were under the care of trainers with at least one other fatality within a 12-month period.
--While several trainers said during investigative interviews that they felt pressured to run their horses, only one gave a specific example.
Stewards’ rulings
This week the rulings are pretty light but we do have some details on a 14-year-old case we mentioned last week.
--Jockey Iggy Puglisi was fined $200 for violating the riding crop rule when he struck his mount, Heartfullofstars, four times without allowing the horse to respond in the fourth race on Feb. 29. Heartfullofstars finished fourth in the allowance race. It was Puglisi’s second offense in 60 days. The standard jockey’s share for that finish in that race would have been $342.
--Groom Grantley H. Barrett has been reinstated after failing to appear for a hearing on March 10, 2006 in relation to a matter in which he owed $5,235 to a former employer in 2005. The stewards’ minutes said Barrett cashed checks from his unnamed former employer. Barrett agreed that he owed the money and will make monthly payments to Santa Anita of $100 until the debt is paid off. Barrett participated in this latest ruling by phone from Lexington, Ky.
Santa Anita review
In Sunday’s newsletter, we had designated an allowance/optional claimer as the feature, but Mike Willman, the impresario of Santa Anita’s media relations, decided a better choice would be the first race, a maiden special for horses going a mile. I’ll always yield to Mike in these matters. Plus, there was only a $2,000 difference in the purse.
The winner was Shooters Shoot, who finished second to Charlatan in his last start. In Sunday’s race he won by an easy 3 ¼ lengths. It was pretty much a gate-to-wire win for the 3-year-old. Shooters Shoot paid $12.40, $7.80 and $4.40. Friar’s Road was second and Lane Way finished third.
“It looks like he’ll get two turns, so we’ll enjoy this one,” trainer Peter Eurton told Willman. “He was second to a pretty nice colt the other day, so we’ll see where we go.”
Jockey Abel Cedillo also indicated it was a pretty easy ride.
“He was very comfortable,” Cedillo said. “We had the rail, so I knew I had to get a position, but from there I left him alone. He handled it great.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dream Bigger ($6.00)
Now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 15.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 38th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.89 46.67 1:11.69 1:24.93 1:38.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Shooters Shoot
|118
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–4½
|1–3¼
|Cedillo
|5.20
|2
|Friar's Road
|118
|2
|5
|6–2½
|5–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–2¾
|Prat
|10.20
|4
|Lane Way
|118
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|Rispoli
|3.80
|5
|Yeng Again
|118
|4
|1
|3–1½
|4–1½
|3–1
|4–4
|4–1½
|Rosario
|1.10
|8
|Seize the Day
|118
|7
|4
|4–3
|3–hd
|5–2
|5–2
|5–5¼
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|6
|Mongol Altai
|118
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2¾
|Espinoza
|107.40
|7
|Strugar
|126
|6
|7
|5–½
|6–5
|6–3
|6–1
|7
|Velez
|31.10
|1
|SHOOTERS SHOOT
|12.40
|7.80
|4.40
|2
|FRIAR'S ROAD
|11.00
|5.80
|4
|LANE WAY
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$43.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-5)
|$26.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-4-5-8)
|$843.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$59.70
Winner–Shooters Shoot B.c.3 by Competitive Edge out of Repeat, by Bernardini. Bred by Nancy C. Shuford (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC and Hudock, Dan. Mutuel Pool $240,945 Exacta Pool $91,770 Superfecta Pool $35,124 Super High Five Pool $68,481 Trifecta Pool $54,264. Scratched–Negotiator.
SHOOTERS SHOOT grabbed lead into first turn, controlled pace from the inside, edged away in upper stretch and padded final margin in the lane under few taps of whip and steady handling. FRIAR'S ROAD stalked from just off the rail into and through the backstretch, shifted to the rail on the second turn, rallied inside to gain second and drew clear of other rivals late. LANE WAY forced the early issue then tracked pace from between rivals, continued off the rail and three wide into the stretch and held for a minor award. YENG AGAIN three deep into first turn, tracked pacesetter from off the rail or outside a rival, remained on four wide path and weakened in the drive. SEIZE THE DAY caught four wide into initial bend, stalked from the outside, remained on same path into and on the final turn, came out further leaving second bend and also weakened. MONGOL ALTAI reserved early while angling over, saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail leaving last turn and never reached contention. STRUGAR settled outside foe, chased three wide to second turn, came in slightly around last bend and lacked any response.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.51 47.81 1:14.02 1:27.55 1:40.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Perfect Ice Storm
|124
|4
|4
|4–3
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–7¼
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|124
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|2–½
|2–2¼
|Prat
|4.70
|1
|Ruby Bradley
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|4–3½
|3–½
|3–3
|3–7½
|Espinoza
|0.90
|3
|Discrete Stevie B
|124
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–15
|4
|Ochoa
|6.00
|2
|Winsinfashion
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|5
|5
|dnf
|Delgadillo
|10.60
|4
|PERFECT ICE STORM
|7.40
|4.20
|2.60
|5
|REDS SACRED APPEAL
|4.80
|2.40
|1
|RUBY BRADLEY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$41.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$12.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$13.55
Winner–Perfect Ice Storm Grr.f.4 by He Be Fire N Ice out of Stormin Quality, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Cicero Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $151,492 Daily Double Pool $31,320 Exacta Pool $69,422 Trifecta Pool $56,064. Scratched–none.
PERFECT ICE STORM content to track pace from off the rail then three wide, roused and quickly advanced on the second turn, gained lead nearing quarter marker, shook free in upper stretch and extended that margin under few left hand taps. REDS SACRED APPEAL reserved from the inside, saved ground to the second bend, shifted out on that bend, came three wide into the stretch and drew clear from inside rival in the lane to proved second best. RUBY BRADLEY stalked from along the rail, continued inside winner, angled out late on the second turn and was out finished for the place. DISCRETE STEVIE B prominently placed while outside pacesetter into and through the backstretch, moved up and gained brief lead later on last turn, could not match winner into the stretch and weakened. WINSINFASHION was hustled to the front shortly after the break, set pace just off the rail, overtaken midway on the last turn, gave way readily into the stretch, was eased in the lane and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.70 45.45 58.79 1:12.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Baltimore Beecho
|122
|6
|3
|4–½
|4–2½
|4–8
|1–1
|Prat
|3.20
|2
|Promise Nothing
|122
|2
|6
|5–10
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Cedillo
|7.00
|1
|Brickyard Ride
|120
|1
|4
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–2
|3–3½
|Velez
|0.90
|3
|Nonno's Polaris
|122
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|2.80
|4
|Project Leader
|121
|4
|1
|2–3½
|2–1½
|3–½
|5–11¾
|Hernandez
|41.20
|5
|Coleinator
|120
|5
|2
|3–½
|5–10
|5–3½
|6
|Roman
|52.20
|6
|BALTIMORE BEECHO
|8.40
|4.40
|2.60
|2
|PROMISE NOTHING
|5.80
|3.00
|1
|BRICKYARD RIDE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$42.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3)
|$9.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$24.95
Winner–Baltimore Beecho B.c.3 by Govenor Charlie out of Elusive Beauty, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Victor Flores (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Carrillo, Saul and Flores, Victor M.. Mutuel Pool $196,251 Daily Double Pool $18,470 Exacta Pool $92,312 Superfecta Pool $45,803 Trifecta Pool $72,166. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $87.15. Pick Three Pool $45,613.
BALTIMORE BEECHO chased outside a rival and three wide early, made progress around the turn, came out further in upper stretch, closed strongly from the outside, collared leader in deep stretch and out finished inside rival to be along in time. PROMISE NOTHING bumped lightly with inside rival at the start, settled inside, angled out entering the stretch, rallied then bid between rivals inside sixteenth marker but could not match winner in final strides. BRICKYARD RIDE bumped lightly with runner-up leaving the gate, rushed up inside, gained command, set uncontested pace well into the lane, grew weary in final sixteenth and could not hold top pair. NONNO'S POLARIS was void of early foot despite some asking and dropped well back, trailed on three wide path to the stretch then found his best stride late. PROJECT LEADER close up early then stalked pacesetter from off the rail, continued three wide into the stretch but weakened through the drive. COLEINATOR chased inside winner, continued between rivals then two wide, dropped back around the turn and lacked any late response.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.50 46.46 1:12.86 1:19.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Kristi's Tiger
|122
|5
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|1–½
|Blanc
|3.30
|3
|Biddy Duke
|122
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|2–1½
|Gryder
|1.70
|1
|Too Much Heaven
|122
|1
|4
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–1¾
|Rosario
|2.10
|2
|Bluegrass Sky
|122
|2
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–5
|4–6½
|Prat
|20.80
|4
|Violent Speed
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|5–1
|5–6¼
|Bejarano
|5.10
|6
|Kleen Karma
|122
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|15.40
|5
|KRISTI'S TIGER
|8.60
|3.60
|2.40
|3
|BIDDY DUKE
|3.40
|2.40
|1
|TOO MUCH HEAVEN
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$39.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$13.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2)
|$18.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$17.95
Winner–Kristi's Tiger B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Lottawampum, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, Richard A. and Brewster, Clark O.. Mutuel Pool $208,517 Daily Double Pool $20,359 Exacta Pool $116,705 Superfecta Pool $40,090 Trifecta Pool $66,643. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $54.35. Pick Three Pool $24,422.
KRISTI'S TIGER between rivals early then three wide, roused on the turn, closed strongly from off the rail in the lane and nailed leader in final strides. BIDDY DUKE flashed keen early foot, sped clear and set uncontested pace into the stretch, dug in along the rail in the drive but could not stave off the winner. TOO MUCH HEAVEN stalked from along the rail, came out bit late on the turn, inside winner in the lane and could not match the top pair later in the drive. BLUEGRASS SKY chased from along the fence, remained inside into and through the stretch but lacked needed late punch. VIOLENT SPEED stalked while bit off the rail or outside a rival, dropped back from between rivals around the turn and weakened. KLEEN KARMA reserved from the outside, chased four wide into the bend, continued well off the rail and lacked any late response.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.65 47.21 1:00.27 1:13.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Midnight Garden
|126
|9
|8
|6–2
|5–3½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Roman
|3.70
|7
|Don't Stop Lookin
|111
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–3½
|Flores
|62.10
|8
|Golden Melodie
|118
|8
|7
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Figueroa
|2.60
|2
|Kuda Huraa
|118
|2
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|4–4
|4–5¼
|Rispoli
|16.10
|1
|New Year New Me
|126
|1
|4
|4–hd
|6–2
|6–4½
|5–2¼
|Cedillo
|4.10
|6
|Probable
|116
|6
|3
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–3
|6–3¾
|Mussad
|18.30
|4
|Tiz Curvy
|120
|4
|9
|8–1½
|8–2
|8–3½
|7–1¾
|Maldonado
|6.40
|5
|Writing in the Sky
|126
|5
|5
|7–2
|7–1½
|7–1
|8–11
|Sanchez
|67.50
|3
|Swingn It
|126
|3
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Velez
|3.40
|9
|MIDNIGHT GARDEN
|9.40
|6.20
|4.20
|7
|DON'T STOP LOOKIN
|40.80
|10.80
|8
|GOLDEN MELODIE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$35.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$216.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-8-2)
|$693.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-8)
|$413.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-8-2-1)
|Carryover $3,321
Winner–Midnight Garden Ch.m.5 by Majestic Warrior out of Evening Garden, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $245,480 Daily Double Pool $26,483 Exacta Pool $163,302 Superfecta Pool $66,596 Trifecta Pool $99,243 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,353. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-9) paid $52.20. Pick Three Pool $37,245. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-5-9) 379 tickets with 4 correct paid $330.95. Pick Four Pool $164,373. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-6-5-9) 145 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,695.95. Pick Five Pool $453,660.
MIDNIGHT GARDEN stalked from the outside, caught four wide into and on the turn, continued on same path into the stretch, closed from the outside, reached the front at furlong marker and edged away late. DON'T STOP LOOKIN contested the pace outside rival into the bend, gained advantage approaching top of the stretch,drifted out slightly in upper stretch, came back in inside eighth marker and went willingly to the wire. GOLDEN MELODIE stalked from between rivals and three deep to the bend, continued on same path around the turn, angled in some in upper stretch, steadied slightly just inside eighth marker, came back out and out finished rival for third. KUDA HURAA dueled inside runner-up early, continued battle inside same foe on the turn, forced the issue into the stretch, remained along the rail and was outgamed for third. NEW YEAR NEW ME stalked from along the rail, angled out leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was no late threat. PROBABLE tracked pace from between rivals, continued two wide, later gained the rail and weakened. TIZ CURVY was off bit slow then squeezed back at the start, chased well off the rail or four wide and lacked needed response. WRITING IN THE SKY broke in leaving the gate, chased from the inside, chased two or three wide to the lane and was no late threat. SWINGN IT was fractious in the gate then slow into stride, chased from the inside and failed to menace. The jockey of GOLDEN MELODIE claimed foul against the runner-up for interference at the eighth marker but the stewards disallowed the claim of foul, ruling that the incident did not cost GOLDEN MELODIE a better placing.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.48 46.60 59.03 1:05.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mike Operator
|124
|5
|4
|2–½
|3–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|Rosario
|4.50
|6
|Jen Go Unchained
|124
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|Pereira
|3.40
|2
|Temple Knights
|124
|2
|5
|7
|6–½
|6–9
|3–nk
|Prat
|1.90
|1
|Saddle Bar
|124
|1
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|2–½
|4–3½
|Cedillo
|4.50
|4
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|124
|4
|7
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–4¼
|Delgadillo
|3.80
|3
|Wicked Ultimatum
|124
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|4–1
|6–12¾
|Fuentes
|24.40
|7
|Sure Proof
|124
|7
|3
|4–½
|7
|7
|7
|Hernandez
|73.10
|5
|MIKE OPERATOR
|11.00
|4.80
|3.00
|6
|JEN GO UNCHAINED
|4.20
|2.60
|2
|TEMPLE KNIGHTS
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$56.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$21.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1)
|$10.43
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-1-4)
|$232.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$24.50
Winner–Mike Operator Dbb.g.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of One Pacific Tower, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Lucky Charm Stable. Mutuel Pool $231,181 Daily Double Pool $26,721 Exacta Pool $123,773 Superfecta Pool $50,077 Super High Five Pool $17,636 Trifecta Pool $87,527. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-5) paid $58.95. Pick Three Pool $35,391.
MIKE OPERATOR broke in and bumped rival, forced the early issue outside leader then stalked that foe while three wide into the lane, gained slim advantage in upper stretch, inched away in the drive and lasted and desperate handling. JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked from between foes, continued three then four wide into the lane, came in slightly through the drive, whittled gap on winner in late stages but was denied outside that rival. TEMPLE KNIGHTS chased while bit off the fence, shifted out further approaching top of the stretch, came five wide into the lane, continued outside and was up in final strides for third. SADDLE BAR tracked pace from the inside, came off the rail on the turn, bid from between rivals in upper stretch, fought gamely inside but gave ground grudgingly nearing the wire and lost the show. ISEE IT IN HISEYES broke a step slow then was bumped from both sides leaving the gate, chased two wide, secured the rail into the lane and weakened. WICKED ULTIMATUM broke out and bumped foe at the start, quickly recovered and sped to the front, set clear pace while just off the rail, was overtaken shortly after departing the turn and weakened. SURE PROOF broke alertly then was taken off the pace, chased three or four wide to the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.92 45.38 1:11.10 1:17.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Hang a Star
|124
|2
|6
|4–3
|4–3½
|2–1
|1–3¼
|Rispoli
|21.80
|1
|Rather Nosy
|122
|1
|4
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|6.40
|3
|Ava's Charm
|124
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|3–4¼
|Van Dyke
|1.10
|4
|Mongolian Humor
|124
|4
|3
|5–1½
|6
|6
|4–¾
|Prat
|2.10
|5
|Busy Paynter
|122
|5
|1
|2–2½
|2–1
|4–5
|5–4½
|Rosario
|4.30
|6
|Chocolate Speights
|124
|6
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–hd
|6
|Velez
|25.90
|2
|HANG A STAR
|45.60
|15.20
|6.40
|1
|RATHER NOSY
|6.60
|3.20
|3
|AVA'S CHARM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$220.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$87.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-4)
|$44.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3)
|$114.55
Winner–Hang a Star B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Homecoming Dance, by Vindication. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $220,504 Daily Double Pool $34,398 Exacta Pool $118,448 Superfecta Pool $62,356 Trifecta Pool $87,613. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-2) paid $287.45. Pick Three Pool $34,886.
HANG A STAR settled off early pace then tucked in behind dueling leaders, awaited room along the rail entering the stretch, found clear path inside AVA'S CHARM and surged past that rival to gain lead past eighth marker then powered away under urging. RATHER NOSY was taken off the rail early, came three wide into the lane, loomed in upper stretch from the outside, could not match the winner late but gamely got up in final strides for second. AVA'S CHARM dueled inside rival then gained slim advantage, came out slightly leaving the turn, was overtaken past furlong marker, continued inside and was collared in final jumps for second. MONGOLIAN HUMOR settled off the rail and off the fence, angled in on the turn, came back out in the final sixteenth and improved placing. BUSY PAYNTER contested the early pace outside a rival then pressured that foe on the turn, was between foes into the lane and weakened through the drive. CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS reserved early while well off the rail, came in some on the turn and lacked any late response.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.42 46.69 59.74 1:13.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Zillinda
|124
|5
|6
|7–1½
|6–3
|3–½
|1–nk
|Fuentes
|12.30
|7
|Queen Carmelita
|124
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–ns
|Delgadillo
|21.60
|10
|Real Good Deal
|124
|9
|4
|5–1
|3–½
|5–4½
|3–¾
|Blanc
|5.30
|11
|Sybil's Kitty
|124
|10
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Velez
|3.00
|2
|Purdue
|124
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|5–6½
|Maldonado
|3.20
|3
|Chalky
|124
|3
|10
|9–hd
|9–1
|10
|6–½
|Prat
|3.70
|4
|Laker Jet
|117
|4
|3
|8–1½
|8–1½
|7–½
|7–1
|Flores
|58.40
|9
|Daddy's Melody
|124
|8
|5
|3–1½
|5–hd
|6–½
|8–½
|Cedillo
|10.90
|1
|Promnesia
|124
|1
|9
|10
|10
|9–hd
|9–2½
|Espinoza
|27.80
|8
|Diosa
|124
|7
|8
|6–½
|7–½
|8–1
|10
|Roman
|11.20
|5
|ZILLINDA
|26.60
|12.60
|7.60
|7
|QUEEN CARMELITA
|18.80
|12.00
|10
|REAL GOOD DEAL
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$610.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$176.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-10-11)
|$823.11
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-10-11-2)
|$7,941.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-10)
|$636.15
Winner–Zillinda Ch.m.6 by Cyclotron out of Zilla, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Bruce Headley & Simon Yu (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Matson Racing and Headley, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $309,950 Daily Double Pool $103,124 Exacta Pool $190,921 Superfecta Pool $97,745 Super High Five Pool $10,407 Trifecta Pool $147,701. Scratched–Diamond of Value.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $530.65. Pick Three Pool $144,113. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-5-2-5) 145 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,196.85. Pick Four Pool $418,245. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-9-5-2-5) 10 tickets with 5 correct paid $24,452.65. Pick Five Pool $320,413. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-5-9-5-2-5) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $421,150.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $138,838.
ZILLINDA chased early while slightly off the rail, gained the rail entering the stretch, responded gamely from right handed urging in final sixteenth and nailed leader in final jumps from along the fence. QUEEN CARMELITA was closest pursuer into and around the turn, continued bit off the, challenged entering the stretch while outside pacesetter, gained lead past furlong marker, inched away, drifted out in deep stretch slightly, was caught in final yards and just lasted for second. REAL GOOD DEAL chased four wide, came in some around the turn, rallied outside winner in upper stretch and through the drive and narrowly missed from between rivals on the wire. SYBIL'S KITTY chased early from the outside, remained four or five wide into the stretch, continued outside through the drive and got up for a minor award. PURDUE rushed up from the inside to grab early control, set pace on two wide path, resisted when challenged in upper stretch, was overtaken past eighth marker and weakened in late stages. CHALKY (IRE) reserved early from the inside, swung out four wide, came five wide into the stretch and failed to offer needed late response. LAKER JET chased from the inside, saved ground to the stretch but to no avail. DADDY'S MELODY stalked while outside a rival, continued off the rail to the stretch and weakened in the drive. PROMNESIA unhurried from the inside, remained along the rail and lacked needed response. DIOSA settled off the rail, chased three or four wide into and around the turn and also failed to reach contention.