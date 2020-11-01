Horse racing newsletter: Del Mar makes some adjustments to gate location
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
If you remember back to the summer meeting at Del Mar, there was all this consternation about the timing of races mostly due to a new GPS timing system that installed. Well, the track resurveyed the seven-eighths turf course to make some adjustments, mostly based on a proper run-up.
Run-up is the distance a horse and rider travel before the timing clock starts. It’s unlike human track and field, where the clock starts as soon as the race starts. There were run-up issues at Santa Anita last meeting, so the 5 ½-furlong turf races became the “about 5 ½ furlongs” races.
At Del Mar some of the turf run-ups will be slightly longer than in the past, so the times will be a little faster. Why? The horses will be running faster when the clock starts. So, before you ask about the times, here’s your answer.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the eighth race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a minor stakes race at a flat mile on the turf. I’m not a fan of horses cutting back from the more methodical 1 ⅛ distance to this shorter assignment, which is what HEYWOODS BEAT, DOMINANT SOUL, and MARGOT’S BOY, are all being asked to do. These longer distances are run in a completely different manner, slower throughout before the question is asked the final ¼, as opposed to a flat mile where front runners are moving in a quicker manner up front, but many are sharp enough to stretch that speed from say, 6 ½ to 8 furlongs, without issues, especially if that last effort was on the main track. Speed on the main track, more often than not, transfers well over to the turf.
“With this in mind, top selection is STRONGCONSTITUTION (#3), stringing four races together off the long layoff, which tells us good health is back in the picture, opening the door for a big effort. Notice back in 2019 when sprinting, we saw him show some sharp speed, and those efforts would translate super here Sunday, on or near the lead throughout. Cedillo is a great fit and is one of the best on the circuit with regard to showing a front running style. GOALIE (#1) strings back-to-back races together for the first time in seven months, now given more ground, back right on scheduled, working super with a quick ½-mile drill followed by a slow ⅝ work, which tells us they needed nothing more from him while awaiting this next start.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 3-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Negative Notes:
“4 Rookie Mistake - Not sure why Doug O’Neill doesn’t try this guy over a more methodical assignment, going 1 1/16 which would cater a bit more to his plodding one paced style?
“TOP PICK: STRONGCONSTITUTION (#3 4-1 Cedillo)
“SECOND CHOICE: GOALIE (#1 12-1 Hernandez)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
It was me. For reasons which escape me, when I listed the graded stakes at Del Mar, I had Seabiscuit as two words, not one.
In order to make this a teachable moment, let’s look at how Seabiscuit got his name. His sire was Hard Tack. Hardtack (one word) is a biscuit that was used on long-distance sea trips because it wasn’t perishable. It was often referred to as a “sea biscuit.” So, do I need to go any further on this?
Del Mar review
The feature was the $75,000 Kathryn Crosby Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Never Be Enough, a shipper from Golden Gate Fields, rallied from near the back of the pack to win by a length. Never Be Enough paid $14.80, $7.40 and $5.20. Colonial Creed was second, followed by Cordiality, Ellie Arroway, She’s Our Charm, Muchly and Proud Emma.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Manuel Badilla (winning trainer by phone from Golden Gate): “I was a little nervous when she was last at the half-mile pole. Then I saw the fractions and I wasn’t as nervous. This mare has a turn of foot and she’s a real runner. The last race up here she beat a horse of mine (Blue Diva) I’ve won a couple stakes with. Back in Europe she ran against boys and in hurdles and on the flat. Talk about an iron horse. She’ll ship back here Tuesday and we’ll decide what’s next from there.”
Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “My agent (Patty Sterling) spoke to the trainer this morning about this horse. He said she’s got lots of speed and could go to the front. But if you go to the front, she’s not going to finish. He said take a hold of her and get her to relax. Then get them in the straight. That’s just what I did and when I asked the horse in the lane she had a great kick. Really good way to start the meet for me.”
Del Mar preview
Sunday’s card is nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. (And remember, time switched back an hour today.) There are four turf races and a minor stakes with a great name. The feature is the Let It Ride Stakes, which was probably the greatest horse race betting film ever made. In came out in 1989 and starred Richard Dreyfuss and Terri Garr. It captured the feeling that every horse junkie has felt at one time or another or all the time.
Anyway, the $75,000 race is a mile on the turf for Cal-breds. The favorite, at 3-1, is Margot’s Boy for trainer Craig Lewis and jockey Tiago Pereira. He is three-for-nine lifetime but has never won a stakes. He was seventh last out in the Grade 2 Twilight Stakes two weeks ago. The race before he finished second in the Del Mar Derby. Heywoods Beach, at 7-2, is the second favorite. He is two-for-eight lifetime and has also not won a stakes. He was 10th in the Del Mar Derby, his last race.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 7, 7, 9, 8, 11, 10, 12.
Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 6 Popular Kid (6-1)
With a full field of Cal-bred allowance/optional claimers going 6 ½ furlongs, I will lean toward 10-time winner Popular Kid. The recently claimed Bob Hess-trained gelding returns from the Midwest and cuts back in distance over a track on which he has recorded two wins. Although he hasn’t run short in a long time, the pace figures to be quick and he would benefit from a pace meltdown at this extended sprint distance.
Saturday’s result: Never Be Enough ($14.80) settled behind the quick early pace, waited patiently on the far turn, swung wide and ran past the leaders in the final 50 yards to score her third consecutive win. Professional race mare.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 3 Happy Happy Happy (15-1)
Happy Happy Happy is what we will be at this 15-1 price on the win today. This horse has won two in a row at lower levels out of state. Trainer Don Schelle, who also owns the horse, ships in and jumps the horse multiple class levels in pursuit of the “Ship & Win” bonus pool Del Mar offers. When a horse makes the first start at Del Mar after racing out of state, Del Mar pays $3,000 for just starting and also increases the purse size by 30%. This is a mediocre race where the top two choices will get over bet, and therefore, the kind of race a value play like this could shine. Tyler Baze is named to ride and as a bonus there is a seven-pound weight break from the favorite.
Saturday’s result: Cozy Bear angled five wide in the stretch but was already compromised and finished fifth.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Mahoning Valley (6): $100,000 Juvenile Stakes, Ohio-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Buckeye Magic ($9.40)
Mahoning Valley (7): $100,000 John W. Galbreath Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Alexandria ($2.20)
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mrs Frankel ($4.90)
Mahoning Valley (8): $100,000 Best of Ohio Sprint Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Chief Randel ($41.00)
Mahoning Valley (9): $100,000 Best of Ohio Distaff Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Drillit ($19.40)
Mahoning Valley (10): $100,000 Best of Ohio Endurance Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Forewarned ($4.00)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Overskate Stakes, Can-bred 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Not So Quiet ($8.40)
Belmont (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Bold Ruler Handicap, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Majestic Dunhlll ($5.90)
Woodbine (9): $250,000 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, Can-bred fillies, 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Dreaming of Drew ($3.90)
Woodbine (11): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Spun Glass ($25.50)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
1:12 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Tourist’s Dream (3-1)
2:15 Woodbine (7): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Royne (3-1)
2:48 Woodbine (8): $250,000 Coronation Futurity, Can-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Master Spy (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 10 HR Princess Jess (6-1)
She won her trial to the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity for quality Oklahoma connections led by trainer Eddie Willis, who has brought a number of top-notch shippers. The filly crushed her trial rivals without needing to take a deep breath and earning the night’s second-best figure in my number with everything factored in for a super jockey/trainer (22%) combo. In this trial, she left with the leaders and easily pulled away late under no pressure and with much run left in the tank. With a competitive number on her docket and with more room for improvement Sunday, let’s push this runner steadily for all the board placings at a medium mutuel.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, October 31.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.50 48.26 1:13.08 1:36.75 1:42.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Carmelita's Man
|122
|5
|6
|7
|5–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|1.80
|2
|Invictatatus
|124
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–ns
|Rispoli
|3.50
|6
|Hoop Dream
|122
|6
|2
|5–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1
|3–1
|Maldonado
|5.80
|3
|Armour Plate
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|Gonzalez
|3.20
|4
|Alvaaro
|122
|4
|3
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|5–2
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|7.90
|7
|Jack Sprout
|120
|7
|5
|6–hd
|7
|6–3
|6–4
|6–3¼
|Pereira
|13.90
|1
|Mr Right Now
|113
|1
|7
|4–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|7
|Centeno
|18.50
|5
|CARMELITA'S MAN
|5.60
|3.00
|2.40
|2
|INVICTATATUS
|4.60
|3.40
|6
|HOOP DREAM
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$12.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3)
|$12.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$27.05
Winner–Carmelita's Man Ch.c.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann. Mutuel Pool $149,953 Exacta Pool $75,011 Quinella Pool $2,770 Superfecta Pool $26,277 Trifecta Pool $48,937. Scratched–none.
CARMELITA'S MAN off a bit slow to begin, settled off the inside, entered the stretch three wide, rallied under left then right-handed urging and drew clear late. INVICTATATUS set the pace inside to the stretch, roused at the top of the lane, held HOOP DREAM at bay but could not match the winner in deep stretch. HOOP DREAM stalked three wide to the stretch, bid outside the leader at the eighth pole and lacked the needed late kick. ARMOUR PLATE up close between early, dropped back off the top pair into the first turn, pulled from between rivals around the bend, settled outside a rival on the backstretch, steered to the inside, moved a bit off the rail in the lane and finished evenly. ALVAARO forwardly placed outside the leader, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. JACK SPROUT steadied off heels around the first turn, went three wide around the far turn and failed to rally. MR RIGHT NOW off a bit slow to begin, saved ground then came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and had little left.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.86 48.73 1:14.52 1:27.08 1:38.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Time to Testify
|115
|3
|3
|2–3
|2–4
|1–½
|1–5
|1–11¼
|Centeno
|0.70
|5
|Malibu Prince
|122
|5
|5
|5–8
|5–10
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–2
|Gonzalez
|12.40
|6
|Mongol Altai
|122
|6
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|4–2
|3–2
|3–5¼
|Maldonado
|6.30
|2
|Derby War
|122
|2
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–8
|5–2
|4–nk
|Flores
|58.10
|1
|Gambini
|112
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1½
|4–3
|5–hd
|Pyfer
|4.10
|4
|Afleeting Life
|124
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.50
|3
|TIME TO TESTIFY
|3.40
|2.60
|2.40
|5
|MALIBU PRINCE
|6.80
|4.40
|6
|MONGOL ALTAI
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$15.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-2)
|$57.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$40.85
Winner–Time to Testify B.c.3 by Declaration of War out of Lonelily (IRE), by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Marcus Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $161,243 Daily Double Pool $30,856 Exacta Pool $67,871 Quinella Pool $1,931 Superfecta Pool $24,340 Trifecta Pool $46,478. Scratched–none.
TIME TO TESTIFY vied for the lead outside of GAMBINI, pressed foe into the far turn then challenged again at the five-sixteenths pole, kicked clear leaving the bend and widened through the final furlong. MALIBU PRINCE went four wide around the first turn, tracked widest up the backstretch while outside a pair of rivals, entered the far turn five wide then angled into the three path, made no impact on the winner in the late stages but bested the rest. MONGOL ALTAI stalked outside a rival, traveled four wide then moved down into the two path around the far turn and failed to respond. DERBY WAR settled off the pace, asked at the three-eighths pole, drifted out on the far turn then further out in the lane and weakened. GAMBINI stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to vie for the lead from inside, held a short lead into the far turn then lost command past the five-sixteenths pole, chased the winner along the inside into the stretch and gave way. AFLEETING LIFE stumbled badly at the start, trailed throughout along the inside and never threatened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.34 46.35 1:10.55 1:22.73 1:34.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Trevor T
|124
|3
|4
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|1.60
|4
|Cool Your Jets
|124
|4
|6
|6–2½
|6–1½
|6–2½
|4–1½
|2–½
|Hernandez
|4.80
|2
|One Fast Bro
|122
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–1
|3–2¼
|Pereira
|3.60
|7
|Mamba Cool
|122
|7
|3
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|4.30
|5
|Luvluv
|122
|5
|5
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–2½
|5–2¼
|Gonzalez
|7.30
|1
|Square Root
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–hd
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|9.90
|6
|Ultimate Mystery
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|T Baze
|38.60
|3
|TREVOR T
|5.20
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|COOL YOUR JETS
|5.20
|3.60
|2
|ONE FAST BRO
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$12.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$19.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7)
|$11.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$18.30
Winner–Trevor T B.g.4 by Coil out of Special Heather, by Truckee. Bred by Gary Thompson (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gary A. Thompson. Mutuel Pool $104,167 Daily Double Pool $15,737 Exacta Pool $61,309 Quinella Pool $2,476 Superfecta Pool $24,292 Trifecta Pool $41,064. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $8.75. Pick Three Pool $59,236.
TREVOR T stalked from inside, lacked room approaching the quarter pole, angled three wide leaving the bend, rallied from outside and outclosed COOL YOUR JETS in the late stages. COOL YOUR JETS tucked inside early, moved a bit off the rail then angled back to the fence around the far turn, tipped out in the lane, rallied between rivals in the final furlong and finished a game second. ONE FAST BRO pressed the pace outside the leader, headed rival at the seven-sixteenths marker, gained command around the far turn, moved clear in upper stretch, met bids from the outside and stayed on well through the final furlong and yielded grudgingly. MAMBA COOL stalked the pace off the rail, came off the far turn three wide and lacked a bid. LUVLUV raced off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and never rallied. SQUARE ROOT had early speed from along the inside, set the pace with company to the outside, headed by rival at the seven-sixteenths pole, fought back through the far turn then weakened. ULTIMATE MYSTERY trailed the field early, raced three wide around the second bend then angled out at the top of the lane and proved no menace.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.34 45.69 57.74 1:10.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Captain Scotty
|118
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–½
|Cedillo
|2.10
|6
|Horse Greedy
|120
|6
|2
|3–½
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|Hernandez
|1.40
|5
|Lionite
|120
|5
|5
|5–7
|5–8
|4–4
|3–1½
|Rispoli
|3.90
|1
|Sweet River Baines
|120
|1
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–5¼
|Pereira
|7.80
|2
|Tobacco Road
|113
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–4¼
|Centeno
|19.50
|4
|Whatwasithinking
|120
|4
|3
|2–1½
|3–1
|5–2
|6
|Maldonado
|9.90
|3
|CAPTAIN SCOTTY
|6.20
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|HORSE GREEDY
|3.00
|2.10
|5
|LIONITE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$7.20
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-1)
|$4.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5)
|$9.10
Winner–Captain Scotty B.g.6 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by John R. Mulholland &Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $196,666 Daily Double Pool $14,189 Exacta Pool $95,184 Quinella Pool $4,409 Superfecta Pool $36,919 Trifecta Pool $61,076. Claimed–Lionite by EMT Stable LLC, Best, Julie A., Fritts, Marie J., Mueller, Martin, and Scott, William M. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $10.50. Pick Three Pool $22,194.
CAPTAIN SCOTTY broke out and bumped rival, sped to the front, inched away around the turn, urged left-handed in the lane and held gamely. HORSE GREEDY bumped leaving the gate, raced off the rail while in range, took aim three wide entering the stretch, closed in alongside the leader late and kept gaining to the wire. LIONITE bumped leaving the gate, chased off the rail then came off the turn four wide, summoned a late bid and closed the gap on the top pair. SWEET RIVER BAINES broke out a bit and was quickly corrected, stalked near the inside, entered the turn in the two path then angled to the rail, cut the corner into the lane and went evenly through the final furlong. TOBACCO ROAD lacked early speed, moved to the inside, angled out leaving the turn and was never a factor. WHATWASITHINKING bumped at the start, positioned up close early outside the leader, raced two to three wide around the turn and faded.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.76 48.91 1:13.65 1:25.29 1:36.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Annangel
|120
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|3.60
|2
|Beguiled
|120
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|2–ns
|Gonzalez
|4.20
|7
|Avenue de France
|120
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|6–½
|3–hd
|Van Dyke
|5.60
|5
|Over Attracted
|120
|5
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|8
|5–hd
|4–1
|Rispoli
|2.20
|6
|Frose
|120
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–hd
|5–hd
|Gutierrez
|10.70
|8
|Loud Loud Music
|120
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|4–1
|6–nk
|Cedillo
|9.90
|3
|Lady Noguez
|120
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|7–2
|7–1¾
|Espinoza
|11.20
|4
|Go Big Blue Nation
|120
|4
|5
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–1
|8
|8
|Pereira
|14.90
|1
|ANNANGEL (IRE)
|9.20
|5.00
|3.80
|2
|BEGUILED
|5.00
|3.40
|7
|AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR)
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$40.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$19.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$26.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-5)
|$31.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7)
|$67.50
Winner–Annangel (IRE) B.f.3 by Morpheus (GB) out of Think (FR), by Marchand de Sable. Bred by John Foley (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy and Robershaw, Ritchie. Mutuel Pool $341,160 Daily Double Pool $26,854 Exacta Pool $176,882 Quinella Pool $5,613 Superfecta Pool $65,881 Trifecta Pool $116,000. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $23.25. Pick Three Pool $35,792. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3-1) 4 correct paid $94.40. Pick Four Pool $133,471. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-3-3-1) 5 correct paid $285.50. Pick Five Pool $482,250.
ANNANGEL (IRE) off slow to begin then sped to the front from inside, controlled the pace up the backstretch, remained inside to the lane, roused in upper stretch and held well. BEGUILED chased the speed from inside to the stretch, in range through the drive but failed to the needed late kick to threaten the winner but stayed on well for the place. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) broke out, unhurried in the early stages while outside a rival, swung out into the stretch and rallied for the show. OVER ATTRACTED traveled two wide then settled along the inside, angled out in the stretch and finished well. FROSE chased off the inside, three wide leaving the far turn, raced within striking distance in the final furlong but could not find more. LOUD LOUD MUSIC stalked in the two path and flattened out in the late stages. LADY NOGUEZ chased from inside, steadied off heels at the five-sixteenths pole, angled out into the three path on the turn and never threatened. GO BIG BLUE NATION entered the far turn two wide, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.13 46.17 59.19 1:06.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|From the Get Go
|115
|3
|7
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–1
|1–¾
|Centeno
|1.70
|2
|Shimmer Me Timbers
|122
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|15.70
|12
|Detective Bernardo
|122
|9
|4
|5–hd
|6–3
|4–1½
|3–½
|Pereira
|14.10
|8
|Gates of Heaven
|122
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|2–2½
|4–3
|Gutierrez
|2.70
|9
|Cozy Bear
|122
|7
|5
|8–2
|7–1
|7–3
|5–1
|Rispoli
|6.40
|13
|Chief Jackson
|122
|10
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–hd
|6–1½
|Gryder
|27.30
|11
|Cojo
|122
|8
|6
|4–1
|4–2
|6–2
|7–3¼
|Maldonado
|5.40
|5
|Paisano
|122
|4
|10
|10
|10
|9–3
|8–¾
|Hernandez
|14.60
|6
|Broken Finger
|122
|5
|9
|9–3
|9–2
|8–2
|9–9¼
|Flores
|53.50
|1
|Cridge
|122
|1
|8
|7–1
|8–½
|10
|10
|Gonzalez
|58.60
|3
|FROM THE GET GO
|5.40
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|SHIMMER ME TIMBERS
|13.00
|7.40
|12
|DETECTIVE BERNARDO
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$33.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$25.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$36.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-12-8)
|$118.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-12)
|$113.20
Winner–From the Get Go Ch.c.2 by Metaboss out of Miss Nicolie, by Walter Willy (IRE). Bred by Regan Wright & Don Gibb (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Wright, Regan and Gibb, Don. Mutuel Pool $321,572 Daily Double Pool $20,967 Exacta Pool $159,997 Quinella Pool $5,323 Superfecta Pool $79,274 Trifecta Pool $114,166. Scratched–Intense, Runaway Wywy, Theluteismine.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $33.10. Pick Three Pool $45,996.
FROM THE GET GO raced off the pace, traveled two wide then angled out into stretch, rallied and reeled in the runner-up late. SHIMMER ME TIMBERS broke in and bumped rival, set the pace up the backstretch, inched away nearing the quarter pole, led clear with a sixteenth to go but was caught by the winner. DETECTIVE BERNARDO bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, five wide through the turn, rallied and gained the show honors. GATES OF HEAVEN stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, steered back out at the three-sixteenths pole and got edged for third. COZY BEAR chased the pace off the inside, came off the turn five wide, angled out further at the top of the lane and improved position. CHIEF JACKSON bumped at the start, forwardly placed up the backstretch, entered the turn four wide then moved into the two path, angled in at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. COJO broke out and bumped rival, tracked off the rail in range, steadied at the half-mile pole, went four then three wide around the turn and weakened. PAISANO off a bit slow to begin, trailed early, came three wide into the stretch and never made an impact. BROKEN FINGER settled off the pace and lacked response to urging. CRIDGE bumped by outside rival at the start, chased along the inside and faded.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Kathryn Crosby Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.94 1:10.08 1:22.11 1:33.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Never Be Enough
|121
|2
|6
|6–½
|6–½
|6–1
|5–½
|1–1
|Pereira
|6.40
|8
|Colonial Creed
|121
|7
|3
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|8.70
|6
|Cordiality
|123
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|1–½
|3–hd
|Van Dyke
|4.90
|1
|Ellie Arroway
|121
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–ns
|Espinoza
|5.70
|4
|She's Our Charm
|121
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–½
|5–nk
|Hernandez
|1.90
|5
|Muchly
|121
|5
|5
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–3
|6–2¼
|Rispoli
|5.60
|3
|Proud Emma
|121
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Smith
|6.10
|2
|NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB)
|14.80
|7.40
|5.20
|8
|COLONIAL CREED
|8.20
|5.40
|6
|CORDIALITY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$56.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$58.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-6-1)
|$173.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-6)
|$162.95
Winner–Never Be Enough (GB) Ch.m.5 by Sir Percy (GB) out of Camp Fire (IRE), by Lahib. Bred by Mr J. L. Skinner (GB). Trainer: Manuel Badilla. Owner: Charles, Ronald L. and Gordon, Samuel. Mutuel Pool $403,069 Daily Double Pool $27,635 Exacta Pool $186,352 Quinella Pool $6,575 Superfecta Pool $60,050 Trifecta Pool $106,028. Scratched–Qahira.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $75.00. Pick Three Pool $50,374.
NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) traveled two wide on the first turn, went three wide around the far turn, five wide in upper stretch, closed widest and proved best late. COLONIAL CREED chased three wide then four wide at the top of the lane, rallied and gained the place. CORDIALITY showed early speed then dropped back to stalk the lone leader, bid alongside that rival the quarter pole, took over in upper stretch, yielded to the top pair and held the show. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked from inside, moved out into the two path around the far turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in the lane but did not have enough late. SHE'S OUR CHARM away quickly and took command early, set the pace from inside, headed by rival at the quarter pole, fought back from inside, overtaken in upper stretch and kept on through the final furlong. MUCHLY (GB) settled off the pace, raced along the rail then moved out into the two path on the far turn, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and summoned a mild response. PROUD EMMA tracked three wide through the both turns and never threatened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.65 45.54 58.08 1:04.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mister Bold
|123
|1
|6
|6
|6
|3–2½
|1–1
|Smith
|3.40
|2
|Uncle Boogie
|123
|2
|3
|4–2
|4–2
|2–½
|2–1
|Cedillo
|1.10
|4
|Swift as I Am
|120
|4
|5
|3–1
|2–½
|1–½
|3–7¼
|Gonzalez
|2.70
|3
|Wedding Groom
|123
|3
|4
|2–1
|3–1
|5–2½
|4–¾
|Rispoli
|10.00
|6
|C'Mon Jenna
|120
|5
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|6
|5–3¼
|Hernandez
|12.30
|7
|Lucky Rocket
|123
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|4–½
|6
|Van Dyke
|17.80
|1
|MISTER BOLD
|8.80
|3.60
|2.40
|2
|UNCLE BOOGIE
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|SWIFT AS I AM
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$63.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$10.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$9.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-3)
|$7.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$14.20
Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.2 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $246,642 Daily Double Pool $32,505 Exacta Pool $104,787 Quinella Pool $3,942 Superfecta Pool $42,776 Trifecta Pool $68,564. Scratched–Pappy Boyington.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $80.05. Pick Three Pool $46,865.
MISTER BOLD hopped at the start, allowed to settle off the pace, closed in around the turn while angling out into the stretch, overhauled the top pair and inched away. UNCLE BOOGIE off a bit slow to begin, chased along the inside, two wide into the turn, angled out and bid three deep into the stretch and got outkicked by the winner in deep stretch. SWIFT AS I AM bumped with inside rival then shifted out at the start, stalked off the inside, bid between foes leaving the turn, took over at the three-sixteenths pole and yielded late. WEDDING GROOM pressed the pace up the backstretch, was in tight and checked into the turn, remained inside around the bend, lacked room late on the turn and upper stretch, tipped out and gained a minor award. C'MON JENNA chased four wide around the turn, angled in at the three-sixteenths pole and failed to rally. LUCKY ROCKET away quickly from the outside, set a pressured pace, cleared foe early into the turn and traveled a bit off the rail to the stretch and faded.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 46.93 1:11.06 1:23.33 1:35.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Petruchio
|120
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–½
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Smith
|1.10
|11
|Got Curly
|120
|9
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|5–½
|6–2
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|13.90
|13
|Oncoming
|120
|10
|9
|10
|8–hd
|7–2
|7–1
|3–ns
|Rispoli
|8.80
|5
|Drivehappy
|120
|4
|6
|6–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–ns
|Gryder
|46.60
|7
|K P Aim High
|120
|6
|3
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–½
|T Baze
|4.30
|4
|Mount Pelliar
|120
|3
|7
|7–½
|7–½
|6–1
|5–½
|6–nk
|Gonzalez
|9.60
|6
|Airman
|120
|5
|10
|9–hd
|10
|8–½
|8–3
|7–3¼
|Van Dyke
|12.00
|9
|Heliochrome
|120
|8
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–1
|8–1¾
|Hernandez
|6.20
|8
|Capper
|120
|7
|8
|8–1½
|9–1
|9–3
|9–5
|9–5½
|Pereira
|80.00
|2
|Ivory Sky
|113
|1
|5
|4–½
|6–½
|10
|10
|10
|Centeno
|109.40
|3
|PETRUCHIO
|4.20
|3.00
|2.60
|11
|GOT CURLY
|10.00
|6.20
|13
|ONCOMING
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-11)
|$26.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-11)
|$34.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-11-13-5)
|$201.13
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-11-13-5-7)
|$20,327.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-11-13)
|$74.95
Winner–Petruchio B.g.2 by Into Mischief out of Satirical, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Bass Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $395,835 Daily Double Pool $115,839 Exacta Pool $210,502 Quinella Pool $7,542 Superfecta Pool $118,292 Super High Five Pool $26,637 Trifecta Pool $161,415. Scratched–Bolu, Du Jour, El Joy, The Great One.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-3) paid $53.40. Pick Three Pool $133,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-1-3) 4 correct paid $157.65. Pick Four Pool $513,399. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-2-1-3) 5 correct paid $1,244.70. Pick Five Pool $490,416. 50-Cent Pick Six (3-1-3-2-1-3) 6 correct paid $2,278.05. Pick Six Pool $111,935. Pick Six Carryover $17,085. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $1,000.20. Place Pick All Pool $22,283.
PETRUCHIO away quickly from the gate then dropped into a stalking position, bid outside the top pair and gained command nearing the eighth pole, moved clear soon after and drew away in deep stretch. GOT CURLY went three wide around the first turn, chased off the rail to the stretch, angled out and closed well but could not make an impact on the winner. ONCOMING raced off the pace, traveled three wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and edged rivals for the show. DRIVEHAPPY pulled early entering the the first turn, raced between rivals then angled to the inside, moved out into the two path on the second turn, put in a mild late bid and missed the show. K P AIM HIGH forwardly placed outside the leader, challenged at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the turn, vied between rivals in the stretch and flattened in the late stages. MOUNT PELLIAR unhurried in the early going, steered to the inside, angled in late and lacked a rally. AIRMAN off slow to begin, angled to the inside early then moved out into the two path around the clubhouse turn, went three wide into the far turn, moved into the two path then back into the three path entering the stretch, came at the top of the lane and never threatened. HELIOCHROME sped to the front and angled to the rail, challenged into the far turn, dueled with rival around the far turn then vied along the inside, could not keep pace inside the furlong ground, steadied when MOUNT PELLAR angled in late and faded. CAPPER traveled near the back of the pace outside a rival, angled in on the second turn and proved no menace. IVORY SKY off slow to begin, stalked the pace next to the fence, dropped back into the far turn, drifted out then inward then back out again in the stretch and tired.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$99,532
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,795,623
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,708,798
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$9,603,953
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, November 1.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; 50-cent Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 2nd day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Parnelli
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-5
|2
|The Great One
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|Spielberg
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|4
|Feel the Berning
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|5
|Bolu
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|6
|Allaboutthemoney
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Johan Zoffani
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|2
|Juror
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|10-1
|3
|War Path
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|4
|On Easy Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|5
|Keystone Field
|Mike Smith
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|6
|Direct Line
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|7
|Frasard
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bitter Ring Home
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Cesar DeAlba
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|Race Home
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Happy Happy Happy
|Tyler Baze
|117
|Don Schnell
|15-1
|18,000
|4
|Blame It On Kitty
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|Moonoverthebayou
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|18,000
|6
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Eddie Truman
|8-5
|20,000
|7
|Cause and Effect
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|15-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gallovie
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|50,000
|2
|Star of Africa
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|3
|Viazar
|Mike Smith
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|4
|Secret Square
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|5
|Freedom Lass
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|6
|Constantia
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|7
|Goodtingscominpink
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Moreavino
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Gary Mandella
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|It's a Riddle
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Palm d'Oro
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Art Sherman
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Rickie Nine Toe's
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Misty At the Top
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Our Romance
|Jessica Pyfer
|114
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Chollima
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|5-2
|20,000
|8
|Majestic Mountain
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|Excess Coil
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|High Con
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|2
|Leia Marie
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|3
|Ivy League
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|4
|Nurturing
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|5
|Constantina
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|6
|Basil Flavor
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|7
|Pizzazz
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-5
|8
|Avisse
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cal's Gem
|Jessica Pyfer
|110
|Luis Mendez
|20-1
|2
|Policy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|3
|Tizhotndusty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|4
|Big Barrel
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Offshore Affair
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|6
|Popular Kid
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|I Will Not
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|8
|Fratelli
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|9
|Shady Empire
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|10
|Agamemnon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|20-1
|11
|Foothill
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Goalie
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|2
|Lane Way
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|3
|Strongconstitution
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|5
|Heywoods Beach
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|6
|Dominant Soul
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|8-1
|7
|Margot's Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|8
|I'm Leaving You
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|9
|Lure Him In
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|10
|Jammers Justice
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Reina E. Gonzalez
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tromador
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Richard Rosales
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Baby Gronk
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|16,000
|3
|Bedrock
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|16,000
|4
|Big Bad Gary
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|14,000
|5
|Next Flight
|Jessica Pyfer
|112
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|16,000
|6
|Big Cheddar
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|16,000
|7
|Golden Image
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Nietzsche
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|16,000
|9
|You'reright Again
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|30-1
|14,000
|10
|King Parker
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|7-2
|14,000
|11
|Surfside Sunset
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Dean Greenman
|30-1
|14,000
|12
|Minoso
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|16,000
