Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at a stewards’ decision that was not made.

One thing I’ve tried to be consistent on in this newsletter is not criticize the actions (or non-actions) of the stewards. They have a difficult job. I couldn’t do it and they make a pauper’s wage considering the amount of work they do. (Not that how much you make should ever be a factor on how you do your job.) I’ve always felt their top priority was always to protect the public and make sure the racing was safe, and not necessarily in that order.

And then there was Saturday night at Los Alamitos.

First of all, this story has a happy ending when it comes to consequences, so don’t worry. But I didn’t know that on Saturday night. Let’s recap. I had just returned from a day of live racing at Gulfstream where I covered the two big Pegasus races. It was a very well-done event.

At home, watching on DVR, I’m in horror at the conditions that the horses were running in at Los Alamitos because of the weather. The first few races were OK, and then the rains came and came and the track became sloppier and sloppier. The horses on the short quarter-horse sprints were clearly slipping and sliding and bumping into each other because they couldn’t get traction.

I distinctly remember thinking, if a horse dies there needs to be a major accounting and my finger is pointing at the stewards for not stopping the races. They report to the state, not the track. Then came the seventh race, when Gowdy, a 3-year-old colt, barely made it out of the gate before violently falling and throwing his jockey. In the milliseconds that the track camera stays on the incident it was horrific to see the horse trying to get up off the sloppy ground. I put his fatality chances at about 90%. But, thankfully, I was very wrong.

Orlando Gutierrez, our newsletter contributor who is also the marketing and publicity director at Los Alamitos, issued this statement: “Gowdy is currently in his stall and appears to be doing well. Gowdy locked up at the start of race number seven and fell. Shortly after the running of race seven, the track announcer provided an update on Gowdy during the racing broadcast saying that the horse had locked up from behind. Please note that the comment on this horse has since been amended on the Equibase chart.”

Yes, the Equibase comment did say “injured” and has been amended to “locked up.” And, I did hear the TVG crew say that the colt had locked up, but, well, they are never the best at confirming (or ignoring) bad news.

But, what may be lost, is why were there horses racing on such an unmanageable track if safety is your top priority? Los Alamitos is under heavy scrutiny because of its safety record. The California Horse Racing Board is divided when it comes to Los Alamitos, which was evident in a 4-3 vote on Thursday as if to grant the track a full year’s license as opposed to six months.

The stewards or the track superintendent have the right to suspend racing. In this case, it stopped raining by the eighth and final race. Could racing have been put on hold earlier while the bad weather passed?

It would be unfair to say that the Board is investigating this matter because I sent a couple of emails to key personnel asking why the track was still racing in the deluge. That would be as if I was creating an investigation by asking a question. It’s my understanding an animal right’s activist also wrote members of the Board asking a similar question.

So, what happens from here? I guess that’s up to the CHRB to decide if it should look into the decision by the stewards or let it go.

Stewards’ rulings

It’s good to see that the California Horse Racing Board is only one week behind where they should be on the posting of stewards’ minutes to explain the rulings. So, let’s get to it before the ink in the history books starts to dry.

--Trainer Daniel Dunham was fined $750 for failing to list that Little Mischief had been gelded before the program deadline on the eighth race at Los Alamitos on Dec, 10. Little Mischief ran in the race and finished seventh in the nine-horse field. Dunham accepted the responsibility to not telling the racing secretary at the appropriate time.

--Apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer was fined $1,000 for her use of the riding crop on Althea Gibson in the ninth race on Jan. 3. Pyfer used the crop more than the allowable six times. Althea Gibson, the favorite, finished fourth by less than a length behind the winner in the race. Pyfer acknowledged she violated the rule.

--Jockey Mike Smith was suspended three days (Jan. 16, 17 and 18) for his ride on Peachtree Road in the fourth race on Jan. 8. The stewards concluded that Smith’s mount crossed over without sufficient clearance and caused interference. On the day of the race, the horse was disqualified from second to last. Smith acknowledged that he made a mistake in allowing Peachtree Road to drift in shortly after the start to put pressure on the inside horses.

--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was suspended three days (Jan. 16, 17, 18) for a riding crop violation aboard Mac Daddy Too in the fifth race on Jan. 8. Rispoli used the riding crop more than six times while guiding Mac Daddy Too to a nose victory. A 10% share of the winning purse would have been $3,780. It was Rispoli’s fourth offense in the last 60 days. The suspension does allow him to ride in limited special races, which he did, prompting another day of suspension. Rispoli admitted to the infraction.

--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $1,000 for a riding crop violation while aboard Lane Way in the first race on Jan. 9. Van Dyke used the riding crop more than six times. Lane Way finished fourth in the eight-horse race. It was Van Dyke’s third offense in the past 60 days.

--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended for three days (Jan. 17, 18 and 22) for his ride aboard Ultimate Hy in the third race on Jan. 9. Ultimate Hy finished second by half-a-length. It was Van Dyke’s fourth violation in the past 60 days. Van Dyke acknowledged the violations in both races on Jan. 9.

--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for a late scratch of Captain Scotty from the sixth race on Jan. 10. Miller said the horse’s owners preferred to run the horse in the Palos Verdes Stakes on Jan. 23, which he did, finishing fifth.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Sunday was a minor stakes, the $70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes for older horses going six furlongs on the turf. It was one of those last to first jobs as Gregorian Chant was held at the back until the far turn when he started to gain ground and by the end of the stretch had a win by 2 ¼ lengths.

Gregorian Chant paid $23.00, $8.20 and $4.60. Strike Me Down was second followed by Thanks Mr. Eidson, Real News, Ghoul, Oiseau de Guerre, Strongconstitution and Mr Vargas.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “I gotta give Nick Cosato [of Slam Dunk Racing] a lot of credit. He thought of this after his last race. Just remembering what a big turn of foot he had from when we bought him, we thought it was worth a try. Juan [Hernandez] fits this horse really well. Actually, his brother, Jonathan, gallops him in the morning, so it’s kind of a little family affair there. Juan has a special touch there with him and gets everything out of him.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “Phil [D’Amato] told me don’t change his style. It looked like there was plenty of speed and there was. The race set up good for us. Turning for home, I had a lot of horse and he just exploded. He passed those other horses pretty easy.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Busanda Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Grass Is Blue ($5.50)

And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.