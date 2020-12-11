Horse racing newsletter: Some random thoughts
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at an unusual happening in the third race at Los Alamitos.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Random thoughts
--One of the more under-appreciated moves in racing may have been the television contract signed by the New York Racing Assn. and FOX-TV. You can’t help but think it had a lot to do with the huge handle increases (even if per capita) that the New York tracks enjoyed this fall. Tony Allevato should be on the short list for executive of the year for that move.
--Whatever happened to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) getting the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Act to the floor of the Senate? After the lovefest news conference Kentucky racing executives gave him on Aug. 31 you would think it would be done. Since then, one of the co-sponsors, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was voted out of office in a special election and replaced. As they say, there are still a few shopping days left until Christmas.
--Do you get as tired of the tight views of the first few horses going down the backstretch on long races at Los Alamitos during night racing as I do? Michael Wrona is calling the rest of the field, even if you can’t always see them. Daytime shots seem to be wider.
--Did you ever wonder how the stewards count the number of times a horse is struck by the riding crop? Do they keep watching the replay over and over again? And what about when they go behind the videoboards at Santa Anita for a few seconds? Can the jockeys get a few quick bits of “encouragement” then? (This is called a tease. I’ve asked that exact question of the California Horse Racing Board and that will be the subject of a future newsletter.)
Enjoying this newsletter?
--Even though he didn’t get any more purse money, owner/trainer Mick Ruis comes out a winner in the forever delayed hearing on Justify. As deals go, the one he made with the CHRB—he’ll drop the suit in exchange for a stewards’ hearing on Justify—won’t go down in history as a particularly profitable one. He probably could have wrangled a few bucks out of the CHRB. Instead, he put principle ahead of pocketbook. (Ruis had the second-place finisher Bolt d’Oro.)
--And speaking of the Justify ruling. Should the conduct of the CHRB, and its ability to enforce rules and regulations, be judged by the stewards who work for them?
--I still can’t believe the field sizes at the Los Alamitos daytime meet. And they owe most of it to the coronavirus hitting the backstretch at Golden Gate Fields.
--Do you miss the Gulfstream drag? I don’t.
Los Alamitos daytime review
You don’t see it often but Friday’s third race had two riders unseated at different parts of the race. It was a claimer for horses going a mile for a purse of $18,000. Right out of the gate, Big Barrel stumbled and jockey Tyler Baze went to the ground. Then on the far turn, Governance appeared as if he tried jumping a shadow and Abel Cedillo went to the ground. Cedillo make have even been struck by a trailing horse. Baze was fine and resumed riding the rest of the card.
Cedillo, however, complained of pain in his right knee, hip and arm according to track officials. He was taken to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation. He was conscious and moving all extremities. Cedillo, obviously, missed the remainder of his mounts. Both horses walked off the course with no apparent serious injuries. There was really no feature on Saturday, so this will conclude the report.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
Friday’s eight-race card starts at 1 p.m., the last 1 p.m. start of the meeting. Next week, Thursday and Friday’s racing will begin at 12:30 p.m., while the Saturday and Sunday cards will begin at noon. The feature on Friday is the seventh, and allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs for a purse of $48,000.
The favorite, at 5-2, is Acting Out for trainer Art Sherman. Abel Cedillo is listed as the jockey, but that’s unclear with his injuries on Thursday. She has won two-of-four lifetime and coming off a 5 ¼-length win in allowance race. At 7-2 is second favorite A Melis for Tim Yakteen and Drayden Van Dyke. She has two wins in six starts, and also has two second-place finishes. She is coming off a second-place finish where she was caught at 6 ½ furlongs. Post is around 3:58 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 10, 10 (2 also eligible), 9, 9, 9, 9, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 It’s My House (15-1)
It’s My House was well bet in the debut and ran second. Claimed by Steve Miyadi he races the horse protected on Friday. Miyadi wins 24% shipping and this 15-1 morning line price seems like it is too good to be true. The presence of two Bob Baffert horses is why! Horses over 10-1 have won this race 20%. When you can beat the Bafferts it pays!
Thursday’s review: Impression ($7.00) was bet down to favorite status and went gate to wire, despite being pressured, and pulled away in the stretch to win by 2 ½ lengths giving us two in a row.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview
Los Alamitos is the only place in racing that currently runs day-night doubleheaders. You’ve read about daytime, but the nighttime, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Trainer John Cooper begins the racing week one win shy of 1,500 quarter-horse wins at Los Alamitos. Cooper, the dean of quarter-horse trainers at the Orange County oval, could become only the third trainer with 1,500 wins when he saddles Pappas Coming in the sixth of eight races on Friday night’s card.
“The only two trainers to have gone over that mark at Los Alamitos are the late Blane Schvaneveldt, who holds the track record with 3,982, and Paul Jones with 3,754. Cooper has other chances on Saturday night, as he’ll saddle Grade 1 winner Dexxter and Grade 3 Heritage Place Derby winner Apollitical Pence in the Champion of Champions.
“A rematch between two-time Grade 1 winner Chocolatito and 2016 Champion of Champions winner Zoomin For Spuds plus the return to California of three-time Grade 1 winner Dexxter and the final start before going to stud of Tell Cartel are among the highlights of the 48th running of the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions on Saturday.
“A field of 10 will run in the 440-yard race regarded as quarter-horse racing’s most prestigious event for 3-year-olds and up. Post time is 9:16 p.m.
“Chocolatito will look to give owner Ed Allred and trainer Scott Willoughby their second straight win in this race after He Looks Hot won last year. The gelding by Favorite Cartel comes in after a hard-fought nose victory in the Grade 1 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship at 440 yards on Oct. 11. Chocolatito also won the Grade 1 Vessels Maturity at 400 yards and the Kaweah Bar Handicap on May 2 to kick-off his 2020 campaign. Willoughby, meanwhile, is on his way to winning his first quarter-horse training title at Los Alamitos. He has saddled 53 winners during the meet, 10 more than trainer Jaime Gomez. Oscar Andrade Jr., will ride Chocolatito from post five.
“Zoomin For Spuds will look to become the third 7-year-old to win the Champion of Champions after Rylees Boy in 2012 and He Looks Hot last year. He will start from post three. Zoomin For Spuds will be making a record tying fifth start in the Champion of Champions while looking to join Tailor Fit as the only horse to win this race twice but in non-consecutive years. Tailor Fit scored his wins in 1999 and then 2001, while Zoomin For Spuds won four years ago.
“Dexxter was the Horse of the Meeting at Remington Park this year after back-to-back Grade 1 victories. Powerful Favorite and Tell Cartel, both by leading stallion Favorite Cartel, come into this race after Grade 1 victories. Powerful Favorite has not raced since beating a field that included Chocolatito and Zoomin For Spuds in the Go Man Go. Rested since then, Powerful Favorite is the 3-1 morning-line favorite and will start from post eight with three-time Champion of Champions winning jockey Eduardo Nicasio. Martha Wells’ homebred Tell Cartel will make the final start of his career. A three-time derby winner at Los Alamitos this year, Tell Cartel will head to Fales Ranch in Arizona to begin stallion duty. Nine of the 10 runners in the race are already Grade 1 winners.
“California’s richest race will follow on Sunday night with the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity. The exact purse for the race is $1,942,250 with $815,745 going to the winner. Ten juveniles will race in the 400-yard event. Apollitical Patty, a half-sister to Zoomin For Spuds, comes in as the fastest qualifier. She’ll face a lineup that includes Golden State Million Futurity winner Apollitical Gold and PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Monopolist.”
Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick
FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Hi High Hopes (7-2)
He is a Grade 2 futurity finalist from the barn of trainer Paul Jones, but has posted several troubled trips while also showing plenty of talent. His qualities make him a solid contender in this affair, but he needs to have a clean getaway to a big player in this race. In his most recent effort 27 nights ago, he left the gate a little slow and with his head high away from the gate to lose almost a length against a perfect tripped victor. He still finished with a strong late run to finish within a neck of scoring his maiden win. If he can avoid trouble early on, he’ll finish the season with a maiden win.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 10.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 11-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.10 45.63 58.19 1:04.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Galwalksintoabar
|115
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–ns
|Pyfer
|2.60
|9
|Girona
|124
|8
|3
|3–1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–3½
|Pereira
|1.20
|7
|Sybil's Kitty
|124
|6
|5
|4–2
|4–2
|3–2
|3–nk
|T Baze
|3.70
|6
|Starza
|124
|5
|8
|8
|7–½
|6–½
|4–1¾
|Franco
|8.30
|3
|Gallantlystreaming
|124
|2
|4
|6–2½
|6–1½
|4–1½
|5–1
|Amparan
|93.80
|8
|Wine At Sunset
|122
|7
|7
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–½
|Hernandez
|27.10
|2
|Lyrically Violent
|119
|1
|6
|7–½
|8
|7–2
|7–11
|Rivera
|17.00
|5
|Queen Carmelita
|124
|4
|2
|2–½
|3–2
|8
|8
|Matias
|13.30
|4
|GALWALKSINTOABAR
|7.20
|3.40
|2.40
|9
|GIRONA
|2.80
|2.60
|7
|SYBIL'S KITTY
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$8.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-7-6)
|$7.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-9-7)
|$24.50
Winner–Galwalksintoabar B.f.3 by Bluegrass Cat out of Stash, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Faith Taylor. Owner: Faith Taylor. Mutuel Pool $79,107 Exacta Pool $43,525 Superfecta Pool $25,775 Trifecta Pool $29,503. Scratched–Spectacular Storm.
GALWALKSINTOABAR set the pace with company to the outside, cleared foe around the turn, drew away in upper stretch, shortened a bit late but was able to hold on. GIRONA chased outside the top pair, outside a rival around the turn, three wide into the stretch, put in a late bid in deep stretch and just missed. SYBIL'S KITTY tracked off the inside, angled in approaching the half-mile pole, was along the rail on the turn then angled out leaving the bend and finished evenly for the show. STARZA trailed the field up the backstretch, went three wide into the turn, four wide exiting the bend and showed a mild rally to earn a minor award. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) traveled along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch and never rallied. WINE AT SUNSET chased off the rail, three wide on the turn then four wide into the lane and never threatened. LYRICALLY VIOLENT raced off the pace, two wide into the lane, tipped out and never rallied. QUEEN CARMELITA pressed the pace from outside, chased the leader around the turn then angled in and cut the corner into the stretch and faded. HAND-TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.98 46.08 58.54 1:05.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Keep Your Coil
|122
|1
|3
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–4
|1–2½
|T Baze
|16.10
|10
|Phantom Indian
|122
|10
|2
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1
|2–6
|Cedillo
|0.60
|5
|Here Comes Ralphie
|122
|5
|10
|10
|9–1½
|5–1½
|3–2
|Franco
|10.10
|2
|Winning Appeal
|115
|2
|4
|5–½
|5–2
|4–1½
|4–¾
|Centeno
|5.80
|9
|Miss Rebekah
|122
|9
|1
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–2½
|5–1¼
|Hernandez
|24.00
|6
|Warrior Lady
|122
|6
|5
|7–2½
|6–½
|6–2
|6–6
|Maldonado
|34.10
|8
|Streaming Tiger
|122
|8
|6
|6–2
|7–2
|7–2
|7–1
|Amparan
|11.10
|4
|Bekele
|122
|4
|9
|8–1
|8–½
|8–4
|8–12
|Matias
|104.70
|7
|Run the Blues Away
|122
|7
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|9–3
|9–7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.80
|3
|Alysse
|122
|3
|8
|9–1
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|24.10
|1
|KEEP YOUR COIL
|34.20
|8.80
|5.20
|10
|PHANTOM INDIAN
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|HERE COMES RALPHIE
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$159.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-10)
|$34.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-5-2)
|$79.55
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-10-5)
|$185.40
Winner–Keep Your Coil B.f.2 by Coil out of Shes a Real Keeper, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Marie L. Goda (CA). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Baseline Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $58,164 Daily Double Pool $13,971 Exacta Pool $41,606 Superfecta Pool $22,784 Trifecta Pool $27,558. Scratched–Dontmesswithtess, Military Princess.
KEEP YOUR COIL stalked the top pair from inside, angled out on the turn, angled in then back outside the leader in upper stretch, collared foe and took the lead approaching the sixteenth pole and drew clear to prove best. PHANTOM INDIAN set the pace from outside, cleared rival at the seven-sixteenths pole, led three wide into the drive, drifted inward through the stretch, relinquished the lead with a sixteenth to go and was clearly second best. HERE COMES RALPHIE trailed the field early, took the turn two then three wide, moved in some in upper stretch and showed late effort to best the rest. WINNING APPEAL tracked the pace along the rail into the turn, moved out into the two path leaving the bend and never produced a bid. MISS REBEKAH showed early speed and pressed the leader up the backstretch, chased rival from the rail to the stretch and weakened. WARRIOR LADY sat off the pace, entered the turn two wide, came out into the stretch and never rallied. STREAMING TIGER was four wide into the turn, forced out by WARRIOR LADY into the drive and weakened. BEKELE came in at the start, raced off the pace, two wide then moved to the rail and was never a threat. RUN THE BLUES AWAY chased between foes then three to four wide on the turn and weakened. ALYSSE off slow and came in at the start, saved ground around the bend then tipped out into the stretch and was never a factor. HALF-MILE FRACTION WAS HAND-TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.84 46.70 1:11.43 1:24.63 1:37.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|T Bones Trick
|121
|4
|9
|6–1½
|5–2
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–3½
|Hernandez
|17.80
|1
|Diamond Blitz
|121
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|2–3
|2–5
|Maldonado
|9.10
|2
|Colosi
|124
|2
|5
|2–hd
|4–1½
|2–1
|3–5
|3–11
|Franco
|1.90
|6
|Friendly Outthedor
|121
|6
|8
|9
|7–2
|6–3
|4–2
|4–3
|Gutierrez
|26.80
|9
|Bodega
|112
|9
|6
|8–hd
|8–1½
|7–15
|7–20
|5–13
|Pyfer
|21.10
|7
|Leatherneck
|119
|7
|4
|3–1
|2–½
|5–½
|6–½
|6–nk
|Amparan
|21.50
|8
|Vodka Twist
|122
|8
|1
|4–3
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–1½
|7–30
|Pereira
|7.70
|10
|Pioneerofthestorm
|124
|10
|7
|7–hd
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Gonzalez
|12.00
|3
|Big Barrel
|121
|3
|10
|dnf
|T Baze
|6.90
|5
|Governance
|122
|5
|2
|5–1½
|6–1
|dnf
|Cedillo
|2.70
|4
|T BONES TRICK
|37.60
|13.80
|6.80
|1
|DIAMOND BLITZ
|10.40
|5.20
|2
|COLOSI
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$554.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$170.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6)
|$993.61
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-2)
|$623.40
Winner–T Bones Trick Dbb.g.4 by Midnight Lute out of Hopeful Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Michael Fried. Mutuel Pool $85,617 Daily Double Pool $5,748 Exacta Pool $63,034 Superfecta Pool $29,182 Trifecta Pool $36,201. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $603.30. Pick Three Pool $22,346.
T BONES TRICK off a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace, moved out on the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch, reeled in the leader at the eighth pole and drew away. DIAMOND BLITZ hustled from the start, sped clear around the first turn along the inside, showed the way into the drive, caught by the winner at the eighth pole and stayed on to secure second. COLOSI stalked the pace two wide, could not find the necessary late kick in the final furlong but kept on for the show. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR off a bit slow to begin, raced three wide around the first turn then moved to the rail on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and weakened. BODEGA raced three deep on the first turn then between foes, traveled two wide into the lane, moved out and could not rally. LEATHERNECK up close while outside a rival, angled in leaving the far turn and faded in the drive. VODKA TWIST went four wide around the first turn, three deep on the backstretch, three wide into the lane and weakened. PIONEEROFTHESTORM tossed head and was off a bit slow from the outside, traveled four deep into the first turn then three deep on the backstretch, clipped fallen rider at the seven-sixteenths pole, was eased into and down the stretch and walked off. GOVERNANCE checked between rivals early, raced off the rail, jumped rivals shadow and lost rider at the seven-sixteenths pole, and walked off under his own power. BIG BARREL stumbled badly leaving the gate and lost the rider, then walked off following the race. THERE WAS A STEWARDS' INQUIRY INVOLVING SEPARATE INCIDENTS. FIRST, THE STEWARDS REVIEWED THE START OF BIG BARREL AND RULED THAT HE STUMBLED AND LOST THE RIDER BY HIS OWN DOING AND IS RULED A STARTER. THE STEWARDS THEN REVIEWED THE INCIDENT INVOLVING GOVERNANCE AT THE SEVEN-SIXTEENTHS POLE AND RULED THAT HE BROKE STRIDE SHARPLY AND LOST THE RIDER WITHOUT INTERFERENCE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.70 46.83 59.21 1:06.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Little Vicky
|122
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|Pereira
|26.00
|7
|Cold Brew Kelly
|122
|7
|7
|6–1
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|8.90
|8
|You're All Talk
|115
|8
|6
|4–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|Pyfer
|8.00
|9
|Pirates Cross
|122
|9
|5
|5–½
|5–1½
|4–1½
|4–3½
|Hernandez
|0.80
|6
|Later Days
|122
|6
|2
|3–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–½
|Aragon
|12.70
|2
|Smart Lola
|122
|2
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|5–2½
|6–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|20.40
|4
|Ms Big
|122
|4
|8
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–2½
|7–¾
|Franco
|5.50
|10
|Marvelous Marvella
|112
|10
|10
|10
|9–hd
|9–5
|8–1¼
|Ortega
|23.30
|1
|Molokini
|115
|1
|4
|8–5
|8–3
|8–hd
|9–10
|Centeno
|17.40
|5
|Stone Cold Lady
|117
|5
|9
|9–2
|10
|10
|10
|Rivera
|19.10
|3
|LITTLE VICKY
|54.00
|27.80
|13.80
|7
|COLD BREW KELLY
|7.40
|5.00
|8
|YOU'RE ALL TALK
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$1,512.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$202.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-8-9)
|$453.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-7-8)
|$732.40
Winner–Little Vicky B.f.2 by Flintshire (GB) out of Onza, by Empire Maker. Bred by Yousef Mohammed Alturaif (KY). Trainer: Milton G. Pineda. Owner: Menjivar, Marcos and Verduzco, Jorge A. Silva. Mutuel Pool $83,188 Daily Double Pool $9,452 Exacta Pool $65,509 Superfecta Pool $27,845 Trifecta Pool $30,336. Scratched–Big Hoochie Mama, Brewed Big.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-3) 2 out of 3 paid $128.50. Pick Three Pool $7,546.
LITTLE VICKY set the pace outside a rival, cleared foe and showed the way in the two path into the stretch, then inched away in the drive and held safely. COLD BREW KELLY bumped leaving the gate, stalked off the inside, three wide into the lane and outkicked a pair of outside rival for the place. YOU'RE ALL TALK bumped leaving the gate, stalked three wide into the turn, ranged up four wide leaving the bend, chased between rivals in the lane and lacked the needed late punch. PIRATES CROSS stalked from outside, went five wide around the turn, three deep down the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. LATER DAYS attended the pace from outside, lost ground around the turn, went four to five wide into the stretch and weakened. SMART LOLA pressed the pace early then chased from inside through the turn and flattened out in the lane. MS BIG hesitated then shifted out and bumped rival at the start, entered the stretch two wide and failed to respond. MARVELOUS MARVELLA broke out, dropped back early, went two then three wide around the turn and never got involved. MOLOKINI chased from inside up the backstretch, dropped back around the turn, angled out into the stretch, came out further in the drive and weakened. STONE COLD LADY hesitated and got bumped from inside at the start, saved ground from inside and was never a factor.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.94 47.99 1:11.85 1:24.41 1:37.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Paige Runner
|121
|4
|3
|2–2½
|2–2
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–4
|Maldonado
|3.40
|1
|Sugary
|121
|1
|2
|5–1½
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–2
|2–½
|Hernandez
|6.90
|9
|Lexington Grace
|114
|7
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|2–1
|2–½
|3–nk
|Pyfer
|11.20
|3
|Gratzie
|121
|3
|10
|9–½
|8–1
|8–1
|5–2
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|5.40
|12
|Lady Brexit
|124
|10
|4
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–2
|4–2
|5–5
|Gonzalez
|10.40
|7
|Posh Holly
|121
|6
|8
|10
|9–hd
|9–3
|6–½
|6–2½
|T Baze
|10.10
|2
|Our Bold Princess
|114
|2
|6
|7–2
|7–2
|7–hd
|8–hd
|7–1¼
|Centeno
|15.50
|6
|Destiny's Journey
|119
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|3–1
|7–1
|8–1
|Figueroa
|1.80
|10
|Avalon Ride
|118
|8
|7
|6–½
|6–1
|6–2
|9–4
|9–10
|Payeras
|69.30
|11
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|121
|9
|9
|8–hd
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|81.80
|4
|PAIGE RUNNER
|8.80
|5.20
|3.80
|1
|SUGARY
|6.20
|4.80
|9
|LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE)
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$307.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$39.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-9-3)
|$186.99
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-9)
|$388.20
Winner–Paige Runner B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $108,379 Daily Double Pool $10,563 Exacta Pool $76,269 Superfecta Pool $32,575 Trifecta Pool $33,051. Claimed–Lexington Grace (IRE) by Robert Baze. Trainer: Robert Baze. Claimed–Posh Holly (IRE) by Valeria Arvizu. Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Scratched–Free My Soul, Hot On the Trail.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $1,904.40. Pick Three Pool $25,405. $1 Pick Four (1-4-3-4) 4 correct paid $34,706.00. Pick Four Pool $46,288. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-4-3-4) 5 correct paid $54,431.85. Pick Five Pool $189,886.
PAIGE RUNNER pressed the leader from outside, headed rival at the seven-sixteenths, took over at the three-eighths pole, cleared into the stretch and drew off. SUGARY settled along the inside then moved a bit off the rail, moved back to the fence entering the far turn, angled three wide into the stretch and rallied to gain the place. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) tracked three wide early, bid outside the top pair at the five-sixteenths, could not sustain momentum and chased the leader into the lane and flattened out in the final furlong. GRATZIE (GB) unhurried in the beginning, swung five wide into the lane and finished with a mild rally. LADY BREXIT chased off the inside, four wide leaving the far turn and lacked late kick. POSH HOLLY (IRE) traveled three wide around the clubhouse turn, angled in around the far bend and improved position. OUR BOLD PRINCESS raced two wide around the first turn, was along the inside into the far turn, angled four wide into the lane and had little left. DESTINY'S JOURNEY set the pace under pressure, headed by rival at the seven-sixteenths, lost command and came under urging at the three-eighths pole, could not keep up into the lane and gave way. AVALON RIDE settled off the pace, stayed off the rail to the stretch and weakened. REDS SACRED APPEAL went five then four wide around the first turn, chased outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, took the last turn three wide and proved no menace.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.94 47.09 1:11.63 1:24.61 1:38.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Impression
|121
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2½
|Pereira
|2.50
|6
|Seau
|121
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Franco
|4.40
|10
|Jan's Reserve
|114
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|5–2
|3–1
|Centeno
|3.70
|7
|Cimpl Man
|121
|6
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–4
|Figueroa
|7.20
|4
|Implicitly
|116
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|4–4
|4–1½
|5–½
|Rivera
|5.90
|9
|Contagion
|121
|8
|8
|7–2½
|7–2
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–nk
|Fuentes
|10.80
|1
|Upo
|124
|1
|6
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9
|7–½
|7–4
|Gonzalez
|7.10
|3
|Uber Star
|121
|2
|4
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|T Baze
|27.80
|8
|Remembertobreathe
|121
|7
|7
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–½
|9
|9
|Valdivia, Jr.
|55.70
|5
|IMPRESSION
|7.00
|4.00
|3.00
|6
|SEAU
|5.80
|3.80
|10
|JAN'S RESERVE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$19.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-10-7)
|$28.15
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-6-10)
|$91.40
Winner–Impression Ch.g.7 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Jr., Edward J., Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $141,875 Daily Double Pool $10,143 Exacta Pool $77,097 Superfecta Pool $42,054 Trifecta Pool $48,013. Scratched–Lifeline, Tobacco Road.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $518.00. Pick Three Pool $29,025.
IMPRESSION set the pace outside of IMPLICITY, dueled on the backstretch and into the far turn, vied between around the far turn, edged clear in upper stretch and inched away under urging. SEAU up close three wide around the first turn, stalked the top pair up the backstretch, bid three deep on the far turn, challenged in upper stretch but failed to find the needed late kick to get past the winner. JAN'S RESERVE traveled near the back of the field, raced off the rail then angled five wide leaving the far turn, rallied late and earned the show honors. CIMPL MAN stalked outside a rival, bid four deep around the far turn and flattened out in the late stages. IMPLICITLY pressed the pace from inside, moved up to duel on the backstretch, vied inside through the last turn, lost contact in upper stretch, weakened and had the rider lose the whip inside the sixteenth pole. CONTAGION raced four wide around the first turn, three to four wide on the second bend and never responded to urging. UPO unhurried from inside early, tipped out upper stretch, angled out at the eighth pole and was never a factor. UBER STAR saved ground chasing the pace and came up empty in the lane. REMEMBERTOBREATHE chased outside a rival to the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.25 45.14 57.24 1:09.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Self Taught
|122
|2
|4
|4–2
|5–½
|3–2
|1–nk
|Pereira
|12.20
|5
|Italiano
|117
|5
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–2
|2–3
|Pyfer
|5.30
|1
|Heartfullofstars
|124
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–¾
|T Baze
|2.70
|4
|Emerald Magic
|119
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–hd
|4–½
|Rivera
|7.60
|6
|Shane Zain
|117
|6
|5
|5–hd
|6–2½
|4–½
|5–¾
|Centeno
|3.30
|7
|Littlebitamedal
|124
|7
|6
|6–½
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–5
|Hernandez
|2.80
|3
|Camby
|124
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|6–1½
|7
|Franco
|9.90
|2
|SELF TAUGHT
|26.40
|11.40
|5.40
|5
|ITALIANO
|5.40
|3.60
|1
|HEARTFULLOFSTARS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$100.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$65.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-4)
|$157.50
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-5-1)
|$294.30
Winner–Self Taught Dbb.g.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Homeschooling, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Meritage Ventures, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Macy, Michael and Plumer, Scott. Mutuel Pool $103,660 Daily Double Pool $16,262 Exacta Pool $55,595 Superfecta Pool $29,139 Trifecta Pool $39,312. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $317.50. Pick Three Pool $18,770.
SELF TAUGHT up close inside a trio of vials, dropped back to chase into the turn, saved ground from inside, tipped out at the three-sixteenths pole then rallied inside the leader and to get up late. ITALIANO vied four deep early, dueled for the lead from outside around the turn while gaining the lead at the three-eighths pole, battled into the stretch, cleared rival at the three-sixteenths pole then got caught late by the winner. HEARTFULLOFSTARS stalked the pace from inside, dropped back around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and rallied for the show. EMERALD MAGIC vied for the lead between rivals then dueled with ITALIANO around the turn and into the stretch, failed to match strides in the lane, weakened in the final furlong and lost the show. SHANE ZAIN settled off the rail, went two wide through the bend and never threatened. LITTLEBITAMEDAL trailed the field early, went outside a rival into the turn, advanced four wide around the bend, drifted in and bumped foe mid-stretch and could not rally. CAMBY vied for the lead between rivals early, dropped back a bit and chased the top pair three wide into the stretch, raced between foes in the lane then got bumped mid-stretch and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.30 46.22 58.45 1:05.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Meetmeincali
|122
|8
|1
|2–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–4
|Hernandez
|1.70
|4
|Mr. Artistic
|122
|3
|3
|4–2
|4–2
|2–2
|2–3
|Franco
|3.80
|5
|Hot Pursuit
|122
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–3
|3–5
|T Baze
|3.70
|9
|Santiago's Wish
|122
|7
|8
|8–1
|8–1
|8–5
|4–hd
|Matias
|43.00
|11
|Dryspell
|117
|9
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|4–2
|5–¾
|Rivera
|6.20
|3
|Grey Point
|122
|2
|5
|6–1
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–½
|Figueroa
|40.00
|1
|Little Mischief
|122
|1
|4
|5–1
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–2½
|Flores
|17.30
|7
|Lili's Boy
|122
|5
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–½
|8–8
|Maldonado
|5.30
|8
|Light My Tiger
|122
|6
|7
|7–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Boulanger
|39.00
|10
|MEETMEINCALI
|5.40
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|MR. ARTISTIC
|4.20
|2.60
|5
|HOT PURSUIT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$78.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-4)
|$8.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-5-9)
|$26.89
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-5-9-11)
|$1,381.10
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-4-5)
|$25.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-6)
|$27.00
Winner–Meetmeincali Dbb.c.2 by Laoban out of Flashy Note, by Catienus. Bred by McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Perry, Sean Michael and Tamayo, Isidro. Mutuel Pool $101,418 Daily Double Pool $32,253 Exacta Pool $70,965 Superfecta Pool $34,669 Super High Five Pool $18,920 Trifecta Pool $40,430. Scratched–Autism Can Do, Our Hy Roller, Walking With Dino.
$1 Pick Three (5-2-10) paid $175.30. Pick Three Pool $53,702. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $45.20. $1 Pick Four (4-2/5-2-2/6/10/12) 4 correct paid $1,132.40. Pick Four Pool $170,006. $2 Pick Six (4-3-4-2/5-2-2/6/10/12) 4 out of 6 paid $456.20. Pick Six Pool $8,113. Pick Six Carryover $4,258.
MEETMEINCALI away quickly from the far outside, prompted the pace early then took control on the turn, led three to four wide into the lane, drifted in a bit mid-stretch and drew away. MR. ARTISTIC chased off the inside then between rivals, outside a rival into the stretch, made a mild bid in upper stretch, switch outside the leader mid-stretch, could not summon the needed energy to overhaul the leader but proved second best. HOT PURSUIT sent early and set the pace up the backstretch, lost command approaching the three-eighths pole, chased inside to the lane and finished a clear third. SANTIAGO'S WISH bumped with inside rival at the start, raced outside a rival well off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and produced a mild rally. DRYSPELL raced four wide into the turn, moved in a bit then back out into the four path into the stretch, asked in the drive but faded out of contention. GREY POINT checked between foes early, went outside a rival on the turn, entered the lane three wide, angled out in the stretch and lacked a rally. LITTLE MISCHIEF stalked the pace from inside, dropped back on the turn and weakened. LILI'S BOY off slow to begin, trailed the field early on, angled to the rail, saved ground then exited the bend two wide and never rallied. LIGHT MY TIGER bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$5,179
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$33,605
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,055,727
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$3,094,511
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, December 11.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 11-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Foreign Protocol
|Santos Rivera
|115
|Quinn Howey
|8-1
|12,500
|2
|Eustace
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|15-1
|12,500
|3
|Nathansmimsy
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Jonathan Wong
|20-1
|12,500
|4
|Mister McLean
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|8-1
|12,500
|5
|Hidden Promise
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|12,500
|6
|Trump Um
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|12,500
|7
|Satchel de Ritches
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|12,500
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hot Box
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Ben Wade
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|32,000
|3
|Autism Ability
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Isidro Tamayo
|15-1
|32,000
|4
|Joe Don Looney
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|32,000
|5
|Falcons Fury
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|28,000
|6
|Lucky Rocket
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|5-2
|32,000
|7
|Big Duke
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Sergio Ledezma
|3-1
|28,000
|8
|Copper Halo
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|O. J. Jauregui
|15-1
|32,000
|9
|A Little Bit Lucky
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Efrain Miranda
|20-1
|32,000
|10
|Lozlovian
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|Jorge Rosales
|4-1
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Righteously
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|9-2
|32,000
|2
|Joymaker
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Quinn Howey
|8-1
|32,000
|3
|Smooth Rithms
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|15-1
|32,000
|4
|Commas Save Lives
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|28,000
|5
|Malibu Mistress
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|32,000
|6
|Luxury Liner
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|32,000
|7
|Cute Maui Girl
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Victor M. Trujillo
|20-1
|32,000
|8
|Sweet Kaela
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Quinn Howey
|7-2
|32,000
|9
|Sober
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|32,000
|10
|Nova Star
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Andy Mathis
|8-1
|32,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Exchange Vows
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|32,000
|12
|Risen Lady
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|32,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Star Sundae
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|8-1
|10,000
|2
|Red Livy
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Eddie Truman
|4-1
|10,000
|3
|Coastal Starlite
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|10-1
|10,000
|4
|Durga
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Brian T. Cunningham
|12-1
|10,000
|5
|Bounty of Gold
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|7-2
|10,000
|6
|Back Beauty
|Henry Lopez
|115
|Jesus J. Uranga
|20-1
|9,000
|7
|Carrie's Success
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-2
|10,000
|8
|Lady Chrome
|Santos Rivera
|119
|Jesus Ramos
|20-1
|10,000
|9
|Untouched Elegance
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|10,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dee Gee
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Summer Rose
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|3
|Gemma Royal
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|4
|Spanish Channel
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|7-2
|5
|Flashy Pass
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|6
|Win Like Coach P
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|7
|Livin' At the Bu
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bill McLean
|4-1
|8
|Holy Catholic
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Sergio Ledezma
|10-1
|9
|Verry Bossy
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Robert J. Lucas
|30-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sensemaker
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|20-1
|2
|First Class Dad
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|3
|Kennebec
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|9-2
|4
|It's My House
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|5
|Racing Ace
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|6
|Medina Spirit
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|7
|Diva's Finale
|Santos Rivera
|117
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|8
|Eagle Chief
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|9
|Democrat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jewel Thief
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Square Peggy
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Quinn Howey
|12-1
|40,000
|3
|Andyoushallreceive
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|A Melis
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|6
|Miss Fraulein
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|40,000
|7
|Acting Out
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Art Sherman
|5-2
|8
|No Cover Charge
|Santos Rivera
|115
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|9
|Hotitude
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|10
|Devils Dance
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Luckenbach
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Blake R. Heap
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Gone Awol
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|30-1
|20,000
|3
|Mobjack
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|Chosen Moon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Squared Straight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|20,000
|6
|Union Dance
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|Air Jockey
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Karen Headley
|7-2
|20,000
|8
|Western Smoke
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|Asset
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Michael Lenzini
|20-1
|20,000
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.