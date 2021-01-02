Horse racing newsletter: Got a spare $110,000?
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita readies for a Kentucky Derby points race on Saturday. I don’t know about you, but didn’t yesterday feel like a Saturday?
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
One of the worst things about the holiday season is figuring out what to buy for somebody who pretty much has what they want and need. My wife got a coffeemaker (I know, so romantic), a subscription to BroadwayHD and a couple other things. And then it came to my inbox, a week late, from the Thoroughbred Owners of California. (For the record, I’m not an owner, just get the emails … for now.)
TOC members can take advantage of a special deal from Sentient Jet for a 20-hour Jet Card starting at $5,480 an hour. That’s about a $400-an-hour break from normal pricing and the minimum number of hours was dropped from 25 to 20. I mean, how you can pass up such a deal? So, I checked the seat cushions for a spare $110,000.
There’s more if you take this deal of a lifetime: You get one free hour of flight time, presumably not the first hour and then you can cancel, and also a $2,000 betting voucher for Santa Anita or Del Mar.
Now, I’m not unfamiliar to private jet travel. I was on one … once. It was 1991 when a horse aficionado friend of mine decided to take a few of us to Churchill Downs for the Breeders’ Cup. I wasn’t covering racing then, so there was no conflict of interest. We met at Santa Monica Airport about 4 a.m., flew to Louisville, watched the races, and flew right back. Long but fun day.
So, here we are almost 30 years later and this new deal (apologies to FDR) comes up. As the email said: “Getting where you need to go safely, securely and quickly has always been a luxury, but in today’s world, it’s a necessity.”
Yup, private air travel usually comes up third in surveys, behind a roof over your head and food on the table, as a life necessity.
If you haven’t picked up on the sarcasm so far, you’re probably not a usual reader of this newsletter. As a journalist, my outrage threshold is lower than average folk. Here we are in the midst of a horrific public health emergency, owners in Northern California can’t run their horses, making paying the feed bills difficult, and all the other issues that come with racing in California. Plus, most of the horse owners in California are regular folks with just a few horses and aren’t the super-rich.
How tone-deaf to the current problems can the TOC possibly be?
So, I texted Gary Fenton, one of the big shots at the TOC and managing partner of Little Red Feather Racing. He got right back to me.
“Through NTRA Advantage, the TOC has deals with marketing partners and members save significantly from Sentient, John Deere, Office Depot, Sherwin Williams, Big Ass Fans etc.,” Fenton said. “TOC has members from all socioeconomic backgrounds and any money TOC receives from our marketing partners is obviously and ultimately for the benefit of all members.
“Marketing Sentient at this time might appear tone-deaf to some, but the alternative is turning down marketing revenue that helps purses and I’m not sure that is the right call either. I’ll discuss with [TOC president and CEO] Greg [Avioli] and the other board members. It’s a sensitive and difficult time for many, not just our members, and we certainly don’t mean to upset anyone.”
Thanks, Gary, a very reasonable and thoughtful response.
I’ve only got one question left. Are you supposed to tip your private pilot, and if so, how much?
Enjoying this newsletter?
Santa Anita review
A lot of credit to be dished out in relation to Friday’s running of the Grade 2 $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes back at 6 ½ furlongs on turf, but not the downhill course. First, trainer Peter Miller claimed Hembree at 6 (now 7) after winning an allowance/optional claimer dirt race and comes back next out and wins a Grade 2 turf race. Then there is jockey Joel Rosario, who stuck to the plan and rode the rail from last to first, even squeezing through a very small hole near the top of the stretch to take the lead. And, I guess some credit has to go to Hembree for winning the race by three-quarters of a length.
Hembree paid $12.40, $6.20 and $3.60. True Valor was second, followed by Blizkrieg, Texas Wedge, Chaos Theory, Wildman Jack and P R Radio Star.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “Brilliant, it really was just a fantastic ride by Joel [Rosario], that’s why he’s one of the world’s best. He’s a very fast horse, he runs fast figures and fast Beyers. The question to me was whether the six and a half was too short for him, but he answered the question the right way.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “Pete told me to let him be early and try to make one run with him. He broke well and I thought we were in a good spot, not too far off the lead. He made a nice move around the turn and when that other horse came to him, he tried very hard.”
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita has yet another strong card for Saturday, nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are two stakes races, a Grade 2 and a Kentucky Derby points race. Five of the races will be on the turf, including three on the new chute. Things seem to be going well on this new addition to Santa Anita.
Let’s look at the two stakes races.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes: This is for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. It’s a field of seven led by Count Again, the 2-1 favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Juan Hernandez. The 6-year-old gelding is making his second start for D’Amato after coming from the barn of Gail Cox, who was racing in Canada. He is four-of-eight lifetime and is coming off a Grade 2 win in the Seabiscuit Handicap at Del Mar. In September, he won a Grade 3 at Woodbine. Anothertwistafate is the second choice, at 5-2, for Peter Miller and Joel Rosario. This 5-year-old ran in the 2019 Preakness, finishing 10th and then was off until September o2020 and won a Grade 3 at Emerald Downs. Last out he was fourth in the Seabiscuit. Post is around 3:35 p.m.
Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes: Authentic won this race last year, so, maybe this is one you should note. It’s a Kentucky Derby points race, although not enough points to make a big difference. There are five starters in the one-mile race with all eyes on Life Is Good, who is the 2-5 favorite. He’s only run once, a 9 ½-length win in a maiden special at Del Mar. But he’s trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith. That alone gets your attention with a 3-year-old. The second favorite, at 5-2, is Parnelli for John Shirreffs and Drayden Van Dyke. After three seconds, he won in his fourth attempt to break his maiden. This will be his fourth race at a mile and last out, he seemed to figured out how to extend at the finish. Shirreffs likes to bring his horses along slowly, so we likely haven’t seen his best. Post is close to 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 6, 10, 6, 10, 10, 7, 5, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Potantico (8-1)
Potantico gets first time Umberto Rispoli on Saturday, who rode the favorite last out to a win but lands here at 8-1. Trainer Vladimir Cerin is 24% beaten favorite. This is a jockey riding value angle today in a wide-open race.
Friday’s result: Goalie, under a masterful ride from Flavien Prat, sat off the pace into the stretch and then found a seam on the outside to power home and win by a head bob on the line. Goalie was bet down to 4-1 and paid $10.60 for the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gravesend Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Stan the Man (9-5)
1:45 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Mutassabeq (5-2)
3:35 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Count Again (2-1)
4:05 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Life Is Good (2-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Favorite Five (9-2)
He is big bodied, well-bred and with solid connections, this colt does tend to have troubled trips, yet he has earned strong figures in each his last four efforts against quality opponents. He also raced in the Governor’s Cup Futurity last year - an effort that surely raises his status as a top contender in this event. In his most recent effort against trial rivals 41 nights ago, this runner got rather rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking slow and getting bumped back to lose multiple lengths at the gate opening. After the tough start, this entrant finished better than looked while running seventh under a hold late. The number earned in that event makes him my pick to hit the board at a medium mutuel price.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 1.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.24 45.24 1:10.64 1:35.97 2:00.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Goalie
|124
|1
|6–½
|6–½
|6–½
|5–½
|4–1½
|1–ns
|Prat
|4.30
|3
|Lure Him In
|122
|3
|7–2½
|7–2
|7–2
|6–1
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Hernandez
|5.20
|5
|Rustic Canyon
|124
|4
|5–1½
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–1¼
|Gonzalez
|13.70
|6
|Three Ay Em
|124
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–5
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|1.50
|9
|Keystone Field
|117
|8
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–½
|5–3½
|Pyfer
|5.50
|8
|M Town Gem
|122
|7
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.90
|7
|Storm the Bastille
|122
|6
|3–3
|3–2
|3–½
|2–½
|6–1½
|7–19
|Pereira
|9.30
|2
|Hong Kong Cowboy
|115
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|7–1
|8
|8
|Centeno
|60.50
|1
|GOALIE
|10.60
|5.40
|4.00
|3
|LURE HIM IN
|5.40
|3.60
|5
|RUSTIC CANYON
|7.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$26.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-6)
|$61.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$96.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 1-3-5-6-9)
|Carryover $2,613
Winner–Goalie Dbb.c.4 by Bodemeister out of My Tina, by Bertrando. Bred by Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc. and Lombardi, Michael V.. Mutuel Pool $287,651 Exacta Pool $164,337 Superfecta Pool $62,244 Trifecta Pool $108,268 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,424. Scratched–Ronamo.
GOALIE brushed by outside rival at the start, allowed to settled off the pace near the inside, came out and bumped rival entering the stretch, rallied between and got up. LURE HIM IN bumped leaving the gate, settled outside a rival, bumped from inside entering the stretch, rallied through the final furlong and missed. RUSTIC CANYON raced mid-pack early, went up inside a pair of rivals near the seven-sixteenths pole, tipped out at the top of the lane, bid outside the leader at the eighth pole, gained command and got caught in the closing moments. THREE AY EM trailed the field early and angled to the inside, angled out around the final turn, angled back inside in the stretch and finished well for a minor share. KEYSTONE FIELD off a bit slow and bothered at the start, vied outside a pair of rivals first time through the stretch then cleared approaching the seven-eighths. M TOWN GEM broke out, tracked the pace outside a rival, got knocked into rival entering the stretch and could not rally. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) vied for the lead between rivals early then stalked the leader past the finish line first time around, raced outside a rival then three deep at the half-mile marker, traveled two to three wide around the final turn and weakened. HONG KONG COWBOY bumped outside rival, stumbled, almost losing the rider in the process, brushed inside rival soon after, had rider regain his left-iron then vied for the lead from inside into the stretch first time around, ceded the lead to KEYSTONE FIELD and stalked from inside then moved out into the two path, weakened and was eased in the stretch and walked off. RAIL ON HILL ZERO FEET.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.66 47.28 1:12.04 1:24.77 1:37.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Paige Runner
|120
|5
|4
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–3
|1–7¼
|Maldonado
|2.20
|3
|Noble Contessa
|122
|3
|1
|1–1
|2–3
|2–4
|2–5
|2–4¼
|Rosario
|0.80
|4
|Meso
|120
|4
|3
|3–8½
|3–8
|3–4
|3–4
|3–2
|Hernandez
|3.10
|2
|Don't Stop Lookin
|115
|2
|2
|4–2½
|4–5
|4–10
|4–10
|4–9
|Centeno
|21.10
|1
|Posh Holly
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Figueroa
|22.90
|6
|PAIGE RUNNER
|6.40
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|NOBLE CONTESSA
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|MESO
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$35.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2)
|$1.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$4.65
Winner–Paige Runner B.m.5 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $178,754 Daily Double Pool $41,833 Exacta Pool $83,969 Superfecta Pool $29,214 Trifecta Pool $56,692. Claimed–Noble Contessa by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Imperial Creed.
PAIGE RUNNER went three then two wide around the first turn, pressed outside then headed rival to duel for command, put a head in front near the half-mile point, lost the lead at the seven-sixteenths, regained the lead nearing the quarter pole, kicked clear of inside rival and drew off. NOBLE CONTESSA off alertly, sped to the front and steered to the rail, set the pace inside then dueled for command, lost the lead at the halfway point then regained command nearing the far turn, relinquished control again approaching the quarter pole and could not match the winner in the stretch. MESO stalked a bit off the rail then two to three wide around the far turn and held the show. DON'T STOP LOOKIN traveled along the inside then two wide around the first turn, sat well off the pace up the backstretch, raced two wide into the lane and made no impact. POSH HOLLY (IRE) raced along the inside then angled out on the first turn, trailed far off the pace and was never a factor.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.94 44.87 56.53 1:08.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Translate
|124
|5
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3½
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|8
|Irish Aura
|124
|8
|1
|1–½
|2–2
|2–2
|2–nk
|Gonzalez
|4.90
|4
|Sweet Devil
|124
|4
|5
|4–1
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–2
|Rispoli
|5.50
|1
|Nurse Goodbody
|124
|1
|7
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|6.00
|7
|Shezaghost
|124
|7
|4
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–2½
|5–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.50
|6
|Naansense
|117
|6
|2
|3–1
|4–1
|5–hd
|6–3¾
|Pyfer
|32.20
|3
|Awesome Pamela
|124
|3
|8
|8–12
|8–8
|8–5
|7–¾
|Desormeaux
|38.20
|9
|Wild Ride
|124
|9
|6
|5–1
|7–4½
|7–2½
|8–7
|Amparan
|107.60
|2
|Rays Darlinkle
|117
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Centeno
|88.30
|5
|TRANSLATE
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|8
|IRISH AURA
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|SWEET DEVIL
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$6.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-1)
|$4.57
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-4-1-7)
|$109.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4)
|$8.55
Winner–Translate B.f.4 by Tonalist out of Sweet Interlude, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Gabe Grossberg (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: John Grossi's Racing Corp.. Mutuel Pool $314,734 Daily Double Pool $23,124 Exacta Pool $218,103 Superfecta Pool $102,437 Super High Five Pool $9,451 Trifecta Pool $157,843. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-5) paid $16.05. Pick Three Pool $83,266.
TRANSLATE chased the speed from inside then angled outside the leader and applied pressured, headed foe and put a nose in front at the quarter pole, put IRISH AURA away in upper stretch and kicked clear in the final furlong. IRISH AURA sped to the front, steered inward and received pressure from TRANSLATE, held a short lead through the turn then lost command at the quarter pole, could not go on with the winner in the final furlong and held the place. SWEET DEVIL chased from inside then two wide into the drive and weakened. NURSE GOODBODY tracked along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch and went evenly in the late stages. SHEZAGHOST chased outside a rival up the backstretch, between foes around the bend the bend, roused in the lane and could not offer the needed response. NAANSENSE chased outside a rival then three wide around the bend and flattened in the furlong grounds. AWESOME PAMELA off slow to begin, raced well off the pace, angled out upper stretch and proved no menace. WILD RIDE tossed head and came away a bit slowly, traveled in range from outside, raced outside a pair of rivals through the turn and faded. RAYS DARLINKLE off slow at the start and took some time to settle into stride, took the turn two wide and never got involved.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.66 47.73 1:12.52 1:25.34 1:38.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Destiny's Journey
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|4.50
|6
|Lulumaru
|122
|5
|6
|6
|5–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|Franco
|14.50
|1
|Eternal Endeavour
|122
|1
|3
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|3–2
|3–6
|Prat
|1.60
|4
|Side Effect
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|Pereira
|10.30
|3
|Mongolian Window
|122
|3
|2
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|5–nk
|Fuentes
|4.50
|7
|Just Grace
|113
|6
|5
|3–½
|2–hd
|5–3
|5–1½
|6
|Pyfer
|2.30
|2
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|11.00
|5.80
|3.60
|6
|LULUMARU
|11.20
|4.60
|1
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$60.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4)
|$87.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1)
|$82.05
Winner–Destiny's Journey B.f.4 by Paynter out of Destiny Calls, by With Approval. Bred by Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $241,144 Daily Double Pool $26,857 Exacta Pool $128,608 Superfecta Pool $50,715 Trifecta Pool $92,859. Claimed–Just Grace by Leon Scott. Trainer: Quinn Howey. Scratched–Blushing Bay.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $18.25. Pick Three Pool $30,571.
DESTINY'S JOURNEY established the front early, showed the way to the far turn, challenged from outside at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the stretch, dueled and regained command at the eighth pole, drifted out in the lane and gamely prevailed. LULUMARU chased three wide around the first turn, moved out into the four path on the backstretch, ranged up four wide around the turn and headed the leader at the quarter pole, took a short lead into the lane, lost command at the eighth pole, drifted out in the drive and finished gamely to the wire. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked from inside, saved ground then shifted two wide into the stretch, chased the top pair in the drive then angled inside and finished a game third. SIDE EFFECT (GB) traveled three wide then between rivals and weakened. MONGOLIAN WINDOW settled off the pace, raced two to three wide into the lane, angled in upper stretch and lacked a rally. JUST GRACE went four wide around the first turn, three deep into and around the second bend and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.82 44.88 57.35 1:10.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|I Got No Munny
|124
|2
|6
|6–1
|4–2½
|3–1
|1–1½
|Hernandez
|5.20
|4
|Follow the Lute
|124
|4
|5
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|4.90
|6
|Midnight Mystery
|124
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|3–2¼
|Cedillo
|1.20
|1
|Candy Fury
|124
|1
|3
|2–½
|3–1½
|4–4
|4–3¾
|Fuentes
|22.70
|5
|Mr Verracity
|124
|5
|4
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–3
|5–3¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|13.70
|3
|Tiz Vicious
|124
|3
|7
|5–hd
|6–3
|6–3
|6–8
|Desormeaux
|2.40
|7
|Bushido's Way
|124
|7
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Amparan
|71.60
|2
|I GOT NO MUNNY
|12.40
|6.20
|3.60
|4
|FOLLOW THE LUTE
|5.40
|3.40
|6
|MIDNIGHT MYSTERY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$61.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$26.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-1)
|$33.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-6-1-5)
|$1,484.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$39.30
Winner–I Got No Munny Ch.g.4 by Munnings out of Island Love Song, by Dehere. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ferro Family Trust, Deberdt, Bruno, Connor, Larry and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $279,253 Daily Double Pool $29,306 Exacta Pool $159,046 Superfecta Pool $70,203 Super High Five Pool $7,782 Trifecta Pool $112,884. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $30.55. Pick Three Pool $73,681. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-2-2) 1149 tickets with 4 correct paid $123.70. Pick Four Pool $186,230. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6-5-2-2) 603 tickets with 5 correct paid $838.60. Pick Five Pool $587,756.
I GOT NO MUNNY off a bit slow to begin, chased between then moved inside, angled out into the stretch, rallied four wide and drove clear. FOLLOW THE LUTE attended the pace three deep, bid outside the top pair around the turn, got bumped by MIDNIGHT MISTERY at the sixteenth pole and stayed on to regain the place. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY dueled for the lead outside a rival, inched ahead at the five-sixteenths, carried a short lead to the eighth pole, drifted out and bumped rival at with a sixteenth to go and yielded late. CANDY FURY dueled from inside into and around the turn and could not match the the top trio in the final fulrong. MR VERRACITY raced five deep early then three deep into the turn, came four wide off the turn and never produced a bid. TIZ VICIOUS forwardly placed early on, raced between rivals into the turn, traveled two wide then moved to the rail around the bend, shifted back into the two path leaving the turn and weakened. BUSHIDO'S WAY tracked four wide into the turn, lost ground around while angling down to the two path, angled back out entering the stretch and had little left.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.44 44.29 56.50 1:09.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Catemaco
|124
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–4
|Hernandez
|14.30
|8
|Scary Fast Smile
|124
|8
|2
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–3½
|2–nk
|T Baze
|2.30
|3
|Starship Chewbacca
|124
|3
|6
|4–2
|2–1
|2–½
|3–5
|Pereira
|6.70
|7
|Queen's Code
|124
|7
|1
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Smith
|2.50
|1
|Star Racer
|124
|1
|7
|7–3
|7–hd
|6–3
|5–¾
|Rosario
|3.60
|6
|The Little H Man
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|5–1
|6–12
|Gonzalez
|7.60
|5
|Stir the Pot
|124
|5
|5
|2–½
|6–1½
|8
|7–6
|Cedillo
|52.00
|4
|Square Root
|124
|4
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|7–½
|8
|Gutierrez
|17.50
|2
|CATEMACO
|30.60
|10.00
|5.80
|8
|SCARY FAST SMILE
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|STARSHIP CHEWBACCA
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$151.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$56.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-7)
|$65.06
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-3-7-1)
|$2,468.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3)
|$93.20
Winner–Catemaco Dbb.c.4 by Girolamo out of Diaphanous, by Unbridled. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $370,921 Daily Double Pool $35,918 Exacta Pool $219,458 Superfecta Pool $100,377 Super High Five Pool $6,475 Trifecta Pool $157,715. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $176.90. Pick Three Pool $59,412.
CATEMACO vied for the lead from inside early then cleared near the half-mile pole, traveled a bit off the rail through the turn, inched away in upper stretch and widened in the late stages. SCARY FAST SMILE tracked outside a rival, raced five wide into the turn, advanced while angling a few paths around the turn and edged rival for the second. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA chased off the rail then closed in along the inside, steadied off the heels of the leader into the turn, remained inside to the stretch and got outkicked for the place. QUEEN'S CODE tracked off the rail, angled in on the turn, steered back out at the top of the lane and kept on for a minor award. STAR RACER settled off the pace, saved ground to the stretch and improved position. THE LITTLE H MAN dropped back early, raced three wide then angled four wide into the stretch and passed tired rivals. STIR THE POT broke in and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep early then chased the leader four wide into the turn, moved down into the three path around the bend and faded. SQUARE ROOT bumped at the start, vied between foes early then chased the winner into the turn, went two wide into the stretch and faded.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Joe Hernandez Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.56 44.13 1:07.95 1:13.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hembree
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|4–hd
|1–¾
|Rosario
|5.20
|5
|True Valour
|120
|4
|2
|4–1
|5–½
|2–hd
|2–3¼
|Van Dyke
|7.10
|6
|Blitzkrieg
|122
|5
|5
|5–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|3–½
|Espinoza
|4.40
|1
|Texas Wedge
|120
|1
|1
|3–½
|4–1
|6–½
|4–½
|Prat
|4.30
|8
|Chaos Theory
|122
|7
|6
|6–4
|6–½
|7
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|4.20
|7
|Wildman Jack
|122
|6
|3
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–½
|6–2¼
|Cedillo
|2.40
|2
|P R Radio Star
|120
|2
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|5–1
|7
|Hernandez
|18.90
|4
|HEMBREE
|12.40
|6.20
|3.60
|5
|TRUE VALOUR (IRE)
|7.40
|5.00
|6
|BLITZKRIEG
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$156.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$40.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-1)
|$100.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6)
|$110.05
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-5-6-1-8)
|Carryover $6,652
Winner–Hembree Dbb.h.7 by Proud Citizen out of Knockatrina, by Langfuhr. Bred by Derby Lane Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Tom Kagele. Mutuel Pool $491,080 Daily Double Pool $48,803 Exacta Pool $244,557 Superfecta Pool $85,295 Trifecta Pool $143,610 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,718. Scratched–Encoder, Mesut, Ohio (BRZ), Oiseau de Guerre.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $199.80. Pick Three Pool $73,556.
HEMBREE trailed up the backstretch, gained ground nearing the turn, saved ground around the turn, slipped through along the inside and outclosed TRUE VALOUR in the late stages. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) up close early then chased between foes to the turn, raced two wide then angled out into the lane, raced five wide in upper stretch, led briefly past the eighth pole but got outkicked by the winner in deep stretch. BLITZKRIEG showed early speed then was put in a bit tight between rivals early, dropped back a bit to chase, raced outside a pair of rivals then bid three wide upper stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole then was quickly overtaken and held the show. TEXAS WEDGE vied for the lead from inside early then chased the leader into the turn, moved out into the two path into the stretch, lacked room off heels and angled out at the eighth pole, then finished willingly through the final sixteenth. CHAOS THEORY jumped the track crossing surfaces early, chased from the outside, went three wide into the turn then angled five wide into the lane and lacked a rally. WILDMAN JACK vied three deep for the lead then pressed from outside, headed rival at the quarter pole, led upper stretch, then lost command at the eighth pole and weakened in the late stages. P R RADIO STAR vied for command between rivals then inched ahead to take control, held a short lead into the turn, challenged by rival at the quarter pole, fought back inside into the stretch, then gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.00 44.66 56.64 1:09.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Let's Rejoyce
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Gonzalez
|7.50
|1
|El Diablo Rojo
|122
|1
|7
|6–2
|5–½
|3–2
|2–¾
|Prat
|12.00
|6
|Gate Speed
|115
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–2½
|Pyfer
|3.50
|9
|Dark Prince
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|4–½
|Rosario
|3.30
|2
|Eel Point
|115
|2
|8
|7–hd
|7–2
|8–2½
|5–¾
|Centeno
|3.90
|8
|Holden the Lute
|122
|8
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–2
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|6.10
|7
|Union Dance
|122
|7
|4
|3–1
|4–hd
|6–1
|7–nk
|Maldonado
|20.40
|4
|Threearchbaymafia
|122
|4
|6
|5–hd
|6–5
|5–½
|8–3
|Hernandez
|11.10
|5
|Flat White
|120
|5
|3
|8–5
|8–hd
|9
|9
|Pereira
|13.90
|3
|LET'S REJOYCE
|17.00
|7.20
|4.80
|1
|EL DIABLO ROJO
|11.40
|6.20
|6
|GATE SPEED
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$97.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$78.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-9)
|$198.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)
|$235.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 3-1-6-9-2)
|Carryover $19,260
Winner–Let's Rejoyce B.g.4 by Kafwain out of Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $381,660 Daily Double Pool $54,960 Exacta Pool $245,913 Superfecta Pool $104,131 Trifecta Pool $163,148 X-5 Super High Five Pool $16,521. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $417.45. Pick Three Pool $76,034.
LET'S REJOYCE prompted the pace from inside then moved up to duel for the lead, took control in upper stretch and drew clear under right-handed encouragement. EL DIABLO ROJO chased along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out in the drive and got up for the place honors. GATE SPEED broke out and bumped rival at the start, bumped with FLAT WHITE early, set the pace outside a rival then dueled into and around the turn, held a short lead into the stretch then was overtaken by the winner and got outkicked for second. DARK PRINCE threw head and broke slow at the start, raced two wide through the turn, angled out in the lane and produced a mild rally. EEL POINT stalked from inside to the lane and was outfinished for a minor award. HOLDEN THE LUTE broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased five wide then four deep around the turn, came five wide into the stretch and flattened out. UNION DANCE bumped both sides leaving the gate, traveled three deep then chased three wide into the stretch, bumped by inside rival at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, bumped outside rival at the three-sixteenths pole and also weakened. FLAT WHITE bumped with rival early, tracked off the inside, went three wide into the turn, angled in a bit then back out into the three path leaving the bend and came up empty.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.71 44.92 56.64 1:08.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Rock Your World
|124
|8
|5
|3–1
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–1¾
|Rosario
|2.30
|4
|Harbored Memories
|124
|4
|9
|8–1
|7–hd
|3–1½
|2–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.90
|1
|Gregory's Pride
|124
|1
|8
|5–½
|4–½
|2–1
|3–3½
|Hernandez
|3.30
|3
|Eagle Chief
|117
|3
|7
|7–1½
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–1¼
|Centeno
|32.30
|10
|Got Curly
|124
|10
|2
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|Gutierrez
|10.40
|9
|Goldini
|124
|9
|11
|10–1
|9–1
|8–hd
|6–2
|Fuentes
|41.10
|7
|Zoffa
|124
|7
|10
|11–½
|8–1½
|7–½
|7–1¾
|Desormeaux
|25.60
|6
|Amanofmystature
|124
|6
|4
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–1
|8–hd
|Prat
|3.20
|12
|Hubris
|117
|12
|3
|12
|12
|12
|9–2
|Pyfer
|30.00
|11
|Butkus
|124
|11
|1
|4–hd
|10–½
|10–hd
|10–hd
|Cedillo
|15.80
|2
|Me B Bubba T
|124
|2
|6
|2–½
|3–1
|9–4
|11–2
|Gonzalez
|29.50
|5
|Great Story
|124
|5
|12
|9–½
|11–4½
|11–½
|12
|Maldonado
|44.50
|8
|ROCK YOUR WORLD
|6.60
|4.80
|3.40
|4
|HARBORED MEMORIES
|9.60
|6.60
|1
|GREGORY'S PRIDE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$53.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$29.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-1-3)
|$230.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-1-3-10)
|$9,566.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-1)
|$71.75
Winner–Rock Your World Dbb.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla, David Michael. Mutuel Pool $605,663 Daily Double Pool $210,041 Exacta Pool $412,109 Superfecta Pool $197,198 Super High Five Pool $62,509 Trifecta Pool $291,162. Scratched–Sierra Pass.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-8) paid $82.00. Pick Three Pool $371,137. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-3-8/13) 335 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,876.65. Pick Four Pool $823,659. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-4-3-8/13) 59 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,354.30. Pick Five Pool $723,147. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-2-4-3-8/13) 7 tickets with 6 correct paid $13,145.24. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $161,915. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $37,070.
ROCK YOUR WORLD up close outside the top pair, vied three deep on the turn, took the lead at the quarter pole, kicked clear upper stretch and was ridden out in the late stages. HARBORED MEMORIES brushed leaving the gate, settled off the pace, raced two wide around the turn, angled out in the lane, rallied and gained the place. GREGORY'S PRIDE stalked along the inside, shifted three wide into the stretch and lost the place. EAGLE CHIEF raced between foes and steadied off heels near the half-mile pole, continued between rivals around the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, five wide in upper stretch and never produced a bid. GOT CURLY stumbled at the start, stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch, moved out further and was seven wide in upper stretch and flattened out. GOLDINI settled well off the rail then angled in on the turn, steered out in upper stretch and finished willingly. ZOFFA unhurried in the beginning and steered to the inside, saved ground around the turn then tipped out in the stretch and never threatened. AMANOFMYSTATURE dueled outside a rival up the backstretch then vied between foes around the turn, chased the winner into the drive and weakened. HUBRIS jumped the track crossing surfaces early, dropped back to trail the field, came four wide into the stretch and faded. BUTKUS in range four deep early, angled in some around the bend and faded. ME B BUBBA T dueled from inside, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn, lost contact and chased the winner into the stretch and gave way. GREAT STORY broke in and brushed rival leaving the gate, went three wide into the lane and never responded to urging.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$112,831
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$137,198
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,778,685
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$11,028,714
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, January 2.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|On Easy Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|2
|Silent Musketier
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Samuel Nichols
|20-1
|3
|Waraire
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|4
|Afleeting Life
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Joshua M. Litt
|30-1
|5
|Oculus
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|50-1
|6
|Uncle Ray
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|7
|Mulholland Highway
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|8
|Frasard
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Leonard Powell
|2-1
|9
|Holy Emperor
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|8-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Coalinga Road
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Carla Gaines
|9-5
|2
|Lightning Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|6-1
|3
|Popular Kid
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|20,000
|4
|Tizhotndusty
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|J. Eric Kruljac
|9-2
|5
|Crooked Finger Ray
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|6
|Next Flight
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Golden Journey
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|2
|Shvere Arbeter
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|3
|Judy With Grace
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|20-1
|4
|The Gee Factor
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|5
|Freedom Flyer
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|6
|American Heights
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|7
|Military Princess
|Francisco Amparan
|124
|John Cisneros
|50-1
|8
|Stressed
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|9
|Smitten by Kitten
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|10
|Hyland Haven
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Flat Out Joy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|2
|Raneem
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|3
|Queen Stormborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|4
|Brittle and Yoo
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|5
|Claro Que Si
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|6
|Little Miss Ellie
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiergarten
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|12-1
|2
|Jeanne B
|Francisco Amparan
|124
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|3
|Karalinka
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Jamey R. Thomas
|8-1
|4
|Majestic Steps
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|5
|K P Kan Do
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|6
|Ragged Rose
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|7
|Bleu Ballon
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Sean McCarthy
|6-1
|8
|Avisse
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|9
|Malibu Hannah
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|10
|Katerini
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fortune Ticket
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|30-1
|2
|Bold Endeavor
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|3
|Tizamagician
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|4
|Ekklesia
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|5
|Potantico
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|6
|Kershaw
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|62,500
|7
|Kanderel
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|8
|Paladar
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|9
|Shooters Shoot
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|10
|King Abner
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Gabriel Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cleopatra's Strike
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|2
|Next Shares
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|3
|Bob and Jackie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Multiplier
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|5
|Count Again
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|6
|Anothertwistafate
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|7
|Bowies Hero
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Sham Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Medina Spirit
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Waspirant
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|3
|Parnelli
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|4
|Uncle Boogie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|5
|Life Is Good
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|2-5
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|El Tigre Terrible
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|Ghoul
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|62,500
|3
|Ultimate Bango
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|62,500
|4
|Mesut
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|6
|Prodigal Son
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|7
|Sparky Ville
|Mike Smith
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|62,500
|8
|Lincoln City
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|9
|Oiseau de Guerre
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|10
|Encoder
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|62,500
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.