Horse racing newsletter: Happy Fourth of July

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Ron Flatter dazzles us with info on how to play the chalk, and we might need it with today’s Los Alamitos Derby.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

We’ve spent some time talking about Saturday’s Los Alamitos Derby already this week. If you missed it, here’s Jon White’s look at it amid his Kentucky Derby rankings. Just click here for the web version. And I wrote a story for our website that just hits the basics. Just click here.

But the best racing on Saturday is in New York at Belmont Park. There are five graded stakes, two of them are Grade 1. McKinzie is the favorite in the Met Mile, a race he finished in second last year. But dare I say, that trip can best be described (in a general sense) by this little Robert Preston performance. Just click here and enjoy. Yes, I know the song is about billiards and not racing but there are some racing references.

Advertisement

You’ll also have the usual weekend confusion on where to find the races. You can find Belmont on FS1 and also on NBC from 2 to 3 p.m. PDT. But you won’t be able to find it on TVG, because this NBC broadcast is not the TVG simulcast. Huh? Exactly.

On to the good stuff.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Ron Flatter’s weekly insights

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some amazing stats on betting favorites in Derby prep races. Ron, what insights do you have?

Advertisement

“I admit it. I am allergic to chalk.

“It is mostly mental, but there is no doubt that this is an affliction that has done significant physical harm to my economic well-being.

“So as someone who plumbs the depths of past performances fishing for that will-o’-the-wisp that we deceptively call value, Kentucky Derby points preps have been hazardous to my financial health.

“There will be more of those dates this year than ever, and they collectively have something in common. They are more prone to leaving chalk burn than the average horse race.

Advertisement

“Saturday’s Los Alamitos Futurity will be the 47th prep on the formal Road to the Kentucky Derby. Of the first 46, favorites have won 21 of them. That translates to 45.7%. Throw out the preps in Europe and Japan, and favorites have won 15 of 35, still 42.9%.

“Historically the success rate for favorites in all races is said to be 35%, at least rhetorically. Santa Anita morning-line writer and bona-fide historian Jon White believes it is closer to 32% to 33%. Quantifying it is a project best left to the idled characters from “The Big Bang Theory.” Whatever the case, Derby preps yield far less value than the perceived norm.

“Take it a step further. When the qualifying races get more important, the chalk gets even thicker at the top. There have been six preps that have been worth at least 100 points to the winner. The favorite won five of them. The lone exception — Honor A. P. in the Santa Anita Derby — paid only $6.40 to win, and odds-on Authentic finished second.

“At 3-1 in the Louisiana Derby, Wells Bayou was the longest-priced favorite to win a points prep, paying $8.40. Any bettor who put $2 on the nose of every favorite in every race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby would have paid $70 — and lost $6.70.

Advertisement

“Not that there is any consistency to this trend over time. Consider the percentage of favorites that crossed the line first in Derby preps — in the U.S., Europe and Japan — since the points system was established nearly eight years ago:

2012-13 – 14-for-36 – 38.9%

2013-14 – 10-for-34 – 29.4%

2014-15 – 19-for-35 – 54.3%

Advertisement

2015-16 – 13-for-34 – 38.2%

2016-17 – 15-for-37 – 40.5%

2017-18 – 24-for-45 – 53.3%

2018-19 – 18-for-46 – 39.1%

Advertisement

2019-20 – 21-for-46 – 45.7%

“Is it coincidental that the two seasons when favorites won more often than they lost were the years when American Pharoah and Justify won the Triple Crown? Perhaps. That could be indicative of a lack of depth in those particular 3-year-old classes. On the other hand, California Chrome emerged as a champion in 2014, when favorites struggled in the preps.

“If there is a takeaway here, it is this. As the races get more important between now and the Derby, it will not be any easier to cash a big ticket. In other words, when betting next week’s Blue Grass, this month’s Haskell and next month’s Travers, don’t expect to get risk. But shun the favorites at your own risk.

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. The relationship between race and racing is the subject of the current episode. Equibase president Jason Wilson, Fox Sports’ Jonathon Kinchen, bloodstock executive Greg Harbut and publicist Alicia Hughes discuss the challenges faced by Black Americans in the sport. You can listen by clicking here.

Advertisement

Los Alamitos daytime review

Ava’s Charm, under a really smart ride by Drayden Van Dyke, came from mid-pack around the far turn to win the feature, a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer, by four lengths. Bob Baffert was the winning trainer.

Ava’s Charm paid $4.00, $3.20 and $2.80. Hotitude was second, and Roadrunner’s Honor finished third.

There are two more cards left in this abbreviated meeting. Juan Hernandez is the leading jockey with five wins. There are seven trainers tied with two wins.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

This is the best day of the seven-day Los Al meeting, and I can’t wait to get my show-parlay started. Wait, what? There is no show wagering in three of the nine races, including the first two races. Of course, that’s because of short fields and Los Al has always run tight margins and can’t be in the position of giving away free money. But, before you get mad, remember that owner Ed Allred put in $50,000 of his own money to keep the Los Alamitos Derby at $150,000. And to that, all I can say is “huzzah.” (Note: Not-so-subtle reference to “The Great” on Hulu. Not for the kiddies.)

Advertisement

And while we’re at it, what is it with this late start every day at Los Al this week. On Thursday, it was 1:09 p.m. and on Friday it was 1:08 p.m. The program says approximately 1 p.m. Last week, the track was within three-to-four minutes. This week, very different. I know only two days left, but where I come from 1 p.m. does not mean 1:08 or 1:09. I know, who cares?

There are two graded stakes. Let’s look at them.

Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby: This Kentucky Derby preps race (20-8-4-2 points) is for 3-year-olds (of course) at 1 1/8 miles. The favorite is the once raced Uncle Chuck, who won his first race by seven lengths and it could have been more. Bob Baffert is the trainer and Luis Saez is in from New York to ride. (He’s on three Baffert horses on Saturday.) Regular rider Mike Smith is in New York riding McKinzie. Uncle Chuck has been listed as 6-5.

The second favorite is Thousand Words, at 9-5, also for Baffert and has Flavien Prat in the saddle. He’s a little more tested having won his first three races before a fourth-place finish in the San Felipe and an 11th place finish at Oaklawn after a terrible start. It’s a five-horse race with a 3:28 p.m. listed post time.

Advertisement

Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes: This is a race for fillies and mares going 6½ furlongs. The big favorite should be Bellafina, who looked as if she was on the way to superstardom but never quite got it done at the highest level. She won three of her first four Grade 1s but hasn’t won any of the five she has run in since then. But this is a Grade 2, so, based on class, it should be her race. Simon Callaghan is the trainer and Prat will ride.

The second favorite is Sneaking Out at 4-1 for Jerry Hollendorfer (remember him?) and Martin Garcia (remember him?). She has won four-of-10 lifetime. She is coming off a fifth in the Winning Colors at Churchill Downs. There are seven starts with a post around 4:28 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 4, 10, 7, 7, 5, 10, 7, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 6 Encountress (10-1)

Advertisement

Encountress looks interesting at a 10-1 price for trainer Brian Cunningham with a drop in class on Saturday. Cunningham is 50% second off the layoff and has big in-the-money percentages from his 44 races this year including 57% from all horses, 60% second start, 3-of-4 second off the layoff and 1 for 1 going from route to sprint. When you bet on this trainer you make money. In a card devoid of value, I like this play.

My Los Alamitos full cards are free for the entire meet for L.A. Times readers. Just click on this link daily.

Friday’s result: Suezaaana showed some interest near the front early, but once things got going she faded to sixth in the seven-horse race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:03 Woodbine (3): $101,200 allowance optional claiming, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: American Tap (8-5)

11:24 Belmont (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Victory Ride Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Frank’s Rockette (3-5)

12:43 Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Osage Moon (2-1)

Advertisement

1:15 Woodbine (7): $125,000 Queenston Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Halo Again (2-1)

1:45 Delaware (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Delaware Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Piece of My Heart (2-1)

1:46 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Eclipse Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr Ritz (1-1)

2:13 Belmont (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Poker Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: It’s All Relevant (3-5)

Advertisement

2:15 Delaware (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Kent Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Gufo (5-2)

2:17 Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Muskoka Son (3-1)

2:47 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Metropolitan Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: McKinzie (2-1)

2:48 Woodbine (10): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on the turf. Favorite: US Army Corps (3-1)

Advertisement

3:20 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $400,000 Manhattan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Instilled Regard (2-1)

3:28 Los Alamitos (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Uncle Chuck (6-5)

3:51 Belmont (11): Grade 2 Suburban Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Mr. Buff (2-1)

4:28 Los Alamitos (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Bellafina (4-5)

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s non-LA pick of the day

In case you forgot, Los Alamitos nighttime racing is taking this Saturday evening off.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, July 3. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.31 45.42 56.97 1:03.26 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Desert Swarm 120 2 5 1–2 1–2 1–4½ 1–7 Pereira 2.30 5 Rossman 124 5 2 3–2 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4 Cedillo 1.20 3 Ziyanair 114 3 1 5 5 4–8 3–5 Centeno 2.90 4 Church of Many 120 4 3 2–hd 3–5 3–3 4–12 Payeras 4.90 1 Derby Star 124 1 4 4–3 4–hd 5 5 Rojas Fernandez 36.80 2 DESERT SWARM 6.60 4.00 2.40 5 ROSSMAN 3.00 2.10 3 ZIYANAIR 2.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $6.30 $1 TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $9.90 Winner–Desert Swarm Grr.c.3 by Desert Code out of Spring Vacation, by Wekiva Springs. Bred by Woodbridge Farm & Robyn Black (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber). Mutuel Pool $56,748 Exacta Pool $23,824 Trifecta Pool $21,799. Scratched–none. DESERT SWARM off a bit slow to begin then quickly spit foes to gain a clear lead, set the pace in the two path, kept off the rail exiting the turn, drifted in some in upper stretch, then powered away under steady handling. ROSSMAN in range early, raced three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, could not make any impact on the winner but proved second best. ZIYANAIR broke well then dropped to the back of the pack, came four wide into the lane and passed a tired rival for third. CHURCH OF MANY stalked outside a rival, a bit off the rail leaving the bend and weakened in the drive. DERBY STAR bobbled sharply at the start, hustled and chased from the inside, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and faded. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.65 44.74 56.89 1:03.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 R Cha Cha 124 2 4 4–3 4–4 4–5 1–1 Gutierrez 6.10 4 Fast Cotton 124 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–½ Delgadillo 1.20 3 Easy Grader 119 3 2 3–4 3–4 2–hd 3–3 Payeras 10.40 5 Lucky Romano 124 5 3 2–1½ 2–2 3–1 4–6 Pereira 6.30 1 Rick's Dream 124 1 5 5 5 5 5 Maldonado 1.60 2 R CHA CHA 14.20 5.40 3.40 4 FAST COTTON 3.00 2.20 3 EASY GRADER 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $50.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $19.40 $1 TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $99.40 Winner–R Cha Cha Dbb.g.6 by Archarcharch out of Latin Lust, by Petionville. Bred by James A Everatt, Janeane A Everatt & JArika Everatt-Meeuse (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Fick, Anthony and Fick, William. Mutuel Pool $53,794 Daily Double Pool $13,863 Exacta Pool $27,443 Trifecta Pool $20,273. Scratched–none. R CHA CHA allowed to settle in the beginning, went three wide around the turn, steered out in the stretch, surged late and edged rival in the final strides. FAST COTTON set the pace off the inside, traveled clear into the lane, inched away under right-handed urging then overtaken by the winner nearing the wire. EASY GRADER up close early, stalked in the two path around the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, rallied from the inside but could was not enough to best the top pair. LUCKY ROMANO stalked outside the leader, three wide into the turn, moved out path and came four wide into the stretch, kept on in the lane but needed to find more. RICK'S DREAM unhurried in the beginning, raced along the rail then two wide into the lane, asked in the drive but lacked a response. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.90 46.56 1:11.16 1:23.40 1:36.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Harvest Moon 120 1 1 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3 1–1½ Prat 1.10 7 My Happy Girl 120 7 6 7 5–1 4–2 3–1½ 2–1¾ Van Dyke 2.90 3 Lookintogeteven 120 3 5 4–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1½ 3–5 Pereira 6.90 5 Del Mar Drama 120 5 3 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–4 4–½ Cedillo 3.80 4 Enchanted Nile 120 4 4 6–1 6–1 5–½ 5–3 5–13 Figueroa 22.70 6 Suezaaana 114 6 2 3–2 4–½ 6–10 6–15 6–31 Centeno 49.00 2 Happy Tune 124 2 7 5–1½ 7 7 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 14.50 1 HARVEST MOON 4.20 2.80 2.20 7 MY HAPPY GIRL 4.00 3.00 3 LOOKINTOGETEVEN 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-5) $3.96 $1 TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $21.10 Winner–Harvest Moon B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Alice Bamford (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $229,327 Daily Double Pool $8,228 Exacta Pool $101,501 Superfecta Pool $54,482 Trifecta Pool $73,078. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-1) paid $63.80. Pick Three Pool $22,678. HARVEST MOON pressed the pace from the inside, dueled with DEL MAR DRAMA, cleared into the lane, drifted out in the upper stretch while padding the lead, then held well under right-handed encouragement and hand urging late. MY HAPPY GIRL came out leaving the gate, went five wide into the first turn and stayed off the rail, advanced up the backstretch and around far turn, came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in the lane and closed well. LOOKINTOGETEVEN three wide into the first turn then outside a rival to the backstretch, traveled mid-pack off the rail, split foes into the second turn, three to four wide exiting, drifted out mid-stretch and was edged for second. DEL MAR DRAMA showed speed between rivals then gain command outside HARVEST MOON, dueled with that rival into and around the far turn, lost contact in the drive and gave way. ENCHANTED NILE four wide into the first turn then tracked off the rail, asked and angled out around the far turn and lacked a response. SUEZAAANA three deep early then stalked off the rail, lost ground and two wide around the far turn, then weakened in the late stages. HAPPY TUNE stumbled at the start, settled along the inside, eased around the far turn and into the stretch, crossed the wire and walked off following the race. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.30 46.80 1:12.02 1:25.31 1:38.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Imagineiamfastest 124 4 2 1–½ 4–½ 4–2½ 2–hd 1–2 Hernandez 2.20 5 Will Dancer 124 5 4 2–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 2–3 Pereira 5.50 6 Sheza Factor 116 6 5 5–2 3–hd 2–½ 3–2 3–2½ Figueroa 1.70 1 Mercy Rule 119 1 3 3–hd 2–1 3–1 4–4 4–5 Roman 4.90 3 Dutt Bart 121 3 1 4–1 5–2 5–1 5–2 5–3 Locke 50.70 2 Magic Musketier 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Payeras 4.90 4 IMAGINEIAMFASTEST 6.40 3.60 2.40 5 WILL DANCER 4.40 3.20 6 SHEZA FACTOR 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-1) $7.51 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $35.10 Winner–Imagineiamfastest Dbb.g.5 by Violence out of Imagine, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Pauleeanna Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann. Mutuel Pool $161,549 Daily Double Pool $12,102 Exacta Pool $80,568 Superfecta Pool $35,555 Trifecta Pool $51,454. Claimed–Magic Musketier by Dylan Donnelly. Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $65.60. Pick Three Pool $10,492. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST stumbled leaving, three deep into the first turn, led into the backstretch, vied between rivals, dropped back around the far turn, angled out in upper stretch, came again and closed well to reel in the leader and draw away under left-handed urging. WILL DANCER four deep then lugged out on the first turn, gained command at the eleven-sixteenths, cleared on the second turn, drew away mid-stretch but could not offer resistance to the winner in deep stretch. SHEZA FACTOR five deep into the first turn then stalked off the rail, went three deep into the far turn, asked three wide, chased through the lane and flattened. MERCY RULE stalked then pressed from the inside, lost ground around the far turn and weakened in the drive. DUTT BART chased between then off the rail, crowded and steadied some past the five-eighths marker, saved ground into the lane and weakened. MAGIC MUSKETIER shuffled back at the start, unhurried off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.79 45.27 57.13 1:03.31 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Littlebitamedal 124 5 6 6–½ 7 2–½ 1–hd Pereira 12.40 7 Italiano 124 7 4 7 6–1½ 1–1 2–4 Prat 1.10 6 Camby 124 6 3 5–1 5–hd 4–1 3–nk Cedillo 2.90 2 Adens Dream 124 2 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ Diaz, Jr. 5.30 3 More Honor 124 3 7 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–1¾ Flores 16.00 1 Treasure Hunter 124 1 2 1–½ 2–1 6–2 6–5 Maldonado 5.60 4 Master Juba 116 4 1 2–1 1–hd 7 7 Donoe 31.70 5 LITTLEBITAMEDAL 26.80 6.80 3.40 7 ITALIANO 3.20 2.20 6 CAMBY 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $74.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $35.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-2) $31.39 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $83.80 Winner–Littlebitamedal Dbb.g.5 by Violence out of Littlebitabling, by Carson City. Bred by Angie Gail Moore (MD). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Sherman Racing Inc., Akin, Zvika, Caples, Mika, Gumina, Jilda, Harkins, Robert, Myers, Gordon, Myers. Mutuel Pool $221,175 Daily Double Pool $13,846 Exacta Pool $135,783 Superfecta Pool $51,963 Trifecta Pool $84,830. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $85.40. Pick Three Pool $44,041. $1 Pick Four (2-1-4-5) 4 correct paid $691.80. Pick Four Pool $57,509. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-1-4-5) 5 correct paid $1,083.20. Pick Five Pool $163,745. LITTLEBITAMEDAL stalked off the rail, swung five to six wide leaving the turn, came out a bit further in upper stretch, rallied widest and dug in late to prevail. ITALIANO settled while wide early, traveled five deep into the stretch, rallied to the front mid-stretch, fought with the winner late and went gamely to the wire. CAMBY four wide into the turn, four deep deap entering the lane, bid in upper stretch and held the show. ADENS DREAM bumped start, chased a bit off the rail, between into the lane, bumped with MORE HONOR at the top of the stretch, and was edged for the show. MORE HONOR bumped both sides at the start, raced three wide, bumped with rival at the top of the lane and flattened in the late stages. TREASURE HUNTER showed speed from the inside to set the pace, challenged around the bend, fought back into the stretch and weakened. MASTER JUBA broke in and bumped rival, stalked outside the leader, bid four wide on the turn and gave way in the final furlong. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.76 44.84 57.26 1:09.62 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Ava's Charm 122 8 6 5–½ 4–1 2–½ 1–4 Van Dyke 1.00 2 Hotitude 122 2 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 2–½ Mn Garcia 20.90 7 Roadrunner's Honor 118 6 7 8 7–hd 5–½ 3–1 Cedillo 16.60 9 Saints Paynter 122 7 2 3–hd 5–1 6–1 4–2 Pereira 6.00 6 D's Lovely Sophia 122 5 3 2–1½ 2–1 3–1½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 12.30 5 Morning Addiction 118 4 8 7–hd 8 8 6–½ Velez 33.70 4 Into the South 122 3 5 6–1 6–hd 7–1½ 7–hd Fuentes 3.90 1 Mean Sophia 118 1 4 4–1½ 3–2 4–hd 8 Prat 5.60 10 AVA'S CHARM 4.00 3.20 2.80 2 HOTITUDE 10.80 6.80 7 ROADRUNNER'S HONOR 6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $73.40 $1 EXACTA (10-2) $24.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-7-9) $86.24 $1 TRIFECTA (10-2-7) $134.90 Winner–Ava's Charm B.f.4 by Maclean's Music out of Elusive Act, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm, Jayne Johnson &John Wade (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $283,625 Daily Double Pool $22,329 Exacta Pool $140,116 Superfecta Pool $70,387 Trifecta Pool $93,441. Scratched–Biddy Duke, Sparkling Gem. $1 Pick Three (4-5-10) paid $109.40. Pick Three Pool $21,045. AVA'S CHARM settled early, traveled five wide into the turn, six wide leaving, drifted inward in the stretch, moved clear and padded the lead under steady handling. HOTITUDE sped to the front, cleared at the top of the lane, proved no match for the winner and held the place. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR went three deep to the stretch and finished willingly. SAINTS PAYNTER stalked outside a rival, four then five wide around the turn, bothered by the winner in upper stretch and kept on to the wire. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA prompted the pace from the outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MORNING ADDICTION off a bit slow to begin, traveled between rivals into the lane and failed to rally. INTO THE SOUTH settled early, traveled a bit off the rail through the turn and proved no menace. MEAN SOPHIA chased a bit off the rail to the lane and weakened in the drive. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.35 45.74 57.48 1:03.75 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Clayton Delaney 120 2 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–2½ Cedillo 4.00 6 Zero Down 120 6 6 3–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3½ Gutierrez 7.90 3 Scary Fast Smile 120 3 3 6–1½ 6–5 5–½ 3–ns Maldonado 3.50 1 Me Macho 117 1 5 5–3 3–hd 3–hd 4–1¼ Flores 10.10 4 Mamba Cool 120 4 2 2–hd 5–2 6–6 5–1½ Hernandez 7.00 8 Rawhide Rawlins 120 8 8 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 6–4 Pereira 1.50 7 Papa's Honey 120 7 7 8 7–4 7–10 7–20 Flores 28.80 5 Naughty Child 120 5 1 7–5 8 8 8 Rojas Fernandez 74.80 2 CLAYTON DELANEY 10.00 6.20 4.00 6 ZERO DOWN 5.80 3.40 3 SCARY FAST SMILE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $25.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $29.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1) $78.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-3-1-4) $1,524.90 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $155.80 Winner–Clayton Delaney Grr.g.3 by Grazen out of Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $218,616 Daily Double Pool $79,213 Exacta Pool $125,397 Superfecta Pool $55,259 Super High Five Pool $9,991 Trifecta Pool $78,617. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-10-2) paid $169.00. Pick Three Pool $83,729. $1 Pick Four (4-5-3/8/10-2) 4 correct paid $523.80. Pick Four Pool $176,458. $2 Pick Six (2-1-4-5-3/8/10-2) 6 correct paid $10,819.00. Pick Six Pool $20,251. $2 Pick Six (2-1-4-5-3/8/10-2) 5 out of 6 paid $386.20. CLAYTON DELANEY set the pace a bit off the rail, led clear in the two path around the turn, inched away under a drive and held safely. ZERO DOWN went three deep and betwen rivals into the lane, failed to summon the needed late punch to threaten the winner but proved second best. SCARY FAST SMILE traveled a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch and showed a mild rally to gain the show. ME MACHO up close early along the inside, held the rail into the stretch, lacked a late bid and missed the show. MAMBA COOL chased between rivals to the lane and weakened. RAWHIDE RAWLINS off slow to begin, chased four deep through the turn and into the lane and also weakened. PAPA'S HONEY traveled in the two path, drifted out in the stretch and failed to rally. NAUGHTY CHILD away quickly flashed early speed, outpaced and dropped back around the turn and faded early.

Advertisement