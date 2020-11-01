Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, October 31. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.50 48.26 1:13.08 1:36.75 1:42.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Carmelita's Man 122 5 6 7 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 1–1¼ Hernandez 1.80 2 Invictatatus 124 2 4 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 1–1 2–ns Rispoli 3.50 6 Hoop Dream 122 6 2 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 2–1 3–1 Maldonado 5.80 3 Armour Plate 122 3 1 3–hd 4–½ 4–1 3–1 4–1½ Gonzalez 3.20 4 Alvaaro 122 4 3 2–1½ 2–½ 2–½ 5–2 5–¾ Cedillo 7.90 7 Jack Sprout 120 7 5 6–hd 7 6–3 6–4 6–3¼ Pereira 13.90 1 Mr Right Now 113 1 7 4–hd 6–½ 7 7 7 Centeno 18.50

5 CARMELITA'S MAN 5.60 3.00 2.40 2 INVICTATATUS 4.60 3.40 6 HOOP DREAM 3.40

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $12.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3) $12.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $27.05

Winner–Carmelita's Man Ch.c.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann. Mutuel Pool $149,953 Exacta Pool $75,011 Quinella Pool $2,770 Superfecta Pool $26,277 Trifecta Pool $48,937. Scratched–none.

CARMELITA'S MAN off a bit slow to begin, settled off the inside, entered the stretch three wide, rallied under left then right-handed urging and drew clear late. INVICTATATUS set the pace inside to the stretch, roused at the top of the lane, held HOOP DREAM at bay but could not match the winner in deep stretch. HOOP DREAM stalked three wide to the stretch, bid outside the leader at the eighth pole and lacked the needed late kick. ARMOUR PLATE up close between early, dropped back off the top pair into the first turn, pulled from between rivals around the bend, settled outside a rival on the backstretch, steered to the inside, moved a bit off the rail in the lane and finished evenly. ALVAARO forwardly placed outside the leader, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. JACK SPROUT steadied off heels around the first turn, went three wide around the far turn and failed to rally. MR RIGHT NOW off a bit slow to begin, saved ground then came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and had little left.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.86 48.73 1:14.52 1:27.08 1:38.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Time to Testify 115 3 3 2–3 2–4 1–½ 1–5 1–11¼ Centeno 0.70 5 Malibu Prince 122 5 5 5–8 5–10 3–½ 2–hd 2–2 Gonzalez 12.40 6 Mongol Altai 122 6 4 3–½ 4–1 4–2 3–2 3–5¼ Maldonado 6.30 2 Derby War 122 2 2 4–½ 3–hd 5–8 5–2 4–nk Flores 58.10 1 Gambini 112 1 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 4–3 5–hd Pyfer 4.10 4 Afleeting Life 124 4 6 6 6 6 6 6 Valdivia, Jr. 4.50

3 TIME TO TESTIFY 3.40 2.60 2.40 5 MALIBU PRINCE 6.80 4.40 6 MONGOL ALTAI 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $15.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-2) $57.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $40.85

Winner–Time to Testify B.c.3 by Declaration of War out of Lonelily (IRE), by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Marcus Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $161,243 Daily Double Pool $30,856 Exacta Pool $67,871 Quinella Pool $1,931 Superfecta Pool $24,340 Trifecta Pool $46,478. Scratched–none.

TIME TO TESTIFY vied for the lead outside of GAMBINI, pressed foe into the far turn then challenged again at the five-sixteenths pole, kicked clear leaving the bend and widened through the final furlong. MALIBU PRINCE went four wide around the first turn, tracked widest up the backstretch while outside a pair of rivals, entered the far turn five wide then angled into the three path, made no impact on the winner in the late stages but bested the rest. MONGOL ALTAI stalked outside a rival, traveled four wide then moved down into the two path around the far turn and failed to respond. DERBY WAR settled off the pace, asked at the three-eighths pole, drifted out on the far turn then further out in the lane and weakened. GAMBINI stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to vie for the lead from inside, held a short lead into the far turn then lost command past the five-sixteenths pole, chased the winner along the inside into the stretch and gave way. AFLEETING LIFE stumbled badly at the start, trailed throughout along the inside and never threatened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.34 46.35 1:10.55 1:22.73 1:34.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Trevor T 124 3 4 4–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 2–½ 1–nk Rispoli 1.60 4 Cool Your Jets 124 4 6 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–2½ 4–1½ 2–½ Hernandez 4.80 2 One Fast Bro 122 2 2 2–1 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1 3–2¼ Pereira 3.60 7 Mamba Cool 122 7 3 3–2 3–1½ 4–1 5–1½ 4–¾ Cedillo 4.30 5 Luvluv 122 5 5 5–1 5–1½ 5–½ 6–2½ 5–2¼ Gonzalez 7.30 1 Square Root 122 1 1 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–hd 6–1¼ Gutierrez 9.90 6 Ultimate Mystery 124 6 7 7 7 7 7 7 T Baze 38.60

3 TREVOR T 5.20 3.20 2.60 4 COOL YOUR JETS 5.20 3.60 2 ONE FAST BRO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $12.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $19.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7) $11.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $18.30

Winner–Trevor T B.g.4 by Coil out of Special Heather, by Truckee. Bred by Gary Thompson (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gary A. Thompson. Mutuel Pool $104,167 Daily Double Pool $15,737 Exacta Pool $61,309 Quinella Pool $2,476 Superfecta Pool $24,292 Trifecta Pool $41,064. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $8.75. Pick Three Pool $59,236.

TREVOR T stalked from inside, lacked room approaching the quarter pole, angled three wide leaving the bend, rallied from outside and outclosed COOL YOUR JETS in the late stages. COOL YOUR JETS tucked inside early, moved a bit off the rail then angled back to the fence around the far turn, tipped out in the lane, rallied between rivals in the final furlong and finished a game second. ONE FAST BRO pressed the pace outside the leader, headed rival at the seven-sixteenths marker, gained command around the far turn, moved clear in upper stretch, met bids from the outside and stayed on well through the final furlong and yielded grudgingly. MAMBA COOL stalked the pace off the rail, came off the far turn three wide and lacked a bid. LUVLUV raced off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and never rallied. SQUARE ROOT had early speed from along the inside, set the pace with company to the outside, headed by rival at the seven-sixteenths pole, fought back through the far turn then weakened. ULTIMATE MYSTERY trailed the field early, raced three wide around the second bend then angled out at the top of the lane and proved no menace.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.34 45.69 57.74 1:10.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Captain Scotty 118 3 1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–½ Cedillo 2.10 6 Horse Greedy 120 6 2 3–½ 2–1 2–2 2–1 Hernandez 1.40 5 Lionite 120 5 5 5–7 5–8 4–4 3–1½ Rispoli 3.90 1 Sweet River Baines 120 1 4 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 4–5¼ Pereira 7.80 2 Tobacco Road 113 2 6 6 6 6 5–4¼ Centeno 19.50 4 Whatwasithinking 120 4 3 2–1½ 3–1 5–2 6 Maldonado 9.90

3 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 6.20 3.20 2.40 6 HORSE GREEDY 3.00 2.10 5 LIONITE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $7.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-1) $4.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $9.10

Winner–Captain Scotty B.g.6 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by John R. Mulholland &Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $196,666 Daily Double Pool $14,189 Exacta Pool $95,184 Quinella Pool $4,409 Superfecta Pool $36,919 Trifecta Pool $61,076. Claimed–Lionite by EMT Stable LLC, Best, Julie A., Fritts, Marie J., Mueller, Martin, and Scott, William M. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $10.50. Pick Three Pool $22,194.

CAPTAIN SCOTTY broke out and bumped rival, sped to the front, inched away around the turn, urged left-handed in the lane and held gamely. HORSE GREEDY bumped leaving the gate, raced off the rail while in range, took aim three wide entering the stretch, closed in alongside the leader late and kept gaining to the wire. LIONITE bumped leaving the gate, chased off the rail then came off the turn four wide, summoned a late bid and closed the gap on the top pair. SWEET RIVER BAINES broke out a bit and was quickly corrected, stalked near the inside, entered the turn in the two path then angled to the rail, cut the corner into the lane and went evenly through the final furlong. TOBACCO ROAD lacked early speed, moved to the inside, angled out leaving the turn and was never a factor. WHATWASITHINKING bumped at the start, positioned up close early outside the leader, raced two to three wide around the turn and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.76 48.91 1:13.65 1:25.29 1:36.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Annangel 120 1 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Hernandez 3.60 2 Beguiled 120 2 1 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 2–ns Gonzalez 4.20 7 Avenue de France 120 7 8 8 8 7–hd 6–½ 3–hd Van Dyke 5.60 5 Over Attracted 120 5 7 7–hd 7–hd 8 5–hd 4–1 Rispoli 2.20 6 Frose 120 6 2 4–1 4–1 4–1½ 2–hd 5–hd Gutierrez 10.70 8 Loud Loud Music 120 8 3 2–1 2–½ 2–1 4–1 6–nk Cedillo 9.90 3 Lady Noguez 120 3 6 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 7–2 7–1¾ Espinoza 11.20 4 Go Big Blue Nation 120 4 5 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 8 8 Pereira 14.90

1 ANNANGEL (IRE) 9.20 5.00 3.80 2 BEGUILED 5.00 3.40 7 AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $40.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $19.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $26.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-5) $31.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7) $67.50

Winner–Annangel (IRE) B.f.3 by Morpheus (GB) out of Think (FR), by Marchand de Sable. Bred by John Foley (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy and Robershaw, Ritchie. Mutuel Pool $341,160 Daily Double Pool $26,854 Exacta Pool $176,882 Quinella Pool $5,613 Superfecta Pool $65,881 Trifecta Pool $116,000. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $23.25. Pick Three Pool $35,792. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3-1) 4 correct paid $94.40. Pick Four Pool $133,471. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-3-3-1) 5 correct paid $285.50. Pick Five Pool $482,250.

ANNANGEL (IRE) off slow to begin then sped to the front from inside, controlled the pace up the backstretch, remained inside to the lane, roused in upper stretch and held well. BEGUILED chased the speed from inside to the stretch, in range through the drive but failed to the needed late kick to threaten the winner but stayed on well for the place. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) broke out, unhurried in the early stages while outside a rival, swung out into the stretch and rallied for the show. OVER ATTRACTED traveled two wide then settled along the inside, angled out in the stretch and finished well. FROSE chased off the inside, three wide leaving the far turn, raced within striking distance in the final furlong but could not find more. LOUD LOUD MUSIC stalked in the two path and flattened out in the late stages. LADY NOGUEZ chased from inside, steadied off heels at the five-sixteenths pole, angled out into the three path on the turn and never threatened. GO BIG BLUE NATION entered the far turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.13 46.17 59.19 1:06.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 From the Get Go 115 3 7 6–hd 5–½ 3–1 1–¾ Centeno 1.70 2 Shimmer Me Timbers 122 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 15.70 12 Detective Bernardo 122 9 4 5–hd 6–3 4–1½ 3–½ Pereira 14.10 8 Gates of Heaven 122 6 3 3–1 3–1 2–2½ 4–3 Gutierrez 2.70 9 Cozy Bear 122 7 5 8–2 7–1 7–3 5–1 Rispoli 6.40 13 Chief Jackson 122 10 1 2–½ 2–hd 5–hd 6–1½ Gryder 27.30 11 Cojo 122 8 6 4–1 4–2 6–2 7–3¼ Maldonado 5.40 5 Paisano 122 4 10 10 10 9–3 8–¾ Hernandez 14.60 6 Broken Finger 122 5 9 9–3 9–2 8–2 9–9¼ Flores 53.50 1 Cridge 122 1 8 7–1 8–½ 10 10 Gonzalez 58.60

3 FROM THE GET GO 5.40 3.80 2.80 2 SHIMMER ME TIMBERS 13.00 7.40 12 DETECTIVE BERNARDO 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $25.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $36.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-12-8) $118.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-12) $113.20

Winner–From the Get Go Ch.c.2 by Metaboss out of Miss Nicolie, by Walter Willy (IRE). Bred by Regan Wright & Don Gibb (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Wright, Regan and Gibb, Don. Mutuel Pool $321,572 Daily Double Pool $20,967 Exacta Pool $159,997 Quinella Pool $5,323 Superfecta Pool $79,274 Trifecta Pool $114,166. Scratched–Intense, Runaway Wywy, Theluteismine. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $33.10. Pick Three Pool $45,996.

FROM THE GET GO raced off the pace, traveled two wide then angled out into stretch, rallied and reeled in the runner-up late. SHIMMER ME TIMBERS broke in and bumped rival, set the pace up the backstretch, inched away nearing the quarter pole, led clear with a sixteenth to go but was caught by the winner. DETECTIVE BERNARDO bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, five wide through the turn, rallied and gained the show honors. GATES OF HEAVEN stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, steered back out at the three-sixteenths pole and got edged for third. COZY BEAR chased the pace off the inside, came off the turn five wide, angled out further at the top of the lane and improved position. CHIEF JACKSON bumped at the start, forwardly placed up the backstretch, entered the turn four wide then moved into the two path, angled in at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. COJO broke out and bumped rival, tracked off the rail in range, steadied at the half-mile pole, went four then three wide around the turn and weakened. PAISANO off a bit slow to begin, trailed early, came three wide into the stretch and never made an impact. BROKEN FINGER settled off the pace and lacked response to urging. CRIDGE bumped by outside rival at the start, chased along the inside and faded.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Kathryn Crosby Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.94 1:10.08 1:22.11 1:33.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Never Be Enough 121 2 6 6–½ 6–½ 6–1 5–½ 1–1 Pereira 6.40 8 Colonial Creed 121 7 3 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ 3–hd 2–¾ Gutierrez 8.70 6 Cordiality 123 6 1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 3–hd Van Dyke 4.90 1 Ellie Arroway 121 1 4 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 4–ns Espinoza 5.70 4 She's Our Charm 121 4 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 5–nk Hernandez 1.90 5 Muchly 121 5 5 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 6–3 6–2¼ Rispoli 5.60 3 Proud Emma 121 3 7 7 7 7 7 7 Smith 6.10

2 NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) 14.80 7.40 5.20 8 COLONIAL CREED 8.20 5.40 6 CORDIALITY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $56.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $58.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-6-1) $173.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-6) $162.95

Winner–Never Be Enough (GB) Ch.m.5 by Sir Percy (GB) out of Camp Fire (IRE), by Lahib. Bred by Mr J. L. Skinner (GB). Trainer: Manuel Badilla. Owner: Charles, Ronald L. and Gordon, Samuel. Mutuel Pool $403,069 Daily Double Pool $27,635 Exacta Pool $186,352 Quinella Pool $6,575 Superfecta Pool $60,050 Trifecta Pool $106,028. Scratched–Qahira. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $75.00. Pick Three Pool $50,374.

NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) traveled two wide on the first turn, went three wide around the far turn, five wide in upper stretch, closed widest and proved best late. COLONIAL CREED chased three wide then four wide at the top of the lane, rallied and gained the place. CORDIALITY showed early speed then dropped back to stalk the lone leader, bid alongside that rival the quarter pole, took over in upper stretch, yielded to the top pair and held the show. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked from inside, moved out into the two path around the far turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in the lane but did not have enough late. SHE'S OUR CHARM away quickly and took command early, set the pace from inside, headed by rival at the quarter pole, fought back from inside, overtaken in upper stretch and kept on through the final furlong. MUCHLY (GB) settled off the pace, raced along the rail then moved out into the two path on the far turn, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and summoned a mild response. PROUD EMMA tracked three wide through the both turns and never threatened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.65 45.54 58.08 1:04.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mister Bold 123 1 6 6 6 3–2½ 1–1 Smith 3.40 2 Uncle Boogie 123 2 3 4–2 4–2 2–½ 2–1 Cedillo 1.10 4 Swift as I Am 120 4 5 3–1 2–½ 1–½ 3–7¼ Gonzalez 2.70 3 Wedding Groom 123 3 4 2–1 3–1 5–2½ 4–¾ Rispoli 10.00 6 C'Mon Jenna 120 5 2 5–2 5–1½ 6 5–3¼ Hernandez 12.30 7 Lucky Rocket 123 6 1 1–½ 1–1 4–½ 6 Van Dyke 17.80

1 MISTER BOLD 8.80 3.60 2.40 2 UNCLE BOOGIE 2.60 2.10 4 SWIFT AS I AM 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $63.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $10.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-3) $7.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $14.20

Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.2 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $246,642 Daily Double Pool $32,505 Exacta Pool $104,787 Quinella Pool $3,942 Superfecta Pool $42,776 Trifecta Pool $68,564. Scratched–Pappy Boyington. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $80.05. Pick Three Pool $46,865.

MISTER BOLD hopped at the start, allowed to settle off the pace, closed in around the turn while angling out into the stretch, overhauled the top pair and inched away. UNCLE BOOGIE off a bit slow to begin, chased along the inside, two wide into the turn, angled out and bid three deep into the stretch and got outkicked by the winner in deep stretch. SWIFT AS I AM bumped with inside rival then shifted out at the start, stalked off the inside, bid between foes leaving the turn, took over at the three-sixteenths pole and yielded late. WEDDING GROOM pressed the pace up the backstretch, was in tight and checked into the turn, remained inside around the bend, lacked room late on the turn and upper stretch, tipped out and gained a minor award. C'MON JENNA chased four wide around the turn, angled in at the three-sixteenths pole and failed to rally. LUCKY ROCKET away quickly from the outside, set a pressured pace, cleared foe early into the turn and traveled a bit off the rail to the stretch and faded.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 46.93 1:11.06 1:23.33 1:35.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Petruchio 120 2 1 3–1 3–1 3–½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Smith 1.10 11 Got Curly 120 9 4 5–½ 5–½ 5–½ 6–2 2–1¼ Gutierrez 13.90 13 Oncoming 120 10 9 10 8–hd 7–2 7–1 3–ns Rispoli 8.80 5 Drivehappy 120 4 6 6–1½ 4–1 4–1 4–hd 4–ns Gryder 46.60 7 K P Aim High 120 6 3 2–2 2–2½ 2–1 2–hd 5–½ T Baze 4.30 4 Mount Pelliar 120 3 7 7–½ 7–½ 6–1 5–½ 6–nk Gonzalez 9.60 6 Airman 120 5 10 9–hd 10 8–½ 8–3 7–3¼ Van Dyke 12.00 9 Heliochrome 120 8 2 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–1 8–1¾ Hernandez 6.20 8 Capper 120 7 8 8–1½ 9–1 9–3 9–5 9–5½ Pereira 80.00 2 Ivory Sky 113 1 5 4–½ 6–½ 10 10 10 Centeno 109.40

3 PETRUCHIO 4.20 3.00 2.60 11 GOT CURLY 10.00 6.20 13 ONCOMING 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (3-11) $26.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-11) $34.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-13-5) $201.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-13-5-7) $20,327.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-13) $74.95

Winner–Petruchio B.g.2 by Into Mischief out of Satirical, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Bass Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $395,835 Daily Double Pool $115,839 Exacta Pool $210,502 Quinella Pool $7,542 Superfecta Pool $118,292 Super High Five Pool $26,637 Trifecta Pool $161,415. Scratched–Bolu, Du Jour, El Joy, The Great One. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-3) paid $53.40. Pick Three Pool $133,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-1-3) 4 correct paid $157.65. Pick Four Pool $513,399. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-2-1-3) 5 correct paid $1,244.70. Pick Five Pool $490,416. 50-Cent Pick Six (3-1-3-2-1-3) 6 correct paid $2,278.05. Pick Six Pool $111,935. Pick Six Carryover $17,085. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $1,000.20. Place Pick All Pool $22,283.

PETRUCHIO away quickly from the gate then dropped into a stalking position, bid outside the top pair and gained command nearing the eighth pole, moved clear soon after and drew away in deep stretch. GOT CURLY went three wide around the first turn, chased off the rail to the stretch, angled out and closed well but could not make an impact on the winner. ONCOMING raced off the pace, traveled three wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and edged rivals for the show. DRIVEHAPPY pulled early entering the the first turn, raced between rivals then angled to the inside, moved out into the two path on the second turn, put in a mild late bid and missed the show. K P AIM HIGH forwardly placed outside the leader, challenged at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the turn, vied between rivals in the stretch and flattened in the late stages. MOUNT PELLIAR unhurried in the early going, steered to the inside, angled in late and lacked a rally. AIRMAN off slow to begin, angled to the inside early then moved out into the two path around the clubhouse turn, went three wide into the far turn, moved into the two path then back into the three path entering the stretch, came at the top of the lane and never threatened. HELIOCHROME sped to the front and angled to the rail, challenged into the far turn, dueled with rival around the far turn then vied along the inside, could not keep pace inside the furlong ground, steadied when MOUNT PELLAR angled in late and faded. CAPPER traveled near the back of the pace outside a rival, angled in on the second turn and proved no menace. IVORY SKY off slow to begin, stalked the pace next to the fence, dropped back into the far turn, drifted out then inward then back out again in the stretch and tired.