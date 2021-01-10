Horse racing newsletter: New York trainer banned by tracks

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 9. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.47 1:11.51 1:23.17 1:35.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Comradery 124 3 5 4–1½ 4–hd 5–2½ 5–1½ 1–ns Rosario 6.20 1 Rip City 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–hd Gutierrez 2.50 4 Starting Over 122 4 7 7–1½ 7–1 6–1 6–2 3–nk Gonzalez 11.60 5 Lane Way 124 5 3 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–1½ Van Dyke 2.20 2 Gregdar 122 2 2 2–1 2–½ 3–1 4–hd 5–ns Rispoli 3.10 8 Liberal 124 8 6 5–½ 5–2 4–½ 3–½ 6–1¼ Prat 15.40 7 Mantra 124 7 8 8 8 7–½ 7–3 7–7 Smith 20.20 6 Striking a Pose 124 6 4 6–2 6–1 8 8 8 Hernandez 34.40

3 COMRADERY (IRE) 14.40 6.60 4.80 1 RIP CITY 4.40 3.40 4 STARTING OVER 6.40

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $22.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5) $43.59 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-4-5-2) $1,424.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $68.65

Winner–Comradery (IRE) B.c.4 by Camacho (GB) out of Shamardyh (IRE), by Shamardal. Bred by Grangemore Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,200 Exacta Pool $113,527 Superfecta Pool $45,544 Super High Five Pool $22,300 Trifecta Pool $79,202. Scratched–none.

COMRADERY (IRE) stalked the pace in the two to three wide, swung out into the stretch, rallied and got up in time. RIP CITY bobbled leaving the gate but remained quickest early, set the pace inside then in the two path, led under pressure up the backstretch, angled to the rail and vied with a pair of rivals into the lane, held command to the final yards and was nailed by the winner. STARTING OVER traveled along the inside while off the pace, stayed inside then two wide into the stretch, rallied between rivals late and proved a game third. LANE WAY attended the pace three deep, vied outside around the second turn, spun four wide into the lane and was edged for the show. GREGDAR pressed the pace from outside, vied between rivals around the second turn and into the drive, stayed in contention through the lane then flattened a bit late. LIBERAL (IRE) broke in a bit at the start, angled to the inside, raced in range then closed in up the backstretch, steadied behind the leader at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch, asked in the late but could not find the needed response. MANTRA brushed at the start, raced outside a rival then three wide into the drive and never rallied. STRIKING A POSE brushed leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, two wide around the far turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.27 46.35 58.82 1:11.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Anna Fantastic 124 6 1 2–hd 1–½ 1–4 1–5 Rispoli 0.80 1 Time for Ebby 124 1 5 5–1 6–2 3–1 2–1¼ T Baze 7.00 3 She's a Dime 115 3 7 7 7 5–2 3–¾ Centeno 6.50 5 Hot On the Trail 122 5 6 6–3 5–½ 4–2 4–2¾ Franco 77.70 7 Fursace 122 7 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–½ 5–7 Valdivia, Jr. 12.80 4 Cheap Cheap Cheap 124 4 2 3–1½ 2–hd 6–2 6–17 Gutierrez 5.30 2 No Cover Charge 124 2 3 1–½ 3–hd 7 7 Gonzalez 6.20

6 ANNA FANTASTIC 3.60 2.60 2.20 1 TIME FOR EBBY 5.00 3.20 3 SHE'S A DIME 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-5) $17.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-3-5-7) $2,732.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $14.25

Winner–Anna Fantastic B.f.4 by Cyclotron out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Headley, Karen and Matson Racing. Mutuel Pool $204,771 Daily Double Pool $37,109 Exacta Pool $103,196 Superfecta Pool $36,561 Super High Five Pool $3,580 Trifecta Pool $61,924. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–No Cover Charge by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none.

ANNA FANTASTIC vied for the lead three deep into and around the turn and into the stretch, cleared inside rivals and angled in at the top of the lane, then widened under strong hand urging. TIME FOR EBBY chased the top trio from inside, angled out into the lane and upper stretch and gained the place. SHE'S A DIME threw head and was off very slow, trailed off the inside, took the turn two then three wide and showed late effort to gain third. HOT ON THE TRAIL chased outside a rival, went four to five wide around the turn and got outfinished for the show. FURSACE well placed behind the top trio, ranged up four wide leaving the turn to challenge the leaders but weakened in the drive. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP vied for the lead between foes and gave way in the lane. NO COVER CHARGE vied with a pair of outside rivals, stayed inside to the stretch, folded in the lane and was eased to the wire and walked off.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.85 46.80 1:11.74 1:24.29 1:36.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Rose's Crystal 124 7 9 9 9 6–½ 4–1 1–½ Hernandez 0.90 1 Ultimate Hy 124 1 7 8–2 7–1 7–2 5–2½ 2–hd Van Dyke 15.00 6 Slew South 124 6 8 7–½ 6–hd 4–1 3–hd 3–1¾ Prat 8.30 5 Starship Sky 124 5 4 5–½ 4–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 4–nk Rosario 3.40 9 Phoenix Tears 117 9 1 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–2 5–7 Centeno 23.30 4 Livin' At the Bu 124 4 5 4–½ 3–hd 5–hd 6–2½ 6–ns Cedillo 13.30 8 Shez Our Arch 124 8 6 6–1 8–1 8–1 8–7½ 7–2¼ Flores 108.50 2 Aristeia 124 2 3 2–1 2–1 3–hd 7–1 8–12 T Baze 10.80 3 Win Like Coach P 124 3 2 3–½ 5–1 9 9 9 Franco 13.00

7 ROSE'S CRYSTAL 3.80 2.80 2.20 1 ULTIMATE HY 6.20 3.40 6 SLEW SOUTH 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $27.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-5) $37.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-6) $67.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-6-5-9) Carryover $2,534

Winner–Rose's Crystal Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Trail of Roses, by Trail City. Bred by Pamela J. Cassel & Louis Cassel (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Cassel, Louis and Cassel, Pamela J.. Mutuel Pool $319,759 Daily Double Pool $21,711 Exacta Pool $194,386 Superfecta Pool $76,290 Trifecta Pool $118,174 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,321. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $18.50. Pick Three Pool $57,074.

ROSE'S CRYSTAL went three then two wide around the first turn, settled at the back, went between rivals then swung swung out into the lane, rallied widest and proved best late. ULTIMATE HY off a bit slow to begin, settled inside, came off the rail then angled back inside in the furlong grounds, rallied up the fence and got up for 2nd. SLEW SOUTH tracked outside a rival then between foes, split another pair at the three-eighths pole, angled out into the stretch, rallied and was outkicked by the top pair. STARSHIP SKY stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid outside and headed the leader at the three-eighths pole, could not keep pace around the bend, chased to the stretch and kept on willingly but needed more. PHOENIX TEARS sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, let clear up the backstretch then got headed by rival at the three-eighths, cleared again around the final turn then yielded in the furlong grounds. LIVIN' AT THE BU bumped at the start, stalked between early then moved to the inside, closed in up the backstretch, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. SHEZ OUR ARCH forced in and steadied early, floated out a bit into the first turn, stayed off the rail to the stretch and weakened. ARISTEIA off a bit slow to begin, steadied off the heels of the leader then pulled early on the first turn, bid outside at the three-eighths pole, chased four wide into the lane and faded. WIN LIKE COACH P bumped at the start, floated out a bit into the first turn, chased three deep then four wide into the far turn, dropped back and angled in a path and faded.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.49 46.21 59.02 1:12.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jan Jan Can 124 2 9 7–4½ 6–hd 3–hd 1–ns Hernandez 2.70 12 Sweet Sonny 117 8 1 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 2–3 Pyfer 2.40 7 Wicks and Chappies 124 4 2 2–½ 2–2½ 2–3½ 3–¾ Cedillo 3.10 10 Haute Time 117 7 4 8–½ 8–4 7–3 4–2¾ Centeno 41.70 13 Majestic Mountain 124 9 5 5–½ 5–1 5–2½ 5–nk T Baze 4.70 2 A J Rock 124 1 7 6–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6–9 Franco 6.60 8 Sugar Moon 124 5 3 3–hd 7–5 8–6½ 7–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 61.10 5 Gemma Royal 124 3 6 4–1 4–hd 6–hd 8–4 Gonzalez 31.50 9 Turkish Angel 114 6 8 9 9 9 9 Ellingwood 142.00

3 JAN JAN CAN 7.40 3.60 2.40 12 SWEET SONNY 3.60 2.40 7 WICKS AND CHAPPIES 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (3-12) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-12-7-10) $26.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-12-7-10-13) $860.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-12-7) $12.45

Winner–Jan Jan Can B.m.5 by Grazen out of Joe Ja, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Pete Gallegos (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $305,286 Daily Double Pool $26,541 Exacta Pool $170,608 Superfecta Pool $76,030 Super High Five Pool $6,829 Trifecta Pool $113,674. Scratched–Flashy Pass, It's a Riddle, Verry Bossy, Watch the Fed. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $30,241.

JAN JAN CAN settled off the pace, went three wide into the turn, angled in then back out into the stretch, tipped out at the top of the drive, flew late and nailed SWEET SONNY on the line. SWEET SONNY vied three deep early then cleared foes, set the pace off the rail then angled in on the turn, led clear into the final sixteenth and was nailed at the wire. WICKS AND CHAPPIES showed early speed inside a pair of rivals then chased the leader to the turn, went two wide around the bend and finished evenly. HAUTE TIME traveled near the rear of the field outside a rival, went three then two wide around the bend, came out into the stretch and finished with a late rally. MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN tracked the lone leader from outside, entered the turn five wide then angled to the three path on the turn and lacked further response. A J ROCK tracked near the rail then moved out a bit on the backstretch, chased between foes to the stretch and could not rally. SUGAR MOON showed early speed between a pair of rivals then chased off the rail, went three to four wide around the turn and faded. GEMMA ROYAL stalked the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the bend and weakened in the drive. TURKISH ANGEL raced at the back of the pack, angled to the inside and saved ground through the turn and never made an impact.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.80 48.36 1:13.22 1:25.27 1:37.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Star of Africa 124 2 5 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 2–1 1–¾ Rispoli 3.30 4 Cover Version 124 4 6 6–2 5–1 5–3 5–2½ 2–ns Espinoza 3.00 8 Cowboys Daughter 124 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 3–½ T Baze 8.30 1 Zucchera 124 1 7 7 7 7 6–2½ 4–1¼ Rosario 2.00 6 Invincibella 124 5 3 3–1½ 3–½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Fuentes 3.40 7 La Gata Elegante 124 6 4 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 3–½ 6–4 Flores 35.00 3 Gallantlystreaming 124 3 2 5–1 6–2 6–hd 7 7 Amparan 56.00

2 STAR OF AFRICA 8.60 4.00 2.80 4 COVER VERSION 3.80 2.80 8 COWBOYS DAUGHTER 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-1) $33.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-1-6) $726.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $72.40

Winner–Star of Africa Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Diamondesque, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $331,982 Daily Double Pool $22,610 Exacta Pool $192,031 Superfecta Pool $89,711 Super High Five Pool $7,419 Trifecta Pool $133,101. Claimed–Cover Version by 5th Street Stables, Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Listen to Blue. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $16.90. Pick Three Pool $55,326. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-3-2) 3556 tickets with 4 correct paid $40.70. Pick Four Pool $189,696. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-7-3-2) 1115 tickets with 5 correct paid $358.55. Pick Five Pool $464,731.

STAR OF AFRICA forwardly placed in the early going, traveled two wide then angled three wide into the lane, challenged rival at the eighth pole and edged past under right-handed urging. COVER VERSION in ranged off the inside, came four wide into the lane and got up for the place. COWBOYS DAUGHTER sprinted clear early and angled to the inside, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths pole, fought back from inside and turned away foe in upper stretch, challenged again at the eighth pole, relinquished command and was was edged for the place. ZUCCHERA unhurried in the early going from inside, went two wide around the far turn, steered out widest in the lane and summoned a late bid. INVINCIBELLA (GB) stalked the pace inside then two wide into the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. LA GATA ELEGANTE up close outside the leader early, headed rival around the far turn, dueled into the lane and weakened. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) rank early along the inside and first turn, settled on the backstretch, saved ground into the drive and had little left.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.04 45.76 1:13.03 1:20.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Just a Command 120 6 5 11–3½ 6–½ 5–½ 1–nk Pereira 99.50 11 Funkenstein 124 9 12 12 8–½ 6–1 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 17.30 12 Ben's a Goalie 124 10 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–4 3–2¼ Maldonado 3.70 14 Robin's Legacy 120 12 4 7–½ 4–2½ 3–1½ 4–1¾ T Baze 48.70 3 Stone's River 117 2 10 8–hd 9–½ 7–2 5–2¾ Centeno 18.90 13 Chief Jackson 124 11 1 3–1 3–2 2–½ 6–6 Fuentes 47.50 9 Proud Musket 113 7 6 4–hd 5–hd 8–2 7–6 Ellingwood 133.10 4 The Roan Ranger 124 3 7 5–hd 7–1 9–2½ 8–11 Franco 27.90 7 Theluteismine 124 5 9 9–2 10–hd 10–2 9–¾ Prat 1.50 10 Rest Easy Two Four 120 8 2 1–½ 2–1½ 4–½ 10–¾ Hernandez 3.30 5 Big Discount 124 4 8 6–½ 11–4 11–3½ 11–6 Cedillo 14.20 2 Brananx 124 1 11 10–hd 12 12 12 Rispoli 10.30

8 JUST A COMMAND 201.00 93.80 28.80 11 FUNKENSTEIN 15.20 9.20 12 BEN'S A GOALIE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $1,134.20 $1 EXACTA (8-11) $1,633.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-11-12-14) $29,496.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-11-12) $31,184.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-11-12-14-3) Carryover $2,497

Winner–Just a Command Dbb.c.3 by Forest Command out of Justanewkidintown, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Four Quarters Corp (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Four Quarters Corporation. Mutuel Pool $344,271 Daily Double Pool $30,679 Exacta Pool $252,145 Superfecta Pool $116,179 Trifecta Pool $163,730 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,272. Claimed–Ben's a Goalie by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Gabby Hayes, Hot Pursuit. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $557.95. Pick Three Pool $49,901.

JUST A COMMAND chased off the inside, advanced four wide around the turn, closed steadily through the drive and overhauled BEN'S A GOALIE in the closing moments. FUNKENSTEIN off a bit slow to begin, trailed the field early went five wide around the turn, shifted out into the stretch, rallied but could not get by the winner. BEN'S A GOALIE dueled for the lead between rivals, cleared inside rival at the quarter pole, lugged out in upper stretch, then drifted in and back out while still maintaining a clear lead, weakened late and was caught by the top pair. ROBIN'S LEGACY stalked the pace from outside, came off the turn four wide, drifted inward in the stretch and lacked the needed bid. STONE'S RIVER angled in early, traveled along the inside to the turn, angled three wide leaving the bend, came out some in the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. CHIEF JACKSON attended the pace three deep, chased the to pair two to three wide around the turn and weakened. PROUD MUSKET tracked three then two wide around the turn and never rallied. THE ROAN RANGER chased along the inside, saved ground to the lane and weakened. THELUTEISMINE chased off the rail, went three wide around the turn, had nothing left for the stretch, was eased and walked off. REST EASY TWO FOUR dueled for command inside a pair of rivals, lost contact with rival at the quarter pole, tired in the stretch then eased and walked off. BIG DISCOUNT in range between rivals, dropped back around the bend, eased in the lane and walked off. BRANANX bothered by rival and steadied early near the inside, tracked off the inside, started to weaken around the turn, eased in the lane and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.49 47.93 1:12.39 1:24.24 1:35.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Earls Rock 124 1 4 3–2 3–hd 3–2 1–½ 1–4¼ Prat 1.80 4 Man Friday 124 4 5 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 2–hd Van Dyke 26.10 10 Enough Nonsense 124 10 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 3–1¼ Gutierrez 7.30 3 Endless Sunset 124 3 2 7–1 6–½ 5–hd 4–1 4–nk Hernandez 6.10 6 Airman 124 6 8 9–2 8–hd 7–hd 5–½ 5–4½ Rispoli 3.20 5 Daniel's Magic 124 5 6 5–½ 5–hd 6–1 6–1½ 6–hd Gonzalez 58.10 7 North Pole 124 7 9 8–½ 9–2½ 8–1 7–1 7–2½ Rosario 3.80 2 Achilleus 124 2 3 6–1½ 7–1 10 10 8–½ T Baze 22.40 8 Ivory Sky 124 8 10 10 10 9–1½ 9–1 9–¾ Franco 100.80 9 Exalted Joy 124 9 7 4–2 4–2 4–hd 8–1 10 Cedillo 42.90

1 EARLS ROCK (IRE) 5.60 4.20 3.40 4 MAN FRIDAY 16.60 9.40 10 ENOUGH NONSENSE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $1,688.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $64.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-10-3) $244.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-10-3-6) $4,518.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-10) $220.55

Winner–Earls Rock (IRE) B.c.3 by Fascinating Rock (IRE) out of Ajaadat (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Newtown Anner Stud (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Anthony Fanticola. Mutuel Pool $426,095 Daily Double Pool $36,993 Exacta Pool $248,757 Superfecta Pool $105,238 Super High Five Pool $8,568 Trifecta Pool $159,848. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-1) paid $844.50. Pick Three Pool $64,662.

EARLS ROCK (IRE) stalked from inside then angled three wide into the drive, rallied to the front at the eighth pole and won going away. MAN FRIDAY stalked outside, applied some pressure on the backstretch, closed in and headed rival at the five-sixteenths, dueled from outside into the lane, could not match the winner but gained the place. ENOUGH NONSENSE sprinted clear to take control early, pressured a bit on the backstretch, headed around the far turn, dueled into and down the stretch, overtaken by the winner at the eighth pole and got edged for the place. ENDLESS SUNSET tracked two wide then a bit off the rail into the lane and kept on for a minor share. AIRMAN bumped leaving the gate, traveled along the inside the moved out a bit on the backstretch, went between foes at the seven-sixteenths, tipped out and lost the whip inside the furlong grounds and finished willingly. DANIEL'S MAGIC chased two wide around the first turn, three wide into the lane and failed to respond to urging. NORTH POLE stumbled badly and bumped both sides at the start, raced three wide around the first turn, remained in the three path then came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. ACHILLEUS saved ground into the lane and was never a threat. IVORY SKY broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, angled to the inside quickly, settled at the back of the pace, continued along the inside, swung five wide into the stretch and could not rally. EXALTED JOY in range early, stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, started to weaken on the turn and faded.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'La Canada Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.30 46.37 1:11.28 1:38.20 1:45.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sanenus 120 5 2 3–1 3–½ 1–1 1–4½ 1–6 Rispoli 7.50 6 Miss Stormy D 120 6 4 4–hd 4–2½ 3–hd 2–2 2–ns Smith 14.10 2 Hard Not to Love 120 2 3 1–½ 2–2½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–6½ Gonzalez 3.30 7 Never Be Enough 120 7 6 7 6–hd 6–1½ 5–2 4–nk Pereira 18.90 3 Fighting Mad 124 3 1 2–2½ 1–1 4–5½ 4–3½ 5–4¾ Cedillo 0.80 1 Proud Emma 122 1 7 6–½ 7 7 7 6–6½ Hernandez 9.00 4 Message 120 4 5 5–1½ 5–2 5–hd 6–1 7 Prat 11.10

5 SANENUS (CHI) 17.00 8.20 4.60 6 MISS STORMY D 12.00 5.80 2 HARD NOT TO LOVE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $68.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $94.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-7) $272.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $205.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-7-3) Carryover $7,589

Winner–Sanenus (CHI) Dbb.m.5 by Scat Daddy out of Belgian Chocolate, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Haras Matriarca (CHI). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Matriarca. Mutuel Pool $336,969 Daily Double Pool $50,489 Exacta Pool $187,792 Superfecta Pool $76,815 Trifecta Pool $125,478 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,945. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-5) paid $3,211.95. Pick Three Pool $67,000.

SANENUS (CHI) stalked the top pair off the rail, bid three deep past the half-mile pole, vied for command outside a pair of rivals to the far turn, cleared and angled in around that bend, put to right-handed urging in upper stretch, drew off and was ridden out in deep stretch. MISS STORMY D tracked off the inside then outside a rival, closed in outside the top trio past the half-mile marker, chased the leader outside a pair of foes on the turn then angled into the two path around the bend, could not summon the needed response to threaten the winner in the final furlong but stayed on to hold the place. HARD NOT TO LOVE showed early speed, set the pace early under pressure then lost command past the five-eighths pole, angled outside the leader then bid between foes on the backstretch, chased outside a rival to the stretch, angled out in the lane and missed second. NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) raced outside a rival at the back of the pace, went outside another rival on the second bend, moved out in the stretch and improved position. FIGHTING MAD off alertly then pressed from outside, took the lead near the five-eighths pole then cleared rival, lost command at the seven-sixteenths and chased the winner to the stretch and weakened. PROUD EMMA settled along the inside, angled out and entered the lane two to three wide and proved no menace. MESSAGE chased two wide through the early stages, angled in around the far turn and came up empty.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Cienegas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.58 43.80 55.63 1:07.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Charmaine's Mia 120 2 2 2–½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–2½ Van Dyke 16.70 7 Jolie Olimpica 122 6 1 5 5 5 2–½ Smith 1.00 4 DQ–Lighthouse 122 3 3 4–3½ 4–1 2–½ 3–4 Rispoli 3.30 5 Superstition 120 4 4 3–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ 4–1 Prat 9.30 1 Bohemian Bourbon 120 1 5 1–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 5 Hernandez 23.00 6 Oleksandra 122 5 6 dnf Rosario 2.70

2 CHARMAINE'S MIA 35.40 9.80 6.00 7 JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) 2.80 2.40 5 SUPERSTITION 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $163.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $58.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-1) $106.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5) $160.20

Winner–Charmaine's Mia B.m.5 by The Factor out of Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $444,661 Daily Double Pool $62,157 Exacta Pool $214,046 Superfecta Pool $86,528 Trifecta Pool $148,438. Scratched–Acting Out. DQ–#4 Lighthouse–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 5th. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $189.80. Pick Three Pool $75,593.

CHARMAINE'S MIA dueled for the lead between rivals, cleared at the three-eighths pole, then drew away in the drive under right-handed urging. JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) away quickly from outside then dropped back off the pace, two wide into the turn, angled out entering the stretch and rallied to earn the place. LIGHTHOUSE drifted out and knocked rival into foe soon after the start, stalked the pace up the backstretch, took the turn two then three wide and got outfinished for the place. SUPERSTITION knocked into rival at the start, raced outside the top pair early, chased the winner outside a rival around the turn and weakened. BOHEMIAN BOURBON dueled for the lead from inside, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and also weakened. OLEKSANDRA (AUS) bumped then clipped heels with inside rival and lost the rider soon after the start. FOLLOWING A STEWARDS' INQUIRY, LIGHTHOUSE WAS DISQUALIFIED FROM THIRD AND PLACED UNPLACED FOR DRIFTING OUT SHORTLY AFTER THE START AND FORCING SUPERSTITION INTO OLEKSANDRA, CAUSING OLEKSANDRA TO CLIP HEELS AND LOSE HER RIDER.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.16 45.42 58.00 1:11.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Great Power 124 4 5 5–hd 5–1 3–2 1–¾ Hernandez 1.80 8 Malakai Moxie 113 8 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 2–¾ Pyfer 22.50 1 Defense Wins 114 1 9 6–2 6–1½ 4–½ 3–1 Ellingwood 2.90 7 Squalotoro 121 7 7 9–3½ 7–½ 5–hd 4–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 10.30 6 Bob's Sniper 124 6 2 3–1 2–½ 2–½ 5–½ T Baze 14.70 9 Dapper 124 9 4 4–½ 4–hd 6–½ 6–¾ Flores 11.70 2 Ecologist 124 2 10 7–hd 8–4 8–5 7–4½ Franco 16.00 3 Uncaptured Hero 124 3 3 2–hd 3–2 7–1 8–7 Gonzalez 8.30 10 Dynamic Duo 124 10 8 10 10 9–1½ 9–5 Figueroa 70.00 5 Astrologer 124 5 6 8–hd 9–3 10 10 Prat 6.80

4 GREAT POWER 5.60 3.80 2.80 8 MALAKAI MOXIE 14.00 7.60 1 DEFENSE WINS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $117.60 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $65.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-7) $139.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-1-7-6) $9,696.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1) $133.75

Winner–Great Power B.c.4 by Blame out of Lifeinthefastlane, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: 5th Street Stables and Saldana, Reed. Mutuel Pool $481,377 Daily Double Pool $161,359 Exacta Pool $303,185 Superfecta Pool $200,842 Super High Five Pool $40,892 Trifecta Pool $228,837. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $196.55. Pick Three Pool $153,774. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-2-4) 651 tickets with 4 correct paid $975.20. Pick Four Pool $830,803. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-1-5-2-4) 4 tickets with 5 correct paid $133,813.90. Pick Five Pool $701,332. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-8-1-5-2-4) 78 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,659.26. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $242,271. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $235,469.

GREAT POWER bumped leaving the gate, stalked in the two path, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch, rallied and bested MALAKAI MOXIE late. MALAKAI MOXIE vied for the lead three deep then cleared foes around the turn, led to deep stretch and got caught. DEFENSE WINS raced along the inside, saved ground to the stretch then angled off the inside and gained ground late. SQUALOTORO chased four then three wide around the turn and finished willingly for a minor share. BOB'S SNIPER vied for the lead between rivals, could not keep pace with the leaders into the turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch and flattened out. DAPPER forwardly placed from outside, entered the turn four wide, moved in a path then back out four wide into the lane and never produced a bid. ECOLOGIST off a bit slow to begin, raced off the pace, was along the inside into and around the turn, tipped out in the lane and never threatened. UNCAPTURED HERO broke out and bumped rival at the start, vied for the lead from inside, could not keep pace around the turn and faded in the drive. DYNAMIC DUO dropped back early, angled into the two path, went around a rival and four wide into the stretch and made no impact. ASTROLOGER chased two wide then angled three wide into the lane and tired.