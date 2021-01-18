Horse racing newsletter: Looking ahead to the Pegasus
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish happy 100th birthday to Santa Anita Paddock Captain John Shear.
If it’s Monday, it must mean it’s time for stewards’ rulings. What? No rulings? Well, we have some rulings but no minutes from which to give the rulings context. Having worked two five-day weeks so far this year, no doubt the California Horse Racing Board’s workload was such that it didn’t post the latest minutes from Santa Anita. We’ll catch up next week.
Off to the races
But it’s worth noting that both Drayden Van Dyke and Umberto Rispoli were given three-day suspensions for their fourth riding crop violation in the last 60 days. The new regulations have some teeth. It makes you wonder why the jockey colony remains so stable given the increased penalties under the new whip rules.
Van Dyke was scheduled to be off Jan. 17, 18 and 22. Rispoli was supposed to be off Jan. 16, 17 and 18. There is always the caveat that you can ride in one designated race, which is code for stakes race. Van Dyke rode on one on the 17th. Rispoli rode all three days, including four times on Cal Cup Day, which will led to another day of suspension.
Pegasus preview
This Saturday is the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. It has evolved a lot since its inception a few years ago going from a pay-to-play event to more of a traditional big race. Its purse is $3 million, down from the $12 million in started with in 2017.
The race is 1 1/8 miles, which is problematic given the short run to the first turn for horses on the outside. The thinking for that distance was that it would attract both mile and 1 ¼ runners. The word I left out of the title was “Invitational,” which means exactly what it sounds like.
We’re not sure who is going to be running just yet, but this is a look of who has been invited. Mucho Gusto, last year’s winner, was invited but has been retired and invitee Charlatan is headed for the Saudi Cup.
--Coastal Defense (trainer Dale Romans): Winner of two of nine, he finished fourth last out in the Grade 1 Clark. Took four tries to break his maiden.
--Code of Honor (Shug McGaughey): He’s been in the money 13 of 15 times running at a high level, including six wins. He was placed second in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and won the Travers that year.
--Harpers First Ride (Claudio Gonzalez): Get some extra love from organizers because he runs primarily at Stronach tracks in Maryland. Has won four of last five, including Grade 3 Pimlico Special, his only graded stakes win.
--Idol (Richard Baltas): Finished second in the San Antonio after running his first three races at Churchill Downs, two of them wins.
--Independence Hall (Michael McCarthy): He has won four of seven races but finished fifth the Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita on opening day. Won a Grade 3 in his second start.
--Jesus’ Team (Jose D’Angelo): He was still running in claimers in May of last year but got way better finishing third in Preakness and second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.
--King Guillermo (Juan Carlos Avila): He finished fourth in the Cigar mile after being off for almost half-a-year and missing all the Triple Crown races. Only win of note was the Tampa Bay Derby.
--Kiss Today Goodbye (Eric Kruljac): Probably wouldn’t have made the list until his win in the San Antonio at Santa Anita on Dec. 26. Has won three-of-11 lifetime.
--Knicks Go (Brad Cox): Has won three in a row since moving to the Brad Cox barn. Coming off a win in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. Career has otherwise been at lesser levels.
--Math Wizard (Saffie Joseph, Jr.): Winless in 2020, he finished fifth in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic. Trainer is eager to run in this race.
--Mr Freeze (Dale Romans): He was second in last year’s Pegasus and went on to a couple Grade 2 wins but a sixth in Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and sixth in Clark doesn’t breed confidence.
--Sleepy Eyes Todd (Miguel Angel Silva): This 5-year-old has run at 11 different tracks in 15 races, winning eight of those. He’s coming off a win on Dec. 19 at Gulfstream.
--Tax (Danny Gargan): He finished ninth in last year’s Pegasus after stumbling at the start. Coming off a half-year layoff, he won a Grade 3 on Dec. 12 at Gulfstream.
--True Timber (Jack Sisterson): This will be his third run in the Pegasus finishing seventh and eighth the past two years. He picked up his first Grade 1 win in the Cigar Mile last out.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Sunday was the Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. The distance turned into a fight between two Hronis Racing mares in the stretch with Quick holding on to a nose victory over Hermaphrodite.
Quick paid $5.80, $3.60 and $2.80. As mentioned, Hermaphrodite was second and Altea finished third, followed by Lucky Peridot, Carpe Vinum, Ms Peintour, Aunt Lubie, Miss Addie Pray and Aveue de France.
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I planned in my mind to go forward and sit outside the lead. Obviously she was ready to break, so she broke first before everybody, but she’s such a nice filly, she was a little bit excited today. I got a nice trip. Pace was not that fast, so I had to make a decision to move. I knew where I sat and I know her, she could go through, she’s a galloper, when she moved again, I got lucky it was by the wire. Sometimes you need a little luck in these things.”
Juan Leyva (assistant to winning trainer John Sadler): “She got the trip she needed [Sunday.] She got to relax, not be on the front end. She settled well and got a perfect trip. I think our other filly (runner-up Hermaphrodite) might have been a little better, but it worked out great, we ran one-two.”
Santa Anita preview
There is a special Monday card starting at 12:30 p.m. with nine races. Five of the races are on the turf, and with just about every nine-race card at Santa Anita you can find the turf ones set for the odd-numbered races. Having run 13 Cal-bred races since Friday, you’ll find only one on Monday. The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Megahertz Stakes for older fillies and mares going a mile on the turf.
Mucho Unusual is 9-5 favorite for trainer Tim Yakteen and jockey Joel Rosario. She has won six-of-18 lifetime including a Grade 1 win in the Rode Drive in September at Santa Anita. She’s coming off a win in the Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel on Dec. 27 also at Santa Anita. The second favorite, at 5-2, is Sedmar for Shelbe Ruis and Umberto Rispoli. She has won four-of-16 lifetime but as never won a stakes race. This will be her first graded stakes. Post is set for around 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 10, 8, 10 (4 also eligible), 7, 6, 10, 10 (3 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No.10 Capital Heat (20-1)
Capital Heat won last out under Jessica Pyfer going 5 ½ furlongs as the favorite. In the race prior at the same distance, Capital lost the irons at the start and the horse bolted to the front only to get caught late. In the race prior to that, at a 6 ½ furlong distance, Capital led until deep stretch before being caught to run second. Monday we are getting tremendous value at 20-1 for a horse that has a big weight break, likes the lead and should relish this distance.
My full Martin Luther King Jr. Day card is free for L.A Times readers today and will be posted under the TIP SHEET tab by 10am PST.
Sunday’s result: Here Comes Ralphie like Saturday’s value played stunk. Out for exercise, zero entertainment. Alas, sometimes this is what value betting yields.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Ladies Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Thankful ($7.90)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Quick ($5.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday. All times PST.
12:50 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Interborough Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Portal Creek (6-5)
3:40 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Megahertz Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mucho Unusual (9-5)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 17.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.12 46.27 58.33 1:10.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bella D
|124
|3
|4
|5–1
|3–½
|3–2½
|1–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.30
|10
|Rockie Causeway
|124
|10
|2
|4–1
|2–2
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|1.40
|12
|Spanish Channel
|124
|12
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1
|3–3¾
|Pereira
|12.10
|7
|Elgofranco
|124
|7
|3
|3–hd
|6–1
|4–1
|4–2¼
|Gutierrez
|9.20
|5
|Rays Darlinkle
|124
|5
|12
|11–2
|10–hd
|7–½
|5–1¼
|Franco
|113.10
|9
|Little Miss Belle
|124
|9
|8
|10–2½
|9–1½
|8–½
|6–½
|Maldonado
|82.80
|11
|Vronsky Zips Away
|124
|11
|5
|7–1½
|5–hd
|6–1
|7–ns
|Hernandez
|6.40
|8
|Summer Rose
|124
|8
|7
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|8–1
|Cedillo
|4.50
|1
|Badger Gal
|124
|1
|9
|9–hd
|8–½
|9–2
|9–7
|Flores
|73.60
|2
|Verry Bossy
|117
|2
|11
|12
|12
|10–2½
|10–1¼
|Centeno
|47.30
|4
|Fierce Kitty
|124
|4
|10
|8–hd
|11–2
|11–2½
|11–9
|Fuentes
|50.50
|6
|Ray Ray Is Gone
|117
|6
|6
|2–½
|7–½
|12
|12
|Pyfer
|30.90
|3
|BELLA D
|10.60
|3.80
|3.60
|10
|ROCKIE CAUSEWAY
|3.20
|2.60
|12
|SPANISH CHANNEL
|5.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$15.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-12-7)
|$41.81
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-12-7-5)
|$21,533.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-12)
|$57.10
Winner–Bella D B.f.4 by Decarchy out of Bella Viaggia, by Good Journey. Bred by SLO Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Harney, Patrick and Hudson, Tom. Mutuel Pool $229,306 Exacta Pool $131,929 Superfecta Pool $67,128 Super High Five Pool $13,840 Trifecta Pool $86,945. Scratched–none.
BELLA D stalked the pace from inside then two wide on the turn, shifted out into the stretch, rallied and got up in the final moments. ROCKIE CAUSEWAY up close three deep, took aim two wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader and gained command at the eighth pole, led through the final furlong but got nailed by the winner. SPANISH CHANNEL away quickly from the far outside, set the pace outside a rival, cleared foe around the turn, challenged in upper stretch, relinquished control at the eighth pole and stayed on well for a clear third. ELGOFRANCO chased between early, three or two wide around the turn and finished evenly for a minor award. RAYS DARLINKLE off slow and lost path at the start, took the turn three wide, angled out and showed a mild response to improve position. LITTLE MISS BELLE broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, tracked four wide to the lane, angled out further and failed to threaten. VRONSKY ZIPS AWAY in range outside a rival early, traveled four to five wide around the bend and lacked a rally. SUMMER ROSE bumped leaving the gate, stalked three to four wide to the stretch and never responded when called upon. BADGER GAL settled along the inside, moved into the two path around the turn and could not rally. VERRY BOSSY chased from inside, angled out leaving the turn and lacked further response. FIERCE KITTY shifted out and bumped rival at the start, tipped out into the stretch and proved no menace. RAY RAY IS GONE bumped leaving the gate, pressed the pace from inside and tired.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 24.18 48.51 1:13.53 1:40.52 1:47.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Lulumaru
|122
|2
|3
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–6½
|2–½
|1–4¼
|Franco
|1.90
|3
|Destiny's Journey
|124
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|2.00
|7
|Miss You Mom
|122
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–3½
|3–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|8.10
|5
|Girona
|112
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|3–2
|4–ns
|Ellingwood
|3.00
|8
|Majestic Diva
|115
|6
|4
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|4–2
|5–11
|Pyfer
|7.00
|1
|All Tea All Shade
|122
|1
|5
|5–6½
|5–6½
|5–2
|6
|6
|Flores
|23.40
|2
|LULUMARU
|5.80
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|2.80
|2.20
|7
|MISS YOU MOM
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-5)
|$6.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7)
|$13.85
Winner–Lulumaru B.m.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Maracuya, by Big Brown. Bred by Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Martin, John F. and Swanson, Eric. Mutuel Pool $157,538 Daily Double Pool $33,680 Exacta Pool $85,852 Superfecta Pool $34,315 Trifecta Pool $57,717. Claimed–Lulumaru by Gardner, Richard and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Avalon Ride, Senoradiablo.
LULUMARU stalked the speed from inside, waited for an opening through the second turn, shifted out at the three-sixteenths pole, took over inside the furlong marker and kicked clear under hand urging. DESTINY'S JOURNEY set the pace a bit off the rail or inside to the stretch, challenged by the winner at the eighth pole and could kick on with that rival in the final furlong. MISS YOU MOM lacked early speed, tucked inside on the first turn, angled out around the far turn, steered further out in the drive and finished with a late rally. GIRONA closest in pursuit early, bid outside on the second turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths pole, could not sustain momentum into the lane and kept on for a minor award. MAJESTIC DIVA stalked four wide to the far turn, bid three deep around that bend, also flattened out in the stretch and missed a minor award. ALL TEA ALL SHADE settled off the pace, raced two wide on the turns and tired.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.16 43.90 56.50 1:08.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Best Chance
|122
|7
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|1–½
|1–1¼
|T Baze
|6.70
|1
|Rager
|122
|1
|6
|7–½
|7–1½
|7–2½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|5.30
|2
|Bench Judge
|122
|2
|8
|6–hd
|6–1
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Rosario
|1.00
|3
|Juggles
|120
|3
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Gutierrez
|13.20
|4
|Invictatatus
|122
|4
|7
|8
|8
|8
|5–1
|Cedillo
|12.50
|5
|Dark Prince
|122
|5
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–2½
|Hernandez
|5.80
|6
|Gate Speed
|115
|6
|3
|4–2½
|3–1½
|5–½
|7–2¼
|Pyfer
|10.90
|8
|Ed Gatty
|122
|8
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|6–½
|8
|Fuentes
|45.10
|7
|BEST CHANCE
|15.40
|5.80
|3.20
|1
|RAGER
|5.80
|3.20
|2
|BENCH JUDGE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$41.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$45.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3)
|$115.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2)
|$68.95
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-4)
|Carryover $2,837
Winner–Best Chance B.c.4 by Quality Road out of Eloquently (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Michael Talla (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: David Michael Talla. Mutuel Pool $220,219 Daily Double Pool $23,602 Exacta Pool $136,234 Superfecta Pool $49,049 Trifecta Pool $81,966 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,717. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $82.60. Pick Three Pool $71,490.
BEST CHANCE tracked widest early then angled to the rail, saved ground around the turn, shifted out upper stretch then got bumped by rival, split foes and rallied to the front at the eighth pole and kicked clear. RAGER raced along the inside, angled out into the lane then further in the drive, rallied and got up for the place. BENCH JUDGE traveled near the back of the pack outside a rival, raced two wide then swung out into the stretch, drifted in through the lane and lacked the needed late kick. JUGGLES chased along the rail into the turn, swung out leaving the bend, bid five wide in upper stretch, drifted to the rail and faltered late. INVICTATATUS raced near rear of the field, traveled three wide into the turn, two wide into the stretch, angled out in the drive and passed tired foes. DARK PRINCE chased off the rail, bid alongside the leader at the three-eighths, vied between around the turn, took the lead in upper stretch then weakened in the furlong grounds. GATE SPEED chased from outside, bid three deep around the turn, drifted in and bumped rival in upper stretch and weakened. ED GATTY cleared early then crossed over to the rail, met bids around the turn and fought back from inside to the stretch, lost the lead in upper stretch and faded out of contention.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.63 47.85 1:13.39 1:26.98 1:40.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Kennebec
|122
|4
|6
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–4½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|0.40
|8
|Short Rib
|113
|8
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Pyfer
|4.40
|2
|Royal Orb
|120
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–3
|Amparan
|42.30
|5
|Hard Metal
|122
|5
|7
|7–2
|7–2
|6–½
|5–1
|4–5½
|Fuentes
|16.20
|6
|Paisano
|118
|6
|5
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–3
|4–1½
|5–3¼
|T Baze
|10.90
|7
|Broken Finger
|122
|7
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–3
|6–6
|6–7
|Pereira
|63.30
|3
|Fleet Roy
|122
|3
|8
|6–2
|6–2
|7–3
|7–7
|7–37
|Flores
|13.20
|1
|Runaway Kristin
|121
|1
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|15.70
|4
|KENNEBEC
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|8
|SHORT RIB
|3.20
|2.80
|2
|ROYAL ORB
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$24.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$3.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-5)
|$16.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-2-5-6)
|$1,083.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2)
|$22.65
Winner–Kennebec B.c.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of Thisdanseistaken, by Gators N Bears. Bred by The Elkstone Group LLC (MD). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $250,524 Daily Double Pool $20,658 Exacta Pool $169,807 Superfecta Pool $93,576 Super High Five Pool $13,313 Trifecta Pool $126,627. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $29.10. Pick Three Pool $29,604.
KENNEBEC stumbled at the start, showed early speed between rivals then dropped back to chase behind the top pair, tipped outside in the lane, rallied three wide and drove clear. SHORT RIB prompted the pace three deep then outside the leader, dueled around the far turn and down the stretch, was overtaken at the sixteenth pole and held the place. ROYAL ORB set the pace from inside, dueled with SHORT RIB around the second bend and stretch and flattened in the final sixteenth. HARD METAL traveled three wide around the first turn, moved to the inside on the backstretch, angled into the two path around the far turn and failed to rally. PAISANO chased off the inside, three wide into the stretch and weakened. BROKEN FINGER chased five then four wide around the clubhouse turn, outside a rival on the backstretch, entered the stretch three to four wide and could not rally. FLEET ROY tracked two wide then moved to the inside, was eased in the stretch and walked off. RUNAWAY KRISTIN tracked the leaders from inside, angled into the two path around the far turn, eased in the stretch and walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.83 45.95 57.66 1:09.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Disko Fever
|123
|7
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–3½
|Gutierrez
|7.30
|6
|Big Beauty
|123
|5
|3
|5–2
|5–½
|4–1
|2–¾
|Hernandez
|4.50
|2
|Big Clare
|123
|2
|7
|6–1
|6–2½
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|Prat
|4.00
|5
|Sunshine Babe
|123
|4
|8
|7–2
|7–4½
|6–1½
|4–1½
|T Baze
|32.20
|7
|Our Little Tiger
|123
|6
|5
|3–1
|3–1
|5–2
|5–hd
|Pereira
|4.60
|9
|Delta Wind
|123
|8
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|6–3
|Rosario
|1.50
|1
|Military Princess
|123
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|7–4
|7–1¾
|Figueroa
|34.60
|3
|Here Comes Ralphie
|123
|3
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Franco
|17.00
|8
|DISKO FEVER
|16.60
|7.60
|5.00
|6
|BIG BEAUTY
|6.20
|3.40
|2
|BIG CLARE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$35.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$47.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-5)
|$240.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2)
|$102.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-2-5-7)
|Carryover $3,275
Winner–Disko Fever Ch.f.3 by Tom's Tribute out of Disko Dasko (FR), by Country Reel. Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $245,335 Daily Double Pool $30,619 Exacta Pool $155,759 Superfecta Pool $64,455 Trifecta Pool $99,455 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,291. Scratched–Annie Graham.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-8) paid $83.15. Pick Three Pool $45,424. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4/6-7-4-8) 215 tickets with 4 correct paid $321.90. Pick Four Pool $214,486. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/4/6-7-4-8) 509 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,422.00. Pick Five Pool $604,050.
DISKO FEVER sprinted to the front, cleared outside rivals at the three-eighths pole, inched away into the drive, urged once right-handed and drew off under hand urging. BIG BEAUTY broke inward at the start, stalked off the inside, then outside a rival around the turn, checked behind foe into the stretch, angled to the inside and bested the rest. BIG CLARE broke in and bumped leaving the gate, trailed early, went two wide into the turn, exited four wide, drifted inward in the stretch and kept on for the show honors. SUNSHINE BABE threw head and was off slowly, raced off the pace and moved to the inside, angled off the rail into the stretch and showed a mild rally. OUR LITTLE TIGER attended the pace three deep to the turn, chased outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and weakened. DELTA WIND pressed the pace between rivals, chased two wide around the turn, steadied between rivals mid-stretch and weakened. MILITARY PRINCESS bumped leaving the gate, stalked from inside, saved ground to the stretch, steadied inside rival at the three-sixteenths and could not rally. HERE COMES RALPHIE unhurried in the early going, moved to the rail around the bend, steered out in the stretch and made no impact.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.78 45.61 1:11.99 1:19.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Uncle Boogie
|121
|2
|5
|6
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–3¾
|Cedillo
|1.40
|3
|Gates of Heaven
|121
|3
|3
|5–½
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|4.90
|1
|Wedding Groom
|121
|1
|2
|1–1½
|1–4
|2–2
|3–½
|Flores
|12.90
|6
|Western Rule
|121
|5
|6
|4–1
|2–½
|4–7
|4–10
|Franco
|12.60
|4
|Cojo
|121
|4
|1
|3–½
|6
|6
|5–ns
|Maldonado
|13.80
|7
|Hung Jury
|121
|6
|4
|2–hd
|5–2
|5–1
|6
|Prat
|1.40
|2
|UNCLE BOOGIE
|4.80
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|GATES OF HEAVEN
|4.20
|3.00
|1
|WEDDING GROOM
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$92.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$10.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-6)
|$14.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$21.70
Winner–Uncle Boogie Dbb.c.3 by Ride On Curlin out of Rated Xtreme, by Magna Graduate. Bred by Pinky Mendoza (FL). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Eric Homme. Mutuel Pool $240,856 Daily Double Pool $22,957 Exacta Pool $114,649 Superfecta Pool $46,087 Trifecta Pool $70,707. Scratched–Love My Jimmy.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-2) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $67,726.
UNCLE BOOGIE lost path and steadied early then angled out, advanced four then three wide around the turn, reeled in the leader in upper stretch and drew clear nearing approaching the eighth pole, drifted out a bit and drew away. GATES OF HEAVEN stalked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch and gained the place. WEDDING GROOM stumbled a bit leaving the gate but was able to recover quickly and sped to the front, cleared the field and padded the lead around the turn, held a diminishing lead into the stretch, could not offer resistance to the winner in upper stretch and weakened to third. WESTERN RULE chased from outside, took the three then two wide while outside a rival and could not rally. COJO bumped with HUNG JURY early, chased in the two path to the stretch and tired. HUNG JURY bumped with COJO early, chased outside that rival then angled to the rail around the turn and tired.
SEVENTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.98 48.25 1:13.59 1:39.18 2:03.40 2:27.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Quick
|120
|8
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–ns
|Rispoli
|1.90
|5
|Hermaphrodite
|120
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–2¼
|Rosario
|4.00
|3
|Altea
|120
|3
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|5–hd
|3–½
|Cedillo
|5.80
|6
|Lucky Peridot
|120
|6
|6–1½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8–1½
|8–2
|4–½
|Hernandez
|23.90
|7
|Carpe Vinum
|120
|7
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|17.90
|9
|Ms Peintour
|122
|9
|5–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|6–hd
|Prat
|5.90
|4
|Aunt Lubie
|120
|4
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|7–3¾
|Espinoza
|15.70
|2
|Miss Addie Pray
|120
|2
|7–1
|7–1
|5–1
|9
|9
|8–1¼
|Smith
|15.80
|1
|Avenue de France
|120
|1
|8–1½
|8–1
|8–2
|5–hd
|7–½
|9
|Van Dyke
|5.60
|8
|QUICK (GB)
|5.80
|3.60
|2.80
|5
|HERMAPHRODITE (FR)
|4.80
|3.20
|3
|ALTEA (FR)
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-6)
|$68.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3)
|$30.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-3-6-7)
|Carryover $7,664
Winner–Quick (GB) B.m.5 by Olympic Glory (IRE) out of The Giving Tree (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd (GB). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $388,572 Daily Double Pool $35,851 Exacta Pool $204,349 Superfecta Pool $77,045 Trifecta Pool $130,569 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,750. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-8) paid $49.25. Pick Three Pool $52,021.
QUICK (GB) stalked outside a rival then between foes around the clubhouse turn, bid three deep near the seven-sixteenths pole, vied with rivals to the stretch, kicked clear in the drive then just held over the late rally from the runner-up. HERMAPHRODITE (FR) stalked the pace rom inside throughout, lacked room from the quarter pole to the eighth pole, finally gained a clear path, put in a late bid and missed. ALTEA (FR) trailed the field from inside, moved out into the two path nearing the final bend, came out into the stretch and gained the show. LUCKY PERIDOT settled along the inside, remained along the fence then angled out into the drive, steered out further near the eighth pole and finished willingly. CARPE VINUM closest in pursuit early, bid between foes near the seven-sixteenths pole, vied with rivals to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MS PEINTOUR settled off the pace while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. AUNT LUBIE set the pace from inside, challenged leaving the backstretch, vied with rivals into the drive, lost contact in upper stretch and gave way. MISS ADDIE PRAY traveled along the inside down the hill then angled out crossing the turn, went four wide up the backstretch and into the far turn and weakened. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) raced off the pace, traveled three wide then three deep on the backstretch, moved closer into the final turn, stayed three deep on that turn and then four wide into the stretch, bumped rival in upper stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.34 47.06 1:11.56 1:23.85 1:36.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|As Time Goes By
|122
|5
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|1–½
|1–4½
|1–9
|Rosario
|0.70
|4
|This Tea
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|2–2½
|Prat
|5.50
|3
|Miss Megan
|115
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–3
|2–3
|3–1¾
|Pyfer
|5.50
|2
|Paid Informant
|122
|2
|2
|4–2
|4–½
|4–hd
|5
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|3.80
|1
|Paige Runner
|124
|1
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|5
|4–½
|5
|Maldonado
|8.10
|5
|AS TIME GOES BY
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|4
|THIS TEA
|3.80
|3.00
|3
|MISS MEGAN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$5.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-2)
|$2.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$8.80
Winner–As Time Goes By Dbb.f.4 by American Pharoah out of Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. Bred by Orpendale & Chelston (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $225,350 Daily Double Pool $38,969 Exacta Pool $104,589 Superfecta Pool $37,227 Trifecta Pool $69,978. Scratched–Matera.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $8.45. Pick Three Pool $45,459.
AS TIME GOES BY well placed behind the leader outside a rival, drew alongside at the three-eighths, gained command nearing the quarter pole, cleared rival into the stretch, widened under some hand urging then ridden out in the final furlong. THIS TEA traveled two wide then split foes at the three-eighths pole, continued in the two path into the drive and bested the rest. MISS MEGAN sped clear early, showed the way up the backstretch, challenged around the turn and lost command approaching the quarter pole, then gave way in the lane. PAID INFORMANT raced off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and never threatened. PAIGE RUNNER fractious in the gate, chased along the inside, lost ground around the far turn and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.38 45.92 1:10.57 1:22.95 1:35.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Witch's Vow
|124
|10
|3
|1–2
|1–1
|1–3
|1–4½
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|38.40
|3
|Commanding Chief
|124
|3
|9
|8–½
|9–½
|8–hd
|4–½
|2–1½
|Rosario
|1.20
|2
|Mongolian Kingdom
|117
|2
|6
|3–2½
|2–3
|2–2
|2–2½
|3–1¾
|Centeno
|4.70
|10
|My Indy
|120
|9
|7
|6–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|7–½
|4–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|17.90
|8
|Croi Mor
|120
|7
|2
|7–2
|6–hd
|7–1
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Gonzalez
|10.40
|5
|Infatuate
|120
|4
|11
|11
|10–1
|9–1
|8–1½
|6–nk
|Flores
|110.90
|9
|Fire Polish
|124
|8
|1
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|6–1
|7–1½
|Hernandez
|9.60
|12
|Silent Musketier
|120
|11
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–2
|5–hd
|8–¾
|Figueroa
|20.90
|6
|Leme At Em
|120
|5
|8
|10–1½
|11
|11
|10–hd
|9–½
|Gutierrez
|9.80
|1
|Direct Line
|124
|1
|5
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–1
|9–1½
|10–nk
|Pereira
|6.90
|7
|Afleeting Life
|113
|6
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|10–hd
|11
|11
|Pyfer
|43.90
|11
|WITCH'S VOW
|78.80
|20.60
|11.60
|3
|COMMANDING CHIEF
|3.00
|2.40
|2
|MONGOLIAN KINGDOM
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)
|$142.00
|$1 EXACTA (11-3)
|$122.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-3-2-10)
|$518.49
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-3-2-10-8)
|Carryover $28,494
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-3-2)
|$308.05
Winner–Witch's Vow B.c.4 by Broken Vow out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by George Yager & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $306,823 Daily Double Pool $99,820 Exacta Pool $220,944 Superfecta Pool $115,493 Super High Five Pool $27,295 Trifecta Pool $163,018. Scratched–Malibu Dreamin.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-11) paid $137.75. Pick Three Pool $156,149. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-8-5/6-11) 1247 tickets with 4 correct paid $374.20. Pick Four Pool $611,301. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2/5-8-5/6-11) 97 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,062.10. Pick Five Pool $516,284. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-8-2/5-8-5/6-11) 81 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,936.92. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $291,426. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $481,864.
WITCH'S VOW sped to the front then crossed over to the inside nearing the first turn, inched away leaving the backstretch, led clear into the drive, urged left-handed then right-handed in the lane and held safely. COMMANDING CHIEF tucked inside early, moved off the rail on the backstretch, came out on the second turn, entered the stretch six wide, rallied and was gaining to the wire. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM forced to steady early by the winner, raced between foes into the backstretch and pressed the pace from outside, chased the leader to the far turn, went two wide into the lane and kept on through the final furlong to secure the show. MY INDY went three wide around the first turn, traveled in the mid-pack early, came five wide into the lane and produced a mild rally. CROI MOR raced two wide to the stretch and finished evenly. INFATUATE off slow to begin, steadied off heels on the first turn, was in tight along the inside just past the three-eighths, steadied at the five-sixteenths, remained inside to the stretch and improved position. FIRE POLISH traveled two wide around the first bend then angled to the inside, steadied briefly at the five-sixteenths pole, angled out into the stretch and flattened. SILENT MUSKETIER had early speed and went three deep into the backstretch, dropped back into a stalking position and faded in the drive. LEME AT EM raced between rivals then two wide, trailed a bit off the rail into the far turn, angled three wide into the stretch and made no impact. DIRECT LINE forced to check nearing the first turn, settled along the inside, moved out two to three wide on the backstretch, came three to four wide into the lane and had little left. AFLEETING LIFE went three wide around the first turn, exited the far turn four to five wide and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH WITCH'S VOW DID CROSS OVER EARLY BOTHERING DIRECT LINE AND MONGOLIAN KINGDOM NEARING THE FIRST TURN, IT DID NOT COST EITHER RIVAL A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$122,543
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$134,538
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,089,921
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$8,347,002
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, January 18.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Michalska
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|3-1
|2
|Where's Frankie
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Edward R. Freeman
|12-1
|50,000
|3
|Becca Taylor
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|4
|Commas Save Lives
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|5
|Big Stretch
|Joel Rosario
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|6
|Big Mama Sue
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Paul G. Aguirre
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|Swift Nonni
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|8
|Starlight Stroll
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Steve M. Sherman
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mastering
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|2
|Motown Music
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|3
|Canadian Pride
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|9-5
|4
|Charlito
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|5
|Nolo Contesto
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Invincibella
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|22,500
|2
|Jumping Jill Flash
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|25,000
|3
|Acai
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|25,000
|4
|Queen Stormborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|25,000
|5
|Hello Bubbles
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|25,000
|6
|Sugar Pickel
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|25,000
|7
|Ole Silver
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|22,500
|8
|Concise Advice
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|25,000
|9
|Secret Square
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|25,000
|10
|Capital Heat
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jungle Roar
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|2-1
|20,000
|2
|Hallowed Gift
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Flying Charlie
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Alexis Barba
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Golden Victory
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Question Authority
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Landaa
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|20,000
|7
|Tiger's Song
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Derby War
|Francisco Amparan
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Give Up
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Wild Arch
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|45,000
|3
|Spring to Summer
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|6-1
|45,000
|4
|Predictable Tully
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|50,000
|5
|I'm the Hero
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|45,000
|7
|Kiss and Run
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|6-1
|50,000
|8
|Bristol Bayou
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|50,000
|9
|Mangotango
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|30-1
|50,000
|10
|Bellize
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|My Girl Pearl
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|45,000
|12
|Fabiolla
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|50,000
|13
|La V.
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|50,000
|14
|Lalic
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Satchel de Ritches
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Littlebitamedal
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|22,500
|3
|Bedrock
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Horse Greedy
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|25,000
|5
|Cartellate
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|25,000
|6
|Oil Can Knight
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|25,000
|7
|Octopus
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|25,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Megahertz Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brooke
|Jeremy Laprida
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|2
|Colonial Creed
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|3
|Lucky Peridot
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|4
|Mucho Unusual
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|9-5
|5
|Ippodamia's Girl
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|6
|Sedamar
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Western Smoke
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Tejon
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|16,000
|3
|Union Leader
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|5-1
|12,500
|4
|Master Recovery
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Cesar DeAlba
|6-1
|12,500
|5
|Suances Secret
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Santos R. Perez
|50-1
|16,000
|6
|Speakerofthehouse
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Leroy Pegasus
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|20-1
|16,000
|8
|Bodega
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Derek Meredith
|20-1
|12,500
|9
|Bam Bam Again
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|16,000
|10
|Tromador
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Richard Rosales
|20-1
|12,500
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mount Pelliar
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Ryan Hanson
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|El Joy
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-1
|50,000
|3
|Zoffa
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Labor Union
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Sir Williams Dream
|Alexis Centeno
|116
|Ricardo Zamora
|30-1
|50,000
|6
|Sky Navigator
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Dean Pederson
|12-1
|50,000
|7
|Sierra Pass
|Jessica Pyfer
|112
|Gus Headley
|30-1
|45,000
|8
|Greener Pastures
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|50,000
|9
|Willy the Cobbler
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|50,000
|10
|Goldini
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Mongolian Ford
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|50,000
|12
|Special Mission
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|50,000
|13
|Soulong
|Joel Rosario
|119
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|45,000
