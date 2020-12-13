Horse racing newsletter: How crop violations are determined
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Jessica Pyfer in her first three-win afternoon.
On Saturday, we looked at how many stewards’ rulings have gone against jockeys since Oct. 1 when the whip rule changed. We didn’t mention, but the overwhelming crop violations for daytime racing were for more than six strikes, followed by more than two strikes without letting the horse respond and finally for using an overhand motion. At night, however, there were more violations for having the arm cocked than for more than two strikes. But again, it’s mostly violation of the six-rule.
So, in order to make that judgment, the stewards have a more difficult job than you may think. What if there is a full field of 10 or 12, does every horse have to be watched individually? The answer to that is no. According to Darrel McHargue, chief steward of the California Horse Racing Board, the stewards watch the race in its totality and then on subsequent viewings pick up on things that may yield even more looks. But, they do not assign a steward to watch each horse individually throughout a replay of the race.
“If they see something, they go back and review the race,” McHargue said. “Even if they don’t see something they go back and review the race all the way through. And if there is a possible violation, they go back and review it several more times.”
McHargue said that with the advent of HD cameras and all the views they have available to them, stewards can see most every second of every horse.
“You can see a lot from the head on,” McHargue said. “And then you look at the pan shot. You also have the camera at the quarter pole.”
So, when you and I lose the horses behind the videoboard at Santa Anita, they can see what’s going on through the head-on shot.
The biggest problem is determining if a jockey is using the motion of the riding crop but not hitting the horse.
“Most disputes [with jockeys] are over if the horse has been struck,” said McHargue, a former jockey. “Jockeys will sometimes try and startle a horse without making contact. It’s called ‘slagging’ the horse. The film makes the determination. Most of the time you can tell.”
Hopefully that makes sense to everyone. The only question McHargue chose not to answer is how much stewards make. For that, I had to go to Mike Marten, spokesman and jack-of-all trades for the CHRB.
He sent me the August bulletin on taking a stewards’ examination. It said stewards are independent contractors who get paid on a day rate. The pay is the same if it’s eight races or 12 races. They get between $410 and $551 a day based on their experience. An ad-hoc assignment gets them $278 and a partial day of four hours or less is $276. It is possible that contracted stewards may get reimbursed for health, dental and life insurance up to a certain dollar figure.
They have to do a lot of work that is unseen, such as the stewards’ rulings and making sure the $25 parking tickets are adjudicated. One has to be on site when entries are taken. During the way-back six-days-a-week Del Mar meeting, you could make some good coin. But, now with three days a week (two in harness racing), the budget can get a little tight.
And, as a bonus, no matter how they rule on an inquiry, they are bound to make somebody mad at them.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature on Saturday was the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going a mile. Sensible Cat ran mid-pack until the far turn, when she started to roll and then came into contention at the top of the stretch before drawing off to win by 1 ¾ lengths.
Sensible Cat paid $11.00, $6.20 and $3.60. Governor Goteven was second and Dylans Wild Cat finished third.
Carla Gaines (winning trainer): “I thought it was tremendous. We thought right away she was going to be a horse that wanted two turns. She had some mucus and was coughing this summer at Del Mar, so we missed getting her in a long race there, so we sprinted her once to get her some experience and we couldn’t wait to get her going two turns (a turf win at Del Mar on Nov. 6). It’s nice to know we have the option of grass or dirt with her.’’
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “Carla had me watch the replay of her last race and said to ride her that way. She broke well and I wanted to sit off the leaders. I wasn’t sure if she was going to go by early in the stretch, but when I switched and hit her left-handed, she really responded.’’
Outside of the feature, apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer, 22, had her first three-win day with wins on Capital Heat (first race), Mr Vargas (fifth) and Smokin Hot Bobbie (sixth). She has won six races so far this meeting.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
Not much to say about Sunday’s nine-race card except a lot of full fields. First post is 12:30 p.m. There is one allowance/optional claimer, three maiden specials and the rest are all claimers. The favorite, at 5-2, in the featured allowance, a 5 1/2-furlong race for Cal-bred fillies and mares, is Cheap, Cheap, Cheap for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Mario Gutierrez. She has won two-of-seven lifetime and has bounced back and forth from dirt to turf. His lone race at Los Al is a win. The second favorite, at 7-2, Habobanero for Reina Gonzalez and Jessica Pyfer. Gonzalez is a Golden Gate trainer, because of the coronavirus is not allowed at Los Alamitos, so the horse is in the barn of Phil D’Amato. Habobanero has won three of 17 with the last win coming July 19 at Pleasanton. Post is around 3:58 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 10 (2 also eligible), 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 10 (1 ae), 10 (2 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 3 Rossman (8-1)
Rossman won last out at this distance at Golden Gate for trainer Hector Palma who is two of seven at the meet. First off the claim there are some sharp works since the October victory including a best of the day workout on Wednesday. That last race saw the second- and third-place finishers return to win next out. The 8-1 morning line price seems too good to be true. I can see this horse going favorite.
Saturday’s result: Miss Megan led deep into the stretch but was caught late to run second. Megan paid $9.00.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Tampa Bay (3): $100,000 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up. 7 furlongs. Winner: Shivaree ($13.60)
Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Rampart Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Letruska ($5.00)
Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Lady’s Island ($11.00)
Fair Grounds (5): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Lassie Stakes, LA-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Big Time ($7.20)
Tampa Bay (7): $100,000 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Heiressall ($5.80)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Bankit ($7.70)
Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Tax ($6.60)
Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Turf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up. 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Room to Finish ($6.60)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Largent ($35.80)
Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Sprint Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winning: Monte Man ($14.00)
Fair Grounds (10): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes, La-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sir Wellington ($4.00)
Fair Grounds (11): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Turf Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Ninety One Assault ($5.20)
Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Louisiana Champions Day Classic, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Grand Luwegee ($107.00)
Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Sensible Cat ($11.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
10:18 Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Bay Ridge Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Lucky Move (1-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
EIGTH RACE: No. 1 Monopolist (4-1)
He is my price play and it comes in the richest race in California this year, the (Grade 1) Los Alamitos 2 Million Futurity. The well-connected runner has improved in every career start and is moving forward at just the right time of year. His last two races have been outstanding and his figures in those races make him a play here. He had the second fastest qualifying time for this event in the trials and before that he won from the rail in the (Grade 2) PCQHRA Breeders Futurity. In his Two Million trial, Monopolist broke a bit head-high and outward away from the gate to lose about a half a length at the start. With his mid-race run hidden because of the fog, this late runner pushed on past a perfect tripped speedster to win with run left to give. With a quality number on his docket and a prior solid effort from the inside post, a big threat he figures to be and at good price.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 12.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.97 45.07 57.09 1:03.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Capital Heat
|111
|1
|1
|1–2½
|1–3
|1–2
|1–1½
|Pyfer
|1.10
|4
|My Tigress
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1¾
|Figueroa
|10.40
|3
|Envy
|124
|3
|2
|4–2
|4–2½
|3–2
|3–5
|Hernandez
|1.90
|7
|Shez Our Arch
|122
|7
|5
|7
|6–2
|5–1½
|4–2½
|Flores
|21.90
|2
|Majestic Mountain
|122
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–3
|5–4
|T Baze
|3.70
|5
|Trophy Chest
|115
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|6–12
|6–29
|Centeno
|25.20
|6
|Betty's Bambina
|122
|6
|7
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|Guce
|32.10
|1
|CAPITAL HEAT
|4.20
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|MY TIGRESS
|6.40
|3.00
|3
|ENVY
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$15.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7)
|$19.28
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$42.10
Winner–Capital Heat Ch.f.3 by Capital Account out of My Yammy Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $98,271 Exacta Pool $55,303 Superfecta Pool $28,944 Trifecta Pool $38,906. Scratched–none.
CAPITAL HEAT quickest from the start, set the pace inside, inched away into the turn, entered the stretch two wide, urged right-handed in the lane and held safely. MY TIGRESS chased outside a rival, three wide into the stretch, took aim at the leader in the drive but lacked the needed late punch. ENVY stalked two wide through the turn and stayed on for a clear third. SHEZ OUR ARCH unhurried in the early going, raced three wide while outside a rival into the turn, floated out by that foe into the stretch, then improved position. MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN chased from inside to the lane and weakened. TROPHY CHEST bumped in the hind-quarters leaving the gate, went two wide into the turn, came out into the stretch and was never a factor. BETTY'S BAMBINA broke in and bumped rival, trailed the field early and angled over to the inside quickly, went two wide into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.43 46.37 1:11.26 1:23.85 1:37.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|C Falls
|124
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Hernandez
|1.00
|2
|Direct Line
|122
|2
|2
|3–½
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–3
|2–5
|Pereira
|1.70
|4
|Juror
|122
|4
|5
|5
|4–1
|5
|4–½
|3–3½
|Flores
|9.50
|3
|Fire Polish
|122
|3
|4
|4–2
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–4
|T Baze
|5.40
|1
|My Indy
|120
|1
|3
|2–½
|3–2
|3–hd
|5
|5
|Figueroa
|9.50
|7
|C FALLS
|4.00
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|DIRECT LINE
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|JUROR
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$4.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-3)
|$1.80
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$11.40
Winner–C Falls Dbb.g.4 by Shackleford out of Maiden America, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $79,087 Daily Double Pool $18,871 Exacta Pool $38,052 Superfecta Pool $16,785 Trifecta Pool $28,178. Scratched–Cool Your Jets, Luvluv.
C FALLS sped clear in the two path, inched away on the backstretch, took the far turn two then three wide, urged right-handed and drew away then in hand nearing the wire. DIRECT LINE forwardly placed outside the speed, coaxed at the seven-sixteenths pole, chased three wide into the drive and settled for second best. JUROR off slow to begin, went three to four wide around the first turn, remained off the rail to the stretch and was along for the show. FIRE POLISH tracked off the inside, angled in on the second turn and could not rally. MY INDY chased inside then went up inside to press the leader briefly at the three-quarter pole, chased from inside to the far turn then angled three wide into the lane, drifted inward near the three-sixteenths pole and tired.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.89 44.65 56.67 1:09.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Bruja Escarlata
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–4
|1–5
|1–3½
|T Baze
|6.40
|7
|Little Rachel
|122
|6
|7
|5–hd
|5–3
|2–3
|2–8
|Hernandez
|1.90
|8
|Wicks and Chappies
|122
|7
|3
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|Cedillo
|2.60
|5
|Star Kissed
|124
|4
|4
|3–1½
|4–hd
|5–2½
|4–½
|Maldonado
|10.50
|3
|Naansense
|115
|2
|5
|6–1
|6–2½
|6–4
|5–1¼
|Pyfer
|24.40
|4
|Sweet Sonny
|122
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|4–½
|6–10
|Rispoli
|2.80
|6
|Cocoa Cents
|122
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Gonzalez
|12.50
|2
|BRUJA ESCARLATA
|14.80
|5.20
|3.20
|7
|LITTLE RACHEL
|4.00
|2.40
|8
|WICKS AND CHAPPIES
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$51.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$22.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-8-5)
|$31.72
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-7-8)
|$78.80
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-1)
|$4.20
Winner–Bruja Escarlata Ch.f.3 by Street Boss out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $92,661 Daily Double Pool $8,327 Exacta Pool $54,228 Superfecta Pool $23,282 Trifecta Pool $31,442. Claimed–Naansense by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Bottle Neck.
$1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $49.20. Pick Three Pool $28,155. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-7-1) paid $4.70.
BRUJA ESCARLATA set the pace inside, led clear under a confident ride into the stretch, drew away in the lane and held safely late. LITTLE RACHEL bumped at the start, dropped back early, advanced three to four wide around the turn, drifted inward through the stretch and finished well. WICKS AND CHAPPIES attended the pace four deep early, dropped back a bit to chase, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the lane and bested the rest. STAR KISSED chased three wide through the turn and never produced a bid. NAANSENSE raced off the pace, entered the turn along the inside, moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and never threatened. SWEET SONNY up close outside the leader, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. COCOA CENTS stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, entered the turn two wide, exited three wide into the lane and proved no menace.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.89 47.53 1:11.70 1:38.19 1:44.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Take a Leap
|124
|5
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|1–1
|1–¾
|Pereira
|1.70
|3
|Meso
|124
|3
|3
|2–1½
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–2
|Hernandez
|3.50
|4
|Invincibella
|121
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–3
|3–2½
|Fuentes
|8.00
|7
|Perfect Ice Storm
|124
|7
|2
|5–2
|5–2
|5–½
|5–½
|4–¾
|Gonzalez
|3.30
|2
|Splashing
|124
|2
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|4–1
|5–¾
|Franco
|19.90
|1
|Madame Barbarian
|124
|1
|5
|6–5
|6–4½
|6–2
|6–2
|6–2½
|Prat
|4.00
|6
|Lucky Ms Jones
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|T Baze
|29.70
|5
|TAKE A LEAP
|5.40
|3.60
|2.60
|3
|MESO
|5.00
|2.80
|4
|INVINCIBELLA (GB)
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$52.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$10.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-7)
|$15.13
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$58.90
Winner–Take a Leap Dbb.m.5 by The Factor out of From Jump Street, by Jump Start. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Broussard Hundley (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $136,483 Daily Double Pool $9,614 Exacta Pool $80,352 Superfecta Pool $37,689 Trifecta Pool $47,692. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-2-5) paid $52.10. Pick Three Pool $11,288. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $8.60.
TAKE A LEAP stalked between rivals on the first turn, went up to press from outside on the backstretch, dueled with INVINCIBELLA around the far turn and into the lane, cleared rival mid-stretch then held over the runner-up. MESO broke in and bumped leaving the gate, pressed from inside to the five-eighths pole then chased to the far turn, remained inside to the stretch, then finished well and came back to prove a game second. INVINCIBELLA (GB) assumed command quickly, set the pace under pressure from the inside then challenged from the outside to the far turn, dueled with TAKE A LEAP and was outfinished in the late stages. PERFECT ICE STORM went three to four wide around both turns, angled out in the stretch and improved position. SPLASHING knocked into rival at the start, chased off the inside, four wide into the lane and weakened. MADAME BARBARIAN bumped by outside rival in the beginning, settled along the inside, saved ground then tipped out into the stretch and was never a factor. LUCKY MS JONES lagged behind early, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and was always outrun.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.64 43.89 56.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mr Vargas
|115
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–5
|1–4
|Pyfer
|5.60
|7
|Manhattan Up
|122
|6
|6
|7
|7
|6–1½
|2–nk
|Pereira
|3.70
|1
|Sparky Ville
|122
|1
|2
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–½
|3–2
|Maldonado
|15.20
|3
|Ultimate Bango
|122
|3
|7
|6–2
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|7.00
|2
|Anyportinastorm
|122
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–2
|5–3½
|Prat
|1.90
|8
|Fast Cotton
|124
|7
|3
|3–1
|3–2
|4–2
|6–1¼
|Orduna-Rojas
|41.20
|4
|Brickyard Ride
|115
|4
|5
|4–2
|5–2
|7
|7
|Centeno
|2.40
|5
|MR VARGAS
|13.20
|7.40
|4.20
|7
|MANHATTAN UP
|4.80
|3.20
|1
|SPARKY VILLE
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$35.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$30.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-3)
|$60.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-7-1)
|$185.30
Winner–Mr Vargas Ch.g.6 by Midshipman out of Play It Back, by Put It Back. Bred by Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $167,739 Daily Double Pool $19,448 Exacta Pool $96,205 Superfecta Pool $50,400 Trifecta Pool $66,099. Scratched–Ghoul (BRZ).
$1 Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $258.30. Pick Three Pool $25,497. $1 Pick Four (5/6/7-2-5-5) 4 correct paid $579.40. Pick Four Pool $72,304. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5/6/7-2-5-5) 5 correct paid $502.45. Pick Five Pool $291,497.
MR VARGAS off alertly then vied four deep up the backstretch, between rivals on the turn, cleared past the three-eighths pole, drew off in the drive and won easily. MANHATTAN UP trailed the field in the early stages, took the turn four wide, came out into the stretch, rallied and edged SPARKY VILLE for second. SPARKY VILLE bumped leaving the gate, vied for the lead from inside, could not keep pace leaving the backstretch, angled out on the turn and got edged for the place. ULTIMATE BANGO knocked into rival at the start, steadied off heels soon after, raced off the rail then angled into the two path leaving the turn and passed tiring rivals for a minor award. ANYPORTINASTORM bobbled and bumped both sides leaving the gate, got bumped repeatedly by BRICKYARD RULE up the backstretch and into the turn, vied from inside around the bend, then flattened out in the lane. FAST COTTON vied five deep early, three deep around the turn, chased three wide into the lane and faded. BRICKYARD RIDE stumbled, broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, drifted inward and bumped ANYPORTINASTORM repeatedly up the backstretch, checked between rivals entering the turn, chased two to three wide around the turn and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.19 45.38 57.43 1:04.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Smokin Hot Bobbie
|113
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Pyfer
|6.20
|1
|Flying Business
|120
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|2–4
|2–1½
|T Baze
|1.30
|5
|Zelaia
|120
|4
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|3.60
|2
|Friend of Autism
|120
|2
|7
|8
|8
|7–2
|4–1½
|Gonzalez
|6.10
|9
|Sherilinda
|120
|7
|8
|6–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–½
|Fuentes
|4.30
|6
|Surely a Smile
|120
|5
|2
|3–½
|3–1
|4–½
|6–2
|Flores
|33.30
|10
|Kissable U
|120
|8
|6
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–½
|7–2
|Gutierrez
|24.50
|4
|Justa Poppin
|115
|3
|5
|7–2½
|7–1½
|8
|8
|Rivera
|31.70
|8
|SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE
|14.40
|6.20
|3.20
|1
|FLYING BUSINESS
|3.20
|2.60
|5
|ZELAIA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$150.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$21.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-5-2)
|$23.24
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-1-5)
|$63.50
Winner–Smokin Hot Bobbie Dbb.f.3 by Coach Bob out of Wahine, by Surf Cat. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Reina Gonzalez-Nelson &Jeff Kitchen (CA). Trainer: Reina E. Gonzalez. Owner: Curtis, Alana, Gonzalez, Reina E., Gutierrez, Matthew, Kitchen, Jeff, Lopez, Patricia and Viramontes. Mutuel Pool $140,095 Daily Double Pool $17,642 Exacta Pool $80,983 Superfecta Pool $45,474 Trifecta Pool $57,959. Scratched–Raelee, Sadie Bluegrass.
$1 Pick Three (5-5-8) paid $123.90. Pick Three Pool $39,140.
SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE away quickly in the beginning, chased outside the leader then bid alongside the leader on the turn, drifted out a bit around the bend, dueled in the stretch then drew clear under a drive. FLYING BUSINESS bumped leaving the gate, sped to the front from inside, dueled with SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE around the turn and into the stretch, fought back from inside in the lane but was outkicked in the late stages. ZELAIA stalked two wide, drifted out in the lane and held the show. FRIEND OF AUTISM bumped both sides leaving the gate, traveled along the inside then tipped out leaving the turn, finished willingly and improved position. SHERILINDA bumped and steadied at the start, took the turn four wide and failed to threaten. SURELY A SMILE forwardly placed early on, chased three wide into the lane, came out some in upper stretch and weakened. KISSABLE U broke in and bumped at the start, tracked four to five wide around the turn and lacked the necessary response. JUSTA POPPIN stumbled, broke in and bumped rival in the beginning, angled to the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.76 45.82 1:10.42 1:23.54 1:36.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Clockstrikestwelve
|121
|2
|8
|9–2½
|10
|5–2½
|2–½
|1–3½
|Pereira
|24.60
|8
|Miss Megan
|114
|8
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–1
|2–½
|Pyfer
|7.40
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|121
|5
|9
|8–½
|8–2
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|2.70
|3
|Lavender
|121
|3
|10
|10
|9–hd
|6–2
|6–7
|4–2½
|Gonzalez
|14.00
|1
|Paid Informant
|119
|1
|1
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–3½
|Cedillo
|2.30
|9
|Princess Mo
|119
|9
|5
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–2
|5–1½
|6–19
|Franco
|9.90
|10
|Matera
|119
|10
|7
|5–1
|5–½
|7–1½
|7–4
|7–5
|Prat
|5.70
|6
|Novella
|121
|6
|2
|2–½
|4–1½
|8–2
|8–3
|8–7
|T Baze
|20.70
|4
|Tiz Wonderfully
|121
|4
|3
|7–2
|6–½
|9–12
|9
|9
|Van Dyke
|20.60
|7
|Golden Iris
|121
|7
|6
|6–hd
|7–1
|10
|dnf
|Gutierrez
|11.20
|2
|CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE
|51.20
|19.40
|8.60
|8
|MISS MEGAN
|9.00
|4.80
|5
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$416.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$253.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-3)
|$959.98
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-8-5)
|$1,251.30
Winner–Clockstrikestwelve Dbb.f.4 by New Year's Day out of Timezone, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Michael Rosenmayer. Mutuel Pool $220,739 Daily Double Pool $17,187 Exacta Pool $151,351 Superfecta Pool $69,381 Trifecta Pool $78,187. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $1,165.30. Pick Three Pool $48,315.
CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE unhurried in the early stages, angled out leaving the far turn and into the stretch, rallied to the front past the eighth pole and won going away. MISS MEGAN sped to the front in the two path, cleared into the backstretch, kicked away into the stretch, drifted out in the lane, overtaken inside the furlong pole and stayed on to secure second. LUCKY PERIDOT raced two wide around the first turn, sat off the pace, advanced three then four wide around the far turn, drifted to the inside in the lane and closed in on the top pair but flattened out in deep stretch. LAVENDER (IRE) stumbled at the start, was unhurried early on off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and showed a mild response to gain a minor award. PAID INFORMANT chased the leader from between rivals, two wide into the stretch and failed to find the needed response. PRINCESS MO went three wide around the first turn, in range outside a pair of rivals up the backstretch, chased three wide into the lane and weakened. MATERA tracked off the rail, three wide into the far turn, moved out and entered the stretch five wide and weakened. NOVELLA showed early speed and angled to the inside, chased the leader inside a pair of rivals up the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn and tired. TIZ WONDERFULLY settled in the two path and had little left for the drive. GOLDEN IRIS (GB) went three wide around the first turn then tracked outside a rival, eased on the second turn, pulled up near the eighth pole and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.75 46.29 1:11.68 1:24.62 1:37.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sensible Cat
|117
|6
|7
|6–1
|6–2
|3–1
|2–2
|1–1¾
|Hernandez
|4.50
|4
|Governor Goteven
|119
|4
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|Pereira
|3.40
|3
|Dylans Wild Cat
|119
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|1–½
|3–¾
|Prat
|2.70
|10
|I'm So Anna
|119
|10
|6
|7–2½
|7–hd
|8–4
|4–1
|4–3
|Gonzalez
|3.40
|2
|Super Game
|117
|2
|2
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–¾
|Van Dyke
|30.60
|1
|Mucha Woman
|119
|1
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|6–2½
|6–3½
|Flores
|16.00
|7
|Will Take a Kiss
|119
|7
|8
|9–5
|9–1
|9–2½
|9–2
|7–1¾
|T Baze
|39.90
|5
|Miss Glorious
|117
|5
|5
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–hd
|8–½
|8–¾
|Franco
|33.10
|8
|Westward Breeze
|118
|8
|10
|8–2½
|8–4
|7–1
|7–1½
|9–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.10
|9
|Love Wins
|118
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Cedillo
|38.60
|6
|SENSIBLE CAT
|11.00
|6.20
|3.60
|4
|GOVERNOR GOTEVEN
|5.00
|3.60
|3
|DYLANS WILD CAT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$597.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$25.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-10)
|$25.95
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$77.10
Winner–Sensible Cat B.f.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $251,836 Daily Double Pool $29,096 Exacta Pool $120,511 Superfecta Pool $64,720 Trifecta Pool $77,716. Scratched–Eddie's New Dream.
$1 Pick Three (8-2-6) paid $1,493.20. Pick Three Pool $27,449.
SENSIBLE CAT went four then three wide around the first turn, sat off the pace while off the rail, split foes at the seven-sixteenths marker, exited the far turn four wide, rallied and reeled in DYLANS WILD CAT then drew clear. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN went five then four wide on the first turn, settled off the pace, entered the far turn four wide, angled out and came six wide into the stretch and got up for the place. DYLANS WILD CAT stalked off the rail, closed in around the far turn, bid outside the leader at the quarter pole, took control then cleared rival, challenged in the late stages and yielded to the top pair. I'M SO ANNA traveled five then four wide around the first turn, stayed off the inside then swung out into the stretch, finished willingly and earned a minor award. SUPER GAME tracked a bit off the rail into the drive and finished evenly. MUCHA WOMAN sped clear from inside, came off the rail into the lane, collared by rival in upper stretch and gave way. WILL TAKE A KISS bumped leaving the gate, raced a bit greenly into and around the first turn, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. MISS GLORIOUS traveled six then five wide around the clubhouse turn, came five wide into the stretch and faded. WESTWARD BREEZE broke in and got sandwiched between rivals, took the first turn four wide, exited the far turn three wide and was not persevered with late. LOVE WINS veered in and bumped rival at the start, traveled five wide into the first turn, four wide into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and never threatened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.56 46.66 1:11.96 1:24.94 1:38.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rate for Me
|122
|4
|9
|9–2
|8–2½
|5–hd
|1–2
|1–1¾
|Orduna-Rojas
|12.40
|3
|Blame It On Kitty
|122
|3
|10
|10
|9–6
|8–1½
|4–½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|3.70
|6
|Little No Way
|124
|6
|1
|5–1
|6–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|3.50
|5
|Will Dancer
|124
|5
|6
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–1
|2–½
|4–½
|Pereira
|8.30
|1
|Six Point Rack
|124
|1
|8
|6–1
|4–hd
|6–½
|5–1
|5–1¼
|Prat
|4.60
|8
|Bitter Ring Home
|124
|8
|4
|4–1½
|5–½
|9–20
|8–3
|6–nk
|Franco
|8.10
|2
|Maxinamillion
|124
|2
|7
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–1¾
|T Baze
|5.50
|12
|Playing Through
|119
|10
|3
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–½
|6–hd
|8–12
|Rivera
|9.80
|10
|Mr. Esken
|119
|9
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|9–30
|9–52
|Amparan
|103.00
|7
|Punaluu
|112
|7
|5
|8–1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Centeno
|19.70
|4
|RATE FOR ME
|26.80
|11.00
|5.40
|3
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|5.20
|3.20
|6
|LITTLE NO WAY
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$200.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$77.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-5)
|$350.87
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-6-5-1)
|Carryover $6,567
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-6)
|$237.80
Winner–Rate for Me B.g.7 by Exchange Rate out of More for Me, by More Than Ready. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Richard S. Kaster (KY). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West, Russell, Craig and Russell, Ellie. Mutuel Pool $186,686 Daily Double Pool $76,408 Exacta Pool $120,874 Superfecta Pool $69,549 Super High Five Pool $8,758 Trifecta Pool $86,917. Claimed–Little No Way by Hollendorfer, LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Devil's Teeth, Kylemore.
$1 Pick Three (2-6-4) paid $2,017.30. Pick Three Pool $123,797. $1 Pick Four (8-2-6-4) 4 correct paid $22,265.80. Pick Four Pool $415,747. $2 Pick Six (5-5-8-2-6-4) 4 out of 6 paid $498.60. Pick Six Pool $57,655. Pick Six Carryover $43,962.
RATE FOR ME bumped leaving the gate, went three wide around the first turn, angled in on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, rallied along the fence, kicked clear and held safely late. BLAME IT ON KITTY bit tight between rivals at the start, tucked inside on the first turn then moved off the rail, angled four wide into the stretch, rallied between foes through the lane and earned the place honors. LITTLE NO WAY tracked off the rail then outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, ranged up five wide into the lane, lacked the needed late punch to threaten the winner but gained the show. WILL DANCER broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, prompted the pace from inside, challenged inside rivals and vied for the lead around the far turn, drew clear in upper stretch while moving off the inside, lost command mid-stretch and got edged for third. SIX POINT RACK stalked the pace from inside, two wide in upper stretch and never produced a bid. BITTER RING HOME had early speed in the two path on the first turn then stalked the top trio into the backstretch, kept off the rail to the lane, lacked room in upper stretch, angled to the outside but could not summon the needed rally. MAXINAMILLION mid-pack in the early going, went four wide into the far turn, six wide into the stretch and flattened out. PLAYING THROUGH pressed the pace three deep, challenged around the far turn then gave way. MR. ESKEN set the pace between rivals then vied with foes around the final turn and weakened in the lane. PUNALUU went three wide around the clubhouse turn, settled off the pace, angled to the rail, was done early and eased in the stretch across the wire, then walked off following the race.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$14,440
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$100,987
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,744,577
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$5,860,004
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, December 13.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 11-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Third Ring
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jose Raudales
|30-1
|30,000
|2
|Should Be Illegal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|8-5
|30,000
|3
|Unmasked
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Salvador Orozco
|6-1
|28,000
|4
|Belham
|Javier Matias
|122
|Jose Bautista
|8-1
|30,000
|5
|Hallowed Gift
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|30,000
|6
|Ed Gatty
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|30,000
|7
|Moonshine Moment
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|30,000
|8
|Barhopsky
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Sergio Morfin
|10-1
|30,000
|9
|Lord Vader
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Andreas Psarras
|15-1
|30,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Squalotoro
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Mike Puype
|9-2
|8,000
|2
|Nietzsche
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|8,000
|3
|Rossman
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Surfside Sunset
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Dean Greenman
|15-1
|8,000
|5
|Doheny Beach
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|8,000
|6
|Kincaid Park
|Santos Rivera
|119
|Tim Bellasis
|6-1
|8,000
|7
|King Parker
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|8,000
|8
|Etterbay Ucklay
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|8,000
|9
|Baby Gronk
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|8-1
|8,000
|10
|Leprino
|Jessica Pyfer
|122
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|8,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Musket Powder
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|8,000
|12
|Coil to Strike
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Eyes Open
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|2
|Bay Witch
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|3
|Wild Ride
|Francisco Amparan
|122
|Alberto Amparan
|20-1
|4
|Irish Aura
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|5
|Fierce for Sul
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|6
|Sweet and Softly
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|7
|Marie
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|8
|Miss Mo' Licious
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|30-1
|9
|As Time Goes By
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|10
|My Happy Girl
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cal's Gem
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|119
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|12,500
|2
|Kaline
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Bill McLean
|8-1
|12,500
|3
|Derby Factor
|Cesar Ortega
|112
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|10,500
|4
|Suances Secret
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Santos R. Perez
|20-1
|12,500
|5
|Autism Impact
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Marcia Stortz
|10-1
|10,500
|6
|Union Leader
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Final Final
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bill McLean
|7-2
|12,500
|8
|Super Classic
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|12,500
|9
|Outright
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|119
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|12,500
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mischief Free
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|2
|Moraz
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|3
|Scarrazano
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Blaine D. Wright
|20-1
|4
|Ghostly Gal
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|5
|Frosteria
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|6
|Made in Karoo
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|7
|Moonlight d'Oro
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|8
|Full of Laughs
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|9
|Chevelita
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shootin Money
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|20-1
|16,000
|2
|Uncaptured Hero
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Continental Union
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|15-1
|16,000
|4
|Luck's Royal Flush
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|9-2
|16,000
|5
|Chico Baby
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Brian J. Pitnick
|15-1
|16,000
|6
|Electoral
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|16,000
|7
|Torpedo Away
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Tim McCanna
|8-1
|16,000
|8
|Minoso
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|16,000
|9
|Next Flight
|Javier Matias
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Outlaw
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|9-2
|25,000
|2
|Lionite
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|25,000
|3
|Truth Seeker
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|25,000
|4
|Synthesis
|Tyler Baze
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|Shortlist
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|25,000
|6
|Mo Bob
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Jesus Ramos
|15-1
|22,500
|7
|Bronze Warrior
|Santos Rivera
|114
|Blaine D. Wright
|15-1
|22,500
|8
|Wilshire Dude
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|25,000
|9
|Respect the Hustle
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bill McLean
|15-1
|25,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Plum Wild
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|20-1
|2
|Trina
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|3
|Loud Loud Music
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|4
|Hot On the Trail
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|5
|Ana Lisa
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Milton G. Pineda
|5-1
|6
|Marilyn's Smile
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Tim McCanna
|10-1
|7
|Streusel
|Minor Arana
|122
|Cinda Mahorney
|30-1
|8
|Habobanero
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Reina E. Gonzalez
|7-2
|9
|Cheap Cheap Cheap
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|10
|Wandering Patrol
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Omg It's Jessica
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Craig Dollase
|5-2
|2
|Shanghai Sunrise
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Andy Mathis
|15-1
|3
|Misty Cat
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Daniel Franko
|12-1
|4
|Okoye
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|4-1
|5
|Tess's Wild Cat
|Javier Matias
|122
|Jose Bautista
|6-1
|6
|Ms Michelle
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|10-1
|7
|Strawberryontop
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Brian T. Cunningham
|6-1
|8
|Another Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|8-1
|9
|Becca Taylor
|Santos Rivera
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|10
|Shout It Out
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Rene Amescua
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Sircat Nelly
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
