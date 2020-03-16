Horse racing newsletter: A deeper dive into the CHRB report

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish one of the strangest weeks in sports history.

Tuesday’s release of the findings of the California Horse Racing Board’s investigations into the deaths came on the heels of the federal indictments against 27 trainers, veterinarians and drug suppliers.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The CHRB report was thorough and heavy on the necropsy aspect of things. It was in stark contrast to the “nothing-to-see-here” report from the L.A County District Attorney’s office. In the end, there was no smoking gun, and Santa Anita was mostly held blameless.

There were two things in the narrative that brought back memories of that time and they are related, or at least in the same week. One was previously known, one was not.

The first one was previously reported by the Los Angeles Times and others. This is what the report said:

“After six horses died during a seven-day period (February 17-23), CHRB Chairman Chuck Winner asked for a conference call with Santa Anita management. The call took place on Sunday, February 24, with [Santa Anita top exec Tim] Ritvo and [racing office boss P.J.] Campo representing Santa Anita. Chairman Winner urged them to immediately close the track for at least five days to allow for repair and renovation. After a lengthy discussion, Ritvo and Campo agreed to close the track on Monday and Tuesday only. A few hours later, Campo called back to say they would close the track the next day (Monday) but only after 9 a.m. to allow certain horses to train for upcoming races. Unfortunately, a horse suffered a catastrophic injury during training before the track was closed, which was the 19th loss of the meeting to that point.”

The decision by Santa Anita was, no doubt, in part based on jockeys coming in to ride Kentucky Derby trail horses in workouts. Ritvo has said he deeply regretted making that modification.

Campo left the company last spring and Ritvo left The Stronach Group about two weeks ago.

In case you wondered, the horse was Charmer John for trainer Mark Glatt.

The second one was not reported before the CHRB report came out. Here’s what it said.

“In response to the fatality crisis, Santa Anita contracted with Mick Petersen, the co-founder of the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory, to conduct specialized testing of the main track during the first week of March 2019. Dr. Petersen told investigators that the track was not consistent due to the complex maintenance decisions made by track management during the time period when Santa Anita had an unusually high amount of rain.”

This conclusion is in sharp contrast with what Peterson was quoted as saying at the time. Peterson, after examining the track, said it was “100% ready.” In a news release on Wednesday of that week it also said, “this surface is in fact 100% consistent and ready for training and racing.” Peterson subsequently told me he never made the “100% ready” comment. I asked Santa Anita and they said he did.

It’s also possible that Peterson was talking about the track before he got there, and it was solved before he did or didn’t issue his assessment of 100% ready. But that was never said at the time.

That was a difficult time for Santa Anita, one no one wants to relive.

There is little doubt that safety is the No. 1 priority at Santa Anita now and it will do whatever it can reasonably do to protect the horses and jockeys. There have been nine fatalities so far this meet, compared to 22 to this date last year. Still, nine is too many but a sign of significant progress. Those numbers are mitigated by fewer horses running fewer races and workouts.

So, for those of you wanting the granular details, here are the 16 findings by the board. If they seem a little dense, it’s verbatim from the report. (I’ve dispensed with the quotemarks, they are the words of the report.)

--No illegal medications or procedures were uncovered.

--21 horses had evidence of pre-existing pathology at the site of their fatal injury based on gross pathology.

--19 of the 22 catastrophic musculoskeletal injuries (CMI) had proximal sesamoid bone fractures. Proximal sesamoid bone fractures have been related to racing and training intensity.

--21 of the 22 CMI cases had evidence of pre-existing pathology that is presumed to be associated with high exercise intensity, which predisposed CMI horses to catastrophic injury.

--Eleven horses had received intra-articular (joint) corticosteroid injections. Five of those intra-articular corticosteroid injections were within 60 days of fatal injury, and two of those were within 14 days of injury.

--The overwhelming majority of the CMI (21 of 22 cases) in this cluster involved the fetlock joint (metacarpophalangeal/metatarsophalangeal).

--The majority of CMI cases (14 of 22) exhibited a high-intensity exercise profile followed by a decline in activity in the month prior to CMI.

--Nearly a third of the CMI cases (7 of 22) had a history of at least six months between race starts at some point in their respective careers.

--The data suggests that 39% of the fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather.

--Although several trainers expressed concern over the condition of the track due to the weather, none blamed the track itself for any fatality.

--Prior to the fatality review, the majority of horsemen had not previously reviewed the necropsy reports on their horses; furthermore, many did not display good working knowledge of anatomy or grasp the significance of major pre-existing lesions (e.g., Palmar/Plantar Osteochondral Disease (POD) lesions).

--Record-keeping by the horsemen involved in the investigation overall was poor save in a couple of instances. Large gaps in historical information were noted in case histories for the affected horses.

--Organizationally the Track Veterinarian and Examining Veterinarians being supervised by the racing association’s Racing Office poses an inherent conflict.

--In several cases it is suspected that program training was taking place. Program training entails someone controlling (overseeing) the horse other than the listed CHRB-licensed trainer.

--16 horses were under the care of trainers with at least one other fatality within a 12-month period.

--While several trainers said during investigative interviews that they felt pressured to run their horses, only one gave a specific example.

Stewards’ rulings

This week the rulings are pretty light but we do have some details on a 14-year-old case we mentioned last week.

--Jockey Iggy Puglisi was fined $200 for violating the riding crop rule when he struck his mount, Heartfullofstars, four times without allowing the horse to respond in the fourth race on Feb. 29. Heartfullofstars finished fourth in the allowance race. It was Puglisi’s second offense in 60 days. The standard jockey’s share for that finish in that race would have been $342.

--Groom Grantley H. Barrett has been reinstated after failing to appear for a hearing on March 10, 2006 in relation to a matter in which he owed $5,235 to a former employer in 2005. The stewards’ minutes said Barrett cashed checks from his unnamed former employer. Barrett agreed that he owed the money and will make monthly payments to Santa Anita of $100 until the debt is paid off. Barrett participated in this latest ruling by phone from Lexington, Ky.

Santa Anita review

In Sunday’s newsletter, we had designated an allowance/optional claimer as the feature, but Mike Willman, the impresario of Santa Anita’s media relations, decided a better choice would be the first race, a maiden special for horses going a mile. I’ll always yield to Mike in these matters. Plus, there was only a $2,000 difference in the purse.

The winner was Shooters Shoot, who finished second to Charlatan in his last start. In Sunday’s race he won by an easy 3 ¼ lengths. It was pretty much a gate-to-wire win for the 3-year-old. Shooters Shoot paid $12.40, $7.80 and $4.40. Friar’s Road was second and Lane Way finished third.

“It looks like he’ll get two turns, so we’ll enjoy this one,” trainer Peter Eurton told Willman. “He was second to a pretty nice colt the other day, so we’ll see where we go.”

Jockey Abel Cedillo also indicated it was a pretty easy ride.

“He was very comfortable,” Cedillo said. “We had the rail, so I knew I had to get a position, but from there I left him alone. He handled it great.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dream Bigger ($6.00)

A final thought



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa . I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.Any thoughts, you can reach me at. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter

Now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.