Horse racing newsletter: Oh no, scopolamine!

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish the last four-day week of the current Santa Anita meeting.
It’s been a while since we’ve had a Tuesday newsletter and Monday was a great racing day at Santa Anita, but before we get to that, I held something back from the stewards’ minutes in the Monday newsletter.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
One of the big stories in a controversy packed 2019 was the positive drug test two years ago by Triple Crown winner Justify, which was not known until the New York Times reported it in September. There were seven horses in five different barns that tested positive for scopolamine but the only one anyone cared about was Justify.
Now, there was also the assertion by some that Justify shouldn’t have been allowed to run in the Kentucky Derby, which was patently absurd, because the case couldn’t have been adjudicated that quickly. The fastest you ever see a drug case reach a conclusion is half-a-year.
In the end, and actually from the beginning, it was a case of feed contamination. And, if you want to get real technical, it was a poisoning rather than a drugging because it was ingested as opposed to injected.
And, there was much confusion if the drug had been reclassified as a Class 4, lesser charge, or was still a Class 3, which required disqualification, but that’s only after it’s adjudicated.
The California Horse Racing Board eventually threw out the positives as feed contamination. The problem, however, was that the case was shrouded in secrecy with no transparency. The CHRB said it was bound by state law to keep positive drug tests confidential until a complaint was filed, which didn’t happen.
In December, the CHRB sent a letter of recommendations to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking that that the law be changed so that positive tests could be published within 24 hours. That law has not happened. And, yes, they’ve had other things to worry about in Sacramento.
So, why am I bringing all this up? Apparently, there was another scopolamine contamination late last year and early this year. Rather than rewrite, I’ll just let the stewards tell you in their words, with minor editing.
“Upon the recommendation by the CHRB the following penalties were issued. [The stewards] agreed that contamination was the cause for these positives and warnings were the appropriate penalty.
“Trainer Mathew Chew, who started the horse Sapphire Kid in the seventh race at Del Mar on November 15, 2019 and finished sixth, tested positive for Scopolamine a class 4, category C drug. A split sample analysis was declined. Trainer Chew stated he felt the positive came from contamination. His last class 4 medication violation was on May 25, 2018. Warning.
“Trainer Leonard Powell, who started the horse Vegas Strong Baby in the first race at Santa Anita on Oct. 27, 2019 and finished second, tested positive for Scopolamine a class 4 category, C drug. A split sample was not requested. His practicing veterinarian, Dr. Finley felt it was most likely in the straw. His last class 4 medication violation was on December 16, 2018.
“Trainer Jack Carava, who started the horse Miss Lady Ann in the fourth race at Santa Anita on Oct. 12, 2019 and finished second, tested positive for Scopolamine a class 4 category C penalty drug. A split sample was not requested. Trainer Carava believed there was contamination in the feed and or straw. His last class 4 medication violation was on January 30, 2016. Warning.
“Trainer John Sadler, who started the horse Tig Tog in the first race at Santa Anita on Feb. 17, 2020 and finished first, tested positive for Scopolamine a class 4 category, C penalty drug. A split sample was requested and the laboratory (Texas A&M) chosen by the respondent confirmed the original finding. Trainer Sadler believed the positive was due to contamination. His last class 4 medication violation was on Dec. 1, 1997.”
OK, that’s it. My first take is that Sadler hasn’t had a minor Class 4 violation in more than 20 years. Impressive. It’s curious that these were at two tracks and over a long period of time. Of course, not every horse is tested after a race, in fact, only a few. Still, it doesn’t seem to be the outbreak cited in the Justify case.
I was hoping to never have to think about scopolamine again, but yet here we are. Only this time, there is no confusion as to what is the class of the drug.
In case you missed it
My colleague and friend Eric Sondheimer did a story the other day on what it’s like to be a horse owner who can’t watch their investment run in person. Eric is now a former horse owner but the story is not first person. It’s good and worth a read. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a 11-race card but that’s what we got on Monday. It was a big day with three graded stakes, two of them Grade 1s. So, let’s look at them.
Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes: This race is normally down the hill, but since that’s closed for sprints, it was shortened to 5 ½ furlongs on the turf for fillies and mares. Stealthediamonds ran a smart front-running race, but she wasn’t good enough to hold off the two favorites. Jolie Olimpica came from just off the pace to take the lead and win by a half-length, her fifth win in six starts. Oleksandra came from last to finish second.
Jolie Olimpica paid $3.80, $2.60 and $2.10. Stealthediamonds was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “What a nice filly. She basically ran back to her race here in the Las Cienegas two-back [on Jan. 11]. She was so relaxed [Monday]. She’s settled nicely into our system and now I think she’ll go longer. I think Mike [Smith] could’ve done whatever he wanted [with her Monday].”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “We know she’s very effective going short. I do believe she’ll get a mile for sure. She should be able to do it pretty handily, the way she’s bred, she should get a mile and a half if she wanted to. It’s funny if you look at her breeding, it makes you wonder where all that speed is coming from, but she’s extremely talented and she’s proven herself going short.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Shoemaker Mile: In my mind, this turf race was the feature with two Chad Brown horses, the Preakness winner and a local favorite. It didn’t disappoint. Raging Bull, the morning-line favorite for Brown, ran a dominating race from behind, taking advantage of very fast fractions, and swept five wide into the stretch to beat a from-the-clouds effort by Next Shares, and post-time favorite and stablemate Without Parole. The winning margin was 2 ¼ lengths.
As for the Preakness winner, War of Will, making his first start on the turf, he was competitive but not good enough. He finished fifth but was placed sixth because of interference out of the gate with a sideways move to the inside. Santa Anita-based River Boyne was fourth.
Raging Bull, who qualified for the Breeders’ Cup Mile with the win, paid $7.80, $5.40 and $3.40.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Juan Hernandez (assistant trainer for Chad Brown): “He ran a super race and he always runs good. He had trained well here and he was acting good. He’s just a very special horse.”
Joel Rosario: (winning jockey): “He broke well and it looked like there was a good pace, he was very controlled. He just came with his run like he does all the time. He put in a nice run.
“It is beautiful, nice to be back here and be back in action.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes: This was the second Grade 1 turf race, but this 1 1/8 miler was for fillies and mares. Keeper Ofthe Stars, who pulled off an upset at 36-1 in the Buena Vista last out, did it again on Monday, winning by 1 ¼ lengths.
She ran a smart race just off the pace and went three wide at the top of the stretch and cruised home from there. It was jockey Abel Cedillo’s third win of the day.
Keeper Ofthe Stars paid $16.60, $7.40 and $6.40. Bodhicitta was second and Mucho Unusual finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jonathan Wong (Northern California-based winning trainer): “I’m over the moon right now. I’m really speechless. This is my first Grade I, so I’m off the schneid. Now that she’s learned to relax, the sky’s the limit with her. Kristin Mulhall is overseeing everything down [at Santa Anita] and she deserves all the credit, along with the whole crew. This filly had been training so well and she got an amazing ride from Abel, he couldn’t have ridden her any better. She’s a really good filly. I thought she could’ve won a couple of those graded stakes at Del Mar, but her best races are in front of her. I couldn’t be any prouder.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “She’s better if somebody is in front of her, she likes to follow. If she has a target she is better. Last time I rode her in the Grade 2 [Buena Vista)]I noticed that, so I tried to do the same thing [Monday]. I think this was her best race.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday.
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Jolie Olympica ($3.80)
Golden Gate (8): $100,000 All American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Restrainedvengence ($4.60)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Shoemaker Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Raging Bull ($7.80)
Santa Anita (11): Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Keeper Ofthe Stars ($16.60)
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Monday’s results. See you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, May 25.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 49th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.70 44.45 56.07 1:02.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Big Runnuer
|126
|7
|11
|6–2
|4–½
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Fuentes
|3.00
|1
|City Rage
|126
|1
|6
|7–3
|7–3
|4–3
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|8.80
|8
|Torosay
|126
|8
|10
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|5.10
|2
|Galloping Mischief
|126
|2
|5
|8–hd
|8–hd
|5–hd
|4–nk
|Prat
|7.00
|3
|Lincoln City
|126
|3
|12
|12
|12
|9–1
|5–1
|Rispoli
|12.70
|5
|Artie B Good
|126
|5
|3
|9–½
|9–1½
|8–hd
|6–1¼
|Espinoza
|99.60
|11
|Reedley
|124
|11
|8
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|7–hd
|Maldonado
|24.80
|9
|Italiano
|126
|9
|1
|11–½
|11–hd
|10–3
|8–2½
|Espinoza
|27.20
|4
|Mystic Flight
|126
|4
|9
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–hd
|9–½
|Van Dyke
|20.10
|12
|Castle Gate
|124
|12
|4
|4–hd
|6–1½
|6–½
|10–1¾
|Velazquez
|11.30
|10
|All American Hero
|126
|10
|7
|10–3
|10–2
|12
|11–9¼
|Smith
|32.30
|6
|Smiling Angelo
|126
|6
|2
|1–hd
|3–1½
|11–1
|12
|Ortiz, Jr.
|3.30
|7
|BIG RUNNUER
|8.00
|5.00
|3.60
|1
|CITY RAGE
|8.40
|5.40
|8
|TOROSAY
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$27.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-2)
|$82.86
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-8-2-3)
|$5,731.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8)
|$73.40
Winner–Big Runnuer B.h.5 by Stormy Atlantic out of Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Mercedes Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $362,271 Exacta Pool $246,638 Superfecta Pool $72,296 Super High Five Pool $5,863 Trifecta Pool $136,471. Scratched–none.
BIG RUNNUER steadied when crowded just after the start, moved up between horses then stalked between foes, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and pulled clear under urging. CITY RAGE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and gained the place. TOROSAY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn, fought back in midstretch and just held third. GALLOPING MISCHIEF chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. LINCOLN CITY bobbled at the start, settled inside, cut the corner into the stretch, moved up inside then came out and split horses on the wire. ARTIE B GOOD chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. REEDLEY dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn, battled between horses in midstretch and weakened late. ITALIANO bobbled at the start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MYSTIC FLIGHT (IRE) between horses early, stalked outside a rival then inside, was in tight off heels leaving the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CASTLE GATE stalked outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ALL AMERICAN HERO settled off the pace outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SMILING ANGELO angled in and dueled inside, lugged out and steadied midway on the turn then steadied sharply and had the rider lose the whip a quarter mile out, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.95 53.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Hendavid
|122
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–3¼
|Fuentes
|1.80
|6
|Dyn O Mite
|122
|6
|2
|4–1
|3–1
|2–2
|Prat
|1.10
|5
|Claw
|122
|5
|5
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|4.30
|4
|Foxborough
|122
|4
|3
|5–12
|5–10
|4–3¼
|Velez
|17.40
|3
|Reign of Fire
|119
|3
|6
|2–1½
|4–4
|5–12¼
|Gryder
|10.10
|1
|W. Whitehouse
|115
|1
|4
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|20.70
|2
|HENDAVID
|5.60
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|DYN O MITE
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|CLAW
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$24.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$6.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4)
|$4.82
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$9.15
Winner–Hendavid B.c.2 by Overanalyze out of Alexandria Wa, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by Blackstone Farm LLC (PA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Byerly Bloodstock LLC. Mutuel Pool $230,669 Daily Double Pool $53,716 Exacta Pool $133,924 Superfecta Pool $39,479 Trifecta Pool $69,121. Scratched–Lozlovian.
HENDAVID sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, widened leaving the turn, drifted in under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best. DYN O MITE stalked four wide on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. CLAW stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, split rivals nearing midstretch and just held third. FOXBOROUGH fractious in the gate, had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and just missed the show. REIGN OF FIRE between rivals early, angled in and bid along the rail into the turn, saved ground on the bend and into the stretch and weakened along the inside. W. WHITEHOUSE broke with the field then dropped back inside and saved ground throughout and was outrun.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.66 46.92 1:11.58 1:24.22 1:37.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Kaydetre
|124
|6
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3¾
|Blanc
|3.80
|4
|Message
|124
|4
|1
|1–1
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–4½
|2–3½
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|5
|Streak of Luck
|126
|5
|4
|4–½
|5–3
|5–1½
|3–1½
|3–2¾
|Rispoli
|5.60
|1
|Meal Ticket
|126
|1
|5
|5–2
|4–½
|4–½
|4–3
|4–6½
|Pereira
|16.30
|2
|Colonial Creed
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–nk
|Prat
|2.00
|3
|Angel Alessandra
|124
|3
|2
|3–1½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|6
|Cedillo
|16.60
|6
|KAYDETRE
|9.60
|3.80
|2.60
|4
|MESSAGE
|3.00
|2.60
|5
|STREAK OF LUCK
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1)
|$21.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$21.30
Winner–Kaydetre Grr.m.6 by Mizzen Mast out of Delavallade, by Northern Spur (IRE). Bred by David Randall & Vida Randall (KY). Trainer: David A. Randall. Owner: David Randall. Mutuel Pool $273,423 Daily Double Pool $21,112 Exacta Pool $128,679 Superfecta Pool $38,514 Trifecta Pool $69,615. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $40.25. Pick Three Pool $92,170.
KAYDETRE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, took a short lead outside the runner-up a quarter mile out, drifted inward in the final furlong but won clear under a couple left handed cracks of the ship and steady handling. MESSAGE sped between foes to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, dueled between horses on the backstretch and oito the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and clearly bested the others. STREAK OF LUCK stalked outside a rival then off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. MEAL TICKET steadied off heels midway on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response in the drive. COLONIAL CREED brushed the side of the gate in a bit of a slow start, chased just off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ANGEL ALESSANDRA pulled her way along inside and steadied early on the first turn, bid along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, steadied again from inside foes midway through that turn and weakened thereafter.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.09 45.26 1:10.17 1:16.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Kelani Kim
|126
|9
|2
|1–2
|1–3
|1–5
|1–4¼
|Cedillo
|1.80
|2
|Little Rachel
|120
|1
|8
|9
|6–hd
|3–½
|2–3½
|Fuentes
|12.30
|4
|Trouville
|120
|3
|7
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–4
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.40
|8
|Sapphire Silk
|120
|6
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–hd
|Rispoli
|11.60
|3
|Rosie's Pal
|122
|2
|5
|6–hd
|7–3
|5–½
|5–6¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|55.30
|9
|Katsaros
|126
|7
|1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|7–10
|6–1¾
|Maldonado
|7.80
|5
|Enriched by Deb
|120
|4
|4
|4–1½
|3–½
|6–1
|7–12
|Rosario
|3.40
|7
|Belle of Summer
|120
|5
|6
|8–hd
|9
|8–3½
|8–5¼
|Espinoza
|53.10
|10
|Indi Galle
|120
|8
|9
|7–3
|8–4
|9
|9
|Franco
|84.00
|11
|KELANI KIM
|5.60
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|LITTLE RACHEL
|11.80
|5.80
|4
|TROUVILLE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11)
|$33.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-2)
|$30.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-4-8)
|$46.32
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-2-4-8-3)
|$1,843.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-4)
|$46.65
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6)
|$9.20
Winner–Kelani Kim B.f.4 by Union Rags out of Indian Safari, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Dan Agnew (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $338,106 Daily Double Pool $24,603 Exacta Pool $190,394 Superfecta Pool $60,165 Super High Five Pool $4,832 Trifecta Pool $102,081. Claimed–Sapphire Silk by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Arya's Dagger, Viazar.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-11) paid $25.60. Pick Three Pool $39,286. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $11.10.
KELANI KIM sped to the early lead outside foes, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, widened under urging in the stretch and proved best. LITTLE RACHEL broke in and a bit slowly, went up inside on the backstretch, split rivals into the turn, went four wide midway on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. TROUVILLE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and bested the rest. SAPPHIRE SILK close up stalking the winner between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROSIE'S PAL saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a r ally. KATSAROS chased three deep on the backstretch, dropped back leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and wealkened. ENRICHED BY DEB pulled her way along early then angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also weakened. BELLE OF SUMMER dropped back off the rail then outside a rival midway on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out some in deep stretch and was not a threat. INDI GALLE broke a bit slowly, settled three deep then dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Monrovia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.40 43.48 55.05 1:01.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Jolie Olimpica
|124
|6
|5
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–2½
|1–½
|Smith
|0.90
|2
|Oleksandra
|124
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|2–½
|Rosario
|2.50
|1
|Stealthediamonds
|122
|1
|4
|1–2
|1–3
|1–2
|3–¾
|Delgadillo
|8.40
|6
|Into Mystic
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|32.90
|8
|Just Grazed Me
|124
|7
|3
|6–3
|6–3
|5–hd
|5–1
|Prat
|4.80
|5
|Miss Hot Legs
|122
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–hd
|Velazquez
|16.40
|4
|Surrender Now
|122
|3
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|7
|Van Dyke
|27.40
|7
|JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ)
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|OLEKSANDRA (AUS)
|3.20
|2.40
|1
|STEALTHEDIAMONDS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-7)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$4.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-6)
|$13.98
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-6-8)
|$178.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1)
|$9.50
Winner–Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) Ch.f.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. Bred by Stud T N T (BRZ). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $334,501 Daily Double Pool $49,881 Exacta Pool $168,974 Superfecta Pool $49,417 Super High Five Pool $5,584 Trifecta Pool $94,449. Scratched–Ginger Nut (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-7) paid $23.50. Pick Three Pool $75,186. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-6/11-3/7) 2886 tickets with 4 correct paid $63.90. Pick Four Pool $241,815. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-6-6/11-3/7) 2699 tickets with 5 correct paid $214.85. Pick Five Pool $674,319. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-6-7) paid $7.70.
JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) stalked outside a rival to the stretch and finished willingly under a tap of the whip then steady handling while being shown the stick to wear down the pacesetter in deep stretch and held. OLEKSANDRA (AUS) a step slow to begin, settled inside, came out into the sketch and again in upper stretch and finished with a rush. STEALTHEDIAMONDS sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted in some in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. INTO MYSTIC stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in deep stretch and continued willingly. JUST GRAZED ME chased outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late response. MISS HOT LEGS stalked a bit off the rail then between rivals into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. SURRENDER NOW angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and had no late bid.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.99 45.10 57.16 1:09.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ragtime Blues
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–2¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|0.80
|5
|Zimba Warrior
|122
|5
|3
|5
|4–1½
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.40
|1
|Mo Hawk
|122
|1
|2
|2–½
|2–2
|2–1
|3–1
|Cedillo
|6.80
|2
|Howbeit
|122
|2
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–3½
|4–4¾
|Prat
|13.40
|4
|Scarto
|122
|4
|5
|4–5
|5
|5
|5
|Rispoli
|1.70
|3
|RAGTIME BLUES
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|ZIMBA WARRIOR
|5.20
|3.60
|1
|MO HAWK
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$7.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$10.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$18.30
Winner–Ragtime Blues B.c.3 by Union Rags out of Home of the Blues, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Mike Pietrangelo (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Freder. Mutuel Pool $343,893 Daily Double Pool $28,565 Exacta Pool $148,344 Trifecta Pool $77,839. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-7-3) paid $6.65. Pick Three Pool $101,880.
RAGTIME BLUES sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch and held clear. ZIMBA WARRIOR settled outside then dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and went up the fence in the stretch for the place. MO HAWK saved ground stalking the pace, continued a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and held third. HOWBEIT stalked between horses then just off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SCARTO was in a good position stalking the winner three deep then off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.42 45.48 1:09.75 1:22.18 1:34.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Three Ay Em
|126
|9
|4
|4–2
|4–2
|4–1
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|2.00
|10
|Push Through
|126
|10
|6
|6–2½
|6–2½
|6–hd
|5–1½
|2–hd
|Gutierrez
|19.40
|5
|Sea of Liberty
|126
|5
|9
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–4
|Velez
|2.90
|4
|Incredible Luck
|126
|4
|8
|9–2½
|9–3½
|8–5
|7–½
|4–1¼
|Blanc
|75.00
|3
|Jamming Eddy
|126
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–3
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–¾
|Rispoli
|4.80
|1
|Big City Bane
|126
|1
|7
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–6
|6–1¼
|Rosario
|9.80
|2
|Ostini
|126
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1
|7–2¼
|Velazquez
|9.10
|6
|King Charlie
|124
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–1½
|8–nk
|Franco
|106.30
|8
|Lemon King
|120
|8
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–2
|8–4
|9–11¼
|Prat
|8.20
|7
|Afternoon Heat
|124
|7
|10
|8–1½
|8–2
|10
|10
|10
|Van Dyke
|13.80
|9
|THREE AY EM
|6.00
|4.20
|3.00
|10
|PUSH THROUGH
|15.00
|7.40
|5
|SEA OF LIBERTY
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-10)
|$31.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-5-4)
|$241.03
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-5-4-3)
|$919.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-5)
|$68.55
Winner–Three Ay Em Ch.c.4 by New Year's Day out of Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Charles Bartlett. Mutuel Pool $419,181 Daily Double Pool $35,290 Exacta Pool $219,232 Superfecta Pool $72,783 Super High Five Pool $2,410 Trifecta Pool $124,119. Claimed–Three Ay Em by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-9) paid $7.40. Pick Three Pool $84,072.
THREE AY EM stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, went alongside a foe on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front outside foes nearing midstretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held. PUSH THROUGH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and edged a foe for the place. SEA OF LIBERTY chased between horses then outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. INCREDIBLE LUCK bumped then bobbled some at the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JAMMING EDDY broke out and bumped a rival, dueled outside a foe, took a short lead into the stretch, was between foes in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BIG CITY BANE saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. OSTINI had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING CHARLIE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. LEMON KING chased outside then alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally. AFTERNOON HEAT settled outside a rival then chased alongside a foe, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.41 44.73 57.31 1:03.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Secret Keeper
|120
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–5
|1–2¼
|Cedillo
|10.60
|9
|Fierce for Sul
|120
|7
|1
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–3
|2–3¼
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|8
|Via Angelica
|120
|6
|6
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–4
|3–5¼
|Smith
|5.80
|3
|Queen of Aces
|120
|3
|8
|8
|8
|7–3
|4–½
|Fuentes
|36.10
|2
|Buyer's Remorse
|120
|2
|3
|3–1½
|4–4
|4–½
|5–¾
|Gutierrez
|5.80
|4
|With This Vow
|122
|4
|7
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|22.90
|10
|River Girl
|120
|8
|4
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–½
|7–8¾
|Prat
|5.60
|5
|Queen Verrazano
|120
|5
|5
|7–6
|7–6
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|41.00
|1
|SECRET KEEPER
|23.20
|6.80
|4.20
|9
|FIERCE FOR SUL
|2.80
|2.40
|8
|VIA ANGELICA
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$109.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-9)
|$29.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-8-3)
|$91.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-8-3-2)
|$6,389.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-8)
|$67.10
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-7)
|$7.80
Winner–Secret Keeper B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $425,551 Daily Double Pool $32,362 Exacta Pool $234,249 Superfecta Pool $83,171 Super High Five Pool $8,372 Trifecta Pool $134,051. Scratched–Favorite Daughter, Frose.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $80,754. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-9-7) paid $3.85.
SECRET KEEPER stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and rallied past the pacesetter under urging in deep stretch to win clear. FIERCE FOR SUL sped to the early lead three deep, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, opened up on the turn, remained clear past mistretch but could not hold off the winner. VIA ANGELICA chased off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. QUEEN OF ACES hopped in a slow start, settled just off the rail, swung out into the stretch and improved position. BUYER'S REMORSE stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. WITH THIS VOW broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and also weakened. RIVER GIRL chased three deep, dropped back and angled in between foes on the turn and also weakened. QUEEN VERRAZANO also chased the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and gave way in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Shoemaker Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 44.75 1:08.56 1:20.93 1:32.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Raging Bull
|122
|7
|5
|8–2
|8–2½
|8–1½
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Rosario
|2.90
|3
|Next Shares
|124
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–3
|2–½
|Velazquez
|18.80
|1
|Without Parole
|122
|1
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|3–nk
|Ortiz, Jr.
|2.00
|11
|River Boyne
|126
|10
|6
|5–2
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|7.00
|5
|DQ–War of Will
|122
|5
|3
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|5–1¼
|Prat
|6.10
|2
|True Valour
|124
|2
|8
|9–6
|9–5
|9–4
|7–1
|6–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|33.90
|10
|Neptune's Storm
|124
|9
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|4–½
|7–¾
|Rispoli
|11.40
|6
|Blitzkrieg
|122
|6
|2
|3–½
|5–1½
|6–1
|6–1
|8–2
|Van Dyke
|57.50
|4
|Voodoo Song
|122
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|8–hd
|9–4¼
|Smith
|18.40
|9
|March to the Arch
|124
|8
|9
|7–2½
|7–4
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|8.40
|8
|RAGING BULL (FR)
|7.80
|5.40
|3.40
|3
|NEXT SHARES
|14.20
|7.80
|1
|WITHOUT PAROLE (GB)
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$151.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$57.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-11)
|$93.33
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-1-11-2)
|$3,046.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1)
|$101.35
Winner–Raging Bull (FR) B.h.5 by Dark Angel (IRE) out of Rosa Bonheur, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Dayton Investments Limited (FR). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Peter M. Brant. Mutuel Pool $1,027,864 Daily Double Pool $82,901 Exacta Pool $515,924 Superfecta Pool $177,394 Super High Five Pool $7,983 Trifecta Pool $314,086. Scratched–Majestic Eagle. DQ–#5 War of Will–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 6th.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-8) paid $87.40. Pick Three Pool $101,311. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-7-8) paid $8.60.
RAGING BULL (FR) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front while drifting inward in midstretch and won clear. NEXT SHARES steadied sharply when squeezed at the start, settled inside, swung three wide into the stretch and got up four wide late for the place. WITHOUT PAROLE (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled in and awaited room off heels from midstretch to deep stretch then split rivals late for the show. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then three deep to the stretch, bid between foes in upper stretch and was edged late for third. WAR OF WILL broke in and bumped a rival, had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, went around a rival in upper stretch, bid along the fence in the drive and was outfinished for a minor share. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) in tight between foes at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. NEPTUNE'S STORM had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, battled between foes in upper stretch and weakened late. BLITZKRIEG had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. VOODOO SONG bumped and forced in at the start, angled in and dueled inside, steadied while dropping back into the stretch and also weakened. MARCH TO THE ARCH chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, WAR OF WILL was disqualified and placed sixth for interference at the start.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.71 45.79 1:10.12 1:23.19 1:37.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Studly Perfection
|124
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–½
|Rosario
|1.70
|2
|Camino de Estrella
|124
|2
|5
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–3
|2–1¼
|Velez
|4.20
|4
|Fire When Ready
|124
|4
|8
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–3½
|2–4
|3–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.00
|9
|Imagineiamfastest
|126
|9
|2
|4–2
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–2½
|Cedillo
|17.90
|6
|Impression
|124
|6
|7
|5–hd
|6–2
|7–1
|6–2
|5–2½
|Pereira
|6.40
|7
|Rockandahardplace
|124
|7
|6
|8–10
|8–16
|6–1½
|5–1½
|6–3½
|Delgadillo
|21.80
|8
|Wilshire Dude
|124
|8
|4
|7–2
|7–1
|8–20
|7–½
|7–12¼
|Espinoza
|9.80
|3
|Will Dancer
|126
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–2
|4–hd
|8–25
|8–29¾
|Maldonado
|26.10
|5
|Original Intent
|124
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Blanc
|48.90
|1
|STUDLY PERFECTION
|5.40
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|CAMINO DE ESTRELLA
|4.40
|3.00
|4
|FIRE WHEN READY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$38.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$12.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-9)
|$35.19
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-4-9-6)
|$599.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$19.15
Winner–Studly Perfection Ch.g.5 by Majesticperfection out of Valid Kris, by Valid Wager. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: MJVET Stables and Villalobos, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $355,308 Daily Double Pool $52,183 Exacta Pool $228,735 Superfecta Pool $92,806 Super High Five Pool $6,061 Trifecta Pool $135,529. Claimed–Camino de Estrella by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Fire When Ready by Hoover, Kurt, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey and Hess Jr., Robert. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $86.10. Pick Three Pool $81,932.
STUDLY PERFECTION sped to the early lead, drifted off the rail then angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn and into the stretch and held under urging. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong but finished well. FIRE WHEN READY between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the rest. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three into the stretch and laccked a rally. IMPRESSION three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ROCKANDAHARDPLACE settled a bit off the rail then inside, went around a rival into the stretch and did not rally. WILSHIRE DUDE four wide into the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WILL DANCER pulled and steadied in tight on the first turn, stalked inside, dropped back into the stretch, gave way and was eased. ORIGINAL INTENT dropped back inside, saved ground off the pace, dropped farther back on the backstretch and second turn and was eased through the drive.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Gamely Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.22 47.20 1:11.03 1:35.00 1:46.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|124
|10
|8
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|7.30
|10
|Bodhicitta
|122
|9
|3
|8–6
|8–4
|8–2½
|6–hd
|2–ns
|Prat
|14.60
|5
|Mucho Unusual
|124
|4
|1
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–1
|Rispoli
|8.40
|7
|Beautiful Lover
|122
|6
|2
|6–½
|7–1
|7–1½
|5–1
|4–½
|Ortiz, Jr.
|3.40
|3
|Lady Prancealot
|126
|2
|7
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|8–1½
|5–1
|Velazquez
|4.80
|4
|Giza Goddess
|122
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|3–1
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|12.80
|8
|Tiny Tina
|122
|7
|6
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|7–½
|Smith
|34.20
|1
|Etoile
|122
|1
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9–3
|8–1½
|Rosario
|1.70
|6
|Simply Breathless
|122
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–hd
|7–hd
|9–4
|Velez
|39.30
|9
|Siberian Iris
|122
|8
|10
|9–1
|9–2½
|9–1½
|10
|10
|Valdivia, Jr.
|99.00
|11
|KEEPER OFTHE STARS
|16.60
|7.40
|6.40
|10
|BODHICITTA (GB)
|13.60
|8.00
|5
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$98.20
|$1 EXACTA (11-10)
|$94.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-5-7)
|$271.27
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-5-7-3)
|Carryover $11,075
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-5)
|$293.40
Winner–Keeper Ofthe Stars Grr.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Sociable, by Run Away and Hide. Bred by Olin Gentry, Omar Trevino &Anthony Cappola (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $726,568 Daily Double Pool $186,443 Exacta Pool $418,610 Superfecta Pool $145,802 Super High Five Pool $14,512 Trifecta Pool $256,768. Scratched–Ollie's Candy.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-11) paid $56.30. Pick Three Pool $434,326. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-1-11) 1125 tickets with 4 correct paid $686.90. Pick Four Pool $1,012,030. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-8-1-11) 252 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,704.15. Pick Five Pool $892,884. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-9-1-8-1-11) 150 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,620.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $454,913. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $467,183.
KEEPER OFTHE STARS angled in and stalked outside a rival, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead three wide in midstretch, drifted in a bit and kicked clear under urging and held. BODHICITTA (GB) settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and finished well. MUCHO UNUSUAL chased alongside a foe or just off the inside, went between horses on the second turn, came out for room in midstretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the place. BEAUTIFUL LOVER stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch then split rivals in deep stretch with a late bid. GIZA GODDESS took the early lead and inched away, set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. TINY TINA stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, put a head in front in upper stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and also weakened late. ETOILE (FR) allowed to settle inside, went around a rival on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and found her best stride late. SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally.