Horse racing newsletter: New York trainer banned by tracks

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita sets a record for a trifecta payout.
Off to the races
In what was a big story on social media this weekend, horse racing took swift action to ban a New York trainer over his use of a racist term. It started on Jan. 1 when Eric Guillot posted a picture of one of his horses named Grape Soda. It said, “This colt will run next week and has unique name in honor of a TVG analyst.” It was followed by a Black power emoji. “Grape soda” is a racial slur when directed at Black people.
The slur was believed to be directed at Ken Rudulph, the only Black person who is on the air at TVG. Guillot doubled down on subsequent tweets and even sent out a GIF of a Black person making a quiet sign with his finger. Much more extensive reporting on this was done by Bill Finley of Thoroughbred Daily News (you can read here) and David Grening of the Daily Racing Form (you can read here.)
The horse won the first race on Friday in what was supposed to be Guillot’s final race before retiring. This is where things exploded in horse racing circles. Guillot did some backtracking and said the horse was named after a favorite childhood beverage. But, by then, it was too late. On Saturday, there were statements coming out of some major players.
Dave O’Rourke, president and CEO of NYRA: “Racism is completely unacceptable in all forms. NYRA rejects Eric Guillot’s toxic words and divisive behavior in the strongest terms. At this time, he will no longer be permitted to enter horses at any NYRA track nor will he be allotted stalls at NYRA grounds. In addition, we will review further steps may be available to us. Our racing community is diverse, and we stand for inclusion.”
TVG: “TVG commends NYRA for taking swift action on the matter involving Eric Guillot. There is simply no place in society for racism and we condemn his behavior, a deliberate attempt to slur one of our employees, in the strongest terms. Our network will no longer air races in which he has an entry. We also commend the action by new owner Larry Roman to change the horse’s name. We will continue to work toward making racing more inclusive and to attracting a new generation of fans to the sport.”
Aidan Butler, COO of the Stronach Group: “[TSG] stands firmly against the inexcusable actions of trainer Eric Guillot. There is no place in the sport of thoroughbred racing for racism in any form. Our company will not tolerate the use of hateful and divisive language or behavior. [TSG] agrees fully with the New York Racing Association’s move to ban Mr. Guillot from racing and will take the same action. Mr. Guillot is no longer welcomed at any [TSG] track.”
(Note: I use TSG instead of 1/ST because it’s what racing fans know. Whatever marketing genius said this rebranding was the way to go didn’t take into account that the slash makes for a terrible visual and confusion on how to pronounce.)
Now, these statements and actions would be even more bold if Guillot had not just retired. Obviously, it goes without saying that racism in any form should not be tolerated. And, it’s difficult to come up with any explanation that Guillot’s actions were not racially insensitive in the most extreme ways. As a final thought, the quickest way to get me to block a reader’s incoming email is to spew racist thoughts to me. There haven’t been many, but there have been a few.
Again, if you want more on this story, check out the links above.
Santa Anita review
Before we get to the stakes, the sixth race was quite interesting as 99-1 Just a Command finished first followed by 17-1 Funkenstein and Ben’s a Goalie, at 7-2, was third. What does that mean? A record 50-cent trifecta of $31,184. It topped the $1 trifecta of $52,892, set on Sept. 26, 2001. Just a Command paid $201.00 to win. OK, on to the features.
Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada: This race for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles was supposed to be a battle between Fighting Mad and Hard Not to Love. But in the end, it was Sanenus who blitzed the field, winning by six lengths. It was the mare’s fourth race since coming up from Chile.
Sanenus paid $17,00, $8.20 and $4.60. Miss Stormy D was second, followed by Hard Not to Love, Never Be Enough, Fighting Mad, Proud Emma and Message.
Michael McCarthy (winning trainer): “Umberto [Rispoli] did a great job, he had to niggle a little bit at her to kind of keep her in the game around the first turn. I thought she was in a great position up the backside and she went up to engage those fillies leaving the half-mile pole. At the quarter, she had her ears up and I love the way she opened up. The La Canada has a great history, a lot of really nice mares have won this race over the years, and this is a nice race to have on her resume.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I’ve been on her several times in the morning. I knew she was a very good filly. [Saturday], I asked her a bit at the half-mile pole and she responded well. At the top of the stretch, she was looking around and I was just hoping she was going to stay focused. She finished well and I think she has more there.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas: This six-furlong race for fillies and mares started very oddly when Oleksandra appeared to clip heels with Superstition a few jumps out of the gate, causing the horse to stumble, and jockey Joel Rosario went flying off, even taking the bridle with him. Rosario missed his mount on the last race, but both the horse and jockey were OK. It changed the complexion of the entire race and Charmaine’s Mia was able to sit just off the lead, move in front by the half and win by 2 ½ lengths.
Charmaine’s Mia paid $35.40, $9.80 and $6.00. Jolie’s Olimpica was second, followed by Superstition, who was moved up to third when Lighthouse was disqualified to fifth. Bohemian Bourbon was placed fourth.
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “I’ve never been on her before, but Phil just told me she was working lights out. She was sitting on a big race; that’s all I knew about her. He said, ‘Play the break wherever you are, and go from there.’ She was doing it so easy, she had her ears pricked up and she was enjoying herself so I wasn’t taking anything away from her. I knew she was going to show another gear at the top of the lane, if I had any competition behind me that was going to run me down, but I had too much horse for them to catch me. She ran a hell of a race.”
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “I’ve learned with some of these horses coming in from Woodbine, that because they’ve got a deeper turf up there, this is their first chance to run over a firm turf and sometimes, they just float over it and she did just that. She had trained phenomenally well on the training track here. I haven’t had a horse get over this training track this well since [multiple Grade I winner] Obviously.”
Sad to report …
Before racing started on Saturday, Cali Caliente, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered what is believed to be a fatal cardiac event while jogging during morning training. Cali Caliente, winner of three of seven races, was doing light jogging on the outside rail when he collapsed. A necropsy will be performed. The death did not appear to be the result of exertion but because it happened on the race track, it will be counted as a racing or training death by the California Horse Racing Board. It would be the second at Santa Anita since the season started on Dec. 26.
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s nine-race card, back to a 12:30 p.m. start, is heavy on filly and mare races with six of them. I hate to keep bringing this up, but the new racing office seems to be keying in on the horse population and writing races that have decent sized fields. I believe it was longtime racing secretary Rick Hammerle who used to say, just try and get through January and February so you can be strong in March and April. (If he didn’t say that, I’m sure he’ll let me know.) Chris Merz, the current racing secretary, schooled under Hammerle, so if things are strong now, there is reason to feel good about future months.
Sunday might be the first day that there are fewer races on the turf than dirt as there are only four today. The feature is the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is Qahira for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Joel Rosario. The lightly raced 5-year-mare has won four of seven starts and is coming off a second in the Grade 3 Chillingworth Stakes at Santa Anita on Sept. 25. Rosario will be the fifth different jockey to ride the horse.
The second favorite is Amuse at 5-2 for Richard Mandella and Drayden Van Dyke. She has won two of 10, but the last win came Dec. 30, 2018 at Santa Anita. She finished third last out in the Chillingworth. Post is around 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 7, 10, 10, 7, 9, 6, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 8 Too Much Heaven (6-1)
Too Much Heaven has won two in a row with Umberto Rispoli riding. That last win was Nov. 5 at Del Mar. Trainer Peter Eurton drops the horse for Sunday’s race in a move that has been profitable for his stable. ‘Heaven has a 3-2-0 record from 6 starts at this distance with all three wins under the guidance of Rispoli.
Saturday’s result: La Gata Elegante was restless pre-race but after the start broke nicely. Racing in second, La Gata took the lead into the stretch but was caught to run fourth. Make a note of this horse next out especially on a jockey upgrade to someone like Umberto Rispoli.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Say Florida Sandy Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Our Last Buck ($14.20)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tropical Turf, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Ride a Comet ($6.20)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Sanenus ($17.00)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Charmaine’s Mia ($35.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Rego Park Stakes, NY-breds 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Uno (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 1 Go To Girl (4-1)
She benefits from solid connections and is a well-bred runner who has earned very competitive figures for this event in all of her six career starts with trouble and track variant factored in. In her most recent effort, this filly broke a little slow and was brushed inward to lose almost a length of ground at the start versus a quality winner who’s the heavy favorite in Sunday’s eighth and final race. With a typical performance expected Sunday in a field with the main contenders (shippers) having a question mark above their head, this runner could and should be a big player for the top spots at a medium mutuel.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 9.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.47 1:11.51 1:23.17 1:35.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Comradery
|124
|3
|5
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–1½
|1–ns
|Rosario
|6.20
|1
|Rip City
|122
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–hd
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|4
|Starting Over
|122
|4
|7
|7–1½
|7–1
|6–1
|6–2
|3–nk
|Gonzalez
|11.60
|5
|Lane Way
|124
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–1½
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|2
|Gregdar
|122
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–ns
|Rispoli
|3.10
|8
|Liberal
|124
|8
|6
|5–½
|5–2
|4–½
|3–½
|6–1¼
|Prat
|15.40
|7
|Mantra
|124
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–3
|7–7
|Smith
|20.20
|6
|Striking a Pose
|124
|6
|4
|6–2
|6–1
|8
|8
|8
|Hernandez
|34.40
|3
|COMRADERY (IRE)
|14.40
|6.60
|4.80
|1
|RIP CITY
|4.40
|3.40
|4
|STARTING OVER
|6.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$22.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5)
|$43.59
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-4-5-2)
|$1,424.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$68.65
Winner–Comradery (IRE) B.c.4 by Camacho (GB) out of Shamardyh (IRE), by Shamardal. Bred by Grangemore Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,200 Exacta Pool $113,527 Superfecta Pool $45,544 Super High Five Pool $22,300 Trifecta Pool $79,202. Scratched–none.
COMRADERY (IRE) stalked the pace in the two to three wide, swung out into the stretch, rallied and got up in time. RIP CITY bobbled leaving the gate but remained quickest early, set the pace inside then in the two path, led under pressure up the backstretch, angled to the rail and vied with a pair of rivals into the lane, held command to the final yards and was nailed by the winner. STARTING OVER traveled along the inside while off the pace, stayed inside then two wide into the stretch, rallied between rivals late and proved a game third. LANE WAY attended the pace three deep, vied outside around the second turn, spun four wide into the lane and was edged for the show. GREGDAR pressed the pace from outside, vied between rivals around the second turn and into the drive, stayed in contention through the lane then flattened a bit late. LIBERAL (IRE) broke in a bit at the start, angled to the inside, raced in range then closed in up the backstretch, steadied behind the leader at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch, asked in the late but could not find the needed response. MANTRA brushed at the start, raced outside a rival then three wide into the drive and never rallied. STRIKING A POSE brushed leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, two wide around the far turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.27 46.35 58.82 1:11.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Anna Fantastic
|124
|6
|1
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–4
|1–5
|Rispoli
|0.80
|1
|Time for Ebby
|124
|1
|5
|5–1
|6–2
|3–1
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|7.00
|3
|She's a Dime
|115
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|3–¾
|Centeno
|6.50
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|122
|5
|6
|6–3
|5–½
|4–2
|4–2¾
|Franco
|77.70
|7
|Fursace
|122
|7
|4
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–½
|5–7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.80
|4
|Cheap Cheap Cheap
|124
|4
|2
|3–1½
|2–hd
|6–2
|6–17
|Gutierrez
|5.30
|2
|No Cover Charge
|124
|2
|3
|1–½
|3–hd
|7
|7
|Gonzalez
|6.20
|6
|ANNA FANTASTIC
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|TIME FOR EBBY
|5.00
|3.20
|3
|SHE'S A DIME
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-5)
|$17.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-3-5-7)
|$2,732.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)
|$14.25
Winner–Anna Fantastic B.f.4 by Cyclotron out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Headley, Karen and Matson Racing. Mutuel Pool $204,771 Daily Double Pool $37,109 Exacta Pool $103,196 Superfecta Pool $36,561 Super High Five Pool $3,580 Trifecta Pool $61,924. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–No Cover Charge by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none.
ANNA FANTASTIC vied for the lead three deep into and around the turn and into the stretch, cleared inside rivals and angled in at the top of the lane, then widened under strong hand urging. TIME FOR EBBY chased the top trio from inside, angled out into the lane and upper stretch and gained the place. SHE'S A DIME threw head and was off very slow, trailed off the inside, took the turn two then three wide and showed late effort to gain third. HOT ON THE TRAIL chased outside a rival, went four to five wide around the turn and got outfinished for the show. FURSACE well placed behind the top trio, ranged up four wide leaving the turn to challenge the leaders but weakened in the drive. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP vied for the lead between foes and gave way in the lane. NO COVER CHARGE vied with a pair of outside rivals, stayed inside to the stretch, folded in the lane and was eased to the wire and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.85 46.80 1:11.74 1:24.29 1:36.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Rose's Crystal
|124
|7
|9
|9
|9
|6–½
|4–1
|1–½
|Hernandez
|0.90
|1
|Ultimate Hy
|124
|1
|7
|8–2
|7–1
|7–2
|5–2½
|2–hd
|Van Dyke
|15.00
|6
|Slew South
|124
|6
|8
|7–½
|6–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|Prat
|8.30
|5
|Starship Sky
|124
|5
|4
|5–½
|4–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–nk
|Rosario
|3.40
|9
|Phoenix Tears
|117
|9
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–2
|5–7
|Centeno
|23.30
|4
|Livin' At the Bu
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–ns
|Cedillo
|13.30
|8
|Shez Our Arch
|124
|8
|6
|6–1
|8–1
|8–1
|8–7½
|7–2¼
|Flores
|108.50
|2
|Aristeia
|124
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|7–1
|8–12
|T Baze
|10.80
|3
|Win Like Coach P
|124
|3
|2
|3–½
|5–1
|9
|9
|9
|Franco
|13.00
|7
|ROSE'S CRYSTAL
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|ULTIMATE HY
|6.20
|3.40
|6
|SLEW SOUTH
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$7.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$27.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-5)
|$37.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-6)
|$67.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-6-5-9)
|Carryover $2,534
Winner–Rose's Crystal Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Trail of Roses, by Trail City. Bred by Pamela J. Cassel & Louis Cassel (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Cassel, Louis and Cassel, Pamela J.. Mutuel Pool $319,759 Daily Double Pool $21,711 Exacta Pool $194,386 Superfecta Pool $76,290 Trifecta Pool $118,174 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,321. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $18.50. Pick Three Pool $57,074.
ROSE'S CRYSTAL went three then two wide around the first turn, settled at the back, went between rivals then swung swung out into the lane, rallied widest and proved best late. ULTIMATE HY off a bit slow to begin, settled inside, came off the rail then angled back inside in the furlong grounds, rallied up the fence and got up for 2nd. SLEW SOUTH tracked outside a rival then between foes, split another pair at the three-eighths pole, angled out into the stretch, rallied and was outkicked by the top pair. STARSHIP SKY stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid outside and headed the leader at the three-eighths pole, could not keep pace around the bend, chased to the stretch and kept on willingly but needed more. PHOENIX TEARS sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, let clear up the backstretch then got headed by rival at the three-eighths, cleared again around the final turn then yielded in the furlong grounds. LIVIN' AT THE BU bumped at the start, stalked between early then moved to the inside, closed in up the backstretch, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. SHEZ OUR ARCH forced in and steadied early, floated out a bit into the first turn, stayed off the rail to the stretch and weakened. ARISTEIA off a bit slow to begin, steadied off the heels of the leader then pulled early on the first turn, bid outside at the three-eighths pole, chased four wide into the lane and faded. WIN LIKE COACH P bumped at the start, floated out a bit into the first turn, chased three deep then four wide into the far turn, dropped back and angled in a path and faded.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.49 46.21 59.02 1:12.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Jan Jan Can
|124
|2
|9
|7–4½
|6–hd
|3–hd
|1–ns
|Hernandez
|2.70
|12
|Sweet Sonny
|117
|8
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|2–3
|Pyfer
|2.40
|7
|Wicks and Chappies
|124
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–3½
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|3.10
|10
|Haute Time
|117
|7
|4
|8–½
|8–4
|7–3
|4–2¾
|Centeno
|41.70
|13
|Majestic Mountain
|124
|9
|5
|5–½
|5–1
|5–2½
|5–nk
|T Baze
|4.70
|2
|A J Rock
|124
|1
|7
|6–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–9
|Franco
|6.60
|8
|Sugar Moon
|124
|5
|3
|3–hd
|7–5
|8–6½
|7–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|61.10
|5
|Gemma Royal
|124
|3
|6
|4–1
|4–hd
|6–hd
|8–4
|Gonzalez
|31.50
|9
|Turkish Angel
|114
|6
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Ellingwood
|142.00
|3
|JAN JAN CAN
|7.40
|3.60
|2.40
|12
|SWEET SONNY
|3.60
|2.40
|7
|WICKS AND CHAPPIES
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$13.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-12)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-12-7-10)
|$26.48
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-12-7-10-13)
|$860.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-12-7)
|$12.45
Winner–Jan Jan Can B.m.5 by Grazen out of Joe Ja, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Pete Gallegos (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Tiger Racing, Inc. Mutuel Pool $305,286 Daily Double Pool $26,541 Exacta Pool $170,608 Superfecta Pool $76,030 Super High Five Pool $6,829 Trifecta Pool $113,674. Scratched–Flashy Pass, It's a Riddle, Verry Bossy, Watch the Fed.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $30,241.
JAN JAN CAN settled off the pace, went three wide into the turn, angled in then back out into the stretch, tipped out at the top of the drive, flew late and nailed SWEET SONNY on the line. SWEET SONNY vied three deep early then cleared foes, set the pace off the rail then angled in on the turn, led clear into the final sixteenth and was nailed at the wire. WICKS AND CHAPPIES showed early speed inside a pair of rivals then chased the leader to the turn, went two wide around the bend and finished evenly. HAUTE TIME traveled near the rear of the field outside a rival, went three then two wide around the bend, came out into the stretch and finished with a late rally. MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN tracked the lone leader from outside, entered the turn five wide then angled to the three path on the turn and lacked further response. A J ROCK tracked near the rail then moved out a bit on the backstretch, chased between foes to the stretch and could not rally. SUGAR MOON showed early speed between a pair of rivals then chased off the rail, went three to four wide around the turn and faded. GEMMA ROYAL stalked the pace up the backstretch, saved ground around the bend and weakened in the drive. TURKISH ANGEL raced at the back of the pack, angled to the inside and saved ground through the turn and never made an impact.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.80 48.36 1:13.22 1:25.27 1:37.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Star of Africa
|124
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|3–½
|2–1
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|3.30
|4
|Cover Version
|124
|4
|6
|6–2
|5–1
|5–3
|5–2½
|2–ns
|Espinoza
|3.00
|8
|Cowboys Daughter
|124
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–½
|T Baze
|8.30
|1
|Zucchera
|124
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|4–1¼
|Rosario
|2.00
|6
|Invincibella
|124
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Fuentes
|3.40
|7
|La Gata Elegante
|124
|6
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|3–½
|6–4
|Flores
|35.00
|3
|Gallantlystreaming
|124
|3
|2
|5–1
|6–2
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Amparan
|56.00
|2
|STAR OF AFRICA
|8.60
|4.00
|2.80
|4
|COVER VERSION
|3.80
|2.80
|8
|COWBOYS DAUGHTER
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-1)
|$33.41
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-1-6)
|$726.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8)
|$72.40
Winner–Star of Africa Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Diamondesque, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $331,982 Daily Double Pool $22,610 Exacta Pool $192,031 Superfecta Pool $89,711 Super High Five Pool $7,419 Trifecta Pool $133,101. Claimed–Cover Version by 5th Street Stables, Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Listen to Blue.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $16.90. Pick Three Pool $55,326. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-3-2) 3556 tickets with 4 correct paid $40.70. Pick Four Pool $189,696. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-7-3-2) 1115 tickets with 5 correct paid $358.55. Pick Five Pool $464,731.
STAR OF AFRICA forwardly placed in the early going, traveled two wide then angled three wide into the lane, challenged rival at the eighth pole and edged past under right-handed urging. COVER VERSION in ranged off the inside, came four wide into the lane and got up for the place. COWBOYS DAUGHTER sprinted clear early and angled to the inside, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths pole, fought back from inside and turned away foe in upper stretch, challenged again at the eighth pole, relinquished command and was was edged for the place. ZUCCHERA unhurried in the early going from inside, went two wide around the far turn, steered out widest in the lane and summoned a late bid. INVINCIBELLA (GB) stalked the pace inside then two wide into the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. LA GATA ELEGANTE up close outside the leader early, headed rival around the far turn, dueled into the lane and weakened. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) rank early along the inside and first turn, settled on the backstretch, saved ground into the drive and had little left.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.04 45.76 1:13.03 1:20.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Just a Command
|120
|6
|5
|11–3½
|6–½
|5–½
|1–nk
|Pereira
|99.50
|11
|Funkenstein
|124
|9
|12
|12
|8–½
|6–1
|2–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|17.30
|12
|Ben's a Goalie
|124
|10
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–4
|3–2¼
|Maldonado
|3.70
|14
|Robin's Legacy
|120
|12
|4
|7–½
|4–2½
|3–1½
|4–1¾
|T Baze
|48.70
|3
|Stone's River
|117
|2
|10
|8–hd
|9–½
|7–2
|5–2¾
|Centeno
|18.90
|13
|Chief Jackson
|124
|11
|1
|3–1
|3–2
|2–½
|6–6
|Fuentes
|47.50
|9
|Proud Musket
|113
|7
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8–2
|7–6
|Ellingwood
|133.10
|4
|The Roan Ranger
|124
|3
|7
|5–hd
|7–1
|9–2½
|8–11
|Franco
|27.90
|7
|Theluteismine
|124
|5
|9
|9–2
|10–hd
|10–2
|9–¾
|Prat
|1.50
|10
|Rest Easy Two Four
|120
|8
|2
|1–½
|2–1½
|4–½
|10–¾
|Hernandez
|3.30
|5
|Big Discount
|124
|4
|8
|6–½
|11–4
|11–3½
|11–6
|Cedillo
|14.20
|2
|Brananx
|124
|1
|11
|10–hd
|12
|12
|12
|Rispoli
|10.30
|8
|JUST A COMMAND
|201.00
|93.80
|28.80
|11
|FUNKENSTEIN
|15.20
|9.20
|12
|BEN'S A GOALIE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$1,134.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-11)
|$1,633.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-11-12-14)
|$29,496.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-11-12)
|$31,184.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-11-12-14-3)
|Carryover $2,497
Winner–Just a Command Dbb.c.3 by Forest Command out of Justanewkidintown, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Four Quarters Corp (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Four Quarters Corporation. Mutuel Pool $344,271 Daily Double Pool $30,679 Exacta Pool $252,145 Superfecta Pool $116,179 Trifecta Pool $163,730 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,272. Claimed–Ben's a Goalie by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Gabby Hayes, Hot Pursuit.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $557.95. Pick Three Pool $49,901.
JUST A COMMAND chased off the inside, advanced four wide around the turn, closed steadily through the drive and overhauled BEN'S A GOALIE in the closing moments. FUNKENSTEIN off a bit slow to begin, trailed the field early went five wide around the turn, shifted out into the stretch, rallied but could not get by the winner. BEN'S A GOALIE dueled for the lead between rivals, cleared inside rival at the quarter pole, lugged out in upper stretch, then drifted in and back out while still maintaining a clear lead, weakened late and was caught by the top pair. ROBIN'S LEGACY stalked the pace from outside, came off the turn four wide, drifted inward in the stretch and lacked the needed bid. STONE'S RIVER angled in early, traveled along the inside to the turn, angled three wide leaving the bend, came out some in the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. CHIEF JACKSON attended the pace three deep, chased the to pair two to three wide around the turn and weakened. PROUD MUSKET tracked three then two wide around the turn and never rallied. THE ROAN RANGER chased along the inside, saved ground to the lane and weakened. THELUTEISMINE chased off the rail, went three wide around the turn, had nothing left for the stretch, was eased and walked off. REST EASY TWO FOUR dueled for command inside a pair of rivals, lost contact with rival at the quarter pole, tired in the stretch then eased and walked off. BIG DISCOUNT in range between rivals, dropped back around the bend, eased in the lane and walked off. BRANANX bothered by rival and steadied early near the inside, tracked off the inside, started to weaken around the turn, eased in the lane and walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.49 47.93 1:12.39 1:24.24 1:35.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Earls Rock
|124
|1
|4
|3–2
|3–hd
|3–2
|1–½
|1–4¼
|Prat
|1.80
|4
|Man Friday
|124
|4
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–2½
|2–hd
|Van Dyke
|26.10
|10
|Enough Nonsense
|124
|10
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|7.30
|3
|Endless Sunset
|124
|3
|2
|7–1
|6–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|6.10
|6
|Airman
|124
|6
|8
|9–2
|8–hd
|7–hd
|5–½
|5–4½
|Rispoli
|3.20
|5
|Daniel's Magic
|124
|5
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–hd
|Gonzalez
|58.10
|7
|North Pole
|124
|7
|9
|8–½
|9–2½
|8–1
|7–1
|7–2½
|Rosario
|3.80
|2
|Achilleus
|124
|2
|3
|6–1½
|7–1
|10
|10
|8–½
|T Baze
|22.40
|8
|Ivory Sky
|124
|8
|10
|10
|10
|9–1½
|9–1
|9–¾
|Franco
|100.80
|9
|Exalted Joy
|124
|9
|7
|4–2
|4–2
|4–hd
|8–1
|10
|Cedillo
|42.90
|1
|EARLS ROCK (IRE)
|5.60
|4.20
|3.40
|4
|MAN FRIDAY
|16.60
|9.40
|10
|ENOUGH NONSENSE
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$1,688.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$64.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-10-3)
|$244.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-10-3-6)
|$4,518.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-10)
|$220.55
Winner–Earls Rock (IRE) B.c.3 by Fascinating Rock (IRE) out of Ajaadat (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Newtown Anner Stud (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Anthony Fanticola. Mutuel Pool $426,095 Daily Double Pool $36,993 Exacta Pool $248,757 Superfecta Pool $105,238 Super High Five Pool $8,568 Trifecta Pool $159,848. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-1) paid $844.50. Pick Three Pool $64,662.
EARLS ROCK (IRE) stalked from inside then angled three wide into the drive, rallied to the front at the eighth pole and won going away. MAN FRIDAY stalked outside, applied some pressure on the backstretch, closed in and headed rival at the five-sixteenths, dueled from outside into the lane, could not match the winner but gained the place. ENOUGH NONSENSE sprinted clear to take control early, pressured a bit on the backstretch, headed around the far turn, dueled into and down the stretch, overtaken by the winner at the eighth pole and got edged for the place. ENDLESS SUNSET tracked two wide then a bit off the rail into the lane and kept on for a minor share. AIRMAN bumped leaving the gate, traveled along the inside the moved out a bit on the backstretch, went between foes at the seven-sixteenths, tipped out and lost the whip inside the furlong grounds and finished willingly. DANIEL'S MAGIC chased two wide around the first turn, three wide into the lane and failed to respond to urging. NORTH POLE stumbled badly and bumped both sides at the start, raced three wide around the first turn, remained in the three path then came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. ACHILLEUS saved ground into the lane and was never a threat. IVORY SKY broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, angled to the inside quickly, settled at the back of the pace, continued along the inside, swung five wide into the stretch and could not rally. EXALTED JOY in range early, stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, started to weaken on the turn and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'La Canada Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.30 46.37 1:11.28 1:38.20 1:45.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Sanenus
|120
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|1–1
|1–4½
|1–6
|Rispoli
|7.50
|6
|Miss Stormy D
|120
|6
|4
|4–hd
|4–2½
|3–hd
|2–2
|2–ns
|Smith
|14.10
|2
|Hard Not to Love
|120
|2
|3
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–6½
|Gonzalez
|3.30
|7
|Never Be Enough
|120
|7
|6
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–2
|4–nk
|Pereira
|18.90
|3
|Fighting Mad
|124
|3
|1
|2–2½
|1–1
|4–5½
|4–3½
|5–4¾
|Cedillo
|0.80
|1
|Proud Emma
|122
|1
|7
|6–½
|7
|7
|7
|6–6½
|Hernandez
|9.00
|4
|Message
|120
|4
|5
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–1
|7
|Prat
|11.10
|5
|SANENUS (CHI)
|17.00
|8.20
|4.60
|6
|MISS STORMY D
|12.00
|5.80
|2
|HARD NOT TO LOVE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$68.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$94.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-7)
|$272.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$205.75
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-7-3)
|Carryover $7,589
Winner–Sanenus (CHI) Dbb.m.5 by Scat Daddy out of Belgian Chocolate, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Haras Matriarca (CHI). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Matriarca. Mutuel Pool $336,969 Daily Double Pool $50,489 Exacta Pool $187,792 Superfecta Pool $76,815 Trifecta Pool $125,478 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,945. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-5) paid $3,211.95. Pick Three Pool $67,000.
SANENUS (CHI) stalked the top pair off the rail, bid three deep past the half-mile pole, vied for command outside a pair of rivals to the far turn, cleared and angled in around that bend, put to right-handed urging in upper stretch, drew off and was ridden out in deep stretch. MISS STORMY D tracked off the inside then outside a rival, closed in outside the top trio past the half-mile marker, chased the leader outside a pair of foes on the turn then angled into the two path around the bend, could not summon the needed response to threaten the winner in the final furlong but stayed on to hold the place. HARD NOT TO LOVE showed early speed, set the pace early under pressure then lost command past the five-eighths pole, angled outside the leader then bid between foes on the backstretch, chased outside a rival to the stretch, angled out in the lane and missed second. NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) raced outside a rival at the back of the pace, went outside another rival on the second bend, moved out in the stretch and improved position. FIGHTING MAD off alertly then pressed from outside, took the lead near the five-eighths pole then cleared rival, lost command at the seven-sixteenths and chased the winner to the stretch and weakened. PROUD EMMA settled along the inside, angled out and entered the lane two to three wide and proved no menace. MESSAGE chased two wide through the early stages, angled in around the far turn and came up empty.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Cienegas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.58 43.80 55.63 1:07.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Charmaine's Mia
|120
|2
|2
|2–½
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–2½
|Van Dyke
|16.70
|7
|Jolie Olimpica
|122
|6
|1
|5
|5
|5
|2–½
|Smith
|1.00
|4
|DQ–Lighthouse
|122
|3
|3
|4–3½
|4–1
|2–½
|3–4
|Rispoli
|3.30
|5
|Superstition
|120
|4
|4
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|Prat
|9.30
|1
|Bohemian Bourbon
|120
|1
|5
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5
|Hernandez
|23.00
|6
|Oleksandra
|122
|5
|6
|dnf
|Rosario
|2.70
|2
|CHARMAINE'S MIA
|35.40
|9.80
|6.00
|7
|JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ)
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|SUPERSTITION
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$163.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$58.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-1)
|$106.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5)
|$160.20
Winner–Charmaine's Mia B.m.5 by The Factor out of Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $444,661 Daily Double Pool $62,157 Exacta Pool $214,046 Superfecta Pool $86,528 Trifecta Pool $148,438. Scratched–Acting Out. DQ–#4 Lighthouse–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 5th.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $189.80. Pick Three Pool $75,593.
CHARMAINE'S MIA dueled for the lead between rivals, cleared at the three-eighths pole, then drew away in the drive under right-handed urging. JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) away quickly from outside then dropped back off the pace, two wide into the turn, angled out entering the stretch and rallied to earn the place. LIGHTHOUSE drifted out and knocked rival into foe soon after the start, stalked the pace up the backstretch, took the turn two then three wide and got outfinished for the place. SUPERSTITION knocked into rival at the start, raced outside the top pair early, chased the winner outside a rival around the turn and weakened. BOHEMIAN BOURBON dueled for the lead from inside, was in a bit tight at the three-eighths pole, remained inside to the stretch and also weakened. OLEKSANDRA (AUS) bumped then clipped heels with inside rival and lost the rider soon after the start. FOLLOWING A STEWARDS' INQUIRY, LIGHTHOUSE WAS DISQUALIFIED FROM THIRD AND PLACED UNPLACED FOR DRIFTING OUT SHORTLY AFTER THE START AND FORCING SUPERSTITION INTO OLEKSANDRA, CAUSING OLEKSANDRA TO CLIP HEELS AND LOSE HER RIDER.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.16 45.42 58.00 1:11.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Great Power
|124
|4
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–2
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|1.80
|8
|Malakai Moxie
|113
|8
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–¾
|Pyfer
|22.50
|1
|Defense Wins
|114
|1
|9
|6–2
|6–1½
|4–½
|3–1
|Ellingwood
|2.90
|7
|Squalotoro
|121
|7
|7
|9–3½
|7–½
|5–hd
|4–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.30
|6
|Bob's Sniper
|124
|6
|2
|3–1
|2–½
|2–½
|5–½
|T Baze
|14.70
|9
|Dapper
|124
|9
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–¾
|Flores
|11.70
|2
|Ecologist
|124
|2
|10
|7–hd
|8–4
|8–5
|7–4½
|Franco
|16.00
|3
|Uncaptured Hero
|124
|3
|3
|2–hd
|3–2
|7–1
|8–7
|Gonzalez
|8.30
|10
|Dynamic Duo
|124
|10
|8
|10
|10
|9–1½
|9–5
|Figueroa
|70.00
|5
|Astrologer
|124
|5
|6
|8–hd
|9–3
|10
|10
|Prat
|6.80
|4
|GREAT POWER
|5.60
|3.80
|2.80
|8
|MALAKAI MOXIE
|14.00
|7.60
|1
|DEFENSE WINS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$117.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$65.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-7)
|$139.79
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-1-7-6)
|$9,696.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1)
|$133.75
Winner–Great Power B.c.4 by Blame out of Lifeinthefastlane, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: 5th Street Stables and Saldana, Reed. Mutuel Pool $481,377 Daily Double Pool $161,359 Exacta Pool $303,185 Superfecta Pool $200,842 Super High Five Pool $40,892 Trifecta Pool $228,837. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $196.55. Pick Three Pool $153,774. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-2-4) 651 tickets with 4 correct paid $975.20. Pick Four Pool $830,803. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-1-5-2-4) 4 tickets with 5 correct paid $133,813.90. Pick Five Pool $701,332. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-8-1-5-2-4) 78 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,659.26. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $242,271. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $235,469.
GREAT POWER bumped leaving the gate, stalked in the two path, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch, rallied and bested MALAKAI MOXIE late. MALAKAI MOXIE vied for the lead three deep then cleared foes around the turn, led to deep stretch and got caught. DEFENSE WINS raced along the inside, saved ground to the stretch then angled off the inside and gained ground late. SQUALOTORO chased four then three wide around the turn and finished willingly for a minor share. BOB'S SNIPER vied for the lead between rivals, could not keep pace with the leaders into the turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch and flattened out. DAPPER forwardly placed from outside, entered the turn four wide, moved in a path then back out four wide into the lane and never produced a bid. ECOLOGIST off a bit slow to begin, raced off the pace, was along the inside into and around the turn, tipped out in the lane and never threatened. UNCAPTURED HERO broke out and bumped rival at the start, vied for the lead from inside, could not keep pace around the turn and faded in the drive. DYNAMIC DUO dropped back early, angled into the two path, went around a rival and four wide into the stretch and made no impact. ASTROLOGER chased two wide then angled three wide into the lane and tired.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$177,930
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$142,348
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,975,902
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$11,296,180
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 10.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Focaccina
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|2
|Chrome of Our Own
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|30-1
|3
|Golden
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|4
|Quick and Dirty
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-2
|5
|Lisette
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|6
|Ivy League
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-5
|7
|Malibu Hannah
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|8
|Basil Flavor
|Mike Smith
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Fia
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|3-1
|2
|Jungle Juice
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Anna Meah
|3-1
|3
|Adorably Sweet
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|4
|Gidgetta
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|5
|Hotitude
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Aadhana
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Lady Mystify
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|3
|Honor America
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|7-2
|4
|Midnight Diva
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|5
|Class Reunion
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|6
|Mischief Free
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|7
|Donna Bella
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seiche
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Floyd Moneymaker
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Lucky Ryan Seven
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|K P D Day
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Chosen Moon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|N. K. Rocket Man
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Full Draw
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Paul L
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Gus Headley
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Irish Declaration
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Daniel Franko
|30-1
|20,000
|10
|Twirling Derby
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Love and Peace
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|62,500
|2
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|3
|Gettin Sideways
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Dan L. Markle
|20-1
|4
|Sadie Bluegrass
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|5
|Gypsy Blu
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|6
|Croughavouke
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|7
|Watch Me Burn
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Howard L. Zucker
|30-1
|8
|Heathers Grey
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Sean McCarthy
|7-2
|9
|An Eddie Surprise
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|62,500
|10
|Gypsy Spirit
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cartellate
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|40,000
|2
|Promise Nothing
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Rafael Becerra
|15-1
|35,000
|3
|Self Taught
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|Raging Whiskey
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Captain Scotty
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|40,000
|6
|Italiano
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Vann Belvoir
|5-2
|40,000
|7
|Posterize
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Daniel Azcarate
|8-1
|35,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nice Ice
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|40,000
|2
|Colombian Gold
|Flavien Prat
|122
|William Spawr
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|Ellie Arroway
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|Kittyhawk Lass
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Hurley
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|35,000
|6
|Scherzo
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Manuel Badilla
|20-1
|40,000
|7
|Jewel Thief
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|40,000
|8
|Too Much Heaven
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|35,000
|9
|Lakerball
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Kalookan Queen Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Amuse
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|2
|Biddy Duke
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|3
|Qahira
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|4
|Acting Out
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Art Sherman
|5-1
|5
|Dynasty of Her Own
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|6
|Mo See Cal
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Five Pics Please
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|2
|Miss Costa Rica
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|3
|Risen Lady
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|4
|Magical Thought
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|100,000
|5
|Inner Beauty
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|6
|Plum Sexy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|100,000
|7
|Little Vicky
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Milton G. Pineda
|30-1
|8
|Nimbostratus
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|100,000
|9
|Sober
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|100,000
|10
|Empire House
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|11
|Miss Dracarys
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
