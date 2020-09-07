Horse racing newsletter: Last day of Del Mar meeting
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we follow up on the Kentucky Derby and go through some stewards’ rulings.
Saturday’s win by Authentic was certainly another shot in the arm for California racing. This state has been the home of six of the last nine Kentucky Derby winners. The Churchill Downs notes team caught up with Bob Baffert and his crew on Sunday morning. Here are some highlights.
--Both Authentic and Thousand Words appear to be headed to the Preakness. They will hang out in the barn of Wayne Lukas for a few weeks rather than shipping back to California and back to Baltimore. Baffert: “So, I have an assistant trainer, this D. Wayne Lukas guy here. So, they’re going to be in Wayne’s barn. We’re going to run them out of here. If they’re working well and all going well, they’ll go to the Preakness. I didn’t want to take them all the way to California and back. I want to give them every opportunity.”
--Assistant Jimmy Barnes was back in the barn on Sunday morning despite the need for surgery on his right wrist. Baffert thought he needed eight screws in the wrist.
--Barnes on his evening: “We won. What a great race. I was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. I was watching it on a phone. I would have wanted to stay, but I wanted to get out of there also. I didn’t want to prolong the situation. I knew what I was in for. I was probably going to be at the ER, I thought I’d be there a lot longer than I actually was. They put me out, reset it, wrapped it up, so I had to wait, because they won’t just release you once they do that.”
--Authentic wasn’t even tired on Sunday morning according to Baffert.
--Baffert: “I was so emotional [Saturday] because I wanted [Barnes] to be there. To me, that was most emotional Derby I’ve ever been involved in because of what happened during that little time frame. It was the most crazy 30 minutes I’ve had in racing. … Before May, I was looking so strong and then everything just went wrong. And to pull it off like that was really exciting. Winning the Kentucky Derby is the biggest moment in a trainer’s life. When you win it, it erases everything that has gone bad.”
--The other Southern California horses, Honor A.P. and Storm the Court, are headed back to California.
Stewards’ rulings
Got just a few rulings, but there is one involving ear buds, which I don’t think we’ve seen before.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $200 for using his riding crop five time in succession without letting his mount, Kazansky, respond during the seventh race on Aug. 21. Kazansky finished third, earning $2,280. The standard jockey’s share from that would be $228. This was Fuentes second violation in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. was suspended four days (Aug. 29, 30, 31 and Sept. 4) for failing to keep a straight course in the stretch and causing interference while riding Miss Flawless in the first race on Aug. 21. We’ll let the stewards explain the situation, with some slight editing from the stewards’ minutes. “Jockey [Brice] Blanc (aboard No. 2 Clearly Gone) entered a tight opening between horses inside the 1/16th marker. No. 1 Miss Flawless, who was leading at the time, drifted in slightly. There were different opinions between the stewards as to who initiated the contact. There was also a disagreement between these two reins men during the course of this informal hearing. On race day, Miss Flawless was disqualified from third to sixth. It was a majority decision with steward Grant Baker voting for a warning. It was Valdivia’s second offense in the last 60 days. He was issued a three-day suspension on July 26. (Cherwa note: Reins men means jockeys.)
--Veterinarian Sarah Birch was fined $300 for failing to fill out a CHRB Veterinarian Confidential report after administering medication to a horse on Sept. 17, 2019. She administered Lasix to an unidentified horse. It was the third ruling against her in the last 365 days.
--Exercise rider Gregory Hendricks was fined $50 for galloping a horse while wearing earbuds and listening to music. Safety steward David Nuesch issued a violation notice after having previously warning him in the spring. Nuesch explained that he needed to pay attention in case the warning siren went off because of a loose horse. According to the stewards, Hendricks was respectful and honest and said he didn’t think Nuesch was working Del Mar this summer. So, he thought he would enjoy some music while galloping horses for trainer Simon Callaghan.
--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended three days (Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 4) for altering course without sufficient clearance and causing interference while aboard Peachtree Road in the first race on Aug. 22. According to the stewards’ minutes, Peachtree Road broke in front in the 5 ½ furlong race, then dropped back to third. Then Peachtree Road drops in suddenly causing Shanghai Grove to clip heels and stumble badly. Smith said he didn’t know the whereabouts of Shanghai Grove and it was discussed if the horse was “hanging in a bad spot.” Peachtree Road finished fourth but was disqualified to seventh. Steward Luis Jauregui dissented on the majority opinion blaming the horse after a lead change.
Del Mar review
There were three stakes at Del Mar on Sunday, so let’s review them.
$75,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf: This 1 1/8 mile race started with Madone stumbling on the break but keeping up through the backstretch. She moved near the front entering stretch, running four wide and went on to win by half-a-length. Nimbostratus crossed second but was moved back to third for interference.
Madone paid $5.20, $3.00 and $2.40. Ivy League was second and Nimbostratus. Simon Callaghan was the winning trainer and Flavien Prat was the jockey.
Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Debutante: This seven-furlong race was the main event with two headliners. Princess Noor was the favorite from the Bob Baffert barn and My Girl Red was the hot-shot from Keith Desormeaux’s barn. It all ended at the break when Princess Noor, breaking outside of My Girl Red, took a hard left into the filly. Flavien Prat, aboard My Girl Red, tried to steady the horse and kept going but an awkward step near where the chute joins the backstretch caused Prat to pull up his filly just to be safe. She jogged back to the barn safe.
All of which left Princess Noor an easy path to winning the race by an impressive 6 ½ lengths. She paid $3.40, $2.40 and $2.10. Forest Caraway followed by Illumination, Get On the Bus, Roll Up Mo Money and My Girl Red.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “We knew going in she was a special filly. She showed so much brilliance at the sale, that’s why she cost so much, and we got what we expected to see [Sunday]. She broke a little off kilter and was behind horses, but Victor [Espinoza] didn’t really push her, especially at the end. We’re happy to get the win. We’ll run her back at Santa Anita and then go from there.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “Yes, she’s a little green. Only her second time. Coming away from there she went in a bit and I tried to get her off as quickly as I could. You try to control the babies as best as you can, especially at the break. The other filly (My Girl Red) came out on me. My filly was OK from there. I really don’t know how good she is, because I haven’t let her run yet. It’s nice to be back at Del Mar and riding good horses.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby: Trainer Michael Stidham shipped in Pixelate for this 1 1/8 mile turf race and with Umberto Rispoli in the saddle, the 3-year-old colt didn’t disappoint. He has a ground-saving trip just off the lead and when he needed a kick in the stretch, he pushed forward to win by a head.
Pixelate paid $5.00, $3.20 and $2.80. Margot’s Boy was second and Dominant Soul finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Gary Mandella (filling in for Stidham) “My dad (Richard Mandella) and Michael have been friends for a long time. Michael sends his horses here to my dad’s barn and dad sends his horses back east to Michael. I’m happy to help him win a big race. The horse arrived Thursday, galloped a couple days and he was ready to go. We didn’t do anything. My instruction to (jockey Umberto Rispoli) was ‘Did Mike call you? Yes? Then good luck.’”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I talked to Mike [Stidham] this morning and we both agreed that we had the best horse in the race. I said I wanted to ride him up closer than normal for him. I told him this is a smaller tighter course, not like Churchill [Downs]. He said: ‘You ride him like you want to.’ I had a great trip and he fired when he had to. I’m very happy.”
Del Mar preview
Final day of the Del Mar meeting has its usual monster 11 races but starting at the more sensible 1 p.m. There are a couple of graded stakes, including a Grade 1 that offers a peek into next year’s Triple Crown run. Can’t believe we are saying this when all of this year’s TC races haven’t been run yet. Anyway, the field sizes are fantastic outside of the Grade 1, where there are only six horses. Five of the races are on the turf, there are a couple of allowances and four maiden specials. All in all, a very good closing day card. Let’s look at the stakes.
$100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf. This is a one-mile race and you can tell the rest by the name. Not sure how tree scratches changed the complexion of this race, but there are no clear favorites. The tepid favorite, at 9-2, is Rombauer, who won his only start by a half-a-length with a late charge from sixth to first for trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Juan Hernandez.
Get Her Number is the second choice, at 6-1, for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. He won his only race by half-a-length. Flavien Prat rode him the first time but elected to go with Caisson, who scratched from the race. Post is around 5 p.m.
Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Futurity. This is a seven-furlong race that has launched the careers of many horses that have gone on to the Triple Crown trail, including American Pharoah and Nyquist. It’s the shortest field on the card with only six horses but the favorite is Dr. Schivel for Luis Mendez and Flavien Prat. He broke his maiden on his third try with a 5 ¾ length win at Del Mar on Aug. 8.
Bob Baffert has the second favorite, Spielberg, at 2-1. He finished second to Dr. Schivel in his only race. In that race Drayden Van Dyke rode, but he’s riding Weston, who won his first two races including the Grade 2 Best Pal. Weston, according to morning-line maker and substitute announcer John Lies, is 6-1. Abel Cedillo rides Spielberg.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 9, 10 (2 also eligible), 12 (2 ae), 11, 10, 12 (1 ae), 7, 10, 6, 12 (2 ae).
Sorry to report
Los Alamitos had its 25th racing or training death since the race meet started on Dec. 27 when Billy the Hott suffered a catastrophic injury during the eighth race on Saturday night. The 5-year-old gelding was near the lead in a 1,000-yard allowance race when he was pulled up by jockey Barrington Harvey. He was vanned off the course and later euthanized with an unspecified injury. For more, just click here.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIRST RACE No. 4 Moonoverthebayou (6-1)
Restricted claimers going one mile on the main track and let’s try to kick off the start of closing day with a winner. This Bob Hess-trained gelding broke a step slowly, clipped heels after the start to trail early, then saved ground into the stretch and finished well to be fourth. He’s never been around two turns but may take to the route game after two easy works since raced.
Sunday’s result: It took Pixelate ($5.00) nearly every step of the nine furlong Del Mar Derby to get up but he finally got there near the wire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 D K’s Crown (20-1)
D K’s Crown has Edwin Maldonado back and with that trainer Luis Mendez moves back to dirt. There is another sharp workout for the race Monday as well. This trainer is two-of-six second off the layoff for a big flat-bet profit. Mendez takes the blinkers off, stretches the horse out and also drops multiple classes. Interesting tactics but the 20-1 value is too great to ignore in a wide-open race. King Parker is 12-1 and Flavien Prat re-rides. He is in a tight jockey title race so any move he makes now we watch. He is two of six for this trainer and the horse is raised in class. Interesting race for the value bettor. Spread in your pick 5 wagers.
Thank you for reading my plays for the Del Mar meet. My full card for the closing day is free to all L.A Times newsletter readers at this link https://californiapick4.com/del-mar-pick-4/
Sunday’s result: Greg’s Diva stumbled out of the gate, recovered, eventually got to the front but got outran in the stretch by her stablemate to finish second by half-a-length.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (5): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Lookin to Strike ($9.40)
Monmouth (8): $100,000 Sapling Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Waist Deep ($6.20)
Woodbine (8): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies, 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Souper Munnings ($5.40)
Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Spinaway Stakes (Lasix free race), fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Vequist ($15.20)
Woodbine (9): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Ready Soul ($7.70)
Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Honorable Miss Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winning: Come Dancing ($4.70)
Del Mar (9): $250,000 Del Mar Debutante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Winner: Princess Noor ($3.40)
Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Pixelate ($5.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday. All times PDT.
10:40 Kentucky Downs (2): $100,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Favorite: High Crime (9-5)
11:40 Laurel (5): $100,000 All Along Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Nay Lady Nay (2-1)
12:10 Laurel (6): $100,000 Laurel Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: We Your Whistle (8-5)
12:29 Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Striking Moon (5-2)
12:40 Laurel (7): $100,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Happy Saver (1-2)
1:01 Woodbine (7): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Threefiftyseven (2-1)
1:10 Monmouth (8): $100,000 Sorority Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Invincible Gal (3-1)
1:10 Laurel (8): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Irish Strait (3-1)
1:40 Laurel (9): $100,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Grand Clu Classe (2-1)
1:55 Kentucky Downs (8): $500,000 Mint Juvenile Fillies Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Plum Ali (5-2)
2:28 Kentucky Downs (9): $300,000 One Dreamer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile and 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Passing Out (5-2)
2:50 Saratoga (13): Grade 1 $250,000 Hopeful Stakes (Lasix free), 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jackie’s Warrior (7-5)
3:01 Kentucky Downs (10): $500,000 More Than Ready Juvenile Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Dreamer’s Disease (5-2)
3:32 Kentucky Downs (11): $750,000 Tourist Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Spectacular Gem (4-1)
5:00 Del Mar (9): $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Caisson (7-2)
5:30 Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Futurity, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dr. Schivel (9-5)
A final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, September 6.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 26th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.40 45.77 57.73 1:10.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Uno Trouble Maker
|120
|6
|1
|2–½
|1–½
|1–3
|1–3¼
|Rispoli
|1.40
|3
|Eternal Endeavour
|113
|3
|2
|5–1
|6
|5–2
|2–ns
|Centeno
|2.00
|2
|Madame Barbarian
|120
|2
|3
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2½
|Prat
|2.90
|1
|Sweet Rafaela
|120
|1
|4
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–3¼
|Franco
|32.00
|4
|Red Livy
|118
|4
|5
|1–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–½
|Gonzalez
|7.70
|5
|Crown Kitten
|118
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|19.20
|6
|UNO TROUBLE MAKER
|4.80
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|3.00
|2.20
|2
|MADAME BARBARIAN
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$5.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-1)
|$5.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2)
|$5.90
Winner–Uno Trouble Maker B.m.5 by Successful Appeal out of Hope and Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Jr., Edward J., Sanford, Thomas C. and Smith, Corey. Mutuel Pool $215,796 Exacta Pool $110,817 Quinella Pool $4,265 Superfecta Pool $47,109 Trifecta Pool $74,966. Claimed–Madame Barbarian by Coffman, John, Helm, Greg, Moore, William,Lambert, Jeffrey and Susi, Jess. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Red Livy (IRE) by Roper, James and Ilene and Truman, Eddie. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Saints Paynter.
UNO TROUBLE MAKER stalked outside the leader the applied pressure into the turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, kicked clear past the quarter pole and drew away under some left-handed urging and hand urging late. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) in range of the lead off the inside, went four wide around the bend, lacked room behind a pair of rivals in upper stretch, angled out and finished willingly through the final furlong and nailed MADAME BARBARIAN for the place. MADAME BARBARIAN chased four wide through the turn, could not summon the needed response in the lane got edged on the line for second. SWEET RAFAELA up close early inside the leader, moved out three wide on the turn and never produced a bid. RED LIVY (IRE) set the pace in the two path, pressured into the bend, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths pole, could not go on with that rival and gave way in the lane. CROWN KITTEN went five wide around the turn and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.78 48.38 1:13.90 1:25.15 1:37.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Kittyhawk Lass
|120
|8
|7
|6–2
|5–hd
|4–½
|1–½
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|10.70
|7
|Clearly Gone
|122
|7
|8
|8–2½
|8–2½
|8–1½
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Rispoli
|3.20
|2
|Lexington Grace
|120
|2
|6
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–hd
|3–1½
|Franco
|8.80
|4
|Meso
|113
|4
|5
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Centeno
|17.60
|5
|Sugary
|120
|5
|3
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–hd
|8–1½
|5–1¾
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|1
|Tammy's Window
|118
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|6–nk
|Gonzalez
|16.20
|9
|Listen to Blue
|120
|9
|4
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–1
|7–½
|7–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|71.10
|6
|Seaside Dancer
|120
|6
|1
|2–3
|2–3
|2–1
|4–1
|8–hd
|Cedillo
|2.60
|3
|Mongolian Window
|120
|3
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|6–hd
|9
|Maldonado
|13.30
|8
|KITTYHAWK LASS
|23.40
|9.00
|6.40
|7
|CLEARLY GONE
|5.00
|3.60
|2
|LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE)
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$64.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$50.20
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$40.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-2-4)
|$247.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-2)
|$157.70
Winner–Kittyhawk Lass B.f.4 by Power Broker out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $244,493 Daily Double Pool $42,853 Exacta Pool $148,378 Quinella Pool $5,055 Superfecta Pool $60,558 Trifecta Pool $101,313. Claimed–Clearly Gone by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
KITTYHAWK LASS settled outside a rival, went three deep on the backstretch, closed in around the far turn, bid four wide into the stretch, took over at the eighth pole and held off the runner-up to the wire. CLEARLY GONE unhurried in the early stages and traveled outside a rival, moved three wide on the backstretch, three deep into the far turn, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied alongside the winner but could not find the needed late punch. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, moved to the inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, entered the stretch three wide and finished well. MESO tracked near the inside, saved ground into the lane, slipped through along the fence and bid in upper stretch but flattened in the late stages. SUGARY settled inside, saved ground to the stretch, lacked room in the lane, angled in late and finished evenly. TAMMY'S WINDOW threw head and was off slow to begin, trailed the field throughout, came out into the stretch and was never a factor. LISTEN TO BLUE chased a bit off the rail then between runners on the far turn, steadied off heels of rival nearing the sixteenth pole and could not regain momentum. SEASIDE DANCER stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside at the quarter pole, led into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONGOLIAN WINDOW took control early, set the pace from inside and gave way in the late stretch. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.44 44.78 56.94 1:03.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Biddy Duke
|119
|6
|1
|4–2
|4–2
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Gutierrez
|5.60
|3
|Lucky Peridot
|120
|3
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–2
|2–½
|Prat
|4.30
|1
|Road Rager
|120
|1
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|Rispoli
|12.70
|5
|Quality Response
|117
|5
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Cedillo
|2.60
|2
|Watch Me Burn
|120
|2
|6
|5–1½
|6
|6
|5–2¾
|Hernandez
|15.70
|4
|Bulletproof One
|119
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|4–½
|6
|Gonzalez
|1.20
|6
|BIDDY DUKE
|13.20
|4.80
|3.00
|3
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|4.20
|3.00
|1
|ROAD RAGER
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$178.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$24.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$28.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-5)
|$32.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$49.50
Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.3 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Joseph E. Besecker. Mutuel Pool $262,713 Daily Double Pool $20,196 Exacta Pool $113,024 Quinella Pool $4,137 Superfecta Pool $37,535 Trifecta Pool $66,430. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $135.40. Pick Three Pool $64,174.
BIDDY DUKE vied for the lead four deep into and around the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, drew clear under right-handed urging approaching the eighth pole and inched away under a hand ride late. LUCKY PERIDOT brushed from the inside leaving the gate, settled off the pace near the fence, angled four wide around the turn, showed late effort and got up for second. ROAD RAGER broke out a bit then quickly corrected, showed speed inside and vied for the lead with a trio of rivals, fought to the furlong marker but could not go on with the winner late and lost the place. QUALITY RESPONSE vied three deep to the stretch and flattened in the late stages. WATCH ME BURN stumbled a bit and brushed outside rival at the start, well placed behind the speedy quarter, entered the turn in the two path then moved out to exit the bend five wide and proved no menace. BULLETPROOF ONE vied between foes early while holding a short advantage, continued to battled two wide and between foes into the lane but weakened in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.44 49.12 1:14.30 1:25.55 1:38.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Consternation
|120
|9
|10
|9–1½
|8–hd
|8–hd
|3–½
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|6.10
|7
|Queen Ofthe Temple
|120
|7
|8
|7–1
|7–1
|7–½
|7–3
|2–½
|Gonzalez
|5.00
|10
|Floral Essence
|120
|10
|2
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|2.90
|5
|Miss Ever Ready
|120
|5
|5
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|Hernandez
|6.20
|1
|Miss Peaky Blinder
|120
|1
|9
|10
|9–2½
|4–hd
|1–hd
|5–1¼
|Rispoli
|8.50
|3
|Cielo d'Oro
|120
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–½
|2–½
|4–1
|6–3¼
|Prat
|2.30
|2
|Mamma Rama
|120
|2
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|6–1
|6–½
|7–5¼
|Gutierrez
|26.40
|6
|Hatshepsut
|120
|6
|4
|5–1
|5–1½
|9–7
|8–½
|8–3¾
|Franco
|80.80
|8
|Valentine Ghost
|120
|8
|3
|1–hd
|3–2
|3–1
|9–5
|9–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|76.50
|4
|Tiz Pure Grace
|120
|4
|7
|8–½
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|59.30
|9
|CONSTERNATION (IRE)
|14.20
|8.00
|4.80
|7
|QUEEN OFTHE TEMPLE
|5.60
|3.80
|10
|FLORAL ESSENCE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$112.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$46.30
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$42.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-10-5)
|$76.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-10)
|$99.05
Winner–Consternation (IRE) B.f.2 by Acclamation (GB) out of Easton Arch, by Arch. Bred by Rathbarry Stud (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $331,832 Daily Double Pool $26,677 Exacta Pool $167,923 Quinella Pool $5,901 Superfecta Pool $74,953 Trifecta Pool $105,651. Scratched–Chicks Dig Munny, Derby Quest, Nurturing, Polished Lady.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $306.55. Pick Three Pool $34,980.
CONSTERNATION (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace, swung five wide into the stretch, took over mid-stretch and drove clear. QUEEN OFTHE TEMPLE settled early, raced two wide then angled out in upper stretch, closed fast and proved second best. FLORAL ESSENCE stalked off the rail, vied between shortly then chased the leader off the rail on the backstretch, bid between on the second turn, led into the stretch, fought back in the drive and lost the place. MISS EVER READY saved ground into the lane, angled out in the stretch, showed a mild response but lacked room late. MISS PEAKY BLINDER traveled along the inside then moved off the rail, angled five wide around the turn, bid upper stretch and took a short lead at the eighth pole but flattened in the late stages. CIELO D'ORO chased inside, vied for command then took over at the nine-sixteenths pole, showed the way to the far turn then vied with a pair of rivals around that bend and weakened in the stretch. MAMMA RAMA stalked the pace near the fence, moved out into the three path and failed to respond. HATSHEPSUT fractious in the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and had nothing left. VALENTINE GHOST sped to the front then lugged out on the first turn, vied three deep then chased outside a rival, re-bid outside and vied three deep around the far turn, chased in the upper stretch before getting forced out and faded. TIZ PURE GRACE traveled near the back of the pack, trailed into the far turn and was never a factor.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 45.59 1:10.59 1:16.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Leprino
|120
|8
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|Rispoli
|0.60
|12
|Prince Ricky
|113
|9
|1
|1–½
|1–2½
|2–2½
|2–1¼
|Centeno
|32.40
|10
|Time to Testify
|120
|7
|10
|9
|6–hd
|3–1½
|3–3¼
|Maldonado
|6.80
|9
|Babael
|123
|6
|7
|7–2½
|7–2½
|5–3
|4–2½
|Hernandez
|6.20
|2
|Rossman
|123
|2
|4
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–7½
|Cedillo
|9.70
|6
|Tiger's Song
|120
|4
|3
|3–1½
|2–hd
|6–3
|6–1½
|Delgadillo
|43.60
|1
|Kenjilookslucky
|120
|1
|5
|6–hd
|8–1½
|8–3
|7–3¾
|Prat
|9.60
|4
|Floyd Moneymaker
|123
|3
|2
|2–½
|5–½
|7–hd
|8–2¼
|Pereira
|52.70
|8
|Drink to That
|123
|5
|9
|8–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Flores
|95.20
|13
|Sharp Speaker
|120
|10
|8
|dnf
|Figueroa
|20.70
|11
|LEPRINO
|3.20
|2.60
|2.20
|12
|PRINCE RICKY
|14.40
|6.80
|10
|TIME TO TESTIFY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-11)
|$37.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-12)
|$17.20
|$2 QUINELLA (11-12)
|$27.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-12-10-9)
|$40.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-12-10)
|$41.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-3)
|$9.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-7)
|$10.00
Winner–Leprino B.g.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Rose to Gold, by Friends Lake. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Bankers, Tim and Ortiz, Sr., Manuel. Mutuel Pool $430,048 Daily Double Pool $41,251 Exacta Pool $282,206 Quinella Pool $7,914 Superfecta Pool $149,068 Trifecta Pool $190,724. Scratched–Ammolite, Bullet Times, Endless Tale, Humboldt.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-11) paid $59.40. Pick Three Pool $94,774. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-9-3/7) paid $27.15. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-6-9-3/5/7/11/14) 4 correct paid $845.60. Pick Four Pool $205,998. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/7-8-6-9-3/5/7/11/14) 5 correct paid $2,476.45. Pick Five Pool $632,255.
LEPRINO stumbled slightly at the start, took aim three wide into the stretch, gained the lead at the eighth pole and edged away. PRINCE RICKY set the pace and angled to the inside, inched away into the turn, led clear into the drive, got headed with a furlong to go, could not match the winner late but proved second best. TIME TO TESTIFY traveled near the back of the pace outside a rival, advanced four wide around the turn, drifted in a bit in the stretch and closed willingly for the show. BABAEL stalked off the rail, angled four wide leaving the turn and kept on for a minor award. ROSSMAN chased near the inside, moved out into the two path on the turn and weakened. TIGER'S SONG chased the speed outside a rival then moved up outside the leader three deep, chased the pace into the turn, went three wide around the bend and had nothing left for the stretch. KENJILOOKSLUCKY settled early along the inside, angled out into the three path on the turn and failed to rally. FLOYD MONEYMAKER chased the leader early then moved up to press outside, lost contact and chased in the two path, dropped back around the bend and faded out of contention. DRINK TO THAT shuffled back early, raced off the rail then moved out four wide leaving the turn and proved no menace. SHARP SPEAKER pulled up early and walked off under his own power.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.73 44.62 55.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Blue Sky Baby
|120
|7
|2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2
|1–½
|Rispoli
|13.40
|2
|Greg's Diva
|120
|2
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|2.00
|10
|Dolce
|120
|10
|4
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|8.90
|6
|Miss Fraulein
|120
|6
|3
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–1
|Gonzalez
|3.80
|8
|Velvet Queen
|122
|8
|6
|9–2½
|8–1
|7–1
|5–2¼
|Hernandez
|6.50
|1
|Swirling
|124
|1
|10
|10
|10
|8–1½
|6–1¼
|Maldonado
|24.30
|4
|Jewel Thief
|120
|4
|7
|7–1½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–1¼
|Cedillo
|18.70
|3
|Tijori
|124
|3
|9
|4–1
|5–1½
|5–hd
|8–½
|Pereira
|14.10
|5
|Woke Up to Aces
|120
|5
|8
|6–hd
|7–½
|9–3
|9–7¼
|Espinoza
|6.60
|9
|Devils Dance
|124
|9
|5
|8–hd
|9–½
|10
|10
|Van Dyke
|16.50
|7
|BLUE SKY BABY
|28.80
|10.80
|6.40
|2
|GREG'S DIVA
|3.80
|3.00
|10
|DOLCE
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-7)
|$44.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$46.50
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$30.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-10-6)
|$247.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-10)
|$253.25
Winner–Blue Sky Baby Dbb.f.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Maggie d'Oro, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Breeze Easy LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Lombardi, Michael V. and Platts, Joey. Mutuel Pool $363,836 Daily Double Pool $40,128 Exacta Pool $229,733 Quinella Pool $6,224 Superfecta Pool $81,752 Trifecta Pool $141,768. Claimed–Tijori by Robert Slack. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-11-7) paid $99.55. Pick Three Pool $112,938. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-3/7-7) paid $24.80.
BLUE SKY BABY stalked outside a rival then tipped out in the stretch, bid outside the leader late and got up fully extended. GREG'S DIVA stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to challenge for command, dueled for the lead from the inside, cleared MISS FRAULEIN in the lane but could not hold off the winner. DOLCE tracked three wide into the stretch, rallied late and earned the show. MISS FRAULEIN dueled outside a rival for the lead into and around the turn, fought back in the stretch but weakened late. VELVET QUEEN bumped at the start, stalked off the rail, steadied three times early to the turn, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. SWIRLING saved ground along the inside then moved a bit off the rail in the stretch and passed tired rivals. JEWEL THIEF settled off the pace then angled to the inside, tipped out in upper stretch and failed to rally. TIJORI stalked the top pair from the fence, remained inside to the stretch and weakened. WOKE UP TO ACES chased between foes then outside a rival and weakened in the lane. DEVILS DANCE broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, went three wide into the turn then moved out and came five wide into the stretch and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.08 45.77 57.89 1:04.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Superman Shaq
|120
|8
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–3¾
|Prat
|1.90
|1
|Parnelli
|120
|1
|4
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|Van Dyke
|4.60
|7
|Hot Pastrami
|120
|7
|6
|5–7
|5–7
|4–1
|3–ns
|Hernandez
|9.90
|4
|Risk and Reward
|120
|4
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|3–2
|4–3¼
|Cedillo
|2.20
|2
|Red Flag
|120
|2
|8
|8
|7–12
|6–5
|5–nk
|Gonzalez
|28.40
|6
|Tenor
|120
|6
|2
|4–2
|4–1
|5–3
|6–5½
|Espinoza
|5.20
|3
|Labor Union
|120
|3
|7
|6–3
|6–3
|7–20
|7–60¼
|Rispoli
|15.30
|5
|Runaway Wywy
|113
|5
|3
|7–2
|8
|8
|8
|Centeno
|67.30
|8
|SUPERMAN SHAQ
|5.80
|3.40
|3.00
|1
|PARNELLI
|5.40
|3.80
|7
|HOT PASTRAMI
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$85.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$14.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$19.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-4)
|$29.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-7)
|$51.60
Winner–Superman Shaq Ch.c.2 by Shackleford out of Drumette, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Frankfort Park Farm & Michael Hernon (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $337,210 Daily Double Pool $34,849 Exacta Pool $172,945 Quinella Pool $6,805 Superfecta Pool $66,450 Trifecta Pool $114,596. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-7-8) paid $35.15. Pick Three Pool $114,521.
SUPERMAN SHAQ sped clear and angled in, dueled with PARNELLLI then vied inside to the stretch, shook free at the three-sixteenths pole and drew off. PARNELLI chased the leader then challenged from the outside dueled outside around the turn and vied between leaving the bend, failed to match the winner in the lane but stayed on to prove second best. HOT PASTRAMI raced a bit off the rail then angled three wide into the stretch, showed a mild rally and edged RISK AND REWARD for the show honors. RISK AND REWARD attended the pace three deep, challenged outside the top pair around the turn, flattened in the final furlong and lost the show. RED FLAG off a bit slow and shifted in at the start, came out on the backstretch, angled in on the turn and never threatened. TENOR went four wide into the stretch, raced greenly near the furlong marker and weakened. LABOR UNION broke in and hit the gate at the start, raced five wide into the turn then angled into the three path and proved no menace. RUNAWAY WYWY stumbled leaving the gate, dropped back on the backstretch and was ridden out through the turn and across the wire.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.03 50.53 1:15.38 1:26.48 1:39.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Madone
|122
|2
|10
|8–hd
|9–½
|8–hd
|4–1
|1–½
|Prat
|1.60
|7
|DQ–Nimbostratus
|120
|7
|6
|7–½
|7–½
|6–1
|1–½
|2–ns
|Gonzalez
|19.90
|11
|Ivy League
|120
|11
|7
|10–1
|10–2
|9–½
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|Rispoli
|2.50
|10
|Sweetest Angel
|120
|10
|5
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|2–½
|4–hd
|Gutierrez
|56.90
|6
|Canoodling
|122
|6
|3
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–½
|8–hd
|5–¾
|Hernandez
|4.60
|3
|Inner Beauty
|120
|3
|9
|9–1
|8–½
|10–1
|9–1
|6–2¾
|Cedillo
|11.00
|1
|Tetragonal
|120
|1
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|7–½
|Van Dyke
|11.20
|5
|Frazzled
|122
|5
|8
|4–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|10–½
|8–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|57.70
|9
|My Princess Ellie
|120
|9
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|6–½
|9–¾
|Franco
|52.70
|4
|Super Game
|122
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–hd
|10–1¼
|Pereira
|13.00
|8
|Basilia
|120
|8
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|7–hd
|11
|Figueroa
|59.10
|2
|MADONE
|5.20
|3.00
|2.40
|11
|IVY LEAGUE
|3.20
|2.80
|7
|DQ–NIMBOSTRATUS (FR)
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-11)
|$6.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-11)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-11-7-10)
|$112.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-11-7)
|$28.45
Winner–Madone Dbb.f.2 by Vancouver (AUS) out of Indian Love Call, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Glendalough LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $476,389 Daily Double Pool $44,714 Exacta Pool $261,925 Quinella Pool $8,209 Superfecta Pool $119,384 Trifecta Pool $180,467. Scratched–none. DQ–#7 Nimbostratus (FR)–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-2) paid $79.35. Pick Three Pool $70,497.
MADONE stumbled and broke in leaving the gate, reserved through the early stages, came four wide into the stretch, rallied inside the leader and edged foe. NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) traveled mid-pack off the inside, moved out and was fanned six wide into the lane, shifted out and bothered IVY LEAGUE near the sixteenth pole, overtaken by the winner late and held on for second. IVY LEAGUE allowed to settle in the early going, traveled off the inside then swung seven wide into the stretch, forced out by the runner-up near the sixteenth pole and finished well but miss the place. SWEETEST ANGEL in range of the leader and placed off the inside, angled five wide into the lane, drifted in and bumped foe in upper stretch and got outkicked by the top trio. CANOODLING chased between foes leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, steadied behind a rival in upper stretch, shifted out and showed a mild response. INNER BEAUTY (IRE) tucked inside early, saved ground to the lane, came out in the sretch and produced a mild rally. TETRAGONAL (IRE) dwelt and came away slowly, trailed the field early, angled four wide leaving the far turn, bothered by INNER BEAUTY past the eighth pole and passed tired rivals. FRAZZLED in range near the inside, angled out with a furlong to go and failed to rally. MY PRINCESS ELLIE forwardly placed early, moved up outside the top pair, lost ground leaving the backstretch, re-bid three deep, bumped in upper stretch and weakened. SUPER GAME sped clear to take control early and angled to the inside, dueled with rival from the inside into and around the far turn, lost command in the lane and gave way. BASILIA stalked the leader early, bid outside and dueled for command, fought back to the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar Debutante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.01 45.49 1:10.03 1:23.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Princess Noor
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–4
|1–2
|1–6½
|Espinoza
|0.70
|6
|Forest Caraway
|122
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Gonzalez
|4.00
|5
|Illumination
|120
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|3–6
|3–5¼
|Cedillo
|7.40
|1
|Get On the Bus
|120
|1
|5
|4–hd
|5
|4–6
|4–17¼
|Gutierrez
|16.30
|2
|Roll Up Mo Money
|122
|2
|4
|5–10
|4–1
|5
|5
|Van Dyke
|22.20
|3
|My Girl Red
|124
|3
|6
|6
|dnf
|Prat
|3.90
|4
|PRINCESS NOOR
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|FOREST CARAWAY
|4.00
|3.00
|5
|ILLUMINATION
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$8.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$5.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1)
|$5.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5)
|$9.05
Winner–Princess Noor Dbb.f.2 by Not This Time out of Sheza Smoke Show, by Wilko. Bred by International Equities Holding, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. Mutuel Pool $433,675 Daily Double Pool $43,845 Exacta Pool $190,515 Quinella Pool $6,452 Superfecta Pool $63,639 Trifecta Pool $114,902. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-4) paid $10.05. Pick Three Pool $81,421.
PRINCESS NOOR came in and bumped rival twice leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival then bid three deep around the turn, took a short lead past the five-sixteenths pole, shifted in and bumped the rival in upper stretch, then drew off through the final furlong in hand. FOREST CARAWAY stalked outside the leader then bid bid between into the turn, vied for command through the bend, bumped by the winner at the top of the lane and stayed on for the place. ILLUMINATION sped to the front and showed the way up the backstretch, met bids into the turn and vied for command from the inside to the stretch and weakened in the drive. GET ON THE BUS floated in leaving the gate, saved ground off the pace and never threatened. ROLL UP MO MONEY bumped from the outside at the start, traveled in the two path to the lane and had little left for the drive. MY GIRL RED knocked into rival at the start, pulled up early and walked off. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH PRINCESS NOOR CAME IN AND BUMPED MY GIRL RED INTO ROLL UP MO MONEY AT THE START, THE INCIDENT DID NOT WARRANT A DISQUALIFICATION.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Del Mar Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 24.63 49.77 1:14.74 1:38.38 1:50.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Pixelate
|122
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|Rispoli
|1.50
|11
|Margot's Boy
|122
|10
|2
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|12.00
|9
|Dominant Soul
|122
|8
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|50.40
|2
|California Kook
|119
|2
|9
|8–½
|8–½
|7–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|3.10
|8
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|122
|7
|8
|9–2
|9–2
|9–hd
|8–hd
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|13.30
|6
|Kanderel
|122
|6
|3
|4–2
|4–2
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–nk
|Hernandez
|8.40
|1
|American Farmer
|122
|1
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–1½
|7–1
|Gonzalez
|49.10
|12
|K P All Systems Go
|122
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10–hd
|7–1
|8–1
|Cedillo
|6.30
|3
|Guitty
|119
|3
|10
|10–1
|10–1
|11
|10–½
|9–1
|Flores
|13.30
|10
|Heywoods Beach
|122
|9
|5
|7–½
|7–1
|8–2
|9–1½
|10–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|38.90
|5
|No Slo Mo
|122
|5
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|11
|11
|Franco
|51.20
|4
|PIXELATE
|5.00
|3.20
|2.80
|11
|MARGOT'S BOY
|10.60
|8.40
|9
|DOMINANT SOUL
|19.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$8.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-11)
|$21.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-11)
|$32.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-11-9-2)
|$182.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-11-9)
|$213.40
Winner–Pixelate Dbb.c.3 by City Zip out of Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Michael Stidham. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $665,267 Daily Double Pool $53,860 Exacta Pool $335,997 Quinella Pool $10,729 Superfecta Pool $170,372 Trifecta Pool $247,652. Scratched–Warren's Showtime.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $5.40. Pick Three Pool $83,674.
PIXELATE bumped twice leaving the gate, tracked from the inside then angled out on the far turn, closed in the lane and surged late to get up in time. MARGOT'S BOY stalked a bit off the rail, took aim two wide into the stretch, bid outside and forged to the front at the sixteenth pole then nailed by the winner. DOMINANT SOUL showed the way early, set the pace up the backstretch, saved ground while clear into the stretch and yielded late. CALIFORNIA KOOK placed off the pace and a bit off the rail, went between foes into the far turn, lacked room and steadied at the five-sixteenths pole, asked to go through rivals again into the stretch and finished willingly for a minor award. KISS TODAY GOODBYE unhurried and settled outside a rival, angled four wide around the second turn and summoned a mild late bid. KANDEREL settled off the pace, raced in a bit tight into the stretch, lost the whip and brushed with rival in upper stretch and gained ground late. AMERICAN FARMER tucked inside and saved ground to the stretch and went evenly late. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO unhurried from the start and angled to the inside, saved ground into the stretch and failed to threaten. GUITTY (FR) off slow at the start, traveled near the back of the pack, went between foes into the far turn, lacked room and checked past the five-sixteenths pole, came out into the lane then altered out further behind a pair of rivals and could not rally. HEYWOODS BEACH off the rail throughout, came four wide into the stretch and made no impact. NO SLO MO bumped twice at the start, chased off the rail, three wide into the stretch and weakened. HAND TIMED.
ELEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 45.97 58.60 1:11.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Big Flame
|120
|10
|2
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–2½
|Cedillo
|1.60
|6
|Suzie Qzz Brother
|120
|6
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|2–½
|2–nk
|Hernandez
|9.60
|9
|Big Story
|120
|9
|7
|7–1
|5–1
|3–2
|3–3¼
|Rispoli
|3.20
|2
|Alpine Thunder
|120
|2
|9
|8–1
|6–hd
|4–1½
|4–6¼
|Maldonado
|8.40
|5
|Alexander's Dream
|113
|5
|4
|6–½
|7–2
|7–2
|5–½
|Centeno
|10.50
|4
|Lil Nas
|120
|4
|1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–hd
|6–2¼
|Prat
|5.70
|8
|Charge Cash
|120
|8
|3
|5–hd
|8–2
|8–1
|7–¾
|Pereira
|18.10
|1
|J C Express
|120
|1
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–3
|8–nk
|Gonzalez
|47.10
|3
|Gates of Heaven
|120
|3
|6
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–1
|9–6¾
|Figueroa
|18.80
|7
|Holy Palace
|120
|7
|8
|9–1
|10
|10
|10
|Franco
|56.10
|10
|BIG FLAME
|5.20
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|SUZIE QZZ BROTHER
|8.00
|4.40
|9
|BIG STORY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$22.80
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$27.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-9-2)
|$60.84
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-9-2-5)
|$2,460.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-9)
|$41.40
Winner–Big Flame Dbb.c.2 by Mr. Big out of Renegade Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $361,713 Daily Double Pool $115,503 Exacta Pool $205,609 Quinella Pool $7,290 Superfecta Pool $92,537 Super High Five Pool $22,569 Trifecta Pool $144,063. Scratched–Finding Silver, Moving Fast, That Corey.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-8-2-4-4/7-10/11/12/13) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $19,226. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-10) paid $7.25. Pick Three Pool $151,851. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-4/7-10/11/12/13) 4 correct paid $28.10. Pick Four Pool $652,911. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-4-4/7-10/11/12/13) 5 correct paid $96.10. Pick Five Pool $1,019,181. $2 Pick Six (7-8-2-4-4/7-10/11/12/13) 5 out of 6 paid $15.20. $2 Pick Six (7-8-2-4-4/7-10/11/12/13) 6 correct paid $1,520.60. Pick Six Pool $167,945. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $4,115.80. Place Pick All Pool $21,573.
BIG FLAME bumped early from the inside, dueled for command then cleared rival nearing the five-sixteenths, widened to the stretch, kept to task in the final furlong and remained clear. SUZIE QZZ BROTHER bumped both sides at the start then knocked into a rival soon after, stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held the place. BIG STORY chased four wide around the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and was denied the place. ALPINE THUNDER chased off the rail, split foes on the turn, exited the bend three wide, angled out and finished evenly. ALEXANDER'S DREAM bumped both sides at the start then shifted out and bumped rival soon after, chased between foes then angled in on the turn, lacked room in the lane and angled out at the eighth pole and improved position. LIL NAS bumped leaving the gate, dueled for the lead from the inside, failed to match strides midway around the turn and tired in the lane. CHARGE CASH bumped both sides at the start, went four wide into the lane and never responded to urging. J C EXPRESS off a bit slow from the inside, trailed the field to the turn, saved ground around the bend and was never a factor. GATES OF HEAVEN stalked the top pair near the inside, traveled between foes at the quarter pole and weakened. HOLY PALACE broke in and bumped at the start then altered out early, entered the stretch four to five wide and came up empty when needed.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$262,554
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,024,472
|Out of State
|N/A
|$12,318,017
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$15,605,043
Del Mar Entries for Monday, September 7.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 27th day of a 28-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Journey
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Bam Bam Again
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Next Revolt
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Dan Blacker
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|Moonoverthebayou
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Bodega
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Derek Meredith
|7-2
|16,000
|6
|Surprise Fashion
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|14,000
|7
|Speakerofthehouse
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Ian Kruljac
|9-2
|14,000
|8
|Georgian Road
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|16,000
|9
|See Through It
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Jeffrey Metz
|15-1
|14,000
|10
|All I Can Say
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Keystone Field
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|2
|Cem Sultan
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|3
|Malibu Dreamin
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|4
|Mickelson
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|Invictatatus
|Alexis Centeno
|116
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|6
|Canadian Luck
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|7
|Most Sandisfactory
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|8
|Witch's Vow
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|9
|Defense Wins
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Harlan Estate
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|2
|Zoffa
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|3
|Mount Pelliar
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|4
|Tarantino
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|5
|Hot Rod Charlie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|6
|Papale
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|7
|Feel the Berning
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|8
|Heliochrome
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|9
|Union Soldier
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|10
|Gone Rogue
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Texas Playboy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|12
|Quattroelle
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|D K's Crown
|Edwin Maldonado
|117
|Luis Mendez
|20-1
|10,000
|2
|Lucky Romano
|Agapito Delgadillo
|118
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|20-1
|9,000
|3
|Burn Me Twice
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|William Spawr
|8-1
|9,000
|4
|Write Me a Song
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|10,000
|5
|King Parker
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|9,000
|6
|Awhitesportscoat
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|6-1
|10,000
|7
|Market Sentiment
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|10,000
|8
|Rick's Dream
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|10,000
|9
|Ferguson
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
|10,000
|10
|More Honor
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|10,000
|11
|Around the Dial
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|10,000
|12
|Black Storm
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|10,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Country Road
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Victor M. Trujillo
|8-1
|10,000
|14
|Concur
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|10-1
|10,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rose Dunn
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|2
|Hot On the Trail
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|3
|Donut Girl
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Brian T. Cunningham
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|Harper's Gallop
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|5
|Spanish Channel
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|6
|Pushing Sixty
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|12-1
|7
|On Mars
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|8
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|9
|Kleen Karma
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|7-2
|10
|Drop the Mic
|Alexis Centeno
|116
|Gus Headley
|30-1
|11
|Empress of Fire
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|12
|Lostintranzlation
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Complete Control
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|2
|Sensible Cat
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|3
|Eddie's New Dream
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|5-2
|4
|Sheila's Charlie
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|5
|Here Comes Ralphie
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Stute
|20-1
|6
|Ensleys Dream
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|7
|Wishtheyallcouldbe
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Mike Puype
|10-1
|8
|Big Chick
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|9
|Big Stretch
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|10
|Sideways Suances
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tropical Terror
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|2-1
|2
|Mamba Cool
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|3
|Trevor T
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|4
|River North
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|5
|Cal's Gem
|Alexis Centeno
|114
|Luis Mendez
|8-1
|6
|Luvluv
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|7
|Squalotoro
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|8
|I Am Innocent
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|12-1
|9
|Carmelita's Man
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|10
|Table for Ten
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|11
|N. K. Rocket Man
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|10-1
|12
|Fly Buddy Fly
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Gee Gee Whiz
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|121
|Michael S. Wilson
|30-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Summer Love
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|2
|Magic At Midnight
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|3
|Happier
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|Golden Principal
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-2
|5
|Paid Informant
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|6
|Shanghai Truffles
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|7
|Been Studying Her
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Turf'. Stakes. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ambivalent
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|2
|Get Her Number
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|3
|Inner Beauty
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|4
|C'Mon Jenna
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|30-1
|5
|Big Fish
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|10-1
|6
|Herd Immunity
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|7
|Caisson
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|8
|None Above the Law
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Peter Miller
|30-1
|9
|Sonic Brees
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|10
|Rombauer
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-2
|11
|Cotopaxi
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|12
|Inner Ghost
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael Stidham
|15-1
|13
|Ebeko
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|15-1
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'Runhappy Del Mar Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spielberg
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|2
|Dyn O Mite
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|3
|Weston
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|4
|Scooby
|Umberto Rispoli
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|5
|Dixie's Two Stents
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|6
|Dr. Schivel
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Luis Mendez
|8-5
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fabozzi
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Conquest Cobra
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Erotic
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|25,000
|4
|Klondike Creek
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-2
|25,000
|5
|I'm Busy
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|25,000
|6
|R Cha Cha
|Eswan Flores
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|22,500
|7
|Pubilius Syrus
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|25,000
|8
|Mithqaal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|25,000
|9
|Three Ay Em
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|25,000
|10
|Colosi
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|25,000
|11
|Move Over
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|25,000
|12
|Avalanche
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Shadow Sphinx
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|25,000
|14
|Paynter's Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|25,000
