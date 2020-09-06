Another horse dies at Los Alamitos, the 25th since December

Los Alamitos had its 25th racing or training death since the race meet started on Dec. 27 when Billy the Hott suffered a catastrophic injury during the eighth race on Saturday night. The 5-year-old gelding was near the lead in a 1,000-yard allowance race when he was pulled up by jockey Barrington Harvey. He was vanned off the course and later euthanized with an unspecified injury.

He was making his 11th start, running in both thoroughbred and mixed races, which includes quarter horses. Billy the Hott had won four of his starts with two seconds, earning $22,525 for trainer Martin Jones. He was owned by Bo Hirsch.

His won his previous race, an allowance, on Aug. 7.

The California Horse Racing Board put the track on 10 days probation on July 10 to devise a viable safety plan. The track came up with several enhancements, including increased veterinary oversight and a pre-review panel. The CHRB approved the plan on July 20. Billy the Hott is the third racing or training death since the track came off probation.

Los Alamitos is in Orange County and primarily runs quarter horses, thoroughbred and mixed races at night Friday through Sunday, 51 weeks a year.