Horse racing newsletter: Life Is Good wins in perplexing style

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we welcome back Rob Henie with a handicapping lesson.

This year started much like last year ended with trainer Bob Baffert looking to continue his mastery of winning the Kentucky Derby, although no one is ready to say it’s a done deal with four months to go. Life Is Good won the Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita much like Authentic did a year earlier.

The similarities go deeper than just winning the race. Last January, Authentic, who won the first-ever September Kentucky Derby, had the Sham Stakes much in hand, when he started looking around, ducking in and out in the stretch and generally creating doubt as to his future as a Derby winner.

On Saturday, Life Is Good had the one-mile race well under control, when he started to lose momentum in deep stretch as stablemate Medina Spirit started to gain on him. Jockey Mike Smith, who was doing nothing more than a hand-ride, shook the reins and showed the riding crop, to get Life Is Good’s mind back on finishing the race.

Life Is Good’s winning margin was three-quarters of a length over Medina Spirit. It was another 13 lengths back to Parnelli, who was followed by Waspirant and Uncle Boogie. Life Is Good paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10.

The race was worth 10 Kentucky Derby points for Life Is Good and four to Medina Spirit, neither of which is even close to making the Derby field.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “Medina (Spirit) is a nice horse … and I could tell that Mike was just cruising out there. It reminded me a lot of Authentic last year, when he did the same thing, he looked like a drunk out there coming down, he almost hit the rail and stuff. Just to get the two turns out of the way it’s big. I always feel that the second race is most important, you’re going up against winners. I think Mike did a great job just sort of cruising around there and it was just the kind of race we were looking for. They ran pretty fast, these are two good horses. It is so exciting he passed the two-turn test.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “It was his first time around two turns. He got away just a little slow, but he got up and, of course, he’s naturally just so quick. He was just up underneath himself. Just as we were heading toward home, he was doing things all by himself so easy out there. He didn’t know what he was doing going twice around, and he just got the lead and was looking out at the infield on the big screen he could see himself, and he got to looking, but I was watching as well so I saw the horse coming on the outside. I didn’t want to panic, I just showed it to him a little bit. What I liked really was after the race, when I stood up and the horse got next to me he jumped back in the bridle and I mean I had to pull him up. He’s just very, very talented. We don’t know yet how talented. We haven’t gotten close yet.”

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the seventh race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a maiden special weight at 1 ⅛ miles on the turf, a distance which typically caters to runners on the improve, or, is given to a horse who hasn’t shown much going shorter. It shows the connections are now trying a new game going much longer, simply looking for a spark. The condition of this offering is for fillies and mares 4 and up, which includes recent 3-year-olds, who are now 4, and for most, the writing’s on the wall, it’s time to improve. When we move through this group it becomes evident, the majority have already had multiple tries to break through the maiden rank, and/or have had some physical issues along the way. In the end, top selection is the morning-line favorite ENGLAND’S ROSE (#6), the one horse who has multiple positive angles, and quite frankly just more upside here than others. First, she didn’t debut until August, well into her 4-year-old year, a dirt sprint which was clearly a prep for her next start as she is by English Channel whose runners typically run longer on the turf. Unfortunately, she was away another nine weeks before resurfacing in a two-turn turf route, but Sunday, things appear finally in order. She strings races together for the first time in her career, telling us she’s finding some good health, and of course, good health at least opens the door to a good effort. With the improving health, she’s now given the opportunity to run much longer which is what she wants, coming off that mile effort in which she came home in :23.4, very nice, also working super for John Shirreffs. Umberto Rispoli takes over, and unlike many of these runners who’ve already acquired the habit of running alongside others and/or running behind others, still with plenty of room to move forward in only his third lifetime start. SINGLE.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,2,3

“Negative Notes:

“1 Acoustic Shadow - Was a $325,000 purchase whose connections are likely already in panic mode, showing little to date in four starts.

“4 Lookin So Lucky - She’s given more ground by Barba, but the answer to her is not adding distance, but rather, weaker competition seeking to instill some confidence in her.

“TOP PICK: ENGLAND’S ROSE (#6 2-1 Rispoli) *Single

“SECOND CHOICE: SHE’S PERFECTLADY (#5 5-1 Van Dyke)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.



Santa Anita review

We already covered the big race, the Sham, even though it’s a lower grade than the one we’ll cover here. The Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf was also run on Saturday. A horse we’ve written about before, Anothertwistafate ran a nice race off the pace, made his move on the far turn and swept home for a 2 ¼-length win. We’ve written about this horse before, when he ran in the 2019 Preakness Stakes. You can read it here.

He’s since been moved to the barn of Peter Miller, making his second start on the turf. Anothertwistafate paid $7.60, $4.80 and $3.80. Bob and Jackie was second followed by Next Shares, Multiplier, Bowies Hero, Cleopatra’s Strike and Count Again, the favorite who was eased in the stretch but walked off.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “The first half mile, he was a little rank, then Joel [Rosario] got him to settle. Joel recommended the blinkers after his last race. He made the lead and was gawking around. We wanted him to have a target. … We’ll look at the Pegasus, both the turf and the dirt. The dirt is more money, but obviously, there’s tougher horses in there.”

Joe Rosario (winning jockey): “It was the first time with blinkers and he broke really quick out of there. It looked like the other horse (Bob and Jackie) really wanted to go to the lead, so I had to just let it work out a little bit, let him sit off and he did, he was fine after I put him behind the other horse. He was good. [Saturday] having the blinkers on helped, he was more focused today. I never rode him before his last start, but he improved today.”

Santa Anita preview

It’s the last day of the race week with a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. There are two maiden specials, two allowance races and a stakes. Five of the races are on the turf. The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an eight-horse race where four of the them are from the same barn. Guess which barn? Need a hint? Three-year-olds. Got it? We thought so.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Kalypso, for Bob Baffert and Joel Rosario. She has won one of four, an ungraded stakes, and finished second last out in the Starlet at Los Alamitos. Abel Cedillo had been riding him but he’s on Exotic West, the co-second favorite, also running for Baffert. Exotic West and Varda, also Baffert, were the 3-1 second choices off the Jon White morning line. Exotic West won her only start in a maiden special at Del Mar. Varda, who will have Drayden Van Dyke aboard, has won two of three including the win the Starlet. She was second in the Chandelier to the now retired Princess Noor. Post is around 4:05 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 5, 7, 14, 8, 10, 8, 7, 12 (2 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 11 Minoso (8-1)

Minoso won at this distance Dec. 4 then on a nine-day turnaround next out and bet as the favorite but just did not have to juice to compete finishing fourth. Trainer Hector Palma has a first and second from three starts so far and Sunday he puts Jessica Pyfer on board. The victory in December saw a gate-to-wire move from this outside post and weight a similar strategy is expected. This trainer wins 22% when he has a beaten favorite last out.

Saturday’s result: Potantico deserved the 15-1 price in what can be best described as a very poor effort.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gravesend Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Pete’s Play Call ($10.20)

Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Mutasaabeq ($4.20)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Anothertwistafate ($7.60)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Life Is Good ($2.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

4:05 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Kalypso (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Ladys A Cartel (2-1)

She’s my best bet of Sunday night based on her consistency at this high level of competition with 11-of-17 efforts resulting in an on-the-board finish for a quality shed-row. In her most recent effort 43 nights ago, the stakes-winning filly broke well but with her head high at the start. She was right near the lead prior to losing some ground when she drifted in and out past the gap. Ladys A Cartel still finished nicely for third place finish against a solid cast of rivals while earning a figure that is the highest on my charts going into this race. Add to that a top-notch jockey/trainer (29%) combo and this runner should be tough to deny as the probable and deserving public choice.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 2. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.09 49.16 1:13.48 1:37.54 1:49.40 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Frasard 124 8 7 4–hd 3–1 3–1 1–1½ 1–ns Hernandez 2.00 1 On Easy Street 124 1 8 9 9 9 3–½ 2–1¼ Van Dyke 2.00 3 Waraire 124 3 2 3–½ 4–½ 4–hd 6–1 3–1½ Rosario 5.00 7 Mulholland Highway 124 7 4 5–1 5–1 5–½ 5–½ 4–½ Prat 8.50 6 Uncle Ray 124 6 5 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 5–2 Valdivia, Jr. 6.80 5 Oculus 124 5 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–hd 6–ns T Baze 90.20 2 Silent Musketier 124 2 1 7–1 8–1½ 8–½ 8–2 7–1¼ Pereira 59.90 9 Holy Emperor 124 9 6 6–hd 6–½ 6–hd 7–1 8–2¼ Gutierrez 10.70 4 Afleeting Life 117 4 9 8–½ 7–½ 7–1 9 9 Pyfer 60.20 8 FRASARD (GB) 6.00 3.00 2.40 1 ON EASY STREET 3.20 2.40 3 WARAIRE 4.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-7) $13.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-7-6) $126.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $17.70 Winner–Frasard (GB) Ch.c.4 by Casamento (IRE) out of Katabatik Katie (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). Bred by Mrs P. A. Clark (GB). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $322,818 Exacta Pool $170,260 Superfecta Pool $68,040 Super High Five Pool $2,422 Trifecta Pool $105,286. Scratched–none. FRASARD (GB) bumped from inside leaving the gate, raced outside the top pair, vied three around the far turn, took the lead into the stretch, cleared at the eighth pole, challenged from outside, lost command but battled back and edged ON EASY STREET at the wire. ON EASY STREET raced along the inside then two wide on the first turn, reserved through the early going, traveled outside a rival into the second turn, angled out into the stretch, shifted in upper stretch, rallied outside the leader, put a nose in front inside the sixteenth pole but got nailed by the winner on the line. WARAIRE showed early speed then stalked from inside, saved ground into the stretch, split foes and brushed inside rival near the eighth pole, finished well near the inside but was outkicked by the top pair. MULHOLLAND HIGHWAY (IRE) bumped both sides at the start, steadied off heels on the first turn, raced in range outside a rival, tipped out upper stretch and kept on willingly. UNCLE RAY came away a bit awkwardly and was bumped into outside rival at the start, stalked outside through the first turn then moved up to duel for command, vied between through the final turn and into the stretch and weakened late. OCULUS broke out and bumped rival, sped to the front then cleared inside rival, dueled from inside up the backstretch, vied with a pair foes around the last turn and weakened in the stretch. SILENT MUSKETIER settled along the inside, angled out into the stretch then further out in the drive and could not rally. HOLY EMPEROR tracked off the rail, three wide into the lane, pinched between rivals and checked upper stretch and could not regain momentum. AFLEETING LIFE traveled outside a rival then three wide into the first turn, moved out a path on the backstretch, stayed four wide into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and was never a factor. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.49 48.86 1:14.02 1:26.75 1:40.05 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tizhotndusty 117 4 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–1 1–1 Pyfer 2.70 1 Coalinga Road 124 1 4 4–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 2–6 2–8 Rispoli 2.60 3 Popular Kid 124 3 2 6 6 5–3 5–6 3–¾ Prat 1.40 2 Lightning Fast 124 2 6 2–½ 2–1 4–½ 3–½ 4–3 Pereira 18.90 5 Crooked Finger Ray 124 5 5 5–½ 4–hd 3–1 4–hd 5–13 Hernandez 5.00 6 Next Flight 124 6 1 3–1 5–½ 6 6 6 Cedillo 34.40 4 TIZHOTNDUSTY 7.40 4.00 2.20 1 COALINGA ROAD 3.80 2.40 3 POPULAR KID 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-2) $4.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $7.95 Winner–Tizhotndusty Dbb.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Fetkin, Bob, Kruljac, J. Eric, Sondereker, John and Thornburg, Richard. Mutuel Pool $299,715 Daily Double Pool $61,687 Exacta Pool $151,168 Superfecta Pool $71,593 Trifecta Pool $112,782. Claimed–Popular Kid by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none. TIZHOTNDUSTY quickly established the front, set the pace in the two path, pressured by rival into the backstretch, cleared foe nearing the seven-sixteenths, led clear to the stretch and held well under right-handed urging and strong handling late. COALINGA ROAD broke out and bumped rival, stalked the leader along the inside, moved out into the two path around the far turn, took aim two wide in the lane, could not find the needed late kick but was clearly second best. POPULAR KID stalked outside a rival, between foes into the backstretch then moved out into the clear, remained four wide to the stretch and gained the show. LIGHTNING FAST bumped leaving the gate, steadied off heels on the first turn then angled out and sped to the front, pressed the leader up the backstretch, could not keep pace nearing the seven-sixteenths, angled in on the final bend and weakened but churned on for a minor award. CROOKED FINGER RAY went three to five wide around the first turn, traveled outside pair on the backstretch, came three wide into the drive and weakened. NEXT FLIGHT away quickly and stalked outside the leader then eased back a bit to race between rivals, dropped back around the second turn and faded. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.67 44.47 56.62 1:09.08 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Freedom Flyer 124 5 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–4 1–4 Gonzalez 2.50 10 Hyland Haven 124 10 4 8–hd 6–hd 5–2½ 2–1½ Prat 11.30 2 Shvere Arbeter 124 2 9 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 3–¾ Van Dyke 7.00 6 American Heights 124 6 5 4–½ 4–4 4–½ 4–½ Espinoza 4.00 3 Judy With Grace 124 3 8 7–hd 8–2½ 6–1½ 5–1¼ Franco 17.10 8 Stressed 124 8 6 2–½ 3–1½ 3–2 6–3¼ Gutierrez 7.10 7 Military Princess 124 7 3 10 9–1½ 8–4 7–9 Amparan 115.00 4 The Gee Factor 117 4 7 6–½ 5–1 7–2 8–4 Centeno 37.20 1 Golden Journey 124 1 10 5–1½ 7–½ 9–5 9–5 Cedillo 33.60 9 Smitten by Kitten 124 9 2 9–1 10 10 10 Rosario 2.90 5 FREEDOM FLYER 7.00 4.40 3.20 10 HYLAND HAVEN 11.80 9.20 2 SHVERE ARBETER 6.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $32.20 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $39.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-2-6) $131.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-2-6-3) $1,837.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-2) $129.70 Winner–Freedom Flyer B.f.3 by Constitution out of Rebuke, by Carson City. Bred by A. R. Enterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Branham, James D. and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $331,941 Daily Double Pool $30,378 Exacta Pool $226,647 Superfecta Pool $83,313 Super High Five Pool $2,408 Trifecta Pool $131,790. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-5) paid $24.90. Pick Three Pool $91,095. FREEDOM FLYER set the pace in the two path, inched away into the stretch and drew off under a few taps of right-handed urging and hand urging late. HYLAND HAVEN dropped back early, advanced two then three wide around the turn, rallied and gained the place. SHVERE ARBETER chased the speed from inside to the lane and lost the place. AMERICAN HEIGHTS stalked three then four wide around the turn and went evenly through the final furlong. JUDY WITH GRACE sat off the pace from inside, lacked room at the five-sixteenths, angled out into the two path and kept on through the late stages. STRESSED bumped leaving the gate, was a bit crowded early then chased outside a rival, went three wide into the drive and flattened out. MILITARY PRINCESS bumped at the start, was in tight and steadied between rivals, angled in and steadied once again, moved to the rail and traveled along the inside, angled out into the stretch and never made an impact. THE GEE FACTOR tracked outside a rival, two wide around the turn and never responded when asked. GOLDEN JOURNEY chased along the inside and weakened. SMITTEN BY KITTEN up close early then dropped back up the backstretch, went three then two wide around the turn, was eased in the drive and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.38 46.02 58.65 1:11.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Claro Que Si 122 5 4 3–1 3–½ 1–2 1–3½ Hernandez 1.90 1 Flat Out Joy 122 1 6 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 2–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.50 6 Little Miss Ellie 122 6 5 6 5–½ 4–1 3–¾ Prat 3.70 4 Brittle and Yoo 122 4 3 5–½ 6 5–hd 4–¾ Rosario 2.20 3 Queen Stormborn 122 3 1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1 5–5 Fuentes 19.20 2 Raneem 122 2 2 1–½ 2–1 6 6 Gonzalez 10.10 5 CLARO QUE SI 5.80 3.40 2.60 1 FLAT OUT JOY 4.60 2.80 6 LITTLE MISS ELLIE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-4) $6.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $17.50 Winner–Claro Que Si Grr.f.4 by Competitive Edge out of Love Co, by Not For Love. Bred by Vossfeld Bloodstock Group, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Steve McCanne. Mutuel Pool $302,865 Daily Double Pool $31,285 Exacta Pool $145,051 Superfecta Pool $58,992 Trifecta Pool $106,255. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $26.85. Pick Three Pool $40,977. CLARO QUE SI rated outside the top pair, coaxed at the five-sixteenths, ranged up three wide outside the leading pair into the stretch, cleared foes upper lane, urged once right-handed and padded the margin under hand urging through the final furlong. FLAT OUT JOY chased from inside, angled two wide on the turn, three wide upper stretch and bested the rest. LITTLE MISS ELLIE raced off the pace early, went three wide around the turn, four wide upper stretch and gained the show. BRITTLE AND YOO tracked off the inside, angled in on the turn, tipped out in the drive and failed to rally. QUEEN STORMBORN dueled for the lead outside of RANEEM, put a nose in front at the quarter pole, lost command upper stretch and weakened. RANEEM dueled with QUEEN STORMBORN from along the rail into and around the turn, then gave way in the stretch. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.01 45.01 57.00 1:08.60 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Majestic Steps 124 3 8 7–4 4–½ 1–1 1–1½ Rispoli 8.40 7 Bleu Ballon 117 6 4 2–½ 2–½ 3–2½ 2–3¾ Pyfer 6.70 8 Avisse 124 7 1 3–1 3–½ 5–hd 3–1¼ Hernandez 2.30 5 K P Kan Do 124 4 7 8–1½ 7–2½ 4–½ 4–¾ Prat 6.50 10 Katerini 124 9 2 1–1 1–2 2–hd 5–1 T Baze 4.20 9 Malibu Hannah 117 8 3 6–½ 6–½ 6–2 6–1¼ Centeno 18.20 3 Karalinka 124 2 5 4–½ 5–2 7–6½ 7–3 Van Dyke 5.70 6 Ragged Rose 124 5 9 9 9 8–½ 8–8 Rosario 7.10 2 Jeanne B 124 1 6 5–½ 8–2 9 9 Amparan 120.30 4 MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) 18.80 8.80 5.40 7 BLEU BALLON 7.60 4.40 8 AVISSE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $57.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $69.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-5) $115.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8) $119.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-7-8-5-10) Carryover $2,093 Winner–Majestic Steps (IRE) Ch.f.3 by Footstepsinthesand (GB) out of Elusive Laurence (IRE), by Lawman (FR). Bred by Colm Griffin (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $401,367 Daily Double Pool $41,546 Exacta Pool $246,203 Superfecta Pool $83,367 Trifecta Pool $137,775 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,743. Scratched–Tiergarten. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-4) paid $49.75. Pick Three Pool $110,462. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-5-4) 759 tickets with 4 correct paid $249.35. Pick Four Pool $247,912. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-5-5-4) 705 tickets with 5 correct paid $887.85. Pick Five Pool $727,667. MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) bumped twice leaving the gate, split foes at the seven-sixteenths pole, angled in on the turn, bid outside the leader upper stretch, kicked clear and held safely in the final sixteenth. BLEU BALLON chased the pace up the backstretch, moved down to the rail, angled to the two path at the quarter pole, bid outside the top pair in upper stretch but got outkicked by the winner. AVISSE chased outside a rival, two to three wide around the turn and gained the show. K P KAN DO pinballed at the start, settled off the pace, advanced two to three wide turn and even out in the final furlong. KATERINI broke in and brushed rival, sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, led clear into the stretch, was overtaken approaching the eighth pole and weakened. MALIBU HANNAH brushed at the start, stalked off the inside, angled in on the turn, lacked room in the final sixteenth behind rivals but was not going to make an impact. KARALINKA stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, angled four wide into the stretch and weakened. RAGGED ROSE broke in and bumped rival twice, angled in early, traveled along the inside then tipped out into the lane and was never a factor. JEANNE B tracked the speed along the inside, lost ground around the turn and tired. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.76 48.50 1:13.11 1:37.73 1:44.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tizamagician 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 4.30 8 Paladar 122 7 4 4–½ 3–½ 2–1 2–2½ 2–¾ Rosario 1.60 6 Kershaw 124 6 8 8–2 8–3½ 6–1 3–1½ 3–3½ Hernandez 6.40 4 Ekklesia 122 4 2 3–1 5–1 4–hd 5–5 4–nk Prat 8.00 10 King Abner 124 9 6 5–1 4–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–7 T Baze 15.00 2 Bold Endeavor 115 2 5 6–½ 6–hd 7–½ 8–2 6–1¼ Pyfer 8.70 9 Shooters Shoot 122 8 3 2–1 2–1 5–1½ 7–½ 7–nk Cedillo 7.00 5 Potantico 124 5 7 7–1 7–½ 8–4 6–hd 8–2¼ Rispoli 15.90 1 Fortune Ticket 122 1 9 9 9 9 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 34.50 3 TIZAMAGICIAN 10.60 4.40 3.00 8 PALADAR 3.40 2.80 6 KERSHAW 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $144.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $16.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-6-4) $31.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-6-4-10) $563.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-6) $34.50 Winner–Tizamagician Dbb.c.4 by Tiznow out of Magic Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $433,284 Daily Double Pool $39,449 Exacta Pool $252,852 Superfecta Pool $108,835 Super High Five Pool $5,228 Trifecta Pool $159,741. Scratched–Kanderel. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $75.75. Pick Three Pool $86,218. TIZAMAGICIAN away quickly and grabbed the early lead, set pace with a rival applying mild pressure to the outside, cleared that foe then met another challenger at the five-sixteenths, headed by rival at the quarter pole, dueled into and down the lane and dug in late to hold PALADAR at bay. PALADAR broke in and bumped rival, stalked outside the top pair, went three deep into the second turn, bid outside the leader at the five-sixteenths. headed rival at the quarter pole, dueled through the lane and lacked the late punch to get by the winner. KERSHAW pinballed at the start, tracked four to five wide around the first turn, remained widest up the backstretch, entered the far turn five wide then moved into the four path, finished well through the lane and earned the show honors. EKKLESIA stalked in the two path then moved to the rail, saved ground into the lane, needed to find more in the final furlong and stayed on for a minor share. KING ABNER went four wide around the first turn, four to three wide on the second and went evenly outside a rival. BOLD ENDEAVOR in range from inside, lost ground two wide around the second turn and weakened along the fence. SHOOTERS SHOOT showed early speed from outside, applied a bit of pressure while up close to the leader, started to weakened past the five-sixteenths pole and faded. POTANTICO bumped leaving the gate, went three to four wide around both turns and faded. FORTUNE TICKET unhurried along the inside and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Gabriel Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.02 46.95 1:11.62 1:34.91 1:46.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Anothertwistafate 122 6 1 2–3½ 2–4 2–½ 1–1 1–2¼ Rosario 2.80 3 Bob and Jackie 120 3 3 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–½ 2–2 2–2 Figueroa 5.70 2 Next Shares 120 2 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–1½ 3–ns Valdivia, Jr. 10.30 4 Multiplier 120 4 6 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1 4–1 Cedillo 31.40 7 Bowies Hero 120 7 5 6–½ 6–2 6–hd 5–1½ 5–3¼ Prat 6.60 1 Cleopatra's Strike 120 1 4 5–1 5–hd 5–1 6–2 6–12 Desormeaux 29.40 5 Count Again 124 5 7 7 7 7 7 7 Hernandez 1.00 6 ANOTHERTWISTAFATE 7.60 4.80 3.80 3 BOB AND JACKIE 7.00 4.80 2 NEXT SHARES 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $57.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-4) $75.98 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-2-4-7) $3,623.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2) $59.70 Winner–Anothertwistafate Dbb.h.5 by Scat Daddy out of Imprecation, by First Defence. Bred by Pursuit of Success LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $502,904 Daily Double Pool $48,473 Exacta Pool $273,826 Superfecta Pool $92,588 Super High Five Pool $9,496 Trifecta Pool $165,985. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $96.65. Pick Three Pool $74,843. ANOTHERTWISTAFATE broke well then stalked the lone leader from outside, bid alongside at the three-eighths pole, cleared rival with a furlong to go and drew away. BOB AND JACKIE sped clear to a comfortable lead, held a diminishing lead nearing the far turn, met challenger around the second bend, fought back inside to the stretch and could not match the winner in the final furlong. NEXT SHARES tracked along the inside, closed in up the backstretch, chased two wide into the lane and gained the show. MULTIPLIER settled two wide or outside a rival, raced three deep at the seven-sixteenths pole, chased outside a rival on the second turn, exited the bend three wide and missed the show. BOWIES HERO unhurried in the beginning, raced two wide then angled four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE tucked inside on the first turn, moved out then went between rivals and steadied at the seven-sixteenths, angled in on the second turn and weakened. COUNT AGAIN angled to the inside early trailing first time through the stretch, steered out on the backstretch, came out into the drive, eased in the stretch and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Sham Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.56 46.67 1:10.66 1:23.24 1:36.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Life Is Good 120 5 4 1–3 1–3 1–4 1–4 1–¾ Smith 0.20 1 Medina Spirit 120 1 1 2–hd 2–2 2–5 2–7 2–13 Cedillo 9.40 3 Parnelli 120 3 2 4–7 4–10 3–4 3–4 3–6 Van Dyke 4.60 2 Waspirant 120 2 3 3–2 3–1 4–5 4–1 4–½ Rispoli 28.80 4 Uncle Boogie 120 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 Prat 17.40 5 LIFE IS GOOD 2.40 2.10 2.10 1 MEDINA SPIRIT 3.60 2.20 3 PARNELLI 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $3.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $3.35 Winner–Life Is Good B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: CHC INC. and WinStar Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $554,723 Daily Double Pool $65,271 Exacta Pool $189,772 Trifecta Pool $160,620. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $13.40. Pick Three Pool $80,802. LIFE IS GOOD bumped leaving the gate, sped to the front from the outside, went four wide into the first turn then angled in, showed the way off the rail up the backstretch with a comfortable lead, continued clear under a confident ride two wide into the stretch, drifted out in the final sixteenth while shown the whip and held well over the runner-up. MEDINA SPIRIT away quickly from inside, chased two wide around the first turn, remained off the inside to the stretch, angled outside the drifting winner in the final sixteenth and kept gaining to the wire. PARNELLI broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, raced three to four wide around the first turn, settled off the pace, entered the stretch three wide, drifted to the inside and bested the rest. WASPIRANT stalked off the rail, angled in around the far turn, steered out in the stretch and weakened. UNCLE BOOGIE bumped both sides at the start, lagged behind the field, went wo wide into the stretch and was never a factor. NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.36 45.04 56.89 1:08.60 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ghoul 124 2 9 5–1 4–1 3–½ 1–1¼ Rosario 8.80 3 Ultimate Bango 124 3 6 2–1 2–1 1–1 2–nk Cedillo 5.00 5 Brandothebartender 124 5 7 7–½ 9–½ 6–1 3–½ Hernandez 5.60 4 Mesut 122 4 8 9–3 8–1 5–1½ 4–¾ Rispoli 3.30 7 Sparky Ville 124 7 2 4–1 3–1½ 4–1 5–1¼ Smith 6.20 1 El Tigre Terrible 124 1 10 10 10 7–½ 6–1¼ Prat 5.60 6 Prodigal Son 124 6 5 3–½ 7–½ 8–1½ 7–¾ Gutierrez 12.10 9 Oiseau de Guerre 124 9 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–hd 8–2¾ Fuentes 41.20 8 Lincoln City 122 8 4 6–hd 5–hd 9–½ 9–1½ Van Dyke 9.60 10 Encoder 124 10 3 8–hd 6–hd 10 10 Gonzalez 16.80 2 GHOUL (BRZ) 19.60 10.00 6.80 3 ULTIMATE BANGO 6.80 4.40 5 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $55.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4) $137.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-5-4-7) Carryover $9,797 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $170.05 Winner–Ghoul (BRZ) Ch.g.6 by Put It Back out of Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. Bred by Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $518,848 Daily Double Pool $157,495 Exacta Pool $299,988 Superfecta Pool $148,767 Super High Five Pool $12,841 Trifecta Pool $215,883. Claimed–Encoder by Hinder III, John, Harris Farms Inc., Wilson, William and Richardson, Maureen. Trainer: Michael Wilson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $17.75. Pick Three Pool $232,350. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-5-2) 6721 tickets with 4 correct paid $93.75. Pick Four Pool $825,850. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-6-5-2) 737 tickets with 5 correct paid $823.15. Pick Five Pool $794,899. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-4-3-6-5-2) 164 tickets with 6 correct paid $806.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $246,181. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $93,432. GHOUL (BRZ) allowed to settle in mid-pack, saved ground along the inside through the turn, steered out three wide and brushed rival in upper stretch, rallied and drew clear late under hand urging. ULTIMATE BANGO chased near the inside then two wide around the turn, bid outside the leader in upper stretch, cleared rival at the eighth pole but was overtaken with a sixteenth left and held the place. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER settled off the rail then outside a rival, went two wide into the turn, swung six wide exiting the bend, closed widest and earned the show honors. MESUT angled to the inside early, saved ground to the stretch, steered out approaching the eighth pole and finished willingly between rivals late. SPARKY VILLE chased outside a rival, took aim three wide into the lane, brushed by rival angling out in upper stretch and went evenly in the late stages. EL TIGRE TERRIBLE off slow to begin, trailed the field early from inside to the lane, moved out a bit in the drive and finished well. PRODIGAL SON stalked the leader two wide through the turn and never produced a bid. OISEAU DE GUERRE sped to the front, angled over to the rail, clung to a short lead in upper stretch, lost command nearing the eighth pole and weakened. LINCOLN CITY broke out, traveled three deep early and outside another pair of rivals on the turn and could not rally. ENCODER settled off the pace, raced four deep early and around the turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked further response. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $208,393 Inter-Track N/A $171,289 Out of State N/A $11,437,573 TOTAL N/A $11,817,255

