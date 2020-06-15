Horse racing newsletter: How the new riding crop rule passed

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for the final week of Santa Anita this meeting.

As you know, we like to do stewards’ rulings on Monday, but, once again, the California Horse Racing Board didn’t post them in a timely manner, no doubt because staff was still trying to recover from a seven-hour tele-meeting on Thursday.

So, in the interest of showing how things get done in this state, let’s recap all the furor over the decision to limit use of the riding crop (i.e. whip).

We’ll start with media liaison Mike Marten’s summary of items 9 and 10 on the agenda.

(Item 9): The Board approved for 45-day public notice new specifications for construction of riding crops. The regulatory amendment will require all riding crops to be topped by shock-absorbing, smooth foam cylinders, which are demonstrated to be safer for horses.

(Item 10) The Board approved a regulatory amendment that further restricts the use of the riding crop in both racing and training. The rule prohibits using the crop more than six times in the race, excluding simply showing the crop to the horse or tapping the horse on the shoulder, and within that limit prohibits using the crop more than two times in succession without giving the horse time to respond. The rule cites the proper way for using the crop in an underhanded position without it ever rising above the shoulders of the rider. The rule also prohibits using the crop during training except when necessary for the safety of the horse and rider. Under the required regulatory review process involving other state offices, this rule will not go into effect for several months at the earliest.

Now, since holding my breath for two hours is only slightly more uncomfortable than reliving this meeting, I went back and listened to parts of it again. So, let’s take you through how the sausage is made.

First is the discussion of having a standardized riding crop, which is item 9.

The jockey’s guild went through a series of speakers mostly asking that the item be tabled. Invited speakers are not time restricted like the public, but with the exception of a verbose attorney most kept it to around two minutes. It totaled 13 minutes and 5 seconds. Here’s the lineup, with speaking times: jockey Mike Smith 1:36, jockey Aaron Gryder 2:22, head of Jockey’s Guild Terry Meyocks 0:51, jockey G.R. Carter 1:37, attorney Shane Gusman 2:00, former jockey and riding crop inventor Ramon Dominguez 0:48, attorney Mindy Coleman 3:49. Most of his discussion was to the point.

Animal rights activists, opposed to any use of the crop and for the banning of horse racing, had their turn and spoke for a collective 8:25 among six speakers with the final one advocating that jockeys should be whipped. All but one of the speakers were off point as it related to the agenda item. Chairman Greg Ferraro did not intervene.

Vice-chair Oscar Gonzales then spoke for 4:10, suggesting the item be tabled. Board member Alex Solis (1:28) suggested likewise. Chair Ferraro said he was tired of “kicking the can down the road” and that national consensus on this was not likely and that jockeys are only interested in preserving the “status quo.”

Gonzales said that Ferraro was persuasive and the agenda item was approved although Gonzales said he was going to suggest tabling the more important item coming up.

It was then on to item 10, which you can read above. This was the hot button one.

Ferraro warned that if you were going to say the same thing you said about item 9 that you shouldn’t repeat yourself. That was pretty much ignored by most.

It started with industry people again asking for a four-to-six week delay on the item in the hopes of achieving a national standard. Here are the speakers and times: Meyocks (2:48), Smith (1:21), Gryder (2:20), Gusman (2:34), Coleman (3:34), Santa Anita boss Aidan Butler (1:37).

Then the public weighed in. It seemed the timer was asleep at the wheel with three of the four anti- horse racing speakers going 2:43, 2:23 and 2:45. One pro-horse racing person called in to attack the animal rights people and Ferraro tried to cut her off at the 36-second mark and then let her go another 48 seconds. Now these calls, except the personal attacks, were more on point to this agenda item. But, a lot of it was the same stuff we heard earlier.

The board them talked among themselves. Gonzales once again suggested tabling this item so that the board could “get it right” and to not burden CHRB staff, especially if the rule were to be changed in the short term.

Then Scott Chaney, the new executive director, spoke for 1:49 saying it wasn’t “burdensome” for the staff and that a “national standard” will never exist and “it’s not going to happen.” His predecessor, Rick Baedeker, rarely injected himself into board proceedings, but this is an item Chaney is passionate about. We’re guessing this will be more the exception than the rule with Chaney.

A vote was taken and Gonzales, Solis and Dennis Alfieri voted to table and Ferraro, Wendy Mitchell and Damascus Castellanos voted not to table. So, there you have it, a tie.

So, what happens now? Well, the attorneys, who are paid to know such things, didn’t know and had to research. Whose fault is this? How about Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has left a seat on the seven-person board vacant at this point. In fairness, though, he’s been pretty busy lately.

After a while they come back with the word that the rule would have to start from scratch if it doesn’t pass. So, another vote is taken and Gonzales, no doubt fearful a year’s worth of work would be lost, switched to the other side and the rule is passed. For now.

Whew, are you as exhausted reading this as I am listening and writing about it? This is what happens when the CHRB doesn’t post stewards’ minutes in a timely way.

If you want to read The Jockey Club’s response to the meeting just click here.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Sunday was a minor stakes, the $75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ¼ miles on the turf, except, of course, for the dirt cross-over.

It was yet another masterful ride from Flavien Prat who took Dogtag around from the middle of the pack, swept four-wide into the stretch and won by 1 ¼ lengths. He was the odds-on favorite.

Dogtag paid $3.60, $2.80 and $2.20. Don’t Blame was second followed by Pretty Point, Desert Oasis, Strike at Dawn, Streak of Luck and Out of Balance.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “She seems to be getting better and better. I thought she’d break sharp and be on the lead, but Flavien got her to settle real nice, which was good. He usually does the right thing. We’ll go ahead and point to the John Mabee at Del Mar (Grade 2, 1 1/8 miles turf on Sept. 5).”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “She was very professional and she handled the course beautifully. The mile and a quarter is always a question, but just about everybody was trying it for the first time and the way she relaxed, it was no problem at all. When I asked her around the turn, she took me to the lead very nice, it looks like she’s got a big future.

“I thought I would be a little closer but she broke fine. Just seemed there were some quicker than me. … It’s really important to win races for [Mandella]. I came out here and he was the one who put me in a good situation and gave me a lot of opportunities so it is always great to ride for him. It is something I always remember.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Solidify ($19.30)

Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Day Dayenu ($6.40)

Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 4 ½ furlongs. Winner: Lion of the Sea ($39.30)

Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Winner: Gray’s Fable ($3.10)

Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance optional claimer, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Lucky Curlin ($16.40)

Belmont (9): $100,000 Mike Lee Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Captain Bombastic ($8.20)

Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Neptune’s Storm ($8.00)

Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.

