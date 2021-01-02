Horse racing newsletter: Got a spare $110,000?

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 1. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.24 45.24 1:10.64 1:35.97 2:00.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Goalie 124 1 6–½ 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 4–1½ 1–ns Prat 4.30 3 Lure Him In 122 3 7–2½ 7–2 7–2 6–1 3–hd 2–nk Hernandez 5.20 5 Rustic Canyon 124 4 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 3–1¼ Gonzalez 13.70 6 Three Ay Em 124 5 8 8 8 8 7–5 4–nk Rispoli 1.50 9 Keystone Field 117 8 1–hd 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–½ 5–3½ Pyfer 5.50 8 M Town Gem 122 7 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1 4–½ 5–hd 6–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 7.90 7 Storm the Bastille 122 6 3–3 3–2 3–½ 2–½ 6–1½ 7–19 Pereira 9.30 2 Hong Kong Cowboy 115 2 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 7–1 8 8 Centeno 60.50

1 GOALIE 10.60 5.40 4.00 3 LURE HIM IN 5.40 3.60 5 RUSTIC CANYON 7.80

$1 EXACTA (1-3) $26.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-6) $61.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $96.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 1-3-5-6-9) Carryover $2,613

Winner–Goalie Dbb.c.4 by Bodemeister out of My Tina, by Bertrando. Bred by Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc. and Lombardi, Michael V.. Mutuel Pool $287,651 Exacta Pool $164,337 Superfecta Pool $62,244 Trifecta Pool $108,268 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,424. Scratched–Ronamo.

GOALIE brushed by outside rival at the start, allowed to settled off the pace near the inside, came out and bumped rival entering the stretch, rallied between and got up. LURE HIM IN bumped leaving the gate, settled outside a rival, bumped from inside entering the stretch, rallied through the final furlong and missed. RUSTIC CANYON raced mid-pack early, went up inside a pair of rivals near the seven-sixteenths pole, tipped out at the top of the lane, bid outside the leader at the eighth pole, gained command and got caught in the closing moments. THREE AY EM trailed the field early and angled to the inside, angled out around the final turn, angled back inside in the stretch and finished well for a minor share. KEYSTONE FIELD off a bit slow and bothered at the start, vied outside a pair of rivals first time through the stretch then cleared approaching the seven-eighths. M TOWN GEM broke out, tracked the pace outside a rival, got knocked into rival entering the stretch and could not rally. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) vied for the lead between rivals early then stalked the leader past the finish line first time around, raced outside a rival then three deep at the half-mile marker, traveled two to three wide around the final turn and weakened. HONG KONG COWBOY bumped outside rival, stumbled, almost losing the rider in the process, brushed inside rival soon after, had rider regain his left-iron then vied for the lead from inside into the stretch first time around, ceded the lead to KEYSTONE FIELD and stalked from inside then moved out into the two path, weakened and was eased in the stretch and walked off. RAIL ON HILL ZERO FEET.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.66 47.28 1:12.04 1:24.77 1:37.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Paige Runner 120 5 4 2–2 1–hd 1–½ 1–3 1–7¼ Maldonado 2.20 3 Noble Contessa 122 3 1 1–1 2–3 2–4 2–5 2–4¼ Rosario 0.80 4 Meso 120 4 3 3–8½ 3–8 3–4 3–4 3–2 Hernandez 3.10 2 Don't Stop Lookin 115 2 2 4–2½ 4–5 4–10 4–10 4–9 Centeno 21.10 1 Posh Holly 122 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 Figueroa 22.90

6 PAIGE RUNNER 6.40 2.80 2.10 3 NOBLE CONTESSA 2.40 2.10 4 MESO 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2) $1.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $4.65

Winner–Paige Runner B.m.5 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $178,754 Daily Double Pool $41,833 Exacta Pool $83,969 Superfecta Pool $29,214 Trifecta Pool $56,692. Claimed–Noble Contessa by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Imperial Creed.

PAIGE RUNNER went three then two wide around the first turn, pressed outside then headed rival to duel for command, put a head in front near the half-mile point, lost the lead at the seven-sixteenths, regained the lead nearing the quarter pole, kicked clear of inside rival and drew off. NOBLE CONTESSA off alertly, sped to the front and steered to the rail, set the pace inside then dueled for command, lost the lead at the halfway point then regained command nearing the far turn, relinquished control again approaching the quarter pole and could not match the winner in the stretch. MESO stalked a bit off the rail then two to three wide around the far turn and held the show. DON'T STOP LOOKIN traveled along the inside then two wide around the first turn, sat well off the pace up the backstretch, raced two wide into the lane and made no impact. POSH HOLLY (IRE) raced along the inside then angled out on the first turn, trailed far off the pace and was never a factor.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.94 44.87 56.53 1:08.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Translate 124 5 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3½ Van Dyke 0.70 8 Irish Aura 124 8 1 1–½ 2–2 2–2 2–nk Gonzalez 4.90 4 Sweet Devil 124 4 5 4–1 3–½ 3–2½ 3–2 Rispoli 5.50 1 Nurse Goodbody 124 1 7 7–1 5–hd 4–½ 4–1¾ Pereira 6.00 7 Shezaghost 124 7 4 6–hd 6–1 6–2½ 5–½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.50 6 Naansense 117 6 2 3–1 4–1 5–hd 6–3¾ Pyfer 32.20 3 Awesome Pamela 124 3 8 8–12 8–8 8–5 7–¾ Desormeaux 38.20 9 Wild Ride 124 9 6 5–1 7–4½ 7–2½ 8–7 Amparan 107.60 2 Rays Darlinkle 117 2 9 9 9 9 9 Centeno 88.30

5 TRANSLATE 3.40 2.40 2.10 8 IRISH AURA 3.80 3.00 4 SWEET DEVIL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $6.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-1) $4.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-4-1-7) $109.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $8.55

Winner–Translate B.f.4 by Tonalist out of Sweet Interlude, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Gabe Grossberg (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: John Grossi's Racing Corp.. Mutuel Pool $314,734 Daily Double Pool $23,124 Exacta Pool $218,103 Superfecta Pool $102,437 Super High Five Pool $9,451 Trifecta Pool $157,843. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-5) paid $16.05. Pick Three Pool $83,266.

TRANSLATE chased the speed from inside then angled outside the leader and applied pressured, headed foe and put a nose in front at the quarter pole, put IRISH AURA away in upper stretch and kicked clear in the final furlong. IRISH AURA sped to the front, steered inward and received pressure from TRANSLATE, held a short lead through the turn then lost command at the quarter pole, could not go on with the winner in the final furlong and held the place. SWEET DEVIL chased from inside then two wide into the drive and weakened. NURSE GOODBODY tracked along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch and went evenly in the late stages. SHEZAGHOST chased outside a rival up the backstretch, between foes around the bend the bend, roused in the lane and could not offer the needed response. NAANSENSE chased outside a rival then three wide around the bend and flattened in the furlong grounds. AWESOME PAMELA off slow to begin, raced well off the pace, angled out upper stretch and proved no menace. WILD RIDE tossed head and came away a bit slowly, traveled in range from outside, raced outside a pair of rivals through the turn and faded. RAYS DARLINKLE off slow at the start and took some time to settle into stride, took the turn two wide and never got involved.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.66 47.73 1:12.52 1:25.34 1:38.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Destiny's Journey 122 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–ns Cedillo 4.50 6 Lulumaru 122 5 6 6 5–½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ Franco 14.50 1 Eternal Endeavour 122 1 3 4–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 3–2 3–6 Prat 1.60 4 Side Effect 122 4 4 2–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ Pereira 10.30 3 Mongolian Window 122 3 2 5–1 6 6 6 5–nk Fuentes 4.50 7 Just Grace 113 6 5 3–½ 2–hd 5–3 5–1½ 6 Pyfer 2.30

2 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 11.00 5.80 3.60 6 LULUMARU 11.20 4.60 1 ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $60.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4) $87.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $82.05

Winner–Destiny's Journey B.f.4 by Paynter out of Destiny Calls, by With Approval. Bred by Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $241,144 Daily Double Pool $26,857 Exacta Pool $128,608 Superfecta Pool $50,715 Trifecta Pool $92,859. Claimed–Just Grace by Leon Scott. Trainer: Quinn Howey. Scratched–Blushing Bay. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $18.25. Pick Three Pool $30,571.

DESTINY'S JOURNEY established the front early, showed the way to the far turn, challenged from outside at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the stretch, dueled and regained command at the eighth pole, drifted out in the lane and gamely prevailed. LULUMARU chased three wide around the first turn, moved out into the four path on the backstretch, ranged up four wide around the turn and headed the leader at the quarter pole, took a short lead into the lane, lost command at the eighth pole, drifted out in the drive and finished gamely to the wire. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked from inside, saved ground then shifted two wide into the stretch, chased the top pair in the drive then angled inside and finished a game third. SIDE EFFECT (GB) traveled three wide then between rivals and weakened. MONGOLIAN WINDOW settled off the pace, raced two to three wide into the lane, angled in upper stretch and lacked a rally. JUST GRACE went four wide around the first turn, three deep into and around the second bend and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.82 44.88 57.35 1:10.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 I Got No Munny 124 2 6 6–1 4–2½ 3–1 1–1½ Hernandez 5.20 4 Follow the Lute 124 4 5 3–1 2–hd 2–1 2–½ Van Dyke 4.90 6 Midnight Mystery 124 6 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 3–2¼ Cedillo 1.20 1 Candy Fury 124 1 3 2–½ 3–1½ 4–4 4–3¾ Fuentes 22.70 5 Mr Verracity 124 5 4 4–hd 5–1 5–3 5–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 13.70 3 Tiz Vicious 124 3 7 5–hd 6–3 6–3 6–8 Desormeaux 2.40 7 Bushido's Way 124 7 2 7 7 7 7 Amparan 71.60

2 I GOT NO MUNNY 12.40 6.20 3.60 4 FOLLOW THE LUTE 5.40 3.40 6 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $61.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-1) $33.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-6-1-5) $1,484.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $39.30

Winner–I Got No Munny Ch.g.4 by Munnings out of Island Love Song, by Dehere. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ferro Family Trust, Deberdt, Bruno, Connor, Larry and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $279,253 Daily Double Pool $29,306 Exacta Pool $159,046 Superfecta Pool $70,203 Super High Five Pool $7,782 Trifecta Pool $112,884. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $30.55. Pick Three Pool $73,681. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-2-2) 1149 tickets with 4 correct paid $123.70. Pick Four Pool $186,230. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6-5-2-2) 603 tickets with 5 correct paid $838.60. Pick Five Pool $587,756.

I GOT NO MUNNY off a bit slow to begin, chased between then moved inside, angled out into the stretch, rallied four wide and drove clear. FOLLOW THE LUTE attended the pace three deep, bid outside the top pair around the turn, got bumped by MIDNIGHT MISTERY at the sixteenth pole and stayed on to regain the place. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY dueled for the lead outside a rival, inched ahead at the five-sixteenths, carried a short lead to the eighth pole, drifted out and bumped rival at with a sixteenth to go and yielded late. CANDY FURY dueled from inside into and around the turn and could not match the the top trio in the final fulrong. MR VERRACITY raced five deep early then three deep into the turn, came four wide off the turn and never produced a bid. TIZ VICIOUS forwardly placed early on, raced between rivals into the turn, traveled two wide then moved to the rail around the bend, shifted back into the two path leaving the turn and weakened. BUSHIDO'S WAY tracked four wide into the turn, lost ground around while angling down to the two path, angled back out entering the stretch and had little left.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.44 44.29 56.50 1:09.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Catemaco 124 2 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4 Hernandez 14.30 8 Scary Fast Smile 124 8 2 5–hd 4–1½ 3–3½ 2–nk T Baze 2.30 3 Starship Chewbacca 124 3 6 4–2 2–1 2–½ 3–5 Pereira 6.70 7 Queen's Code 124 7 1 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Smith 2.50 1 Star Racer 124 1 7 7–3 7–hd 6–3 5–¾ Rosario 3.60 6 The Little H Man 124 6 8 8 8 5–1 6–12 Gonzalez 7.60 5 Stir the Pot 124 5 5 2–½ 6–1½ 8 7–6 Cedillo 52.00 4 Square Root 124 4 3 3–hd 3–½ 7–½ 8 Gutierrez 17.50

2 CATEMACO 30.60 10.00 5.80 8 SCARY FAST SMILE 3.80 2.80 3 STARSHIP CHEWBACCA 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $151.60 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $56.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-7) $65.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-3-7-1) $2,468.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3) $93.20

Winner–Catemaco Dbb.c.4 by Girolamo out of Diaphanous, by Unbridled. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $370,921 Daily Double Pool $35,918 Exacta Pool $219,458 Superfecta Pool $100,377 Super High Five Pool $6,475 Trifecta Pool $157,715. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $176.90. Pick Three Pool $59,412.

CATEMACO vied for the lead from inside early then cleared near the half-mile pole, traveled a bit off the rail through the turn, inched away in upper stretch and widened in the late stages. SCARY FAST SMILE tracked outside a rival, raced five wide into the turn, advanced while angling a few paths around the turn and edged rival for the second. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA chased off the rail then closed in along the inside, steadied off the heels of the leader into the turn, remained inside to the stretch and got outkicked for the place. QUEEN'S CODE tracked off the rail, angled in on the turn, steered back out at the top of the lane and kept on for a minor award. STAR RACER settled off the pace, saved ground to the stretch and improved position. THE LITTLE H MAN dropped back early, raced three wide then angled four wide into the stretch and passed tired rivals. STIR THE POT broke in and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep early then chased the leader four wide into the turn, moved down into the three path around the bend and faded. SQUARE ROOT bumped at the start, vied between foes early then chased the winner into the turn, went two wide into the stretch and faded.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Joe Hernandez Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.56 44.13 1:07.95 1:13.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hembree 120 3 7 7 7 4–hd 1–¾ Rosario 5.20 5 True Valour 120 4 2 4–1 5–½ 2–hd 2–3¼ Van Dyke 7.10 6 Blitzkrieg 122 5 5 5–½ 3–hd 1–hd 3–½ Espinoza 4.40 1 Texas Wedge 120 1 1 3–½ 4–1 6–½ 4–½ Prat 4.30 8 Chaos Theory 122 7 6 6–4 6–½ 7 5–nk Rispoli 4.20 7 Wildman Jack 122 6 3 2–hd 2–1½ 3–½ 6–2¼ Cedillo 2.40 2 P R Radio Star 120 2 4 1–½ 1–½ 5–1 7 Hernandez 18.90

4 HEMBREE 12.40 6.20 3.60 5 TRUE VALOUR (IRE) 7.40 5.00 6 BLITZKRIEG 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $156.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $40.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-1) $100.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $110.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-5-6-1-8) Carryover $6,652

Winner–Hembree Dbb.h.7 by Proud Citizen out of Knockatrina, by Langfuhr. Bred by Derby Lane Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Tom Kagele. Mutuel Pool $491,080 Daily Double Pool $48,803 Exacta Pool $244,557 Superfecta Pool $85,295 Trifecta Pool $143,610 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,718. Scratched–Encoder, Mesut, Ohio (BRZ), Oiseau de Guerre. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $199.80. Pick Three Pool $73,556.

HEMBREE trailed up the backstretch, gained ground nearing the turn, saved ground around the turn, slipped through along the inside and outclosed TRUE VALOUR in the late stages. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) up close early then chased between foes to the turn, raced two wide then angled out into the lane, raced five wide in upper stretch, led briefly past the eighth pole but got outkicked by the winner in deep stretch. BLITZKRIEG showed early speed then was put in a bit tight between rivals early, dropped back a bit to chase, raced outside a pair of rivals then bid three wide upper stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole then was quickly overtaken and held the show. TEXAS WEDGE vied for the lead from inside early then chased the leader into the turn, moved out into the two path into the stretch, lacked room off heels and angled out at the eighth pole, then finished willingly through the final sixteenth. CHAOS THEORY jumped the track crossing surfaces early, chased from the outside, went three wide into the turn then angled five wide into the lane and lacked a rally. WILDMAN JACK vied three deep for the lead then pressed from outside, headed rival at the quarter pole, led upper stretch, then lost command at the eighth pole and weakened in the late stages. P R RADIO STAR vied for command between rivals then inched ahead to take control, held a short lead into the turn, challenged by rival at the quarter pole, fought back inside into the stretch, then gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.00 44.66 56.64 1:09.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Let's Rejoyce 122 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 1–2¼ Gonzalez 7.50 1 El Diablo Rojo 122 1 7 6–2 5–½ 3–2 2–¾ Prat 12.00 6 Gate Speed 115 6 2 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 3–2½ Pyfer 3.50 9 Dark Prince 122 9 9 9 9 7–1 4–½ Rosario 3.30 2 Eel Point 115 2 8 7–hd 7–2 8–2½ 5–¾ Centeno 3.90 8 Holden the Lute 122 8 5 4–hd 3–hd 4–2 6–1¼ Cedillo 6.10 7 Union Dance 122 7 4 3–1 4–hd 6–1 7–nk Maldonado 20.40 4 Threearchbaymafia 122 4 6 5–hd 6–5 5–½ 8–3 Hernandez 11.10 5 Flat White 120 5 3 8–5 8–hd 9 9 Pereira 13.90

3 LET'S REJOYCE 17.00 7.20 4.80 1 EL DIABLO ROJO 11.40 6.20 6 GATE SPEED 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $97.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $78.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-9) $198.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $235.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 3-1-6-9-2) Carryover $19,260

Winner–Let's Rejoyce B.g.4 by Kafwain out of Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $381,660 Daily Double Pool $54,960 Exacta Pool $245,913 Superfecta Pool $104,131 Trifecta Pool $163,148 X-5 Super High Five Pool $16,521. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $417.45. Pick Three Pool $76,034.

LET'S REJOYCE prompted the pace from inside then moved up to duel for the lead, took control in upper stretch and drew clear under right-handed encouragement. EL DIABLO ROJO chased along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out in the drive and got up for the place honors. GATE SPEED broke out and bumped rival at the start, bumped with FLAT WHITE early, set the pace outside a rival then dueled into and around the turn, held a short lead into the stretch then was overtaken by the winner and got outkicked for second. DARK PRINCE threw head and broke slow at the start, raced two wide through the turn, angled out in the lane and produced a mild rally. EEL POINT stalked from inside to the lane and was outfinished for a minor award. HOLDEN THE LUTE broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased five wide then four deep around the turn, came five wide into the stretch and flattened out. UNION DANCE bumped both sides leaving the gate, traveled three deep then chased three wide into the stretch, bumped by inside rival at the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, bumped outside rival at the three-sixteenths pole and also weakened. FLAT WHITE bumped with rival early, tracked off the inside, went three wide into the turn, angled in a bit then back out into the three path leaving the bend and came up empty.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.71 44.92 56.64 1:08.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Rock Your World 124 8 5 3–1 1–½ 1–3½ 1–1¾ Rosario 2.30 4 Harbored Memories 124 4 9 8–1 7–hd 3–1½ 2–hd Valdivia, Jr. 9.90 1 Gregory's Pride 124 1 8 5–½ 4–½ 2–1 3–3½ Hernandez 3.30 3 Eagle Chief 117 3 7 7–1½ 5–hd 4–½ 4–1¼ Centeno 32.30 10 Got Curly 124 10 2 6–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 5–½ Gutierrez 10.40 9 Goldini 124 9 11 10–1 9–1 8–hd 6–2 Fuentes 41.10 7 Zoffa 124 7 10 11–½ 8–1½ 7–½ 7–1¾ Desormeaux 25.60 6 Amanofmystature 124 6 4 1–hd 2–hd 6–1 8–hd Prat 3.20 12 Hubris 117 12 3 12 12 12 9–2 Pyfer 30.00 11 Butkus 124 11 1 4–hd 10–½ 10–hd 10–hd Cedillo 15.80 2 Me B Bubba T 124 2 6 2–½ 3–1 9–4 11–2 Gonzalez 29.50 5 Great Story 124 5 12 9–½ 11–4½ 11–½ 12 Maldonado 44.50

8 ROCK YOUR WORLD 6.60 4.80 3.40 4 HARBORED MEMORIES 9.60 6.60 1 GREGORY'S PRIDE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-1-3) $230.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-1-3-10) $9,566.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-1) $71.75

Winner–Rock Your World Dbb.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla, David Michael. Mutuel Pool $605,663 Daily Double Pool $210,041 Exacta Pool $412,109 Superfecta Pool $197,198 Super High Five Pool $62,509 Trifecta Pool $291,162. Scratched–Sierra Pass. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-8) paid $82.00. Pick Three Pool $371,137. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-3-8/13) 335 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,876.65. Pick Four Pool $823,659. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-4-3-8/13) 59 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,354.30. Pick Five Pool $723,147. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-2-4-3-8/13) 7 tickets with 6 correct paid $13,145.24. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $161,915. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $37,070.

ROCK YOUR WORLD up close outside the top pair, vied three deep on the turn, took the lead at the quarter pole, kicked clear upper stretch and was ridden out in the late stages. HARBORED MEMORIES brushed leaving the gate, settled off the pace, raced two wide around the turn, angled out in the lane, rallied and gained the place. GREGORY'S PRIDE stalked along the inside, shifted three wide into the stretch and lost the place. EAGLE CHIEF raced between foes and steadied off heels near the half-mile pole, continued between rivals around the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, five wide in upper stretch and never produced a bid. GOT CURLY stumbled at the start, stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch, moved out further and was seven wide in upper stretch and flattened out. GOLDINI settled well off the rail then angled in on the turn, steered out in upper stretch and finished willingly. ZOFFA unhurried in the beginning and steered to the inside, saved ground around the turn then tipped out in the stretch and never threatened. AMANOFMYSTATURE dueled outside a rival up the backstretch then vied between foes around the turn, chased the winner into the drive and weakened. HUBRIS jumped the track crossing surfaces early, dropped back to trail the field, came four wide into the stretch and faded. BUTKUS in range four deep early, angled in some around the bend and faded. ME B BUBBA T dueled from inside, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn, lost contact and chased the winner into the stretch and gave way. GREAT STORY broke in and brushed rival leaving the gate, went three wide into the lane and never responded to urging.