Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at a stewards’ decision that was not made.
One thing I’ve tried to be consistent on in this newsletter is not criticize the actions (or non-actions) of the stewards. They have a difficult job. I couldn’t do it and they make a pauper’s wage considering the amount of work they do. (Not that how much you make should ever be a factor on how you do your job.) I’ve always felt their top priority was always to protect the public and make sure the racing was safe, and not necessarily in that order.
And then there was Saturday night at Los Alamitos.
First of all, this story has a happy ending when it comes to consequences, so don’t worry. But I didn’t know that on Saturday night. Let’s recap. I had just returned from a day of live racing at Gulfstream where I covered the two big Pegasus races. It was a very well-done event.
At home, watching on DVR, I’m in horror at the conditions that the horses were running in at Los Alamitos because of the weather. The first few races were OK, and then the rains came and came and the track became sloppier and sloppier. The horses on the short quarter-horse sprints were clearly slipping and sliding and bumping into each other because they couldn’t get traction.
I distinctly remember thinking, if a horse dies there needs to be a major accounting and my finger is pointing at the stewards for not stopping the races. They report to the state, not the track. Then came the seventh race, when Gowdy, a 3-year-old colt, barely made it out of the gate before violently falling and throwing his jockey. In the milliseconds that the track camera stays on the incident it was horrific to see the horse trying to get up off the sloppy ground. I put his fatality chances at about 90%. But, thankfully, I was very wrong.
Orlando Gutierrez, our newsletter contributor who is also the marketing and publicity director at Los Alamitos, issued this statement: “Gowdy is currently in his stall and appears to be doing well. Gowdy locked up at the start of race number seven and fell. Shortly after the running of race seven, the track announcer provided an update on Gowdy during the racing broadcast saying that the horse had locked up from behind. Please note that the comment on this horse has since been amended on the Equibase chart.”
Yes, the Equibase comment did say “injured” and has been amended to “locked up.” And, I did hear the TVG crew say that the colt had locked up, but, well, they are never the best at confirming (or ignoring) bad news.
But, what may be lost, is why were there horses racing on such an unmanageable track if safety is your top priority? Los Alamitos is under heavy scrutiny because of its safety record. The California Horse Racing Board is divided when it comes to Los Alamitos, which was evident in a 4-3 vote on Thursday as if to grant the track a full year’s license as opposed to six months.
The stewards or the track superintendent have the right to suspend racing. In this case, it stopped raining by the eighth and final race. Could racing have been put on hold earlier while the bad weather passed?
It would be unfair to say that the Board is investigating this matter because I sent a couple of emails to key personnel asking why the track was still racing in the deluge. That would be as if I was creating an investigation by asking a question. It’s my understanding an animal right’s activist also wrote members of the Board asking a similar question.
So, what happens from here? I guess that’s up to the CHRB to decide if it should look into the decision by the stewards or let it go.
Stewards’ rulings
It’s good to see that the California Horse Racing Board is only one week behind where they should be on the posting of stewards’ minutes to explain the rulings. So, let’s get to it before the ink in the history books starts to dry.
--Trainer Daniel Dunham was fined $750 for failing to list that Little Mischief had been gelded before the program deadline on the eighth race at Los Alamitos on Dec, 10. Little Mischief ran in the race and finished seventh in the nine-horse field. Dunham accepted the responsibility to not telling the racing secretary at the appropriate time.
--Apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer was fined $1,000 for her use of the riding crop on Althea Gibson in the ninth race on Jan. 3. Pyfer used the crop more than the allowable six times. Althea Gibson, the favorite, finished fourth by less than a length behind the winner in the race. Pyfer acknowledged she violated the rule.
--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended three days (Jan. 16, 17 and 18) for his ride on Peachtree Road in the fourth race on Jan. 8. The stewards concluded that Smith’s mount crossed over without sufficient clearance and caused interference. On the day of the race, the horse was disqualified from second to last. Smith acknowledged that he made a mistake in allowing Peachtree Road to drift in shortly after the start to put pressure on the inside horses.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was suspended three days (Jan. 16, 17, 18) for a riding crop violation aboard Mac Daddy Too in the fifth race on Jan. 8. Rispoli used the riding crop more than six times while guiding Mac Daddy Too to a nose victory. A 10% share of the winning purse would have been $3,780. It was Rispoli’s fourth offense in the last 60 days. The suspension does allow him to ride in limited special races, which he did, prompting another day of suspension. Rispoli admitted to the infraction.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $1,000 for a riding crop violation while aboard Lane Way in the first race on Jan. 9. Van Dyke used the riding crop more than six times. Lane Way finished fourth in the eight-horse race. It was Van Dyke’s third offense in the past 60 days.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended for three days (Jan. 17, 18 and 22) for his ride aboard Ultimate Hy in the third race on Jan. 9. Ultimate Hy finished second by half-a-length. It was Van Dyke’s fourth violation in the past 60 days. Van Dyke acknowledged the violations in both races on Jan. 9.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for a late scratch of Captain Scotty from the sixth race on Jan. 10. Miller said the horse’s owners preferred to run the horse in the Palos Verdes Stakes on Jan. 23, which he did, finishing fifth.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Sunday was a minor stakes, the $70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes for older horses going six furlongs on the turf. It was one of those last to first jobs as Gregorian Chant was held at the back until the far turn when he started to gain ground and by the end of the stretch had a win by 2 ¼ lengths.
Gregorian Chant paid $23.00, $8.20 and $4.60. Strike Me Down was second followed by Thanks Mr. Eidson, Real News, Ghoul, Oiseau de Guerre, Strongconstitution and Mr Vargas.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “I gotta give Nick Cosato [of Slam Dunk Racing] a lot of credit. He thought of this after his last race. Just remembering what a big turn of foot he had from when we bought him, we thought it was worth a try. Juan [Hernandez] fits this horse really well. Actually, his brother, Jonathan, gallops him in the morning, so it’s kind of a little family affair there. Juan has a special touch there with him and gets everything out of him.”
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “Phil [D’Amato] told me don’t change his style. It looked like there was plenty of speed and there was. The race set up good for us. Turning for home, I had a lot of horse and he just exploded. He passed those other horses pretty easy.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Busanda Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Grass Is Blue ($5.50)
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 24.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.75 47.39 1:11.86 1:24.31 1:36.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sugary
|120
|1
|5
|6–2
|6–2½
|5–hd
|1–1
|1–5¼
|Rispoli
|2.10
|7
|Noble Contessa
|122
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|T Baze
|5.50
|2
|Quinnie
|122
|2
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|3–1½
|Hernandez
|2.40
|5
|Miss Flawless
|113
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|Pyfer
|7.30
|4
|Posh Holly
|122
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–1¼
|Franco
|22.00
|6
|Sabinos Pride
|122
|6
|7
|5–½
|5–1
|6–2
|6–2
|6–4½
|Fuentes
|6.70
|3
|Seaside Dancer
|120
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|7
|Cedillo
|6.70
|1
|SUGARY
|6.20
|4.60
|3.00
|7
|NOBLE CONTESSA
|5.40
|3.40
|2
|QUINNIE
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$24.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-5)
|$30.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-5-4)
|$2,320.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2)
|$42.60
Winner–Sugary B.m.8 by Indygo Shiner out of Hello Sugar, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pamela Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Button Stable, J Squared Holdings LP, Hicker, George, Hicker, Kathy E. and Fogel, Jo. Mutuel Pool $139,242 Exacta Pool $70,284 Superfecta Pool $25,531 Super High Five Pool $2,402 Trifecta Pool $42,356. Claimed–Sabinos Pride by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none.
SUGARY unhurried in the beginning, settled along the inside, angled three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front four wide approaching the eighth pole and kicked clear to win going away. NOBLE CONTESSA up close early outside the leader, pressed into the far turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, led into the stretch, lost command nearing the eighth pole and saved the place. QUINNIE stalked the pace from inside, tipped out at the top of the lane, lacked room off heels and between rivals in upper stretch, gained a clear path and finished willingly in deep stretch. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) stalked outside a rival then took aim three wide into the stretch and flattened to a minor award. POSH HOLLY (IRE) raced three wide around the first turn then settled in the two path, remained there to the stretch and passed tired rivals. SABINOS PRIDE tracked the pace three deep, came four wide into the lane, came in upper stretch, angled back out at the eighth pole and weakened. SEASIDE DANCER set the pace inside, felt pressure into the far turn, raced on even terms with rival at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the lane and tired.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.86 47.52 1:11.59 1:24.15 1:36.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Two Thirty Five
|122
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|Cedillo
|0.70
|3
|Synthesis
|122
|2
|2
|2–2
|2–1
|2–3
|2–3½
|2–11
|T Baze
|2.50
|5
|Truth Seeker
|122
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3–4
|3–8
|Gutierrez
|2.80
|4
|Move Over
|119
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|4
|4
|Fuentes
|12.90
|1
|TWO THIRTY FIVE
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|SYNTHESIS
|3.00
|5
|TRUTH SEEKER
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$16.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$3.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$2.25
Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.7 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $91,254 Daily Double Pool $28,272 Exacta Pool $38,301 Trifecta Pool $28,759. Claimed–Two Thirty Five by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Synthesis by Keith Johnston. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Once On Whiskey.
TWO THIRTY FIVE set the pace with SYNTHESIS alongside, dueled with that rival around the second bend, inched head into the stretch, held a short lead over the runner-up through the lane and gamely prevailed. SYNTHESIS pressed the pace from outside, dueled through the far turn, lost a bit of ground into the stretch but continued to apply pressure, was floated out by the winner through the lane and lacked the needed final punch. TRUTH SEEKER tracked off the inside, went three wide into the lane and weakened. MOVE OVER (GB) chased inside to the stretch and faded.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 24.96 49.23 1:13.44 1:25.79 1:38.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Basil Flavor
|123
|1
|3
|6
|6
|5–2½
|5–6
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|6.20
|5
|Mongolian Mission
|123
|5
|5
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–nk
|Maldonado
|10.40
|6
|Flag Salute
|116
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|3–ns
|Pyfer
|6.40
|4
|Judy With Grace
|123
|4
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–1
|4–1½
|Franco
|6.00
|3
|Avisse
|123
|3
|2
|4–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–12
|Hernandez
|0.50
|2
|Hatshepsut
|112
|2
|6
|3–1
|5–1½
|6
|6
|6
|Centeno
|52.20
|1
|BASIL FLAVOR
|14.40
|7.20
|4.20
|5
|MONGOLIAN MISSION
|11.00
|5.60
|6
|FLAG SALUTE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$45.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$64.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-4)
|$80.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6)
|$131.70
Winner–Basil Flavor B.f.3 by Declaration of War out of Werewolf, by Arch. Bred by Springhouse Farm (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Oda Racing and US Equine. Mutuel Pool $160,496 Daily Double Pool $14,738 Exacta Pool $88,666 Superfecta Pool $35,267 Trifecta Pool $57,272. Claimed–Avisse by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $35.55. Pick Three Pool $39,720.
BASIL FLAVOR stumbled badly and broke inward, trailed the field from inside up the backstretch, went inside a rival at the seven-sixteenths, moved into the two path around the far turn, steered out in the stretch, rallied widest and got up in time. MONGOLIAN MISSION broke in and bumped rival, pressed the pace from outside, lost contact around the far turn and chased two wide into the drive, came gain and led briefly in the final moments and got nailed by the winner. FLAG SALUTE cleared quickly then angled to the inside and controlled the pace, cleared around the far turn, inched away upper stretch, challenged again by MONGOLIAN MISSION and led to deep stretch but got outfinished in the closing moments. JUDY WITH GRACE stumbled and got bumped at the start, raced three wide early then went outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch. AVISSE saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and went one-paced through the lane. HATSHEPSUT up close early in the two path then dropped back a bit to stalk between foes, was put in a bit tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, dropped back around the far turn and had little left.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.17 47.38 1:13.04 1:26.17 1:39.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Miss Kitness
|124
|1
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–nk
|Fuentes
|19.20
|2
|Tiz a Unicorn
|124
|2
|3
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–1½
|Gonzalez
|8.60
|5
|Blazing Charm
|117
|5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|Centeno
|6.20
|6
|Saving Sophie
|124
|6
|5
|5–4
|4–1
|5–2½
|3–½
|4–1
|Cedillo
|1.60
|4
|Mariah Girl
|115
|4
|2
|4–1
|5–9
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–3¼
|Pyfer
|2.20
|3
|Lady On Ice
|124
|3
|6
|3–2½
|3–1
|3–1
|5–1
|6
|Maldonado
|3.90
|1
|MISS KITNESS
|40.40
|19.20
|9.20
|2
|TIZ A UNICORN
|9.20
|5.00
|5
|BLAZING CHARM
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$92.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$73.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-6)
|$197.57
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$234.85
Winner–Miss Kitness Dbb.f.4 by Competitive Edge out of Kitness, by Storm Cat. Bred by Ruis Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $183,670 Daily Double Pool $16,575 Exacta Pool $93,704 Superfecta Pool $40,342 Trifecta Pool $63,605. Claimed–Mariah Girl (ARG) by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: Reid France. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $88.25. Pick Three Pool $16,906.
MISS KITNESS set the pace from inside, met outside bid in the lane and held TIZ A UNICORN at bay under right-handed urging. TIZ A UNICORN stalked outside the leader, challenged the winner in the stretch but could not find the needed late kick. BLAZING CHARM lagged behind early, settled along the fence, came out into the stretch and steered out further around SAVING SOPHIE and finished well for the show. SAVING SOPHIE went three to four wide around the first turn, stalked widest up the backstretch, came four wide into lane, drifted out in upper stretch and needed to find more in the final furlong. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) raced off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground into the drive and never produced a bid. LADY ON ICE stumbled at the start, recovered to chase two wide around the first turn, stayed in range and was asked three wide on the second turn but weakened in the late stages.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.44 47.16 1:13.07 1:19.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|It's a Riddle
|124
|2
|2
|4–2½
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–2¼
|Hernandez
|4.00
|4
|Wicks and Chappies
|124
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–2¼
|T Baze
|0.60
|1
|Naansense
|117
|1
|3
|5–6
|4–1½
|3–5
|3–8
|Pyfer
|5.40
|5
|My Girl Pearl
|124
|5
|4
|2–½
|3–½
|4–4
|4–½
|Maldonado
|6.20
|3
|Slamin' Daddy
|117
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–8
|Centeno
|19.50
|6
|Trophy Chest
|114
|6
|5
|3–½
|5–10
|5–½
|6
|Ellingwood
|22.80
|2
|IT'S A RIDDLE
|10.00
|3.40
|2.20
|4
|WICKS AND CHAPPIES
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|NAANSENSE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$242.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$8.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-5)
|$3.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$8.80
Winner–It's a Riddle Dbb.f.4 by Merit Man out of Riddle Me, by Heatseeker (IRE). Bred by Schroeder Farms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $208,750 Daily Double Pool $22,785 Exacta Pool $134,991 Superfecta Pool $72,514 Trifecta Pool $99,560. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-2) paid $242.85. Pick Three Pool $32,109. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-1-1-2) 106 tickets with 4 correct paid $819.65. Pick Four Pool $113,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/2-1-1-2) 80 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,638.65. Pick Five Pool $337,186.
IT'S A RIDDLE stalked behind the top trio along the fence, angled into the two path around the bend, bid alongside the leader at the eighth pole and drew clear. WICKS AND CHAPPIES set the pace inside a pair of rivals, cleared around the bend, challenged at the eighth pole and could not kick on late. NAANSENSE tracked off the rail, angled to the rail on the turn then back out into the three path leaving the bend and finished a clear third. MY GIRL PEARL prompted the pace outside the leader, chased that rival two then three wide into the drive and faded. SLAMIN' DADDY drifted out early, angled down to the two path, moved to the rail then back into the two path on the turn, and was never a factor. TROPHY CHEST attended the pace three deep to the turn, started to weakened around the bend and had little left.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Clocker's Corner Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.76 44.65 56.63 1:08.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Gregorian Chant
|122
|8
|7
|8
|8
|3–1
|1–2¼
|Hernandez
|10.50
|7
|Strike Me Down
|120
|7
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|Rispoli
|2.40
|3
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|121
|3
|8
|2–1½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|5.00
|4
|Real News
|122
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|4–½
|Gonzalez
|4.50
|5
|Ghoul
|122
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|Cedillo
|5.90
|6
|Oiseau de Guerre
|122
|6
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|6–1
|6–1¾
|Fuentes
|54.50
|2
|Strongconstitution
|124
|2
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|7–½
|7–12
|Pereira
|8.00
|1
|Mr Vargas
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|8
|8
|Pyfer
|4.30
|8
|GREGORIAN CHANT (GB)
|23.00
|8.20
|4.60
|7
|STRIKE ME DOWN
|4.80
|3.00
|3
|THANKS MR. EIDSON
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$142.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$35.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-4)
|$91.28
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-3-4-5)
|$3,290.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3)
|$109.05
Winner–Gregorian Chant (GB) Grr.g.5 by Gregorian (IRE) out of Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Clarendon Farm (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $304,718 Daily Double Pool $36,425 Exacta Pool $170,489 Superfecta Pool $63,965 Super High Five Pool $4,312 Trifecta Pool $103,490. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-8) paid $442.45. Pick Three Pool $47,909.
GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) unhurried in the beginning, angled down to the two path, angled five wide into the stretch and further out at the top of the lane, rallied to the front inside the eighth pole and won going away under a hand ride. STRIKE ME DOWN settled off the pace, angled out into the lane, lacked room in upper stretch, tipped out then rallied and got up for the place. THANKS MR. EIDSON threw head and was off a bit slow to begin, showed early speed outside the leader, bid between rivals at the quarter pole, led into the stretch, was overtaken inside the eighth pole and got edged for the place. REAL NEWS chased outside a rival then three deep at the seven-sixteenths, bid outside the top pair at the quarter pole and flattened out in deep stretch. GHOUL (BRZ) stalked off the inside then went between foes at the seven-sixteenths, lacked room behind rival from the three-eighths to the five-sixteenths pole, came two wide into the stretch and lacked a bid late. OISEAU DE GUERRE reserved early on and angled to the inside, saved ground then entered the stretch two wide, angled out at the top of the lane and could not rally. STRONGCONSTITUTION stalked the pace from inside, lacked room and checked in upper stretch and could not regain momentum. MR VARGAS sped to the front from inside, challenged by a pair of foes at the quarter pole, lost the lead leaving the turn and tired.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.80 45.92 1:10.83 1:23.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Madame Barbarian
|122
|1
|3
|5
|5
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Rispoli
|1.90
|5
|Flying Business
|113
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Pyfer
|3.60
|6
|Eternal Endeavour
|115
|5
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–2
|3–4
|Centeno
|1.40
|3
|Dorita's Lemon
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–4
|4–8
|Pereira
|6.20
|2
|Billy K
|110
|2
|5
|3–1½
|3–½
|5
|5
|Ellingwood
|13.10
|1
|MADAME BARBARIAN
|5.80
|3.40
|2.10
|5
|FLYING BUSINESS
|4.60
|2.40
|6
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$13.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6)
|$13.30
Winner–Madame Barbarian Dbb.m.8 by Stroll out of Sweet Ober Melissa, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Ol' Memorial Stables (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Owlcatraz Racing Stable, Exelby, Randy, Farris, Brian, and Metzger Sr., Tom. Mutuel Pool $202,468 Daily Double Pool $28,958 Exacta Pool $95,183 Trifecta Pool $72,075. Scratched–Tiz Toffee.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-1) paid $70.90. Pick Three Pool $39,501.
MADAME BARBARIAN stalked the pace in the two path, raced between rivals around the turn, took over mid-stretch under some vigorous hand urging, drew clear and was ridden out late. FLYING BUSINESS pressed the pace from three deep, raced on even terms with rival into the turn, cleared nearing the quarter pole, lost command mid-stretch and stayed on to secure second. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked outside a rival, traveled three deep around the bend, moved out a bit at the top of the stretch but finished evenly in the final furlong. DORITA'S LEMON set the pace between rivals, dueled into the turn, chased FLYING BUSINESS into the lane and weakened. BILLY K tossed head and broke a bit slow, went up to apply pressure from inside, lost contact with the top pair around the turn and faded out of contention.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.03 46.18 1:10.76 1:16.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Coast of Roan
|124
|8
|6
|7–3½
|7–1
|2–hd
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|3.20
|7
|City Rage
|124
|6
|5
|6–4
|5–½
|1–1
|2–2¼
|Franco
|6.10
|4
|Caerulean
|124
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–1¾
|Gutierrez
|5.00
|6
|Quick Finish
|124
|5
|4
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–hd
|4–hd
|Hernandez
|1.90
|8
|Erotic
|124
|7
|7
|8
|8
|7–½
|5–3¼
|T Baze
|20.60
|1
|Tenure
|117
|1
|8
|4–½
|4–1½
|8
|6–3½
|Pyfer
|11.20
|3
|Let's Rejoyce
|124
|3
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–hd
|7–1¼
|Gonzalez
|7.90
|2
|Bad Beat
|124
|2
|1
|2–2
|1–½
|5–hd
|8
|Cedillo
|15.00
|9
|COAST OF ROAN
|8.40
|5.00
|3.60
|7
|CITY RAGE
|6.40
|4.20
|4
|CAERULEAN
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$22.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-4-6)
|$21.18
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-4-6-8)
|$925.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-4)
|$48.25
Winner–Coast of Roan Ch.g.5 by James Street out of Susan B Good, by Good Journey. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ed Delaney. Mutuel Pool $329,567 Daily Double Pool $121,084 Exacta Pool $191,587 Superfecta Pool $101,008 Super High Five Pool $16,971 Trifecta Pool $145,507. Scratched–Promise Nothing.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-9) paid $65.15. Pick Three Pool $152,443. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-1-9) 1083 tickets with 4 correct paid $342.50. Pick Four Pool $485,821. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2-8-1-9) 40 tickets with 5 correct paid $7,022.95. Pick Five Pool $365,688. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-1-2-8-1-9) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $13,905.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $208,259. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $710,208.
COAST OF ROAN broke out and was quickly corrected, settled off the pace, angled to the inside, steered out four wide into the stretch, rallied and struck the front mid-stretch and finished strong under a drive. CITY RAGE tracked outside a rival, entered the turn two wide, exited the bend four wide, took command in upper stretch and was outfinished in the final furlong. CAERULEAN stalked outside a rival then three wide into the lane, bid in upper stretch but could not match the top pair in the late stages. QUICK FINISH stumbled a bit at the start but recovered quickly, chased a bit off the inside then moved into the two path around the turn, moved out into the three path by TENURE into the stretch, angled out and kept on for a minor award. EROTIC lagged behind early, angled to the inside, angled five wide leaving the turn, was seven wide in upper stretch and needed to find more in the final furlong. TENURE off slow and broke in, went up to chased behind the speed from inside, shifted out into the stretch and weakened. LET'S REJOYCE dueled for command outside of BAD BEAT to the stretch and faded. BAD BEAT dueled for the lead inside of LET'S REJOYCE to the stretch and faded.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$119,766
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$125,609
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,631,018
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$5,876,393
