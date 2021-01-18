Horse racing newsletter: Looking ahead to the Pegasus

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 17. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.12 46.27 58.33 1:10.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bella D 124 3 4 5–1 3–½ 3–2½ 1–hd Valdivia, Jr. 4.30 10 Rockie Causeway 124 10 2 4–1 2–2 1–½ 2–1¾ Prat 1.40 12 Spanish Channel 124 12 1 1–½ 1–1 2–1 3–3¾ Pereira 12.10 7 Elgofranco 124 7 3 3–hd 6–1 4–1 4–2¼ Gutierrez 9.20 5 Rays Darlinkle 124 5 12 11–2 10–hd 7–½ 5–1¼ Franco 113.10 9 Little Miss Belle 124 9 8 10–2½ 9–1½ 8–½ 6–½ Maldonado 82.80 11 Vronsky Zips Away 124 11 5 7–1½ 5–hd 6–1 7–ns Hernandez 6.40 8 Summer Rose 124 8 7 6–hd 4–hd 5–½ 8–1 Cedillo 4.50 1 Badger Gal 124 1 9 9–hd 8–½ 9–2 9–7 Flores 73.60 2 Verry Bossy 117 2 11 12 12 10–2½ 10–1¼ Centeno 47.30 4 Fierce Kitty 124 4 10 8–hd 11–2 11–2½ 11–9 Fuentes 50.50 6 Ray Ray Is Gone 117 6 6 2–½ 7–½ 12 12 Pyfer 30.90

3 BELLA D 10.60 3.80 3.60 10 ROCKIE CAUSEWAY 3.20 2.60 12 SPANISH CHANNEL 5.40

$1 EXACTA (3-10) $15.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-12-7) $41.81 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-12-7-5) $21,533.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-12) $57.10

Winner–Bella D B.f.4 by Decarchy out of Bella Viaggia, by Good Journey. Bred by SLO Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Harney, Patrick and Hudson, Tom. Mutuel Pool $229,306 Exacta Pool $131,929 Superfecta Pool $67,128 Super High Five Pool $13,840 Trifecta Pool $86,945. Scratched–none.

BELLA D stalked the pace from inside then two wide on the turn, shifted out into the stretch, rallied and got up in the final moments. ROCKIE CAUSEWAY up close three deep, took aim two wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader and gained command at the eighth pole, led through the final furlong but got nailed by the winner. SPANISH CHANNEL away quickly from the far outside, set the pace outside a rival, cleared foe around the turn, challenged in upper stretch, relinquished control at the eighth pole and stayed on well for a clear third. ELGOFRANCO chased between early, three or two wide around the turn and finished evenly for a minor award. RAYS DARLINKLE off slow and lost path at the start, took the turn three wide, angled out and showed a mild response to improve position. LITTLE MISS BELLE broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, tracked four wide to the lane, angled out further and failed to threaten. VRONSKY ZIPS AWAY in range outside a rival early, traveled four to five wide around the bend and lacked a rally. SUMMER ROSE bumped leaving the gate, stalked three to four wide to the stretch and never responded when called upon. BADGER GAL settled along the inside, moved into the two path around the turn and could not rally. VERRY BOSSY chased from inside, angled out leaving the turn and lacked further response. FIERCE KITTY shifted out and bumped rival at the start, tipped out into the stretch and proved no menace. RAY RAY IS GONE bumped leaving the gate, pressed the pace from inside and tired.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 24.18 48.51 1:13.53 1:40.52 1:47.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lulumaru 122 2 3 3–½ 4–2½ 4–6½ 2–½ 1–4¼ Franco 1.90 3 Destiny's Journey 124 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–¾ Cedillo 2.00 7 Miss You Mom 122 5 6 6 6 6 5–3½ 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 8.10 5 Girona 112 4 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 3–2 4–ns Ellingwood 3.00 8 Majestic Diva 115 6 4 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 5–11 Pyfer 7.00 1 All Tea All Shade 122 1 5 5–6½ 5–6½ 5–2 6 6 Flores 23.40

2 LULUMARU 5.80 2.80 2.40 3 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 2.80 2.20 7 MISS YOU MOM 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $30.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-5) $6.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7) $13.85

Winner–Lulumaru B.m.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Maracuya, by Big Brown. Bred by Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Martin, John F. and Swanson, Eric. Mutuel Pool $157,538 Daily Double Pool $33,680 Exacta Pool $85,852 Superfecta Pool $34,315 Trifecta Pool $57,717. Claimed–Lulumaru by Gardner, Richard and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Avalon Ride, Senoradiablo.

LULUMARU stalked the speed from inside, waited for an opening through the second turn, shifted out at the three-sixteenths pole, took over inside the furlong marker and kicked clear under hand urging. DESTINY'S JOURNEY set the pace a bit off the rail or inside to the stretch, challenged by the winner at the eighth pole and could kick on with that rival in the final furlong. MISS YOU MOM lacked early speed, tucked inside on the first turn, angled out around the far turn, steered further out in the drive and finished with a late rally. GIRONA closest in pursuit early, bid outside on the second turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths pole, could not sustain momentum into the lane and kept on for a minor award. MAJESTIC DIVA stalked four wide to the far turn, bid three deep around that bend, also flattened out in the stretch and missed a minor award. ALL TEA ALL SHADE settled off the pace, raced two wide on the turns and tired.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.16 43.90 56.50 1:08.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Best Chance 122 7 5 5–1 5–½ 1–½ 1–1¼ T Baze 6.70 1 Rager 122 1 6 7–½ 7–1½ 7–2½ 2–1¼ Prat 5.30 2 Bench Judge 122 2 8 6–hd 6–1 4–½ 3–1¼ Rosario 1.00 3 Juggles 120 3 2 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 4–1½ Gutierrez 13.20 4 Invictatatus 122 4 7 8 8 8 5–1 Cedillo 12.50 5 Dark Prince 122 5 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 6–2½ Hernandez 5.80 6 Gate Speed 115 6 3 4–2½ 3–1½ 5–½ 7–2¼ Pyfer 10.90 8 Ed Gatty 122 8 1 1–1 1–hd 6–½ 8 Fuentes 45.10

7 BEST CHANCE 15.40 5.80 3.20 1 RAGER 5.80 3.20 2 BENCH JUDGE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $45.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3) $115.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $68.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-4) Carryover $2,837

Winner–Best Chance B.c.4 by Quality Road out of Eloquently (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Michael Talla (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: David Michael Talla. Mutuel Pool $220,219 Daily Double Pool $23,602 Exacta Pool $136,234 Superfecta Pool $49,049 Trifecta Pool $81,966 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,717. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $82.60. Pick Three Pool $71,490.

BEST CHANCE tracked widest early then angled to the rail, saved ground around the turn, shifted out upper stretch then got bumped by rival, split foes and rallied to the front at the eighth pole and kicked clear. RAGER raced along the inside, angled out into the lane then further in the drive, rallied and got up for the place. BENCH JUDGE traveled near the back of the pack outside a rival, raced two wide then swung out into the stretch, drifted in through the lane and lacked the needed late kick. JUGGLES chased along the rail into the turn, swung out leaving the bend, bid five wide in upper stretch, drifted to the rail and faltered late. INVICTATATUS raced near rear of the field, traveled three wide into the turn, two wide into the stretch, angled out in the drive and passed tired foes. DARK PRINCE chased off the rail, bid alongside the leader at the three-eighths, vied between around the turn, took the lead in upper stretch then weakened in the furlong grounds. GATE SPEED chased from outside, bid three deep around the turn, drifted in and bumped rival in upper stretch and weakened. ED GATTY cleared early then crossed over to the rail, met bids around the turn and fought back from inside to the stretch, lost the lead in upper stretch and faded out of contention.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.63 47.85 1:13.39 1:26.98 1:40.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kennebec 122 4 6 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 3–4½ 1–2¼ Prat 0.40 8 Short Rib 113 8 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Pyfer 4.40 2 Royal Orb 120 2 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–3 Amparan 42.30 5 Hard Metal 122 5 7 7–2 7–2 6–½ 5–1 4–5½ Fuentes 16.20 6 Paisano 118 6 5 4–½ 5–1½ 4–3 4–1½ 5–3¼ T Baze 10.90 7 Broken Finger 122 7 4 5–1 4–hd 5–3 6–6 6–7 Pereira 63.30 3 Fleet Roy 122 3 8 6–2 6–2 7–3 7–7 7–37 Flores 13.20 1 Runaway Kristin 121 1 3 8 8 8 8 8 Maldonado 15.70

4 KENNEBEC 2.80 2.20 2.10 8 SHORT RIB 3.20 2.80 2 ROYAL ORB 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $24.80 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $3.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-5) $16.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-2-5-6) $1,083.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2) $22.65

Winner–Kennebec B.c.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of Thisdanseistaken, by Gators N Bears. Bred by The Elkstone Group LLC (MD). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $250,524 Daily Double Pool $20,658 Exacta Pool $169,807 Superfecta Pool $93,576 Super High Five Pool $13,313 Trifecta Pool $126,627. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $29.10. Pick Three Pool $29,604.

KENNEBEC stumbled at the start, showed early speed between rivals then dropped back to chase behind the top pair, tipped outside in the lane, rallied three wide and drove clear. SHORT RIB prompted the pace three deep then outside the leader, dueled around the far turn and down the stretch, was overtaken at the sixteenth pole and held the place. ROYAL ORB set the pace from inside, dueled with SHORT RIB around the second bend and stretch and flattened in the final sixteenth. HARD METAL traveled three wide around the first turn, moved to the inside on the backstretch, angled into the two path around the far turn and failed to rally. PAISANO chased off the inside, three wide into the stretch and weakened. BROKEN FINGER chased five then four wide around the clubhouse turn, outside a rival on the backstretch, entered the stretch three to four wide and could not rally. FLEET ROY tracked two wide then moved to the inside, was eased in the stretch and walked off. RUNAWAY KRISTIN tracked the leaders from inside, angled into the two path around the far turn, eased in the stretch and walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.83 45.95 57.66 1:09.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Disko Fever 123 7 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–3½ Gutierrez 7.30 6 Big Beauty 123 5 3 5–2 5–½ 4–1 2–¾ Hernandez 4.50 2 Big Clare 123 2 7 6–1 6–2½ 3–hd 3–1¾ Prat 4.00 5 Sunshine Babe 123 4 8 7–2 7–4½ 6–1½ 4–1½ T Baze 32.20 7 Our Little Tiger 123 6 5 3–1 3–1 5–2 5–hd Pereira 4.60 9 Delta Wind 123 8 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 6–3 Rosario 1.50 1 Military Princess 123 1 4 4–½ 4–hd 7–4 7–1¾ Figueroa 34.60 3 Here Comes Ralphie 123 3 6 8 8 8 8 Franco 17.00

8 DISKO FEVER 16.60 7.60 5.00 6 BIG BEAUTY 6.20 3.40 2 BIG CLARE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $47.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-5) $240.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2) $102.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-2-5-7) Carryover $3,275

Winner–Disko Fever Ch.f.3 by Tom's Tribute out of Disko Dasko (FR), by Country Reel. Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $245,335 Daily Double Pool $30,619 Exacta Pool $155,759 Superfecta Pool $64,455 Trifecta Pool $99,455 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,291. Scratched–Annie Graham. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-8) paid $83.15. Pick Three Pool $45,424. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4/6-7-4-8) 215 tickets with 4 correct paid $321.90. Pick Four Pool $214,486. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/4/6-7-4-8) 509 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,422.00. Pick Five Pool $604,050.

DISKO FEVER sprinted to the front, cleared outside rivals at the three-eighths pole, inched away into the drive, urged once right-handed and drew off under hand urging. BIG BEAUTY broke inward at the start, stalked off the inside, then outside a rival around the turn, checked behind foe into the stretch, angled to the inside and bested the rest. BIG CLARE broke in and bumped leaving the gate, trailed early, went two wide into the turn, exited four wide, drifted inward in the stretch and kept on for the show honors. SUNSHINE BABE threw head and was off slowly, raced off the pace and moved to the inside, angled off the rail into the stretch and showed a mild rally. OUR LITTLE TIGER attended the pace three deep to the turn, chased outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and weakened. DELTA WIND pressed the pace between rivals, chased two wide around the turn, steadied between rivals mid-stretch and weakened. MILITARY PRINCESS bumped leaving the gate, stalked from inside, saved ground to the stretch, steadied inside rival at the three-sixteenths and could not rally. HERE COMES RALPHIE unhurried in the early going, moved to the rail around the bend, steered out in the stretch and made no impact.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.78 45.61 1:11.99 1:19.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Uncle Boogie 121 2 5 6 3–hd 1–1½ 1–3¾ Cedillo 1.40 3 Gates of Heaven 121 3 3 5–½ 4–1 3–1½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 4.90 1 Wedding Groom 121 1 2 1–1½ 1–4 2–2 3–½ Flores 12.90 6 Western Rule 121 5 6 4–1 2–½ 4–7 4–10 Franco 12.60 4 Cojo 121 4 1 3–½ 6 6 5–ns Maldonado 13.80 7 Hung Jury 121 6 4 2–hd 5–2 5–1 6 Prat 1.40

2 UNCLE BOOGIE 4.80 3.00 2.40 3 GATES OF HEAVEN 4.20 3.00 1 WEDDING GROOM 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $92.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-6) $14.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $21.70

Winner–Uncle Boogie Dbb.c.3 by Ride On Curlin out of Rated Xtreme, by Magna Graduate. Bred by Pinky Mendoza (FL). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Eric Homme. Mutuel Pool $240,856 Daily Double Pool $22,957 Exacta Pool $114,649 Superfecta Pool $46,087 Trifecta Pool $70,707. Scratched–Love My Jimmy. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-2) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $67,726.

UNCLE BOOGIE lost path and steadied early then angled out, advanced four then three wide around the turn, reeled in the leader in upper stretch and drew clear nearing approaching the eighth pole, drifted out a bit and drew away. GATES OF HEAVEN stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch and gained the place. WEDDING GROOM stumbled a bit leaving the gate but was able to recover quickly and sped to the front, cleared the field and padded the lead around the turn, held a diminishing lead into the stretch, could not offer resistance to the winner in upper stretch and weakened to third. WESTERN RULE chased from outside, took the three then two wide while outside a rival and could not rally. COJO bumped with HUNG JURY early, chased in the two path to the stretch and tired. HUNG JURY bumped with COJO early, chased outside that rival then angled to the rail around the turn and tired.

SEVENTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.98 48.25 1:13.59 1:39.18 2:03.40 2:27.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Quick 120 8 4–2 4–1½ 4–hd 2–hd 1–1 1–ns Rispoli 1.90 5 Hermaphrodite 120 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–hd 4–1 2–2¼ Rosario 4.00 3 Altea 120 3 9 9 9 7–1 5–hd 3–½ Cedillo 5.80 6 Lucky Peridot 120 6 6–1½ 5–hd 7–hd 8–1½ 8–2 4–½ Hernandez 23.90 7 Carpe Vinum 120 7 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1 3–hd 5–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 17.90 9 Ms Peintour 122 9 5–½ 6–½ 6–hd 6–1 6–½ 6–hd Prat 5.90 4 Aunt Lubie 120 4 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 2–½ 7–3¾ Espinoza 15.70 2 Miss Addie Pray 120 2 7–1 7–1 5–1 9 9 8–1¼ Smith 15.80 1 Avenue de France 120 1 8–1½ 8–1 8–2 5–hd 7–½ 9 Van Dyke 5.60

8 QUICK (GB) 5.80 3.60 2.80 5 HERMAPHRODITE (FR) 4.80 3.20 3 ALTEA (FR) 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-6) $68.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $30.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-3-6-7) Carryover $7,664

Winner–Quick (GB) B.m.5 by Olympic Glory (IRE) out of The Giving Tree (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd (GB). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $388,572 Daily Double Pool $35,851 Exacta Pool $204,349 Superfecta Pool $77,045 Trifecta Pool $130,569 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,750. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-8) paid $49.25. Pick Three Pool $52,021.

QUICK (GB) stalked outside a rival then between foes around the clubhouse turn, bid three deep near the seven-sixteenths pole, vied with rivals to the stretch, kicked clear in the drive then just held over the late rally from the runner-up. HERMAPHRODITE (FR) stalked the pace rom inside throughout, lacked room from the quarter pole to the eighth pole, finally gained a clear path, put in a late bid and missed. ALTEA (FR) trailed the field from inside, moved out into the two path nearing the final bend, came out into the stretch and gained the show. LUCKY PERIDOT settled along the inside, remained along the fence then angled out into the drive, steered out further near the eighth pole and finished willingly. CARPE VINUM closest in pursuit early, bid between foes near the seven-sixteenths pole, vied with rivals to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MS PEINTOUR settled off the pace while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. AUNT LUBIE set the pace from inside, challenged leaving the backstretch, vied with rivals into the drive, lost contact in upper stretch and gave way. MISS ADDIE PRAY traveled along the inside down the hill then angled out crossing the turn, went four wide up the backstretch and into the far turn and weakened. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) raced off the pace, traveled three wide then three deep on the backstretch, moved closer into the final turn, stayed three deep on that turn and then four wide into the stretch, bumped rival in upper stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.34 47.06 1:11.56 1:23.85 1:36.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 As Time Goes By 122 5 4 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–4½ 1–9 Rosario 0.70 4 This Tea 122 4 5 5 5 3–1 3–2 2–2½ Prat 5.50 3 Miss Megan 115 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–3 2–3 3–1¾ Pyfer 5.50 2 Paid Informant 122 2 2 4–2 4–½ 4–hd 5 4–nk Hernandez 3.80 1 Paige Runner 124 1 3 3–1½ 3–1 5 4–½ 5 Maldonado 8.10

5 AS TIME GOES BY 3.40 2.40 2.20 4 THIS TEA 3.80 3.00 3 MISS MEGAN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-2) $2.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3) $8.80

Winner–As Time Goes By Dbb.f.4 by American Pharoah out of Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. Bred by Orpendale & Chelston (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $225,350 Daily Double Pool $38,969 Exacta Pool $104,589 Superfecta Pool $37,227 Trifecta Pool $69,978. Scratched–Matera. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $8.45. Pick Three Pool $45,459.

AS TIME GOES BY well placed behind the leader outside a rival, drew alongside at the three-eighths, gained command nearing the quarter pole, cleared rival into the stretch, widened under some hand urging then ridden out in the final furlong. THIS TEA traveled two wide then split foes at the three-eighths pole, continued in the two path into the drive and bested the rest. MISS MEGAN sped clear early, showed the way up the backstretch, challenged around the turn and lost command approaching the quarter pole, then gave way in the lane. PAID INFORMANT raced off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and never threatened. PAIGE RUNNER fractious in the gate, chased along the inside, lost ground around the far turn and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.38 45.92 1:10.57 1:22.95 1:35.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Witch's Vow 124 10 3 1–2 1–1 1–3 1–4½ 1–1¼ Fuentes 38.40 3 Commanding Chief 124 3 9 8–½ 9–½ 8–hd 4–½ 2–1½ Rosario 1.20 2 Mongolian Kingdom 117 2 6 3–2½ 2–3 2–2 2–2½ 3–1¾ Centeno 4.70 10 My Indy 120 9 7 6–½ 7–1 6–hd 7–½ 4–nk Valdivia, Jr. 17.90 8 Croi Mor 120 7 2 7–2 6–hd 7–1 3–hd 5–2¼ Gonzalez 10.40 5 Infatuate 120 4 11 11 10–1 9–1 8–1½ 6–nk Flores 110.90 9 Fire Polish 124 8 1 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 6–1 7–1½ Hernandez 9.60 12 Silent Musketier 120 11 4 2–hd 3–1 3–2 5–hd 8–¾ Figueroa 20.90 6 Leme At Em 120 5 8 10–1½ 11 11 10–hd 9–½ Gutierrez 9.80 1 Direct Line 124 1 5 5–1½ 5–2 5–1 9–1½ 10–nk Pereira 6.90 7 Afleeting Life 113 6 10 9–hd 8–hd 10–hd 11 11 Pyfer 43.90

11 WITCH'S VOW 78.80 20.60 11.60 3 COMMANDING CHIEF 3.00 2.40 2 MONGOLIAN KINGDOM 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $142.00 $1 EXACTA (11-3) $122.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-3-2-10) $518.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-3-2-10-8) Carryover $28,494 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-3-2) $308.05

Winner–Witch's Vow B.c.4 by Broken Vow out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by George Yager & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $306,823 Daily Double Pool $99,820 Exacta Pool $220,944 Superfecta Pool $115,493 Super High Five Pool $27,295 Trifecta Pool $163,018. Scratched–Malibu Dreamin. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-11) paid $137.75. Pick Three Pool $156,149. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-8-5/6-11) 1247 tickets with 4 correct paid $374.20. Pick Four Pool $611,301. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2/5-8-5/6-11) 97 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,062.10. Pick Five Pool $516,284. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-8-2/5-8-5/6-11) 81 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,936.92. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $291,426. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $481,864.

WITCH'S VOW sped to the front then crossed over to the inside nearing the first turn, inched away leaving the backstretch, led clear into the drive, urged left-handed then right-handed in the lane and held safely. COMMANDING CHIEF tucked inside early, moved off the rail on the backstretch, came out on the second turn, entered the stretch six wide, rallied and was gaining to the wire. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM forced to steady early by the winner, raced between foes into the backstretch and pressed the pace from outside, chased the leader to the far turn, went two wide into the lane and kept on through the final furlong to secure the show. MY INDY went three wide around the first turn, traveled in the mid-pack early, came five wide into the lane and produced a mild rally. CROI MOR raced two wide to the stretch and finished evenly. INFATUATE off slow to begin, steadied off heels on the first turn, was in tight along the inside just past the three-eighths, steadied at the five-sixteenths, remained inside to the stretch and improved position. FIRE POLISH traveled two wide around the first bend then angled to the inside, steadied briefly at the five-sixteenths pole, angled out into the stretch and flattened. SILENT MUSKETIER had early speed and went three deep into the backstretch, dropped back into a stalking position and faded in the drive. LEME AT EM raced between rivals then two wide, trailed a bit off the rail into the far turn, angled three wide into the stretch and made no impact. DIRECT LINE forced to check nearing the first turn, settled along the inside, moved out two to three wide on the backstretch, came three to four wide into the lane and had little left. AFLEETING LIFE went three wide around the first turn, exited the far turn four to five wide and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH WITCH'S VOW DID CROSS OVER EARLY BOTHERING DIRECT LINE AND MONGOLIAN KINGDOM NEARING THE FIRST TURN, IT DID NOT COST EITHER RIVAL A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.