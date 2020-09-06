Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Another horse dies at Los Alamitos, the 25th since December

Horses and jockeys charge down the track at Los Alamitos.
Horses race at Los Alamitos in June 2019. A 5-year-old gelding was euthanized after sustaining an injury during a race at the track on Saturday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 6, 2020
2:23 PM
Share

Los Alamitos had its 25th racing or training death since the race meet started on Dec. 27 when Billy the Hott suffered a catastrophic injury during the eighth race on Saturday night. The 5-year-old gelding was near the lead in a 1,000-yard allowance race when he was pulled up by jockey Barrington Harvey. He was vanned off the course and later euthanized with an unspecified injury.

He was making his 11th start, running in both thoroughbred and mixed races, which includes quarter horses. Billy the Hott had won four of his starts with two seconds, earning $22,525 for trainer Martin Jones. He was owned by Bo Hirsch.

His won his previous race, an allowance, on Aug. 7.

Sports

Bob Baffert victorious again at Kentucky Derby with Authentic

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, right, crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sports

Bob Baffert victorious again at Kentucky Derby with Authentic

Authentic beats race favorite and Belmont Stakes winner Tiz The Law down the stretch to deliver trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Kentucky Derby victory.

More Coverage

Kentucky Derby recap: Bob Baffert-trained Authentic beats Tiz The Law to win
Del Mar has first summer racing fatality since 2018
Advertisement

The California Horse Racing Board put the track on 10 days probation on July 10 to devise a viable safety plan. The track came up with several enhancements, including increased veterinary oversight and a pre-review panel. The CHRB approved the plan on July 20. Billy the Hott is the third racing or training death since the track came off probation.

Los Alamitos is in Orange County and primarily runs quarter horses, thoroughbred and mixed races at night Friday through Sunday, 51 weeks a year.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement