Horse racing newsletter: Flatter’s insights on the Belmont

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we tell a sad tale from the start of last year’s Del Mar’s summer season.

Before we get to the good stuff, thought we would direct you to a story I had Friday online and in Saturday’s print edition of The Times. I’ll copy over the top of the story. And, it’s not for the squeamish.

“On the second day of Del Mar’s summer season last year, the morning quiet was shattered by the sound of two horses crashing into each other, killing both instantly. That kind of freak accident is extremely rare, but when it happens in the midst of unprecedented attention on horse fatalities in Southern California, it is a crisis.

“Del Mar decided to be proactive and within hours called a news conference.

“Joe Harper, chief executive of Del Mar, compared the track mishap to a wrong-way driver on a freeway. Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board, promised necropsies, as is mandated by CHRB rules.

“It was then that a bad situation got worse.

“Instead of being transported to a UC Davis Animal Health and Safety Laboratory in San Bernardino, Charge A Bunch and Carson Valley were taken to a rendering plant near the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, processed into animal by-products such as fertilizer and bone meal, and the remains sent to the landfill.”

If you want to read the full story, just click here.

How this happened is simple to explain; it was just a mistake by the vendor that hauls the deceased animals. Nothing nefarious. No conspiracies. So, the story I tried to tell, and what I thought was more interesting, is why we are just now learning about it.

So, if you are interested in that aspect, it’s definitely worth a read. The racing business has made transparency one of its top priorities of late. But here, no one seemed to want to make an announcement. So, there was none.

Until last year, I taught a masters’ level class on the business of sports media. It wasn’t for journalists but those who wanted to be sports executives. One of my main themes was crisis management and how to handle situations like this.

You can make up your own mind on how this was handled.

Ron Flatter’s weekly insights

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some crystal ball comments on the Belmont Stakes. Ron, what insights do you have?

“It would not be a Triple Crown spring without having a Kentucky Derby favorite scratched in May.

“The unfortunate circumstances surrounding Nadal’s injury and retirement meant that his Derby fate became the same as Omaha Beach’s did at this time last year, give or take three weeks.

“But there were other indications this week that the classics are getting closer. The New York Racing Assn. told the media that they will be welcomed in a limited capacity to this summer’s Belmont Stakes. That’s right. June 20 is the first day of summer. All the more reason for NBC to show yet another race in the gloaming, the better to find millions of eyes squinting deep into prime time.

“More important for horseplayers, though, was Brisnet publishing its early past performances for the Belmont. That would be the 1⅛-mile version, the first Triple Crown race to be that short in 96 years and the first to go only one turn in a century. Twelve horses are listed, including Florida Derby winner Tiz The Law (2-1), the betting favorite in overseas Belmont futures.

“Even with Nadal out, the PPs show that Bob Baffert still holds the key to the early pace, which may go further to determine the winner than any Belmont in recent memory. The absence of a stable mate could clear the way for Charlatan to be entered after Baffert had indicated a preference to put him into the Grade 2 Woody Stephens sprint — and keep him apart from Nadal.

“Charlatan (4-1), the second choice in overseas Belmont futures, carries an ‘E 8’ designation in the PPs — the same as Nadal would have had. That is the Quirin Speed Points way of saying that they are fast pacesetters. The only other Belmont possibilities that come close, according to Brisnet, are Ny Traffic (33-1) with an ‘E 7,’ meaning a little slower early, and Shivaree (22-1) with an ‘E/P 8,’ more of a mid-race stalker.

“Still on a break from his Florida Derby win in late March, Tiz The Law is an ‘E/P 5,’ which translates to a stalker. Conversely, if Maxfield (9-2) gets the call to make the quick turnaround from last week’s victory in the Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs, he shows up as an ‘S 2,’ a closer. “It all may come down to who ends up in the entry box, one that may be stuffed because of Nadal’s injury.

“’I think Nadal was keeping people away,’ said Anthony Stabile, a TV analyst and sometimes race caller for the New York Racing Assn. when he is not a host on the Horse Racing Radio Network. ‘I don’t know if Tiz The Law and Charlatan are scaring anybody away. I think the complexion of the race changes completely. Maybe the field goes from 12 or 13 to a full 16. Now you may have horses that are on top of Charlatan a little earlier in the running.’

“If that happens, Stabile believes that the race opens up for closing speed. It is not just because the early pace may burn out. It is also a concession to the nine furlongs starting from the backstretch chute that seems as far from the turn for home as the Cross Island Parkway is from Montauk.

“’You have a five-furlong run up to the only turn,’ Stabile said. ‘There’s nowhere in America where that happens. Imagine if they go 46 and change or 47 (the first half-mile). Good luck trying to take them wire to wire.’

“So, pace may truly make the unique running of this race. If Stabile’s theory holds, Tiz The Law, Maxfield and Sole Volante (16-1), an “S 0” deep closer, stand to benefit the most from a parade of pacesetters led by Charlatan.

“By the way, if the maximum 16 go to the post, it would be a record field for the Belmont, and it would fill the gate. Actually, the gates. The only time that auxiliary stalls had to be used for the race was 1983, when 15 went to the post. The extra gate was set up mostly on the turf course with two stalls next to the dirt rail. The other 13 horses broke from the main gate, putting a gap between posts 2 and 3.

“That would not quite work this year, since the start will be in the 90-foot-wide chute far from the turf course. The main and auxiliary gates are a combined 80 feet long, so that would leave little room for the horses to get in position to load.

“But since spectators will not be allowed, that may come as close to a crowd forming for next month’s race as anyone may see. For bettors, though, how that crowd disperses itself after the start is the more important question.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts “The Ron Flatter Racing Pod.” On the current episode, owner George Bolton discusses the injury and sudden retirement of Kentucky Derby favorite Nadal, New York Racing Assn. analyst Anthony Stabile looks at the new season at Belmont Park and the revised Triple Crown, Paul Zilm of Circa Sports discusses Kentucky Derby futures, and VSiN’s Dave Tuley, Racing Post’s Paris correspondent Scott Burton and Japan analyst Kate Hunter handicap Saturday, Sunday and Monday races. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

Race caller Frank Mirahmadi called it perfectly when he referred to it as a match race and that’s what Friday’s feature turned out to be. It was an allowance/optional claimer for 3-year-old fillies going 5½ furlongs on the turf. Lofty and Lighthouse went to the lead and went stride for stride until deep stretch when Lighthouse went in front of favorite Lofty to win by a half-length.

It was only a four-horse race with one scratch so there was no show betting. Lighthouse paid $7.80 and $2.80. Lofty was second followed by Mean Sophia and Kustom for Karl.

“She ran big to a really nice filly last time and [trainer] Simon [Callaghan] said she was on her toes today, ‘don’t take anything away from her,’” jockey Drayden Van Dyke told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She actually likes being inside, so I let her bounce out of there and I knew that other filly would be right with us on the outside. She was very comfortable the whole way and she won pretty impressively.”

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita’s Saturday card is nine races including a graded stakes. It starts at 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races, two allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

The favorite at 2-1 is Stela Star for trainer John Sadler and jockey Flavien Prat. This filly has won two of five starts, with her first four starts in Ireland. She is coming off a second in the China Doll back in March and next back is a win in a Grade 3 in Ireland. She should benefit from the added distance.

Second at favorite is Laura’s Light at 5-2 for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. She has won three of five including the Grade 3 Sweet Life and the Blue Norther, both at Santa Anita. It’s a nine-horse field scheduled to go at 3:37 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 6, 7, 10 (1 also eligible), 5, 9, 12, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 4 Croughavouke (8-1)

Croughavouke ran a closing second in December before hitting the bench till running back in the China Doll in March. After bobbling at the start the horse again made a closing five wide move to finish seventh less than three lengths back. Saturday they finally add some extra distance and this time we get a ground saving inside post. 8-1 this looks like the best value on the card today. Jockey Umberto Rispoli gets the win Saturday for us.

Friday’s result: Fantastic Day was anything but. Claim bait using Flavien Prat was just not cool!

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate weekend preview

Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. We’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“A full field of filly and mare sprinters go five furlongs on the turf in this Saturday’s feature, the $75,000 Camilla Urso Stakes. Ten is the maximum number of starters that are allowed to race five furlongs in any given turf sprint. Fourteen were entered so four are on the outside looking in: Mucho Amor, Mother of Dragons, Dearborn and Bezzy. However, Mother of Dragons and Bezzy are both entered in a sprint on Sunday, meaning they will scratch from the also eligible list.

“The morning-line favorite is 4-1 Storming Lady, a Southern California shipper from the Alfredo Marquez barn. She was last seen winning a second-level allowance at Santa Anita while sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the grass course. The other Southern California entrant, Fantasy Heat, makes her first start of the year for trainer Mark Glatt. In 2019, she won a pair of allowance races before finishing off-the-board in the $100,000 Unzip Me Stakes at Santa Anita in September.

“The majority of the field is composed of locals. Ima Happy Cat ran second in this race last year behind graded stakes winner S Y Sky. Princess Vivian, 9-2 on the morning line, is the local with arguably the best recent form. Tomlin, a Grade 2-placed mare, makes her career debut on turf and draws the rail. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Distorted Humor wheels back quickly after an off-the-board finish in the Grade 3 Desert Stormer on dirt last month at Santa Anita. Left Alone has won her last two races against tough local company but is 0 for 7 on grass, so she must show she can be as effective on turf as she is on synthetic. Coco Bee, Gotham Desire and Vronilla Parfait complete the list of locals. The Camilla Urso goes as the eighth race on the nine-race Saturday card, with a post set at 4:23 p.m.

“Eight races take place on Sunday with the headliner being the seventh, the $75,000 California Oaks for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles on the Tapeta. Among the seven fillies is Eclair, winner of the Golden Gate Debutante. Trained by Bob Baffert, the daughter of Bernardini has yet to run as a 3-year-old and makes her 2020 debut. Drayden Van Dyke is listed on the overnight to ride Éclair. Also from Southern California, trainer Simon Callaghan ships a pair for the Oaks. Paige Anne, who last ran fourth in the Grade 3 Santa Ysabel Stakes at Santa Anita, has experience on the Tapeta. In January, she won an allowance race by a half-dozen lengths and defeated two rivals (Reiwa and Mollie O’ McEvoy) who also enter this race. Juan Hernandez was aboard for the runaway score that day. Coincidentally, Hernandez lands on the other Callaghan entrant, Mind Out, an $850,000 sale purchase by Tapit. After breaking her maiden and finishing second in the Surfer Girl Stakes over the summer, she returned from a layoff to finish as the runner-up behind stablemate Parkour in an allowance turf route at Santa Anita on March 22. Mind Out makes her second start off a layoff in the California Oaks.

“Leading Golden Gate trainer Jonathan Wong saddles a duo of contenders in Reiwa and Dynasty Of Her Own. Reiwa has hit the board in her last three races while Dynasty of Her Own is already a stakes winner, having won the Borderplex Stakes at Sunland Park as a 2-year-old. Most recently, Dynasty of Her Own won an allowance race over Reiwa in March.

“Price shots Mollie O’ McEvoy and Fashion Royalty round out the field. The California Oaks will go off about 3:45 p.m. as the seventh race.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

3:37 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Stela Star (2-1)

1:08 Churchill (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Winning Colors Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mia Mischief (8-5)

3:13 Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Julie Foxtrot (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 2 Casons Dream (5-1)

She broke slowly and inward to lose over a length at the start against a perfect-tripped victor in her last effort 20 nights ago. With a good amount of ground to make up, this runner finished well on her own and under a slight hold nearing the finish to light up the superfecta placing followed by a huge gallop out. The 7-year-old mare matches up well against this group of rivals and will be there if she can benefit from a clean break.

A final thought



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it's free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 29. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 50th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Fast FIRST RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.79 47.07 53.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Governor Goteven 122 5 3 3–1½ 2–½ 1–nk Pereira 18.80 3 Stars of Bluegrass 122 3 6 4–1 3–1½ 2–2½ Van Dyke 7.20 7 Miss Glorious 122 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–2¼ Cedillo 0.80 4 Smoothlikebuttah 122 4 7 7 6–3 4–2¾ Fuentes 1.90 2 Felicidad Legada 122 2 2 2–2 4–4 5–1¼ Flores 50.30 1 Monicat 122 1 4 5–4 5–2 6–3½ Gryder 10.70 6 Koko's Mom 122 6 5 6–6 7 7 Lopez, Jr. 32.50 5 GOVERNOR GOTEVEN 39.60 11.60 4.80 3 STARS OF BLUEGRASS 5.60 3.20 7 MISS GLORIOUS 2.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $92.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-4) $56.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-4-2) $2,747.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $136.80 Winner–Governor Goteven Dbb.f.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Time Linda Goteven, by Time to Get Even. Bred by Templeton Horses, LLC (CA). Trainer: Lisa Bernard. Owner: Templeton Horses LLC. Mutuel Pool $169,947 Exacta Pool $92,527 Superfecta Pool $37,645 Super High Five Pool $35,889 Trifecta Pool $63,515. Scratched–none. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. STARS OF BLUEGRASS was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. MISS GLORIOUS angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back just off the rail in midstretch then along the inside in deep stretch and held third. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH hesitated, hopped and was away well behind the field, settled toward the inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and finished with some interest. FELICIDAD LEGADA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONICAT saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened. KOKO'S MOM chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.81 45.44 58.06 1:04.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Come On Kat 124 6 3 4–2 3–1½ 3–4½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 5.40 1 Busy Paynter 124 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–nk Prat 0.90 5 Uno Trouble Maker 124 5 4 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 3–4¼ Rispoli 2.50 3 Swirling 126 3 5 5–3 5–2½ 4–5 4–6¾ Maldonado 12.30 4 Sheza Factor 124 4 1 6 6 5–4 5–14½ Fuentes 5.50 2 Perfect Promise 124 2 6 2–hd 4–2½ 6 6 Velez 54.30 6 COME ON KAT 12.80 5.60 3.40 1 BUSY PAYNTER 2.80 2.20 5 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $228.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-3) $14.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $21.40 Winner–Come On Kat Dbb.m.5 by Munnings out of Double Devils Food, by Devil His Due. Bred by David Purvis (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Mark Glatt. Mutuel Pool $219,080 Daily Double Pool $32,773 Exacta Pool $118,123 Superfecta Pool $43,303 Trifecta Pool $77,228. Claimed–Sheza Factor by GNO Racing Club, Sterling Stables LLC, Gorman, Mark and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. COME ON KAT stalked outside then four wide into the turn, bid three deep into and through the stretch, gained the advantage under some left handed urging in deep stretch and inched away late. BUSY PAYNTER had good early speed and dueled inside, edged away into the turn, fought back along the rail into and through the stretch, could not match the winner late and just held second. UNO TROUBLE MAKER stalked between horses, bid between foes into the stretch and until deep stretch and was edged for the place. SWIRLING between foes early, chased inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHEZA FACTOR also between foes early, dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PERFECT PROMISE had speed between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, fell back and angled in on the turn and gave way. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.31 45.63 57.76 1:03.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Fireproof 120 8 7 7–3 7–4 4–½ 1–ns Prat 2.80 7 Bella Chica 126 7 5 4–1 4–1 3–1 2–1 Rispoli 2.20 5 Ride Sally Ride 120 5 3 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 3–½ Pereira 40.80 1 Lets Get Wild 120 1 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 4–1½ Cedillo 1.50 3 Our Romance 126 3 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 5–3½ Fuentes 10.00 4 Gifted Talk 126 4 4 3–½ 3–1 6–4 6–3¾ Gryder 26.00 6 What a Family 120 6 6 6–1 6–hd 7–3½ 7–4¼ Gutierrez 17.20 2 Tiger's Princess 126 2 8 8 8 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 74.80 8 FIREPROOF 7.60 3.40 3.20 7 BELLA CHICA 3.00 2.60 5 RIDE SALLY RIDE 7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $65.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-1) $40.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-5-1-3) $641.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5) $73.25 Winner–Fireproof Ch.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Veiled Threat, by You and I. Bred by John Antonelli (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Christina Gindt. Mutuel Pool $297,570 Daily Double Pool $20,743 Exacta Pool $157,589 Superfecta Pool $66,612 Super High Five Pool $4,817 Trifecta Pool $104,342. Scratched–Cassie Belle, Queensbeccaandjane, Seems Logical, Va Va Voom. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $237.05. Pick Three Pool $50,861. FIREPROOF broke slowly, settled outside a rival then inside on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging while drifting in to bump with the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BELLA CHICA stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch, drifted out some from the whip to bump with the winner in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. RIDE SALLY RIDE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and edged a foe for the show. LETS GET WILD sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back in deep stretch and was edged late for third. OUR ROMANCE stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GIFTED TALK angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive an did not rally. WHAT A FAMILY chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. TIGER'S PRINCESS bobbled as the ground broke out behind in a slow start, settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail into the stretch and was not a threat. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the top pair before ruling the runner-up contributed to the contact between them. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.24 48.34 1:13.08 1:26.31 1:39.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Boonesboro Beauty 126 5 5 3–hd 3–1½ 3–2 1–hd 1–¾ Cedillo 1.80 5 Billy K 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 2–3¾ Velez 2.70 3 Truth Prevails 126 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–3½ 3–6 Figueroa 25.50 1 K P Whirlwind 120 1 4 5 5 4–10 4–20 4–52 Rispoli 1.10 2 Super Bunny 126 2 3 4–2 4–½ 5 5 5 Delgadillo 13.60 6 BOONESBORO BEAUTY 5.60 3.20 2.60 5 BILLY K 3.60 3.60 3 TRUTH PREVAILS 6.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $7.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $35.05 Winner–Boonesboro Beauty B.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of No Setting Sun, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Nursery Place & Wilhite (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Boone Family Trust, Boone, Arlyn and Boone, Michael. Mutuel Pool $150,316 Daily Double Pool $22,056 Exacta Pool $64,436 Superfecta Pool $24,135 Trifecta Pool $43,667. Scratched–Info's Treasure. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $43.90. Pick Three Pool $28,049. BOONESBORO BEAUTY a step slow to begin, went three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid three wide under urging into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch and gamely prevailed. BILLY K prompted the pace outside a rival, took a slim advantage leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in midstretch then off the rail in deep stretch and went willingly to the end. TRUTH PREVAILS angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and to midstretch and bested the others. K P WHIRLWIND stalked inside then off the rail on the backstretch, went outside a rival into the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened then was not urged late. SUPER BUNNY hopped some at the start, stalked inside, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.05 46.33 1:10.75 1:23.04 1:35.68 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 I'm Leaving You 120 1 4 1–1 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ Espinoza 6.80 6 Fengari 126 4 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 2–2 2–1¼ Fuentes 2.90 8 Palace Prince 120 6 3 6–2½ 6–2 5–2½ 4–4 3–1¼ Franco 27.40 14 Exhort 120 9 7 5–1 5–3 3–1½ 3–1 4–4¼ Rispoli 12.40 9 Camps Bay 126 7 5 7–2½ 7–2 7–2½ 6–3 5–¾ Velez 7.70 10 Negotiator 120 8 8 8–1½ 9 9 8–½ 6–2¼ Blanc 16.00 3 Cool Runnings 120 2 6 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ 5–½ 7–2¼ Gutierrez 10.10 4 Railsplitter 120 3 9 9 8–hd 8–1 9 8–nk Cedillo 2.50 7 Fantastic Day 120 5 2 4–2½ 4–1½ 6–½ 7–½ 9 Prat 6.00 2 I'M LEAVING YOU 15.60 5.80 4.40 6 FENGARI 4.80 3.80 8 PALACE PRINCE 9.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $64.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $28.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-8-14) $394.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-8) $314.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-8-14-9) Carryover $2,024 Winner–I'm Leaving You B.g.3 by Broken Vow out of One for You, by Dayjur. Bred by Coal Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Coal Creek Farm. Mutuel Pool $399,406 Daily Double Pool $20,766 Exacta Pool $214,079 Superfecta Pool $68,820 Trifecta Pool $116,360 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,652. Scratched–Infatuate, Master Recovery, Munnings' Pilot, Tallien (IRE), Twirling Derby. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-2) paid $86.95. Pick Three Pool $57,910. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-8-6-2) 238 tickets with 4 correct paid $660.90. Pick Four Pool $205,989. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-8-6-2) 35 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,067.45. Pick Five Pool $367,728. I'M LEAVING YOU pulled his way up along the inside to gain the lead, set all the pace along the rail and held on gamely under urging. FENGARI had speed outside the winner then stalked just off the rail to the stretch and finished willingly but could not quite catch that one. PALACE PRINCE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. EXHORT three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAMPS BAY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. NEGOTIATOR angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. COOL RUNNINGS stalked inside then a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and weakened. RAILSPLITTER bobbled at the start, settled inside then just off the fence, angled in on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat. FANTASTIC DAY chased between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, dropped back a bit off the inside leaving that turn and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.21 46.19 58.32 1:04.75 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Dozo 120 7 2 2–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–4¼ Pereira 4.90 2 Curvaceous 120 2 3 1–1½ 1–1 2–4 2–3¾ Maldonado 2.00 7 Polar Route 122 6 1 3–hd 3–1 3–1 3–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.30 5 Golden Melodie 120 5 4 6–½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–nk Figueroa 5.60 1 Reds Tribal Heart 120 1 7 4–1 5–2 5–5 5–8 Delgadillo 27.50 4 Big Passion 120 4 5 5–hd 6–1½ 6–hd 6–ns Velez 5.70 3 Caught in a Trappe 126 3 6 7 7 7 7 Espinoza 3.30 8 DOZO 11.80 5.60 4.00 2 CURVACEOUS 3.00 3.20 7 POLAR ROUTE 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $92.20 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $21.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-5) $38.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-5-1) $1,272.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7) $57.25 Winner–Dozo Ch.f.3 by Coil out of Madoffwiththemoney, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Frank Aldrich & Marysue Aldrich (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Aldrich, Frank and Aldrich, Susie. Mutuel Pool $280,037 Daily Double Pool $27,755 Exacta Pool $149,367 Superfecta Pool $45,030 Super High Five Pool $14,021 Trifecta Pool $89,589. Scratched–Thick Smoke. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $154.95. Pick Three Pool $28,766. DOZO stalked five wide then four wide into the turn, continued three deep, angled in and bid alongside the runner-up into the stretch, took the lead under a left handed crack of the whip nearing midstretch and pulled clear under steady handling then a hold late. CURVACEOUS broke in and bumped a rival, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and until just past midstretch and bested the others. POLAR ROUTE stalked four wide between foes then between rivals on the turn and outside a foe into the stretch and held third. GOLDEN MELODIE settled off the rail then moved up three deep into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. REDS TRIBAL HEART broke out and bumped a rival, had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the inside in the stretch and weakened. BIG PASSION a step slow to begin, stalked between foes then was shuffled back into the turn, continued a bit off the rail on the bend and also weakened. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE also a step slow into stride, stalked between rivals, also was shuffled back into the turn, came out leaving the bend and into the stretch and also weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.73 44.23 56.18 1:02.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lighthouse 122 2 1 2–2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ Van Dyke 2.90 4 Lofty 122 3 2 1–hd 2–2 2–3 2–4¼ Franco 0.80 5 Mean Sophia 122 4 3 3–½ 3–2½ 3–2½ 3–2¼ Cedillo 7.70 1 Kustom for Karl 122 1 4 4 4 4 4 Rispoli 2.60 3 LIGHTHOUSE 7.80 2.80 4 LOFTY 2.20 5 MEAN SOPHIA $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $7.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $9.65 Winner–Lighthouse Grr.f.3 by Mizzen Mast out of More Hoping, by North Light (IRE). Bred by David Chavez Jr. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $232,172 Daily Double Pool $30,218 Exacta Pool $74,146 Trifecta Pool $48,741. Scratched–Bella Vita. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $135.35. Pick Three Pool $35,878. LIGHTHOUSE had speed between horses then dueled inside, put a head in front on the turn, fought back while drifting out a bit under left handed urging in the stretch and gamely prevailed. LOFTY dueled outside the winner throughout, fought back alongside that one through a long drive and continued willingly to the wire. MEAN SOPHIA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. KUSTOM FOR KARL saved ground stalking the leaders, fell back some into the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.94 45.91 1:10.52 1:23.71 1:37.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Itsthattime 120 1 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1¾ Smith 5.40 2 Zorich 124 2 6 3–½ 3–1 2–1 2–3 2–4¾ Rispoli 5.40 3 Big Hoof Dynamite 120 3 4 2–1 2–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 3–hd Prat 3.20 8 Mongolian Hero 124 8 7 5–hd 5–2 5–5 5–7 4–ns Espinoza 1.80 4 Abusive Gary 124 4 2 4–1 4–1 4–2 3–hd 5–10¾ Roman 15.10 5 Takeo 124 5 5 6–½ 7–2½ 7–1½ 7–10 6–½ Blanc 8.70 7 Outright 118 7 8 8 8 6–hd 6–½ 7–29¾ Velez 23.90 6 Tejon 124 6 3 7–2 6–hd 8 8 8 Cedillo 11.40 1 ITSTHATTIME 12.80 6.60 3.80 2 ZORICH 5.60 3.60 3 BIG HOOF DYNAMITE 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $36.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-8) $26.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-8-4) $1,427.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $42.55 Winner–Itsthattime Ch.g.3 by Strong Mandate out of Magic Kitty, by Storm Cat. Bred by Mike Abraham (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Strauss, Jeff and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $285,400 Daily Double Pool $126,068 Exacta Pool $170,017 Superfecta Pool $67,253 Super High Five Pool $13,954 Trifecta Pool $105,985. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-1) paid $81.70. Pick Three Pool $167,149. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-3-1) 262 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,084.95. Pick Four Pool $371,852. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-8-3-1) 18 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,598.70. Pick Five Pool $226,386. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-6-2-8-3-1) 12 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,109.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $134,143. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $497,895. ITSTHATTIME sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. ZORICH saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE close up stalking the winner between horses then a bit off the rail or outside a rival, drifted to the inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. MONGOLIAN HERO five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third three wide on the line. ABUSIVE GARY stalked three wide on the first turn and off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. TAKEO chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. OUTRIGHT settled off the rail, went three deep midway on the second turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and weakened. TEJON four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, May 30. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 60-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Warrior's Moon Umberto Rispoli 120 Peter Eurton 4-1 2 Oh Pretty Woman Abel Cedillo 126 Jeff Mullins 2-1 3 Swing Thoughts Victor Espinoza 126 J. Keith Desormeaux 8-1 20,000 4 Hot On the Trail Tiago Pereira 124 Gary Stute 12-1 5 Marjorie E Jose Valdivia, Jr. 126 Patrick Gallagher 10-1 20,000 6 Nocherylikemychery Geovanni Franco 120 Mike Harrington 15-1 7 Brahms Command Mario Gutierrez 124 Richard Rosales 6-1 8 California Kook Flavien Prat 120 Peter Miller 5-2 SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Rossman Abel Cedillo 126 Jack Carava 3-1 25,000 2 Shanghai Curly Tiago Pereira 120 Philip A. Oviedo 5-2 25,000 3 Sensuous Assael Espinoza 126 Shelbe Ruis 8-1 25,000 4 Four O'Five Victor Flores 113 Richard Baltas 6-1 25,000 5 Italian Fighter Eswan Flores 120 Felimon Alvarado 15-1 25,000 6 Seizetheday Rexy Evin Roman 120 Doug F. O'Neill 9-5 25,000 7 Calder Vale Carlos Lopez, Jr. 126 Ricardo Zamora 10-1 25,000 THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Paige Runner Heriberto Figueroa 126 Gary Mandella 2-1 25,000 2 Destiny's Journey Jorge Velez 120 Steve Knapp 3-1 25,000 3 Mongolian Sunrise Jose Valdivia, Jr. 126 Enebish Ganbat 6-1 25,000 4 Samandah Mario Gutierrez 126 George Papaprodromou 7-2 25,000 5 Miss Bennet Assael Espinoza 126 Matthew Chew 6-1 25,000 6 Tick Tock Ruben Fuentes 126 Andrew Lerner 4-1 25,000 FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Beaumont Beaux Jose Valdivia, Jr. 126 J. Keith Desormeaux 4-1 25,000 2 Geocas Street Geovanni Franco 120 Lorenzo Ruiz 12-1 25,000 3 St. Geezy Ruben Fuentes 120 Jeff Bonde 6-1 25,000 4 Prince Ricky Heriberto Figueroa 120 Craig Anthony Lewis 5-2 25,000 5 Antithetical Tiago Pereira 120 Steven Miyadi 5-1 25,000 6 U. S. Danger Mario Gutierrez 120 George Papaprodromou 9-2 25,000 7 Poise to Strike Evin Roman 126 Val Brinkerhoff 3-1 25,000 FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Utalknboutpractice Heriberto Figueroa 120 Peter Miller 8-1 2 Malakai Moxie Ruben Fuentes 120 Philip D'Amato 8-1 3 Rawhide Rawlins Tiago Pereira 120 Steven Miyadi 8-1 4 Endless Tale Carlos Lopez, Jr. 126 Javier Jose Sierra 20-1 5 Count Alexei Umberto Rispoli 120 Brian J. Koriner 7-2 6 Desert Swarm Aaron Gryder 120 Brian J. Koriner 10-1 7 Brix Flavien Prat 126 Richard Baltas 4-1 8 Zero Down Mario Gutierrez 120 Doug F. O'Neill 10-1 9 Stir the Pot Edwin Maldonado 120 Steve Knapp 4-1 10 Irreproachable Abel Cedillo 126 Philip D'Amato 8-1 Also Eligible 11 Arimony Mario Gutierrez 126 Simon Callaghan 5-1 SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Road Rager Umberto Rispoli 126 Brian J. Koriner 7-2 2 Rather Nosy Abel Cedillo 124 Jack Carava 5-2 3 Pink Scatillac Edwin Maldonado 126 Mark Glatt 5-1 4 She's a Dime Flavien Prat 124 Doug F. O'Neill 7-2 5 Eternal Endeavour J.C. Diaz, Jr. 124 Leonard Powell 8-5 SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Honeymoon Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Guitty Brice Blanc 120 Leonard Powell 8-1 2 K P Dreamin Victor Espinoza 120 Jeff Mullins 12-1 3 Fashion Royalty Jose Valdivia, Jr. 120 Patrick Gallagher 30-1 4 Croughavouke Umberto Rispoli 120 Jeff Mullins 8-1 5 Laura's Light Abel Cedillo 122 Peter Miller 5-2 6 Little Bird Mario Gutierrez 120 Richard Baltas 15-1 7 Red Lark Drayden Van Dyke 120 Patrick Gallagher 12-1 8 Parkour Mike Smith 120 Richard E. Mandella 7-2 9 Stela Star Flavien Prat 120 John W. Sadler 2-1 EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Queensbeccaandjane Tiago Pereira 120 Gary Stute 15-1 50,000 2 Rational Eswan Flores 120 Hector O. Palma 10-1 50,000 3 Awesome Alessandra Edwin Maldonado 120 Marcia Stortz 6-1 50,000 4 Traffic Stopper Umberto Rispoli 120 Brian J. Koriner 7-2 50,000 5 Tiz a Unicorn Flavien Prat 120 Richard Baltas 4-1 50,000 6 Rain Diva Evin Roman 120 Mark Glatt 5-1 50,000 7 Casillalater J.C. Diaz, Jr. 126 Felix L. Gonzalez 15-1 50,000 8 Lucky Daughter Victor Flores 113 Rafael DeLeon 12-1 50,000 9 Sweet Honor Geovanni Franco 120 Ian Kruljac 15-1 50,000 10 La Sabalera Carlos Lopez, Jr. 126 Javier Jose Sierra 20-1 50,000 11 Keep It Classy Aaron Gryder 120 Joe Herrick 12-1 50,000 12 Capital Heat Victor Espinoza 120 Vann Belvoir 8-1 50,000 NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Frasard Drayden Van Dyke 120 Leonard Powell 10-1 2 Capital Call Mike Smith 120 Neil D. Drysdale 6-1 3 Whirl Candy Abel Cedillo 120 Richard Baltas 5-1 4 Reprobate Victor Espinoza 120 Neil D. Drysdale 6-1 5 Premier League Brice Blanc 126 Simon Callaghan 15-1 6 Tallien Mario Gutierrez 126 Matthew Chew 6-1 7 Cosmo Geovanni Franco 120 Neil D. Drysdale 6-1 8 Rio Ocho Flavien Prat 120 Jeff Mullins 7-2 9 Infatuate Edwin Maldonado 120 Vann Belvoir 50-1 10 Unusually Handsome Umberto Rispoli 126 Peter Miller 8-1 11 Canadian Luck Tiago Pereira 126 James M. Cassidy 12-1