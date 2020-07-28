Horse racing newsletter: Give me an $8 pick six with 9-10-7-10-2-11

Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, July 27. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.23 47.10 1:13.23 1:25.99 1:39.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Harvest Moon 119 4 2 5–1 6 3–3 1–2½ 1–4¼ Prat 1.50 1 Velvet Queen 123 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1 2–4¼ Hernandez 1.90 5 Shanghai Truffles 123 5 4 4–1½ 4–½ 2–hd 3–5 3–7¾ Cedillo 18.40 2 Mongolian Window 123 2 3 2–1 2–½ 4–hd 5–4 4–¾ Fuentes 16.00 6 Tiz Wonderfully 125 6 6 6 5–½ 5–1½ 4–½ 5–8¼ Pereira 6.50 3 Great Return 125 3 5 3–hd 3–hd 6 6 6 Van Dyke 3.60

4 HARVEST MOON 5.00 2.80 2.40 1 VELVET QUEEN 2.80 2.60 5 SHANGHAI TRUFFLES 5.40

$1 EXACTA (4-1) $7.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-2) $14.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $21.55

Winner–Harvest Moon B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Alice Bamford (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $167,737 Exacta Pool $76,889 Quinella Pool $3,871 Superfecta Pool $24,875 Trifecta Pool $46,013. Scratched–none.

HARVEST MOON went four deep into the first turn, settled off the pace, advanced outside, bid three deep approaching the quarter pole, cleared in the stretch and drew away under mild urging. VELVET QUEEN controlled the pace from the inside, led clear to the quarter pole, vied with outside rivals two wide into the lane and yielded to the winner. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES chased outside a rival then angled in on the clubhouse turn, inched forward from the inside, angled out and bid between foes around the far turn and into the lane but proved no match for the top pair. MONGOLIAN WINDOW between foes early then a bit off the rail, went between runners on the backstretch, ridden along at the three-eighths pole, lost ground three wide on the final turn and weakened in the lane. TIZ WONDERFULLY went four wide into the first turn then angled in a path, raced off the rail to the far turn then angled to the rail, saved ground into the stretch and lacked further response. GREAT RETURN stumbled slightly at the start, three deep into the first turn, stalked outside pair on the backstretch, started to weaken and drifted out leaving the far turn and tired in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 45.95 1:10.84 1:22.71 1:34.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Quick 125 1 5 7–1½ 7–hd 7–hd 6–½ 1–½ Rispoli 3.20 6 Gypsy Spirit 123 6 7 4–hd 4–1 4–1½ 1–½ 2–1 Prat 1.40 5 Gallovie 123 5 1 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 3–ns Hernandez 5.80 3 Muchly 125 3 8 6–½ 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 4–1¼ Van Dyke 5.10 4 Lavender 123 4 4 5–1 5–1 5–1 8 5–nk Pereira 16.10 2 Miss Flawless 123 2 6 8 8 8 7–hd 6–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 45.90 8 Saints Paynter 123 8 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 7–1 Fuentes 48.80 7 Zest 123 7 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 3–½ 8 Cedillo 6.70

1 QUICK (GB) 8.40 3.40 2.40 6 GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) 3.00 2.40 5 GALLOVIE (GB) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-3) $13.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $21.90

Winner–Quick (GB) B.f.4 by Olympic Glory (IRE) out of The Giving Tree (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd (GB). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $267,744 Daily Double Pool $59,523 Exacta Pool $144,807 Quinella Pool $6,466 Superfecta Pool $52,314 Trifecta Pool $84,988. Scratched–none.

QUICK (GB) unhurried from the inside, tipped out into the stretch, split foes and surged late overhaul the runner-up. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) stalked a bit off the rail, raced two wide then angled three wide leaving the far turn, cleared rivals inside the furlong pole but could not hold off the winner. GALLOVIE (GB) stalked inside, saved ground to the lane, rallied inside and edged rival for the show. MUCHLY (GB) reserved outside a rival, went two to three wide into the stretch, angled out and showed late effort but got denied for the show honors. LAVENDER (IRE) traveled off the pace from the inside, angled out in upper stretch, awaited room a furlong out, angled in near the sixteenth pole and improved position. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) raced a bit off the rail, outside a rival up the backstretch, went three wide into the stretch, came out in the drive and passed tired foes. SAINTS PAYNTER sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, set the pace along the rail, challenged from the outside and fought back to the eighth pole then weakened in the final furlong. ZEST forwardly placed outside the leader, bid alongside rival at the quarter pole, vied between rivals in upper stretch and weakened in the late stages.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.13 46.64 1:12.16 1:18.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Flying Business 111 3 5 3–1 2–½ 1–3½ 1–5¼ Centeno 1.60 6 Sherilinda 121 6 1 2–½ 3–1½ 2–2 2–2¼ Flores 4.70 1 Awesome Amanda 124 1 7 8 4–½ 3–2½ 3–½ Cedillo 3.70 4 Real Good Deal 122 4 2 5–1 7–hd 5–hd 4–3¼ Pereira 6.80 10 Thunder Woman 124 9 4 4–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 5–4½ Hernandez 9.10 2 Musically 121 2 8 7–½ 8 7–2 6–4¾ Maldonado 72.90 8 La Croix 119 7 3 1–hd 1–hd 6–2½ 7–13 Franco 12.80 5 Sindy's Revenge 119 5 6 6–1 6–hd 8 8 Delgadillo 16.80 9 Boolicious 124 8 9 dnf Velez 20.00

3 FLYING BUSINESS 5.20 3.40 2.60 6 SHERILINDA 4.80 3.80 1 AWESOME AMANDA 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $12.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-4) $16.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $26.95 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-7) $7.40

Winner–Flying Business Dbb.f.3 by Gervinho out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Gino Roncelli (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $260,544 Daily Double Pool $30,732 Exacta Pool $127,015 Quinella Pool $5,274 Superfecta Pool $35,412 Trifecta Pool $63,643. Scratched–Midnight Garden. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $28.70. Pick Three Pool $97,970. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-7) paid $5.95.

FLYING BUSINESS chased the top pair then went up to challenge inside, vied for the lead around the bend, moved clear near the quarter pole and powered away under right-handed urging and steady handling late. SHERILINDA off alertly, pressed the pace inside the leader, vied between rivals around the turn, could not match the winner into the lane and held the place. AWESOME AMANDA reserved in the early stages, went between rivals, crept closer into the turn, ridden along around the bend, angled four wide and bested the others. REAL GOOD DEAL tracked off the inside, four wide into the turn then three wide exiting the bend and showed a mild response in the drive. THUNDER WOMAN broke through the gate prior to the start, went four wide through the turn and never rallied. MUSICALLY chased inside then a bit off the rail into the lane and had little left for the stretch. LA CROIX sped to the front, set the pace with pressure to the inside, vied three deep on the turn and gave way. SINDY'S REVENGE went five wide through the turn and was never a factor. BOOLICIOUS refused to the leave the gate at the start and walked off following the race. THE STEWARDS REVIEWED THE START OF BOOLICIOUS AND RULED THAT SHE CAUSED HER OWN PROBLEMS BY REFUSING AT THE START AND IS DECLARED A STARTER.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.48 46.58 1:10.82 1:35.25 1:41.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Dominant Soul 121 10 1 1–hd 1–2 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1 Pereira 12.00 6 No Slo Mo 121 6 8 6–1½ 6–1 6–1½ 5–1 2–1½ Rispoli 9.50 9 Comradery 121 9 7 5–3 5–2 3–1 2–2½ 3–½ Hernandez 11.80 4 Cosmo 121 4 2 4–hd 3–hd 4–½ 3–1 4–1¼ Maldonado 3.70 1 Capital Call 121 1 9 10–4½ 10–3½ 8–hd 7–1 5–2½ Van Dyke 5.90 5 Rio Ocho 121 5 10 9–2½ 8–½ 7–1 8–1½ 6–1½ Cedillo 2.00 7 Power Source 121 7 3 2–3 2–½ 2–1 4–½ 7–½ Figueroa 21.10 3 Oculus 121 3 4 7–½ 9–hd 10–1 10–½ 8–½ Roman 140.70 11 Newell 121 11 11 11 11 11 9–½ 9–1 Valdivia, Jr. 103.00 8 Inch 121 8 5 3–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 6–1 10–hd Franco 14.40 2 Munnings' Pilot 121 2 6 8–hd 7–1 9–1 11 11 Prat 7.00

10 DOMINANT SOUL 26.00 12.60 8.80 6 NO SLO MO 10.20 8.00 9 COMRADERY (IRE) 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $57.20 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $101.30 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $134.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-9-4) $389.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-9) $506.40

Winner–Dominant Soul Dbb.c.3 by Dominus out of Forest Melody, by Forest Camp. Bred by Paula Capestro (KY). Trainer: Paula S. Capestro. Owner: Paula S. Capestro. Mutuel Pool $310,095 Daily Double Pool $37,055 Exacta Pool $184,670 Quinella Pool $7,321 Superfecta Pool $76,059 Trifecta Pool $117,595. Scratched–Form A Square (GB), Hollywoodhellraisr, War Path. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-10) paid $70.15. Pick Three Pool $56,574. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-7-10) paid $27.15.

DOMINANT SOUL dueled outside a rival for the lead, cleared around the clubhouse turn, led along the inside, saved ground to the stretch, urged right-handed and held safely under hand urging late. NO SLO MO settled a bit off the rail, angled four wide around the far turn, closed fast but could not reach the winner. COMRADERY (IRE) stalked a bit off the inside, went three deep on the backstretch, inched forward nearing the far turn, outside a rival on the bend, came with a mild bid in upper stretch but flattened in the final furlong. COSMO broke out and bumped rival, stalked inside, tipped out and showed a mild response. CAPITAL CALL put in tight quarters and steadied leaving the chute, traveled three deep into the far turn, four wide into the lane, came in stretch and finished with late effort. RIO OCHO (IRE) bumped leaving the gate, traveled three wide into the first turn, stayed off the rail up the backstretch, went three wide into the lane and improved position. POWER SOURCE (IRE) dueled inside then let the leader go around the first turn, stalked the winner to the lane and weakened. OCULUS saved ground to the stretch and never threatened. NEWELL tracked along the inside, moved off the rail, went three deeep into the stretch and was never a factor. INCH tracked between runners then outside a rival, three wide leaving the turn and faded. MUNNINGS' PILOT tight and steadied leaving the chute, raced between then outside a rival, between foes into the far turn and into the stretch and failed to response when asked.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.93 45.95 58.81 1:05.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Approved for Flyby 121 9 1 3–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 1–½ Rispoli 4.20 11 Little Miss Ellie 121 11 5 10–1 5–½ 3–1½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 3.40 7 Va Va Voom 124 7 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1 3–2¼ Fuentes 7.70 4 Jan Jan Can 124 4 10 9–½ 6–hd 4–1 4–1 Delgadillo 38.20 12 Too Hot for Curlin 124 12 11 12 12 7–3 5–nk Franco 18.60 1 Ole Silver 121 1 9 7–½ 7–½ 6–1 6–3¼ Pereira 8.20 2 Warren's Empress 121 2 7 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 7–nk Velez 45.10 3 Apache Pass 124 3 6 8–½ 10–1½ 8–hd 8–2½ Prat 14.10 8 Mountain Pass 121 8 12 11–5 11–2 9–1½ 9–5¾ Maldonado 57.00 10 Candy's Honey 121 10 4 6–½ 8–½ 10–hd 10–hd Desormeaux 15.90 5 Hot Chicken 121 5 8 5–1 9–2 12 11–15¾ Van Dyke 29.40 6 South Beach Gal 121 6 3 1–1 1–½ 11–½ 12 Hernandez 2.60

9 APPROVED FOR FLYBY 10.40 5.60 4.00 11 LITTLE MISS ELLIE 4.80 3.80 7 VA VA VOOM 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-9) $116.20 $1 EXACTA (9-11) $24.10 $2 QUINELLA (9-11) $23.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-7-4) $329.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-7) $72.05

Winner–Approved for Flyby B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Approved to Fly, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Eichenberger Revocable Trust. Mutuel Pool $341,476 Daily Double Pool $38,995 Exacta Pool $195,494 Quinella Pool $7,079 Superfecta Pool $77,417 Trifecta Pool $108,251. Claimed–South Beach Gal by Manoogian, Jay and Julie and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-9) paid $62.95. Pick Three Pool $87,565. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/7-10-9) 4 correct paid $203.90. Pick Four Pool $359,834. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-3/7-10-9) 5 correct paid $1,080.20. Pick Five Pool $888,390.

APPROVED FOR FLYBY in range of the leader off the rail, went four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front in the final furlong then held off the runner-up. LITTLE MISS ELLIE settled in the early going, advanced five wide around the turn, angled out, finished well outside the winner but could not get by. VA VA VOOM well placed early, closed in on the turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, moved clear three wide but could not match the top pair in deep stretch. JAN JAN CAN traveled off the inside then went three deep btween into the turn, exited the bend three wide, angled out in upper stretch and bested the others. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN dropped back early, raced four wide around the bend and summoned a late rally. OLE SILVER tracked inside, angled out in the stretch and finished evenly. WARREN'S EMPRESS chased along the inside, angled out approaching the three-sixteenths pole and lacked a bid when called upon. APACHE PASS tracked between rivals, lacked room and checked near the three-eighths pole, angled out on the turn and failed to rally. MOUNTAIN PASS hopped to come away slowly at the start, went five wide into the stretch and proved no menace. CANDY'S HONEY off the rail in the early going, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. HOT CHICKEN chased outside a rival, in tight quarters and checked past the five-sixteenths pole and weakened in the lane. SOUTH BEACH GAL showed good early speed, set the pace a bit off the rail and folded when challenged.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.47 45.53 1:10.37 1:22.83 1:34.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hootie 121 3 8 8–1 9–½ 8–½ 2–1 1–1¼ Rispoli 2.90 7 Contagion 121 7 9 9–1 8–½ 7–hd 7–1½ 2–hd Van Dyke 11.40 13 French Getaway 121 11 10 10–1½ 10–1½ 6–1 1–hd 3–1½ Smith 5.00 6 Never Easy 121 6 3 2–2 2–2 1–1 3–½ 4–¾ Gutierrez 8.40 11 Worthy Turk 121 9 1 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 6–½ 5–ns Prat 2.70 2 Pubilius Syrus 121 2 6 6–½ 7–1½ 10–2 8–hd 6–nk Cedillo 21.40 5 Ocean Fury 119 5 7 7–1 6–hd 4–hd 5–1 7–½ Figueroa 7.80 10 Erotic 121 8 11 11 11 11 9–1 8–hd Hernandez 19.90 12 The Creep 119 10 2 4–2 3–1 2–1½ 4–½ 9–3½ Fuentes 68.80 1 Kylemore 121 1 5 3–hd 4–1 9–½ 10–7½ 10–18¼ Franco 12.10 4 Stay Golden 121 4 4 1–1½ 1–2½ 3–½ 11 11 Espinoza 95.40

3 HOOTIE 7.80 4.40 3.20 7 CONTAGION 11.80 8.80 13 FRENCH GETAWAY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $46.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $48.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-13-6) $150.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-13) $149.65

Winner–Hootie B.g.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Barbariansmile, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Halo Farms (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bruce Treitman. Mutuel Pool $279,707 Daily Double Pool $38,920 Exacta Pool $164,325 Quinella Pool $7,441 Superfecta Pool $68,007 Trifecta Pool $97,943. Claimed–Hootie by CTR Stables LLC, Wonderland Racing Stables, Cahill, Jim,O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum,Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Never Easy by Macy, Michael, Plumer, Scott and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Captivate, Conquest Lemonraid, Mithqaal. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-9-3) paid $138.60. Pick Three Pool $87,844.

HOOTIE pulled early from the inside, raced inside off the pace, rank and hard to ride past the seven-sixteenths pole, angled four wide around the far turn, rallied from the outside and edged clear. CONTAGION raced outside a rival, two wide then three wide on the far turn, came out in the stretch, finished wel land edged rival for the place. FRENCH GETAWAY floated out by rival on the first turn, settled off the rail, advanced three wide on the far turn and four wide into the stretch, took control near the eighth pole and got outfinished in the late stages. NEVER EASY stalked a bit off the inside, bid between rivals near the five-sixteenths pole, took a short lead soon after, moved to the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. WORTHY TURK mid-pack up the backstretch, moved closer between runners into the far turn, traveled two wide into the stretch, awaited room, found an opening and kept on to improve position. PUBILIUS SYRUS mid-pack along the inside, lacked room and angled out near the quarter pole, went three wide into the stretch, angled out further and improved position. OCEAN FURY traveled outside a rival, moved off the rail on the backstretch, raced three deep and between rivals while in range leaving the turn but faltered in the drive. EROTIC angled in soon after the start, pulled into the first turn, raced four wide then angled out in the stretch and lacked a rally. THE CREEP stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep around the far turn, dueled into the stretch, took a short lead then weakened late stages. KYLEMORE chased inside, angled two wide around around a foe on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. STAY GOLDEN set the pace inside, lost command near the five-sixteenths, steadied inside on the far turn and faded in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.64 47.85 1:13.45 1:26.67 1:39.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Negotiator 121 5 1 4–hd 6–1 3–hd 2–1 1–4¾ Hernandez 15.30 8 Most Sandisfactory 121 8 3 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–½ 2–hd Prat 0.90 7 World Affairs 125 7 6 5–1½ 4–½ 4–2½ 3–3½ 3–6¼ Cedillo 2.80 9 Kazansky 125 9 2 2–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 4–5 4–4¼ Pereira 13.20 3 Hapi Hapi 121 3 4 3–½ 3–½ 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–4¼ Van Dyke 5.40 6 Ultimate Mystery 125 6 5 6–½ 8–½ 8–3 7–1½ 6–2¼ Franco 35.70 2 Drink to That 125 2 10 10 9–1 6–1 6–½ 7–1 Espinoza 47.50 4 Ziyanair 118 4 8 9–1 10 10 9–2½ 8–½ Centeno 52.80 1 Twirling Derby 121 1 7 8–½ 7–hd 9–½ 10 9–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 54.30 11 My Sunshine 121 10 9 7–½ 5–hd 7–1 8–½ 10 Fuentes 17.10

5 NEGOTIATOR 32.60 10.20 5.40 8 MOST SANDISFACTORY 3.00 2.20 7 WORLD AFFAIRS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $105.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $38.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $24.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-9) $86.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7) $55.20

Winner–Negotiator Ch.g.3 by Awesome Again out of Practicaly Perfect, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Double JH Stable, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $340,363 Daily Double Pool $29,650 Exacta Pool $178,815 Quinella Pool $7,159 Superfecta Pool $82,934 Trifecta Pool $117,623. Claimed–Most Sandisfactory by Besecker, Joseph E., O'Neill, Dennis and Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Hapi Hapi by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Claimed–Drink to That by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Agent Zero, Bigfoot City. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-3-5) paid $165.15. Pick Three Pool $101,038.

NEGOTIATOR two wide and between rivals into the first turn, stalked up the backstretch, angled out four wide on the second turn, closed outside the leader, cleared foe and won going away. MOST SANDISFACTORY had good early speed and angled to the inside, set the pace a bit off the rail, pressured into the far turn, kicked clear again around the bend, challenged by the winner and could not contain NEGOTIATOR in the drive. WORLD AFFAIRS four deep into the first turn, three deep up the backstretch, moved closer into the second turn, raced four wide then five wide into the stretch and finished willingly. KAZANSKY chased off the rail, came with a mild bid at the three-eighths pole, went four to five wide around the turn and gave way. HAPI HAPI bumped leaving the gate, stalked inside, pulled from the three-quarter marker to the around the eleven-sixteenths pole, bid inside past the half-mile marker, dropped back on the turn and tired. ULTIMATE MYSTERY settled off the pace, raced four wide then three wide and lacked a rally. DRINK TO THAT knocked into rival leaving the gate, traveled two wide, came out into the backstretch, four wide into the second turn and lacked further response. ZIYANAIR two wide into the far turn, came out into the stretch and failed to rally. TWIRLING DERBY stumbled, broke out and bumped rival, tracked inside, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. MY SUNSHINE unhurried in the early going, dropped back on the far turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.88 46.64 1:10.33 1:21.95 1:33.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Order and Law 121 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1 Valdivia, Jr. 18.50 5 Maestro Dearte 121 5 6 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 2–ns Espinoza 13.50 6 Gregorian Chant 121 6 4 3–hd 3–2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ Cedillo 4.20 7 Mesut 121 7 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–2 4–½ Rispoli 2.40 2 King of Speed 121 2 3 2–4 2–4 2–2 2–½ 5–1¼ Smith 4.90 4 Fight On 121 4 1 4–1½ 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6–½ Prat 2.20 3 Untamed Domain 121 3 5 6–½ 6–1½ 7 7 7 Hernandez 8.30

1 ORDER AND LAW 39.00 16.40 9.00 5 MAESTRO DEARTE 10.20 5.40 6 GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $644.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $144.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $197.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-7) $321.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6) $538.55

Winner–Order and Law B.r.4 by Violence out of Poetic Kid, by Shakespeare. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $366,906 Daily Double Pool $37,370 Exacta Pool $170,387 Quinella Pool $5,566 Superfecta Pool $51,200 Trifecta Pool $90,468. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $787.35. Pick Three Pool $69,684.

ORDER AND LAW sped clear inside, received pressure on the backstretch, kicked clear of KING OF SPEED in upper stretch and held well under right-handed urging in the final sixteenth. MAESTRO DEARTE raced two wide and outside a rival, entered the stretch two wto three wide, angled out in the lane and got up for second. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) allowed to settle in the early going, closed in three wide, rallied and got edged for the place. MESUT angled in early, raced along the inside into the first turn, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane and gained ground in the final furlong while widest. KING OF SPEED stalked outside the leader, applied pressure outside to the stretch and was outfinished in the final furlong. FIGHT ON traveled two wide early then moved to the inside, stayed near the rail to the lane and never rallied. UNTAMED DOMAIN chased inside, pulled at the the eleven-sixteenths marker then again near the five-eighths, saved ground into the lane and never made an impact.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.35 45.88 57.98 1:10.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Li'l Grazen 125 1 5 5–hd 3–2 1–hd 1–1¾ Prat 2.20 6 A Melis 119 6 1 1–½ 1–1 2–3 2–7¼ Van Dyke 4.10 3 Warm Summer 119 3 6 6–2 5–½ 3–hd 3–1¼ Pereira 20.00 7 Stormin Ranger 123 7 3 3–hd 4–½ 7–2½ 4–nk Valdivia, Jr. 62.50 5 Anna Fantastic 119 5 4 2–hd 2–½ 4–2 5–½ Fuentes 3.40 2 Give Me a Hint 125 2 9 8–1½ 7–½ 5–½ 6–¾ Desormeaux 4.60 8 Hot On the Trail 123 8 2 4–1 6–2 6–hd 7–1¼ Franco 6.90 9 Silk From Heaven 125 9 7 7–½ 8–2 8–2½ 8–4½ Flores 12.60 4 Clearly Gone 125 4 8 9 9 9 9 Blanc 57.60

1 LI'L GRAZEN 6.40 4.40 3.40 6 A MELIS 5.40 3.80 3 WARM SUMMER 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $218.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $16.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-7) $177.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $58.45

Winner–Li'l Grazen Ch.m.6 by Grazen out of Cherry Gold, by Touch Gold. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $342,761 Daily Double Pool $45,622 Exacta Pool $163,118 Quinella Pool $5,548 Superfecta Pool $68,238 Trifecta Pool $98,053. Claimed–Give Me a Hint by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-1) paid $788.20. Pick Three Pool $52,699.

LI'L GRAZEN in range early from the inside, angled out on the turn, bid outside the leader and gained command a furlong out and inched away to the wire. A MELIS set the pace between rivals, cleared in the two path near the quarter pole, challenged again from the outside but could not contain the winner in the late stages while clearly second best. WARM SUMMER steadied off heels early, raced off the rail, lacked room and steadied from the half-mile pole to the seven-sixteenths, raced two wide then came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, kept on and bested the rest. STORMIN RANGER up close three deep, lost ground while four wide, shifted in at the eighth pole and weakened in the lane. ANNA FANTASTIC pressed inside to the quarter pole and weakened in the lane. GIVE ME A HINT stumbled leaving the gate, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked rally. HOT ON THE TRAIL attended the pace four deep, chased five wide around the turn and weakened. SILK FROM HEAVEN raced wide then angled in some, went three wide into the turn, four wide leaving the bend, drifted to the inside in the stretch and never responded to urging. CLEARLY GONE four wide nearing the turn, angled into the two path and never threatened.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.47 46.14 1:11.02 1:23.15 1:34.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Empress of Fire 121 2 1 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 1–2½ Rispoli 12.30 13 Rockie Causeway 121 12 5 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 2–¾ Prat 1.20 2 Cassie Belle 125 1 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Gryder 3.90 7 Rose's Crystal 121 6 12 11–1 11–2 10–1½ 7–1 4–hd Van Dyke 11.90 4 Tsunami Spring 121 3 3 5–1 5–½ 5–½ 5–1½ 5–nk Hernandez 5.60 11 Capital Heat 121 10 4 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–hd 6–¾ Espinoza 25.90 6 New Heat 121 5 11 12 12 11–1½ 10–3 7–1¼ Velez 96.80 8 Zahra 125 7 6 6–½ 6–hd 6–½ 6–1 8–¾ Pereira 9.60 10 Elegant Silk 121 9 10 10–1½ 8–hd 8–1 8–½ 9–3½ Gutierrez 55.10 12 Lakaya 121 11 7 8–½ 7–2½ 7–1 9–½ 10–6¼ Desormeaux 26.70 9 Big Time Grammy 121 8 9 9–1 10–½ 12 12 11–1 Cedillo 43.70 5 From Jamesto Jamie 121 4 8 7–1½ 9–1 9–½ 11–2½ 12 Figueroa 83.30

3 EMPRESS OF FIRE 26.60 9.80 5.20 13 ROCKIE CAUSEWAY 3.40 2.40 2 CASSIE BELLE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (3-13) $42.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-13) $27.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-13-2-7) $71.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-13-2-7-4) $2,723.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-13-2) $65.55

Winner–Empress of Fire Dbb.f.3 by He Be Fire N Ice out of Impressive Miss, by Matthews Keep. Bred by Cicero Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $406,092 Daily Double Pool $165,720 Exacta Pool $258,752 Quinella Pool $9,291 Superfecta Pool $132,834 Super High Five Pool $38,366 Trifecta Pool $171,621. Scratched–Cheerful Charm, Shez Our Arch. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-3-5-1-1-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $11,559. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $474.45. Pick Three Pool $267,887. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-1-3) 4 correct paid $7,547.30. Pick Four Pool $603,239. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-1-1-3) 5 correct paid $26,073.40. Pick Five Pool $922,410. $2 Pick Six (9-3-5-1-1-3) 5 out of 6 paid $3,853.00. Pick Six Pool $100,974. Pick Six Carryover $53,944. 10-Cent Place Pick All 10 correct paid $18,829.50. Place Pick All Pool $24,672.

EMPRESS OF FIRE stalked from the inside, tipped out entering the stretch, rallied outside the leader, moved clear past the eighth pole and drew away to the wire. ROCKIE CAUSEWAY in range a bit off the rail, angled four wide around the final turn, closed well and got up for second. CASSIE BELLE sped clear and set the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch, overtaken past the eighth pole and weakened to third. ROSE'S CRYSTAL crowded into the first turn, tracked off the rail then outside a rival, went two wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane and finished with a late bid. TSUNAMI SPRING stalked inside to the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. CAPITAL HEAT broke in and bumped foe leaving the gate, stalked outside, three wide into the stretch, asked but faltered in the final furlong. NEW HEAT angled to the inside, went along the rail around the clubhouse turn, moved off the rail on the backstretch, went three deep into the far turn, roused and showed a mild response to improve. ZAHRA raced outside a rival into the backstretch, between runners near the seventh-sixteenths pole, went two to three wide around the final turn, came out and lacked a bid. ELEGANT SILK bumped leaving the gate, off the pace and outside a rival in the early going, came out and swung five wide into the stretch and failed to rally. LAKAYA traveled three wide around the first turn, stayed off the rail up the backstretch, raced three wide then four wide into the stretch and weakened. BIG TIME GRAMMY . FROM JAMESTO JAMIE settled inside, saved ground to the stretch and proved no menace.