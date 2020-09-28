Horse racing newsletter: A bundle of stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we look at why Santa Anita’s opener got dissed by TVG.

Before we get to the mountain of stewards’ rulings, I thought it worth mentioning what happened on TVG on Sunday. OK, yes, I was watching football but decided to switch over to watch the opener from Santa Anita. So, all I see are horses wandering around Gulfstream Park before the start of the Rainbow Six.

Todd Schrupp is all set to turn it over to Santa Anita race caller Frank Mirahmadi for the first race. But, wait, even Schrupp is surprised they are keeping it at Gulfstream, so we can watch horses wander around as the Rainbow Six pool grows. (By the way, the Rainbow Six is a total sucker bet for all but computer bettors except on mandatory payout days, which was Sunday.)

The race goes off at Santa Anita. It finishes. And we still have horses wandering around at Gulfstream Park. The ghosts of Tim Ritvo and P.J Campo still must hang over the track as the Gulfstream drag (the time between the clock strikes zero and the horses enter the gate) exceeded seven minutes. Now, it’s not unusual at any track before big pool races but even this was excessive.

Once the seventh race at Gulfstream is run, we finally get the replay at Santa Anita. No doubt, Mirahmadi could have grown a beard in that delay time. (Hyperbole alert.)

I didn’t know if TVG was contractually obligated to show Gulfstream live, but doubted it since both tracks are owned by The Stronach Group. It’s also possible that TSG could have anticipated this and, yes, avoided it. Credit to the folks at Santa Anita for not delaying its post time.

I texted the folks at TVG, and, also to its credit, got back to me right away with this statement.

“The decision was to stick with the start of the Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream was due to viewer interest and wagering volume. It is unfortunate when post times collide, especially when it occurs with tracks owned by the same company, and TVG works to show viewers as many top tier races live as possible.”

Stewards’ rulings

With no Monday newsletter the last few weeks, we are bit backed up on track hijinks as viewed through the lens of the track stewards. These are all from the Del Mar stewards and don’t contain anything from Santa Anita.

--Groom Jose Alberto Montes was fined $100 for disorderly conduct in the form of drinking. On June 25 at San Luis Rey Downs, Montes was seen at the facility with a bottle of alcohol and showed symptoms as if he had a drink. Montes admitted that he had two shots of tequila after waking up and before going to work. Montes will be evaluated by the Winners Foundation and sign a testing agreement.

--Veterinarian Sabine Buerchler was fined $200 for failing to provide proper paperwork after treating a horse. On Oct. 31, 2019, Buerchler gave an unidentified horse Adequan, a drug often given to dogs, cats and, of course, horses to promote joint mobility. Buerchler said she forgot to fill out the reporting form.

--Jockey Mike Smith was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Classy Ruler, a chance to respond in the third race on Aug. 23. Classy Ruler won the race and a purse of $33,000. The standard jockey share would be $3,300. Smith was “adamant” that he didn’t violate the rule but the stewards disagreed. The stewards went on to say that Smith is a “model jockey” and he previously did not have a crop violation since 2018.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was $50 for showing up late for a film review on Aug. 28.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended four days (Sept. 5, 6, 7 and 19) for careless riding for failing to keep a straight course in the stretch aboard Quiet Secretary in the ninth race on Aug. 28. According to the stewards, Quiet Secretary drifted out several paths causing Constantia to check. Quiet Secretary won the race and the inquiry sign was illuminated but the stewards decided the move did not cost Constantia a better finish and the results stood. The suspension was four days because it was his second offense in 60 days.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $200 using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Afleet Diva, a chance to respond in the sixth race on Aug. 28. Afleet Diva won the race, earning $24,600. The standard jockey share of that purse would be $2,460. The fine was increased because it was his second violation in 60 days.

--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than three times without letting his mount, Last First Kiss, a chance to respond in the second race on Aug. 28. Last First Kiss won by a nose earning $33,000. The standard jockey’s share of that would be $3,300. The fine was increased because it was Van Dyke’s third offense in 60 days.

--Trainer Jeff Bonde was fined $500 for four rule violations when his horse, Raging Tiger, tested positive for Triamcinolone Acetonide, which can be used to treat joint conditions, in conjunction with a workout to be removed from the Veterinarians List on May 20. The horse was on the list because he had not raced in at least six months. Bonde did not request a split sample. Veterinarian Vince Baker said that Bonde allows him to administer medication when necessary without permission. Baker said he gave the drug on May 5, which he thought was enough time for the drug to clear the system.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended seven days (Sept. 20, 25, 26, 27, Oct. 2, 3 and 4) for his ride aboard Le Tub in the fifth race on Aug. 29. In the race, the stewards concluded that Fuentes did not give sufficient clearance in the stretch when his horse knocked Her Legacy off its path, causing Predictable Tully to clip heels with Her Legacy. Le Tub, who won the race, was disqualified to eighth place. The suspension was longer because it was Fuentes third offense in 60 days.

--Trainer Dan Blacker was fined $200 for not honoring a jockey call. Blacker said he wasn’t upfront with agent Brad Pegram, who represents Drayden Van Dyke. When an unidentified horse was entered, Blacker changed jockeys at the request of his owner, John Harris. Pegram was not aware of the change until the draw. It was a majority decision as steward Grant Baker dissented and voted for a “double jockey fee.”

--Groom Hector Gonzalez was suspended 30 days (Sept. 1 to Oct. 1) in relation to complaint in April, 2018 in which methamphetamine was found in his jacket during a barn search on Feb. 22, 2018. Gonzalez provided a urine sample, which was resulted in a positive test. Gonzalez was arrested, but the charges were later dismissed. On April 22, 2018 he failed to show for his hearing and was suspended. Gonzalez recently appeared before the stewards and the previous suspension was set aside and a new one put in place. Gonzalez signed a testing agreement and must follow the recommendation of the Winners Foundation.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Air Jockey, a chance to respond. Air Jockey finished second and earned a purse of $3,800. The standard jockey fee for that would be $380. Fuentes admitted he got “over zealous.” It was his third violation in the past 60 days.

--Trainer Jeff Mullins was fined $100 after he received four citations for improperly parking at the Surf and Turf trailer park, considered part of the Del Mar premises. Mullins said he has issues with his feet and since he put a fence up around his trailer, he has no way to properly park his truck. It was suggested he find a solution through management and not ignore citations.

--Trainer Simon Callaghan was fined $100 for failing to properly wear a face mask, as it hangs around his neck most of the time. Callaghan accepted responsibility.

--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended an additional day (Sept. 25) for participating in a designated race at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4 while on suspension in California. He rode McKinzie to a fourth-place finish in the Alysheba Stakes.

--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop on his mount, Awesome Drive, in the seventh race on Sept. 4. Awesome Drive won the race by a neck and won $24,600. The standard jockey share of that would be $2,460. Rispoli took full responsibility for his actions.

--Hot walker Yeyme Arriaga was fined $100 for failing to properly wear a face mask on Aug. 30. She had been previously warned by Kim Jacobson, Del Mar risk manager. Arriaga said she didn’t understand English, to which the stewards said “it was clear she knew the rules.”

--Guy Stuttley, identified as a vendor by the CHRB, was fined $200 for punching jockey Kent Desormeaux in the RV lot at Del Mar on July 28. TVG confirmed that Stuttley is a freelancer who works for the network as a cameraman. Stuttley, who is Black, said he became “increasingly agitated” when Desormeaux directed racial slurs at him and would not leave him alone. It ended when Stuttley punched Desormeux in the jaw. According to the Desormeaux hearing, they were at a barbeque and both were drinking alcohol. Stuttley apologized for the incident.

--Jockey Kent Desormeaux was suspended 15 days (Sept. 8-Sept. 22) for disorderly conduct including racial slurs and aggressive behavior. The details are contained in the previous ruling. Del Mar management removed Desormeaux from the premises after the incident. It was a majority decision as steward Grant Baker voted for a 30-day suspension. Desormeaux has not had a mount since July 27, according to Equibase.

--Owner Sean Michael Perry was suspended 10 days (Sept. 14-Sept. 23) for not wearing a face mask and aggressive behavior at two different tracks. According to the stewards’ minutes, Perry was tested for COVID-19 on June 16 after feeling ill after attending a horse sale in Ocala, Fla. On June 11. He tested positive according to his Twitter feed on June 19. On June 20 he attended a stewards’ hearing at Los Alamitos without wearing a mask or letting anyone know he had tested positive. On June 26, he attended races at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. He was seen not wearing a mask several times, a violation of Fair guidelines. At some point he was belligerent and hostile toward a female employee and was shouting at her, inches from her face, without wearing a protective mask.

--Jockey Ricardo Gonzalez was suspended three days (Sept. 19, 20, 25) for failing to maintain a straight course in the stretch when aboard Nimbostratus in the eighth race on Sept. 6. Nimbostratus finished second but was disqualified to a third-place finish after the race.

--The following are parking violations and listed as rules infractions by the stewards. $10 fines: hot walker Martin Ruvalcaba, pony rider Helber Donis, stable employee Martin Ruiz, exercise rider Martin Ruiz, exercise rider Salvador Morfin, exercise rider Frankie Herrarte, groom Felipe Pulido, exercise rider Jose Orozco, trainer Sean McCarthy, trainer Dean Pederson, exercise rider Adolfo Rodriguez, exercise rider Kenneth Black, jockey valet Ricardo Galindo, trainer Gary Stute, exercise rider Cesar Aguirre, groom Cirilo Salas. Exercise rider Felipe Guerrero was $30. No explanation was given for the increase in fine.

--A second list of scofflaws were also sent to a stewards’ version of the perp walk. Oh, wait, the newsletter is the perp walk. We’ll start with the $10 fines: groom Leonel Molina and exercise rider Jeff Catalan. All the rest have $20 fines: trainer Kenneth Black, exercise rider Angel Martinez , assistant trainer Taylor Cambra.

(Note: We’ve asked the CHRB for an explanation of why the stewards have to waste their time with $10 parking violations. Couldn’t track security deal with it? We’ll let you know when we know.)

Santa Anita review

Great opening weekend ends with three more stakes races. Let’s review.

Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes: This race for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles was down to four horses with the winner getting a free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. The two you expected to win were second and third allowing Harvest Moon to pull a big upset and win by three-quarters of a length.

Harvest Moon, the only 3-year-old in the race, stalked off the pace and took the lead entering the stretch and held firm. Harvest Moon paid $9.80 and $5.60. Hard Not to Love rallied for second and favorite Fighting Mad was third. Proud Emma completed the field.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “We have been really patient with her early on and that’s a credit to [co-owner] Alice [Bamford] and [co-owner] Michael Tabor. It was said that this filly has a lot of talent and they were so patient throughout the whole process. She took her time to come to hand, but she’s come a long way in a short period of time.

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We thought Fighting Mad would go to the lead and we wanted to keep pressure on her. My filly had never been a mile and a sixteenth but Fighting Mad was carrying 126 pounds. You never know with a three-year-old against older, but we got eight pounds, so that was good. It turned out this was a good distance for my filly and she really ran well.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship: Peter Miller claimed C Z Rocket last April for $40,000 and he hasn’t lost since. The 6-year-old gelding ran a smart race off the leader and ran down Flagstaff in the stretch to win by a head. It was his fifth straight win and gave him a berth in the Breeders’ Cup by virtue of winning the six-furlong race.

C Z Rocket paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.10. Flagstaff was second followed by Collusion Illusion, Desert Law and Giant Expectations.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “Flavien [Prat] took off him and I wanted to prove that he made the wrong move. … I just wanted to win this race. It’s a big race and this horse has won four in a row, so to win five in a row is big and puts us squarely in the picture for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint.”

Luis Saez (winning jockey): “I didn’t expect to be that close, but he broke so sharp and he took me there. I decided to let him settle and keep him happy. When I pulled the trigger turning for home he took off. I love this horse, now he’s ready for the real deal.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup: These 1 ½-mle dirt races don’t happen that often and Saturday’s proved to be a testament to how easily Cupid’s Claws handled the distance on Sunday. Cupid’s Claw hung around mid-pack for most of the race but made a move on the far turn, took the lead into the stretch and widened to a 7 ¼ length win.

Cupid’s Claw paid $17.00, $6.20 and $3.00. Tizamagician was second and Combatant finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Craig Dollase (winning trainer): “I’ve been watching his form, when I saw him in the race we claimed him in (Sept. 5), I pulled the trigger and I was the only claim in there for him that day, things work out sometimes. I like the way he moves on the dirt. Flavien [Prat] was nice enough to come out and work him last week and gave us the thumbs up, now here we are.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “It’s been a great weekend I thought. Yesterday we had some good runs with the 2-year-old (Get Her Number) and also United. [Sunday] Simon Callaghan’s filly (Harvest Moon) ran great, Collusion Illusion ran his race as well, with a tough post it’s never easy. This horse as well, I give all the credit to Craig [Dollase] I thought he made a great move going long on the dirt and it worked out well. You feel fortunate when you look at the program and you have such a great bunch of horses to ride all weekend long, it’s a goal for every rider, I’m living the dream.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight. 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Helium ($16.10)

Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Forester’s Fortune ($8.00)

Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Il Malocchio ($25.00)

Woodbine (8): $112,500 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Silent Poet ($3.40)

Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winning: Harvest Moon ($9.80)

Remington (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Envoutante ($2.60)

Woodbine (9): $100,000 Bull Page Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Avoman ($15.10)

Woodbine (10): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Dream Maker ($8.00)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: C Z Rocket ($4.80)

Remington (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Remington Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Shared Sense ($5.80)

Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Winner: Cupid’s Claw ($17.00)

Now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.

