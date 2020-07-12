Horse racing newsletter: Mike Tierney is back with a TV critique

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we also welcome back Rob Henie, who gives us a handicapping lesson.

The big race on Saturday was the Blue Grass Stakes, normally a big-time Kentucky Derby prep. But, with everything topsy turvy this year, who knows what we should make of it. The winner was Art Collector, who ran to an impressive 3 ½-length win. All eyes were on the filly Swiss Skydiver, who ran second.

OK, onto the good stuff.

Tierney’s take on TV

We’re back with another contribution from Mike Tierney, our newly anointed horse racing TV critic. I figured with about 99% of people experiencing racing through television, this is a must-cover area. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mike, let us have it.

“For a five-day mini-meet unfolding more than 2,000 miles from its home base, TVG impressively poured considerable resources into the Keeneland races in Lexington, Ky., that conclude Sunday. About half of the on-air crew was dispatched, and canned feature pieces on the track and its surrounding horse country were whipped up.

“The coverage has been thorough, the competition captivating. Bonus: What a treat to hear the highly informed Caleb Keller, who seems mostly relegated to the night shift or presumably to the limited-access TVG2.

“If only we had not been subjected to occasionally over-caffeinated host Todd Schrupp and, early in the week, his shilling for a restaurant that must have supplied endless food and drink to the staff during their stay.

“For months in the TVG studio, Schrupp had craftily operated as anchor for the scattered, remote analysts during the pandemic. It is no easy task to coordinate in such unprecedented circumstances, and he has largely pulled it off.

“This past week must have felt like a get-out-of-jail assignment. Keeneland is a lovely place, but the gushing Schrupp has elevated it to eighth wonder of the world.

“He once effusively praised Keller for picking a winner, saying, ‘Caleb, you are dialed in.’

“Uh, the horse went off at 2-to-1. Let’s withhold the huzzahs for higher odds.

“Though more sedate on Saturday, Schrupp nearly burst into song over a horse’s name.

“While those elements have been tolerable, the infomercials for the eatery were not. The nadir was an extended interview with the joint’s proprietor about the safety precautions supposedly in effect, plus footage of the TVGers dining. Puh-leeze.

“Credit to Schrupp for displaying some self-awareness on Thursday when he alerted viewers to an upcoming lunch break and alluded to those who had mashed the mute button on their remote controls.

“ ‘So some of you can now turn the volume back on,’ he advised just before going off-duty.

“Mixed into the telecasts was news that TVG will soon upgrade its relatively fuzzy picture to high-definition on Charter’s Spectrum system, allowing it to pull even with other networks that carry horse racing.

“That is a welcome development. HD beats the heck out of standard definition — especially when the audio is muted.”

Thanks, Mike. If you want to send him any thoughts, he can be reached at tierneymike@yahoo.com.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fourth race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a maiden special Weight at five furlongs on the turf. And when it comes to very short distances such as this one, or, let’s say much longer races such as 1 1/16 miles or longer, we need to ask ourselves, ‘Is the placement in question the result of (1) needing the race (2) utilizing the distance to his or her advantage, or (3) the connections throwing up their hands and trying something new off lackluster efforts? Those three questions are a great way to view all races, with the bottom line looking for the objective of each barn. Let’s look at some examples.

“No. 3 FOOTHILL has shown little going two turns on the turf, thus the cutback in distance looking for a spark, but we’d much rather prefer to make him come beat us. No. 4 BONA FORTUNA has shown nothing at Golden Gate, yet, the connections likely wanna watch him run at Del Mar, thus Mike Puype is going this short distance knowing there’s a better chance he can stay within reason of the field going five-eighths on the turf as opposed to say 6 ½ on the main track. We’ll defeat him as well.

“Let’s now take a look at horses who we believe are headed the right direction. Top selection is CAERULEAN (#2). First off, we can establish he’s finding some good health right now, which is a great indication of improving health, and with better health, the door is open to better efforts. Let’s also take notice of the improvement that came when moved to the turf, which also coincided with the addition of blinkers, meaning, some new variables were introduced and he responded. There’s no reason to believe he can’t move forward with an even better effort here Sunday.

“STIR THE POT (#10) was given his debut back in January and then improved when given the turf. Two months later he again was given the dirt and then the turf followed, meaning, they’re confident he wants the sod, and now, he strings three races together for the first time ever, even adding blinkers, telling us the good health is creeping back into the picture. It at least opens the door for a good effort and some positive things going on here.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-10-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 3,4

“Positive Notes:

“5 Cal’s Gem - Mendez could easily run in a softer spot without a claim off the long layoff, but instead, they return off 13-month layoff at this MSW level, with ‘go to’ jock Fuentes up, working fantastic since returning from Dixie Downs in Utah.

“First Timers:

“11 Spud - Did show some speed in his most recent drill, but this is tough eleven hole for a debut runner going ⅝, and we’re more inclined to make him come beat us.

“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:

“2 Caerulean - Morning Line 10-1 / WCHR Line 6-1

“TOP PICK: CAERULEAN (#2 10-1 Gutierrez)

“SECOND CHOICE: STIR THE POT (#10 12-1 Hernandez)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Del Mar review

Saturday’s feature was a minor stakes, the $65,000 Wickerr Stakes (not the Wickker Stakes as I wrote on Saturday) for horses going a mile on the turf. The winner was Bob and Jackie, who worked his way smartly through the stretch to win by a neck. (See Bob Ike’s results below.)

Bob and Jackie paid $18.40, $9.60 and $7.00. Kiwi’s Dream was second, and Murah Khan finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “I told [jockey Heriberto Figueroa], ‘Don’t strangle him, let him go.’ He can be a little headstrong, but he’s a free-running horse. Credit to [Figueroa]. He did a good job. He [Bob and Jackie] has had some issues and it’s been a long time [between races], but he’s sound now and it’s good to see him win.”

Heriberto Figueroa (winning jockey): “He came back running. He ran really well. When he changed leads, he dug in. He was running hard at the finish and I knew I was going to win. One time last year when he was training, he hurt himself a little bit as he was changing leads. And since, he’s still a little shy about it. But once we get him to do that, he comes on. I’ve ridden this horse every time (seven for seven) and I really like him.”

Del Mar preview

Sunday’s Del Mar card is 10 races starting at 2 p.m. with one very minor stakes race to head it. There are three allowance/optional claimers and half of the races are on the turf. The feature is the $65,000 Osunitas Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf.

Super Patriot is the 8-5 favorite for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. She has won six-of-28 starts lifetime and is coming off a win in the Fran’s Valentine, arguably a better race, at Santa Anita. She has won three of her seven races at Del Mar.

The second favorite, at 7-2, is Sedamar for Shelby Ruis and Brice Blanc. She has won four of 13 and is coming off a second to Super Patriot in the Fran’s Valentine. This horse was bred by Mick Ruis, Shelby’s dad.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 6, 11 (2 also eligible), 7, 7, 7, 10, 7, 12.

Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza tested positive for the coronavirus and will be out of action for at least a couple weeks. We hinted at this possibility in Saturday’s newsletter but word didn’t come down until after the newsletter went to editing. However, we did post a story online and got something in the print edition. For the web story, just click here.

And now Los Alamitos gets hit

Credit to Jeremy Balan, of BetAmerica, for translating the tweet by Los Alamitos jockey Eduard Kennis Rojas Fernandez for saying that he, too, has tested positive for the coronavirus. There is a lot of heat on Los Al at the moment. Not what it needed.

Sad to report

Del Mar had its first fatality of its summer season when a 3-year-old filly suffered a catastrophic injury after completing a four-furlong work on Saturday morning. Lovely Lilia was pulled up at the completion of the workout on the main track and vanned off. Veterinarians determined that she could not recover from the unnamed injury and was euthanized. The injury occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Vladimir Cerin was the trainer of the New York bred. For more on this, just click here.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 California Kook (4-1)

This improving filly from the Peter Miller stable comes off a runner-up effort versus the boys when going nine furlongs in the Snow Chief (Cal-bred stakes). She defeated older Cal-breds one race back and should act with these open company allowance fillies under top turf rider Flavien Prat.

Saturday’s result: Bob and Jackie ($18.40) surged late to run down the leader near the wire as one of my two suggested price horses.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick of the day

RACE THREE: No.1 Dorita’s Lemon (8-1)

Dorita’s Lemon is ridden by Umberto Rispoli and anything he rides this summer I am using. I expect a big meet for this jockey. Rispoli rode this horse to a victory in the debut and then again on the restarting of racing in May. They tried turf next out with Mike Smith for a third-place finish and today moves back to the winning jockey and distance and surface. The 8-1 value is very attractive in this small field. This race from 11 tries has been won by horses over 5-1 six times and horses over 10-1 have won four times. The Brad Cox favorite, Jewel Thief, ridden by Flavien Prat, should ensure we get this nice morning line price.

Saturday’s result: Rowangoeshollywood tried to take them gate to wire and any other jockey would have. Make a note of this horse especially on a jockey upgrade. Umberto Rispoli would have won on that horse, hint, hint, trainer for next out.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Note on big race reviews

Have to say I’ve been surprised at how many emails I’ve gotten on running the Woodbine races given their inflated purses. First, yes, I know the Canadian dollar is weaker than a Thursday race card. And, yes, I know the conversion is about three-quarters. But since I say “races worth $100,000 or more” instead of “races worth $100,000 (USD) or more,” I figured what’s the harm? Some of you find harm in it, so, here’s a suggestion: Just skip over them. (Also, don’t rule out the possibility that at some point I might get tired of adding them.)

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mighty Heart ($29.60)

Advertisement

Keeneland (4): $150,000 Appalachian Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Enola Gay ($12.60)

Belmont (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Ruffian Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Monomoy Girl ($2.30)

Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Designed by Kitten ($5.90)

Keeneland (5): Grade 1 $250,000 Madison Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Guarana ($3.00)

Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Bold Script ($3.60)

Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Shakertown Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Leinster ($22.40)

Delaware (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Gentle Ruler ($2.40)

Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $175,000 Connaught Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Silent Poet ($4.90)

Advertisement

Keeneland (7): Grade 1 $400,000 Ashland Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Speech ($10.00)

Delaware (8): Grade 2 $400,000 Delaware Handicap, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Dunbar Road ($2.40)

Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $350,000 Jenny Wiley Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Rushing Fall ($3.60)

Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Encierro ($28.10)

Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $600,000 Blue Grass Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Art Collector ($6.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:59 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Copley (2-1)

12:06 Woodbine (5): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sport’n Forty (5-2)

1:24 Keeneland (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Transylvania Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Field Pass (2-1)

2:10 Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Dream Maker (2-1)

2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Elkhorn Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Zulu Alpha (8-5)

2:42 Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: I Wonder (3-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 2 Close To It (8-1)

He has a solid effort 57 nights ago against stakes winner John Carter Cash to earn a career best figure on my charts with everything factored in (trouble @ track variant). In that race, Close To It got fractious in the gate prior to leaving more than a length slow at the getaway to lose valuable ground and early racing momentum. From there, he finished beautifully to finish second and now returns for a solid jockey/trainer/owner combo.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, July 11. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 2nd day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.28 46.19 58.46 1:04.72 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Octopus 120 4 6 3–hd 5–½ 5–1 1–¾ Maldonado 1.50 1 Next Flight 120 1 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 2–1 Velez 15.60 2 Hydrogen 120 2 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ Fuentes 4.10 5 Foreign Protocol 120 5 5 6 4–1 4–hd 4–1½ Franco 1.80 3 Mister McLean 120 3 4 5–hd 6 6 5–1¾ Gonzalez 8.40 6 Malakai Moxie 120 6 1 4–1 3–hd 3–½ 6 Cedillo 10.30 4 OCTOPUS 5.00 3.60 2.60 1 NEXT FLIGHT 11.00 5.40 2 HYDROGEN 3.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $37.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $30.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-5) $41.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $67.65 Winner–Octopus B.c.3 by Shackleford out of Georgia, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Peachtree Stable (KY). Trainer: Juan Leyva. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $247,257 Exacta Pool $124,953 Quinella Pool $5,341 Superfecta Pool $34,127 Trifecta Pool $71,326. Claimed–Octopus by Anderson, Robert, Lambert, Jeffrey, Marchosky, Earnest and Sumner, Scott. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. OCTOPUS bumped at the start, squeezed between runners early, steered to the inside, saved ground around the turn and into the lane, rallied from the inside and got up late. NEXT FLIGHT sped to the front and cleared early, led from the two path around the turn, showed the way through the drive but could not hold off the winner. HYDROGEN stalked outside the lead, went three wide around the turn and held the show. FOREIGN PROTOCOL settled off the inside, raced five wide into the lane and finished willingly from the outside. MISTER MCLEAN broke out and bumped OCTOPUS at the start, chased off the rail, steadied into the turn, traveled outside a rival and two wide into the stretch and never produced a bid. MALAKAI MOXIE stalked outside a rival, four wide to the stretch and weakened late. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $37,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.18 45.28 56.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Commander 118 1 8 8–3 8–2 5–2 1–1½ Van Dyke 1.80 7 Restoring Dreams 120 7 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1 2–hd Rispoli 14.30 2 Go Time 120 2 7 7–1½ 5–1 3–½ 3–1½ Cedillo 3.40 3 Sharp Warning 120 3 3 3–½ 3–1 4–hd 4–½ Hernandez 8.50 6 Final Final 120 6 9 9 9 8–hd 5–1½ Gonzalez 59.80 5 Shootin Money 120 5 4 5–1 6–½ 7–½ 6–nk Pereira 10.90 9 Carpe Victoriam 120 9 6 4–hd 4–½ 6–hd 7–½ Velez 9.10 8 Handsome Cat 120 8 5 6–hd 7–1 9 8–2¼ Gryder 4.10 4 D K's Crown 120 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 9 Fuentes 22.30 1 COMMANDER (FR) 5.60 3.80 2.80 7 RESTORING DREAMS 11.00 6.20 2 GO TIME 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $27.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $49.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-3) $73.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $65.35 Winner–Commander (FR) Dbb.g.3 by War Command out of Dance Toupie (FR), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Mathieu Daguzan-Garros & Bihari B Modi (FR). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $301,430 Daily Double Pool $54,435 Exacta Pool $165,756 Quinella Pool $5,572 Superfecta Pool $56,664 Trifecta Pool $95,034. Claimed–Handsome Cat by Jpf Investments I LLC. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. COMMANDER (FR) settled, inside, saved ground around the turn, asked in upper stretch, closed fast and gained command approaching the sixteenth pole, then edged clear from the runner-up. RESTORING DREAMS prompted the pace outside into and around the turn, headed the leader into the lane then took control in upper stretch, overtaken by the winner nearing the sixteenth marker and held the place. GO TIME stalked inside, came out a bit leaving the turn, angled out mid-stretch, finished well but missed the place. SHARP WARNING chased near the inside, two wide exiting the bend, angled out in the stretch and flattened. FINAL FINAL lacked early speed, traveled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and finished with a mild late bid. SHOOTIN MONEY chased between then two wide on the turn and never produced a bid. CARPE VICTORIAM tracked three to four wide around the turn, then weakened in the drive. HANDSOME CAT raced off the rail, three wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and lacked a rally. D K'S CROWN set the pace under pressure to the outside, kept along the rail through the turn, lost the lead in upper stretch and gave way. THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.44 46.07 1:11.70 1:24.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Convex 121 4 2 2–½ 2–½ 1–4 1–11¼ Hernandez 6.00 3 Prince Ricky 121 3 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–2 2–1¼ Figueroa 39.90 6 Pour On the Cole 121 6 4 5–1 6–4 4–1½ 3–2¼ Franco 6.70 7 Bigfoot City 121 7 7 4–½ 5–1 5–1 4–½ Pereira 14.50 1 Starship Chewy 124 1 6 7 7 7 5–8¼ Lopez, Jr. 82.30 5 Trojan Magic 124 5 3 3–1 4–1 6–3½ 6–23½ Fuentes 1.60 2 Da Kine 124 2 5 6–1½ 3–½ 3–1 7 Delgadillo 1.20 4 CONVEX 14.00 7.00 4.40 3 PRINCE RICKY 22.60 10.40 6 POUR ON THE COLE 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $52.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $144.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $209.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-7) $316.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $278.60 Winner–Convex Grr.g.3 by Conveyance out of Tex Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Southern Wives Partners (FL). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and ERJ Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $231,454 Daily Double Pool $20,944 Exacta Pool $108,951 Quinella Pool $4,744 Superfecta Pool $40,745 Trifecta Pool $69,690. Claimed–Trojan Magic by R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and O'Neill, Doug F. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $28.55. Pick Three Pool $76,882. CONVEX stalked off the inside, bid outside the leader then kicked clear and widened under right-handed urging and steady handling to the wire. PRINCE RICKY set the pace inside, lost command near the three-sixteenths pole, drifted in past the furlong marker and held second. POUR ON THE COLE chased the leader up the backstretch, asked three wide around the bend and was along for the show. BIGFOOT CITY came out at the start, settled outside, went five wide into the turn, six wide exiting the bend and lacked a rally. STARSHIP CHEWY trailed the field in the beginning, raced two wide the moved out into the four path, came out in upper stretch and passed tired foes. TROJAN MAGIC stalked outside a rival, raced four wide then drifted out a bit into the lane, angled around a rival in the stretch and weakened. DA KINE settled inside, two wide into the lane, eased in the stretch and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.79 47.66 1:12.80 1:24.72 1:36.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sapori Girl 121 1 2 2–hd 3–½ 4–½ 4–1 1–1¾ Rispoli 3.00 9 Viazar 125 9 8 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–nk Valdivia, Jr. 53.10 8 Constantia 121 8 3 3–hd 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ Fuentes 10.00 3 Lemon Drop Tini 121 3 4 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 5–1 4–nk Van Dyke 2.70 2 Star of Africa 117 2 10 10 9–1½ 8–hd 7–2 5–1 Gonzalez 14.90 7 Rowangoeshollywood 121 7 1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 6–ns Pereira 7.20 5 Surface 121 5 6 6–hd 6–hd 7–1 6–½ 7–2¾ Hernandez 4.40 10 Olive You More 121 10 5 7–1 8–1 9–1½ 8–1½ 8–5¼ Franco 5.80 4 M Fast 117 4 9 9–2 10 10 10 9–¾ Cedillo 57.80 6 Midnight Jamboree 125 6 7 8–hd 7–½ 6–hd 9–1 10 Delgadillo 39.40 1 SAPORI GIRL 8.00 4.80 3.40 9 VIAZAR 33.20 16.00 8 CONSTANTIA 7.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $58.40 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $203.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $283.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-8-3) $868.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-8) $1,178.90 Winner–Sapori Girl B.f.4 by Mizzen Mast out of Southern Jewel, by Dixie Union. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Frankfurt Stable, Spetz, Eddie and Tenbrink, Gene. Mutuel Pool $578,595 Daily Double Pool $29,938 Exacta Pool $341,191 Quinella Pool $11,204 Superfecta Pool $137,880 Trifecta Pool $216,038. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-1) paid $41.90. Pick Three Pool $36,575. SAPORI GIRL stalked inside, saved ground into the lane, came out a bit and split foes and surged clear. VIAZAR off a bit slow to begin, went four wide into the first turn, three deep into the far turn, bid three wide and edged rival for the place. CONSTANTIA chased outside a rival, stalked outside a leader on the backstretch, bid into the lane and lost the place. LEMON DROP TINI tracked a bit off the rail, swung out into the drive, showed a mild bid but went evenly in the late stages. STAR OF AFRICA raced off the rail, three wide then angled out four wide into the stretch, came out a bit under left-handed urging and showed some late effort. ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD broke well then crossed over to the inside, set the pace inside, fought back from the inside in the lane but weakened late. SURFACE raced two wide then angled in, pulled early on the backstretch, traveled along the inside and steadied briefly near the five-sixteenths pole, angled out and kept on to the wire. OLIVE YOU MORE three wide into the first turn, two path into the stretch and never responded when asked. M FAST pulled early, raced along the rail to the stretch and had little left in the drive. MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE pulled early, three wide into the first turn, continued three wide to the lane and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.62 46.42 59.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Girther 121 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 1–ns Gonzalez 2.80 1 Cross Indian 121 1 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–2¼ Flores 9.10 4 Raisebeforetheflop 121 4 5 6 5–2½ 5–5 3–ns Fuentes 5.70 2 Hot Rod Charlie 121 2 3 4–1 3–1 3–1 4–1½ Cedillo 1.20 5 Tripple Shake 121 5 4 3–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5–7½ Gryder 8.80 6 Mandrew 121 6 6 5–1½ 6 6 6 Hernandez 6.20 3 GIRTHER 7.60 4.00 2.80 1 CROSS INDIAN 6.60 3.80 4 RAISEBEFORETHEFLOP 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $28.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $21.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-2) $18.87 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $45.50 Winner–Girther Ch.c.2 by Brody's Cause out of Tea Dancer, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $293,463 Daily Double Pool $51,513 Exacta Pool $133,816 Quinella Pool $5,360 Superfecta Pool $33,097 Trifecta Pool $72,986. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $61.80. Pick Three Pool $66,083. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-1-3) 4 correct paid $194.05. Pick Four Pool $207,121. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-4-1-3) 5 correct paid $694.60. Pick Five Pool $636,222. GIRTHER off alertly and went to the front, dueled for command outside, shifted in and bumped rival just past the three-sixteenths pole, led through the drive, bumped by the runner-up near the wire and held on. CROSS INDIAN broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, dueled from the inside, bumped by GIRTHER near the three-sixteenths, drifted out in the lane and bumped the winner nearing the wire and just missed. RAISEBEFORETHEFLOP angled in and saved ground, showed a mild rally and got up for third. HOT ROD CHARLIE bumped leaving the gate, chased a bit off the rail, came out and entered the stretch four wide and was nailed for the show. TRIPPLE SHAKE chased off the rail, exited the bend five wide and weakened. MANDREW stumbled leaving the gate, settled off the rail and had nothing left for the drive. THE STEWARDS REVIEW THE INCIDENTS BETWEEN GIRTHER AND CROSS INDIAN AND RULED THAT BOTH HORSES CONTRIBUTED TO THEIR PROBLEMS AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.69 43.97 55.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Speedy Justice 120 5 2 3–½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–2½ Van Dyke 0.90 3 Capture the Sea 124 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–2 2–1¼ Maldonado 58.30 11 Torosay 122 9 5 5–½ 5–1 3–1 3–¾ Figueroa 3.70 8 Psycho Dar 124 7 7 7–2 7–1 7–1½ 4–1½ Franco 9.70 7 Reedley 122 6 9 9–2 8–2 8–½ 5–¾ Diaz, Jr. 78.40 2 Scarto 122 1 8 10 10 10 6–½ Rispoli 15.10 12 Silent Movies 122 10 6 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 7–½ Flores 47.90 5 Mystic Flight 124 4 3 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1 8–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 27.10 9 K P Indy 120 8 10 8–hd 9–hd 9–1 9–1½ Cedillo 63.00 4 Duplicity 120 3 4 2–½ 4–hd 5–½ 10 Fuentes 4.00 6 SPEEDY JUSTICE 3.80 3.20 2.60 3 CAPTURE THE SEA 24.40 9.40 11 TOROSAY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $51.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $73.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-11-8) $94.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-11) $87.80 Winner–Speedy Justice B.c.3 by Dominus out of Super Seller, by Came Home. Bred by Justice Farm, Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sigband, Michael and Sigband, Nydia M.. Mutuel Pool $508,166 Daily Double Pool $49,535 Exacta Pool $258,672 Quinella Pool $8,513 Superfecta Pool $98,837 Trifecta Pool $158,700. Scratched–Distant Vista (IRE), I Am the Danger, Kneedeepinsnow, Party Town. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-6) paid $17.00. Pick Three Pool $184,680. SPEEDY JUSTICE attended the pace three deep, headed the leader in upper stretch, gained the lead nearing the eighth pole, kicked clear and drew away under left-handed urging. CAPTURE THE SEA set a pressured pace from the inside, led into the lane, could not match the winner late but bested the rest. TOROSAY chased off the rail, went three deep into the stretch, finished evenly and held the show. PSYCHO DAR settled off the the rail then angled in, raced two wide, lacked room and steadied into the stretch, angled out and went willingly to the wire. REEDLEY off a bit slow to begin, raced between rivals early, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the stretch, shifted in then back out at the gap and summoned a mild rally. SCARTO saved ground, steadied briefly in upper stretch, angled out and also found a mild rally. SILENT MOVIES raced outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MYSTIC FLIGHT (IRE) stalked from the inside, a bit off the rail in the lane and weakened. K P INDY raced two wide, angled out in the lane and never made an impact. DUPLICITY pressed the pace outside the leader, chased between rivals into the lane and tired. SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.37 45.30 1:11.25 1:17.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lil Sydney 124 3 4 5–2 3–1½ 1–½ 1–3¼ Cedillo 4.00 8 All I Can Say 124 7 3 6–hd 5–1 3–3 2–1¼ Hernandez 1.80 6 Taco Waco 122 5 1 4–1 2–1 2–1 3–1¼ Delgadillo 9.50 1 Rogallo 124 1 2 2–hd 4–1 4–hd 4–5½ Fuentes 3.20 5 Suances Secret 117 4 7 7 7 6–1½ 5–1¾ Flores 70.40 3 Lucky Patrick 124 2 5 3–½ 6–3 7 6–4¼ Velez 7.70 7 Mantaray Island 124 6 6 1–1 1–1 5–4 7 Figueroa 4.50 4 LIL SYDNEY 10.00 4.20 3.20 8 ALL I CAN SAY 3.20 2.60 6 TACO WACO 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $15.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-1) $17.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $33.95 Winner–Lil Sydney Dbb.g.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $354,260 Daily Double Pool $37,182 Exacta Pool $174,443 Quinella Pool $6,934 Superfecta Pool $64,530 Trifecta Pool $104,061. Scratched–Include the Tax. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $21.00. Pick Three Pool $92,024. LIL SYDNEY stumbled leaving, stalked off the rail, asked around the turn, bid four wide into the lane, cleared with a furlong to go and drew away under a drive. ALL I CAN SAY raced outside a rival, advanced four to five wide around the turn, loomed into the stretch but could not match the winner in the late stages. TACO WACO chased off the rail, moved up to press the pace from the outside, gained the lead at the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch and weakened. ROGALLO chased from the inside, came out into the stretch, moved out further in upper stretch and kept on. SUANCES SECRET traveled off the rail, angled in on the turn, kept on along the inside in the stretch and improved position. LUCKY PATRICK stalked outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch and had little left in the drive. MANTARAY ISLAND off a bit slow, sent for the lead, set the pace up the backstretch, pressured around the turn and gave way in the drive. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. 'Wickerr Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.76 45.08 1:08.99 1:21.27 1:33.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bob and Jackie 121 5 4 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 1–nk Figueroa 8.20 1 Kiwi's Dream 121 1 1 1–2 1–1 1–2 1–1 2–½ Hernandez 3.80 8 Murad Khan 121 8 6 5–1 5–hd 4–½ 3–½ 3–hd Fuentes 14.60 9 Big Score 121 9 8 7–hd 8–2 7–1 6–1 4–¾ Cedillo 3.70 4 Voodoo Song 121 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–½ 5–ns Van Dyke 2.90 7 Souter 121 7 5 6–1 6–hd 6–½ 5–hd 6–½ Roman 7.40 3 Jasikan 123 3 9 9 9 8–½ 8–2½ 7–1¼ Rispoli 5.40 2 New Year 121 2 7 8–2 7–1 9 7–hd 8–8¼ Franco 61.10 6 Bolo 123 6 2 4–1½ 4–1 5–½ 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 18.80 5 BOB AND JACKIE 18.40 9.60 7.00 1 KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) 5.80 4.40 8 MURAD KHAN (FR) 9.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $96.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $46.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $49.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-9) $197.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $205.05 Winner–Bob and Jackie B.c.4 by Twirling Candy out of Fateer, by Eskendereya. Bred by Zayat Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $476,498 Daily Double Pool $45,054 Exacta Pool $272,510 Quinella Pool $8,705 Superfecta Pool $89,686 Trifecta Pool $148,363. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $57.95. Pick Three Pool $90,985. BOB AND JACKIE stalked off the rail, outside a rival on the far turn, chased the leader two wide into the lane, dug in late and got up in time. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) set the pace inside, led clear into the stretch, urged right-handed then switched to the left, held command to deep stretch but was nailed by the winner near the wire. MURAD KHAN (FR) three wide on the first turn, moved out on the backstretch, steered back to the three path around the far turn and into the drive, finished gamely and held the show. BIG SCORE angled in soon after the start, raced two wide, off the rail on the backstretch, angled four wide into the lane, closed well and missed the show honors. VOODOO SONG raced a bit off the rail, along the inside into the stretch, finished willingly but lacked the needed late punch. SOUTER (GB) between foes early then two wide on the first turn, between rivals into and around the far turn and finished willingly. JASIKAN (IRE) lagged behind early, traveled near the inside, angled around a rival, bumped by inside rival near the three-sixteenths, then came with a mild bid late. NEW YEAR tracked from the inside, lacked room into the second turn, angled out and bumped rival near the three-sixteenths and could not rally in the drive. BOLO stalked inside, lost ground around the far turn and faded. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $37,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.67 47.36 1:12.52 1:25.98 1:39.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Teachers Big Dream 119 6 1 2–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ Rispoli 9.30 8 Sabinos Pride 121 7 6 6–4 6–1 6–1 5–½ 2–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 20.20 6 Rather Nosy 123 5 5 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 2–3½ 3–2¼ Cedillo 1.10 5 Buyback 123 4 2 5–1 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd Van Dyke 6.80 2 DQ–White Velvet 119 2 7 4–½ 5–½ 5–1 4–1 5–2¼ Fuentes 44.70 1 Paige Runner 125 1 4 7 7 7 7 6–4¼ Figueroa 18.40 3 Diva in Charge 125 3 3 3–1 4–1½ 4–hd 6–2 7 Maldonado 1.70 7 TEACHERS BIG DREAM 20.60 9.40 4.20 8 SABINOS PRIDE 17.00 4.80 6 RATHER NOSY 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $230.80 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $130.70 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $120.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-5) $117.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $181.15 Winner–Teachers Big Dream B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $372,027 Daily Double Pool $48,441 Exacta Pool $191,136 Quinella Pool $7,410 Superfecta Pool $72,925 Trifecta Pool $111,572. Scratched–Kristi's Tiger. DQ–#2 White Velvet–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 6th. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-7) paid $252.45. Pick Three Pool $65,816. TEACHERS BIG DREAM pressed the pace outside, took command near the five-eighths marker, vied three deep then outside RATHER NOSY on the turn, regained the advantage at the quarter pole, moved clear a furlong out and held safely. SABINOS PRIDE bumped by rival on the first turn, pulled into the backstretch, raced off the rail, three wide into the stretch, angled out in the stretch, rallied late and gained the place. RATHER NOSY set the pace inside, vied with a pair to the outside on the backstretch and took the led again, fought from the inside to the eighth pole and weakened to third. BUYBACK bumped with rival and angled in on the first turn, went between runners on the backstretch, bid between near the half-mild marker, lost ground and chased three wide into the stretch and flattened. WHITE VELVET came in and impeded foe nearing the first turn, stalked from the inside, two wide into the lane and lacked a bid. PAIGE RUNNER impeded by WHITE VELVET and checked early, came out on the backstretch, went four wide into the stretch and never rallied. DIVA IN CHARGE raced mid-pack, four wide into the lane and weakened. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED WHITE VELVET FROM FIFTH TO SIXTH FOR CROSSING OVER ON PAIGE RUNNER AND CAUSING HER TO CHECK NEARING THE FIRST TURN. TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.93 48.09 1:13.08 1:24.72 1:36.38 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Resarcio 121 6 6 6–1 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1 1–¾ Blanc 7.00 1 Vegas Palm 125 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–ns Figueroa 8.10 7 This Tea 121 7 2 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–½ 3–nk Gutierrez 9.50 12 Sweet Devil 121 11 4 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–1 Hernandez 4.30 8 Red Diamond 121 8 7 5–hd 6–½ 5–2 5–½ 5–nk Valdivia, Jr. 13.80 10 Bristol Bayou 121 9 9 8–1½ 7–1 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1¾ Van Dyke 11.50 11 Surround 121 10 11 11 9–½ 7–2½ 7–2½ 7–2¼ Cedillo 14.70 4 Into Victory 121 4 8 9–1 10–1½ 10–2 9–1½ 8–½ Pereira 60.60 2 Fabiolla 125 2 3 7–½ 8–7 8–1½ 8–1 9–4¾ Roman 23.80 5 Nurse Goodbody 125 5 10 10–½ 11 9–hd 10–6 10–12¼ Rispoli 1.60 3 Dolci 121 3 5 4–1 5–hd 11 11 11 Fuentes 65.60 6 RESARCIO 16.00 6.00 4.00 1 VEGAS PALM 8.20 4.80 7 THIS TEA 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $198.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $54.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $64.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-12) $459.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-12-8) Carryover $15,322 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $330.30 Winner–Resarcio Grr.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Walloon, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Hudson, E. J., Ingordo, David, Ingordo, Dorothy and Shapiro, Thomas A.. Mutuel Pool $672,626 Daily Double Pool $218,069 Exacta Pool $366,853 Quinella Pool $11,066 Superfecta Pool $172,033 Super High Five Pool $20,076 Trifecta Pool $249,639. Scratched–Convincingly. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-6) paid $519.85. Pick Three Pool $227,474. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-7-6) 4 correct paid $2,234.20. Pick Four Pool $742,553. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/10-4-5-7-6) 5 correct paid $5,497.55. Pick Five Pool $1,087,726. $2 Pick Six (3-6/10-4-5-7-6) 5 out of 6 paid $663.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-6/10-4-5-7-6) 6 correct paid $288,005.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $301,511. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $7,309.70. Place Pick All Pool $28,734. RESARCIO stalked a bit off the rail, angled with a furlong to go, rallied along the inside and overhauled rivals. VEGAS PALM set all the pace inside and went gamely to the wire. THIS TEA up close, bid outside on the far turn, challenged through the lane and was outfinished by the top pair. SWEET DEVIL stalked outside a rival, four wide into the stretch and finished willingly four deep late. RED DIAMOND settled off the rail, went three wide into the lane, angled out and went willingly to the wire. BRISTOL BAYOU settled outside a rival, lacked room and bumped rival into the far turn, moved to the inside around the bend, angled out and also finished willingly the drive. SURROUND (IRE) chased off the rail, angled in upper stretch and lacked a bid. INTO VICTORY crowded and checked early, raced two wide then a bit off the rail, was rank and altered out into the far turn, raced two wide into the lane and had little left. FABIOLLA (GB) raced along the inside, steadied past the three-eighths pole, angled out into the stretch and weakened. NURSE GOODBODY traveled off the rail, angled four wide and weakened. DOLCI stalked inside, bumped by rival entering the far turn, dropped back and weakened in the drive. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $28,054 Inter-Track N/A $3,924,603 Out of State N/A $12,484,303 TOTAL N/A $16,436,960