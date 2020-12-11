Horse racing newsletter: Some random thoughts

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at an unusual happening in the third race at Los Alamitos.

Random thoughts

--One of the more under-appreciated moves in racing may have been the television contract signed by the New York Racing Assn. and FOX-TV. You can’t help but think it had a lot to do with the huge handle increases (even if per capita) that the New York tracks enjoyed this fall. Tony Allevato should be on the short list for executive of the year for that move.

--Whatever happened to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) getting the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Act to the floor of the Senate? After the lovefest news conference Kentucky racing executives gave him on Aug. 31 you would think it would be done. Since then, one of the co-sponsors, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was voted out of office in a special election and replaced. As they say, there are still a few shopping days left until Christmas.

--Do you get as tired of the tight views of the first few horses going down the backstretch on long races at Los Alamitos during night racing as I do? Michael Wrona is calling the rest of the field, even if you can’t always see them. Daytime shots seem to be wider.

--Did you ever wonder how the stewards count the number of times a horse is struck by the riding crop? Do they keep watching the replay over and over again? And what about when they go behind the videoboards at Santa Anita for a few seconds? Can the jockeys get a few quick bits of “encouragement” then? (This is called a tease. I’ve asked that exact question of the California Horse Racing Board and that will be the subject of a future newsletter.)

--Even though he didn’t get any more purse money, owner/trainer Mick Ruis comes out a winner in the forever delayed hearing on Justify. As deals go, the one he made with the CHRB—he’ll drop the suit in exchange for a stewards’ hearing on Justify—won’t go down in history as a particularly profitable one. He probably could have wrangled a few bucks out of the CHRB. Instead, he put principle ahead of pocketbook. (Ruis had the second-place finisher Bolt d’Oro.)

--And speaking of the Justify ruling. Should the conduct of the CHRB, and its ability to enforce rules and regulations, be judged by the stewards who work for them?

--I still can’t believe the field sizes at the Los Alamitos daytime meet. And they owe most of it to the coronavirus hitting the backstretch at Golden Gate Fields.

--Do you miss the Gulfstream drag? I don’t.

Los Alamitos daytime review

You don’t see it often but Friday’s third race had two riders unseated at different parts of the race. It was a claimer for horses going a mile for a purse of $18,000. Right out of the gate, Big Barrel stumbled and jockey Tyler Baze went to the ground. Then on the far turn, Governance appeared as if he tried jumping a shadow and Abel Cedillo went to the ground. Cedillo make have even been struck by a trailing horse. Baze was fine and resumed riding the rest of the card.

Cedillo, however, complained of pain in his right knee, hip and arm according to track officials. He was taken to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation. He was conscious and moving all extremities. Cedillo, obviously, missed the remainder of his mounts. Both horses walked off the course with no apparent serious injuries. There was really no feature on Saturday, so this will conclude the report.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

Friday’s eight-race card starts at 1 p.m., the last 1 p.m. start of the meeting. Next week, Thursday and Friday’s racing will begin at 12:30 p.m., while the Saturday and Sunday cards will begin at noon. The feature on Friday is the seventh, and allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs for a purse of $48,000.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Acting Out for trainer Art Sherman. Abel Cedillo is listed as the jockey, but that’s unclear with his injuries on Thursday. She has won two-of-four lifetime and coming off a 5 ¼-length win in allowance race. At 7-2 is second favorite A Melis for Tim Yakteen and Drayden Van Dyke. She has two wins in six starts, and also has two second-place finishes. She is coming off a second-place finish where she was caught at 6 ½ furlongs. Post is around 3:58 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 10, 10 (2 also eligible), 9, 9, 9, 9, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick

SIXTH RACE: No. 4 It’s My House (15-1)

It’s My House was well bet in the debut and ran second. Claimed by Steve Miyadi he races the horse protected on Friday. Miyadi wins 24% shipping and this 15-1 morning line price seems like it is too good to be true. The presence of two Bob Baffert horses is why! Horses over 10-1 have won this race 20%. When you can beat the Bafferts it pays!

Thursday’s review: Impression ($7.00) was bet down to favorite status and went gate to wire, despite being pressured, and pulled away in the stretch to win by 2 ½ lengths giving us two in a row.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview

Los Alamitos is the only place in racing that currently runs day-night doubleheaders. You’ve read about daytime, but the nighttime, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Trainer John Cooper begins the racing week one win shy of 1,500 quarter-horse wins at Los Alamitos. Cooper, the dean of quarter-horse trainers at the Orange County oval, could become only the third trainer with 1,500 wins when he saddles Pappas Coming in the sixth of eight races on Friday night’s card.

“The only two trainers to have gone over that mark at Los Alamitos are the late Blane Schvaneveldt, who holds the track record with 3,982, and Paul Jones with 3,754. Cooper has other chances on Saturday night, as he’ll saddle Grade 1 winner Dexxter and Grade 3 Heritage Place Derby winner Apollitical Pence in the Champion of Champions.

“A rematch between two-time Grade 1 winner Chocolatito and 2016 Champion of Champions winner Zoomin For Spuds plus the return to California of three-time Grade 1 winner Dexxter and the final start before going to stud of Tell Cartel are among the highlights of the 48th running of the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions on Saturday.

“A field of 10 will run in the 440-yard race regarded as quarter-horse racing’s most prestigious event for 3-year-olds and up. Post time is 9:16 p.m.

“Chocolatito will look to give owner Ed Allred and trainer Scott Willoughby their second straight win in this race after He Looks Hot won last year. The gelding by Favorite Cartel comes in after a hard-fought nose victory in the Grade 1 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship at 440 yards on Oct. 11. Chocolatito also won the Grade 1 Vessels Maturity at 400 yards and the Kaweah Bar Handicap on May 2 to kick-off his 2020 campaign. Willoughby, meanwhile, is on his way to winning his first quarter-horse training title at Los Alamitos. He has saddled 53 winners during the meet, 10 more than trainer Jaime Gomez. Oscar Andrade Jr., will ride Chocolatito from post five.

“Zoomin For Spuds will look to become the third 7-year-old to win the Champion of Champions after Rylees Boy in 2012 and He Looks Hot last year. He will start from post three. Zoomin For Spuds will be making a record tying fifth start in the Champion of Champions while looking to join Tailor Fit as the only horse to win this race twice but in non-consecutive years. Tailor Fit scored his wins in 1999 and then 2001, while Zoomin For Spuds won four years ago.

“Dexxter was the Horse of the Meeting at Remington Park this year after back-to-back Grade 1 victories. Powerful Favorite and Tell Cartel, both by leading stallion Favorite Cartel, come into this race after Grade 1 victories. Powerful Favorite has not raced since beating a field that included Chocolatito and Zoomin For Spuds in the Go Man Go. Rested since then, Powerful Favorite is the 3-1 morning-line favorite and will start from post eight with three-time Champion of Champions winning jockey Eduardo Nicasio. Martha Wells’ homebred Tell Cartel will make the final start of his career. A three-time derby winner at Los Alamitos this year, Tell Cartel will head to Fales Ranch in Arizona to begin stallion duty. Nine of the 10 runners in the race are already Grade 1 winners.

“California’s richest race will follow on Sunday night with the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity. The exact purse for the race is $1,942,250 with $815,745 going to the winner. Ten juveniles will race in the 400-yard event. Apollitical Patty, a half-sister to Zoomin For Spuds, comes in as the fastest qualifier. She’ll face a lineup that includes Golden State Million Futurity winner Apollitical Gold and PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Monopolist.”

Chris Wade’s Friday LA pick

FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Hi High Hopes (7-2)

He is a Grade 2 futurity finalist from the barn of trainer Paul Jones, but has posted several troubled trips while also showing plenty of talent. His qualities make him a solid contender in this affair, but he needs to have a clean getaway to a big player in this race. In his most recent effort 27 nights ago, he left the gate a little slow and with his head high away from the gate to lose almost a length against a perfect tripped victor. He still finished with a strong late run to finish within a neck of scoring his maiden win. If he can avoid trouble early on, he’ll finish the season with a maiden win.

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

