Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita reopens strong

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we start to get back to normal, if that’s possible.
There seems to be little doubt that fans were ready for Santa Anita to return to racing. The track pulled in a 184% increase from the last Friday the track ran before being shut down because of the coronavirus.
The nine-race card pulled in $11,207,076 in wagering compared to $3,944,391 on March 20. While an impressive weekday number, it is short of the $19.02 million on opening day or the $17.48 million on March 12, the day of the San Felipe and Santa Anita Handicap.
The key to getting permission to reopen was keeping as many people away as possible. In this case, it’s estimated that there were fewer than 100 people who were considered essential. Among that group were gate starters, outriders, pony riders, ambulance drivers, track veterinarians and, our favorites, bugler Jay Cohen and race caller Frank Mirahmadi.
We’ll be watching the weekend handles to see if this love for the return of racing holds up.
Now, on to one of our favorites.
Ron Flatter’s weekly insights
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some comments about the wagering problems currently in Nevada. Ron, what insights do you have?
“Other than some obvious clues — like horses running in the afternoon on dirt and grass — there were some more subtle signs that racing was back Friday at Santa Anita.
“Anyone tuning in to the track feed or watching TVG saw more than a few examples of blinkers on. And that was just with the few humans who were allowed there as long as they practiced coronavirus safety.
“There was the familiar reminder that it pays to listen to what Bob Baffert says before he runs one of his expensive prospects. In this case it was Tale Of The Union, his $925,000 colt that had not raced since an eight-length debut win nearly two years ago at Del Mar.
“ ’He probably needs one more stiff work.’ That is what Baffert told Brad Free of the Daily Racing Form on Wednesday.
“Bettors who made Tale Of The Union a 3-5 favorite only to see him finish seventh in Friday’s third race probably need one more stiff drink.
“It was just another example of how lower-level races may be overloaded with higher-level horses for the time being. Since Santa Anita and Golden Gate and Churchill Downs were closed for so long, and since Keeneland never opened, and since Belmont Park is still on hold, trainers itching to race their horses have had fewer choices. So, allowance races might look like black-type stakes, which may look like Grade 3s, which may look like Grade 1s for a while.
“And horses training for bigger goals later in the year might look like, well, Tale Of The Union.
“If he destroyed more than a few rolling Pick Three tickets that had him singled, then those good intentions would have been better suited for the bad side of the California-Nevada border. Bad in the sense that Nevada horseplayers who do not have nudge-nudge, wink-wink, capabilities are still shut out from betting on races anywhere.
“It is not just that in its attempt to protect its own bricks-and-mortar casinos that the state anachronistically disallows advanced-deposit wagering. But casinos are still closed, and race and sportsbook operators have opted not to activate pari-mutuel wagering on their mobile apps. As one of them put it, ‘It’s not worth what little money we might get.’
“But even if all the racebooks were open and the horse options were open on tablets and phones, not every track would be available to Nevada bettors. In spite of claims from both sides that they were close to an agreement this winter, Churchill Downs Inc. and the Nevada Pari-Mutuel Assn. that represents the casinos never got anything signed, sealed or delivered except their own preview of social distancing.
“To that deal, maybe we will see you in September.
“The NPMA also does not have arrangements for wagering on Fonner Park and Will Rogers Downs, the two tracks that have become way stations for bettors who have been wanting worldwide for action on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“So, when the news broke that TVG would be unable to show races from Churchill Downs, Nevada horseplayers might have muttered ‘been there, done that’ — or some other phrase best left out of this newsletter.
“What makes this especially vexing is that racing has done a lot of good things during the two months since the nation became a shelter-in-place place. It has found ways to keep going in Florida without adding to the pandemic curve. It took a while but it marshaled its forces to reopen in California. And it has moved forward to conduct business as close to usual as allowed in Kentucky and West Virginia.
“What was it Jerry Seinfeld said about clunking their heads together like Moe? Maybe there is an app for that.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. On the current episode, trainer Brendan Walsh discusses the return of Maxfield to the Kentucky Derby trail, Jude Feld of Horse Racing Radio Network looks at the sport’s reboot this weekend, and Johnny Avello of DraftKings Sportsbook and Kate Hunter in Japan handicap weekend races in the U.S. and Tokyo. To listen just click here.
Santa Anita review
It was tough to pick a feature race Friday since there were four allowance/optional claimers, all of the same value. So, we left it up to the indefatigable Mike Willman of Santa Anita to pick one. He chose the third, a 5½ -furlong race for horses 3 and up. And the winner was an upset by Oil Can Knight at 20-1.
He won a three-way photo by a head and paid $42.60, $13.00 and $5.60 for trainer Steve Knapp and jockey Edwin Maldonado. Kneedeepinsnow was second and Galilean finished third.
“Wow, I’m tired,” Maldonado told Willman. “I’m very happy, especially now, that I have a new agent, Tony Matos. Tony’s had some of the greatest riders of all time and I’m very optimistic about our chances.
“We had five horses to ride on the first Sunday that was canceled (March 29), so it’s great to be back. Steve told me we had a good shot with this horse today. He said to just put him in the race and it worked out.”
Santa Anita preview
The second card since the reopening is another good one. There are 98 horses entered over 10 races. It’s pretty easy math to see that’s an average of 9.8 horses a race. And you can pretty much guess that bettors will really like field sizes. There are two Cal-bred stakes races and four on the turf. There are also three allowance/optional claiming races.
The first stakes is the $150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds going six furlongs. The favorite, at 5-2, is Big Sweep for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Flavien Prat. He won his only race by 2¼ lengths at Santa Anita on March 14.
Better Trip Nick is the second choice at 3-1. He’s won four of his six races, but all those wins were at Golden Gate Fields. Two of those were minor stakes late last year. He finished third in the Cal Cup Derby on Jan. 18 at Santa Anita. William Delia is the trainer and Umberto Rispoli picks up the mount. The race is scheduled to go at 3:06 p.m.
The other stakes is the $150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, which has the same conditions as the Echo Eddie but for fillies. Bulletproof One, who ran her first race on May 1 of last year, is the 5-2 favorite for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. She has won five of her 10 starts, including her last two races at Golden Gate. She has $257,922 in earnings.
The second choice is Warren’s Showtime at 3-1 for Craig Lewis and Jorge Velez. She has won four of seven running at Del Mar and Santa Anita. She won her last two starts, the China Doll and Cal Cup Oaks. Post time is listed as 4:08 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 13, 8, 12 (2 also eligible), 6, 9, 9, 7, 10, 12 (2 ae), 12.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No. 5 Speakerofthehouse (8-1)
Speakerofthehouse won last out on dirt as a first-time Umberto Rispoli angle. Trainer Ian Kruljac now moves back to turf. This horse always had turf ability but alas almost every turf race saw the horse come on too late. Rispoli is the difference maker on turf and I have to think he had some words about moving this horse back there. 8-1 is great value. Speaker has the top back speed in this race as well as the best early speed and closing kick. This gives Umberto lots of options in this race. I love this value we are getting.
Friday’s result: We could not have asked for a better ride or better setup than what we got on Party Town. Party broke great and tracked in second place into the turn before taking a brief lead. However, the dirt was not kind to early speed Friday and the late chargers swallowed Party up late.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.
2:24 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Musical Romance Stakes, Florida-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lady’s Island (7-5)
3:06 Santa Anita (6): $150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Big Sweep (5-2)
4:08 Santa Anita (8): $150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bulletproof One (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 2 Pappaslileagle (5-1)
She is a big-bodied, trouble-prone runner deluxe with a tendency for gate trouble. In her most recent outing 27 nights ago, she broke slow and bobbled inward at the gate opening. She trailed the eventual runner-up in the race (Kool Foose) by more than a length before finishing strongly to run third. Pappaslileagle will take on Kool Foose once again tonight and if she gets out of the gate cleanly, she has the ability to sail to victory from there. At this price, she’s worth a big look.
Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 15.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 43rd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.43 45.22 56.82 1:02.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|She's So Special
|117
|6
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Prat
|3.20
|7
|Commander
|122
|7
|4
|7–1
|7–1½
|6–1
|2–ns
|Espinoza
|15.50
|10
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|120
|10
|5
|5–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Fuentes
|6.80
|5
|Drop the Chalupa
|122
|5
|10
|6–1
|5–½
|4–1
|4–2¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.20
|4
|Party Town
|122
|4
|6
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|5–¾
|Maldonado
|16.70
|2
|Kanderel
|122
|2
|9
|9–½
|9–1½
|7–1½
|6–1
|Velez
|5.30
|9
|Governance
|122
|9
|1
|8–1½
|8–hd
|10
|7–nk
|Rispoli
|29.00
|3
|Rager
|122
|3
|3
|10
|10
|8–1
|8–1½
|Van Dyke
|4.00
|1
|K P Indy
|122
|1
|7
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–½
|9–2¾
|Cedillo
|6.70
|8
|Shootin Money
|120
|8
|8
|4–hd
|6–1
|9–hd
|10
|Pereira
|44.20
|6
|SHE'S SO SPECIAL
|8.40
|5.00
|3.40
|7
|COMMANDER (FR)
|12.60
|8.40
|10
|THANKS MR. EIDSON
|6.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$44.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-10-5)
|$262.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-10)
|$194.35
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-10-5-4)
|Carryover $1,216
Winner–She's So Special B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Born Special, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $341,936 Exacta Pool $217,260 Superfecta Pool $63,546 Trifecta Pool $114,235 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,593. Scratched–Smileforme.
SHE'S SO SPECIAL stalked off the rail then between foes, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, inched away undeer urging and proved best. COMMANDER (FR) bobbled at the start, chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and got up for the place outside foes. THANKS MR. EIDSON stalked outside then four wide, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for second between foes. DROP THE CHALUPA a step slow to begin, angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit from the whip in midstretch and was edged for t he show inside. PARTY TOWN bobbled slightly at the start, dueled between horses then outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. KANDEREL broke a step slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out some in midstretch and was outfinished. GOVERNANCE chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAGER settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat. K P INDY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, steadied when crowded in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHOOTIN MONEY stalked three deep between foes then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.62 46.63 59.53 1:06.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Flying Business
|120
|3
|1
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|Velez
|5.10
|11
|Instastory
|120
|11
|8
|6–hd
|6–1½
|2–½
|2–1½
|Fuentes
|18.70
|1
|Run Like Kona
|122
|1
|10
|10–1
|9–hd
|6–½
|3–3¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|57.20
|6
|Sweet Honor
|120
|6
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–hd
|Rispoli
|7.70
|8
|Queensbeccaandjane
|120
|8
|5
|5–3½
|5–1
|5–½
|5–1½
|Flores
|8.10
|2
|Curvaceous
|120
|2
|6
|2–2
|1–1½
|3–2
|6–½
|Espinoza
|8.70
|4
|Miss Ryleigh
|120
|4
|4
|8–½
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.70
|10
|Reds Tribal Heart
|120
|10
|9
|9–1½
|8–1½
|8–3½
|8–1
|Delgadillo
|41.40
|7
|Gem of a Tiger
|113
|7
|12
|12
|12
|9–1
|9–5¼
|Flores
|68.70
|5
|Talia
|126
|5
|7
|7–hd
|10–hd
|11–2
|10–½
|Cedillo
|5.10
|9
|Some Royalty
|126
|9
|11
|11–5
|11–4½
|10–1
|11–13½
|Lopez, Jr.
|129.50
|12
|Spreckels
|126
|12
|3
|1–½
|3–1½
|12
|12
|Pereira
|17.30
|3
|FLYING BUSINESS
|12.20
|5.80
|3.60
|11
|INSTASTORY
|18.20
|12.80
|1
|RUN LIKE KONA
|18.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$67.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-11)
|$103.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-1-6)
|$2,595.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-1)
|$1,244.70
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-1-6-8)
|Carryover $2,785
Winner–Flying Business Dbb.f.3 by Gervinho out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Gino Roncelli (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $301,239 Daily Double Pool $57,486 Exacta Pool $185,633 Superfecta Pool $57,957 Trifecta Pool $103,641 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,056. Scratched–Awesome Alessandra, Lucky Daughter.
FLYING BUSINESS had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside a rival into the stretch, took the lead and inched away in midstretch, edged clear and held under urging. INSTASTORY chased outside then four wide into and on the turn an into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and finished willingly. RUN LIKE KONA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and picked up the show. SWEET HONOR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE had speed between horses then stalked three wide, swung five wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. CURVACEOUS sent inside, dueled along the rail, kicked clear on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MISS RYLEIGH stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. REDS TRIBAL HEART settled off the rail then between foes into the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. GEM OF A TIGER crowded just after the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. TALIA chased between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SOME ROYALTY in tight between horses early, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and failed to menace. SPRECKELS had speed five wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked on the turn, dropped back along the inside into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.95 45.10 57.03 1:03.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Oil Can Knight
|126
|6
|3
|4–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Maldonado
|20.30
|4
|Kneedeepinsnow
|126
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|24.70
|3
|Galilean
|126
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|1.60
|8
|Appreciated
|126
|7
|6
|7–5
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|Pereira
|78.80
|2
|Jan's Reserve
|126
|2
|5
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Delgadillo
|35.90
|1
|Silken Prince
|126
|1
|8
|8
|8
|7–5
|6–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.30
|9
|Tale of the Union
|126
|8
|7
|6–hd
|7–3½
|6–1½
|7–9¼
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|5
|Strictly Biz
|126
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|8
|8
|Rispoli
|15.90
|6
|OIL CAN KNIGHT
|42.60
|13.00
|5.60
|4
|KNEEDEEPINSNOW
|17.40
|7.60
|3
|GALILEAN
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$290.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$182.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-8)
|$691.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-8-2)
|Carryover $12,215
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$244.55
Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.4 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $335,941 Daily Double Pool $36,697 Exacta Pool $189,308 Superfecta Pool $77,130 Super High Five Pool $12,358 Trifecta Pool $121,569. Scratched–Zimba Warrior.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $344.15. Pick Three Pool $119,548.
OIL CAN KNIGHT dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead nearing midstretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. KNEEDEEPINSNOW had good early speed and dueled between horses throughout and continued gamely to the wire. GALILEAN sped to a slim early lead, dueled inside throughout, fought back through the stretch and went willingly to the end. APPRECIATED stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, split horses leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also went on willingly late. JAN'S RESERVE saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and was outfinished. SILKEN PRINCE bobbled some at the start, dropped back inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. TALE OF THE UNION stalked outside then three deep, went four wide leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. STRICTLY BIZ dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.89 45.47 59.06 1:12.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Don't Stop Lookin
|113
|8
|1
|4–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–1¾
|Flores
|14.80
|6
|Kirsch Truffle
|126
|6
|9
|6–1
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–2¼
|Espinoza
|9.50
|5
|Our Bonnie Lass
|120
|5
|10
|10
|9–hd
|8–1
|3–¾
|Van Dyke
|26.60
|9
|Polar Route
|122
|9
|8
|7–1
|7–1½
|5–½
|4–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|13.60
|7
|It's a Riddle
|120
|7
|2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–1
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|10.60
|1
|DQ–Stick Up
|126
|1
|4
|2–hd
|5–2
|4–½
|6–3¼
|Figueroa
|5.20
|10
|Elemental
|126
|10
|3
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–½
|7–1¾
|Fuentes
|5.20
|4
|Dabzilla
|120
|4
|6
|8–1½
|8–3½
|9–4½
|8–3¾
|Maldonado
|72.30
|3
|Christmas Pickles
|120
|3
|7
|9–6
|10
|10
|9
|Prat
|1.60
|2
|Pammi Dearest
|126
|2
|5
|5–½
|6–½
|7–1
|dnf
|Velez
|7.30
|8
|DON'T STOP LOOKIN
|31.60
|12.40
|6.40
|6
|KIRSCH TRUFFLE
|10.00
|6.00
|5
|OUR BONNIE LASS
|14.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$768.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$120.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-9)
|$2,278.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-5)
|$1,061.70
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-5-9-7)
|Carryover $27,272
Winner–Don't Stop Lookin Ch.f.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of Patricias Prospect, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Amy Bayle, Shelley Gross &Allen Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean Acres, LLC. Mutuel Pool $429,435 Daily Double Pool $33,201 Exacta Pool $259,846 Superfecta Pool $99,686 Trifecta Pool $158,409 X-5 Super High Five Pool $19,728. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 Stick Up–finished 6th, disqualified, placed 9th.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $975.40. Pick Three Pool $48,427.
DON'T STOP LOOKIN stalked three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and pulled clear under some urging. KIRSCH TRUFFLE threw her head and steadied at the start then was in tight early, chased three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. OUR BONNIE LASS dropped back off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. POLAR ROUTE chased outside then four wide, continued alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, split horses late and was edged for third. IT'S A RIDDLE stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed rally. STICK UP stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out some in the stretch, drifted in under right handed urging past the sixteenth ppole and lacked the necessary response. ELEMENTAL had good early speed and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, dropped back between foes in deep stretch and weakened. DABZILLA pulled between horses and was in a bit tight early, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, was in close off heels a sixteenth out and lacked a further response. CHRISTMAS PICKLES settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. PAMMI DEAREST stalked inside, steadied in tight midway on the turn, continued inside and was in tight in midstretch then clipped heels and unseated the rider in deep stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, STICK UP was disqualified and placed last for interference in deep stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 45.59 1:09.08 1:21.49 1:34.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ellie Arroway
|126
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|Espinoza
|4.20
|11
|Gypsy Spirit
|124
|10
|8
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–1½
|3–1
|2–¾
|Prat
|3.80
|1
|Heathers Grey
|124
|1
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2
|3–nk
|Gryder
|3.40
|10
|Kookie Gal
|126
|9
|9
|8–1½
|8–2
|6–1½
|5–2½
|4–2¾
|Cedillo
|22.30
|7
|Pretty Point
|126
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–3½
|5–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.10
|5
|Hollywood Girl
|126
|5
|7
|9–3
|9–3½
|7–½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|Smith
|4.40
|4
|Arctic Roll
|126
|4
|3
|5–1½
|5–2
|3–1
|4–hd
|7–nk
|Van Dyke
|9.10
|8
|Lucia's Design
|120
|7
|4
|7–hd
|7–hd
|9–1
|8–hd
|8–7¼
|Velez
|30.70
|2
|Lostintranzlation
|126
|2
|6
|3–½
|3–2
|4–½
|7–½
|9–1¾
|Blanc
|19.30
|9
|Quinnie
|126
|8
|5
|4–1
|4–½
|8–hd
|10
|10
|Rispoli
|10.70
|3
|ELLIE ARROWAY
|10.40
|5.40
|3.80
|11
|GYPSY SPIRIT (GB)
|5.20
|3.60
|1
|HEATHERS GREY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$353.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-11)
|$25.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-1-10)
|$121.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-1-10-7)
|$8,319.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-1)
|$65.30
Winner–Ellie Arroway B.f.4 by Street Boss out of Brilliant Future, by Mingun. Bred by Lawrence Marshall Opas MD,Frank Sinatra MD & John Jain MD (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $478,290 Daily Double Pool $50,421 Exacta Pool $317,812 Superfecta Pool $92,323 Super High Five Pool $51,468 Trifecta Pool $173,555. Scratched–Sapphire Kid.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $1,456.75. Pick Three Pool $103,148. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-8-3) 40 tickets with 4 correct paid $11,383.75. Pick Four Pool $296,071. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-8-3) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $44,380.60. Pick Five Pool $619,270.
ELLIE ARROWAY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, turned back a bid leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, kicked clear and held on gamely under urging. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, advanced inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. HEATHERS GREY came off the inside and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and just held third. KOOKIE GAL angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and finished willingly. PRETTY POINT unhurried and angled to the inside early, came out into the stretch and found her best stride late. HOLLYWOOD GIRL angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. LUCIA'S DESIGN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LOSTINTRANZLATION drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. QUINNIE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.07 45.07 57.48 1:10.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Oh Marvelous Me
|124
|8
|4
|6–3½
|6–2½
|3–1
|1–nk
|Prat
|6.70
|4
|Treasure Hunter
|124
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–2
|2–1
|Cedillo
|3.60
|9
|Adens Dream
|124
|9
|1
|5–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–3½
|Figueroa
|0.80
|5
|Black Storm
|124
|5
|8
|8–12
|8–16
|5–½
|4–ns
|Flores
|9.60
|7
|Buster Douglas
|124
|7
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|4–2½
|5–5½
|Velez
|16.00
|2
|Erotic
|124
|2
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–3¼
|Rispoli
|15.50
|6
|R Cha Cha
|124
|6
|3
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7–2½
|Gutierrez
|47.40
|3
|C Dub
|124
|3
|6
|4–hd
|5–½
|8–15
|8–nk
|Fuentes
|19.60
|1
|Original Intent
|124
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Blanc
|69.40
|8
|OH MARVELOUS ME
|15.40
|7.20
|3.40
|4
|TREASURE HUNTER
|4.60
|2.80
|9
|ADENS DREAM
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$67.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$34.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-9-5)
|$32.54
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-9-5-7)
|$2,435.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-9)
|$48.15
Winner–Oh Marvelous Me B.g.8 by Bluegrass Cat out of Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hansen, Todd and Shawn. Mutuel Pool $350,549 Daily Double Pool $38,317 Exacta Pool $228,248 Superfecta Pool $95,730 Super High Five Pool $6,381 Trifecta Pool $145,522. Claimed–Treasure Hunter by Edwin Barker. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–Adens Dream by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-8) paid $637.30. Pick Three Pool $101,813.
OH MARVELOUS ME chased off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up late. TREASURE HUNTER had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on well but was caught nearing the wire. ADENS DREAM stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. BLACK STORM settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and improved position. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. EROTIC saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R CHA CHA had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked on the turn then between foes leaving the bend and weakened in the drive. C DUB saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. ORIGINAL INTENT dropped back inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.78 45.59 58.09 1:10.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Civil Suit
|126
|5
|1
|2–½
|1–3½
|1–8
|1–13¾
|Espinoza
|2.40
|2
|Golden Melodie
|120
|2
|7
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|2–nk
|Figueroa
|10.20
|8
|Tenga's Jubilee
|120
|7
|9
|9
|8–3
|6–1½
|3–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|24.70
|9
|Caught in a Trappe
|126
|8
|8
|5–hd
|6–2
|5–hd
|4–nk
|Velez
|2.60
|3
|Kuda Huraa
|120
|3
|6
|8–3½
|9
|8–3
|5–ns
|Rispoli
|22.30
|4
|Kayla's Cowgirl
|120
|4
|5
|4–2
|4–1½
|3–hd
|6–½
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|7
|Probable
|126
|6
|3
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–2
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|71.10
|1
|Csaba Momma
|126
|1
|2
|3–3
|2–½
|2–1½
|8–21½
|Cedillo
|4.50
|10
|Secret of War
|126
|9
|4
|1–hd
|3–1
|9
|9
|Flores
|73.70
|5
|CIVIL SUIT
|6.80
|4.00
|3.40
|2
|GOLDEN MELODIE
|8.40
|5.20
|8
|TENGA'S JUBILEE
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$75.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$29.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-9)
|$167.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8)
|$169.65
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-8-9-3)
|Carryover $4,247
Winner–Civil Suit Dbb.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Sioux Zen, by Tiznow. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $402,166 Daily Double Pool $24,523 Exacta Pool $190,320 Superfecta Pool $86,018 Trifecta Pool $131,472 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,564. Scratched–La Sabalera.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $77.70. Pick Three Pool $77,753.
CIVIL SUIT stalked outside a rival then bid three deep a half mile out, took the lead, kicked clear and angled in on the turn, opened up under urging in the stretch and was under steady handling late. GOLDEN MELODIE stalked inside, split horses into the stretch and just edged a rival for the place. TENGA'S JUBILEE hopped in a bit of an awkward start, settled off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and just missed second. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE chased outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and was between horses on the line. KUDA HURAA settled off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KAYLA'S COWGIRL bobbled at the start, chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. PROBABLE chased between horses then just off the rail, came out in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CSABA MOMMA stalked inside then bid along the rail a half mile out, came just off the fence on the turn and weakened in the drive. SECRET OF WAR sped to a clear early lead and angled in, dueled between horses then stalked inside on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and in the stretch, gave way and was eased.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.75 46.04 1:10.42 1:22.74 1:34.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Dupioni
|124
|10
|6
|6–½
|7–1
|6–1
|6–3½
|1–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.40
|1
|Quick
|126
|1
|3
|4–2
|4–4
|4–1
|5–1
|2–nk
|Rispoli
|1.80
|9
|Muchly
|126
|9
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–1
|3–hd
|Prat
|2.30
|2
|Catch the Eye
|126
|2
|8
|7–1
|6–1½
|5–1½
|2–hd
|4–4¾
|Gryder
|32.40
|5
|Lavender
|124
|5
|9
|11
|8–hd
|8–2
|7–1½
|5–nk
|Flores
|6.40
|6
|Teachers Big Dream
|120
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–hd
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|45.30
|11
|Tap Into Beauty
|124
|11
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7–½
|Cedillo
|41.10
|8
|Madame Bourbon
|118
|8
|10
|8–2
|9–hd
|9–1
|9–2½
|8–3½
|Van Dyke
|24.80
|7
|Avalon Ride
|126
|7
|7
|10–½
|11
|10–1½
|10–15
|9–ns
|Velez
|23.90
|3
|Fashion Royalty
|120
|3
|11
|9–hd
|10–½
|7–½
|8–½
|10–60
|Blanc
|43.60
|4
|Legend Emma
|126
|4
|5
|5–1
|5–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Fuentes
|27.50
|10
|DUPIONI (IRE)
|10.80
|4.60
|3.20
|1
|QUICK (GB)
|3.60
|2.60
|9
|MUCHLY (GB)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$54.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-1)
|$18.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-9-2)
|$63.89
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-1-9-2-5)
|$1,838.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-1-9)
|$30.55
Winner–Dupioni (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Siyouni (FR) out of Kincob, by Kingmambo. Bred by Airlie Stud (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Patrick Gallagher. Mutuel Pool $431,333 Daily Double Pool $39,585 Exacta Pool $267,880 Superfecta Pool $106,551 Super High Five Pool $8,891 Trifecta Pool $178,541. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-10) paid $122.20. Pick Three Pool $50,226.
DUPIONI (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival, was in tight between foes into the second turn, came out nearing midstretch and rallied under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. QUICK (GB) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heels a quarter mile out, was in a bit tight then bid between foes in midstretch and edged rivals for the place. MUCHLY (GB) stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside to take the led in the drive, inched away in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for second. CATCH THE EYE chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between foes past midstretch and was edged for the show. LAVENDER (IRE) drifted three deep into the first turn, settled outside, move up three wide into the second turn, continued three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEACHERS BIG DREAM had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in upper stretch and weakened late. TAP INTO BEAUTY sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and also weakened late. MADAME BOURBON pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, steadied between foes into the second turn and did not rally. AVALON RIDE settled outside a rival chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn and lacked the needed response. FASHION ROYALTY (GB) saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the second turn and was not a threat. LEGEND EMMA (IRE) chased outside a rival, dropped back between horses on the second turn, gave way and was eased then unsaddled just past the wire when bleeding from the nostrils and was vanned off.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.04 45.35 57.28 1:03.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ka'nah
|126
|3
|7
|7–1½
|5–1
|3–4½
|1–2½
|Smith
|6.20
|5
|Rayray
|126
|5
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|40.50
|11
|Lane Way
|120
|10
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|3–4¼
|Prat
|2.70
|6
|American Code
|120
|6
|6
|5–1½
|6–1½
|5–2½
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|4
|Big Mel
|120
|4
|1
|6–hd
|7–½
|6–½
|5–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.30
|2
|Canadian Luck
|126
|2
|10
|10
|8–1½
|8–3½
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|29.70
|12
|Candy Fury
|120
|11
|5
|4–2
|3–2
|4–hd
|7–2¼
|Velez
|18.50
|10
|Twirling Derby
|120
|9
|2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|7–hd
|8–3¾
|Flores
|165.60
|7
|Newell
|120
|7
|9
|8–hd
|9–½
|9–2
|9–7¾
|Gryder
|166.70
|1
|Goboldly
|126
|1
|8
|9–½
|10
|10
|10
|Maldonado
|92.20
|9
|Valuation
|120
|8
|11
|dnf
|Rispoli
|14.60
|3
|KA'NAH
|14.40
|7.00
|3.80
|5
|RAYRAY
|24.60
|11.00
|11
|LANE WAY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3)
|$89.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$178.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-11-6)
|$391.77
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-11-6-4)
|$3,360.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-11)
|$493.75
Winner–Ka'nah B.c.4 by Gio Ponti out of Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. Bred by Mt. Joy Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Christopher and Girdner, Paul K.. Mutuel Pool $534,803 Daily Double Pool $147,570 Exacta Pool $258,304 Superfecta Pool $111,978 Super High Five Pool $13,209 Trifecta Pool $176,426. Scratched–Diamond Ranger.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $73.35. Pick Three Pool $259,744. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-5/6-10-3) 554 tickets with 4 correct paid $665.55. Pick Four Pool $482,600. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-5/6-10-3) 71 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,991.85. Pick Five Pool $464,390. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-3-8-5/6-10-3) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $19,567.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $146,512. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $109,204.
KA'NAH chased between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front outside foes a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. RAYRAY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. LANE WAY stalked early then bid three deep between horses, dueled outside the runner-up on the turn, put a head in front in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was outgamed for second. AMERICAN CODE chased off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BIG MEL had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. CANADIAN LUCK hopped at the start, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and improved position. CANDY FURY stalked outside then bid four wide a half mile out, tracked alongside a rival then angled in off the rail on the turn and weakened. TWIRLING DERBY angled in and bid between horses on the backstretch then stalked a bit off the rail, found the inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. NEWELL a bit slow to begin, settled outside then alongside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GOBOLDLY a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive. VALUATION refused to break out of the gate despite urging from the rider and stood in the stall. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling VALUATION was the cause of his own trouble.
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, May 16.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 44th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Moana Luna
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Bruce Headley
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Royal Aspirations
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|John's Intuition
|Heriberto Figueroa
|126
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Brickbat
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Calder Vale
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|126
|Ricardo Zamora
|15-1
|20,000
|6
|Street Image
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|William Spawr
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Poise to Strike
|Evin Roman
|126
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Sensuous
|Assael Espinoza
|126
|Shelbe Ruis
|10-1
|20,000
|9
|Royally Big
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Kathy Walsh
|5-1
|20,000
|11
|Ultimate Mystery
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|20,000
|12
|J C's Henrietta
|David Mussad
|116
|Edwin Alvarez
|50-1
|20,000
|13
|Lil Sydney
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|126
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Songofthedesert
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|3
|I Want One
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|Stormin Ranger
|Brice Blanc
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|5
|Donut Girl
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Tinsel Town Queen
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|7
|Wishful
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|8
|Silk From Heaven
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Predictable Tully
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|2
|Sweet Sonny
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|3
|Affianced
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|4
|Navetta
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|5
|Himiko
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|6
|Quiet Secretary
|Mike Smith
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|7
|M Fast
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|8
|Del Mar Drama
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|9
|Moonhall Milly
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|10
|Vegas Palm
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Gary Mandella
|10-1
|11
|Scarlet Lips
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|12
|Fierce for Sul
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Constantia
|Jorge Velez
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|14
|Hola Chica
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Carla Gaines
|30-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Law Abidin Citizen
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|2
|Ax Man
|Mike Smith
|126
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|3
|Justinian
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|4
|Kershaw
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|5
|Route Six Six
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|6
|Multiplier
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|2-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Worthy Turk
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|25,000
|2
|Kris' Wild Kat
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Manuel F. Marques
|3-1
|25,000
|3
|Spectator's Dream
|Heriberto Figueroa
|126
|Jesus Mendoza
|30-1
|25,000
|4
|Go for a Ride
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Ryan Hanson
|4-1
|25,000
|5
|Speakerofthehouse
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|25,000
|6
|Taco Waco
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|25,000
|7
|Tizalwaves
|Brice Blanc
|126
|Alexis Barba
|30-1
|25,000
|8
|Liberal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Patrick Gallagher
|3-1
|25,000
|9
|Bob's Sniper
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stir the Pot
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|2
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|3
|Audace
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|4
|Summer Fire
|Mike Smith
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|5
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|6
|Project Leader
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|30-1
|7
|Bettor Trip Nick
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|William Delia
|3-1
|8
|Big Sweep
|Flavien Prat
|115
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|9
|Phantom Boss
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Jorge Periban
|4-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Don't Blame Judy
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|2
|She's Our Charm
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Ronald L. McAnally
|4-1
|3
|Strike At Dawn
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Manuel F. Marques
|3-1
|4
|Sold It
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|5
|Desert Oasis
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|6
|Out of Balance
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|7
|Dogtag
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Smiling Shirlee
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|2
|Bella Vita
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|3
|Been Studying Her
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Art Sherman
|7-2
|4
|Dim Lights
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|5
|Bulletproof One
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|6
|Speedy Gigi
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|7
|Warrior's Moon
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|8
|Florentine Diamond
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|9
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|10
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Heywoods Beach
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|2
|Eastern Ocean
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|3
|No Slo Mo
|Evin Roman
|120
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|4
|Leprino
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|5
|Port Saint Joe
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Lemonade Stand
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|7
|Perseverance
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|8
|Capital Call
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|9
|Dominant Soul
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|8-1
|10
|Istanbul
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|11
|Fire Polish
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|12
|Summer Invasion
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Frasard
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|14
|I'm Leaving You
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hoop Dream
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|David Bernstein
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Bodega
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|50,000
|3
|Street Demand
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Robert A. Bean
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Handsome Cat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Sorriso
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|War Maker
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Dean Pederson
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|El Chapin
|Carlos Lopez, Jr.
|120
|Edwin Alvarez
|50-1
|50,000
|8
|Hapi Hapi
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|50,000
|9
|U. S. Danger
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|50,000
|10
|With Due Cause
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|50,000
|11
|Desert Swarm
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|50,000
|12
|Jungle Roar
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|50,000