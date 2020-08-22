Horse racing newsletter: Biggest day of the Del Mar meeting

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we learn that the Kentucky Derby will be run without fans.

The news of the day is that the Kentucky Derby has joined the Indy 500 and golf’s Masters, not to mention all major team sports, and will run the race without spectators. So, let’s get right to Ron Flatter’s take on this development.



The Flatter files

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network and Horse Racing Nation. He updates us on Churchill Downs’ decision to run the Derby without spectators.

“It is too easy to say now that it was sad news that rolled out of Louisville in what seemed like a garden-variety news dump on a Friday afternoon. That was when Churchill Downs Inc., one big corporate step above Churchill Downs the racetrack, announced that no fans would be admitted to next month’s Kentucky Derby.

“But sad came months ago.

“Even before it was brought home by the laying off of more than 33 million people from their jobs or underscored by the deaths of 175,000 American COVID-19 victims, the story of sad began when Adam Silver decided in March that the NBA and, by extension, all sports should stop. All sports, that is, except the one with which we are intimately familiar.

“Yet racing finally had its Rudy Gobert moment Friday afternoon. While we were puffing out our chests all spring and summer and boasting how our game never completely stopped and how the very need to care for horses offered a pathway to continue the sport, we should have seen this coming.

“Remember when the Ivy League canceled all its postseason basketball and how it seemed like a knee-jerk reaction to this percolating bug that was going around? Racing’s equivalent came Tuesday, when Kentucky Downs did an about-face and announced that it would hold its meet next month without fans. If that was not the water-cooler bottle making bubbles just before the 5.9 earthquake, then please point me in the right direction.

“ ’The White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a red zone based on increases in cases,’ Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky) said in a statement. ‘I applaud Churchill Downs for making the right and responsible decision.’

“Make no mistake. Beshear has been a loud and clear presence in Kentucky racing since the pandemic sent us all behind closed doors. Until he offered his blessing, Churchill Downs was not allowed to open for racing during the spring. In hindsight, if the racetrack bosses had not pushed the Derby back to Sept. 5, Beshear might have done it for them.

“At the time, which was March 17, Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said, “We feel confident we are going to run the Kentucky Derby and run it with a crowd. It’s a participatory event.”

“It is too easy now to say that Carstanjen was kicking the can down the road. Did we not think that the coronavirus would blow over between March and September?

“At the same time it is hard to imagine that Carstanjen and Beshear do not have one another pre-programmed on their telephones. It seems entirely reasonable that a governor would make sure that the keeper of his state’s biggest moneymaking tourist attraction was kept up to date on inside information about how long it might take to harness the cause of this ever-growing pandemic.

“In hindsight the first real hint of trouble for a normalish Derby came nearly two months ago, when Churchill Downs announced that it would push all general-admission ticket holders onto the infield with ‘guests consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times.’ A request rather than a mandate to cover noses and mouths was like a red light in New York City. It was not a command. It was an advisory, and it was never going to work.

“Then came last week’s announcement from Churchill Downs that the Derby crowd would be capped at 23,000 with refunds on all general-admission tickets. Average Joes need not dress up this year. This was strictly going to be for the high rollers. The tidal wave was building.

“It turned out that it was only a matter of time before the gates would be closed to pretty much everyone except the same people who make maiden races happen on a Wednesday. As frustrating as that sounds, it may also be looked at as reassuring. Because racing has gone on. And even without so much as a single fan at so many racetracks, it has gone on complete with record-breaking handles for its biggest days. God bless technology — and your friendly ADW.

“Without 170,000 fans, tourists, railbirds, glitterati, touts and drinkers of that liquid toothpaste known as the mint julep, the Derby may not feel the same. But based on all the dollars that have poured into races like the Belmont and the Haskell and the Travers and race cards at Saratoga and Del Mar — and even Fonner Park and Will Rogers Downs — there is every reason to believe that last year’s $250-million Derby handle will be matched and exceeded next month.

“So, is ‘sad’ the word to describe Friday’s news? Sure. Let’s go with that. But don’t let that ruin the party for the rest of us. For the first time in 14 years, I will join you in watching the Derby not from beneath the Twin Spires but, instead, from beneath the ceiling over my big-screen TV.

“All things considered, that makes me very happy.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also writes for Horse Racing Nation and hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. Next month’s Kentucky Derby and this weekend’s Pacific Classic are the focus of the new episode. XBTV analyst Jeff Siegel offers his thoughts about both races. Jockey Flavien Prat talks about defending his 2019 Pacific Classic victory and why he will not be defending his Kentucky Derby win. DraftKings Sportsbook’s Johnny Avello handicaps weekend races at Del Mar and Saratoga. To listen, just click here.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a maiden special weight at a mile on the turf for 3-year-olds and up. So, when runners are debuting or lightly raced more than halfway through their 3-year-old year while still a maiden, the reasons can vary from connections who didn’t wanna run at 2, to possibly a late start due to being a late foal, or maybe an injury stalled things? At the bottom levels, the reasons vary even more, with the end result being a horse who’s just not very talented. But at this MSW level, there’s still plenty of confident connections, and in the case of our top choice, the placement is one of even greater hope, with our top selection SEVEN CHARMS (#9). He debuts today for Michael McCarthy, a guy who’s quite capable of winning with a first timer, a $350,000 purchase, patiently handled, not rushed or given a race earlier at the meet, but rather, saved a good month into things, where he’s sent long at first asking, and that’s important. If a horse needs a race, they’re usually not sent a mile, as a tired horse is more susceptible to injury, and if you’ve been patiently handling your horse, that’s just not the approach you’re gonna take. Victor Espinoza is up, a guy who’s not scrambling for mounts these days, meaning he gets live mounts. While many in this event are scrambling, trying to find the right spot after multiple failed races coming up short, this one offers hope right off the bat, with good intentions evident. COMRADERY (#4) strings races together for the first time, and here’s an example of a horse last time out, who was returned to a route off the layoff, and he wasn’t short. This is not the spot for a return where a fatigued runner is in jeopardy of an injury and subsequent new layoff. He’s now back on schedule stringing races together for the first time, and though there’s some runners in here such as LANE WAY, DIVINE ARMOUR offering some nice efforts to date, we’re looking for some better risk-reward propositions with horses who’ve got every right to run well today early in their career.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 9-4-12

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,2

“Positive Notes:

“12 Divine Armour - Freshened, tries hard, now given a new variable in the turf, we’ll include this Sadler colt.

Advertisement

“Negative Notes:

“6 Johan Zoffani - Euro invaders have had very little success in recent years on both coasts when making their U.S. debuts, plain and simple.

“TOP PICK: SEVEN CHARMS (#9 15-1 V Espinoza)

“SECOND CHOICE: COMRADERY (#4 15-1 Hernandez)”

Del Mar review

Sneaking Out broke on top, then settled in off the pace, took the lead on the far turn and cruised to a 3 3/4-length win in the Grade 3 $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs.

Sneaking Out paid $5.60, $3.40 and $2.80 for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Umberto Rispoli. Amuse was second, followed by Gingham, Unique Factor, Mucho Amor, Mother of Dragons, Into Chocolate and Artistic Diva.

Del Mar preview

This is the best card of the year at Del Mar with five graded stakes races, including two Grade 1s. There are 11 races with a first post of 2 p.m. Last post is scheduled for 7:04 with sunset at 7:26 p.m. Five of the races are on the turf. Let’s get right to the stakes:

Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap: This race is a five-furlong sprint on the turf with a field of eight. Sparky Ville is the favorite, at 5-2, for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Mike Smith. He is coming off an allowance win and took the San Vicente last year at Santa Anita. His last four races have been on the turf. He is four-of-14 lifetime.

Chaos Theory is the 7-2 second choice for John Sadler and Umberto Rispoli. He won last out in allowance at Churchill Downs and has moved to the John Sadler barn. (See Bob Ike’s pick below.) Post is around 3:05 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes: Harvest Moon is the 2-1 favorite for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat in this mile race for 3-year-old fillies. She has won two of three starts and won her allowance race by 4 ¼ lengths. Secret Keeper hopes to up her winning streak to three races for Cliff Sise and Abel Cedillo as the 7-2 second choice. She won her maiden by 2 ¼ and allowance by 2 ½. Post time is around 3:36 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Handicap: This race has a top-shelf turf performer in United for Richard Mandella and Prat. He is 8-5 in this 1 3/8-mile race. He has won three graded stakes in a row and finished second to Bricks and Mortar in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf. The 5-year-old gelding has won six-of-14 lifetime, including two of three at Del Mar.

Advertisement

The distant second favorite is Originaire, at 5-1, for Jeff Mullins and Cedillo. He finished fifth and third to United in his last to races. Rispoli has been the jockey but he is riding Red King in this 11-horse race. Originaire has won three of 18 with five seconds and four thirds. Post is around 5:06 p.m.

Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Oaks: The Oaks in the name tells you it’s for 3-year-old fillies but it doesn’t tell you 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Laura’s Light gets the favorite role at 3-1 for Peter Miller and Cedillo. She has won five of seven including three graded stakes. She is coming off wins in the Grade 2 San Clemente and Grade 3 Honeymoon.

The second favorite, 9-2, is making her first U.S. start, is Miss Extra for Mandella and Rispoli. She had won three of eight running in France. It’s a 10-horse field set to go around 6:06 p.m.

Grade 1 $500,000 Pacific Classic: This is a Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In race for the Classic and the premier race of the summer season at Del Mar. It’s 1 ¼ miles. All eyes will be on controversy-tinged Maximum Security, running for Bob Baffert and Cedillo. Max was moved to the Baffert barn after his previous trainer, Jason Servis, was hit with a federal indictment for horse doping. The case has not gone forward. In his first Baffert race, he won by a nose over Midcourt in the San Diego Handicap. He has won nine of 11 and generally considered the best older horse in the country.

Advertisement

Higher Power is said to have the best chance to upset Max as the 3-1 second choice for Sadler and Prat. He was third in the San Diego Handicap but won this race last year. He was third in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. He has won five of 18 with two seconds and seven third-place finishes. This six-horse field goes in the penultimate race of the day at around 6:36 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 7, 6, 12, 12 (2 also eligible), 11, 8, 10, 6, 12.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

THIRD RACE No.7 Chaos Theory (7-2)

Looks like a potentially sharp claim by the Hronis/Sadler team, who took this gelding for $62,500 on June 14 at Churchill Downs. The consistent turf sprinter comes back in this $100,000 Grade 3 event off a string of bullet works (including :47.2 over the Del Mar grass course) and lands top rider Umberto Rispoli. With plenty of pace lined up, look for him to come rolling late.

Friday’s result: Hurley (5-2) flopped out of the gate, trailed when 3-4 wide throughout, made a strong wide move on far turn, got on even terms in deep stretch, just missed. How she was not moved up to first on the stewards’ inquiry (on an incident that did not involve her) is beyond my comprehension.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day

RACE TWO: Noor Khan (8-1)

Noor Khan at 8-1 might be the best price you’ll get on a Flavien Prat horse, if it holds up. In fact, Prat and trainer Phil D’Amato are a great jockey-trainer combo with four wins in eight starts. The 4-year-old filly is racing protected and won with Prat two races back at the same distance. You can throw out the last race as it was a turf experiment.

Friday’s results: King Parker raced at the back on the rail tried to make a move in the stretch but came up short for a show placing.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

“The feature on Saturday’s nine-race program is the eighth, a five-furlong allowance turf sprint. Give Me the Lute earned an eye-popping 96 Beyer at this condition on June 7. He won by seven lengths, completing five furlongs in 55.34 seconds, .09 seconds off the track record. As a California-bred, he is eligible to win at this condition again, which is why trainer Andy Mathis opted to run him at this level once more. Another main contender in the race, Heck Yeah, makes his first start for trainer Steve Sherman and comes off a 6 ½-month layoff. Previously in Southern California with Bob Baffert, the California-bred 5-year-old by Acclamation sports a four-for-eight lifetime record with career earnings of $310,333. He is a three-time California-bred stakes winner and has won on both dirt and turf.

Advertisement

“On Sunday, 10 races end the racing week. In the seventh, a second-level allowance field of filly and mare sprinters kicks off the late Pick 5 and is the marquee event on the card. Last year’s Bear Fan Stakes winner Princess Vivien is the one to beat. A California-bred 4-year-old, the Sergio Ledezma trainee has won a first-level allowance and hit the board in the California Governor’s Handicap in July at Pleasanton. Other major contenders are Left Alone, a European-bred who has taken an affinity for the Golden Gate Fields Tapeta main track, and the always well regarded 3-year-old filly Misirlou.

“In jockey news, Evin Roman joined the Golden Gate Fields riding colony this week. Roman won the Eclipse Award for Top Apprentice Jockey of 2017 and, from very early on in his career, was noted as a jockey with plenty of talent. After schooling at the prestigious Escuela Vocacional Hipica, a world-renowned jockey school in Puerto Rico, Roman moved to Southern California. As an apprentice in 2017, Roman had 161 winners while earning $5 million in purse money. He won the 2017 fall meet riding title at Santa Anita and successfully defended the title at the 2018 winter/spring meet, defeating Flavien Prat by one win. The 22-year-old native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico will be represented by agent Leo Rodriguez.

“Finally, two top Golden Gate Fields runners’ compete in graded stakes at Del Mar. You’ll want to give them a look. Mikes Tiznow races for Mathis in the $100,000 Grade 3 Green Flash Handicap for turf sprinters on Saturday. The son of Slew’s Tiznow has won the Albany Stakes at Golden Gate twice in a row. He has won four of five while sprinting five furlongs on grass. His other race was a third. Regular jockey Ricky Gonzalez rides back in the Green Flash. In Sunday’s $150,000 Grade 2 Del Mar Mile, the Victor Trujillo-trained Kiwi’s Dream is back there after a second-place finish while setting wicked fast fractions in the Wickerr Stakes. Kiwi’s Dream was the runner-up in the San Francisco Mile and All American Stakes earlier in the year. Juan Hernandez retains the mount.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:29 Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Warrior’s Charge (8-5)

11:36 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Flame Zapper (3-1)

1:49 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Eternal Search Stakes, Ont-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Bramble Team (5-2)

2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Fourstardave Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Raging Bull (5-2)

3:05 Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sparky Ville (5-2)

3:36 Del Mar (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Harvest Moon (2-1)

3:50 Albuquerque (9): $100,000 Carlos Salazar Stakes, NM-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Hennessy Express (3-1)

5:06 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: United (8-5)

6:06 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Laura’s Light (3-1)

6:36 Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Pacific Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Maximum Security (1-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 5 Slightly (7-2)

She is a hard-working mare who has finished in the top three in 55% of her 54 career starts with nine of those being victories. In her last start 20 nights ago, she broke a tad slow and took up in close quarters while trailing the entire field in the backstretch. Settling behind a five-horse speed duel, she put forth a big run through the turn, while racing wide down the lane to finish third. With many speed runners signed up for this event, Slightly should be able to sit back with the aim of repeating her late run. We’ll push this runner to sail past her rivals at a medium mutual on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 21. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 17th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.59 47.84 1:12.14 1:36.75 1:42.94 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Clearly Gone 120 2 5 6 5–½ 4–hd 3–½ 1–ns Blanc 12.30 5 Hurley 120 4 6 5–hd 6 6 2–½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 2.60 1 DQ–Miss Flawless 120 1 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 3–1 Valdivia, Jr. 2.80 6 Peach Time 118 5 4 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–½ 4–½ Figueroa 20.00 4 Lexington Grace 120 3 3 4–1 4–½ 5–½ 6 5–6 Franco 5.60 7 Quinnie 120 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 5–½ 6 Prat 1.70 2 CLEARLY GONE 26.60 10.80 5.80 5 HURLEY 4.80 3.40 6 PEACH TIME 7.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $49.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $48.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-4) $198.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $374.45 Winner–Clearly Gone Dbb.m.6 by Unusual Heat out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Marchese, Joe. Mutuel Pool $165,573 Exacta Pool $75,723 Quinella Pool $2,399 Superfecta Pool $28,537 Trifecta Pool $46,286. Scratched–Kittyhawk Lass. DQ–#1 Miss Flawless (FR)–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th. CLEARLY GONE pulled early then settled between rivals, moved closer nearing the far turn, went two wide around the bend, forced in and bumped rival at the eighth pole, kept to task and rallied inside to edged HURLEY in the closing moments. HURLEY hesitated and stumbled leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, four wide around the far turn, took command past the eighth pole but could not fend off the winner. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) showed early speed from the inside then let QUINNIE take control, moved off the rail and stalked outside the leader, bid alongside and headed rival at the five-sixteenths, took over around the bend and moved clear, shifted in and bothered CLEARLY GONE near the eighth pole and yielded to the top pair. PEACH TIME raced off the rail in range of the speed, ridden along at the five-sixteenths and came three wide into the lane, put to a drive and flattened. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) tucked inside and saved ground to the stretch, steered off the rail near the eighth pole and lacked a rally. QUINNIE contested the lead from the outside then moved clear, controlled the pace up the backstretch, challenged into the far turn, headed at the five-sixteenths, bumped with rival and clipped heels past the eighth pole and was not persevered with after. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED MISS FLAWLESS FROM THIRD TO LAST FOR SHIFTING IN AND FORCING CLEARLY GONE INTO QUINNIE, CAUSING QUINNIE TO CLIP HEELS PAST THE EIGHTH POLE. HAND TIMED. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $37,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.64 46.14 1:11.09 1:17.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hidden Promise 119 4 6 5–1 5–hd 4–½ 1–1¾ Rispoli 6.60 8 Eustace 119 8 5 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 2–1 Hernandez 13.50 7 Drippin Sauce 121 7 4 4–½ 3–hd 1–½ 3–ns Cedillo 1.20 3 Natural History 119 3 7 8 8 7–5 4–1¼ Espinoza 6.20 5 Promise Nothing 119 5 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 5–½ Prat 4.00 1 Tizhotndusty 117 1 8 7–4 4–1 2–hd 6–1¼ Fuentes 5.70 2 Great Ulysses 119 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 6–1½ 7–15½ Figueroa 52.30 6 Shootin Money 119 6 2 3–½ 7–1½ 8 8 Gonzalez 28.40 4 HIDDEN PROMISE 15.20 8.60 4.40 8 EUSTACE 12.60 5.20 7 DRIPPIN SAUCE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $179.20 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $78.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $82.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-7-3) $116.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-7) $104.15 Winner–Hidden Promise B.g.3 by Blame out of Soft Whisper, by Bernstein. Bred by W. Bruce Lunsford (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables and Jawl, Michael. Mutuel Pool $206,366 Daily Double Pool $35,625 Exacta Pool $109,322 Quinella Pool $3,347 Superfecta Pool $36,570 Trifecta Pool $59,995. Scratched–none. HIDDEN PROMISE well placed behind the early speed battled, raced off the rail through the turn, came out and brushed rival entering the stretch, rallied five wide and drove clear. EUSTACE stalked from the outside, went four to five wide around the turn, carried out and brushed by HIDDEN PROMISE entering the stretch, rallied six wide but got outclosed by the winner. DRIPPIN SAUCE showed early speed four deep, vied three deep around the turn, gained command at the eighth pole and yielded late. NATURAL HISTORY off slow to begin, moved well off the inside, came five wide into the stretch, angled out further in the lane and gained ground widest in the stretch. PROMISE NOTHING vied for command between rivals to the eighth pole and flattened. TIZHOTNDUSTY tossed head and came away slowly in the beginning, steered to the outside, went up to challenge five deep then four deep around the turn, fought back in the drive but weakened late. GREAT ULYSSES hustled to the front, dueled for command then vied from the two path through the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHOOTIN MONEY vied three deep and between rivals, dropped back around the turn and faded. THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.43 47.53 1:11.78 1:35.43 1:41.14 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Big Score 121 3 4 4–2½ 4–2 4–2 3–1½ 1–½ Prat 0.90 2 Murad Khan 121 2 2 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ Cedillo 4.90 4 Calexman 121 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 6.40 1 Builder 123 1 3 3–2 3–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–5¼ Hernandez 7.70 5 Jasikan 121 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Rispoli 2.80 3 BIG SCORE 3.80 2.60 2.10 2 MURAD KHAN (FR) 3.40 3.00 4 CALEXMAN 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $6.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $7.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $14.20 Winner–Big Score Dbb.h.6 by Mr. Big out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $194,676 Daily Double Pool $22,825 Exacta Pool $86,736 Quinella Pool $4,015 Trifecta Pool $60,864. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $112.80. Pick Three Pool $50,920. BIG SCORE unhurried in the beginning, raced along the inside then moved outside of BUILDER, steered three wide leaving the final turn, closed alongside MURAD KHAN in the lane and proved best. MURAD KHAN (FR) raced a bit off the rail in range of the pacesetter, chased two wide into the lane, grabbed the lead at the eighth pole under left-handed urging, fought with BIG SCORE late and finished a game second. CALEXMAN sped clear early assume control, rated along the inside to the far turn, hand urged into the stretch, put to left-handed urging at the eighth pole and lost command to MURAD KHAN then held late for the show. BUILDER stalked inside to the lane and went evenly through the final furlong. JASIKAN (IRE) trailed the field near the inside, came out into the stretch and never threatened. HAND TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.55 46.27 58.66 1:11.78 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Magnolia's Hope 123 10 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 Gonzalez 8.00 8 Little Miss Ellie 120 8 3 4–hd 3–1 2–1 2–3¼ Cedillo 1.50 2 Jan Jan Can 123 2 7 7–½ 5–3 5–4 3–½ Hernandez 5.10 9 Ole Silver 120 9 4 3–hd 4–2 4–1 4–1½ Prat 4.30 6 Get'em Tiger 120 6 2 2–1 2–hd 3–1 5–3¼ Gryder 5.50 1 Buy Wave Buy 123 1 9 9–1 7–hd 6–2 6–5½ Blanc 68.20 5 Keep It Classy 120 5 6 10 8–½ 7–½ 7–4½ Flores 86.50 4 Faded Love 120 4 5 5–1½ 6–1 8–1 8–5½ Franco 24.00 3 Evening Sonnet 123 3 8 6–hd 10 9–4 9–18½ Valdivia, Jr. 63.20 7 Shez Our Arch 120 7 10 8–1 9–1 10 10 Rispoli 9.90 10 MAGNOLIA'S HOPE 18.00 6.80 4.20 8 LITTLE MISS ELLIE 3.40 2.40 2 JAN JAN CAN 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $51.20 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $29.20 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $30.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-2-9) $42.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-2) $64.25 Winner–Magnolia's Hope Dbb.m.5 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Mrs. Began, by Jump Start. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $321,681 Daily Double Pool $28,172 Exacta Pool $186,992 Quinella Pool $5,876 Superfecta Pool $97,908 Trifecta Pool $127,358. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-10) paid $87.15. Pick Three Pool $34,360. MAGNOLIA'S HOPE received a shoe repair in the paddock, sped clear from the far outside, set the pace in the two path through the turn, led clear through the lane and held safely. LITTLE MISS ELLIE bumped and steadied between runners early, chased the speed and angled in nearing the turn, saved ground around the bend, angled outside the leader and took aim but could not summon the needed final kick. JAN JAN CAN reserved in the early going, went around FADED LOVE into the turn, traveled two wide then moved to the inside in the lane, showed a mild rally and earned the show. OLE SILVER steadied off heels early, tracked three deep around the turn and went one-paced through the final furlong. GET'EM TIGER bumped outside rival early, stalked off the rail, three wide into the turn then moved into the two path, floated out by the runner-up in the stretch then shifted out at the sixteenth pole then weakened. BUY WAVE BUY off a bit slow from the inside, went three wide into the stretch and improved position. KEEP IT CLASSY raced five wide into the turn then angled in around the bend, came back out in the stretch and never threatened. FADED LOVE chased inside to the lane and had little left for the drive. EVENING SONNET traveled three then two wide on the turn, took a bad step in upper stretch and was not persevered with after. SHEZ OUR ARCH off slow and steadied leaving the gate, went four wide around the turn and never made an impact. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.32 48.40 1:13.69 1:25.57 1:37.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Big Fish 120 6 4 5–1 5–1 6–3 4–1 1–1¼ Rispoli 4.40 1 Scooby 120 1 3 3–1½ 3–2 3–hd 2–½ 2–ns Prat 1.10 4 Ingest 120 4 2 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 3–4¾ Gutierrez 4.90 3 Teton Valley 120 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–½ 4–hd Franco 15.90 9 Big Talker 120 9 10 8–hd 7–1 5–1 5–½ 5–3½ Smith 5.70 8 Investment Account 120 8 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 6–3 6–hd Velez 38.70 5 Govenor's Party 120 5 6 7–1½ 8–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 7–¾ Figueroa 83.00 2 Warrens Candy Man 120 2 8 9–4½ 9–4 10 9–4 8–1½ Hernandez 12.80 7 Finding Silver 120 7 9 10 10 9–½ 8–1 9–11½ Fuentes 38.40 10 Proud Musket 120 10 7 6–½ 6–½ 8–1 10 10 Maldonado 75.60 6 BIG FISH 10.80 3.80 2.80 1 SCOOBY 2.80 2.20 4 INGEST 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6) $137.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $16.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3) $32.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $28.70 Winner–Big Fish Dbb.g.2 by Mr. Big out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $336,123 Daily Double Pool $34,356 Exacta Pool $202,390 Quinella Pool $6,411 Superfecta Pool $99,876 Trifecta Pool $151,916. Scratched–Dennis Celery. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-6) paid $73.25. Pick Three Pool $103,486. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-10-6) 4 correct paid $584.95. Pick Four Pool $267,921. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-3-10-6) 5 correct paid $11,022.65. Pick Five Pool $588,323. BIG FISH tracked from the inside to the far turn, lacked room near the quarter pole, swung out leaving the bend, closed fast and moved clear late. SCOOBY stalked near the fence, moved out into the two path on the far turn, took aim at the leader in the stretch, finished willingly and edged INGEST for the place. INGEST drifted out on the first turn, stalked outside the leader, bid alongside at the quarter pole, led into the stretch but was overtaken by the winner late then edged for second. TETON VALLEY took control quickly and moved to the inside, rated on the front end to the far turn, challenged around the turn and relinquished the lead nearing the stretch, weakened in the final furlong but lasted for a minor award. BIG TALKER unhurried while off the rail, raced three to four wide around the final turn and lacked a rally. INVESTMENT ACCOUNT chased outside a rival, between runners at the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. GOVENOR'S PARTY settled inside and saved ground to the lane but proved no menace. WARRENS CANDY MAN traveled near the inside then angled out a bit into the first turn, chased off the pace, angled out into the stretch and never rallied. FINDING SILVER bit rank early then settled inside, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. PROUD MUSKET raced mid-pack then moved closer into the far turn, traveled three then two wide around that bend and tired. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.15 45.33 57.68 1:10.74 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Papa Turf 118 1 5 1–1½ 1–2 1–3 1–4½ Cedillo 8.50 2 Black Storm 122 2 11 10–½ 8–½ 6–hd 2–1¼ Flores 9.50 13 Write Me a Song 120 12 3 8–hd 9–2 8–½ 3–ns Gonzalez 37.30 7 King Parker 118 6 12 12 10–2 9–1 4–nk Prat 17.10 10 Adens Dream 120 9 1 6–hd 4–1 4–1 5–nk Diaz, Jr. 2.20 5 R Cha Cha 122 4 7 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 6–1¼ Gutierrez 16.40 6 J Serino 122 5 6 7–1½ 7–1 7–½ 7–1¼ Franco 29.60 9 Royal Seeker 120 8 10 11–5 11–1 11–3 8–nk Velez 120.10 12 Rickey B 120 11 2 3–hd 5–1 5–½ 9–½ Maldonado 5.50 4 Castle Gate 120 3 9 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 10–1¼ Gryder 7.90 11 Fire When Ready 120 10 4 5–1 6–½ 10–1 11–8½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.80 8 Mike Operator 120 7 8 9–1½ 12 12 12 Figueroa 40.20 1 PAPA TURF 19.00 10.80 6.40 2 BLACK STORM 9.60 6.40 13 WRITE ME A SONG 14.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $76.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $59.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $51.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-13-7) $1,962.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-13) $1,060.90 Winner–Papa Turf B.g.9 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $319,588 Daily Double Pool $37,009 Exacta Pool $198,122 Quinella Pool $6,664 Superfecta Pool $92,718 Trifecta Pool $128,860. Claimed–Papa Turf by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Adens Dream by Johnny Taboada. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Rickey B by Gonzaz, Albert E., Mojarro, Antonio R. and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Fire When Ready by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Midnight Destiny, Punaluu. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-6-1) paid $354.30. Pick Three Pool $92,695. PAPA TURF showed speed from the inside, rated two to three wide around the turn, inched away in upper stretch and widened to the wire. BLACK STORM tracked inside, went around MIKE OPERATOR on the turn then angled back inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. WRITE ME A SONG chased off the inside, went four wide around the turn, angled out at the top of the lane, showed a mild response and got up for the show. KING PARKER trailed the field from the fence into the turn, moved out into the two path on the turn, angled out in upper stretch, split foes late and missed the show. ADENS DREAM chased three deep early, came five wide into the lane and finished evenly. R CHA CHA raced in range while between runners, raced three wide then four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. J SERINO chased three deep and between rivals, steadied past the half-mile pole, came two wide into the lane and never rallied. ROYAL SEEKER raced off the rail, angled out on the turn, came out in the lane and never threatened. RICKEY B stalked five deep up the backstretch, exited the turn six wide and weakened in the lane. CASTLE GATE chased the winner from the inside to the stretch and weakened. FIRE WHEN READY chased four deep then four wide and weakened. MIKE OPERATOR saved ground around the turn and into the stretch and came up empty when needed. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.47 46.79 1:12.76 1:25.22 1:37.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Next Revolt 120 10 3 5–1½ 5–1 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Rispoli 2.70 9 World Affairs 123 8 2 6–1½ 6–1 4–1 4–5 2–1¾ Cedillo 2.30 4 Kazansky 123 3 4 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 3–¾ Fuentes 16.00 10 Street Behavior 120 9 1 3–1 3–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–9¼ Gonzalez 14.50 3 Hudson River Park 123 2 9 9–5 7–1 6–hd 6–6 5–½ Hernandez 2.20 6 Tiger's Song 120 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1 6–7¾ Prat 13.10 8 Starship Chewy 123 7 10 10 10 9 8–hd 7–½ Blanc 87.90 5 Agent Zero 123 4 7 7–2 8–2½ 8–2½ 7–1 8–10¼ Figueroa 69.00 7 Drink to That 123 6 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 7–2½ 9 9 Flores 51.00 1 Sharp Speaker 120 1 8 8–½ 9–½ dnf Gutierrez 11.40 11 NEXT REVOLT 7.40 4.20 3.20 9 WORLD AFFAIRS 3.80 3.20 4 KAZANSKY 5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $108.80 $1 EXACTA (11-9) $10.80 $2 QUINELLA (9-11) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-4-10) $96.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-4) $42.05 Winner–Next Revolt B.c.3 by Revolutionary out of Tap for Gold, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Gold, Rick and Maslowski, Tony E.. Mutuel Pool $232,519 Daily Double Pool $26,098 Exacta Pool $146,523 Quinella Pool $5,367 Superfecta Pool $75,872 Trifecta Pool $106,380. Claimed–Hudson River Park by Biggleague Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Bigfoot City, Gee Gee Whiz, Santiago's Tower, Ziyanair. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-11) paid $141.45. Pick Three Pool $99,427. NEXT REVOLT settled outside a rival, went three deep then four wide on the far turn, took over at the top of the lane, quickly cleared, drifted inward in the stretch and stayed clear. WORLD AFFAIRS went three wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, exited the last turn four to five wide, finished well in the lane but could not threaten the winner. KAZANSKY pressed from the inside then switch out and stalked from the outside, closed in and took a short lead around the far turn, vied for command from the inside, could not match strides in the final furlong and held the show. STREET BEHAVIOR went four then three wide on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn, took the lead between foes at the quarter pole but flattened in the late stages. HUDSON RIVER PARK came under right-handed urging early, chased a bit off the rail, four wide into the stretch and had nothing left in the final furlong. TIGER'S SONG bumped both sides at the start, tracked near the inside, two to three wide around the second turn and weakened in the lane. STARSHIP CHEWY raced off the rail then wide up the backstretch, angled in on the second turn then came out into the stretch and was never a factor. AGENT ZERO broke out and bumped with TIGER'S SONG then checked between, chased off the rail, four to five wide into the lane and never made an impact. DRINK TO THAT bumped soon after the start from the inside, set a pressured pace then moved clear approaching the three-quarter pole, showed the way up the backstretch, put to a drive at the three-eighths pole, dropped back when challenged on the far turn and faded in the drive. SHARP SPEAKER traveled a bit off the rail, eased on the second turn and pulled up at the top of the stretch and walked off under his own power. EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 44.82 56.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Leggs Galore 120 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 Gonzalez 1.90 2 Shylock Eddie 123 2 7 6–½ 5–1 5–1 2–hd Gryder 23.00 6 Hotitude 125 6 3 3–hd 4–1 3–1 3–¾ Hernandez 5.20 9 Smiling Annie 123 8 5 4–½ 3–hd 4–hd 4–ns Cedillo 7.20 10 Queensbeccaandjane 120 9 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5–1 Franco 17.80 3 Marjorie E 123 3 6 11 9–1 7–½ 6–nk Blanc 54.10 11 Liberalism 120 10 2 5–1 7–1 6–hd 7–hd Rispoli 7.20 5 Habobanero 120 5 9 8–½ 6–hd 8–1 8–1 Flores 8.30 1 Adorably Sweet 125 1 10 10–½ 8–½ 9–½ 9–hd Valdivia, Jr. 17.50 12 Give Me a Hint 125 11 8 7–hd 10–2 10–2½ 10–4¼ Prat 7.30 8 Plum Wild 123 7 11 9–1 11 11 11 Maldonado 21.00 4 LEGGS GALORE 5.80 4.00 3.00 2 SHYLOCK EDDIE 15.60 7.60 6 HOTITUDE 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $26.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $69.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-9) $107.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $84.15 Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.3 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $329,489 Daily Double Pool $28,335 Exacta Pool $176,897 Quinella Pool $6,776 Superfecta Pool $84,357 Trifecta Pool $119,193. Scratched–Sofi's Gold, Square Peggy. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-4) paid $85.85. Pick Three Pool $63,855. LEGGS GALORE had good early speed and set the pace, showed the way along the fence into the drive, but to a left-handed drive in upper stretch and held gamely. SHYLOCK EDDIE settled inside then moved into the two path, angled out in the stretch, split foes and got up for second. HOTITUDE tracked the pace near the fence, saved ground into the lane, angled out and bumped rival past the eighth pole and got edged for the place. SMILING ANNIE broke in at the start, chased off the inside then between foes, raced outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE stalked outside the leader, chased two wide into the stretch, bumped from the inside past the eighth pole and continued evenly to the wire. MARJORIE E unhurried through the early stages, traveled two wide then went between rivals in upper stretch and kept on willingly. LIBERALISM settled three deep, exited the turn four wide, bumped by rival near the sixteenth pole and lacked the needed response. HABOBANERO chased the pace between rivals, two to three wide around the turn, between rivals in upper stretch, lugged out and bumped rival near the sixteenth marker and never produced a bid. ADORABLY SWEET saved ground into the lane and never responded when called upon. GIVE ME A HINT raced off the rail, four wide into the lane, angled out in the stretch and never made an impact. PLUM WILD shuffled back at the start, raced four wide then angled in on the turn and was always outrun. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Rancho Bernardo H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.35 45.35 1:09.34 1:15.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sneaking Out 123 5 1 3–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–3¾ Rispoli 1.80 6 Amuse 120 6 4 4–1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–ns Van Dyke 12.10 1 Gingham 119 1 8 8 8 4–1½ 3–ns Smith 4.10 8 Unique Factor 120 8 6 7–4 5–½ 3–1½ 4–2½ Prat 2.30 7 Mucho Amor 118 7 5 6–½ 7–1½ 5–1½ 5–8½ Hernandez 37.40 3 Mother of Dragons 119 3 2 2–½ 3–1 6–2 6–5¼ Gonzalez 37.40 2 Into Chocolate 119 2 7 5–hd 6–½ 7–3 7–2¼ Cedillo 9.10 4 Artistic Diva 120 4 3 1–hd 4–½ 8 8 Fuentes 8.60 5 SNEAKING OUT 5.60 3.40 2.80 6 AMUSE 10.60 5.40 1 GINGHAM 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $21.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $32.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-8) $26.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $53.45 Winner–Sneaking Out B.f.4 by Indian Evening out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $363,964 Daily Double Pool $43,751 Exacta Pool $167,764 Quinella Pool $5,992 Superfecta Pool $73,470 Trifecta Pool $112,339. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-5) paid $17.15. Pick Three Pool $43,634. SNEAKING OUT was forwardly placed outside the top pair, vied three deep and took over at the three-eights marker, fought with AMUSE leaving the bend, cleared that rival into the stretch and drew off under urging. AMUSE chased from the outside then vied for command four deep, challenged the winner leaving the turn, proved no match in the lane but held on for the place. GINGHAM lacked early speed, angled on the turn and came four wide into the stretch, finished with a mild late bid and earned the show. UNIQUE FACTOR tracked three deep in the early going, went three wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch and lost the show. MUCHO AMOR stalked the speedsters from between rivals, checked off the heels of ARTISTIC DIVA and angled out around that rival, came three wide into the stretch and never rallied. MOTHER OF DRAGONS pressed the pace then moved up to vie for command with a trio of rivals, outpaced to the five-sixteenths pole and gave way in the lane. INTO CHOCOLATE stalked inside through the turn and came up empty. ARTISTIC DIVA sped to the front then vied between rivals, dropped back on the turn and tired. TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.75 47.83 1:11.58 1:23.96 1:35.58 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Pushing Sixty 120 11 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–3 2–hd 1–½ Gutierrez 19.60 1 Rockie Causeway 120 1 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 1–½ 2–2¾ Prat 1.00 6 Rose's Crystal 120 6 8 7–2 7–½ 7–2½ 5–1 3–nk Hernandez 5.40 10 Cassie Belle 123 10 3 2–½ 2–2 2–2 4–3 4–1¾ Gryder 6.50 3 New Heat 120 3 7 8–hd 10–1½ 11–2 9–½ 5–½ Velez 26.80 4 Eddie's Sister 120 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 3–½ 6–1¼ Cedillo 8.80 5 Kiss of Congrats 120 5 5 5–1½ 6–1 5–hd 6–½ 7–½ Figueroa 95.80 8 Ride Sally Ride 120 8 9 6–½ 5–½ 6–1 7–2 8–hd Maldonado 24.30 7 Starship Sky 123 7 11 9–1 9–½ 9–hd 10–½ 9–hd Blanc 96.70 12 Lakaya 120 12 10 11–2 11–2 10–1½ 11–3 10–ns Valdivia, Jr. 86.00 2 Nina En Fuego 120 2 6 10–1 8–1 8–1 8–hd 11–2¾ Rispoli 8.80 9 Too Hot for Curlin 123 9 12 12 12 12 12 12 Franco 22.10 11 PUSHING SIXTY 41.20 14.60 8.00 1 ROCKIE CAUSEWAY 2.80 2.40 6 ROSE'S CRYSTAL 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $205.40 $1 EXACTA (11-1) $70.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-11) $54.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-1-6-10) $142.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-1-6-10-3) $14,629.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-6) $161.40 Winner–Pushing Sixty Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Octogarian, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $338,517 Daily Double Pool $124,296 Exacta Pool $210,268 Quinella Pool $7,975 Superfecta Pool $127,684 Super High Five Pool $19,168 Trifecta Pool $170,632. Scratched–Big Minx, Spanish Channel. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-11) paid $110.65. Pick Three Pool $178,722. 50-Cent Pick Four (11-4/13-5-11) 4 correct paid $401.65. Pick Four Pool $596,392. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-11-4/13-5-11) 5 correct paid $7,375.15. Pick Five Pool $860,063. $2 Pick Six (6-1-11-4/13-5-11) 5 out of 6 paid $374.20. Pick Six Pool $111,141. Pick Six Carryover $72,098. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $720.80. Place Pick All Pool $22,670. PUSHING SIXTY angled to the two path early, settled a bit off the rail, angled four wide leaving the turn, rallied four deep in the lane, fought with ROCKIE CAUSEWAY late and proved best. ROCKIE CAUSEWAY traveled near the inside in range of the leader, angled three wide nearing the stretch, rallied to the front at the eighth pole, battled with the winner in deep stretch but got outkicked. ROSE'S CRYSTAL tight between rivals on the first turn, tracked a bit off the rail, two wide around the second turn, angled out in upper stretch and showed late effort to edge CASSIE BELLE for the show honors. CASSIE BELLE stalked outside the leader, bid between rivals in upper stretch, could not match strides in the late stages and got outfinished for the show. NEW HEAT unhurried near the fence, came out on the second turn and summoned a mild rally. EDDIE'S SISTER took control early, rated on the lead from inside, saved ground into the lane, lost the lead approaching the furlong marker and weakened. KISS OF CONGRATS allowed to settle in the early going, traveled along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a serious bid. RIDE SALLY RIDE went three or four wide around the first turn, raced mid-pack while off the inside, put to a drive past the three-eighths and weakened in the lane. STARSHIP SKY entered the clubhouse turn two to three wide, tracked outside a rival then angled in on the second turn, saved ground into the stretch and never responded to urging. LAKAYA raced off the pace and off the inside, moved into the two path, came out a bit in the stretch and was always outrun. NINA EN FUEGO put in tight quarters and steadied on the first turn, moved out into the backstretch, came two wide into the stretch and never made an impact. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN trailed the field near the inside, angled out and came three to four wide into the stretch and was always outrun. HAND TIMED. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $131,478 Inter-Track N/A $2,272,674 Out of State N/A $9,365,780 TOTAL N/A $11,769,932

Del Mar Entries for Saturday, August 22. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 18th day of a 28-day meet. FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Frosted Blue Abel Cedillo 120 Jerry Hollendorfer 10-1 2 Princess Noor Victor Espinoza 120 Bob Baffert 2-1 3 Lady Mo Geovanni Franco 120 Ruben Gomez 20-1 4 Avisse Umberto Rispoli 120 Doug F. O'Neill 5-1 5 Shanghai Groove Tiago Pereira 120 Bill McLean 6-1 6 Peachtree Road Mike Smith 120 Richard E. Mandella 4-1 7 Flash Magic Flavien Prat 120 Bob Baffert 5-2 SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Square Peggy Jorge Velez 125 Javier Jose Sierra 8-1 20,000 2 Li'l Grazen Flavien Prat 125 Peter Miller 8-5 20,000 3 Noor Khan Abel Cedillo 123 Philip D'Amato 8-1 4 Loud Loud Music Tiago Pereira 122 Steven Miyadi 4-1 5 Wandering Patrol Mario Gutierrez 125 Ben D. A. Cecil 5-1 6 Anna Fantastic Umberto Rispoli 120 Karen Headley 5-1 7 Unchain Her Heart Edwin Maldonado 120 Brian J. Koriner 8-1 THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Green Flash Handicap'. Handicap. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Sparky Ville Mike Smith 123 Jeff Bonde 5-2 2 Irish Heatwave Abel Cedillo 118 Doug F. O'Neill 12-1 3 Baja Sur Juan Hernandez 120 Blaine D. Wright 5-1 4 Torosay Heriberto Figueroa 118 Doug F. O'Neill 8-1 5 Mesut Flavien Prat 120 Carla Gaines 6-1 6 Thanks Mr. Eidson Ruben Fuentes 117 Jeff Bonde 15-1 7 Chaos Theory Umberto Rispoli 120 John W. Sadler 7-2 8 Mikes Tiznow Ricardo Gonzalez 121 Andy Mathis 9-2 FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Torrey Pines Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Paige Anne Juan Hernandez 120 Simon Callaghan 12-1 2 Secret Keeper Abel Cedillo 120 Clifford W. Sise, Jr. 7-2 3 Harvest Moon Flavien Prat 120 Simon Callaghan 2-1 4 Sheza Girly Girl Tiago Pereira 120 Steve Knapp 12-1 5 Aurelia Garland Umberto Rispoli 120 Rodolphe Brisset 4-1 6 Provocation Mike Smith 120 Bob Baffert 9-2 7 Merneith Victor Espinoza 120 Bob Baffert 5-1 FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Fire Polish Ricardo Gonzalez 120 Neil D. Drysdale 20-1 2 Form A Square Assael Espinoza 123 John A. Shirreffs 30-1 3 Western Smoke Edwin Maldonado 120 Craig Dollase 30-1 4 Comradery Juan Hernandez 120 John W. Sadler 15-1 5 War Path J.C. Diaz, Jr. 120 Bob Baffert 7-2 6 Johan Zoffani Tiago Pereira 120 Dan Blacker 8-1 7 Midnight Luck Geovanni Franco 120 Adam Kitchingman 30-1 8 Lane Way Flavien Prat 120 Richard E. Mandella 5-2 9 Seven Charms Victor Espinoza 120 Michael W. McCarthy 15-1 10 Absolute Unit Umberto Rispoli 120 Peter Eurton 5-1 11 Frasard Eswan Flores 120 Leonard Powell 15-1 12 Divine Armor Abel Cedillo 120 John W. Sadler 5-1 Also Eligible 13 Winning Prospect Eswan Flores 120 George Papaprodromou 30-1 14 Algeria Flavien Prat 120 Richard Baltas 6-1 SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Surprise Fashion Jorge Velez 124 Jeffrey Metz 12-1 16,000 2 Baby Gronk Tiago Pereira 124 William Spawr 7-2 16,000 3 Shanghai Curly Eswan Flores 121 Philip A. Oviedo 30-1 16,000 4 All I Can Say Flavien Prat 124 Val Brinkerhoff 5-1 16,000 5 Bam Bam Again Geovanni Franco 121 Jorge Periban 20-1 16,000 6 Doheny Beach Alexis Centeno 115 Ruben Gomez 20-1 14,000 7 Fratelli Abel Cedillo 124 Mark Glatt 3-1 16,000 8 Rogallo Assael Espinoza 124 Andrew Lerner 6-1 16,000 9 Taco Waco Agapito Delgadillo 121 Victor L. Garcia 10-1 16,000 10 Square Deal Juan Hernandez 121 Simon Callaghan 12-1 16,000 11 Ju Ju Guy Ruben Fuentes 119 Rene Amescua 15-1 14,000 12 Shinny Heriberto Figueroa 121 Doug F. O'Neill 15-1 16,000 Also Eligible 13 See Through It Alexis Centeno 114 Jeffrey Metz 15-1 16,000 14 Include the Tax Jose Valdivia, Jr. 119 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 20-1 14,000 SEVENTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Del Mar Handicap by The Japan Racing Ass'. Handicap. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 United Flavien Prat 126 Richard E. Mandella 8-5 2 Another Mystery Victor Espinoza 119 Michael W. McCarthy 20-1 3 Combatant Ricardo Gonzalez 123 John W. Sadler 8-1 4 Big Buzz Edwin Maldonado 117 Adam Kitchingman 20-1 5 Ward 'n Jerry Mike Smith 120 Mike Puype 10-1 6 Proud Pedro Juan Hernandez 119 Leonard Powell 12-1 7 Red King Umberto Rispoli 120 Philip D'Amato 8-1 8 New Year Tiago Pereira 117 Juan Andres Rodriguez 20-1 9 Oscar Dominguez Drayden Van Dyke 122 Richard Baltas 6-1 10 Originaire Abel Cedillo 121 Jeff Mullins 5-1 11 North County Guy Mario Gutierrez 118 Richard Baltas 15-1 EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Unbroken Star Assael Espinoza 123 Mike Puype 12-1 2 Respect the Hustle Ricardo Gonzalez 121 Bill McLean 12-1 62,500 3 Potantico Umberto Rispoli 121 Vladimir Cerin 7-2 4 Take the One O One Jose Valdivia, Jr. 121 Brian J. Koriner 8-1 5 El Tigre Terrible Juan Hernandez 118 Peter Miller 4-1 6 Extra Hope Flavien Prat 121 Richard E. Mandella 5-2 7 Loud Mouth Edwin Maldonado 121 Steve Knapp 8-1 8 Kershaw Abel Cedillo 121 Philip D'Amato 9-2 62,500 NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Carpe Vinum Aaron Gryder 122 Philip D'Amato 15-1 2 California Kook Edwin Maldonado 122 Peter Miller 15-1 3 Miss Extra Umberto Rispoli 122 Richard E. Mandella 9-2 4 Warren's Showtime Mike Smith 122 Craig Anthony Lewis 6-1 5 Aqua Seaform Shame Ruben Fuentes 122 Richard Baltas 12-1 6 Trickle In Ricardo Gonzalez 122 Dan Blacker 12-1 7 Red Lark Drayden Van Dyke 122 Patrick Gallagher 12-1 8 Neige Blanche Flavien Prat 122 Leonard Powell 5-1 9 Parkour Geovanni Franco 122 Richard E. Mandella 15-1 10 Laura's Light Abel Cedillo 122 Peter Miller 3-1 11 Guitty Juan Hernandez 122 Leonard Powell 8-1 TENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $500,000. 'TVG Pacific Classic'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Midcourt Victor Espinoza 124 John A. Shirreffs 7-2 2 Higher Power Flavien Prat 124 John W. Sadler 3-1 3 Mirinaque Tiago Pereira 124 Maria C. Munoz 10-1 4 Dark Vader Umberto Rispoli 124 Peter Eurton 12-1 5 Maximum Security Abel Cedillo 124 Bob Baffert 1-1 6 Sharp Samurai Juan Hernandez 124 Mark Glatt 8-1 ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Bold Endeavor Eswan Flores 125 George Papaprodromou 20-1 2 Tiberius Mercurius Victor Espinoza 123 John W. Sadler 5-1 3 Ostini Juan Hernandez 125 J. Eric Kruljac 15-1 4 Shadow Sphinx Flavien Prat 123 Richard Baltas 7-2 5 Salvator Mundi Umberto Rispoli 123 Philip D'Amato 9-2 6 Colosi Abel Cedillo 123 Doug F. O'Neill 15-1 7 Three Ay Em Mike Smith 125 Andrew Lerner 8-1 8 Southern King Ruben Fuentes 125 Peter Miller 8-1 40,000 9 Of Good Report J.C. Diaz, Jr. 125 Vladimir Cerin 20-1 10 Desmond Doss Tiago Pereira 123 Steven Miyadi 8-1 11 M Town Gem Edwin Maldonado 123 Mike Puype 12-1 12 Kneedeepinsnow Mario Gutierrez 123 Shelbe Ruis 12-1 Also Eligible 13 Navy Armed Guard Jose Valdivia, Jr. 125 Quinn Howey 12-1 40,000