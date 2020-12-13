Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 12. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.97 45.07 57.09 1:03.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Capital Heat 111 1 1 1–2½ 1–3 1–2 1–1½ Pyfer 1.10 4 My Tigress 122 4 4 2–hd 2–1 2–2 2–1¾ Figueroa 10.40 3 Envy 124 3 2 4–2 4–2½ 3–2 3–5 Hernandez 1.90 7 Shez Our Arch 122 7 5 7 6–2 5–1½ 4–2½ Flores 21.90 2 Majestic Mountain 122 2 3 3–1½ 3–1 4–3 5–4 T Baze 3.70 5 Trophy Chest 115 5 6 5–hd 5–1 6–12 6–29 Centeno 25.20 6 Betty's Bambina 122 6 7 6–1 7 7 7 Guce 32.10

1 CAPITAL HEAT 4.20 3.00 2.20 4 MY TIGRESS 6.40 3.00 3 ENVY 2.60

$1 EXACTA (1-4) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7) $19.28 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $42.10

Winner–Capital Heat Ch.f.3 by Capital Account out of My Yammy Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $98,271 Exacta Pool $55,303 Superfecta Pool $28,944 Trifecta Pool $38,906. Scratched–none.

CAPITAL HEAT quickest from the start, set the pace inside, inched away into the turn, entered the stretch two wide, urged right-handed in the lane and held safely. MY TIGRESS chased outside a rival, three wide into the stretch, took aim at the leader in the drive but lacked the needed late punch. ENVY stalked two wide through the turn and stayed on for a clear third. SHEZ OUR ARCH unhurried in the early going, raced three wide while outside a rival into the turn, floated out by that foe into the stretch, then improved position. MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN chased from inside to the lane and weakened. TROPHY CHEST bumped in the hind-quarters leaving the gate, went two wide into the turn, came out into the stretch and was never a factor. BETTY'S BAMBINA broke in and bumped rival, trailed the field early and angled over to the inside quickly, went two wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.43 46.37 1:11.26 1:23.85 1:37.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 C Falls 124 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–3½ Hernandez 1.00 2 Direct Line 122 2 2 3–½ 2–1 2–2½ 2–3 2–5 Pereira 1.70 4 Juror 122 4 5 5 4–1 5 4–½ 3–3½ Flores 9.50 3 Fire Polish 122 3 4 4–2 5 4–1 3–hd 4–4 T Baze 5.40 1 My Indy 120 1 3 2–½ 3–2 3–hd 5 5 Figueroa 9.50

7 C FALLS 4.00 2.60 2.10 2 DIRECT LINE 2.80 2.40 4 JUROR 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $4.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-3) $1.80 $1 TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $11.40

Winner–C Falls Dbb.g.4 by Shackleford out of Maiden America, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $79,087 Daily Double Pool $18,871 Exacta Pool $38,052 Superfecta Pool $16,785 Trifecta Pool $28,178. Scratched–Cool Your Jets, Luvluv.

C FALLS sped clear in the two path, inched away on the backstretch, took the far turn two then three wide, urged right-handed and drew away then in hand nearing the wire. DIRECT LINE forwardly placed outside the speed, coaxed at the seven-sixteenths pole, chased three wide into the drive and settled for second best. JUROR off slow to begin, went three to four wide around the first turn, remained off the rail to the stretch and was along for the show. FIRE POLISH tracked off the inside, angled in on the second turn and could not rally. MY INDY chased inside then went up inside to press the leader briefly at the three-quarter pole, chased from inside to the far turn then angled three wide into the lane, drifted inward near the three-sixteenths pole and tired.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.89 44.65 56.67 1:09.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bruja Escarlata 122 1 1 1–1 1–4 1–5 1–3½ T Baze 6.40 7 Little Rachel 122 6 7 5–hd 5–3 2–3 2–8 Hernandez 1.90 8 Wicks and Chappies 122 7 3 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ Cedillo 2.60 5 Star Kissed 124 4 4 3–1½ 4–hd 5–2½ 4–½ Maldonado 10.50 3 Naansense 115 2 5 6–1 6–2½ 6–4 5–1¼ Pyfer 24.40 4 Sweet Sonny 122 3 2 2–1 2–1 4–½ 6–10 Rispoli 2.80 6 Cocoa Cents 122 5 6 7 7 7 7 Gonzalez 12.50

2 BRUJA ESCARLATA 14.80 5.20 3.20 7 LITTLE RACHEL 4.00 2.40 8 WICKS AND CHAPPIES 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $51.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-8-5) $31.72 $1 TRIFECTA (2-7-8) $78.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-1) $4.20

Winner–Bruja Escarlata Ch.f.3 by Street Boss out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $92,661 Daily Double Pool $8,327 Exacta Pool $54,228 Superfecta Pool $23,282 Trifecta Pool $31,442. Claimed–Naansense by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Bottle Neck. $1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $49.20. Pick Three Pool $28,155. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-7-1) paid $4.70.

BRUJA ESCARLATA set the pace inside, led clear under a confident ride into the stretch, drew away in the lane and held safely late. LITTLE RACHEL bumped at the start, dropped back early, advanced three to four wide around the turn, drifted inward through the stretch and finished well. WICKS AND CHAPPIES attended the pace four deep early, dropped back a bit to chase, angled in on the turn, saved ground into the lane and bested the rest. STAR KISSED chased three wide through the turn and never produced a bid. NAANSENSE raced off the pace, entered the turn along the inside, moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and never threatened. SWEET SONNY up close outside the leader, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. COCOA CENTS stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, entered the turn two wide, exited three wide into the lane and proved no menace.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.89 47.53 1:11.70 1:38.19 1:44.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Take a Leap 124 5 4 3–hd 2–½ 2–2 1–1 1–¾ Pereira 1.70 3 Meso 124 3 3 2–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–2 Hernandez 3.50 4 Invincibella 121 4 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 3–3 3–2½ Fuentes 8.00 7 Perfect Ice Storm 124 7 2 5–2 5–2 5–½ 5–½ 4–¾ Gonzalez 3.30 2 Splashing 124 2 6 4–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 4–1 5–¾ Franco 19.90 1 Madame Barbarian 124 1 5 6–5 6–4½ 6–2 6–2 6–2½ Prat 4.00 6 Lucky Ms Jones 124 6 7 7 7 7 7 7 T Baze 29.70

5 TAKE A LEAP 5.40 3.60 2.60 3 MESO 5.00 2.80 4 INVINCIBELLA (GB) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $10.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-7) $15.13 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $58.90

Winner–Take a Leap Dbb.m.5 by The Factor out of From Jump Street, by Jump Start. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Broussard Hundley (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $136,483 Daily Double Pool $9,614 Exacta Pool $80,352 Superfecta Pool $37,689 Trifecta Pool $47,692. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-2-5) paid $52.10. Pick Three Pool $11,288. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $8.60.

TAKE A LEAP stalked between rivals on the first turn, went up to press from outside on the backstretch, dueled with INVINCIBELLA around the far turn and into the lane, cleared rival mid-stretch then held over the runner-up. MESO broke in and bumped leaving the gate, pressed from inside to the five-eighths pole then chased to the far turn, remained inside to the stretch, then finished well and came back to prove a game second. INVINCIBELLA (GB) assumed command quickly, set the pace under pressure from the inside then challenged from the outside to the far turn, dueled with TAKE A LEAP and was outfinished in the late stages. PERFECT ICE STORM went three to four wide around both turns, angled out in the stretch and improved position. SPLASHING knocked into rival at the start, chased off the inside, four wide into the lane and weakened. MADAME BARBARIAN bumped by outside rival in the beginning, settled along the inside, saved ground then tipped out into the stretch and was never a factor. LUCKY MS JONES lagged behind early, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and was always outrun.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.64 43.89 56.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mr Vargas 115 5 1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5 1–4 Pyfer 5.60 7 Manhattan Up 122 6 6 7 7 6–1½ 2–nk Pereira 3.70 1 Sparky Ville 122 1 2 5–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 3–2 Maldonado 15.20 3 Ultimate Bango 122 3 7 6–2 6–1½ 5–hd 4–hd Cedillo 7.00 2 Anyportinastorm 122 2 4 2–hd 2–2 2–2 5–3½ Prat 1.90 8 Fast Cotton 124 7 3 3–1 3–2 4–2 6–1¼ Orduna-Rojas 41.20 4 Brickyard Ride 115 4 5 4–2 5–2 7 7 Centeno 2.40

5 MR VARGAS 13.20 7.40 4.20 7 MANHATTAN UP 4.80 3.20 1 SPARKY VILLE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-3) $60.25 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $185.30

Winner–Mr Vargas Ch.g.6 by Midshipman out of Play It Back, by Put It Back. Bred by Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $167,739 Daily Double Pool $19,448 Exacta Pool $96,205 Superfecta Pool $50,400 Trifecta Pool $66,099. Scratched–Ghoul (BRZ). $1 Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $258.30. Pick Three Pool $25,497. $1 Pick Four (5/6/7-2-5-5) 4 correct paid $579.40. Pick Four Pool $72,304. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5/6/7-2-5-5) 5 correct paid $502.45. Pick Five Pool $291,497.

MR VARGAS off alertly then vied four deep up the backstretch, between rivals on the turn, cleared past the three-eighths pole, drew off in the drive and won easily. MANHATTAN UP trailed the field in the early stages, took the turn four wide, came out into the stretch, rallied and edged SPARKY VILLE for second. SPARKY VILLE bumped leaving the gate, vied for the lead from inside, could not keep pace leaving the backstretch, angled out on the turn and got edged for the place. ULTIMATE BANGO knocked into rival at the start, steadied off heels soon after, raced off the rail then angled into the two path leaving the turn and passed tiring rivals for a minor award. ANYPORTINASTORM bobbled and bumped both sides leaving the gate, got bumped repeatedly by BRICKYARD RULE up the backstretch and into the turn, vied from inside around the bend, then flattened out in the lane. FAST COTTON vied five deep early, three deep around the turn, chased three wide into the lane and faded. BRICKYARD RIDE stumbled, broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, drifted inward and bumped ANYPORTINASTORM repeatedly up the backstretch, checked between rivals entering the turn, chased two to three wide around the turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.19 45.38 57.43 1:04.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Smokin Hot Bobbie 113 6 1 2–1 2–2 1–1 1–1¾ Pyfer 6.20 1 Flying Business 120 1 4 1–½ 1–½ 2–4 2–1½ T Baze 1.30 5 Zelaia 120 4 3 4–½ 4–hd 3–1 3–½ Cedillo 3.60 2 Friend of Autism 120 2 7 8 8 7–2 4–1½ Gonzalez 6.10 9 Sherilinda 120 7 8 6–½ 6–½ 6–hd 5–½ Fuentes 4.30 6 Surely a Smile 120 5 2 3–½ 3–1 4–½ 6–2 Flores 33.30 10 Kissable U 120 8 6 5–1 5–1½ 5–½ 7–2 Gutierrez 24.50 4 Justa Poppin 115 3 5 7–2½ 7–1½ 8 8 Rivera 31.70

8 SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE 14.40 6.20 3.20 1 FLYING BUSINESS 3.20 2.60 5 ZELAIA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $150.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-5-2) $23.24 $1 TRIFECTA (8-1-5) $63.50

Winner–Smokin Hot Bobbie Dbb.f.3 by Coach Bob out of Wahine, by Surf Cat. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Reina Gonzalez-Nelson &Jeff Kitchen (CA). Trainer: Reina E. Gonzalez. Owner: Curtis, Alana, Gonzalez, Reina E., Gutierrez, Matthew, Kitchen, Jeff, Lopez, Patricia and Viramontes. Mutuel Pool $140,095 Daily Double Pool $17,642 Exacta Pool $80,983 Superfecta Pool $45,474 Trifecta Pool $57,959. Scratched–Raelee, Sadie Bluegrass. $1 Pick Three (5-5-8) paid $123.90. Pick Three Pool $39,140.

SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE away quickly in the beginning, chased outside the leader then bid alongside the leader on the turn, drifted out a bit around the bend, dueled in the stretch then drew clear under a drive. FLYING BUSINESS bumped leaving the gate, sped to the front from inside, dueled with SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE around the turn and into the stretch, fought back from inside in the lane but was outkicked in the late stages. ZELAIA stalked two wide, drifted out in the lane and held the show. FRIEND OF AUTISM bumped both sides leaving the gate, traveled along the inside then tipped out leaving the turn, finished willingly and improved position. SHERILINDA bumped and steadied at the start, took the turn four wide and failed to threaten. SURELY A SMILE forwardly placed early on, chased three wide into the lane, came out some in upper stretch and weakened. KISSABLE U broke in and bumped at the start, tracked four to five wide around the turn and lacked the necessary response. JUSTA POPPIN stumbled, broke in and bumped rival in the beginning, angled to the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.76 45.82 1:10.42 1:23.54 1:36.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Clockstrikestwelve 121 2 8 9–2½ 10 5–2½ 2–½ 1–3½ Pereira 24.60 8 Miss Megan 114 8 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–4 1–1 2–½ Pyfer 7.40 5 Lucky Peridot 121 5 9 8–½ 8–2 3–hd 3–2 3–¾ Hernandez 2.70 3 Lavender 121 3 10 10 9–hd 6–2 6–7 4–2½ Gonzalez 14.00 1 Paid Informant 119 1 1 4–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1 5–3½ Cedillo 2.30 9 Princess Mo 119 9 5 3–½ 2–hd 2–2 5–1½ 6–19 Franco 9.90 10 Matera 119 10 7 5–1 5–½ 7–1½ 7–4 7–5 Prat 5.70 6 Novella 121 6 2 2–½ 4–1½ 8–2 8–3 8–7 T Baze 20.70 4 Tiz Wonderfully 121 4 3 7–2 6–½ 9–12 9 9 Van Dyke 20.60 7 Golden Iris 121 7 6 6–hd 7–1 10 dnf Gutierrez 11.20

2 CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE 51.20 19.40 8.60 8 MISS MEGAN 9.00 4.80 5 LUCKY PERIDOT 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $416.60 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $253.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-3) $959.98 $1 TRIFECTA (2-8-5) $1,251.30

Winner–Clockstrikestwelve Dbb.f.4 by New Year's Day out of Timezone, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Michael Rosenmayer. Mutuel Pool $220,739 Daily Double Pool $17,187 Exacta Pool $151,351 Superfecta Pool $69,381 Trifecta Pool $78,187. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $1,165.30. Pick Three Pool $48,315.

CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE unhurried in the early stages, angled out leaving the far turn and into the stretch, rallied to the front past the eighth pole and won going away. MISS MEGAN sped to the front in the two path, cleared into the backstretch, kicked away into the stretch, drifted out in the lane, overtaken inside the furlong pole and stayed on to secure second. LUCKY PERIDOT raced two wide around the first turn, sat off the pace, advanced three then four wide around the far turn, drifted to the inside in the lane and closed in on the top pair but flattened out in deep stretch. LAVENDER (IRE) stumbled at the start, was unhurried early on off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and showed a mild response to gain a minor award. PAID INFORMANT chased the leader from between rivals, two wide into the stretch and failed to find the needed response. PRINCESS MO went three wide around the first turn, in range outside a pair of rivals up the backstretch, chased three wide into the lane and weakened. MATERA tracked off the rail, three wide into the far turn, moved out and entered the stretch five wide and weakened. NOVELLA showed early speed and angled to the inside, chased the leader inside a pair of rivals up the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn and tired. TIZ WONDERFULLY settled in the two path and had little left for the drive. GOLDEN IRIS (GB) went three wide around the first turn then tracked outside a rival, eased on the second turn, pulled up near the eighth pole and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.75 46.29 1:11.68 1:24.62 1:37.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sensible Cat 117 6 7 6–1 6–2 3–1 2–2 1–1¾ Hernandez 4.50 4 Governor Goteven 119 4 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 3–hd 2–½ Pereira 3.40 3 Dylans Wild Cat 119 3 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 1–½ 3–¾ Prat 2.70 10 I'm So Anna 119 10 6 7–2½ 7–hd 8–4 4–1 4–3 Gonzalez 3.40 2 Super Game 117 2 2 5–1½ 5–½ 6–hd 5–hd 5–¾ Van Dyke 30.60 1 Mucha Woman 119 1 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 6–2½ 6–3½ Flores 16.00 7 Will Take a Kiss 119 7 8 9–5 9–1 9–2½ 9–2 7–1¾ T Baze 39.90 5 Miss Glorious 117 5 5 3–1½ 3–1 4–hd 8–½ 8–¾ Franco 33.10 8 Westward Breeze 118 8 10 8–2½ 8–4 7–1 7–1½ 9–1¼ Rispoli 6.10 9 Love Wins 118 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 Cedillo 38.60

6 SENSIBLE CAT 11.00 6.20 3.60 4 GOVERNOR GOTEVEN 5.00 3.60 3 DYLANS WILD CAT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $597.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $25.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-10) $25.95 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $77.10

Winner–Sensible Cat B.f.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $251,836 Daily Double Pool $29,096 Exacta Pool $120,511 Superfecta Pool $64,720 Trifecta Pool $77,716. Scratched–Eddie's New Dream. $1 Pick Three (8-2-6) paid $1,493.20. Pick Three Pool $27,449.

SENSIBLE CAT went four then three wide around the first turn, sat off the pace while off the rail, split foes at the seven-sixteenths marker, exited the far turn four wide, rallied and reeled in DYLANS WILD CAT then drew clear. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN went five then four wide on the first turn, settled off the pace, entered the far turn four wide, angled out and came six wide into the stretch and got up for the place. DYLANS WILD CAT stalked off the rail, closed in around the far turn, bid outside the leader at the quarter pole, took control then cleared rival, challenged in the late stages and yielded to the top pair. I'M SO ANNA traveled five then four wide around the first turn, stayed off the inside then swung out into the stretch, finished willingly and earned a minor award. SUPER GAME tracked a bit off the rail into the drive and finished evenly. MUCHA WOMAN sped clear from inside, came off the rail into the lane, collared by rival in upper stretch and gave way. WILL TAKE A KISS bumped leaving the gate, raced a bit greenly into and around the first turn, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. MISS GLORIOUS traveled six then five wide around the clubhouse turn, came five wide into the stretch and faded. WESTWARD BREEZE broke in and got sandwiched between rivals, took the first turn four wide, exited the far turn three wide and was not persevered with late. LOVE WINS veered in and bumped rival at the start, traveled five wide into the first turn, four wide into the stretch, drifted out in the lane and never threatened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.56 46.66 1:11.96 1:24.94 1:38.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rate for Me 122 4 9 9–2 8–2½ 5–hd 1–2 1–1¾ Orduna-Rojas 12.40 3 Blame It On Kitty 122 3 10 10 9–6 8–1½ 4–½ 2–½ Maldonado 3.70 6 Little No Way 124 6 1 5–1 6–1 4–hd 3–½ 3–nk Cedillo 3.50 5 Will Dancer 124 5 6 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 2–½ 4–½ Pereira 8.30 1 Six Point Rack 124 1 8 6–1 4–hd 6–½ 5–1 5–1¼ Prat 4.60 8 Bitter Ring Home 124 8 4 4–1½ 5–½ 9–20 8–3 6–nk Franco 8.10 2 Maxinamillion 124 2 7 7–1½ 7–2 7–hd 7–1 7–1¾ T Baze 5.50 12 Playing Through 119 10 3 3–2 3–2½ 3–½ 6–hd 8–12 Rivera 9.80 10 Mr. Esken 119 9 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 9–30 9–52 Amparan 103.00 7 Punaluu 112 7 5 8–1 10 10 10 10 Centeno 19.70

4 RATE FOR ME 26.80 11.00 5.40 3 BLAME IT ON KITTY 5.20 3.20 6 LITTLE NO WAY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $200.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $77.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-5) $350.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-6-5-1) Carryover $6,567 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $237.80

Winner–Rate for Me B.g.7 by Exchange Rate out of More for Me, by More Than Ready. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Richard S. Kaster (KY). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West, Russell, Craig and Russell, Ellie. Mutuel Pool $186,686 Daily Double Pool $76,408 Exacta Pool $120,874 Superfecta Pool $69,549 Super High Five Pool $8,758 Trifecta Pool $86,917. Claimed–Little No Way by Hollendorfer, LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Devil's Teeth, Kylemore. $1 Pick Three (2-6-4) paid $2,017.30. Pick Three Pool $123,797. $1 Pick Four (8-2-6-4) 4 correct paid $22,265.80. Pick Four Pool $415,747. $2 Pick Six (5-5-8-2-6-4) 4 out of 6 paid $498.60. Pick Six Pool $57,655. Pick Six Carryover $43,962.

RATE FOR ME bumped leaving the gate, went three wide around the first turn, angled in on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, rallied along the fence, kicked clear and held safely late. BLAME IT ON KITTY bit tight between rivals at the start, tucked inside on the first turn then moved off the rail, angled four wide into the stretch, rallied between foes through the lane and earned the place honors. LITTLE NO WAY tracked off the rail then outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, ranged up five wide into the lane, lacked the needed late punch to threaten the winner but gained the show. WILL DANCER broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, prompted the pace from inside, challenged inside rivals and vied for the lead around the far turn, drew clear in upper stretch while moving off the inside, lost command mid-stretch and got edged for third. SIX POINT RACK stalked the pace from inside, two wide in upper stretch and never produced a bid. BITTER RING HOME had early speed in the two path on the first turn then stalked the top trio into the backstretch, kept off the rail to the lane, lacked room in upper stretch, angled to the outside but could not summon the needed rally. MAXINAMILLION mid-pack in the early going, went four wide into the far turn, six wide into the stretch and flattened out. PLAYING THROUGH pressed the pace three deep, challenged around the far turn then gave way. MR. ESKEN set the pace between rivals then vied with foes around the final turn and weakened in the lane. PUNALUU went three wide around the clubhouse turn, settled off the pace, angled to the rail, was done early and eased in the stretch across the wire, then walked off following the race.