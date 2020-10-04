Horse racing newsletter: The filly wins it

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Swiss Skydiver for her win in the Preakness Stakes.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

It was a heck of a horse race. After negotiating a slow opening quarter set by Thousand Words, Swiss Skydiver moved off the rail when Thousand Words started to slow and poked her head in front of Kentucky Derby winner Authentic and fought him off through a tough stretch drive and won by a neck. She ran the second fastest Preakness of all time.

Here’s a long version of the game story on the Preakness that appeared in The Times. Just click here.

Advertisement

So, let’s let some of the participants tell the story through their words. These were gathered by the notes team at Pimlico Race Course.

Trainer Kenny McPeek (Swiss Skydiver): “I’m just proud of [jockey] Robby [Albarado]. We had to call him in at the last minute. He did a great job. I’m really proud of him, her, [owner] Peter Callahan. I wish he were here. This is just a real honor to be around a horse like this. This is a special moment.

“It was a genius move by Robby coming up the fence. He saw a hole and went right at it. It felt like she took him there. If he waited, she would take him there. I think she should have won the [Kentucky] Oaks too. Maybe if we stay inside, we win that one too, but it is what it is. She’s just really neat to be around. Robby and I have had a great week. We’ve been getting on her, walking her together, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner together. This is a lifetime experience for both of us and we hope we’re back.”

Jockey Robby Albarado (Swiss Skydiver): “I had an opportunity, a split second, to take advantage of the rail because Johnny [Velasquez aboard Authentic] was sitting off the fence there. I made a conscious decision on the backside. ‘It’s give or take now. Do I make that move now or do I wait to see if they come back to me?’ She’s been doing extremely well. Kenny’s been doing a great job. I’ve been around her all week. I figure she knows where she’s at, she’s in her surroundings. I said let me try and make this Jerry Bailey move and win.”

Advertisement

Trainer Bob Baffert (Authentic, 2nd, Thousand Words, 8th): “He got beat. He had the whole stretch to get by her. She ran a gallant race. He’s a free-running horse and likes to be on the lead. I saw he wasn’t on the lead and was struggling a little bit.”

“I thought I was going to be on the lead. [Velazquez] said that it didn’t work out and he was rating him today. He doesn’t like rating. He wants to go fast.”

“We had to get the lead. He runs better on the lead. He likes to be out there running fast. When I saw 24 [seconds] that’s really slow for him. That’s how he won the Derby, get him running. But [Velazquez] said when he went to pick it up he didn’t have it today. That’s why I like to come back in two weeks.”

(On Thousand Words) “He was right there in a good spot, but he’s a funny horse. He’s in and out.”

Advertisement

Jockey John Velazquez (Authentic, 2nd): “We had a good start, no trouble at all. In the first turn we got by Art Collector. By the backstretch, I tried to open up, but he just stood there and Swiss Skydiver came to him. I tried to get him rolling again, but he just stayed with that other horse from the half-mile pole to the wire.”

Trainer Jose D’Angelo (Jesus’ Team, 3rd): “I feel very excited and I’m proud of my team and their work with Jesus’ Team. He’s really improved every day. I am very sure that he is going to be a great horse in the United States. I’m very happy for the result in this race, the Preakness Stakes, one of the most important races for 3-year-olds in this amazing country.

“I don’t know really what our next race will be, but maybe the Breeders’ Cup, maybe go to Florida to prepare him for the Pegasus. The horse ran so good and he came back good to the barn.”

Jockey Jevian Toledo (Jesus’ Team, 3rd): “He ran big. He’s a really nice horse. I got a really nice trip, I can’t complain. He gave me everything he had. We had no excuse. The other two horses were just much the best, but he was running all the way to the wire. It’s exciting, third in the Preakness. He’s a nice horse, a beautiful horse. He tries all the time.”

Advertisement

Trainer Tommy Drury (Art Collector, 4th): “I thought he ran fine. He didn’t break quite as sharp as we hoped he would and that kind of had us playing catch-up a little bit. He was kind of in tight and it wasn’t the best trip. It’s not the trip we were hoping for. But we’ve got no excuse. The winner ran huge and we had our shot to get to them and just couldn’t do it.”

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. (Art Collector, 4th): “It wasn’t the trip we were hoping for. We were kind of pinned in between horses the whole way. They jumped early, they moved early and we tried to go with them and we just weren’t able to. They sprinted on from about the three and a half on, and they never came back to us. You’ve got to be proud of the horse. Just to get to this level and for him to be fourth today, it was a big effort off of eight weeks. It wasn’t an ideal deal coming into this race off eight weeks, but it is what it is.”

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Santa Anita review

Couple of stakes races on Saturday. Here’s what happened.

Advertisement

$70,000 Swingtime Stakes: It was a gate-to-wire performance as Cordiality, making her 33rd start, won the one-mile turf race for fillies and mares by three-quarters of a length. Cordiality paid $6.60, $3.80 and $2.80. Muchly was second, followed by Colonial Creed, Sedamar, Meal Ticket and Donut Girl.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Tim Yakteen (winning trainer): “It makes it extra rewarding. She is just such a professional mare. I was so confident when she came down in the paddock and she was just so professional. I mean she’s a 7-year-old with just a bank load of races underneath her, it’s always nice when you give these horses time. She a great mare. The time was probably a little bit longer than we wanted to because of COVID-19, but I am just so happy for [owner] Donnie [Crevier].”

Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “It looked like we were the only speed on paper and that’s the way it worked out. She broke sharp and we made the lead pretty easy. I was a little surprised when we came back and I saw those fractions, because it didn’t seem like we were going that fast. She was very comfortable the whole way. Speed’s her weapon and she carried it right to the wire.”

Advertisement

Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Stakes: This race was the same distance and surface as the Swingtime but it was for colts and geldings. And it turned out as a testimonial for how good Mo Forza can be. He ran near the back of the pack to start, moved up into contention on the far turn and breezed by everyone to win by 1 ¾ lengths. It looked effortless.

Mo Forza paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.10. Sharp Samurai was second, followed by Bob and Jackie, Blitzkreig, Majestic Eagle, Royal Ship and Restrainedvengence.

Here’s what the winning connections have to say.

Ruben Alvarado (assistant to trainer Peter Miller): “That’s him. He showed that in his race at Del Mar. He relaxes early and then you saw the way he finished up. He ran today just like he did at Del Mar. We’re very happy and we’re looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup (Mile).

Advertisement

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “He pretty much had the same trip as he did in the Del Mar Mile (Aug. 23). I think he’s getting more and more professional which is great. [Saturday] he showed up again. We can probably go further, but as of right now he’s running pretty well, so I wouldn’t change anything.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card is 10 races with the usual 12:30 p.m. first post. There are two almost identical $100,000 stakes races and half of the races are on the turf. One thing that is different, though, is 5 ½-furlong turf races, which on Sunday is the first, are now listed as “about” 5 ½ furlongs. This actually started last Saturday on the Equibase charts but didn’t make its way to the program until Sunday. The reason is that Equibase and the Racing Office thought there wasn’t a significant enough run up, so that’s why the ever so slight change was made. The course is no different.

On to the stakes.

$100,000 Zuma Beach: This is for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Big Fish is the 2-1 favorite for trainer David Hofmans and jockey Victor Espinoza. He has won his last two races, which included the Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes. The second favorite, at 3-1, is Ebeko for Peter Miller and Ricardo Gonzalez. He was second to Big Fish last out in the Del Mar race. It was his first race in the United States after winning one of three in Ireland. Post is around 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

$100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes: This is the exact same conditions as the Zuma Beach, except for fillies. Madone s the 5-2 favorite for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat. She has won both her races, including the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes. Nimbostratus is the 3-1 second choice for Peter Miller and Tiago Pereira. She finished second last out to Madone at the Del Mar race. Previous to that she won one of two races in Ireland.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 6, 7, 7, 6, 9, 8, 9, 10 (1 also eligible), 11.



Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 2 Ekklesia (5-1)

Ekklesia handled the main track well when graduating three starts back and has turned in two decent starts since. The favorite, Nolo Contesto, has lacked the knockout punch in recent starts so perhaps Ekklesia will offer some value.

Advertisement

Saturday’s result: Sea of Liberty was bet down to 7-5, showed no early speed and never made up any ground in a puzzling performance.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No. 3 Hoop Dream (30-1)

Hoop Dream is ridden by Edwin Maldonado for trainer David Bernstein and after winning the debut race this horse moves up in class and switches to turf. Turf is in the bloodlines and we see a sharp work for a horse racing protected Sunday. Trainer owned value plays especially for small stables are something I like to wager on. That last race saw Hoop Dream swing five-wide into the turn to power home for the win. Lightbulb moment? 30-1 is a price I love.

Advertisement

Saturday’s result: Donut Girl broke slow and was overmatched running last.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Pimlico (1): $150,000 Selima Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Fluffy Socks ($14.40)

Advertisement

Pimlico (2): Grade 3 $150,000 Gallorette Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Juliet Foxtrot ($4.20)

Pimlico (3): $100,000 Skipat Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Never Enough Time ($7.00)

Pimlico (4): $100,000 Hilltop Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1mile on turf. Winner: Evil Lyn ($9.40)

Pimlico (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Miss Preakness Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Wicked Whisper ($12.60)

Advertisement

Pimlico (6): Grade 2 $250,000 Dinner Party Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($3.60)

Woodbine (3): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Skygaze ($25.80)

Pimlico (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Frank J. DeFrancis Memorial Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Laki ($16.40)

Belmont (5): Grade 2 $150,000 Gallant Bloom Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Frank’s Rockette ($2.70)

Advertisement

Pimlico (8): $150,000 Laurel Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Catman ($22.60)

Belmont (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Pilgrim Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Fire At Will ($29.00)

Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Woodford Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Leinster ($7.80)

Woodbine (6): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Designer Ready ($14.00)

Advertisement

Pimlico (9): $100,000 James W. Murphy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Don Juan Kitten ($7.00)

Belmont (7): Grade 1 $250,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Channel Maker ($7.60)

Keeneland (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Inthemidstobiz ($28.20)

Belmont (8): Grade 2 $150,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Complexity ($3.80)

Advertisement

Pimlico (10): Garde 2 $250,000 George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Miss Marissa ($22.20)

Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $350,000 First Lady Stakes, fillies and mare 3 and up, 1 miles on turf. Winner: Uni ($6.80)

Woodbine (8): $100,000 Toronto Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Proven Strategies ($8.60)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Belmont Derby Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Gufo ($4.90)

Advertisement

Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Essential Quality ($5.80)

Woodbine (9): $100,000 Duchess Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Boardroom ($6.00)

Pimlico (11): Grade 1 $1 million Preakness Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Winner: Swiss Skydiver ($25.40)

Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Ivar ($30.80)

Advertisement

Woodbine (11): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Red Storm Risen ($7.40)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mo Forza ($3.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:38 Woodbine (2): $101,200 allowance, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Red Hierarchy (2-1)

Advertisement

11:09 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Tourist’s Dream (5-2)

11:40 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Ballrooms of Mars (2-1)

1:00 Keeneland (6): $150,000 Indian Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Golden Pal (8-5)

1:12 Belmont (7): Grade 2 $150,000 Miss Grillo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Plum Ali (5-2)

Advertisement

1:23 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Mnemba Island (5-2)

1:47 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $150,000 Beldame Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Dunbar Road (1-1)

1:58 Woodbine (8): $150,000 Vice Regent Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Not So Quiet (2-1)

2:10 Keeneland (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Bourbon Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mutasaabeq (3-1)

Advertisement

2:12 Monmouth (11): $150,000 Nownownow Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Jimmy P (3-1)

2:15 Santa Anita (4): $100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Big Fish (2-1)

2:20 Belmont (9): Grade 3 Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Archidust (5-2)

2:45 Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Spinster Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Shedaresthedevil (7-5)

Advertisement

4:25 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Madone (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 6 Run Factor (7-2)

He has been very consistent at this level of competition and the speedster draws the outside post that should help him have a clean journey. On our comparison speed charts, this runner will break well near the lead, sit a nice trip through the turn prior to hopefully garnering the lead inside the 1/16th pole at a medium mutuel. Should be a threat for all the board placings.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Advertisement

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 3. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 18-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.50 45.27 1:09.43 1:21.58 1:33.86 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lavender 122 7 7 7–4 5–hd 5–2 4–1½ 1–¾ Prat 1.30 8 Quiet Secretary 120 8 1 1–2 1–4 1–1½ 1–2 2–2¼ Espinoza 6.40 1 Freedom Lass 118 1 3 2–2 2–4 2–2 2–1½ 3–½ Cedillo 5.40 5 Lucia's Design 118 5 5 5–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 Hernandez 15.90 3 Goodtingscominpink 122 3 6 6–½ 7–4 6–3 6–1½ 5–¾ T Baze 3.70 6 Zucchera 122 6 8 8 8 7–½ 8 6–1 Gonzalez 10.50 4 Star of Africa 120 4 4 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 5–1½ 7–hd Valdivia, Jr. 9.80 2 Sapphire Silk 113 2 2 4–1 6–1½ 8 7–hd 8 Centeno 84.10 7 LAVENDER (IRE) 4.60 3.20 2.80 8 QUIET SECRETARY 6.00 6.00 1 FREEDOM LASS 4.00 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-1-5) $52.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-1-5-3) $1,187.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-1) $42.70 Winner–Lavender (IRE) B.f.4 by Born To Sea (IRE) out of Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. Bred by Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust and Roney, Michael. Mutuel Pool $119,046 Exacta Pool $61,024 Superfecta Pool $28,216 Super High Five Pool $1,556 Trifecta Pool $45,023. Scratched–none. LAVENDER (IRE) broke in and bumped foe at the start, traveled outside a rival then two wide, angled out near the three-sixteenths pole, surged outside the leader and got up late under a drive. QUIET SECRETARY sprinted clear and angled to the rail quickly, widened into the backstretch, saved ground into the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole but was caught in the closing moments. FREEDOM LASS stalked the pace from inside, closed in two wide around the far turn, chased in range through the final furlong but could not summon the needed response late and held the show. LUCIA'S DESIGN went three wide into the first turn then angled in some around the bend, raced outside a rival into the far turn, came three wide into the lane and failed to produce a bid. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK tucked inside early then moved out into the two path, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. ZUCCHERA off a bit slow and bumped leaving the gate, trailed the field early and angled to the rail, tipped out into the two path on the second turn and was never a factor. STAR OF AFRICA raced outside a rival on the first turn, angled to the rail on the backstretch, remained inside into the drive and weakened. SAPPHIRE SILK saved ground throughout and never threatened. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.46 45.35 1:10.26 1:16.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Take a Leap 122 5 1 3–1 3–1 2–½ 1–nk Pereira 2.80 4 Madame Barbarian 124 4 2 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–3¼ Hernandez 2.40 1 Sturdy One 122 1 4 1–1 1–2 3–2½ 3–1½ T Baze 4.40 2 Carrie's Success 122 2 3 4–hd 4–1 4–1 4–3¼ Gonzalez 4.20 3 Super Klaus 122 3 5 5 5 5 5 Prat 2.90 5 TAKE A LEAP 7.60 4.00 2.60 4 MADAME BARBARIAN 3.20 2.40 1 STURDY ONE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $32.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $9.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $22.40 Winner–Take a Leap Dbb.m.5 by The Factor out of From Jump Street, by Jump Start. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Broussard Hundley (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $114,828 Daily Double Pool $17,111 Exacta Pool $52,626 Trifecta Pool $37,917. Claimed–Madame Barbarian by Owlcatraz Racing Stable, Farris, Brian, Exelby, Randy and Metzger Sr., Tom. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none. TAKE A LEAP stalked outside a rival and three wide into the turn, drifted out a bit into the lane, challenged outside the top pair, dueled with MADAME BARBARIAN in the final furlong and edged rival. MADAME BARBARIAN stalked two to three wide into the lane, bid outside the leader in the stretch, took a narrow lead at the eighth pole, dueled with TAKE A LEAP to the wire but got outkicked. STURDY ONE hustled early and went for the lead from inside, sped clear and set the pace along the rail, led a bit off the lane into the stretch, fought back when challenged from the outside but weakened in the late stages, bled following the race and walked off. CARRIE'S SUCCESS chased the speed from inside, moved off the rail in the stretch and never rallied. SUPER KLAUS stalked outside a rival or two wide into the turn, tipped out a path and entered the stretch three wide and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Swingtime Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.00 46.51 1:10.29 1:22.07 1:34.07 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Cordiality 126 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–¾ Van Dyke 2.30 2 Muchly 124 2 2 2–2½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 Cedillo 5.90 5 Colonial Creed 124 5 3 3–2 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd Prat 4.30 3 Sedamar 124 3 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ Pereira 1.70 6 Meal Ticket 124 6 5 6 5–½ 5–3 5–2½ 5–1¼ Smith 6.00 1 Donut Girl 122 1 6 5–½ 6 6 6 6 Maldonado 25.30 4 CORDIALITY 6.60 3.80 2.80 2 MUCHLY (GB) 5.80 3.60 5 COLONIAL CREED 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3) $14.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $36.95 Winner–Cordiality Dbb.m.7 by Papa Clem out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Dr. Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Donnie Crevier. Mutuel Pool $163,859 Daily Double Pool $10,777 Exacta Pool $73,972 Superfecta Pool $25,856 Trifecta Pool $45,684. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $23.10. Pick Three Pool $32,575. CORDIALITY away quickly from the gate, moved clear and took control of the rail, responded when challenged at the quarter pole and held gamely to the wire. MUCHLY (GB) rated behind the leader while a bit off the inside, closed in entering the far turn, challenged CORDIALITY at the quarter pole, fought from the outside through the final furlong but could not get by. COLONIAL CREED stalked the pace in the two path, moved out into the three path around the far turn, could not threaten the top pair in the late stages but held the show. SEDAMAR sat off the pace in the early stages, traveled three wide into the far turn then moved out into the four path, responded mildly to urging and gained ground late. MEAL TICKET off a bit slow from the outside, traveled outside a rival then four wide into the far turn, moved out into the five path around that bend then back in a bit into the drive and flattened out. DONUT GIRL off slow to begin, settled inside and saved ground to the stretch and failed to make an impact. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.97 45.55 57.99 1:11.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rain Diva 120 1 2 1–½ 1–2½ 1–6 1–7¾ Cedillo 3.40 5 Malibu Cat 124 5 3 4–4 4–2½ 2–1 2–½ Prat 3.20 3 Saints Paynter 124 3 1 2–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 3–½ Pereira 0.80 2 Summer Love 110 2 4 3–1 2–hd 4–2 4–2¼ Pyfer 9.00 4 Heart River 120 4 5 5 5 5 5 Gonzalez 9.80 1 RAIN DIVA 8.80 4.00 2.40 5 MALIBU CAT 4.20 2.40 3 SAINTS PAYNTER 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $16.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $14.95 Winner–Rain Diva Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Tappingintherain, by Tapit. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $156,060 Daily Double Pool $13,756 Exacta Pool $66,817 Trifecta Pool $48,169. Claimed–Saints Paynter by Boom Racing, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $55.30. Pick Three Pool $14,498. RAIN DIVA had good early speed from inside, cleared SAINTS PAYNTER and set the pace along the rail, moved out into the two path around the bend, widened on the field in the lane and was ridden out to the wire. MALIBU CAT tracked four wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend, drifted out in the lane and bested the rest. SAINTS PAYNTER off alertly and vied with RAIN DIVA for early command then chased that rival while outside another, entered the turn three wide then exited four wide, drifted out slowly through the lane and lacked a bid. SUMMER LOVE stumbled badly at the start, chased in the two path through the turn and weakened. HEART RIVER raced four wide entering the turn, angled to the rail around the bend then back out entering the stretch and proved no menace. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.15 44.98 57.16 1:09.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Camby 124 1 3 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–nk Franco 6.20 3 Octopus 120 3 5 1–½ 1–½ 2–5 2–5¼ Pereira 1.00 2 Truth Seeker 124 2 6 6 5–hd 4–1 3–2¼ Gonzalez 2.60 6 Big Barrel 124 6 2 5–2½ 4–2½ 3–1½ 4–6¾ Hernandez 7.80 5 Luck's Royal Flush 124 5 1 4–1½ 3–1½ 5–5 5–3¼ Maldonado 8.90 4 Vodka Twist 120 4 4 3–hd 6 6 6 Cedillo 15.00 1 CAMBY 14.40 4.60 2.80 3 OCTOPUS 3.00 2.20 2 TRUTH SEEKER 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $64.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-6) $13.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $23.40 Winner–Camby B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Reforestation, by Forestry. Bred by Rocco Baldelli, Caldara Farm Inc. &Lane's End Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Mutuel Pool $282,539 Daily Double Pool $16,796 Exacta Pool $175,540 Superfecta Pool $62,529 Trifecta Pool $107,738. Claimed–Octopus by Ganje, Jeff, Rose, Mark and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-1) paid $54.20. Pick Three Pool $36,160. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-1-1) 218 tickets with 4 correct paid $314.85. Pick Four Pool $89,855. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-4-1-1) 287 tickets with 5 correct paid $997.35. Pick Five Pool $332,384. CAMBY pressed the pace from inside, took over in upper stretch, fought with OCTOPUS through the final furlong and gamely prevailed. OCTOPUS bumped at the start, set the pace under pressure from inside, lost command in upper stretch but fought back through the lane and proved second best. TRUTH SEEKER broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, trailed the field and angled to the rail, saved ground around the turn and got up for the show. BIG BARREL chased off the inside, went four wide through the turn and weakened. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH chased four then three wide around the turn and faded in the lane. VODKA TWIST brushed with inside rival at the start, chased off the rail, dropped back two wide on the turn and had little left for the drive. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.74 46.17 1:09.98 1:22.01 1:34.24 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rustic Canyon 122 4 6 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 2–½ 1–1 Gonzalez 11.40 1 Silver Summer 124 1 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–¾ Figueroa 24.10 2 Table for Ten 124 2 7 7–1½ 8 8 7–½ 3–1¼ Prat 3.10 3 Tribal War Chant 124 3 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 4–nk T Baze 35.40 5 Claim of Passion 124 5 5 5–½ 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 5–¾ Cedillo 7.10 6 Sea of Liberty 124 6 8 8 7–1 5–hd 6–½ 6–hd Van Dyke 1.40 8 Doc Tommy 120 8 4 6–1 5–hd 7–1 8 7–½ Pereira 6.10 7 Johnny Podres 120 7 3 4–1 4–1 4–1 4–1 8 Hernandez 7.10 4 RUSTIC CANYON 24.80 10.40 6.60 1 SILVER SUMMER 23.00 9.40 2 TABLE FOR TEN 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $192.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $162.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-3) $898.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $419.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-2-3-5) Carryover $2,464 Winner–Rustic Canyon Grr.g.5 by Unusual Heat out of Harbor Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by C Punch Ranch (CA). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Sergio A. Salguero. Mutuel Pool $264,555 Daily Double Pool $28,412 Exacta Pool $126,648 Superfecta Pool $44,700 Trifecta Pool $76,647 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,229. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-4) paid $180.85. Pick Three Pool $37,959. RUSTIC CANYON raced a bit off the rail in range of the leader, saved ground into the lane, tipped out near the eighth pole, put in a late bid and got up. SILVER SUMMER set the pace inside, showed the way clear into the stretch and was caught in the late stages. TABLE FOR TEN allowed to settle near the inside, went two wide into the far turn then moved out into the three path around the bend, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and finished with a late rally. TRIBAL WAR CHANT stalked outside the leader then a bit off the rail, took aim two wide into the stretch but faltered in the final furlong. CLAIM OF PASSION saved ground into the lane and never responded to urging. SEA OF LIBERTY unhurried in opening stages, raced off the rail, went four wide into the second turn then moved into the three path and weakened in the drive. DOC TOMMY settled off the rail then outside a rival, went between foes at the seven-sixteenths, steadied between at the quarter pole and could not regain momentum. JOHNNY PODRES tracked off the inside, went three wide into the far turn then came in a bit around the bend, moved back out in the stretch and weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.80 45.26 57.96 1:04.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Run Snappy 115 8 3 1–½ 1–2 1–4 1–4¾ Centeno 10.60 5 Nasreddine 119 5 9 8–1 8–1 4–½ 2–1½ Prat 9.40 4 Santos to Wilson 122 4 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–1¼ Pereira 41.70 2 Drivehappy 122 2 8 7–1 6–1 5–1 4–ns Smith 13.70 7 Laurel River 122 7 7 6–2 4–1½ 3–2 5–1¾ Van Dyke 1.30 6 Namesake 122 6 6 9 9 8–2 6–1½ Espinoza 7.60 1 Hot Pastrami 122 1 5 3–hd 5–1½ 7–2 7–3¼ Hernandez 4.90 3 Mac Daddy Too 122 3 4 5–½ 7–1 9 8–¾ Cedillo 5.80 9 Refi Now 122 9 1 4–hd 3–hd 6–½ 9 Gutierrez 16.20 8 RUN SNAPPY 23.20 11.40 8.80 5 NASREDDINE 11.20 7.60 4 SANTOS TO WILSON 16.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $332.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $94.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-2) $1,690.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-4) $960.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-4-2-7) Carryover $6,791 Winner–Run Snappy B.c.2 by Runhappy out of Floral Park, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Langsem Farm, Inc. (OH). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $365,037 Daily Double Pool $20,448 Exacta Pool $223,781 Superfecta Pool $96,398 Trifecta Pool $150,022 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,669. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-8) paid $579.10. Pick Three Pool $64,430. RUN SNAPPY set the pace under pressure to the inside, cleared and angled to the rail on the turn, inched away into the lane and drew off under urging. NASREDDINE off slow to begin, raced outside a rival early, moved out into the four path and closed well for the place. SANTOS TO WILSON pressed the pace inside, in tight and checked at the three-eighths pole, moved a bit off the rail and got edged for the place. DRIVEHAPPY settled a bit off the inside, went three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. LAUREL RIVER chased four then three wide around the bend and lacked a bid. NAMESAKE lacked early speed, raced four wide then angled in on the turn, steered out back out leaving the bend and never made an impact. HOT PASTRAMI chased the top pair from inside, steadied off the heels at the three-eighths pole, remained inside and weakened. MAC DADDY TOO chased from between foes, two wide around the turn and faded in the drive. REFI NOW hard to load into the gate, off alertly from the outside, chased the speed three deep, moved into the two path around the bend and weakened. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT BOTH SANTOS TO WILSON AND RUN SNAPPY CONTRIBUTED TO THE INCIDENT AT THE THREE-EIGHTHS POLE AND THERED WOULD BE NO CHANGE. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'City of Hope Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.58 45.61 1:08.76 1:20.53 1:32.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mo Forza 126 7 6 5–1 5–2 5–2 4–2½ 1–1¾ Prat 0.60 1 Sharp Samurai 122 1 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–2 3–½ 2–1¼ Hernandez 3.90 5 Bob and Jackie 122 5 1 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd Figueroa 24.40 6 Blitzkrieg 122 6 2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1 4–¾ Cedillo 7.30 3 Majestic Eagle 122 3 7 7 7 7 7 5–½ Gonzalez 57.90 4 Royal Ship 124 4 5 6–1½ 6–½ 6–hd 5–½ 6–1½ Smith 6.40 2 Restrainedvengence 122 2 4 4–1½ 4–2 4–½ 6–hd 7 Fuentes 19.70 7 MO FORZA 3.20 2.20 2.10 1 SHARP SAMURAI 3.00 2.60 5 BOB AND JACKIE 5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-6) $12.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-5-6-3) $460.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5) $12.80 Winner–Mo Forza B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Bardy Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm and OG Boss. Mutuel Pool $425,946 Daily Double Pool $45,418 Exacta Pool $179,735 Superfecta Pool $82,443 Super High Five Pool $24,886 Trifecta Pool $129,074. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-7) paid $144.40. Pick Three Pool $47,916. MO FORZA settled a bit off the rail, exited the bend two wide, came out in the lane, rallied four wide and drew away. SHARP SAMURAI stalked the pace from inside, tipped out in the lane, bid between foes and proved second best. BOB AND JACKIE forwardly placed a bit off the rail, traveled outside a rival around the far turn and into the stretch, bid three wide in the lane and edged BLITZKRIEG for the show. BLITZKRIEG set the pace inside, led clear to the eighth pole, relinquished the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and lost the show. MAJESTIC EAGLE tracked a bit off the rail, raced two wide and outside a rival into the stretch, chased between foes in the lane and proved no menace. ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) raced along the inside, saved ground into the lane and failed to threaten. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE chased in the two path or outside a rival, moved three wide leaving far turn and weakened. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.93 48.17 1:12.62 1:25.20 1:38.10 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Debt Monger 122 2 3 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ Pereira 4.20 1 Gryffindor 122 1 6 1–1 1–½ 1–1 2–2½ 2–½ Maldonado 23.00 4 Next Revolt 122 4 7 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–2½ 3–6 Prat 3.20 8 My Journey 124 8 1 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ 4–2 4–¾ Cedillo 10.40 5 Bam Bam Again 122 5 2 7–3 7–6 7–10 5–hd 5–nk Franco 1.10 3 Linfield 120 3 5 5–½ 5–½ 6–hd 6–hd 6–2¼ Gonzalez 37.50 7 Speakerofthehouse 122 7 4 6–½ 6–1½ 5–1 7–13½ 7–22½ T Baze 6.90 6 Dopo Lavoro 124 6 8 8 8 8 8 8 Diaz, Jr. 53.60 2 DEBT MONGER 10.40 4.80 3.80 1 GRYFFINDOR 15.80 6.80 4 NEXT REVOLT 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $71.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-8) $180.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-4-8-5) $5,804.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $165.50 Winner–Debt Monger Grr.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Sheaparoux, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Tommy Huttons Dream Stable L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,074 Daily Double Pool $27,903 Exacta Pool $125,992 Superfecta Pool $69,080 Super High Five Pool $7,605 Trifecta Pool $92,798. Claimed–Debt Monger by Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Bam Bam Again by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-2) paid $69.30. Pick Three Pool $56,922. DEBT MONGER stalked the pace in the two path, applied pressure on the backstretch then chased the leader into the far turn, re-bid into the lane, took over approaching the eighth pole and drew clear. GRYFFINDOR threw head to come away slowly, asked soon after and rushed up inside, moved clear and set the pace along the rail, received pressure on the backstretch then inched away from that rival into the far turn, challenged again from that same foe into the lane, fought back inside, lost command near the eighth pole and stayed on to secured the place. NEXT REVOLT stalked the leader in the two path and finished willingly. MY JOURNEY stalked the speed off the rail, went three wide into the stretch and flattened. BAM BAM AGAIN went four wide around the first turn, raced off the pace and five wide to the far turn, continued that wide into the lane and never rallied. LINFIELD traced between and was in tight between runners into the first turn, angled to the rail around the bend, chased from inside, dropped back on the far turn and weakened. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE raced five wide at the seven-eighths pole then moved in a path around the first turn, chased four wide to the lane and also weakened. DOPO LAVORO entered the first turn three wide then angled to the rail, moved a bit off the inside then back to the rail and saved ground into the stretch and never got involved. TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 46.73 1:11.52 1:23.67 1:35.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Quattroelle 122 8 10 8–1 7–5 5–hd 3–½ 1–1½ T Baze 3.90 9 Miss Peaky Blinder 122 7 7 6–1½ 6–hd 4–hd 4–4½ 2–½ Prat 2.30 7 Sweetest Angel 122 5 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–¾ Gutierrez 5.40 1 Avisse 122 1 1 1–1 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 4–4½ Hernandez 2.80 3 Polished Lady 122 3 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–1 5–1½ Espinoza 18.90 5 Judy With Grace 122 4 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–2 6–1½ 6–nk Franco 10.60 8 Derby Quest 122 6 9 10 9–1½ 8–5½ 7–2½ 7–7½ Flores 94.90 2 Chicks Dig Munny 122 2 2 4–hd 4–½ 7–1½ 8–5 8–2½ Cedillo 13.40 11 Kate Boss 115 9 6 7–hd 8–1 9–4½ 9–14 9–33¾ Centeno 23.80 12 I'm All the Jedi 122 10 8 9–½ 10 10 10 10 Pereira 56.50 10 QUATTROELLE (IRE) 9.80 4.40 3.60 9 MISS PEAKY BLINDER 4.00 3.00 7 SWEETEST ANGEL 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $59.80 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $14.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-7-1) $23.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-7-1-3) $1,276.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-7) $37.05 Winner–Quattroelle (IRE) B.f.2 by Mehmas (IRE) out of Heavenly River (FR), by Stormy River (FR). Bred by Rossenarra Bloodstock Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $383,794 Daily Double Pool $77,993 Exacta Pool $237,051 Superfecta Pool $114,968 Super High Five Pool $15,051 Trifecta Pool $162,351. Scratched–Lemon Ice, Nurturing, Pizzazz. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-10) paid $27.85. Pick Three Pool $203,077. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-2-10) 1570 tickets with 4 correct paid $337.25. Pick Four Pool $693,704. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-8-7-2-10) 117 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,583.00. Pick Five Pool $702,585. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-4-8-7-2-10) 7 tickets with 6 correct paid $15,895.14. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $208,272. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $199,279. QUATTROELLE (IRE) steadied briefly between foes at the start, angled to the inside, moved off the rail on the backstretch, traveled three wide then four wide into the lane, rallied and cleared late. MISS PEAKY BLINDER allowed to settle in the early stage off the rail, went two wide into the far turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied between foes but was outkicked by the winner. SWEETEST ANGEL chased four wide early, pulled her way to the front then dueled with AVISSE for command, drifted out at the top of the lane and yielded in deep stretch. AVISSE had good early speed from along the rail, dueled with SWEETEST ANGEL up the backstretch around the far turn and into the lane then weakened in the late stages. POLISHED LADY showed early speed outside of AVISSE, pulled between foes at the three-quarter pole, chased two wide into the far turn, steadied between foes in upper stretch then weakened. JUDY WITH GRACE chased outside a rival then three wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch and failed to respond. DERBY QUEST trailed the field early and was steered over to the inside, tipped out into the two path on the backstretch, continued two wide to the far turn, moved to the rail for a bit before entering the stretch two wide and proved no menace. CHICKS DIG MUNNY stalked the pace from inside and faded in the drive. KATE BOSS went two to three wide around the first turn, settled off the pace, angled to the rail and saved ground around the far turn and came up empty. I'M ALL THE JEDI traveled two wide early then moved to the rail, saved ground into the stretch and was eased in the lane. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $163,320 Inter-Track N/A $1,453,786 Out of State N/A $7,685,337 TOTAL N/A $9,302,443