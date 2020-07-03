Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Trainer Bob Baffert has the favorite (again) in the first race at Los Alamitos

Trainer Bob Baffert watches a workout in 2016 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
July 3, 2020
11:47 AM
Share

The road to the Kentucky Derby goes through the Los Alamitos Derby for the first time Saturday, and it should be no surprise that trainer Bob Baffert has the favorite.

Baffert has won this race nine times, including five when it was known as the Swaps Stakes. Baffert has won it the last three years. In 2014, the race moved from Hollywood Park to Los Alamitos.

Uncle Chuck is the 6-5 morning-line favorite, the result of a seven-length win in his first race at Santa Anita on June 12 and a purchase price of $250,000. Luis Saez will come in from New York to ride Uncle Chuck, whose regular jockey, Mike Smith, will be in New York to ride McKinzie in the Metropolitan Handicap.

Baffert also has the second favorite, Thousand Words, at 9-5. A $1-million purchase, he won his first three races before finishing fourth in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita and then 11th as the favorite in the Oaklawn Stakes in Arkansas. Flavien Prat will ride. Saturday’s Grade 3 race will have five starters going 1 1/8 miles for a purse of $150,000.

Advertisement

Sports

Los Alamitos to begin two-week horse racing season Friday

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIF. - JUNE 29, 2019. Handlers parade race horses before the third race at the Los Alamitos Race Course.

Sports

Los Alamitos to begin two-week horse racing season Friday

With the Kentucky Derby moving to Sept. 5, Los Alamitos will have two Kentucky Derby prep races for the first time this year.

The race will be worth 20 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner, followed by 8-4-2 for the next three finishers. It would not be enough to guarantee a spot in the Kentucky Derby and the winner likely would have to accumulate more points in another Derby prep. Usually run in July, the Los Alamitos Derby is normally suited for late developing colts who were not ready in time for the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May. This year, because of the pandemic, the Kentucky Derby will be held Sept. 5.

The Saturday card also has the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes for fillies and mares going 6½ furlongs. The favorite is Bellafina at 4-5. She has been running at a high stakes level, having won seven lifetime races and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. The 4-year-old won the Santa Anita Oaks last year.

No spectators will be allowed at the track.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement