Horse racing newsletter: Flavien Prat wins six at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 17.

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.43 44.08 56.00 1:02.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Querelle 126 9 6 9–hd 9–1 8–1½ 1–½ Prat 4.00 8 Lofty 120 7 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–ns Rispoli 0.70 5 Shines Her Light 120 4 9 6–hd 6–2½ 5–2 3–1½ Espinoza 4.50 9 Mo Me Mo My 126 8 1 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–1¼ Gutierrez 21.70 3 Nice Ice 126 2 7 5–hd 5–1 4–½ 5–½ Gryder 20.20 11 Hello Bubbles 126 10 3 8–4 8–4 6–hd 6–½ Velez 85.40 6 A Thousand Dreams 120 5 2 7–2½ 7–½ 7–hd 7–3¼ Cedillo 61.30 4 Queen of the Track 124 3 8 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1 8–2¼ Fuentes 9.50 7 Stopped Raining 126 6 4 3–2 3–½ 9–4 9–1½ Pereira 117.20 1 Clearly Gone 126 1 10 10 10 10 10 Blanc 90.20

10 QUERELLE 10.00 3.40 2.40 8 LOFTY 2.60 2.20 5 SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE) 3.20

$1 EXACTA (10-8) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-5-9) $20.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-5-9-3) $257.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-5) $18.65

Winner–Querelle B.f.4 by Violence out of Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. Bred by Double Duck, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $285,942 Exacta Pool $156,662 Superfecta Pool $56,426 Super High Five Pool $3,380 Trifecta Pool $96,885. Scratched–Thriving (GB).

QUERELLE settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. LOFTY dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was edged on the line. SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE) bobbled at the break as the ground broke out behind, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied between the top pair late. MO ME MO MY stalked outside a rival then three deep early on the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. NICE ICE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HELLO BUBBLES wide early, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. A THOUSAND DREAMS between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out and went around a rival in deep strettch and lacked the needed rallly. QUEEN OF THE TRACK had speed between rivals then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. STOPPED RAINING had good early speed and dueled between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, dropped back between foes on the bend and also weakened. CLEARLY GONE bobbled as the ground broke out behind to be away slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out some past midstretch and was not a threat.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.54 47.18 53.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Love Wins 122 3 1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–3¾ Fuentes 2.40 6 Miz Lola La Dare 122 6 3 3–3½ 3–hd 2–hd Gryder 8.00 5 Self Isolation 122 5 5 4–5 4–9 3–2½ Gutierrez 2.50 1 Miss Glorious 122 1 2 1–½ 2–1 4–3¼ Cedillo 3.20 4 Judy With Grace 122 4 6 5–1½ 5–3 5–5¾ Van Dyke 3.30 2 Koko's Mom 122 2 4 6 6 6 Espinoza 33.00

3 LOVE WINS 6.80 4.20 3.20 6 MIZ LOLA LA DARE 6.80 3.80 5 SELF ISOLATION 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $21.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-1) $17.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $46.75

Winner–Love Wins B.f.2 by Haynesfield out of Love You So, by War Chant. Bred by Eileen Matson (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $151,052 Daily Double Pool $45,978 Exacta Pool $77,525 Superfecta Pool $22,188 Trifecta Pool $39,010. Scratched–none.

LOVE WINS broke out a bit, dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in some and won clear under urging. MIZ LOLA LA DARE stalked off the rail, came out some into the stretch, continued three wide a sixteenth out and edged a rival for the place. SELF ISOLATION broke in a bit, chased just off the rail, drifted inward in midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for second. MISS GLORIOUS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and weakened late. JUDY WITH GRACE squeezed some at the start, chased off the inside then outside a rival into the turn, drifted in a bit in the stretch and did not rally. KOKO'S MOM saved ground off the pace, fell back early on the turn and failed to menace.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.02 45.25 57.29 1:10.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Whooping Jay 124 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Gutierrez 9.00 7 Mr Paytience 124 7 3 3–hd 3–2½ 3–5 2–1 Cedillo 6.00 6 Quick Finish 126 6 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–7½ Van Dyke 1.90 1 Afternoon Heat 124 1 5 6–1 5–hd 4–1 4–2¼ Rispoli 1.40 5 I Belong to Becky 126 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 5–½ Delgadillo 8.10 3 Conte Cavour 124 3 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–8½ Pereira 88.90 2 Shuster 118 2 4 5–½ 6–½ 7 7 Prat 12.90

4 WHOOPING JAY 20.00 8.60 4.80 7 MR PAYTIENCE 6.20 4.20 6 QUICK FINISH 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $75.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $42.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-1) $33.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-6-1-5) $1,036.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-6) $91.40

Winner–Whooping Jay B.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Funny Belle, by Sharp Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $292,016 Daily Double Pool $20,047 Exacta Pool $175,720 Superfecta Pool $57,984 Super High Five Pool $6,395 Trifecta Pool $107,243. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-4) paid $78.35. Pick Three Pool $78,413.

WHOOPING JAY had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch, drifted in some late and held. MR PAYTIENCE pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, was four wide leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. QUICK FINISH had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, fought back in midstretch, could not match the top pair late but clearly bested the others. AFTERNOON HEAT saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside throughout and weakened in the drive. I BELONG TO BECKY pulled her way along three deep stalking the pace then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued three wide between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. CONTE CAVOUR chased outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. SHUSTER was in a good position stalking the pace between horses, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 45.88 58.78 1:05.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Noor Khan 126 5 2 4–½ 3–hd 2–hd 1–¾ Prat 2.80 4 Lovely Finish 126 4 10 7–hd 6–½ 5–2 2–hd Gryder 1.50 10 Liberalism 120 10 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–½ Rispoli 3.70 1 Elgofranco 120 1 4 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–¾ Gutierrez 14.70 11 Va Va Voom 126 11 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1½ 5–2½ Fuentes 14.90 2 Ole Silver 120 2 8 9–2 9–3½ 7–2 6–1¼ Van Dyke 14.10 7 Mountain Pass 120 7 7 8–4½ 8–4½ 6–1½ 7–7¾ Delgadillo 127.70 6 Thick Smoke 120 6 11 11 11 10–5 8–3½ Espinoza 60.90 8 Gemma Royal 126 8 5 5–2 5–2 8–2½ 9–4½ Pereira 144.10 9 Sweet Regards 120 9 6 6–1 7–1 9–4 10–9½ Cedillo 10.90 3 Christmas Gold 126 3 9 10–6 10–5 11 11 Flores 147.70

5 NOOR KHAN 7.60 3.60 2.60 4 LOVELY FINISH 3.00 2.20 10 LIBERALISM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $156.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-10-1) $16.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-10-1-11) $382.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-10) $19.35

Winner–Noor Khan B.f.4 by Violence out of Malibu Holiday, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $414,052 Daily Double Pool $28,758 Exacta Pool $241,045 Superfecta Pool $107,839 Super High Five Pool $5,515 Trifecta Pool $157,769. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $93.85. Pick Three Pool $36,574.

NOOR KHAN stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging in deep stretch and held. LOVELY FINISH a bit slow into stride, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and finished well late. LIBERALISM sped to the early lead, dueled just off the inside then along the fence on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch and held third. ELGOFRANCO saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then was in tight off heels in upper stretch, altered course outside nearing midstretch and was edged for the show. VA VA VOOM dueled outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. OLE SILVER settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOUNTAIN PASS bobbled at the start, chased three deep then a bit off the rail on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch, drifted out from the whip in the final furlong and did not rally. THICK SMOKE broke in and steadied in a slow start, settled off the rail, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. GEMMA ROYAL sent between horses to chase the pace, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. SWEET REGARDS chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. CHRISTMAS GOLD allowed to settle off the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.50 47.21 1:12.07 1:24.19 1:35.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Bud Knight 126 8 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–3 1–4½ Prat 1.40 8 Tropical Terror 120 7 7 8–4 7–1½ 6–1½ 4–1½ 2–1 Espinoza 2.70 11 Gambini 120 10 8 9–1½ 9–1 9–10 7–2½ 3–1¼ Delgadillo 6.40 3 Foothill 120 3 5 4–2½ 3–½ 3–1 2–hd 4–½ Gryder 66.60 2 Brix 126 2 2 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 5–½ 5–1 Velez 8.80 1 Pour On the Cole 120 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–½ 6–3¼ Fuentes 21.50 7 I Am Innocent 120 6 4 6–2 5–hd 5–hd 6–1 7–1¼ Gutierrez 7.40 4 Inesperado 120 4 9 7–½ 8–2 8–hd 8–hd 8–1 Maldonado 51.70 5 Mr. Clutch 120 5 6 5–hd 6–1 7–1½ 9–12 9–10¼ Van Dyke 18.40 10 Cali Caliente 126 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 37.90

9 BUD KNIGHT 4.80 2.80 2.20 8 TROPICAL TERROR 3.20 2.40 11 GAMBINI 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-11-3) $63.39 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-11-3-2) $1,184.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-11) $17.80

Winner–Bud Knight Dbb.g.4 by Tizbud out of Masquerade Belle, by Victory Gallop. Bred by Pamela C. Ziebarth (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Pamela C. Ziebarth. Mutuel Pool $397,224 Daily Double Pool $47,350 Exacta Pool $228,137 Superfecta Pool $74,992 Super High Five Pool $1,552 Trifecta Pool $138,239. Scratched–Fravel, Hammering Lemon, Unusually Handsome. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-9) paid $72.40. Pick Three Pool $81,393. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-5-6/9/12/13) 816 tickets with 4 correct paid $218.00. Pick Four Pool $233,000. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-3-4-5-6/9/12/13) 567 tickets with 5 correct paid $989.30. Pick Five Pool $651,867.

BUD KNIGHT angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and was under a long hold late. TROPICAL TERROR fanned out into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. GAMBINI angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came out in midstretch and was along late for the show. FOOTHILL pulled between horses and steadied early, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BRIX saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary response. POUR ON THE COLE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. I AM INNOCENT pulled and steadied early, was fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. INESPERADO in a bit tight early, angled in and pulled inside, drifted out and steadied into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. MR. CLUTCH pulled between horses and steadied early, drifted out some on the first turn then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. CALI CALIENTE hesitated to be away behind the field, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, found the fence into the stretch and failed to menace.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.08 45.23 57.64 1:10.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Collusion Illusion 118 7 4 5–1½ 5–3 3–1½ 1–3 Prat 2.70 5 Tiger Dad 126 5 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 2–¾ Espinoza 1.90 2 Loud Mouth 126 2 3 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 3–2½ Van Dyke 39.80 1 Hot Sean 126 1 2 6–5 6–4 5–½ 4–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 10.00 6 Pepe Tono 124 6 6 7 7 7 5–1 Velez 58.20 3 St. Joe Bay 126 3 5 2–1 2–hd 4–2 6–½ Cedillo 4.50 4 Rowayton 124 4 7 4–hd 4–hd 6–2 7 Rispoli 2.60

7 COLLUSION ILLUSION 7.40 3.60 3.20 5 TIGER DAD 3.60 2.80 2 LOUD MOUTH 9.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-1) $69.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-2-1-6) $2,162.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $69.00

Winner–Collusion Illusion B.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Natalie Grace, by First Dude. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Orr, Rodney E., Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $370,303 Daily Double Pool $30,814 Exacta Pool $169,886 Superfecta Pool $56,755 Super High Five Pool $4,845 Trifecta Pool $94,143. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-7) paid $25.80. Pick Three Pool $134,194.

COLLUSION ILLUSION stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging past the eighth pole, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth marker and won clear. TIGER DAD had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch then between horses and outfinished that rival for the place. LOUD MOUTH dueled inside, inched away on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. HOT SEAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. PEPE TONO settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and again in the stretch and did not rally. ST. JOE BAY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. ROWAYTON broke a bit slowly, stalked just off the rail, came out some into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.86 47.73 1:12.29 1:25.16 1:38.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Regal Beauty 120 4 4 2–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–3¼ Cedillo 11.70 2 Last First Kiss 120 2 3 3–½ 2–hd 2–1½ 2–2 2–2¾ Velez 36.50 3 Crystal Ball 120 3 5 6–hd 5–hd 3–hd 4–1 3–ns Van Dyke 3.30 8 Saving Sophie 126 8 7 8–4 8–4½ 7–3 5–hd 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 11.40 1 Sweet Devil 120 1 2 5–1 4–½ 5–1 3–hd 5–½ Rispoli 4.60 6 Classy Ruler 120 6 6 4–hd 6–3 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–5¼ Smith 1.50 5 Madison Parc 120 5 9 9 9 8–hd 8–2½ 7–3¼ Prat 4.80 7 Full Eclipse 119 7 1 1–½ 3–1 4–hd 7–2 8–2¼ Flores 104.40 9 Midnight Jamboree 126 9 8 7–3 7–2 9 9 9 Delgadillo 61.00

4 REGAL BEAUTY 25.40 11.00 6.80 2 LAST FIRST KISS 31.40 10.40 3 CRYSTAL BALL 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $103.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $255.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-8) $1,132.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $694.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-3-8-1) Carryover $5,077

Winner–Regal Beauty Ch.f.3 by Malibu Moon out of Book Review, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $523,141 Daily Double Pool $31,851 Exacta Pool $297,866 Superfecta Pool $112,591 Trifecta Pool $186,366 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,652. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $56.35. Pick Three Pool $79,203.

REGAL BEAUTY pressed the pace outside a rival then took the lead on the backstretch, battled between foes a half mile out, inched away just off the rail into the second turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. LAST FIRST KISS stalked just off the rail then between foes, bid three deep on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CRYSTAL BALL was in a good position stalking the pace just off the inside then between foes on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. SAVING SOPHIE angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. SWEET DEVIL stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the second turn, found the fence again in the stretch and lacked the necessary late response. CLASSY RULER went three deep on the first turn then stalked outside, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MADISON PARC bobbled at the start, settled just off the rail then inside, came out some in upper stretch and also weakened. FULL ECLIPSE was backed out and reloaded after being fractious in the gate, sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fell back on the second turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive. MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE four wide on the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desert Stormer Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.38 44.47 57.07 1:09.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bellafina 126 4 6 3–3½ 3–4 1–½ 1–1 Prat 0.80 8 Hang a Star 122 7 3 6–1 6–5 4–hd 2–2¼ Rispoli 42.80 1 DQ–Fighting Mad 126 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–hd Van Dyke 5.40 3 Mother Mother 124 3 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–1¼ Smith 2.40 6 Artistic Diva 124 5 4 2–3 2–1½ 3–3½ 5–2½ Espinoza 12.60 7 Tomlin 124 6 1 4–hd 4–hd 6–7 6–5¼ Cedillo 35.90 2 First Star 122 2 7 7 7 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 13.50

5 BELLAFINA 3.60 2.80 2.10 8 HANG A STAR 18.80 6.60 3 MOTHER MOTHER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $61.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-3-1) $24.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-3-1-6) $1,474.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-3) $50.50

Winner–Bellafina B.f.4 by Quality Road out of Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by JSM Equine, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc., Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $556,212 Daily Double Pool $54,337 Exacta Pool $282,333 Superfecta Pool $108,688 Super High Five Pool $31,999 Trifecta Pool $175,316. Scratched–Amuse. DQ–#1 Fighting Mad–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-5) paid $54.90. Pick Three Pool $66,625.

BELLAFINA stalked off the rail, ranged up three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside rivals nearing midstretch under left handed urging and won clear. HANG A STAR chased outside, angled in between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished well. FIGHTING MAD drifted out after the start, angled in and dueled inside, bumped with her pace rival in upper stretch, fought back in midstretch and just held third. MOTHER MOTHER clipped heels soon after the start, stalked inside, came out in midstretch and was edged for the show. ARTISTIC DIVA sped to the early lead then dueled outside a rival, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, bumped with that one in upper stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened late. TOMLIN stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. FIRST STAR a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, FIGHTING MAD was disqualified and placed fourth for interference shortly after the start. The stewards conducted another inquiry into the bumping in upper stretch before ruling that incident did not alter the original order of finish.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.44 45.85 1:10.35 1:22.93 1:34.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Harper's Gallop 126 7 2 1–2½ 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–nk Prat 3.00 3 Zucchera 126 3 11 11 11 10–½ 6–1 2–1 Van Dyke 34.00 10 Sutro 126 10 6 7–1 7–2 6–hd 3–1 3–1½ Smith 3.40 8 Sabinos Pride 120 8 7 4–2 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 4–¾ Diaz, Jr. 42.10 2 Smiling Rose 126 2 3 6–1 6–½ 5–1 4–hd 5–¾ Fuentes 7.50 4 Invincibella 126 4 5 8–1 8–1 8–hd 7–hd 6–¾ Gutierrez 4.00 9 Kleen Karma 120 9 8 5–½ 5–hd 3–hd 5–hd 7–1 Velez 42.00 1 Lucky Ms Jones 126 1 9 10–1 10–2 11 9–3 8–4¾ Cedillo 8.40 6 Social Graces 126 6 4 3–½ 3–1 4–½ 8–1 9–3¼ Blanc 29.10 5 Establish Justice 120 5 1 2–½ 4–1½ 7–1 10–2½ 10–9½ Espinoza 15.80 11 Pasito 126 11 10 9–hd 9–1 9–1 11 11 Rispoli 7.00

7 HARPER'S GALLOP 8.00 5.80 4.00 3 ZUCCHERA 23.80 13.40 10 SUTRO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $153.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-10-8) $571.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-10) $312.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-10-8-2) Carryover $4,083

Winner–Harper's Gallop Ch.f.4 by Suances (GB) out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $428,309 Daily Double Pool $54,128 Exacta Pool $235,469 Superfecta Pool $100,450 Trifecta Pool $149,265 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,350. Scratched–Destiny's Journey, Diamond of Value. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-7) paid $59.05. Pick Three Pool $86,249.

HARPER'S GALLOP pulled to the front outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. ZUCCHERA bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. SUTRO chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and continued willingly late. SABINOS PRIDE angled in and stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SMILING ROSE saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. INVINCIBELLA (GB) chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. KLEEN KARMA broke in and bumped a rival, chased three deep then outside a foe, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary rally. LUCKY MS JONES settled inside, saved ground off the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. ESTABLISH JUSTICE had speed a bit off the rail then stalked three deep then off the inside, went three wide again on the second turn, steadied sharply off heels into the stretch and weakened. PASITO three wide early, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn, steadied off heels into the stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.66 46.27 1:11.14 1:23.98 1:37.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lambeau 126 1 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–¾ Smith 2.90 4 Sash 126 4 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 2–1¾ Cedillo 6.40 8 Swamp Souffle 124 8 8 9–1 8–hd 8–3 5–½ 3–2¾ Gutierrez 13.30 3 Unbroken Star 124 3 7 7–2½ 6–½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–hd Espinoza 45.20 6 Soldier Boy 124 6 3 3–½ 3–1 3–2½ 3–2 5–hd Velez 8.70 2 Winning Element 124 2 4 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 6–½ 6–1¼ Prat 1.80 7 Justin's Quest 126 7 1 4–hd 5–1 6–1 7–1½ 7–½ Maldonado 68.30 9 Striking a Pose 126 9 10 8–hd 10 10 9–5 8–1¼ Van Dyke 10.20 10 Truth Seeker 124 10 6 6–½ 7–1½ 7–hd 8–2 9–25 Pereira 39.20 5 Kiss Today Goodbye 120 5 9 10 9–½ 9–½ 10 10 Rispoli 7.60

1 LAMBEAU 7.80 4.40 3.80 4 SASH (GB) 6.40 4.60 8 SWAMP SOUFFLE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $25.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3) $209.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-8-3-6) Carryover $19,910 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8) $91.65

Winner–Lambeau Dbb.c.4 by First Samurai out of Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. Bred by Popatop, LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $477,937 Daily Double Pool $124,238 Exacta Pool $287,194 Superfecta Pool $126,014 Super High Five Pool $20,737 Trifecta Pool $195,764. Scratched–Canyon Crest, Heartfullofstars, Take the One O One, Tizamagician. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-1) paid $20.55. Pick Three Pool $306,361. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4/5-7/12/13-1) 2439 tickets with 4 correct paid $266.00. Pick Four Pool $849,900. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-4/5-7/12/13-1) 417 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,145.35. Pick Five Pool $625,582. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6/9/12/13-7-4-4/5-7/12/13-1) 107 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,262.84. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $252,570. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $224,102.

LAMBEAU sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back when challenged leaving the second turn and in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. SASH (GB) stalked the winner just off the rail, bid alongside that one leaving the second turn and in the stretch but could not quite match strides late. SWAMP SOUFFLE angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and bested thee others. UNBROKEN STAR chased a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOLDIER BOY three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WINNING ELEMENT saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. JUSTIN'S QUEST four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. STRIKING A POSE a bit slow to begin, went four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and did not rally. TRUTH SEEKER five wide into the first turn, chased outside, came out five wide into the stretch and also lacked a rallly. KISS TODAY GOODBYE a step slow to begin, settled off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.