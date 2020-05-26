Horse racing newsletter: Oh no, scopolamine!

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, May 25. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 49th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.70 44.45 56.07 1:02.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Big Runnuer 126 7 11 6–2 4–½ 1–hd 1–1¾ Fuentes 3.00 1 City Rage 126 1 6 7–3 7–3 4–3 2–1¼ Rosario 8.80 8 Torosay 126 8 10 3–1½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–nk Cedillo 5.10 2 Galloping Mischief 126 2 5 8–hd 8–hd 5–hd 4–nk Prat 7.00 3 Lincoln City 126 3 12 12 12 9–1 5–1 Rispoli 12.70 5 Artie B Good 126 5 3 9–½ 9–1½ 8–hd 6–1¼ Espinoza 99.60 11 Reedley 124 11 8 2–hd 1–hd 3–2 7–hd Maldonado 24.80 9 Italiano 126 9 1 11–½ 11–hd 10–3 8–2½ Espinoza 27.20 4 Mystic Flight 126 4 9 5–hd 5–hd 7–hd 9–½ Van Dyke 20.10 12 Castle Gate 124 12 4 4–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 10–1¾ Velazquez 11.30 10 All American Hero 126 10 7 10–3 10–2 12 11–9¼ Smith 32.30 6 Smiling Angelo 126 6 2 1–hd 3–1½ 11–1 12 Ortiz, Jr. 3.30

7 BIG RUNNUER 8.00 5.00 3.60 1 CITY RAGE 8.40 5.40 8 TOROSAY 3.80

$1 EXACTA (7-1) $27.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-2) $82.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-8-2-3) $5,731.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $73.40

Winner–Big Runnuer B.h.5 by Stormy Atlantic out of Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Mercedes Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $362,271 Exacta Pool $246,638 Superfecta Pool $72,296 Super High Five Pool $5,863 Trifecta Pool $136,471. Scratched–none.

BIG RUNNUER steadied when crowded just after the start, moved up between horses then stalked between foes, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and pulled clear under urging. CITY RAGE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and gained the place. TOROSAY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn, fought back in midstretch and just held third. GALLOPING MISCHIEF chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. LINCOLN CITY bobbled at the start, settled inside, cut the corner into the stretch, moved up inside then came out and split horses on the wire. ARTIE B GOOD chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. REEDLEY dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn, battled between horses in midstretch and weakened late. ITALIANO bobbled at the start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MYSTIC FLIGHT (IRE) between horses early, stalked outside a rival then inside, was in tight off heels leaving the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CASTLE GATE stalked outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ALL AMERICAN HERO settled off the pace outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SMILING ANGELO angled in and dueled inside, lugged out and steadied midway on the turn then steadied sharply and had the rider lose the whip a quarter mile out, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.95 53.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hendavid 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–5 1–3¼ Fuentes 1.80 6 Dyn O Mite 122 6 2 4–1 3–1 2–2 Prat 1.10 5 Claw 122 5 5 3–½ 2–hd 3–ns Cedillo 4.30 4 Foxborough 122 4 3 5–12 5–10 4–3¼ Velez 17.40 3 Reign of Fire 119 3 6 2–1½ 4–4 5–12¼ Gryder 10.10 1 W. Whitehouse 115 1 4 6 6 6 Flores 20.70

2 HENDAVID 5.60 2.80 2.20 6 DYN O MITE 2.80 2.20 5 CLAW 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4) $4.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $9.15

Winner–Hendavid B.c.2 by Overanalyze out of Alexandria Wa, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by Blackstone Farm LLC (PA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Byerly Bloodstock LLC. Mutuel Pool $230,669 Daily Double Pool $53,716 Exacta Pool $133,924 Superfecta Pool $39,479 Trifecta Pool $69,121. Scratched–Lozlovian.

HENDAVID sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, widened leaving the turn, drifted in under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best. DYN O MITE stalked four wide on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. CLAW stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, split rivals nearing midstretch and just held third. FOXBOROUGH fractious in the gate, had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and just missed the show. REIGN OF FIRE between rivals early, angled in and bid along the rail into the turn, saved ground on the bend and into the stretch and weakened along the inside. W. WHITEHOUSE broke with the field then dropped back inside and saved ground throughout and was outrun.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.66 46.92 1:11.58 1:24.22 1:37.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Kaydetre 124 6 3 2–½ 3–1 1–hd 1–1 1–3¾ Blanc 3.80 4 Message 124 4 1 1–1 2–½ 2–2½ 2–4½ 2–3½ Van Dyke 1.50 5 Streak of Luck 126 5 4 4–½ 5–3 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–2¾ Rispoli 5.60 1 Meal Ticket 126 1 5 5–2 4–½ 4–½ 4–3 4–6½ Pereira 16.30 2 Colonial Creed 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 5–nk Prat 2.00 3 Angel Alessandra 124 3 2 3–1½ 1–hd 3–hd 5–1 6 Cedillo 16.60

6 KAYDETRE 9.60 3.80 2.60 4 MESSAGE 3.00 2.60 5 STREAK OF LUCK 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1) $21.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $21.30

Winner–Kaydetre Grr.m.6 by Mizzen Mast out of Delavallade, by Northern Spur (IRE). Bred by David Randall & Vida Randall (KY). Trainer: David A. Randall. Owner: David Randall. Mutuel Pool $273,423 Daily Double Pool $21,112 Exacta Pool $128,679 Superfecta Pool $38,514 Trifecta Pool $69,615. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $40.25. Pick Three Pool $92,170.

KAYDETRE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, took a short lead outside the runner-up a quarter mile out, drifted inward in the final furlong but won clear under a couple left handed cracks of the ship and steady handling. MESSAGE sped between foes to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, dueled between horses on the backstretch and oito the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and clearly bested the others. STREAK OF LUCK stalked outside a rival then off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. MEAL TICKET steadied off heels midway on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response in the drive. COLONIAL CREED brushed the side of the gate in a bit of a slow start, chased just off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ANGEL ALESSANDRA pulled her way along inside and steadied early on the first turn, bid along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, steadied again from inside foes midway through that turn and weakened thereafter.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.09 45.26 1:10.17 1:16.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Kelani Kim 126 9 2 1–2 1–3 1–5 1–4¼ Cedillo 1.80 2 Little Rachel 120 1 8 9 6–hd 3–½ 2–3½ Fuentes 12.30 4 Trouville 120 3 7 5–hd 4–½ 4–4 3–1½ Prat 2.40 8 Sapphire Silk 120 6 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 4–hd Rispoli 11.60 3 Rosie's Pal 122 2 5 6–hd 7–3 5–½ 5–6¼ Valdivia, Jr. 55.30 9 Katsaros 126 7 1 3–hd 5–hd 7–10 6–1¾ Maldonado 7.80 5 Enriched by Deb 120 4 4 4–1½ 3–½ 6–1 7–12 Rosario 3.40 7 Belle of Summer 120 5 6 8–hd 9 8–3½ 8–5¼ Espinoza 53.10 10 Indi Galle 120 8 9 7–3 8–4 9 9 Franco 84.00

11 KELANI KIM 5.60 3.60 2.60 2 LITTLE RACHEL 11.80 5.80 4 TROUVILLE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $30.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-4-8) $46.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-2-4-8-3) $1,843.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-4) $46.65 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6) $9.20

Winner–Kelani Kim B.f.4 by Union Rags out of Indian Safari, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Dan Agnew (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $338,106 Daily Double Pool $24,603 Exacta Pool $190,394 Superfecta Pool $60,165 Super High Five Pool $4,832 Trifecta Pool $102,081. Claimed–Sapphire Silk by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Arya's Dagger, Viazar. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-11) paid $25.60. Pick Three Pool $39,286. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $11.10.

KELANI KIM sped to the early lead outside foes, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, widened under urging in the stretch and proved best. LITTLE RACHEL broke in and a bit slowly, went up inside on the backstretch, split rivals into the turn, went four wide midway on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. TROUVILLE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and bested the rest. SAPPHIRE SILK close up stalking the winner between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROSIE'S PAL saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a r ally. KATSAROS chased three deep on the backstretch, dropped back leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and wealkened. ENRICHED BY DEB pulled her way along early then angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also weakened. BELLE OF SUMMER dropped back off the rail then outside a rival midway on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out some in deep stretch and was not a threat. INDI GALLE broke a bit slowly, settled three deep then dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Monrovia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.40 43.48 55.05 1:01.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Jolie Olimpica 124 6 5 3–1 2–hd 3–2½ 1–½ Smith 0.90 2 Oleksandra 124 2 7 7 7 7 2–½ Rosario 2.50 1 Stealthediamonds 122 1 4 1–2 1–3 1–2 3–¾ Delgadillo 8.40 6 Into Mystic 122 5 2 2–½ 3–1½ 2–½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 32.90 8 Just Grazed Me 124 7 3 6–3 6–3 5–hd 5–1 Prat 4.80 5 Miss Hot Legs 122 4 6 5–hd 5–hd 6–1 6–hd Velazquez 16.40 4 Surrender Now 122 3 1 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 7 Van Dyke 27.40

7 JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) 3.80 2.60 2.10 2 OLEKSANDRA (AUS) 3.20 2.40 1 STEALTHEDIAMONDS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-7) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-6) $13.98 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-6-8) $178.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $9.50

Winner–Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) Ch.f.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. Bred by Stud T N T (BRZ). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $334,501 Daily Double Pool $49,881 Exacta Pool $168,974 Superfecta Pool $49,417 Super High Five Pool $5,584 Trifecta Pool $94,449. Scratched–Ginger Nut (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-7) paid $23.50. Pick Three Pool $75,186. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-6/11-3/7) 2886 tickets with 4 correct paid $63.90. Pick Four Pool $241,815. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-6-6/11-3/7) 2699 tickets with 5 correct paid $214.85. Pick Five Pool $674,319. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-6-7) paid $7.70.

JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) stalked outside a rival to the stretch and finished willingly under a tap of the whip then steady handling while being shown the stick to wear down the pacesetter in deep stretch and held. OLEKSANDRA (AUS) a step slow to begin, settled inside, came out into the sketch and again in upper stretch and finished with a rush. STEALTHEDIAMONDS sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted in some in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. INTO MYSTIC stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in deep stretch and continued willingly. JUST GRAZED ME chased outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late response. MISS HOT LEGS stalked a bit off the rail then between rivals into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. SURRENDER NOW angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and had no late bid.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.99 45.10 57.16 1:09.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ragtime Blues 122 3 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–2¼ Ortiz, Jr. 0.80 5 Zimba Warrior 122 5 3 5 4–1½ 3–1½ 2–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 11.40 1 Mo Hawk 122 1 2 2–½ 2–2 2–1 3–1 Cedillo 6.80 2 Howbeit 122 2 4 3–hd 3–½ 4–3½ 4–4¾ Prat 13.40 4 Scarto 122 4 5 4–5 5 5 5 Rispoli 1.70

3 RAGTIME BLUES 3.60 2.60 2.20 5 ZIMBA WARRIOR 5.20 3.60 1 MO HAWK 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $10.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $18.30

Winner–Ragtime Blues B.c.3 by Union Rags out of Home of the Blues, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Mike Pietrangelo (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Freder. Mutuel Pool $343,893 Daily Double Pool $28,565 Exacta Pool $148,344 Trifecta Pool $77,839. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-7-3) paid $6.65. Pick Three Pool $101,880.

RAGTIME BLUES sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch and held clear. ZIMBA WARRIOR settled outside then dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and went up the fence in the stretch for the place. MO HAWK saved ground stalking the pace, continued a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and held third. HOWBEIT stalked between horses then just off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SCARTO was in a good position stalking the winner three deep then off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.42 45.48 1:09.75 1:22.18 1:34.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Three Ay Em 126 9 4 4–2 4–2 4–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 2.00 10 Push Through 126 10 6 6–2½ 6–2½ 6–hd 5–1½ 2–hd Gutierrez 19.40 5 Sea of Liberty 126 5 9 7–hd 7–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–4 Velez 2.90 4 Incredible Luck 126 4 8 9–2½ 9–3½ 8–5 7–½ 4–1¼ Blanc 75.00 3 Jamming Eddy 126 3 2 2–1 2–3 2–1½ 2–hd 5–¾ Rispoli 4.80 1 Big City Bane 126 1 7 10 10 9–1 9–6 6–1¼ Rosario 9.80 2 Ostini 126 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 7–2¼ Velazquez 9.10 6 King Charlie 124 6 1 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 6–1½ 8–nk Franco 106.30 8 Lemon King 120 8 5 5–hd 5–hd 7–2 8–4 9–11¼ Prat 8.20 7 Afternoon Heat 124 7 10 8–1½ 8–2 10 10 10 Van Dyke 13.80

9 THREE AY EM 6.00 4.20 3.00 10 PUSH THROUGH 15.00 7.40 5 SEA OF LIBERTY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $31.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-5-4) $241.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-5-4-3) $919.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-5) $68.55

Winner–Three Ay Em Ch.c.4 by New Year's Day out of Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Charles Bartlett. Mutuel Pool $419,181 Daily Double Pool $35,290 Exacta Pool $219,232 Superfecta Pool $72,783 Super High Five Pool $2,410 Trifecta Pool $124,119. Claimed–Three Ay Em by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-9) paid $7.40. Pick Three Pool $84,072.

THREE AY EM stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, went alongside a foe on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front outside foes nearing midstretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held. PUSH THROUGH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and edged a foe for the place. SEA OF LIBERTY chased between horses then outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. INCREDIBLE LUCK bumped then bobbled some at the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JAMMING EDDY broke out and bumped a rival, dueled outside a foe, took a short lead into the stretch, was between foes in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BIG CITY BANE saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. OSTINI had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING CHARLIE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. LEMON KING chased outside then alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally. AFTERNOON HEAT settled outside a rival then chased alongside a foe, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.41 44.73 57.31 1:03.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Secret Keeper 120 1 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–5 1–2¼ Cedillo 10.60 9 Fierce for Sul 120 7 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–3 2–3¼ Van Dyke 0.70 8 Via Angelica 120 6 6 6–hd 6–hd 5–4 3–5¼ Smith 5.80 3 Queen of Aces 120 3 8 8 8 7–3 4–½ Fuentes 36.10 2 Buyer's Remorse 120 2 3 3–1½ 4–4 4–½ 5–¾ Gutierrez 5.80 4 With This Vow 122 4 7 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 6–ns Valdivia, Jr. 22.90 10 River Girl 120 8 4 5–2 5–hd 6–½ 7–8¾ Prat 5.60 5 Queen Verrazano 120 5 5 7–6 7–6 8 8 Delgadillo 41.00

1 SECRET KEEPER 23.20 6.80 4.20 9 FIERCE FOR SUL 2.80 2.40 8 VIA ANGELICA 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $109.20 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-8-3) $91.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-8-3-2) $6,389.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-8) $67.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-7) $7.80

Winner–Secret Keeper B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $425,551 Daily Double Pool $32,362 Exacta Pool $234,249 Superfecta Pool $83,171 Super High Five Pool $8,372 Trifecta Pool $134,051. Scratched–Favorite Daughter, Frose. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $80,754. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-9-7) paid $3.85.

SECRET KEEPER stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and rallied past the pacesetter under urging in deep stretch to win clear. FIERCE FOR SUL sped to the early lead three deep, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, opened up on the turn, remained clear past mistretch but could not hold off the winner. VIA ANGELICA chased off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. QUEEN OF ACES hopped in a slow start, settled just off the rail, swung out into the stretch and improved position. BUYER'S REMORSE stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. WITH THIS VOW broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and also weakened. RIVER GIRL chased three deep, dropped back and angled in between foes on the turn and also weakened. QUEEN VERRAZANO also chased the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and gave way in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Shoemaker Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 44.75 1:08.56 1:20.93 1:32.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Raging Bull 122 7 5 8–2 8–2½ 8–1½ 1–1 1–2¼ Rosario 2.90 3 Next Shares 124 3 10 10 10 10 9–3 2–½ Velazquez 18.80 1 Without Parole 122 1 7 6–hd 6–½ 5–½ 5–hd 3–nk Ortiz, Jr. 2.00 11 River Boyne 126 10 6 5–2 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–nk Cedillo 7.00 5 DQ–War of Will 122 5 3 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–½ 5–1¼ Prat 6.10 2 True Valour 124 2 8 9–6 9–5 9–4 7–1 6–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 33.90 10 Neptune's Storm 124 9 1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 4–½ 7–¾ Rispoli 11.40 6 Blitzkrieg 122 6 2 3–½ 5–1½ 6–1 6–1 8–2 Van Dyke 57.50 4 Voodoo Song 122 4 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 8–hd 9–4¼ Smith 18.40 9 March to the Arch 124 8 9 7–2½ 7–4 7–hd 10 10 Espinoza 8.40

8 RAGING BULL (FR) 7.80 5.40 3.40 3 NEXT SHARES 14.20 7.80 1 WITHOUT PAROLE (GB) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $151.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $57.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-11) $93.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-1-11-2) $3,046.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1) $101.35

Winner–Raging Bull (FR) B.h.5 by Dark Angel (IRE) out of Rosa Bonheur, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Dayton Investments Limited (FR). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Peter M. Brant. Mutuel Pool $1,027,864 Daily Double Pool $82,901 Exacta Pool $515,924 Superfecta Pool $177,394 Super High Five Pool $7,983 Trifecta Pool $314,086. Scratched–Majestic Eagle. DQ–#5 War of Will–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 6th. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-8) paid $87.40. Pick Three Pool $101,311. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-7-8) paid $8.60.

RAGING BULL (FR) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front while drifting inward in midstretch and won clear. NEXT SHARES steadied sharply when squeezed at the start, settled inside, swung three wide into the stretch and got up four wide late for the place. WITHOUT PAROLE (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled in and awaited room off heels from midstretch to deep stretch then split rivals late for the show. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then three deep to the stretch, bid between foes in upper stretch and was edged late for third. WAR OF WILL broke in and bumped a rival, had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, went around a rival in upper stretch, bid along the fence in the drive and was outfinished for a minor share. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) in tight between foes at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. NEPTUNE'S STORM had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, battled between foes in upper stretch and weakened late. BLITZKRIEG had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. VOODOO SONG bumped and forced in at the start, angled in and dueled inside, steadied while dropping back into the stretch and also weakened. MARCH TO THE ARCH chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, WAR OF WILL was disqualified and placed sixth for interference at the start.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.71 45.79 1:10.12 1:23.19 1:37.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Studly Perfection 124 1 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–½ Rosario 1.70 2 Camino de Estrella 124 2 5 6–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 4–3 2–1¼ Velez 4.20 4 Fire When Ready 124 4 8 2–hd 2–½ 2–3½ 2–4 3–2¼ Rispoli 3.00 9 Imagineiamfastest 126 9 2 4–2 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 4–2½ Cedillo 17.90 6 Impression 124 6 7 5–hd 6–2 7–1 6–2 5–2½ Pereira 6.40 7 Rockandahardplace 124 7 6 8–10 8–16 6–1½ 5–1½ 6–3½ Delgadillo 21.80 8 Wilshire Dude 124 8 4 7–2 7–1 8–20 7–½ 7–12¼ Espinoza 9.80 3 Will Dancer 126 3 3 3–1 3–2 4–hd 8–25 8–29¾ Maldonado 26.10 5 Original Intent 124 5 9 9 9 9 9 9 Blanc 48.90

1 STUDLY PERFECTION 5.40 3.40 2.60 2 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA 4.40 3.00 4 FIRE WHEN READY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $38.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $12.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-9) $35.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-4-9-6) $599.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $19.15

Winner–Studly Perfection Ch.g.5 by Majesticperfection out of Valid Kris, by Valid Wager. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: MJVET Stables and Villalobos, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $355,308 Daily Double Pool $52,183 Exacta Pool $228,735 Superfecta Pool $92,806 Super High Five Pool $6,061 Trifecta Pool $135,529. Claimed–Camino de Estrella by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Fire When Ready by Hoover, Kurt, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey and Hess Jr., Robert. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $86.10. Pick Three Pool $81,932.

STUDLY PERFECTION sped to the early lead, drifted off the rail then angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn and into the stretch and held under urging. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong but finished well. FIRE WHEN READY between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the rest. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three into the stretch and laccked a rally. IMPRESSION three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ROCKANDAHARDPLACE settled a bit off the rail then inside, went around a rival into the stretch and did not rally. WILSHIRE DUDE four wide into the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WILL DANCER pulled and steadied in tight on the first turn, stalked inside, dropped back into the stretch, gave way and was eased. ORIGINAL INTENT dropped back inside, saved ground off the pace, dropped farther back on the backstretch and second turn and was eased through the drive.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Gamely Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.22 47.20 1:11.03 1:35.00 1:46.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Keeper Ofthe Stars 124 10 8 3–1 3–1 4–1 1–½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 7.30 10 Bodhicitta 122 9 3 8–6 8–4 8–2½ 6–hd 2–ns Prat 14.60 5 Mucho Unusual 124 4 1 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 4–hd 3–1 Rispoli 8.40 7 Beautiful Lover 122 6 2 6–½ 7–1 7–1½ 5–1 4–½ Ortiz, Jr. 3.40 3 Lady Prancealot 126 2 7 7–1 6–hd 6–hd 8–1½ 5–1 Velazquez 4.80 4 Giza Goddess 122 3 4 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 3–1 6–nk Espinoza 12.80 8 Tiny Tina 122 7 6 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 7–½ Smith 34.20 1 Etoile 122 1 9 10 10 10 9–3 8–1½ Rosario 1.70 6 Simply Breathless 122 5 5 4–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 7–hd 9–4 Velez 39.30 9 Siberian Iris 122 8 10 9–1 9–2½ 9–1½ 10 10 Valdivia, Jr. 99.00

11 KEEPER OFTHE STARS 16.60 7.40 6.40 10 BODHICITTA (GB) 13.60 8.00 5 MUCHO UNUSUAL 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $98.20 $1 EXACTA (11-10) $94.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-5-7) $271.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-5-7-3) Carryover $11,075 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-5) $293.40

Winner–Keeper Ofthe Stars Grr.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Sociable, by Run Away and Hide. Bred by Olin Gentry, Omar Trevino &Anthony Cappola (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $726,568 Daily Double Pool $186,443 Exacta Pool $418,610 Superfecta Pool $145,802 Super High Five Pool $14,512 Trifecta Pool $256,768. Scratched–Ollie's Candy. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-11) paid $56.30. Pick Three Pool $434,326. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-1-11) 1125 tickets with 4 correct paid $686.90. Pick Four Pool $1,012,030. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-8-1-11) 252 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,704.15. Pick Five Pool $892,884. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-9-1-8-1-11) 150 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,620.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $454,913. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $467,183.

KEEPER OFTHE STARS angled in and stalked outside a rival, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead three wide in midstretch, drifted in a bit and kicked clear under urging and held. BODHICITTA (GB) settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and finished well. MUCHO UNUSUAL chased alongside a foe or just off the inside, went between horses on the second turn, came out for room in midstretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the place. BEAUTIFUL LOVER stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch then split rivals in deep stretch with a late bid. GIZA GODDESS took the early lead and inched away, set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. TINY TINA stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, put a head in front in upper stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and also weakened late. ETOILE (FR) allowed to settle inside, went around a rival on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and found her best stride late. SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally.