Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita reopens strong

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 15. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 43rd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.43 45.22 56.82 1:02.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 She's So Special 117 6 2 3–½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–1½ Prat 3.20 7 Commander 122 7 4 7–1 7–1½ 6–1 2–ns Espinoza 15.50 10 Thanks Mr. Eidson 120 10 5 5–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–nk Fuentes 6.80 5 Drop the Chalupa 122 5 10 6–1 5–½ 4–1 4–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 5.20 4 Party Town 122 4 6 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–¾ Maldonado 16.70 2 Kanderel 122 2 9 9–½ 9–1½ 7–1½ 6–1 Velez 5.30 9 Governance 122 9 1 8–1½ 8–hd 10 7–nk Rispoli 29.00 3 Rager 122 3 3 10 10 8–1 8–1½ Van Dyke 4.00 1 K P Indy 122 1 7 1–hd 1–hd 5–½ 9–2¾ Cedillo 6.70 8 Shootin Money 120 8 8 4–hd 6–1 9–hd 10 Pereira 44.20

6 SHE'S SO SPECIAL 8.40 5.00 3.40 7 COMMANDER (FR) 12.60 8.40 10 THANKS MR. EIDSON 6.20

$1 EXACTA (6-7) $44.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-10-5) $262.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-10) $194.35 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-10-5-4) Carryover $1,216

Winner–She's So Special B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Born Special, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $341,936 Exacta Pool $217,260 Superfecta Pool $63,546 Trifecta Pool $114,235 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,593. Scratched–Smileforme.

SHE'S SO SPECIAL stalked off the rail then between foes, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, inched away undeer urging and proved best. COMMANDER (FR) bobbled at the start, chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and got up for the place outside foes. THANKS MR. EIDSON stalked outside then four wide, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for second between foes. DROP THE CHALUPA a step slow to begin, angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit from the whip in midstretch and was edged for t he show inside. PARTY TOWN bobbled slightly at the start, dueled between horses then outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. KANDEREL broke a step slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out some in midstretch and was outfinished. GOVERNANCE chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAGER settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat. K P INDY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, steadied when crowded in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHOOTIN MONEY stalked three deep between foes then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.62 46.63 59.53 1:06.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Flying Business 120 3 1 3–½ 2–hd 1–1 1–hd Velez 5.10 11 Instastory 120 11 8 6–hd 6–1½ 2–½ 2–1½ Fuentes 18.70 1 Run Like Kona 122 1 10 10–1 9–hd 6–½ 3–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 57.20 6 Sweet Honor 120 6 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–hd Rispoli 7.70 8 Queensbeccaandjane 120 8 5 5–3½ 5–1 5–½ 5–1½ Flores 8.10 2 Curvaceous 120 2 6 2–2 1–1½ 3–2 6–½ Espinoza 8.70 4 Miss Ryleigh 120 4 4 8–½ 7–½ 7–hd 7–1¼ Espinoza 1.70 10 Reds Tribal Heart 120 10 9 9–1½ 8–1½ 8–3½ 8–1 Delgadillo 41.40 7 Gem of a Tiger 113 7 12 12 12 9–1 9–5¼ Flores 68.70 5 Talia 126 5 7 7–hd 10–hd 11–2 10–½ Cedillo 5.10 9 Some Royalty 126 9 11 11–5 11–4½ 10–1 11–13½ Lopez, Jr. 129.50 12 Spreckels 126 12 3 1–½ 3–1½ 12 12 Pereira 17.30

3 FLYING BUSINESS 12.20 5.80 3.60 11 INSTASTORY 18.20 12.80 1 RUN LIKE KONA 18.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $67.00 $1 EXACTA (3-11) $103.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-1-6) $2,595.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-1) $1,244.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-1-6-8) Carryover $2,785

Winner–Flying Business Dbb.f.3 by Gervinho out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Gino Roncelli (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $301,239 Daily Double Pool $57,486 Exacta Pool $185,633 Superfecta Pool $57,957 Trifecta Pool $103,641 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,056. Scratched–Awesome Alessandra, Lucky Daughter.

FLYING BUSINESS had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside a rival into the stretch, took the lead and inched away in midstretch, edged clear and held under urging. INSTASTORY chased outside then four wide into and on the turn an into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and finished willingly. RUN LIKE KONA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and picked up the show. SWEET HONOR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE had speed between horses then stalked three wide, swung five wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. CURVACEOUS sent inside, dueled along the rail, kicked clear on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MISS RYLEIGH stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. REDS TRIBAL HEART settled off the rail then between foes into the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. GEM OF A TIGER crowded just after the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. TALIA chased between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SOME ROYALTY in tight between horses early, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and failed to menace. SPRECKELS had speed five wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked on the turn, dropped back along the inside into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.95 45.10 57.03 1:03.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Oil Can Knight 126 6 3 4–1 3–1 1–hd 1–hd Maldonado 20.30 4 Kneedeepinsnow 126 4 4 2–hd 2–hd 3–2 2–nk Fuentes 24.70 3 Galilean 126 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–½ Prat 1.60 8 Appreciated 126 7 6 7–5 6–hd 4–hd 4–½ Pereira 78.80 2 Jan's Reserve 126 2 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–1¼ Delgadillo 35.90 1 Silken Prince 126 1 8 8 8 7–5 6–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 15.30 9 Tale of the Union 126 8 7 6–hd 7–3½ 6–1½ 7–9¼ Van Dyke 0.70 5 Strictly Biz 126 5 1 3–hd 4–hd 8 8 Rispoli 15.90

6 OIL CAN KNIGHT 42.60 13.00 5.60 4 KNEEDEEPINSNOW 17.40 7.60 3 GALILEAN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $290.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $182.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-8) $691.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-8-2) Carryover $12,215 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $244.55

Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.4 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $335,941 Daily Double Pool $36,697 Exacta Pool $189,308 Superfecta Pool $77,130 Super High Five Pool $12,358 Trifecta Pool $121,569. Scratched–Zimba Warrior. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $344.15. Pick Three Pool $119,548.

OIL CAN KNIGHT dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead nearing midstretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. KNEEDEEPINSNOW had good early speed and dueled between horses throughout and continued gamely to the wire. GALILEAN sped to a slim early lead, dueled inside throughout, fought back through the stretch and went willingly to the end. APPRECIATED stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, split horses leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also went on willingly late. JAN'S RESERVE saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and was outfinished. SILKEN PRINCE bobbled some at the start, dropped back inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. TALE OF THE UNION stalked outside then three deep, went four wide leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. STRICTLY BIZ dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.89 45.47 59.06 1:12.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Don't Stop Lookin 113 8 1 4–1 2–1½ 2–2 1–1¾ Flores 14.80 6 Kirsch Truffle 126 6 9 6–1 3–hd 3–2 2–2¼ Espinoza 9.50 5 Our Bonnie Lass 120 5 10 10 9–hd 8–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 26.60 9 Polar Route 122 9 8 7–1 7–1½ 5–½ 4–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 13.60 7 It's a Riddle 120 7 2 3–hd 4–hd 6–1 5–nk Cedillo 10.60 1 DQ–Stick Up 126 1 4 2–hd 5–2 4–½ 6–3¼ Figueroa 5.20 10 Elemental 126 10 3 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–½ 7–1¾ Fuentes 5.20 4 Dabzilla 120 4 6 8–1½ 8–3½ 9–4½ 8–3¾ Maldonado 72.30 3 Christmas Pickles 120 3 7 9–6 10 10 9 Prat 1.60 2 Pammi Dearest 126 2 5 5–½ 6–½ 7–1 dnf Velez 7.30

8 DON'T STOP LOOKIN 31.60 12.40 6.40 6 KIRSCH TRUFFLE 10.00 6.00 5 OUR BONNIE LASS 14.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $768.40 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $120.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-9) $2,278.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-5) $1,061.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-5-9-7) Carryover $27,272

Winner–Don't Stop Lookin Ch.f.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of Patricias Prospect, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Amy Bayle, Shelley Gross &Allen Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean Acres, LLC. Mutuel Pool $429,435 Daily Double Pool $33,201 Exacta Pool $259,846 Superfecta Pool $99,686 Trifecta Pool $158,409 X-5 Super High Five Pool $19,728. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 Stick Up–finished 6th, disqualified, placed 9th. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $975.40. Pick Three Pool $48,427.

DON'T STOP LOOKIN stalked three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and pulled clear under some urging. KIRSCH TRUFFLE threw her head and steadied at the start then was in tight early, chased three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. OUR BONNIE LASS dropped back off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. POLAR ROUTE chased outside then four wide, continued alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, split horses late and was edged for third. IT'S A RIDDLE stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed rally. STICK UP stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out some in the stretch, drifted in under right handed urging past the sixteenth ppole and lacked the necessary response. ELEMENTAL had good early speed and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, dropped back between foes in deep stretch and weakened. DABZILLA pulled between horses and was in a bit tight early, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, was in close off heels a sixteenth out and lacked a further response. CHRISTMAS PICKLES settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. PAMMI DEAREST stalked inside, steadied in tight midway on the turn, continued inside and was in tight in midstretch then clipped heels and unseated the rider in deep stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, STICK UP was disqualified and placed last for interference in deep stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 45.59 1:09.08 1:21.49 1:34.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ellie Arroway 126 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd Espinoza 4.20 11 Gypsy Spirit 124 10 8 6–1 6–1½ 5–1½ 3–1 2–¾ Prat 3.80 1 Heathers Grey 124 1 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–2 3–nk Gryder 3.40 10 Kookie Gal 126 9 9 8–1½ 8–2 6–1½ 5–2½ 4–2¾ Cedillo 22.30 7 Pretty Point 126 6 10 10 10 10 9–3½ 5–nk Valdivia, Jr. 14.10 5 Hollywood Girl 126 5 7 9–3 9–3½ 7–½ 6–1½ 6–1½ Smith 4.40 4 Arctic Roll 126 4 3 5–1½ 5–2 3–1 4–hd 7–nk Van Dyke 9.10 8 Lucia's Design 120 7 4 7–hd 7–hd 9–1 8–hd 8–7¼ Velez 30.70 2 Lostintranzlation 126 2 6 3–½ 3–2 4–½ 7–½ 9–1¾ Blanc 19.30 9 Quinnie 126 8 5 4–1 4–½ 8–hd 10 10 Rispoli 10.70

3 ELLIE ARROWAY 10.40 5.40 3.80 11 GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) 5.20 3.60 1 HEATHERS GREY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $353.40 $1 EXACTA (3-11) $25.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-1-10) $121.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-1-10-7) $8,319.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-1) $65.30

Winner–Ellie Arroway B.f.4 by Street Boss out of Brilliant Future, by Mingun. Bred by Lawrence Marshall Opas MD,Frank Sinatra MD & John Jain MD (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $478,290 Daily Double Pool $50,421 Exacta Pool $317,812 Superfecta Pool $92,323 Super High Five Pool $51,468 Trifecta Pool $173,555. Scratched–Sapphire Kid. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $1,456.75. Pick Three Pool $103,148. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-8-3) 40 tickets with 4 correct paid $11,383.75. Pick Four Pool $296,071. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-8-3) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $44,380.60. Pick Five Pool $619,270.

ELLIE ARROWAY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, turned back a bid leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, kicked clear and held on gamely under urging. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, advanced inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. HEATHERS GREY came off the inside and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and just held third. KOOKIE GAL angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and finished willingly. PRETTY POINT unhurried and angled to the inside early, came out into the stretch and found her best stride late. HOLLYWOOD GIRL angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. LUCIA'S DESIGN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LOSTINTRANZLATION drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. QUINNIE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.07 45.07 57.48 1:10.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Oh Marvelous Me 124 8 4 6–3½ 6–2½ 3–1 1–nk Prat 6.70 4 Treasure Hunter 124 4 5 1–½ 1–2½ 1–2 2–1 Cedillo 3.60 9 Adens Dream 124 9 1 5–1 2–hd 2–½ 3–3½ Figueroa 0.80 5 Black Storm 124 5 8 8–12 8–16 5–½ 4–ns Flores 9.60 7 Buster Douglas 124 7 2 3–1 3–1 4–2½ 5–5½ Velez 16.00 2 Erotic 124 2 7 7–hd 7–hd 7–1 6–3¼ Rispoli 15.50 6 R Cha Cha 124 6 3 2–hd 4–hd 6–hd 7–2½ Gutierrez 47.40 3 C Dub 124 3 6 4–hd 5–½ 8–15 8–nk Fuentes 19.60 1 Original Intent 124 1 9 9 9 9 9 Blanc 69.40

8 OH MARVELOUS ME 15.40 7.20 3.40 4 TREASURE HUNTER 4.60 2.80 9 ADENS DREAM 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $67.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $34.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-9-5) $32.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-9-5-7) $2,435.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-9) $48.15

Winner–Oh Marvelous Me B.g.8 by Bluegrass Cat out of Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hansen, Todd and Shawn. Mutuel Pool $350,549 Daily Double Pool $38,317 Exacta Pool $228,248 Superfecta Pool $95,730 Super High Five Pool $6,381 Trifecta Pool $145,522. Claimed–Treasure Hunter by Edwin Barker. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–Adens Dream by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-8) paid $637.30. Pick Three Pool $101,813.

OH MARVELOUS ME chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up late. TREASURE HUNTER had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on well but was caught nearing the wire. ADENS DREAM stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. BLACK STORM settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and improved position. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. EROTIC saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R CHA CHA had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked on the turn then between foes leaving the bend and weakened in the drive. C DUB saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. ORIGINAL INTENT dropped back inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.78 45.59 58.09 1:10.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Civil Suit 126 5 1 2–½ 1–3½ 1–8 1–13¾ Espinoza 2.40 2 Golden Melodie 120 2 7 6–1 5–hd 4–½ 2–nk Figueroa 10.20 8 Tenga's Jubilee 120 7 9 9 8–3 6–1½ 3–2½ Diaz, Jr. 24.70 9 Caught in a Trappe 126 8 8 5–hd 6–2 5–hd 4–nk Velez 2.60 3 Kuda Huraa 120 3 6 8–3½ 9 8–3 5–ns Rispoli 22.30 4 Kayla's Cowgirl 120 4 5 4–2 4–1½ 3–hd 6–½ Gutierrez 3.10 7 Probable 126 6 3 7–1½ 7–2 7–2 7–1¼ Pereira 71.10 1 Csaba Momma 126 1 2 3–3 2–½ 2–1½ 8–21½ Cedillo 4.50 10 Secret of War 126 9 4 1–hd 3–1 9 9 Flores 73.70

5 CIVIL SUIT 6.80 4.00 3.40 2 GOLDEN MELODIE 8.40 5.20 8 TENGA'S JUBILEE 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $75.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $29.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-9) $167.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $169.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-8-9-3) Carryover $4,247

Winner–Civil Suit Dbb.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Sioux Zen, by Tiznow. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $402,166 Daily Double Pool $24,523 Exacta Pool $190,320 Superfecta Pool $86,018 Trifecta Pool $131,472 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,564. Scratched–La Sabalera. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $77.70. Pick Three Pool $77,753.

CIVIL SUIT stalked outside a rival then bid three deep a half mile out, took the lead, kicked clear and angled in on the turn, opened up under urging in the stretch and was under steady handling late. GOLDEN MELODIE stalked inside, split horses into the stretch and just edged a rival for the place. TENGA'S JUBILEE hopped in a bit of an awkward start, settled off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and just missed second. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE chased outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and was between horses on the line. KUDA HURAA settled off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KAYLA'S COWGIRL bobbled at the start, chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. PROBABLE chased between horses then just off the rail, came out in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CSABA MOMMA stalked inside then bid along the rail a half mile out, came just off the fence on the turn and weakened in the drive. SECRET OF WAR sped to a clear early lead and angled in, dueled between horses then stalked inside on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and in the stretch, gave way and was eased.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.75 46.04 1:10.42 1:22.74 1:34.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Dupioni 124 10 6 6–½ 7–1 6–1 6–3½ 1–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.40 1 Quick 126 1 3 4–2 4–4 4–1 5–1 2–nk Rispoli 1.80 9 Muchly 126 9 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 1–1 3–hd Prat 2.30 2 Catch the Eye 126 2 8 7–1 6–1½ 5–1½ 2–hd 4–4¾ Gryder 32.40 5 Lavender 124 5 9 11 8–hd 8–2 7–1½ 5–nk Flores 6.40 6 Teachers Big Dream 120 6 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–hd 6–1¼ Pereira 45.30 11 Tap Into Beauty 124 11 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7–½ Cedillo 41.10 8 Madame Bourbon 118 8 10 8–2 9–hd 9–1 9–2½ 8–3½ Van Dyke 24.80 7 Avalon Ride 126 7 7 10–½ 11 10–1½ 10–15 9–ns Velez 23.90 3 Fashion Royalty 120 3 11 9–hd 10–½ 7–½ 8–½ 10–60 Blanc 43.60 4 Legend Emma 126 4 5 5–1 5–hd 11 11 11 Fuentes 27.50

10 DUPIONI (IRE) 10.80 4.60 3.20 1 QUICK (GB) 3.60 2.60 9 MUCHLY (GB) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $54.00 $1 EXACTA (10-1) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-9-2) $63.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-1-9-2-5) $1,838.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-1-9) $30.55

Winner–Dupioni (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Siyouni (FR) out of Kincob, by Kingmambo. Bred by Airlie Stud (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Patrick Gallagher. Mutuel Pool $431,333 Daily Double Pool $39,585 Exacta Pool $267,880 Superfecta Pool $106,551 Super High Five Pool $8,891 Trifecta Pool $178,541. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-10) paid $122.20. Pick Three Pool $50,226.

DUPIONI (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival, was in tight between foes into the second turn, came out nearing midstretch and rallied under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. QUICK (GB) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heels a quarter mile out, was in a bit tight then bid between foes in midstretch and edged rivals for the place. MUCHLY (GB) stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside to take the led in the drive, inched away in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for second. CATCH THE EYE chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between foes past midstretch and was edged for the show. LAVENDER (IRE) drifted three deep into the first turn, settled outside, move up three wide into the second turn, continued three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEACHERS BIG DREAM had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in upper stretch and weakened late. TAP INTO BEAUTY sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and also weakened late. MADAME BOURBON pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, steadied between foes into the second turn and did not rally. AVALON RIDE settled outside a rival chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn and lacked the needed response. FASHION ROYALTY (GB) saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the second turn and was not a threat. LEGEND EMMA (IRE) chased outside a rival, dropped back between horses on the second turn, gave way and was eased then unsaddled just past the wire when bleeding from the nostrils and was vanned off.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.04 45.35 57.28 1:03.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ka'nah 126 3 7 7–1½ 5–1 3–4½ 1–2½ Smith 6.20 5 Rayray 126 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–nk Cedillo 40.50 11 Lane Way 120 10 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 3–4¼ Prat 2.70 6 American Code 120 6 6 5–1½ 6–1½ 5–2½ 4–1¼ Van Dyke 2.40 4 Big Mel 120 4 1 6–hd 7–½ 6–½ 5–1½ Diaz, Jr. 2.30 2 Canadian Luck 126 2 10 10 8–1½ 8–3½ 6–nk Espinoza 29.70 12 Candy Fury 120 11 5 4–2 3–2 4–hd 7–2¼ Velez 18.50 10 Twirling Derby 120 9 2 3–hd 4–hd 7–hd 8–3¾ Flores 165.60 7 Newell 120 7 9 8–hd 9–½ 9–2 9–7¾ Gryder 166.70 1 Goboldly 126 1 8 9–½ 10 10 10 Maldonado 92.20 9 Valuation 120 8 11 dnf Rispoli 14.60

3 KA'NAH 14.40 7.00 3.80 5 RAYRAY 24.60 11.00 11 LANE WAY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $89.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $178.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-11-6) $391.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-11-6-4) $3,360.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-11) $493.75

Winner–Ka'nah B.c.4 by Gio Ponti out of Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. Bred by Mt. Joy Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Christopher and Girdner, Paul K.. Mutuel Pool $534,803 Daily Double Pool $147,570 Exacta Pool $258,304 Superfecta Pool $111,978 Super High Five Pool $13,209 Trifecta Pool $176,426. Scratched–Diamond Ranger. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $73.35. Pick Three Pool $259,744. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-5/6-10-3) 554 tickets with 4 correct paid $665.55. Pick Four Pool $482,600. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-5/6-10-3) 71 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,991.85. Pick Five Pool $464,390. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-3-8-5/6-10-3) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $19,567.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $146,512. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $109,204.

KA'NAH chased between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front outside foes a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. RAYRAY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. LANE WAY stalked early then bid three deep between horses, dueled outside the runner-up on the turn, put a head in front in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was outgamed for second. AMERICAN CODE chased off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BIG MEL had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. CANADIAN LUCK hopped at the start, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and improved position. CANDY FURY stalked outside then bid four wide a half mile out, tracked alongside a rival then angled in off the rail on the turn and weakened. TWIRLING DERBY angled in and bid between horses on the backstretch then stalked a bit off the rail, found the inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. NEWELL a bit slow to begin, settled outside then alongside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GOBOLDLY a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive. VALUATION refused to break out of the gate despite urging from the rider and stood in the stall. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling VALUATION was the cause of his own trouble.