Del Mar has first horse death of summer season

Tractors resurface the track an hour before the first race scheduled Thursday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
July 11, 2020
12:29 PM
Del Mar had the first horse fatality of its summer season when an unraced 3-year-old filly suffered a catastrophic injury after completing a four-furlong work on Saturday morning.

Lovely Lilia was pulled up at the completion of the workout on the main track and vanned off. Veterinarians determined that she could not recover from the unspecified injury and was euthanized. The injury occurred shortly before 5 a.m.

Vladimir Cerin was the trainer of the Oklahoma-bred filly, who did not race in her 2-year-old year or the first half of this year.

The Del Mar track has been open for training the last 14 days and has conducted 1,124 workouts, including Lovely Lilia on Saturday. The track was conducting its second day of live racing on Saturday afternoon.

Del Mar has a recent reputation of being one of the safest tracks in the United States. Last year at the summer meeting, it had no racing deaths and four in training. Two of those in training were the result of a freak accident in which two horses collided in the morning.

In the shorter fall meeting, there were three racing deaths and two in training.

On Friday, the California Horse Racing Board put Los Alamitos on a 10-day probationary period to come up with a plan after a spike in deaths at the Orange County track. There have been 20 racing and training deaths at Los Alamitos since Dec. 27, including eight since May 26.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

