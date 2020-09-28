Horse racing newsletter: A bundle of stewards’ rulings
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we look at why Santa Anita’s opener got dissed by TVG.
Before we get to the mountain of stewards’ rulings, I thought it worth mentioning what happened on TVG on Sunday. OK, yes, I was watching football but decided to switch over to watch the opener from Santa Anita. So, all I see are horses wandering around Gulfstream Park before the start of the Rainbow Six.
Todd Schrupp is all set to turn it over to Santa Anita race caller Frank Mirahmadi for the first race. But, wait, even Schrupp is surprised they are keeping it at Gulfstream, so we can watch horses wander around as the Rainbow Six pool grows. (By the way, the Rainbow Six is a total sucker bet for all but computer bettors except on mandatory payout days, which was Sunday.)
The race goes off at Santa Anita. It finishes. And we still have horses wandering around at Gulfstream Park. The ghosts of Tim Ritvo and P.J Campo still must hang over the track as the Gulfstream drag (the time between the clock strikes zero and the horses enter the gate) exceeded seven minutes. Now, it’s not unusual at any track before big pool races but even this was excessive.
Once the seventh race at Gulfstream is run, we finally get the replay at Santa Anita. No doubt, Mirahmadi could have grown a beard in that delay time. (Hyperbole alert.)
I didn’t know if TVG was contractually obligated to show Gulfstream live, but doubted it since both tracks are owned by The Stronach Group. It’s also possible that TSG could have anticipated this and, yes, avoided it. Credit to the folks at Santa Anita for not delaying its post time.
I texted the folks at TVG, and, also to its credit, got back to me right away with this statement.
“The decision was to stick with the start of the Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream was due to viewer interest and wagering volume. It is unfortunate when post times collide, especially when it occurs with tracks owned by the same company, and TVG works to show viewers as many top tier races live as possible.”
Stewards’ rulings
With no Monday newsletter the last few weeks, we are bit backed up on track hijinks as viewed through the lens of the track stewards. These are all from the Del Mar stewards and don’t contain anything from Santa Anita.
--Groom Jose Alberto Montes was fined $100 for disorderly conduct in the form of drinking. On June 25 at San Luis Rey Downs, Montes was seen at the facility with a bottle of alcohol and showed symptoms as if he had a drink. Montes admitted that he had two shots of tequila after waking up and before going to work. Montes will be evaluated by the Winners Foundation and sign a testing agreement.
--Veterinarian Sabine Buerchler was fined $200 for failing to provide proper paperwork after treating a horse. On Oct. 31, 2019, Buerchler gave an unidentified horse Adequan, a drug often given to dogs, cats and, of course, horses to promote joint mobility. Buerchler said she forgot to fill out the reporting form.
--Jockey Mike Smith was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Classy Ruler, a chance to respond in the third race on Aug. 23. Classy Ruler won the race and a purse of $33,000. The standard jockey share would be $3,300. Smith was “adamant” that he didn’t violate the rule but the stewards disagreed. The stewards went on to say that Smith is a “model jockey” and he previously did not have a crop violation since 2018.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was $50 for showing up late for a film review on Aug. 28.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended four days (Sept. 5, 6, 7 and 19) for careless riding for failing to keep a straight course in the stretch aboard Quiet Secretary in the ninth race on Aug. 28. According to the stewards, Quiet Secretary drifted out several paths causing Constantia to check. Quiet Secretary won the race and the inquiry sign was illuminated but the stewards decided the move did not cost Constantia a better finish and the results stood. The suspension was four days because it was his second offense in 60 days.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $200 using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Afleet Diva, a chance to respond in the sixth race on Aug. 28. Afleet Diva won the race, earning $24,600. The standard jockey share of that purse would be $2,460. The fine was increased because it was his second violation in 60 days.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than three times without letting his mount, Last First Kiss, a chance to respond in the second race on Aug. 28. Last First Kiss won by a nose earning $33,000. The standard jockey’s share of that would be $3,300. The fine was increased because it was Van Dyke’s third offense in 60 days.
--Trainer Jeff Bonde was fined $500 for four rule violations when his horse, Raging Tiger, tested positive for Triamcinolone Acetonide, which can be used to treat joint conditions, in conjunction with a workout to be removed from the Veterinarians List on May 20. The horse was on the list because he had not raced in at least six months. Bonde did not request a split sample. Veterinarian Vince Baker said that Bonde allows him to administer medication when necessary without permission. Baker said he gave the drug on May 5, which he thought was enough time for the drug to clear the system.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended seven days (Sept. 20, 25, 26, 27, Oct. 2, 3 and 4) for his ride aboard Le Tub in the fifth race on Aug. 29. In the race, the stewards concluded that Fuentes did not give sufficient clearance in the stretch when his horse knocked Her Legacy off its path, causing Predictable Tully to clip heels with Her Legacy. Le Tub, who won the race, was disqualified to eighth place. The suspension was longer because it was Fuentes third offense in 60 days.
--Trainer Dan Blacker was fined $200 for not honoring a jockey call. Blacker said he wasn’t upfront with agent Brad Pegram, who represents Drayden Van Dyke. When an unidentified horse was entered, Blacker changed jockeys at the request of his owner, John Harris. Pegram was not aware of the change until the draw. It was a majority decision as steward Grant Baker dissented and voted for a “double jockey fee.”
--Groom Hector Gonzalez was suspended 30 days (Sept. 1 to Oct. 1) in relation to complaint in April, 2018 in which methamphetamine was found in his jacket during a barn search on Feb. 22, 2018. Gonzalez provided a urine sample, which was resulted in a positive test. Gonzalez was arrested, but the charges were later dismissed. On April 22, 2018 he failed to show for his hearing and was suspended. Gonzalez recently appeared before the stewards and the previous suspension was set aside and a new one put in place. Gonzalez signed a testing agreement and must follow the recommendation of the Winners Foundation.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Air Jockey, a chance to respond. Air Jockey finished second and earned a purse of $3,800. The standard jockey fee for that would be $380. Fuentes admitted he got “over zealous.” It was his third violation in the past 60 days.
--Trainer Jeff Mullins was fined $100 after he received four citations for improperly parking at the Surf and Turf trailer park, considered part of the Del Mar premises. Mullins said he has issues with his feet and since he put a fence up around his trailer, he has no way to properly park his truck. It was suggested he find a solution through management and not ignore citations.
--Trainer Simon Callaghan was fined $100 for failing to properly wear a face mask, as it hangs around his neck most of the time. Callaghan accepted responsibility.
--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended an additional day (Sept. 25) for participating in a designated race at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4 while on suspension in California. He rode McKinzie to a fourth-place finish in the Alysheba Stakes.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop on his mount, Awesome Drive, in the seventh race on Sept. 4. Awesome Drive won the race by a neck and won $24,600. The standard jockey share of that would be $2,460. Rispoli took full responsibility for his actions.
--Hot walker Yeyme Arriaga was fined $100 for failing to properly wear a face mask on Aug. 30. She had been previously warned by Kim Jacobson, Del Mar risk manager. Arriaga said she didn’t understand English, to which the stewards said “it was clear she knew the rules.”
--Guy Stuttley, identified as a vendor by the CHRB, was fined $200 for punching jockey Kent Desormeaux in the RV lot at Del Mar on July 28. TVG confirmed that Stuttley is a freelancer who works for the network as a cameraman. Stuttley, who is Black, said he became “increasingly agitated” when Desormeaux directed racial slurs at him and would not leave him alone. It ended when Stuttley punched Desormeux in the jaw. According to the Desormeaux hearing, they were at a barbeque and both were drinking alcohol. Stuttley apologized for the incident.
--Jockey Kent Desormeaux was suspended 15 days (Sept. 8-Sept. 22) for disorderly conduct including racial slurs and aggressive behavior. The details are contained in the previous ruling. Del Mar management removed Desormeaux from the premises after the incident. It was a majority decision as steward Grant Baker voted for a 30-day suspension. Desormeaux has not had a mount since July 27, according to Equibase.
--Owner Sean Michael Perry was suspended 10 days (Sept. 14-Sept. 23) for not wearing a face mask and aggressive behavior at two different tracks. According to the stewards’ minutes, Perry was tested for COVID-19 on June 16 after feeling ill after attending a horse sale in Ocala, Fla. On June 11. He tested positive according to his Twitter feed on June 19. On June 20 he attended a stewards’ hearing at Los Alamitos without wearing a mask or letting anyone know he had tested positive. On June 26, he attended races at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. He was seen not wearing a mask several times, a violation of Fair guidelines. At some point he was belligerent and hostile toward a female employee and was shouting at her, inches from her face, without wearing a protective mask.
--Jockey Ricardo Gonzalez was suspended three days (Sept. 19, 20, 25) for failing to maintain a straight course in the stretch when aboard Nimbostratus in the eighth race on Sept. 6. Nimbostratus finished second but was disqualified to a third-place finish after the race.
--The following are parking violations and listed as rules infractions by the stewards. $10 fines: hot walker Martin Ruvalcaba, pony rider Helber Donis, stable employee Martin Ruiz, exercise rider Martin Ruiz, exercise rider Salvador Morfin, exercise rider Frankie Herrarte, groom Felipe Pulido, exercise rider Jose Orozco, trainer Sean McCarthy, trainer Dean Pederson, exercise rider Adolfo Rodriguez, exercise rider Kenneth Black, jockey valet Ricardo Galindo, trainer Gary Stute, exercise rider Cesar Aguirre, groom Cirilo Salas. Exercise rider Felipe Guerrero was $30. No explanation was given for the increase in fine.
--A second list of scofflaws were also sent to a stewards’ version of the perp walk. Oh, wait, the newsletter is the perp walk. We’ll start with the $10 fines: groom Leonel Molina and exercise rider Jeff Catalan. All the rest have $20 fines: trainer Kenneth Black, exercise rider Angel Martinez , assistant trainer Taylor Cambra.
(Note: We’ve asked the CHRB for an explanation of why the stewards have to waste their time with $10 parking violations. Couldn’t track security deal with it? We’ll let you know when we know.)
Santa Anita review
Great opening weekend ends with three more stakes races. Let’s review.
Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes: This race for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles was down to four horses with the winner getting a free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. The two you expected to win were second and third allowing Harvest Moon to pull a big upset and win by three-quarters of a length.
Harvest Moon, the only 3-year-old in the race, stalked off the pace and took the lead entering the stretch and held firm. Harvest Moon paid $9.80 and $5.60. Hard Not to Love rallied for second and favorite Fighting Mad was third. Proud Emma completed the field.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “We have been really patient with her early on and that’s a credit to [co-owner] Alice [Bamford] and [co-owner] Michael Tabor. It was said that this filly has a lot of talent and they were so patient throughout the whole process. She took her time to come to hand, but she’s come a long way in a short period of time.
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We thought Fighting Mad would go to the lead and we wanted to keep pressure on her. My filly had never been a mile and a sixteenth but Fighting Mad was carrying 126 pounds. You never know with a three-year-old against older, but we got eight pounds, so that was good. It turned out this was a good distance for my filly and she really ran well.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship: Peter Miller claimed C Z Rocket last April for $40,000 and he hasn’t lost since. The 6-year-old gelding ran a smart race off the leader and ran down Flagstaff in the stretch to win by a head. It was his fifth straight win and gave him a berth in the Breeders’ Cup by virtue of winning the six-furlong race.
C Z Rocket paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.10. Flagstaff was second followed by Collusion Illusion, Desert Law and Giant Expectations.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “Flavien [Prat] took off him and I wanted to prove that he made the wrong move. … I just wanted to win this race. It’s a big race and this horse has won four in a row, so to win five in a row is big and puts us squarely in the picture for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint.”
Luis Saez (winning jockey): “I didn’t expect to be that close, but he broke so sharp and he took me there. I decided to let him settle and keep him happy. When I pulled the trigger turning for home he took off. I love this horse, now he’s ready for the real deal.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup: These 1 ½-mle dirt races don’t happen that often and Saturday’s proved to be a testament to how easily Cupid’s Claws handled the distance on Sunday. Cupid’s Claw hung around mid-pack for most of the race but made a move on the far turn, took the lead into the stretch and widened to a 7 ¼ length win.
Cupid’s Claw paid $17.00, $6.20 and $3.00. Tizamagician was second and Combatant finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Craig Dollase (winning trainer): “I’ve been watching his form, when I saw him in the race we claimed him in (Sept. 5), I pulled the trigger and I was the only claim in there for him that day, things work out sometimes. I like the way he moves on the dirt. Flavien [Prat] was nice enough to come out and work him last week and gave us the thumbs up, now here we are.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “It’s been a great weekend I thought. Yesterday we had some good runs with the 2-year-old (Get Her Number) and also United. [Sunday] Simon Callaghan’s filly (Harvest Moon) ran great, Collusion Illusion ran his race as well, with a tough post it’s never easy. This horse as well, I give all the credit to Craig [Dollase] I thought he made a great move going long on the dirt and it worked out well. You feel fortunate when you look at the program and you have such a great bunch of horses to ride all weekend long, it’s a goal for every rider, I’m living the dream.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight. 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Helium ($16.10)
Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Forester’s Fortune ($8.00)
Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Il Malocchio ($25.00)
Woodbine (8): $112,500 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Silent Poet ($3.40)
Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winning: Harvest Moon ($9.80)
Remington (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Envoutante ($2.60)
Woodbine (9): $100,000 Bull Page Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Avoman ($15.10)
Woodbine (10): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Dream Maker ($8.00)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: C Z Rocket ($4.80)
Remington (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Remington Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Shared Sense ($5.80)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Winner: Cupid’s Claw ($17.00)
A final thought
Now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, September 27.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.97 45.38 57.13 1:03.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Gregdar
|122
|7
|5
|4–1
|4–1
|3–1½
|1–1
|Rispoli
|2.00
|3
|Capo Mafioso
|122
|3
|4
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–2¼
|Gonzalez
|4.10
|4
|With Due Cause
|122
|4
|8
|8–1
|8–1
|5–hd
|3–ns
|Maldonado
|11.00
|5
|Whispering Flame
|122
|5
|9
|9
|9
|8–1½
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|14.80
|9
|Verry Bossy
|119
|9
|6
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|5–¾
|Locke
|60.20
|2
|Not Gonna Last
|122
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–½
|6–¾
|Gryder
|8.80
|8
|Twirling the Gold
|122
|8
|3
|5–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–2¼
|T Baze
|3.10
|6
|Spanish Count
|122
|6
|7
|7–2½
|7–2
|7–½
|8–4½
|Cedillo
|6.50
|1
|Jack Cool
|122
|1
|2
|2–½
|3–½
|9
|9
|Flores
|35.00
|7
|GREGDAR
|6.00
|3.60
|3.20
|3
|CAPO MAFIOSO
|4.80
|3.20
|4
|WITH DUE CAUSE
|5.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-5)
|$35.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$32.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-5-9)
|Carryover $1,498
Winner–Gregdar Grr.c.3 by Graydar out of Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. Bred by Stephen J. McDonald (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Rio Del Sol Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $91,578 Exacta Pool $61,188 Superfecta Pool $25,401 Trifecta Pool $37,992 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,963. Scratched–none.
GREGDAR attended the pace four deep early, vied three deep into the lane, fought outside of CAPO MAFIOSO and dug in late for the score. CAPO MAFIOSO showed early speed three deep, vied two to three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch but was bested by the winner in deep stretch. WITH DUE CAUSE off slow to begin, angled to the inside, steered out four wide on the turn, summoned a late rally and bested the rest. WHISPERING FLAME trailed the field early, went two wide into the turn, angled out into the stretch then further out in the lane and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. VERRY BOSSY chased outside a rival or two wide and improved position in the final furlong. NOT GONNA LAST dueled for command between rivals, angled to the rail around the turn and vied along the inside into the stretch and weakened inside the furlong grounds. TWIRLING THE GOLD forwardly placed from the outside, went five wide into the turn, angled in some and entered the stretch three wide then flattened out. SPANISH COUNT angled to the inside, chased along the rail then moved a bit off the entering the stretch and never threatened. JACK COOL dueled for the lead from inside, could not keep pace around the turn and folded in the lane.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.81 45.42 58.71 1:12.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Heels Up
|122
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–4
|2–½
|1–ns
|Espinoza
|2.20
|3
|Flash Magic
|122
|3
|2
|3–3
|3–½
|3–2
|2–2¾
|Saez
|0.60
|5
|Park Avenue
|122
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|3–7¼
|Prat
|6.20
|2
|I'm the Boss of Me
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|4–7
|4–10½
|Gonzalez
|27.10
|4
|Dani Mo
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Rispoli
|10.00
|1
|HEELS UP
|6.40
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|FLASH MAGIC
|2.10
|2.10
|5
|PARK AVENUE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$5.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$5.65
Winner–Heels Up B.f.2 by Twirling Candy out of Tale Untold, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Two Stamps Stables (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $165,822 Daily Double Pool $24,255 Exacta Pool $51,755 Trifecta Pool $38,054. Scratched–none.
HEELS UP tracked the top trio off the pace, closed in three wide around the turn, rallied to the front past the eighth pole, challenged by the runner-up in the closing moments and won the bob. FLASH MAGIC up close early between foes, lost some ground around the bend, angled to the rail with a furlong to go, rallied inside then drifted out closing in on the wire and lost the bob. PARK AVENUE forwardly placed three deep, bid alongside the leader midway around the turn, dueled leaving the turn and took control entering the stretch, led to the eighth pole and yielded to the top pair while finishing a clear third. I'M THE BOSS OF ME set the pace under pressure from the outside, headed around the turn, lost command into the stretch and gave way. DANI MO off slow to begin, came four wide into the stretch and had nothing left.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.78 46.10 1:11.03 1:23.89 1:36.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Conquest Cobra
|122
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–3
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Saez
|4.10
|7
|El Huerfano
|122
|7
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–3¾
|Prat
|1.40
|2
|Wilshire Dude
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|3–5
|3–4½
|Cedillo
|7.40
|4
|Paynter's Boy
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–1
|4–1¾
|T Baze
|36.50
|1
|Platinum Equity
|122
|1
|5
|4–2½
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|5–4¾
|Pereira
|9.10
|3
|Camino de Estrella
|122
|3
|6
|6–5
|5–1
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–1½
|Gonzalez
|4.60
|6
|Caymans Cobra
|122
|6
|4
|5–hd
|6–4½
|6–1
|7
|7
|Rispoli
|5.10
|5
|CONQUEST COBRA
|10.20
|4.20
|3.00
|7
|EL HUERFANO
|3.00
|2.40
|2
|WILSHIRE DUDE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$56.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-4)
|$57.93
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-4-1)
|$4,717.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$29.80
Winner–Conquest Cobra B.g.8 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Stateliness, by Silver Deputy. Bred by McKathan Bros. (FL). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $133,302 Daily Double Pool $11,951 Exacta Pool $72,326 Superfecta Pool $27,040 Super High Five Pool $4,218 Trifecta Pool $45,871. Claimed–Camino de Estrella by Acker, Tom, Brown, Edward Jr., Smith, Corey, Spawr, William and Sanford, Thomas. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $32.00. Pick Three Pool $39,055.
CONQUEST COBRA vied between early then took back into stalking position and moved outside the top pair, took aim three wide into the stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and edged clear. EL HUERFANO vied three deep early then raced outside the leader, chased that foe on the second turn then re-bid near the quarter pole, led in upper stretch but got outkicked the late stages. WILSHIRE DUDE broke in and brushed rival at the start, vie for the lead from inside before taking control, inched away around the far turn then lost command in upper stretch, proved no match for the top pair while staying on to secure the show. PAYNTER'S BOY trailed the field from inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and passed tired rivals. PLATINUM EQUITY brushed from the outside at the beginning, raced along the inside into the first turn then lugged out around that bend into the four path, chased off the rail to the far turn, went four wide into that bend then moved into the three path and weakened. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA floated out a bit by rival lugging out early on the first turn, angled inside that foe then moved to the rail, saved ground into the stretch and failed to threaten. CAYMANS COBRA tracked four wide on both turns and was eased in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.37 46.51 1:10.21 1:36.11 1:43.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Harvest Moon
|118
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–½
|1–¾
|Prat
|3.90
|5
|Hard Not to Love
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|3–2
|2–¾
|Smith
|3.30
|1
|Fighting Mad
|126
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–3
|3–7¼
|Saez
|0.40
|2
|Proud Emma
|122
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Gonzalez
|18.10
|3
|HARVEST MOON
|9.80
|5.60
|5
|HARD NOT TO LOVE
|5.60
|1
|FIGHTING MAD
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$145.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$16.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$11.65
Winner–Harvest Moon B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Alice Bamford (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B.. Mutuel Pool $138,900 Daily Double Pool $20,977 Exacta Pool $44,375 Trifecta Pool $28,344. Scratched–Hang a Star.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $63.75. Pick Three Pool $20,594.
HARVEST MOON stalked outside the leader, closed in nearing the far turn, headed rival midway around the bend, led into stretch and held gamely under a drive to the wire. HARD NOT TO LOVE went four wide into the first turn, raced in range off the inside to the far turn, angled in some and entered the lane two to three wide, rallied late and earned the place honors. FIGHTING MAD sped to the front, set the pace a bit off the rail, met bid from HARVEST MOON around the far turn and moved the rail and fought back from inside, yielded to the winner and was edged for second late. PROUD EMMA stalked from inside throughout and weakened in the lane.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.12 46.32 1:09.63 1:21.38 1:33.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Cali Caliente
|124
|4
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|6.80
|9
|Lane Way
|120
|9
|8
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|2–nk
|Prat
|3.90
|7
|Three Ay Em
|124
|7
|6
|8–1
|8–½
|8–5
|7–1
|3–1
|Pereira
|5.20
|6
|Liberal
|124
|6
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|6–hd
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|20.30
|1
|Kneedeepinsnow
|122
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|3–½
|5–½
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|5.70
|3
|Tiberius Mercurius
|124
|3
|2
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|6–1
|Rispoli
|4.30
|5
|Fly to Mars
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|7–½
|Saez
|2.50
|2
|New Year
|122
|2
|5
|7–1
|7–1½
|6–1
|8–10
|8–19
|Espinoza
|55.70
|8
|Suances Secret
|115
|8
|7
|3–hd
|3–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Centeno
|167.00
|4
|CALI CALIENTE
|15.60
|6.80
|4.20
|9
|LANE WAY
|4.40
|3.20
|7
|THREE AY EM
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$89.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$36.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-7-6)
|$101.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-7)
|$88.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-7-6-1)
|Carryover $1,701
Winner–Cali Caliente Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $294,352 Daily Double Pool $18,343 Exacta Pool $146,644 Superfecta Pool $58,472 Trifecta Pool $94,727 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,228. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $139.45. Pick Three Pool $51,870. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-3-4) 282 tickets with 4 correct paid $356.60. Pick Four Pool $131,501. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1-5-3-4) 207 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,605.90. Pick Five Pool $386,180.
CALI CALIENTE set the pace inside, inched away in upper stretch and stayed clear under a drive. LANE WAY settled outside a rival, went two wide into the far turn, angled four wide into the stretch and finished well. THREE AY EM settled off the pace in the early going, came four wide into the stretch and produced a mild late bid. LIBERAL (IRE) unhurried in the early stages and moved to the inside, angled three wide into the stretch, lacked room in the lane, angled out and finished with late effort for the minor award. KNEEDEEPINSNOW stalked the pace along the inside and finished evenly. TIBERIUS MERCURIUS tracked outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, exited the far turn three wide and flattened out. FLY TO MARS raced up close outside the leader, chased in the two path into the lane and weakened. NEW YEAR settled early near the inside, moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out late and could not rally. SUANCES SECRET went four wide into the first turn then chased outside a rival, started to weaken nearing the far turn and was eased through the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.35 44.35 56.67 1:09.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Brickyard Ride
|115
|7
|1
|1–3
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–¾
|Centeno
|2.90
|1
|Appreciated
|124
|1
|7
|7–8
|7–10
|6–½
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|5.80
|4
|Heartfullofstars
|124
|4
|6
|6–1½
|6–2½
|5–½
|3–nk
|T Baze
|11.80
|6
|Secret Courier
|122
|6
|3
|3–1½
|4–2
|3–½
|4–¾
|Gryder
|16.40
|8
|Howbeit
|122
|8
|4
|5–3
|5–1½
|4–½
|5–½
|Cedillo
|25.50
|2
|Cem Sultan
|122
|2
|5
|4–½
|2–½
|2–2
|6–9¼
|Gonzalez
|5.30
|3
|Tobacco Road
|124
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–2½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|20.50
|5
|Devil Made Me Doit
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|3–hd
|7–8
|8
|Gutierrez
|1.40
|7
|BRICKYARD RIDE
|7.80
|4.60
|3.80
|1
|APPRECIATED
|5.20
|3.40
|4
|HEARTFULLOFSTARS
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$69.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$17.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-6)
|$65.92
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4)
|$48.80
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-6-8)
|Carryover $7,742
Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $218,175 Daily Double Pool $25,330 Exacta Pool $107,743 Superfecta Pool $45,619 Trifecta Pool $74,150 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,916. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $77.25. Pick Three Pool $42,578.
BRICKYARD RIDE sped clear of the field and angled over to the rail, moved a bit off the rail on the turn, inched away past the eighth pole and held safely. APPRECIATED settled off the pace, raced a bit off the rail then came out into the stretch, closed late but was not enough. HEARTFULLOFSTARS traveled off the pace, went four wide into the turn then angled in some, put between runners in the stretch and got up for the show. SECRET COURIER chased outside a rival then three deep or three wide into the stretch and got outfinished for the show. HOWBEIT chased off the inside, took turn four wide and could not rally. CEM SULTAN tracked the speed from inside, saved ground around the bend, angled out a bit in the drive and flattened. TOBACCO ROAD stumbled leaving the gate, trailed throughout and was never a factor. DEVIL MADE ME DOIT chased two wide to the lane, weakened and eased late.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 44.96 56.39 1:02.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Acting Out
|120
|7
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|Gonzalez
|4.80
|3
|Superstition
|120
|3
|4
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|2–½
|Prat
|8.00
|1
|Vegas Palm
|124
|1
|7
|9
|8–hd
|5–1
|3–1¼
|Hernandez
|4.00
|9
|Shes'a Perfectlady
|120
|9
|8
|8–½
|9
|8–½
|4–hd
|Pereira
|5.30
|2
|Le Tub
|120
|2
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Rispoli
|2.20
|8
|Her Legacy
|120
|8
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–½
|6–¾
|Espinoza
|21.60
|4
|Rocking Redhead
|120
|4
|9
|6–½
|6–hd
|9
|7–1½
|Cedillo
|6.30
|5
|Wicks and Chappies
|113
|5
|5
|4–½
|5–½
|7–hd
|8–hd
|Centeno
|41.90
|6
|Cherry City
|120
|6
|3
|7–1
|7–1
|6–½
|9
|T Baze
|27.40
|7
|ACTING OUT
|11.60
|6.40
|4.40
|3
|SUPERSTITION
|9.60
|6.00
|1
|VEGAS PALM
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$59.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$46.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-1-9)
|$141.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-1)
|$83.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-1-9-2)
|Carryover $14,571
Winner–Acting Out Grr.f.3 by Blame out of Riding Point, by Speightstown. Bred by Vincent Colbert (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Sherman Racing, Inc., Akin, Zvika and Harkins, Robert. Mutuel Pool $335,198 Daily Double Pool $27,949 Exacta Pool $151,328 Superfecta Pool $60,650 Trifecta Pool $97,543 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,948. Scratched–Ya Beauty (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-7) paid $81.50. Pick Three Pool $82,698.
ACTING OUT bumped from the inside at the start, dueled outside of SUPERSTITION into and around the turn and into the stretch, dug in late and proved best. SUPERSTITION dueled with ACTING OUT into and around the turn and into the stretch, fought gamely through the lane but was bested in the final sixteenth. VEGAS PALM settled early from inside, tipped out near the eight pole and finished well for the show. SHES'A PERFECTLADY dropped back off the pace pace early, raced three wide into the turn then moved out into the four path, angled out in upper stretch and summoned a mild rally. LE TUB chased along the inside through the turn, tipped out at the top of the lane, finished evenly and was edged for a minor award. HER LEGACY stalked outside the top pair, went three wide around the turn and weakened. ROCKING REDHEAD off slow to begin, raced three wide through the turn, brushed by rival in upper stretch and never responded to urging. WICKS AND CHAPPIES stalked outside a rival, traveled two wide around the turn, brushed outside rival at the top of the lane, drifted to the inside and faded. CHERRY CITY stumbled and broke out to bumped rival leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, went four wide around the turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.33 45.27 57.13 1:09.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|C Z Rocket
|124
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|1–hd
|Saez
|1.40
|3
|Flagstaff
|124
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.20
|1
|Collusion Illusion
|122
|1
|4
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–3¼
|Prat
|1.90
|2
|Desert Law
|122
|2
|2
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–5
|Hernandez
|13.00
|5
|Giant Expectations
|122
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|17.70
|4
|C Z ROCKET
|4.80
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|FLAGSTAFF
|3.00
|2.10
|1
|COLLUSION ILLUSION
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$30.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$5.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1)
|$4.70
Winner–C Z Rocket B.g.6 by City Zip out of Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary, Kagele, Tom and Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $269,608 Daily Double Pool $26,431 Exacta Pool $89,269 Trifecta Pool $70,273. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $39.25. Pick Three Pool $65,276.
C Z ROCKET prompted the pace from outside, went three wide through the turn, headed rival past the eighth pole, battled through the late stages while drifting out and edged rival. FLAGSTAFF set the pace with company to the outside, led in the two path through the turn, held a short lead through the lane while drifting out, fought gamely to the wire and narrowly missed. COLLUSION ILLUSION stalked the speed from inside, finished willingly along the fence but could not threaten the top pair. DESERT LAW in tight and steadied early, tracked two wide then angled out in the lane and flattened. GIANT EXPECTATIONS off slow to begin, chased four wide through the turn and faded in the lane.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.82 45.17 56.88 1:02.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Althea Gibson
|120
|4
|7
|7–12½
|7–12
|4–½
|1–½
|Prat
|1.20
|8
|Sweet Rafaela
|124
|7
|1
|4–1
|3–½
|1–1
|2–3¾
|Maldonado
|34.10
|5
|Wishful
|124
|5
|5
|6–2
|6–1
|5–1
|3–nk
|Pereira
|20.50
|3
|Shylock Eddie
|124
|3
|6
|5–1
|5–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Gryder
|5.20
|1
|Sofi's Gold
|120
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1
|5–2¾
|Saez
|5.10
|7
|Concise Advice
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|T Baze
|4.70
|9
|Queensbeccaandjane
|120
|8
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|7–5
|7–½
|Franco
|9.00
|2
|None of Your Biz
|122
|2
|4
|2–1½
|2–½
|6–½
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.90
|4
|ALTHEA GIBSON
|4.40
|3.40
|2.80
|8
|SWEET RAFAELA
|16.20
|10.40
|5
|WISHFUL
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$11.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$49.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-3)
|$136.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-3-1)
|$10,664.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-5)
|$166.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-6)
|$5.00
Winner–Althea Gibson Dbb.f.3 by Grazen out of Hey Cowboy, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $232,182 Daily Double Pool $30,233 Exacta Pool $108,833 Superfecta Pool $36,300 Super High Five Pool $22,829 Trifecta Pool $65,642. Scratched–A Melis, Brenda's an I Full, Dairy Kid, D's Lovely Sophia, Hotitude, Win Often.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $23.80. Pick Three Pool $53,015. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $8.40.
ALTHEA GIBSON squeezed between rivals and steadied early, angled to the inside, raced along the rail then swung wide into the stretch, closed from outside and got up late. SWEET RAFAELA away quickly then stalked the top pair off the rail, took the turn two wide, moved out into the three path at the top of the lane, gained command then drew clear nearing the eighth pole but could not hold off the winner. WISHFUL chased off the inside, raced two wide then three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked a bit off the rail then saved ground around the turn and weakened in the late stages. SOFI'S GOLD set the pace inside then moved a bit off the rail at the of the lane and weakened in the drive. CONCISE ADVICE hesitated and off slow to begin, trailed the field up the backstretch and angled to the rail, saved ground to the lane, came out in the drive and passed tired rivals. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE chased the speed outside a rival, entered the turn three wide then got floated out five wide by NONE OF YOUR BIZ into the stretch and weakened. NONE OF YOUR BIZ attended the pace outside the leader, drifted out into the stretch and faded.
TENTH RACE.
1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.22 49.72 1:14.82 1:39.75 2:04.52 2:30.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Cupid's Claws
|122
|1
|2–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–2
|1–2
|1–7¼
|Prat
|7.50
|3
|Tizamagician
|118
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|2
|Combatant
|126
|2
|4–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–3
|3–½
|Rispoli
|2.00
|5
|Muralist
|122
|5
|7
|7
|7
|4–½
|4–2½
|4–7½
|Hernandez
|13.10
|4
|Bold Endeavor
|122
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–1
|5–2
|5–8
|5–26
|T Baze
|31.40
|6
|Potantico
|122
|6
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–2½
|6–4
|6–17
|Cedillo
|8.80
|7
|Azul Coast
|120
|7
|6–2
|5–hd
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|Saez
|3.70
|1
|CUPID'S CLAWS
|17.00
|6.20
|3.00
|3
|TIZAMAGICIAN
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|COMBATANT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$35.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$28.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5)
|$53.84
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-5-4)
|$3,201.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2)
|$36.15
Winner–Cupid's Claws Ch.g.5 by Kitten's Joy out of Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. Bred by Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael. Mutuel Pool $204,479 Daily Double Pool $22,411 Exacta Pool $83,784 Superfecta Pool $36,341 Super High Five Pool $4,194 Trifecta Pool $54,222. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $46.20. Pick Three Pool $39,696. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $12.70.
CUPID'S CLAWS raced along the inside in range of the leader, angled three wide around the final turn, kicked clear and drew off under hand urging and ridden out to the wire. TIZAMAGICIAN hopped and was off slow to begin, sent for the lead and moved to the rail, set the pace from inside, could not offer any resistance to CUPID'S CLAWS in the drive but stayed on to best the rest. COMBATANT stalked the pace between rivals then moved up to press the pace from outside to the stretch and weakened in the lane. MURALIST knocked into rival leaving the gate, raced off the rail and came four wide into the stretch and failed to threaten. BOLD ENDEAVOR stumbled, broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked a bit off the rail then angled out on the clubhouse turn, remained off the inside and came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. POTANTICO bumped leaving the gate, raced three deep around the first turn, chased three wide and dropped back on the final turn and was eased in the lane. AZUL COAST settled early off the rail, dropped back on the final turn, came four wide into the stretch and was also eased. MILE AND A QUARTER FRACTION AND FINAL TIME WERE HAND-TIMED.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.70 48.39 1:11.93 1:23.65 1:35.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Viazar
|124
|9
|9
|7–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|1–1
|1–1
|Smith
|2.70
|2
|Disappearing Act
|120
|2
|4
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–2
|3–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|6.80
|1
|Wind and Hope
|120
|1
|5
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Rispoli
|3.80
|5
|Miss Addie Pray
|120
|5
|8
|9–2
|8–1½
|8–½
|8–hd
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|11.20
|6
|Acoustic Shadow
|120
|6
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|9–½
|5–hd
|Gonzalez
|34.40
|10
|Bristol Bayou
|120
|10
|7
|6–1
|7–2½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|Espinoza
|6.40
|4
|Nurse Goodbody
|124
|4
|6
|8–½
|9–½
|10
|10
|7–nk
|T Baze
|9.90
|8
|Constantia
|120
|8
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|8–1
|Pereira
|5.50
|7
|Via Angelica
|120
|7
|2
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|9–2¼
|Saez
|12.30
|3
|Miss Mo' Licious
|120
|3
|1
|1–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|7–1
|10
|Velez
|53.60
|9
|VIAZAR
|7.40
|4.20
|3.00
|2
|DISAPPEARING ACT
|6.80
|4.00
|1
|WIND AND HOPE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$89.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-2)
|$26.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-1-5)
|$67.93
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-1-5-6)
|$3,284.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-1)
|$62.85
Winner–Viazar B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Hoi An, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Borders Racing Stable LTD. (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Borders Racing Stable Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $312,016 Daily Double Pool $58,528 Exacta Pool $171,089 Superfecta Pool $83,756 Super High Five Pool $12,910 Trifecta Pool $117,497. Scratched–Awesome Ella, This Tea.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-9) paid $40.25. Pick Three Pool $98,363. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4/6/10/11/13/14-1-9/11/12) 2847 tickets with 4 correct paid $126.90. Pick Four Pool $473,593. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-4/6/10/11/13/14-1-9/11/12) 642 tickets with 5 correct paid $879.40. Pick Five Pool $739,176. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-7-4-4/6/10/11/13/14-1-9/11/1) 146 tickets with 6 correct paid $627.18. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $171,697. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $128,195.
VIAZAR went three to four wide around the first turn, closed in four wide on the backstretch, took control in upper stretch, drew clear near the eighth pole and held well under a drive. DISAPPEARING ACT stalked outside a rival, angled in on the second turn, rallied along the fence and earned the place honors. WIND AND HOPE stalked from inside then moved out into the two path on the second turn, steered out in the stretch and finished well. MISS ADDIE PRAY broke out and bumped leaving he gate, raced between foes early then outside a rival, traveled a bit off the rail into the far turn and around that bend, angled out in the stretch and missed the show. ACOUSTIC SHADOW bumped leaving the gate, tucked inside early then moved off the rail on the backstretch, went three wide into the lane then angled out and lacked the necessary late punch. BRISTOL BAYOU traveled three wide into the first turn, stayed off the inside and steadied off heels near the five-eighths, went four wide into the stretch and needed more. NURSE GOODBODY tucked inside on the clubhouse turn, swung four wide into the stretch then further out in the lane to chase widest and finished with a mild late bid. CONSTANTIA three to four wide wide around the first turn, moved up outside the top pair on the backstretch, chased three wide through the final turn and went evenly late. VIA ANGELICA pressed the pace from outside, dueled on the backstretch and took a short lead at the half-mile marker, lost command soon after but continued to duel around the far turn and into the stretch and gave way. MISS MO' LICIOUS quickly went to the front, set the pace under pressure and moved inside, dueled up the backstretch losing command at the half-mile point but regained command shortly after, fought with VIA ANGELICA to the stretch and folded in the drive. HAND TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$105,809
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$746,748
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,996,607
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$7,849,164
